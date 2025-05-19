Once Small Player Now Commands NATO's 3rd Largest Fighting Force

Key Points
-
NATO uses its impressive manpower to operate its assets and bases around the world
-
These troops are some of the best trained in the world, which makes them that much more effective given their sheer numbers
-
While NATO is universally known for its high-tech assets and aircraft, its true power lies in its troops. Without this manpower, the alliance couldn’t operate its impressive array of assets and bases. One thing that should be noted too is that NATO troops are some of the best trained in the world which puts them a notch above most other nations. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is exploring the NATO nations with the most total military personnel.
To determine the NATO countries with the largest total military forces, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We ranked these countries according to their total military personnel. We included supplemental information regarding active military personnel, military aircraft, and vehicles, as well as the overall military strength score and defense budget.
Here is a look at the countries with the largest militaries in NATO:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding NATO’s military dynamics is important when looking at the state of global security. Since its inception, NATO has played a pivotal role in shaping international relations through its collective defense and security framework. As geopolitical tensions continue to rise and new threats emerge, knowing and understanding NATO’s military capabilities is important for getting a clearer picture of the world stage. Not to mention, countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany, among others, contribute significantly to NATO’s military strength, influencing global power balances and regional stability.
32. Iceland
- Total military personnel: 0
- Active personnel: 0
- Reserves: 0
- Paramilitary forces: 0
- Total population: 364,036
- Fit-for-service: 50,237
- Military defense budget: $312,400,000 – #121 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 3.5181 – #135 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Iceland has a total of 150 military vehicles.
31. Luxembourg
- Total military personnel: 1,000
- Active personnel: 1,000
- Reserves: 0
- Paramilitary forces: 0
- Total population: 671,254
- Fit-for-service: 92,633
- Military defense budget: $726,092,925 – #98 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.6415 – #117 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Luxembourg also has a total of 1 military aircraft and 182 military vehicles.
30. North Macedonia
- Total military personnel: 7,250
- Active personnel: 9,000
- Reserves: 60,000
- Paramilitary forces: 3,500
- Total population: 2,135,622
- Fit-for-service: 783,773
- Military defense budget: $388,421,700 – #114 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.4042 – #112 out of 145
Apart from these forces, North Macedonia also has a total of 20 military aircraft and 1,108 military vehicles (including 20 tanks, 150 artillery units, and 17 MLRS units).
29. Montenegro
- Total military personnel: 7,850
- Active personnel: 2,350
- Reserves: 0
- Paramilitary forces: 5,500
- Total population: 599,849
- Fit-for-service: 85,179
- Military defense budget: $148,100,000 – #136 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.9216 – #127 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Montenegro also has a total of 11 military aircraft and 471 military vehicles (including 12 artillery units and 12 MLRS units).
28. Albania
- Total military personnel: 9,100
- Active personnel: 6,600
- Reserves: 2,000
- Paramilitary forces: 500
- Total population: 3,107,100
- Fit-for-service: 1,292,554
- Military defense budget: $558,862,420 – #101 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.6815 – #78 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Albania also has a total of 19 military aircraft and 1,796 military vehicles (including 46 tanks, 50 artillery units, and 135 MLRS units).
27. Slovakia
- Total military personnel: 19,500
- Active personnel: 19,500
- Reserves: 0
- Paramilitary forces: 0
- Total population: 5,563,649
- Fit-for-service: 2,353,424
- Military defense budget: $2,656,000,000 – #64 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.3978 – #71 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Slovakia also has a total of 41 military aircraft and 3,074 military vehicles (including 45 tanks, 44 artillery units, and 25 MLRS units).
26. Belgium
- Total military personnel: 31,400
- Active personnel: 25,000
- Reserves: 6,400
- Paramilitary forces: 0
- Total population: 11,977,634
- Fit-for-service: 3,880,753
- Military defense budget: $10,200,000,000 – #31 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.2564 – #62 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Belgium also has a total of 108 military aircraft and 4,606 military vehicles.
25. Czechia
- Total military personnel: 32,200
- Active personnel: 28,000
- Reserves: 4,200
- Paramilitary forces: 0
- Total population: 10,837,890
- Fit-for-service: 4,129,236
- Military defense budget: $6,750,000,000 – #43 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.9994 – #53 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Czechia also has a total of 99 military aircraft and 6,340 military vehicles (including 43 tanks, 50 artillery units, and 16 MLRS units).
24. Croatia
- Total military personnel: 36,425
- Active personnel: 14,325
- Reserves: 20,100
- Paramilitary forces: 2,000
- Total population: 4,150,116
- Fit-for-service: 1,564,594
- Military defense budget: $1,176,000,000 – #83 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.5074 – #75 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Croatia also has a total of 67 military aircraft and 2,848 military vehicles (including 45 tanks, 67 artillery units, and 42 MLRS units).
23. Slovenia
- Total military personnel: 38,300
- Active personnel: 7,300
- Reserves: 26,000
- Paramilitary forces: 5,000
- Total population: 2,097,893
- Fit-for-service: 826,570
- Military defense budget: $886,860,000 – #91 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.1016 – #96 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Slovenia also has a total of 39 military aircraft and 1,428 military vehicles (including 54 tanks and 18 artillery units).
22. Bulgaria
- Total military personnel: 40,000
- Active personnel: 37,000
- Reserves: 3,000
- Paramilitary forces: 0
- Total population: 6,782,659
- Fit-for-service: 2,611,324
- Military defense budget: $1,373,232,000 – #80 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.2563 – #61 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Bulgaria also has a total of 65 military aircraft and 4,914 military vehicles (including 90 tanks, 72 artillery units, and 24 MLRS units).
21. Netherlands
- Total military personnel: 53,145
- Active personnel: 41,380
- Reserves: 6,765
- Paramilitary forces: 5,000
- Total population: 17,772,378
- Fit-for-service: 6,486,918
- Military defense budget: $27,000,000,000 – #18 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.6412 – #36 out of 145
Apart from these forces, the Netherlands also has a total of 120 military aircraft and 2,755 military vehicles (including 18 tanks, 46 artillery units, and 2 MLRS units).
20. Norway
- Total military personnel: 63,250
- Active personnel: 23,250
- Reserves: 0
- Paramilitary forces: 40,000
- Total population: 5,509,733
- Fit-for-service: 1,807,192
- Military defense budget: $9,710,000,000 – #32 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.6811 – #38 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Norway also has a total of 97 military aircraft and 6,552 military vehicles (including 44 tanks and 42 artillery units).
19. Latvia
- Total military personnel: 65,750
- Active personnel: 17,250
- Reserves: 36,000
- Paramilitary forces: 12,500
- Total population: 1,801,246
- Fit-for-service: 648,449
- Military defense budget: $1,138,000,000 – #84 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.1246 – #99 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Latvia also has a total of 7 military aircraft and 1,848 military vehicles (including 47 artillery units).
18. Hungary
- Total military personnel: 76,600
- Active personnel: 41,600
- Reserves: 20,000
- Paramilitary forces: 15,000
- Total population: 9,855,745
- Fit-for-service: 3,794,462
- Military defense budget: $4,576,000,000 – #53 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.0259 – #55 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Hungary also has a total of 69 military aircraft and 7,797 military vehicles (including 209 tanks and 319 artillery units).
17. Sweden
- Total military personnel: 82,300
- Active personnel: 24,400
- Reserves: 32,900
- Paramilitary forces: 25,000
- Total population: 10,589,835
- Fit-for-service: 3,558,185
- Military defense budget: $13,000,000,000 – #28 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.4835 – #27 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Sweden also has a total of 169 aircraft and 6,795 military vehicles (including 110 tanks and 26 artillery units).
16. Denmark
- Total military personnel: 83,000
- Active personnel: 20,000
- Reserves: 12,000
- Paramilitary forces: 51,000
- Total population: 5,973,136
- Fit-for-service: 2,126,436
- Military defense budget: $7,225,466,250 – #40 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.8109 – #45 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Denmark also has a total of 117 military aircraft and 3,856 military vehicles (including 44 tanks, 19 artillery units, and 8 MLRS units).
15. Estonia
- Total military personnel: 96,500
- Active personnel: 7,700
- Reserves: 78,800
- Paramilitary forces: 10,000
- Total population: 1,193,791
- Fit-for-service: 456,028
- Military defense budget: $1,463,360,000 – #77 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.2917 – #107 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Estonia also has a total of 5 military aircraft and 1,685 military vehicles (including 36 artillery units).
14. Canada
- Total military personnel: 100,500
- Active personnel: 68,000
- Reserves: 27,000
- Paramilitary forces: 5,500
- Total population: 38,794,813
- Fit-for-service: 13,500,595
- Military defense budget: $41,000,000,000 – #15 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5179 – #28 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Canada also has a total of 351 military aircraft and 21,704 military vehicles (including 74 tanks).
13. Lithuania
- Total military personnel: 141,150
- Active personnel: 23,000
- Reserves: 104,000
- Paramilitary forces: 14,150
- Total population: 2,628,186
- Fit-for-service: 1,332,490
- Military defense budget: $2,388,900,000 – #66 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.9075 – #88 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Lithuania also has a total of 9 military aircraft and 1,263 military vehicles (including 75 artillery units).
12. Romania
- Total military personnel: 151,300
- Active personnel: 81,300
- Reserves: 55,000
- Paramilitary forces: 15,000
- Total population: 18,148,155
- Fit-for-service: 7,731,114
- Military defense budget: $9,700,000,000 – #33 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.8984 – #51 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Romania also has a total of 140 aircraft and 10,774 military vehicles (including 328 tanks, 720 artillery units, and 243 MLRS units).
11. Germany
- Total military personnel: 215,600
- Active personnel: 181,600
- Reserves: 34,000
- Paramilitary forces: 0
- Total population: 84,119,100
- Fit-for-service: 30,955,829
- Military defense budget: $50,000,000,000 – #11 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2601 – #14 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Germany also has a total of 584 military aircraft and 83,260 military vehicles (including 296 tanks, 134 artillery units, and 33 MLRS units).
10. Spain
- Total military personnel: 226,902
- Active personnel: 133,282
- Reserves: 15,150
- Paramilitary forces: 78,470
- Total population: 47,280,433
- Fit-for-service: 17,635,602
- Military defense budget: $23,397,000,000 – #22 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3242 – #17 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Spain also has a total of 461 military aircraft and 17,626 military vehicles (including 317 tanks and 382 artillery units).
9. Portugal
- Total military personnel: 260,400
- Active personnel: 24,000
- Reserves: 211,700
- Paramilitary forces: 24,700
- Total population: 10,639,726
- Fit-for-service: 4,096,295
- Military defense budget: $4,627,000,000 – #52 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.6856 – #39 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Portugal also has a total of 115 military aircraft and 10,828 military vehicles (including 34 tanks and 139 artillery units).
8. Italy
- Total military personnel: 289,000
- Active personnel: 165,500
- Reserves: 18,500
- Paramilitary forces: 105,000
- Total population: 60,964,931
- Fit-for-service: 22,191,235
- Military defense budget: $30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2164 – #10 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Italy also has a total of 729 military aircraft and 73,480 military vehicles (including 200 tanks, 172 artillery units, and 21 MLRS units).
7. France
- Total military personnel: 376,000
- Active personnel: 200,000
- Reserves: 26,000
- Paramilitary forces: 150,000
- Total population: 68,374,591
- Fit-for-service: 23,794,358
- Military defense budget: $55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1878 – #8 out of 145
Apart from these forces, France also has a total of 976 military aircraft and 110,932 military vehicles (including 215 tanks, 96 artillery units, and 9 MLRS units).
6. Greece
- Total military personnel: 419,050
- Active personnel: 142,700
- Reserves: 221,350
- Paramilitary forces: 55,000
- Total population: 10,461,091
- Fit-for-service: 3,985,676
- Military defense budget: $6,500,000,000 – #44 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5337 – #30 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Greece also has a total of 558 military aircraft and 61,888 military vehicles (including 1,344 tanks, 1287 artillery units, and 152 MLRS units).
5. Poland
- Total military personnel: 602,100
- Active personnel: 202,100
- Reserves: 350,000
- Paramilitary forces: 50,000
- Total population: 38,746,310
- Fit-for-service: 15,576,017
- Military defense budget: $48,700,000,000 – #12 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3776 – #22 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Poland also has a total of 479 military aircraft and 23,138 military vehicles (including 614 tanks, 677 artillery units, and 196 MLRS units).
4. Turkey
- Total military personnel: 883,900
- Active personnel: 355,200
- Reserves: 378,700
- Paramilitary forces: 150,000
- Total population: 84,119,531
- Fit-for-service: 36,087,279
- Military defense budget: $47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Turkey also has a total of 1,083 military aircraft and 61,173 military vehicles (including 2,238 tanks, 2,745 artillery units, and 296 MLRS units).
3. Finland
- Total military personnel: 947,800
- Active personnel: 24,000
- Reserves: 870,000
- Paramilitary forces: 53,800
- Total population: 5,626,414
- Fit-for-service: 1,912,981
- Military defense budget: $6,779,661,000 – #42 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.8437 – #48 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Finland also has a total of 163 military aircraft and 11,704 military vehicles (including 200 tanks, 774 artillery units, and 76 MLRS units).
2. United Kingdom
- Total military personnel: 1,108,860
- Active personnel: 184,860
- Reserves: 924,000
- Paramilitary forces: 0
- Total population: 68,459,055
- Fit-for-service: 25,192,932
- Military defense budget: $71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1785 – #6 out of 145
Apart from these forces, the United Kingdom also has a total of 631 military aircraft and 38,200 military vehicles (including 227 tanks, 197 artillery units, and 29 MLRS units).
1. United States
- Total military personnel: 2,127,500
- Active personnel: 1,328,000
- Reserves: 799,500
- Paramilitary forces: 0
- Total population: 341,963,408
- Fit-for-service: 124,816,644
- Military defense budget: $895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145
Apart from these forces, the United States also has a total of 13,043 military aircraft and 391,963 military vehicles (including 4,640 tanks, 1,883 artillery units, and 641 MLRS units).
