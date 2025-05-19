Once Small Player Now Commands NATO's 3rd Largest Fighting Force Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Key Points NATO uses its impressive manpower to operate its assets and bases around the world

These troops are some of the best trained in the world, which makes them that much more effective given their sheer numbers

While NATO is universally known for its high-tech assets and aircraft, its true power lies in its troops. Without this manpower, the alliance couldn’t operate its impressive array of assets and bases. One thing that should be noted too is that NATO troops are some of the best trained in the world which puts them a notch above most other nations. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is exploring the NATO nations with the most total military personnel.

To determine the NATO countries with the largest total military forces, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We ranked these countries according to their total military personnel. We included supplemental information regarding active military personnel, military aircraft, and vehicles, as well as the overall military strength score and defense budget.

Here is a look at the countries with the largest militaries in NATO:

32. Iceland

patpongs / iStock via Getty Images

Total military personnel: 0

0 Active personnel: 0

0 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 0

0 Total population: 364,036

364,036 Fit-for-service: 50,237

50,237 Military defense budget: $312,400,000 – #121 out of 145

$312,400,000 – #121 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 3.5181 – #135 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Iceland has a total of 150 military vehicles.

31. Luxembourg

SvetlanaSF / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total military personnel: 1,000

1,000 Active personnel: 1,000

1,000 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 0

0 Total population: 671,254

671,254 Fit-for-service: 92,633

92,633 Military defense budget: $726,092,925 – #98 out of 145

$726,092,925 – #98 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.6415 – #117 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Luxembourg also has a total of 1 military aircraft and 182 military vehicles.

30. North Macedonia

Total military personnel: 7,250

7,250 Active personnel: 9,000

9,000 Reserves: 60,000

60,000 Paramilitary forces: 3,500

3,500 Total population: 2,135,622

2,135,622 Fit-for-service: 783,773

783,773 Military defense budget: $388,421,700 – #114 out of 145

$388,421,700 – #114 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.4042 – #112 out of 145

Apart from these forces, North Macedonia also has a total of 20 military aircraft and 1,108 military vehicles (including 20 tanks, 150 artillery units, and 17 MLRS units).

29. Montenegro

CatEyePerspective / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total military personnel: 7,850

7,850 Active personnel: 2,350

2,350 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 5,500

5,500 Total population: 599,849

599,849 Fit-for-service: 85,179

85,179 Military defense budget: $148,100,000 – #136 out of 145

$148,100,000 – #136 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.9216 – #127 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Montenegro also has a total of 11 military aircraft and 471 military vehicles (including 12 artillery units and 12 MLRS units).

28. Albania

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military personnel: 9,100

9,100 Active personnel: 6,600

6,600 Reserves: 2,000

2,000 Paramilitary forces: 500

500 Total population: 3,107,100

3,107,100 Fit-for-service: 1,292,554

1,292,554 Military defense budget: $558,862,420 – #101 out of 145

$558,862,420 – #101 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.6815 – #78 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Albania also has a total of 19 military aircraft and 1,796 military vehicles (including 46 tanks, 50 artillery units, and 135 MLRS units).

27. Slovakia

Total military personnel: 19,500

19,500 Active personnel: 19,500

19,500 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 0

0 Total population: 5,563,649

5,563,649 Fit-for-service: 2,353,424

2,353,424 Military defense budget: $2,656,000,000 – #64 out of 145

$2,656,000,000 – #64 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.3978 – #71 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Slovakia also has a total of 41 military aircraft and 3,074 military vehicles (including 45 tanks, 44 artillery units, and 25 MLRS units).

26. Belgium

2007 Getty Images / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Total military personnel: 31,400

31,400 Active personnel: 25,000

25,000 Reserves: 6,400

6,400 Paramilitary forces: 0

0 Total population: 11,977,634

11,977,634 Fit-for-service: 3,880,753

3,880,753 Military defense budget: $10,200,000,000 – #31 out of 145

$10,200,000,000 – #31 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2564 – #62 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Belgium also has a total of 108 military aircraft and 4,606 military vehicles.

25. Czechia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military personnel: 32,200

32,200 Active personnel: 28,000

28,000 Reserves: 4,200

4,200 Paramilitary forces: 0

0 Total population: 10,837,890

10,837,890 Fit-for-service: 4,129,236

4,129,236 Military defense budget: $6,750,000,000 – #43 out of 145

$6,750,000,000 – #43 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.9994 – #53 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Czechia also has a total of 99 military aircraft and 6,340 military vehicles (including 43 tanks, 50 artillery units, and 16 MLRS units).

24. Croatia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military personnel: 36,425

36,425 Active personnel: 14,325

14,325 Reserves: 20,100

20,100 Paramilitary forces: 2,000

2,000 Total population: 4,150,116

4,150,116 Fit-for-service: 1,564,594

1,564,594 Military defense budget: $1,176,000,000 – #83 out of 145

$1,176,000,000 – #83 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.5074 – #75 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Croatia also has a total of 67 military aircraft and 2,848 military vehicles (including 45 tanks, 67 artillery units, and 42 MLRS units).

23. Slovenia

U.S. Department of Defense / Public Domain / Flickr

Total military personnel: 38,300

38,300 Active personnel: 7,300

7,300 Reserves: 26,000

26,000 Paramilitary forces: 5,000

5,000 Total population: 2,097,893

2,097,893 Fit-for-service: 826,570

826,570 Military defense budget: $886,860,000 – #91 out of 145

$886,860,000 – #91 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1016 – #96 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Slovenia also has a total of 39 military aircraft and 1,428 military vehicles (including 54 tanks and 18 artillery units).

22. Bulgaria

Total military personnel: 40,000

40,000 Active personnel: 37,000

37,000 Reserves: 3,000

3,000 Paramilitary forces: 0

0 Total population: 6,782,659

6,782,659 Fit-for-service: 2,611,324

2,611,324 Military defense budget: $1,373,232,000 – #80 out of 145

$1,373,232,000 – #80 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2563 – #61 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Bulgaria also has a total of 65 military aircraft and 4,914 military vehicles (including 90 tanks, 72 artillery units, and 24 MLRS units).

21. Netherlands

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military personnel: 53,145

53,145 Active personnel: 41,380

41,380 Reserves: 6,765

6,765 Paramilitary forces: 5,000

5,000 Total population: 17,772,378

17,772,378 Fit-for-service: 6,486,918

6,486,918 Military defense budget: $27,000,000,000 – #18 out of 145

$27,000,000,000 – #18 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6412 – #36 out of 145

Apart from these forces, the Netherlands also has a total of 120 military aircraft and 2,755 military vehicles (including 18 tanks, 46 artillery units, and 2 MLRS units).

20. Norway

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military personnel: 63,250

63,250 Active personnel: 23,250

23,250 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 40,000

40,000 Total population: 5,509,733

5,509,733 Fit-for-service: 1,807,192

1,807,192 Military defense budget: $9,710,000,000 – #32 out of 145

$9,710,000,000 – #32 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6811 – #38 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Norway also has a total of 97 military aircraft and 6,552 military vehicles (including 44 tanks and 42 artillery units).

19. Latvia

imantsu / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Total military personnel: 65,750

65,750 Active personnel: 17,250

17,250 Reserves: 36,000

36,000 Paramilitary forces: 12,500

12,500 Total population: 1,801,246

1,801,246 Fit-for-service: 648,449

648,449 Military defense budget: $1,138,000,000 – #84 out of 145

$1,138,000,000 – #84 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1246 – #99 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Latvia also has a total of 7 military aircraft and 1,848 military vehicles (including 47 artillery units).

18. Hungary

Jozsef Soos / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total military personnel: 76,600

76,600 Active personnel: 41,600

41,600 Reserves: 20,000

20,000 Paramilitary forces: 15,000

15,000 Total population: 9,855,745

9,855,745 Fit-for-service: 3,794,462

3,794,462 Military defense budget: $4,576,000,000 – #53 out of 145

$4,576,000,000 – #53 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0259 – #55 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Hungary also has a total of 69 military aircraft and 7,797 military vehicles (including 209 tanks and 319 artillery units).

17. Sweden

hyotographics / Shutterstock.com

Total military personnel: 82,300

82,300 Active personnel: 24,400

24,400 Reserves: 32,900

32,900 Paramilitary forces: 25,000

25,000 Total population: 10,589,835

10,589,835 Fit-for-service: 3,558,185

3,558,185 Military defense budget: $13,000,000,000 – #28 out of 145

$13,000,000,000 – #28 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4835 – #27 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Sweden also has a total of 169 aircraft and 6,795 military vehicles (including 110 tanks and 26 artillery units).

16. Denmark

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military personnel: 83,000

83,000 Active personnel: 20,000

20,000 Reserves: 12,000

12,000 Paramilitary forces: 51,000

51,000 Total population: 5,973,136

5,973,136 Fit-for-service: 2,126,436

2,126,436 Military defense budget: $7,225,466,250 – #40 out of 145

$7,225,466,250 – #40 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8109 – #45 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Denmark also has a total of 117 military aircraft and 3,856 military vehicles (including 44 tanks, 19 artillery units, and 8 MLRS units).

15. Estonia

2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Total military personnel: 96,500

96,500 Active personnel: 7,700

7,700 Reserves: 78,800

78,800 Paramilitary forces: 10,000

10,000 Total population: 1,193,791

1,193,791 Fit-for-service: 456,028

456,028 Military defense budget: $1,463,360,000 – #77 out of 145

$1,463,360,000 – #77 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.2917 – #107 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Estonia also has a total of 5 military aircraft and 1,685 military vehicles (including 36 artillery units).

14. Canada

Arseniy45 / iStock via Getty Images

Total military personnel: 100,500

100,500 Active personnel: 68,000

68,000 Reserves: 27,000

27,000 Paramilitary forces: 5,500

5,500 Total population: 38,794,813

38,794,813 Fit-for-service: 13,500,595

13,500,595 Military defense budget: $41,000,000,000 – #15 out of 145

$41,000,000,000 – #15 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5179 – #28 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Canada also has a total of 351 military aircraft and 21,704 military vehicles (including 74 tanks).

13. Lithuania

cooke1 / Flickr

Total military personnel: 141,150

141,150 Active personnel: 23,000

23,000 Reserves: 104,000

104,000 Paramilitary forces: 14,150

14,150 Total population: 2,628,186

2,628,186 Fit-for-service: 1,332,490

1,332,490 Military defense budget: $2,388,900,000 – #66 out of 145

$2,388,900,000 – #66 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.9075 – #88 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Lithuania also has a total of 9 military aircraft and 1,263 military vehicles (including 75 artillery units).

12. Romania

2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Total military personnel: 151,300

151,300 Active personnel: 81,300

81,300 Reserves: 55,000

55,000 Paramilitary forces: 15,000

15,000 Total population: 18,148,155

18,148,155 Fit-for-service: 7,731,114

7,731,114 Military defense budget: $9,700,000,000 – #33 out of 145

$9,700,000,000 – #33 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8984 – #51 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Romania also has a total of 140 aircraft and 10,774 military vehicles (including 328 tanks, 720 artillery units, and 243 MLRS units).

11. Germany

2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Total military personnel: 215,600

215,600 Active personnel: 181,600

181,600 Reserves: 34,000

34,000 Paramilitary forces: 0

0 Total population: 84,119,100

84,119,100 Fit-for-service: 30,955,829

30,955,829 Military defense budget: $50,000,000,000 – #11 out of 145

$50,000,000,000 – #11 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2601 – #14 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Germany also has a total of 584 military aircraft and 83,260 military vehicles (including 296 tanks, 134 artillery units, and 33 MLRS units).

10. Spain

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military personnel: 226,902

226,902 Active personnel: 133,282

133,282 Reserves: 15,150

15,150 Paramilitary forces: 78,470

78,470 Total population: 47,280,433

47,280,433 Fit-for-service: 17,635,602

17,635,602 Military defense budget: $23,397,000,000 – #22 out of 145

$23,397,000,000 – #22 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3242 – #17 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Spain also has a total of 461 military aircraft and 17,626 military vehicles (including 317 tanks and 382 artillery units).

9. Portugal

Total military personnel: 260,400

260,400 Active personnel: 24,000

24,000 Reserves: 211,700

211,700 Paramilitary forces: 24,700

24,700 Total population: 10,639,726

10,639,726 Fit-for-service: 4,096,295

4,096,295 Military defense budget: $4,627,000,000 – #52 out of 145

$4,627,000,000 – #52 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6856 – #39 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Portugal also has a total of 115 military aircraft and 10,828 military vehicles (including 34 tanks and 139 artillery units).

8. Italy

naphtalina / iStock via Getty Images

Total military personnel: 289,000

289,000 Active personnel: 165,500

165,500 Reserves: 18,500

18,500 Paramilitary forces: 105,000

105,000 Total population: 60,964,931

60,964,931 Fit-for-service: 22,191,235

22,191,235 Military defense budget: $30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145

$30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2164 – #10 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Italy also has a total of 729 military aircraft and 73,480 military vehicles (including 200 tanks, 172 artillery units, and 21 MLRS units).

7. France

Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com

Total military personnel: 376,000

376,000 Active personnel: 200,000

200,000 Reserves: 26,000

26,000 Paramilitary forces: 150,000

150,000 Total population: 68,374,591

68,374,591 Fit-for-service: 23,794,358

23,794,358 Military defense budget: $55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145

$55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1878 – #8 out of 145

Apart from these forces, France also has a total of 976 military aircraft and 110,932 military vehicles (including 215 tanks, 96 artillery units, and 9 MLRS units).

6. Greece

BalkansCat / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total military personnel: 419,050

419,050 Active personnel: 142,700

142,700 Reserves: 221,350

221,350 Paramilitary forces: 55,000

55,000 Total population: 10,461,091

10,461,091 Fit-for-service: 3,985,676

3,985,676 Military defense budget: $6,500,000,000 – #44 out of 145

$6,500,000,000 – #44 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5337 – #30 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Greece also has a total of 558 military aircraft and 61,888 military vehicles (including 1,344 tanks, 1287 artillery units, and 152 MLRS units).

5. Poland

Kamila Kozioł / iStock via Getty Images

Total military personnel: 602,100

602,100 Active personnel: 202,100

202,100 Reserves: 350,000

350,000 Paramilitary forces: 50,000

50,000 Total population: 38,746,310

38,746,310 Fit-for-service: 15,576,017

15,576,017 Military defense budget: $48,700,000,000 – #12 out of 145

$48,700,000,000 – #12 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3776 – #22 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Poland also has a total of 479 military aircraft and 23,138 military vehicles (including 614 tanks, 677 artillery units, and 196 MLRS units).

4. Turkey

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total military personnel: 883,900

883,900 Active personnel: 355,200

355,200 Reserves: 378,700

378,700 Paramilitary forces: 150,000

150,000 Total population: 84,119,531

84,119,531 Fit-for-service: 36,087,279

36,087,279 Military defense budget: $47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145

$47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Turkey also has a total of 1,083 military aircraft and 61,173 military vehicles (including 2,238 tanks, 2,745 artillery units, and 296 MLRS units).

3. Finland

Anton Petrus / Moment via Getty Images

Total military personnel: 947,800

947,800 Active personnel: 24,000

24,000 Reserves: 870,000

870,000 Paramilitary forces: 53,800

53,800 Total population: 5,626,414

5,626,414 Fit-for-service: 1,912,981

1,912,981 Military defense budget: $6,779,661,000 – #42 out of 145

$6,779,661,000 – #42 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8437 – #48 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Finland also has a total of 163 military aircraft and 11,704 military vehicles (including 200 tanks, 774 artillery units, and 76 MLRS units).

2. United Kingdom

Total military personnel: 1,108,860

1,108,860 Active personnel: 184,860

184,860 Reserves: 924,000

924,000 Paramilitary forces: 0

0 Total population: 68,459,055

68,459,055 Fit-for-service: 25,192,932

25,192,932 Military defense budget: $71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145

$71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1785 – #6 out of 145

Apart from these forces, the United Kingdom also has a total of 631 military aircraft and 38,200 military vehicles (including 227 tanks, 197 artillery units, and 29 MLRS units).

1. United States

Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com

Total military personnel: 2,127,500

2,127,500 Active personnel: 1,328,000

1,328,000 Reserves: 799,500

799,500 Paramilitary forces: 0

0 Total population: 341,963,408

341,963,408 Fit-for-service: 124,816,644

124,816,644 Military defense budget: $895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145

$895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145

Apart from these forces, the United States also has a total of 13,043 military aircraft and 391,963 military vehicles (including 4,640 tanks, 1,883 artillery units, and 641 MLRS units).

