This Quiet Asian Nation Has More Military Personnel Than China and Russia Combined

It is only fitting that Asia, a continent characterized by its massive size, is home to some of the largest military forces in the world. These armies might vary widely in terms of their capabilities and military doctrines, but each plays an integral role in the national defense of their respective country. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is exploring the largest militaries in Asia by total personnel. (The state with the largest concentration of Navy and Marine Corps troops.)

To determine the countries with the largest military forces in Asia, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography.We ranked these countries according to their total military personnel. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We included supplemental information regarding active military personnel, military aircraft and vehicles.

It might come as a shock to some that China is not the number one on this list, neither is India for that matter. While these are the two most populous countries in the world by a long shot, by no means are they also pushing the largest military force. While both of these nations are home to the largest active duty forces on the continent, ancillary personnel in the form of paramilitary forces and reserves add massively to the military might of other nations. These forces provide much needed support for active-duty troops and perform other necessary services to keep these militaries running efficiently. (China’s standing army is more enormous than you think.)

Here is a look at the militaries with the most total personnel in Asia:

Why Are We Covering This?

Understanding the military dynamics of Asia is important considering the region’s complex geopolitical landscape and its growing strategic significance. Historically, Asia has been shaped by internal conflicts, border disputes, and great power competition. Today, its military forces play an important role in determining regional stability. As tensions rise over territorial claims and political influence, military power is the law of the land, from disputes in the South China Sea to the contested borders in South Asia.

44. Bhutan Christopher J. Fynn / Wikimedia Commons

Total military personnel: 7,500

7,500 Active personnel: 7,500

7,500 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 0

0 Total population: 876,181

876,181 Fit-for-service: 120,913

120,913 Military strength score and world rank: 6.3704 – #145 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Bhutan also has a total of 2 aircraft and 108 military vehicles.

43. Turkmenistan

Total military personnel: 40,000

40,000 Active personnel: 36,500

36,500 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 3,500

3,500 Total population: 5,690,818

5,690,818 Fit-for-service: 2,225,110

2,225,110 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4906 – #83 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Turkmenistan also has a total of 90 aircraft and 8,312 military vehicles (including 680 tanks and 160 MLRS units).

42. Uzbekistan

Total military personnel: 68,000

68,000 Active personnel: 48,000

48,000 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 20,000

20,000 Total population: 31,360,836

31,360,836 Fit-for-service: 13,704,685

13,704,685 Military strength score and world rank: 1.1069 – #65 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Uzbekistan also has a total of 191 aircraft and 5,526 military vehicles (including 270 tanks and 143 MLRS units).

41. Yemen

Total military personnel: 86,700

86,700 Active personnel: 66,700

66,700 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 20,000

20,000 Total population: 31,585,062

31,585,062 Fit-for-service: 8,875,554

8,875,554 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4692 – #81 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Yemen also has a total of 177 aircraft and 4,800 military vehicles (including 55 tanks and 13 MLRS units).

40. Qatar

Total military personnel: 87,050

87,050 Active personnel: 66,550

66,550 Reserves: 15,000

15,000 Paramilitary forces: 5,500

5,500 Total population: 2,532,104

2,532,104 Fit-for-service: 486,164

486,164 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0789 – #63 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Qatar also has a total of 228 aircraft and 5,544 military vehicles (including 99 tanks and 16 MLRS units).

39. Kuwait

Total military personnel: 103,500

103,500 Active personnel: 72,000

72,000 Reserves: 24,000

24,000 Paramilitary forces: 7,500

7,500 Total population: 3,103,580

3,103,580 Fit-for-service: 1,433,854

1,433,854 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4261 – #77 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Kuwait also has a total of 144 aircraft and 4,409 military vehicles (including 367 tanks and 27 MLRS units).

38. Nepal

Total military personnel: 110,000

110,000 Active personnel: 95,000

95,000 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 15,000

15,000 Total population: 30,899,443

30,899,443 Fit-for-service: 11,649,090

11,649,090 Military strength score and world rank: 2.8962 – #128 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Nepal also has a total of 15 aircraft and 2,216 military vehicles.

37. Bahrain

Total military personnel: 129,900

129,900 Active personnel: 18,400

18,400 Reserves: 110,000

110,000 Paramilitary forces: 1,500

1,500 Total population: 1,553,886

1,553,886 Fit-for-service: 714,788

714,788 Military strength score and world rank: 1.7163 – #86 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Bahrain also has a total of 120 aircraft and 2,598 military vehicles (including 180 tanks and 17 MLRS units).

36. Oman

Total military personnel: 152,600

152,600 Active personnel: 42,600

42,600 Reserves: 100,000

100,000 Paramilitary forces: 10,000

10,000 Total population: 3,833,465

3,833,465 Fit-for-service: 1,268,877

1,268,877 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4448 – #78 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Oman also has a total of 128 aircraft and 5,019 military vehicles (including 154 tanks).

35. Lebanon

Total military personnel: 160,000

160,000 Active personnel: 60,000

60,000 Reserves: 35,000

35,000 Paramilitary forces: 65,000

65,000 Total population: 5,331,203

5,331,203 Fit-for-service: 1,764,628

1,764,628 Military strength score and world rank: 2.4283 – #118 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Lebanon also has a total of 81 aircraft and 4,522 military vehicles (including 204 tanks and 30 MLRS units).

34. Jordan

Total military personnel: 200,500

200,500 Active personnel: 100,500

100,500 Reserves: 65,000

65,000 Paramilitary forces: 35,000

35,000 Total population: 11,086,716

11,086,716 Fit-for-service: 2,960,153

2,960,153 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4651 – #80 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Jordan also has a total of 265 aircraft and 24,148 military vehicles (including 1,365 tanks and 88 MLRS units).

33. United Arab Emirates

Total military personnel: 207,000

207,000 Active personnel: 65,000

65,000 Reserves: 130,000

130,000 Paramilitary forces: 12,000

12,000 Total population: 9,973,449

9,973,449 Fit-for-service: 4,916,910

4,916,910 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8083 – #51 out of 145

Apart from these forces, the United Arab Emirates also has a total of 560 aircraft and 12,253 military vehicles (including 354 tanks and 162 MLRS units).

32. Georgia

Total military personnel: 207,500

207,500 Active personnel: 55,000

55,000 Reserves: 152,500

152,500 Paramilitary forces: 0

0 Total population: 4,936,390

4,936,390 Fit-for-service: 2,241,121

2,241,121 Military strength score and world rank: 1.6969 – #84 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Georgia also has a total of 52 aircraft and 5,256 military vehicles (including 235 tanks and 82 MLRS units).

31. Mongolia

Total military personnel: 220,000

220,000 Active personnel: 35,000

35,000 Reserves: 135,000

135,000 Paramilitary forces: 50,000

50,000 Total population: 3,255,468

3,255,468 Fit-for-service: 1,539,836

1,539,836 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1079 – #105 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Mongolia also has a total of 11 aircraft and 3,600 military vehicles (including 470 tanks and 120 MLRS units).

30. Myanmar

Total military personnel: 225,000

225,000 Active personnel: 150,000

150,000 Reserves: 20,000

20,000 Paramilitary forces: 55,000

55,000 Total population: 57,970,293

57,970,293 Fit-for-service: 22,144,652

22,144,652 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5251 – #35 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Myanmar also has a total of 293 aircraft and 8,139 military vehicles (including 705 tanks and 586 MLRS units).

29. Cambodia

Total military personnel: 231,000

231,000 Active personnel: 221,000

221,000 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 10,000

10,000 Total population: 16,891,245

16,891,245 Fit-for-service: 5,675,458

5,675,458 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1725 – #111 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Cambodia also has a total of 24 aircraft and 4,094 military vehicles (including 322 tanks and 497 MLRS units).

28. Laos

Total military personnel: 250,000

250,000 Active personnel: 100,000

100,000 Reserves: 30,000

30,000 Paramilitary forces: 120,000

120,000 Total population: 7,852,377

7,852,377 Fit-for-service: 2,489,204

2,489,204 Military strength score and world rank: 2.2071 – #112 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Laos also has a total of 34 aircraft and 1,880 military vehicles (including 130 tanks and 64 MLRS units).

27. Malaysia

Total military personnel: 264,600

264,600 Active personnel: 113,000

113,000 Reserves: 51,600

51,600 Paramilitary forces: 100,000

100,000 Total population: 34,219,975

34,219,975 Fit-for-service: 13,345,790

13,345,790 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5992 – #42 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Malaysia also has a total of 143 aircraft and 13,965 military vehicles (including 48 tanks and 36 MLRS units).

26. Syria

Total military personnel: 270,000

270,000 Active personnel: 170,000

170,000 Reserves: 50,000

50,000 Paramilitary forces: 50,000

50,000 Total population: 22,933,531

22,933,531 Fit-for-service: 12,728,110

12,728,110 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0026 – #60 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Syria also has a total of 452 aircraft and 14,550 military vehicles (including 2,720 tanks and 614 MLRS units).

25. Armenia

Total military personnel: 272,500

272,500 Active personnel: 57,500

57,500 Reserves: 210,000

210,000 Paramilitary forces: 5,000

5,000 Total population: 2,989,091

2,989,091 Fit-for-service: 1,371,993

1,371,993 Military strength score and world rank: 2.0583 – #102 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Armenia also has a total of 64 aircraft and 736 military vehicles (including 221 tanks and 100 MLRS units).

24. Iraq

Total military personnel: 293,000

293,000 Active personnel: 193,000

193,000 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 100,000

100,000 Total population: 41,266,109

41,266,109 Fit-for-service: 14,030,477

14,030,477 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7441 – #45 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Iraq also has a total of 371 aircraft and 39,872 military vehicles (including 848 tanks and 425 MLRS units).

23. Kazakhstan

Total military personnel: 300,000

300,000 Active personnel: 110,000

110,000 Reserves: 135,000

135,000 Paramilitary forces: 55,000

55,000 Total population: 19,543,464

19,543,464 Fit-for-service: 6,683,865

6,683,865 Military strength score and world rank: 0.9495 – #58 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Kazakhstan also has a total of 243 aircraft and 6,012 military vehicles (including 300 tanks and 407 MLRS units).

22. Singapore

Total military personnel: 315,500

315,500 Active personnel: 51,000

51,000 Reserves: 252,500

252,500 Paramilitary forces: 12,000

12,000 Total population: 5,975,383

5,975,383 Fit-for-service: 2,605,267

2,605,267 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4087 – #30 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Singapore also has a total of 247 aircraft and 8,318 military vehicles (including 170 tanks and 24 MLRS units).

21. Japan

Total military personnel: 328,150

328,150 Active personnel: 247,150

247,150 Reserves: 56,000

56,000 Paramilitary forces: 25,000

25,000 Total population: 123,719,238

123,719,238 Fit-for-service: 43,054,295

43,054,295 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1601 – #7 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Japan also has a total of 1,459 aircraft and 37,662 military vehicles (including 518 tanks and 54 MLRS units).

20. Kyrgyzstan

Total military personnel: 378,000

378,000 Active personnel: 23,000

23,000 Reserves: 300,000

300,000 Paramilitary forces: 55,000

55,000 Total population: 6,122,781

6,122,781 Fit-for-service: 2,467,481

2,467,481 Military strength score and world rank: 2.0057 – #100 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Kyrgyzstan also has a total of 6 aircraft and 2,772 military vehicles (including 215 tanks and 36 MLRS units).

19. Saudi Arabia

Total military personnel: 407,000

407,000 Active personnel: 257,000

257,000 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 150,000

150,000 Total population: 35,959,806

35,959,806 Fit-for-service: 17,188,787

17,188,787 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3235 – #23 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Saudi Arabia also has a total of 914 aircraft and 20,694 military vehicles (including 1,485 tanks and 490 MLRS units).

18. Sri Lanka

Total military personnel: 436,000

436,000 Active personnel: 346,000

346,000 Reserves: 90,000

90,000 Paramilitary forces: 0

0 Total population: 23,588,613

23,588,613 Fit-for-service: 9,175,970

9,175,970 Military strength score and world rank: 1.3459 – #75 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Sri Lanka also has a total of 86 aircraft and 3,708 military vehicles (including 182 tanks and 32 MLRS units).

17. Azerbaijan

Total military personnel: 441,400

441,400 Active personnel: 126,400

126,400 Reserves: 300,000

300,000 Paramilitary forces: 15,000

15,000 Total population: 10,420,515

10,420,515 Fit-for-service: 3,824,329

3,824,329 Military strength score and world rank: 0.9934 – #59 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Azerbaijan also has a total of 144 aircraft and 29,312 military vehicles (including 920 tanks and 218 MLRS units).

16. Thailand

Total military personnel: 585,850

585,850 Active personnel: 360,850

360,850 Reserves: 200,000

200,000 Paramilitary forces: 25,000

25,000 Total population: 69,794,997

69,794,997 Fit-for-service: 27,917,999

27,917,999 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3389 – #25 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Thailand also has a total of 501 aircraft and 14,040 military vehicles (including 648 tanks and 26 MLRS units).

15. Tajikistan

Total military personnel: 629,500

629,500 Active personnel: 9,500

9,500 Reserves: 600,000

600,000 Paramilitary forces: 20,000

20,000 Total population: 9,245,937

9,245,937 Fit-for-service: 3,356,275

3,356,275 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1265 – #107 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Tajikistan also has a total of 25 aircraft and 4,650 military vehicles (including 80 tanks and 45 MLRS units).

14. Israel

Total military personnel: 670,000

670,000 Active personnel: 170,000

170,000 Reserves: 465,000

465,000 Paramilitary forces: 35,000

35,000 Total population: 9,043,387

9,043,387 Fit-for-service: 3,156,142

3,156,142 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2596 – #17 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Israel also has a total of 612 aircraft and 43,407 military vehicles (including 1,370 tanks and 150 MLRS units).

13. Turkey

Total military personnel: 883,900

883,900 Active personnel: 355,200

355,200 Reserves: 378,700

378,700 Paramilitary forces: 150,000

150,000 Total population: 83,593,483

83,593,483 Fit-for-service: 3,561,604

3,561,604 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1697 – #8 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Turkey also has a total of 1,069 aircraft and 55,104 military vehicles (including 2,231 tanks and 286 MLRS units).

12. Indonesia

Total military personnel: 1,050,000

1,050,000 Active personnel: 400,000

400,000 Reserves: 400,000

400,000 Paramilitary forces: 250,000

250,000 Total population: 279,476,346

279,476,346 Fit-for-service: 113,746,873

113,746,873 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2251 – #13 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Indonesia also has a total of 474 aircraft and 11,604 military vehicles (including 313 tanks and 63 MLRS units).

11. Iran

Total military personnel: 1,180,000

1,180,000 Active personnel: 610,000

610,000 Reserves: 350,000

350,000 Paramilitary forces: 220,000

220,000 Total population: 87,590,873

87,590,873 Fit-for-service: 41,167,710

41,167,710 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2269 – #14 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Iran also has a total of 551 aircraft and 65,765 military vehicles (including 1,996 tanks and 775 MLRS units).

10. Philippines

Total military personnel: 1,385,000

1,385,000 Active personnel: 150,000

150,000 Reserves: 1,200,000

1,200,000 Paramilitary forces: 35,000

35,000 Total population: 116,434,200

116,434,200 Fit-for-service: 41,101,273

41,101,273 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4691 – #34 out of 145

Apart from these forces, the Philippines also has a total of 195 aircraft and 7,562 military vehicles (including 10 tanks and 0 MLRS units).

9. Pakistan

Total military personnel: 1,704,000

1,704,000 Active personnel: 654,000

654,000 Reserves: 550,000

550,000 Paramilitary forces: 500,000

500,000 Total population: 247,653,551

247,653,551 Fit-for-service: 84,202,207

84,202,207 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1711 – #9 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Pakistan also has a total of 1,434 aircraft and 50,523 military vehicles (including 3,742 tanks and 602 MLRS units).

8. North Korea

Total military personnel: 1,980,000

1,980,000 Active personnel: 1,320,000

1,320,000 Reserves: 560,000

560,000 Paramilitary forces: 100,000

100,000 Total population: 26,072,217

26,072,217 Fit-for-service: 5,266,588

5,266,588 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5313 – #36 out of 145

Apart from these forces, North Korea also has a total of 951 aircraft and 24,696 military vehicles (including 5,845 tanks and 2,920 MLRS units).

7. Taiwan

Total military personnel: 2,580,000

2,580,000 Active personnel: 215,000

215,000 Reserves: 2,310,000

2,310,000 Paramilitary forces: 55,000

55,000 Total population: 23,588,613

23,588,613 Fit-for-service: 1,061,488

1,061,488 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3302 – #24 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Taiwan also has a total of 750 aircraft and 19,868 military vehicles (including 1,010 tanks and 223 MLRS units).

6. China

Total military personnel: 3,170,000

3,170,000 Active personnel: 2,035,000

2,035,000 Reserves: 510,000

510,000 Paramilitary forces: 625,000

625,000 Total population: 1,413,142,846

1,413,142,846 Fit-for-service: 626,022,281

626,022,281 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0706 – #3 out of 145

Apart from these forces, China also has a total of 3,304 aircraft and 174,300 military vehicles (including 5,000 tanks and 3,180 MLRS units).

5. Russia

Total military personnel: 3,570,000

3,570,000 Active personnel: 1,320,000

1,320,000 Reserves: 2,000,000

2,000,000 Paramilitary forces: 250,000

250,000 Total population: 141,698,923

141,698,923 Fit-for-service: 46,477,247

46,477,247 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0702 – #2 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Russia also has a total of 4,255 aircraft and 161,382 military vehicles (including 14,777 tanks and 3,065 MLRS units).

4. South Korea

Total military personnel: 3,820,000

3,820,000 Active personnel: 600,000

600,000 Reserves: 3,100,000

3,100,000 Paramilitary forces: 120,000

120,000 Total population: 51,966,948

51,966,948 Fit-for-service: 21,306,449

21,306,449 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1416 – #5 out of 145

Apart from these forces, South Korea also has a total of 1,576 aircraft and 66,492 military vehicles (including 2,501 tanks and 581 MLRS units).

3. India

Daniel Berehulak / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Total military personnel: 5,137,550

5,137,550 Active personnel: 1,455,550

1,455,550 Reserves: 1,155,000

1,155,000 Paramilitary forces: 2,527,000

2,527,000 Total population: 1,399,179,585

1,399,179,585 Fit-for-service: 519,095,626

519,095,626 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1023 – #4 out of 145

Apart from these forces, India also has a total of 2,296 aircraft and 151,248 military vehicles (including 4,614 tanks and 702 MLRS units).

2. Vietnam

Total military personnel: 5,850,000

5,850,000 Active personnel: 600,000

600,000 Reserves: 5,000,000

5,000,000 Paramilitary forces: 250,000

250,000 Total population: 104,799,174

104,799,174 Fit-for-service: 44,644,448

44,644,448 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3158 – #22 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Vietnam also has a total of 226 aircraft and 18,578 military vehicles (including 2,029 tanks and 450 MLRS units).

1. Bangladesh

Total military personnel: 6,963,000

6,963,000 Active personnel: 163,000

163,000 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 6,800,000

6,800,000 Total population: 167,184,465

167,184,465 Fit-for-service: 65,536,310

65,536,310 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5419 – #37 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Bangladesh also has a total of 216 aircraft and 13,100 military vehicles (including 320 tanks and 71 MLRS units).

