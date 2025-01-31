This Quiet Asian Nation Has More Military Personnel Than China and Russia Combined

It is only fitting that Asia, a continent characterized by its massive size, is home to some of the largest military forces in the world. These armies might vary widely in terms of their capabilities and military doctrines, but each plays an integral role in the national defense of their respective country. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is exploring the largest militaries in Asia by total personnel. (The state with the largest concentration of Navy and Marine Corps troops.)
To determine the countries with the largest military forces in Asia, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography.We ranked these countries according to their total military personnel. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We included supplemental information regarding active military personnel, military aircraft and vehicles.
It might come as a shock to some that China is not the number one on this list, neither is India for that matter. While these are the two most populous countries in the world by a long shot, by no means are they also pushing the largest military force. While both of these nations are home to the largest active duty forces on the continent, ancillary personnel in the form of paramilitary forces and reserves add massively to the military might of other nations. These forces provide much needed support for active-duty troops and perform other necessary services to keep these militaries running efficiently. (China’s standing army is more enormous than you think.)
Here is a look at the militaries with the most total personnel in Asia:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding the military dynamics of Asia is important considering the region’s complex geopolitical landscape and its growing strategic significance. Historically, Asia has been shaped by internal conflicts, border disputes, and great power competition. Today, its military forces play an important role in determining regional stability. As tensions rise over territorial claims and political influence, military power is the law of the land, from disputes in the South China Sea to the contested borders in South Asia.
44. Bhutan
- Total military personnel: 7,500
- Active personnel: 7,500
- Reserves: 0
- Paramilitary forces: 0
- Total population: 876,181
- Fit-for-service: 120,913
- Military strength score and world rank: 6.3704 – #145 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Bhutan also has a total of 2 aircraft and 108 military vehicles.
43. Turkmenistan
- Total military personnel: 40,000
- Active personnel: 36,500
- Reserves: 0
- Paramilitary forces: 3,500
- Total population: 5,690,818
- Fit-for-service: 2,225,110
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.4906 – #83 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Turkmenistan also has a total of 90 aircraft and 8,312 military vehicles (including 680 tanks and 160 MLRS units).
42. Uzbekistan
- Total military personnel: 68,000
- Active personnel: 48,000
- Reserves: 0
- Paramilitary forces: 20,000
- Total population: 31,360,836
- Fit-for-service: 13,704,685
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.1069 – #65 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Uzbekistan also has a total of 191 aircraft and 5,526 military vehicles (including 270 tanks and 143 MLRS units).
41. Yemen
- Total military personnel: 86,700
- Active personnel: 66,700
- Reserves: 0
- Paramilitary forces: 20,000
- Total population: 31,585,062
- Fit-for-service: 8,875,554
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.4692 – #81 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Yemen also has a total of 177 aircraft and 4,800 military vehicles (including 55 tanks and 13 MLRS units).
40. Qatar
- Total military personnel: 87,050
- Active personnel: 66,550
- Reserves: 15,000
- Paramilitary forces: 5,500
- Total population: 2,532,104
- Fit-for-service: 486,164
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.0789 – #63 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Qatar also has a total of 228 aircraft and 5,544 military vehicles (including 99 tanks and 16 MLRS units).
39. Kuwait
- Total military personnel: 103,500
- Active personnel: 72,000
- Reserves: 24,000
- Paramilitary forces: 7,500
- Total population: 3,103,580
- Fit-for-service: 1,433,854
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.4261 – #77 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Kuwait also has a total of 144 aircraft and 4,409 military vehicles (including 367 tanks and 27 MLRS units).
38. Nepal
- Total military personnel: 110,000
- Active personnel: 95,000
- Reserves: 0
- Paramilitary forces: 15,000
- Total population: 30,899,443
- Fit-for-service: 11,649,090
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.8962 – #128 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Nepal also has a total of 15 aircraft and 2,216 military vehicles.
37. Bahrain
- Total military personnel: 129,900
- Active personnel: 18,400
- Reserves: 110,000
- Paramilitary forces: 1,500
- Total population: 1,553,886
- Fit-for-service: 714,788
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.7163 – #86 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Bahrain also has a total of 120 aircraft and 2,598 military vehicles (including 180 tanks and 17 MLRS units).
36. Oman
- Total military personnel: 152,600
- Active personnel: 42,600
- Reserves: 100,000
- Paramilitary forces: 10,000
- Total population: 3,833,465
- Fit-for-service: 1,268,877
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.4448 – #78 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Oman also has a total of 128 aircraft and 5,019 military vehicles (including 154 tanks).
35. Lebanon
- Total military personnel: 160,000
- Active personnel: 60,000
- Reserves: 35,000
- Paramilitary forces: 65,000
- Total population: 5,331,203
- Fit-for-service: 1,764,628
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.4283 – #118 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Lebanon also has a total of 81 aircraft and 4,522 military vehicles (including 204 tanks and 30 MLRS units).
34. Jordan
- Total military personnel: 200,500
- Active personnel: 100,500
- Reserves: 65,000
- Paramilitary forces: 35,000
- Total population: 11,086,716
- Fit-for-service: 2,960,153
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.4651 – #80 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Jordan also has a total of 265 aircraft and 24,148 military vehicles (including 1,365 tanks and 88 MLRS units).
33. United Arab Emirates
- Total military personnel: 207,000
- Active personnel: 65,000
- Reserves: 130,000
- Paramilitary forces: 12,000
- Total population: 9,973,449
- Fit-for-service: 4,916,910
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.8083 – #51 out of 145
Apart from these forces, the United Arab Emirates also has a total of 560 aircraft and 12,253 military vehicles (including 354 tanks and 162 MLRS units).
32. Georgia
- Total military personnel: 207,500
- Active personnel: 55,000
- Reserves: 152,500
- Paramilitary forces: 0
- Total population: 4,936,390
- Fit-for-service: 2,241,121
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.6969 – #84 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Georgia also has a total of 52 aircraft and 5,256 military vehicles (including 235 tanks and 82 MLRS units).
31. Mongolia
- Total military personnel: 220,000
- Active personnel: 35,000
- Reserves: 135,000
- Paramilitary forces: 50,000
- Total population: 3,255,468
- Fit-for-service: 1,539,836
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.1079 – #105 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Mongolia also has a total of 11 aircraft and 3,600 military vehicles (including 470 tanks and 120 MLRS units).
30. Myanmar
- Total military personnel: 225,000
- Active personnel: 150,000
- Reserves: 20,000
- Paramilitary forces: 55,000
- Total population: 57,970,293
- Fit-for-service: 22,144,652
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5251 – #35 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Myanmar also has a total of 293 aircraft and 8,139 military vehicles (including 705 tanks and 586 MLRS units).
29. Cambodia
- Total military personnel: 231,000
- Active personnel: 221,000
- Reserves: 0
- Paramilitary forces: 10,000
- Total population: 16,891,245
- Fit-for-service: 5,675,458
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.1725 – #111 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Cambodia also has a total of 24 aircraft and 4,094 military vehicles (including 322 tanks and 497 MLRS units).
28. Laos
- Total military personnel: 250,000
- Active personnel: 100,000
- Reserves: 30,000
- Paramilitary forces: 120,000
- Total population: 7,852,377
- Fit-for-service: 2,489,204
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.2071 – #112 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Laos also has a total of 34 aircraft and 1,880 military vehicles (including 130 tanks and 64 MLRS units).
27. Malaysia
- Total military personnel: 264,600
- Active personnel: 113,000
- Reserves: 51,600
- Paramilitary forces: 100,000
- Total population: 34,219,975
- Fit-for-service: 13,345,790
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5992 – #42 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Malaysia also has a total of 143 aircraft and 13,965 military vehicles (including 48 tanks and 36 MLRS units).
26. Syria
- Total military personnel: 270,000
- Active personnel: 170,000
- Reserves: 50,000
- Paramilitary forces: 50,000
- Total population: 22,933,531
- Fit-for-service: 12,728,110
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.0026 – #60 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Syria also has a total of 452 aircraft and 14,550 military vehicles (including 2,720 tanks and 614 MLRS units).
25. Armenia
- Total military personnel: 272,500
- Active personnel: 57,500
- Reserves: 210,000
- Paramilitary forces: 5,000
- Total population: 2,989,091
- Fit-for-service: 1,371,993
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.0583 – #102 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Armenia also has a total of 64 aircraft and 736 military vehicles (including 221 tanks and 100 MLRS units).
24. Iraq
- Total military personnel: 293,000
- Active personnel: 193,000
- Reserves: 0
- Paramilitary forces: 100,000
- Total population: 41,266,109
- Fit-for-service: 14,030,477
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.7441 – #45 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Iraq also has a total of 371 aircraft and 39,872 military vehicles (including 848 tanks and 425 MLRS units).
23. Kazakhstan
- Total military personnel: 300,000
- Active personnel: 110,000
- Reserves: 135,000
- Paramilitary forces: 55,000
- Total population: 19,543,464
- Fit-for-service: 6,683,865
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.9495 – #58 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Kazakhstan also has a total of 243 aircraft and 6,012 military vehicles (including 300 tanks and 407 MLRS units).
22. Singapore
- Total military personnel: 315,500
- Active personnel: 51,000
- Reserves: 252,500
- Paramilitary forces: 12,000
- Total population: 5,975,383
- Fit-for-service: 2,605,267
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.4087 – #30 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Singapore also has a total of 247 aircraft and 8,318 military vehicles (including 170 tanks and 24 MLRS units).
21. Japan
- Total military personnel: 328,150
- Active personnel: 247,150
- Reserves: 56,000
- Paramilitary forces: 25,000
- Total population: 123,719,238
- Fit-for-service: 43,054,295
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1601 – #7 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Japan also has a total of 1,459 aircraft and 37,662 military vehicles (including 518 tanks and 54 MLRS units).
20. Kyrgyzstan
- Total military personnel: 378,000
- Active personnel: 23,000
- Reserves: 300,000
- Paramilitary forces: 55,000
- Total population: 6,122,781
- Fit-for-service: 2,467,481
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.0057 – #100 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Kyrgyzstan also has a total of 6 aircraft and 2,772 military vehicles (including 215 tanks and 36 MLRS units).
19. Saudi Arabia
- Total military personnel: 407,000
- Active personnel: 257,000
- Reserves: 0
- Paramilitary forces: 150,000
- Total population: 35,959,806
- Fit-for-service: 17,188,787
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3235 – #23 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Saudi Arabia also has a total of 914 aircraft and 20,694 military vehicles (including 1,485 tanks and 490 MLRS units).
18. Sri Lanka
- Total military personnel: 436,000
- Active personnel: 346,000
- Reserves: 90,000
- Paramilitary forces: 0
- Total population: 23,588,613
- Fit-for-service: 9,175,970
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.3459 – #75 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Sri Lanka also has a total of 86 aircraft and 3,708 military vehicles (including 182 tanks and 32 MLRS units).
17. Azerbaijan
- Total military personnel: 441,400
- Active personnel: 126,400
- Reserves: 300,000
- Paramilitary forces: 15,000
- Total population: 10,420,515
- Fit-for-service: 3,824,329
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.9934 – #59 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Azerbaijan also has a total of 144 aircraft and 29,312 military vehicles (including 920 tanks and 218 MLRS units).
16. Thailand
- Total military personnel: 585,850
- Active personnel: 360,850
- Reserves: 200,000
- Paramilitary forces: 25,000
- Total population: 69,794,997
- Fit-for-service: 27,917,999
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3389 – #25 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Thailand also has a total of 501 aircraft and 14,040 military vehicles (including 648 tanks and 26 MLRS units).
15. Tajikistan
- Total military personnel: 629,500
- Active personnel: 9,500
- Reserves: 600,000
- Paramilitary forces: 20,000
- Total population: 9,245,937
- Fit-for-service: 3,356,275
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.1265 – #107 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Tajikistan also has a total of 25 aircraft and 4,650 military vehicles (including 80 tanks and 45 MLRS units).
14. Israel
- Total military personnel: 670,000
- Active personnel: 170,000
- Reserves: 465,000
- Paramilitary forces: 35,000
- Total population: 9,043,387
- Fit-for-service: 3,156,142
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2596 – #17 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Israel also has a total of 612 aircraft and 43,407 military vehicles (including 1,370 tanks and 150 MLRS units).
13. Turkey
- Total military personnel: 883,900
- Active personnel: 355,200
- Reserves: 378,700
- Paramilitary forces: 150,000
- Total population: 83,593,483
- Fit-for-service: 3,561,604
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1697 – #8 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Turkey also has a total of 1,069 aircraft and 55,104 military vehicles (including 2,231 tanks and 286 MLRS units).
12. Indonesia
- Total military personnel: 1,050,000
- Active personnel: 400,000
- Reserves: 400,000
- Paramilitary forces: 250,000
- Total population: 279,476,346
- Fit-for-service: 113,746,873
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2251 – #13 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Indonesia also has a total of 474 aircraft and 11,604 military vehicles (including 313 tanks and 63 MLRS units).
11. Iran
- Total military personnel: 1,180,000
- Active personnel: 610,000
- Reserves: 350,000
- Paramilitary forces: 220,000
- Total population: 87,590,873
- Fit-for-service: 41,167,710
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2269 – #14 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Iran also has a total of 551 aircraft and 65,765 military vehicles (including 1,996 tanks and 775 MLRS units).
10. Philippines
- Total military personnel: 1,385,000
- Active personnel: 150,000
- Reserves: 1,200,000
- Paramilitary forces: 35,000
- Total population: 116,434,200
- Fit-for-service: 41,101,273
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.4691 – #34 out of 145
Apart from these forces, the Philippines also has a total of 195 aircraft and 7,562 military vehicles (including 10 tanks and 0 MLRS units).
9. Pakistan
- Total military personnel: 1,704,000
- Active personnel: 654,000
- Reserves: 550,000
- Paramilitary forces: 500,000
- Total population: 247,653,551
- Fit-for-service: 84,202,207
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1711 – #9 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Pakistan also has a total of 1,434 aircraft and 50,523 military vehicles (including 3,742 tanks and 602 MLRS units).
8. North Korea
- Total military personnel: 1,980,000
- Active personnel: 1,320,000
- Reserves: 560,000
- Paramilitary forces: 100,000
- Total population: 26,072,217
- Fit-for-service: 5,266,588
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5313 – #36 out of 145
Apart from these forces, North Korea also has a total of 951 aircraft and 24,696 military vehicles (including 5,845 tanks and 2,920 MLRS units).
7. Taiwan
- Total military personnel: 2,580,000
- Active personnel: 215,000
- Reserves: 2,310,000
- Paramilitary forces: 55,000
- Total population: 23,588,613
- Fit-for-service: 1,061,488
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3302 – #24 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Taiwan also has a total of 750 aircraft and 19,868 military vehicles (including 1,010 tanks and 223 MLRS units).
6. China
- Total military personnel: 3,170,000
- Active personnel: 2,035,000
- Reserves: 510,000
- Paramilitary forces: 625,000
- Total population: 1,413,142,846
- Fit-for-service: 626,022,281
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.0706 – #3 out of 145
Apart from these forces, China also has a total of 3,304 aircraft and 174,300 military vehicles (including 5,000 tanks and 3,180 MLRS units).
5. Russia
- Total military personnel: 3,570,000
- Active personnel: 1,320,000
- Reserves: 2,000,000
- Paramilitary forces: 250,000
- Total population: 141,698,923
- Fit-for-service: 46,477,247
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.0702 – #2 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Russia also has a total of 4,255 aircraft and 161,382 military vehicles (including 14,777 tanks and 3,065 MLRS units).
4. South Korea
- Total military personnel: 3,820,000
- Active personnel: 600,000
- Reserves: 3,100,000
- Paramilitary forces: 120,000
- Total population: 51,966,948
- Fit-for-service: 21,306,449
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1416 – #5 out of 145
Apart from these forces, South Korea also has a total of 1,576 aircraft and 66,492 military vehicles (including 2,501 tanks and 581 MLRS units).
3. India
- Total military personnel: 5,137,550
- Active personnel: 1,455,550
- Reserves: 1,155,000
- Paramilitary forces: 2,527,000
- Total population: 1,399,179,585
- Fit-for-service: 519,095,626
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1023 – #4 out of 145
Apart from these forces, India also has a total of 2,296 aircraft and 151,248 military vehicles (including 4,614 tanks and 702 MLRS units).
2. Vietnam
- Total military personnel: 5,850,000
- Active personnel: 600,000
- Reserves: 5,000,000
- Paramilitary forces: 250,000
- Total population: 104,799,174
- Fit-for-service: 44,644,448
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3158 – #22 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Vietnam also has a total of 226 aircraft and 18,578 military vehicles (including 2,029 tanks and 450 MLRS units).
1. Bangladesh
- Total military personnel: 6,963,000
- Active personnel: 163,000
- Reserves: 0
- Paramilitary forces: 6,800,000
- Total population: 167,184,465
- Fit-for-service: 65,536,310
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5419 – #37 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Bangladesh also has a total of 216 aircraft and 13,100 military vehicles (including 320 tanks and 71 MLRS units).
