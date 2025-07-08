Asia Now Counts 10 Armies With More Than 1 Million Soldiers Daniel Berehulak / Getty Images

Key Points India and China have long disputed their border along the Himalayan mountain range

Both of these nations have some of the largest and most advanced military forces in Asia

These countries are looking for a peaceful and permanent solution to this border ordeal without having to resort to force

India and China have long competed for dominance on the Asian continent, but their standoff along the disputed Himalayan border has reignited tensions between two of the continent’s largest military powers. In recent years, these tensions have boiled over into outright conflict. However, both nations are now seeking a permanent solution for the border going forward. With millions of active personnel between them, both nations boast formidable armies backed by growing defense budgets and advanced aircraft. Again, each is hoping for a peaceful solution for this border and that two of the largest forces in the world will not have to clash again. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at powers in Asia and which of these countries have the largest militaries.

To determine the Asian countries with the largest total military forces, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We ranked these countries according to their total military personnel. We included supplemental information regarding active military personnel, military aircraft, and vehicles, as well as the overall military strength score and defense budget.

Here is a look at the countries with the largest militaries in Asia:

Why Are We Covering This?

Matthew Nichols1 / Shutterstock.com

Understanding the military dynamics of Asia is important considering the region’s complex geopolitical landscape and its growing strategic significance. Historically, Asia has been shaped by internal conflicts, border disputes, and great power competition. Today, its military forces play an important role in determining regional stability. As tensions rise over territorial claims and political influence, military power is the law of the land, from disputes in the South China Sea to the contested borders in South Asia.

45. Bhutan

Debashis Kumar / iStock via Getty Images

Total military personnel: 7,500

7,500 Active personnel: 7,500

7,500 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 0

0 Total population: 884,546

884,546 Fit-for-service: 122,067

122,067 Military defense budget: $14,000,000 – #145 out of 145

$14,000,000 – #145 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 6.3934 – #145 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Bhutan also has a total of 2 military aircraft and 84 military vehicles.

44. Turkmenistan

irontrybex / iStock via Getty Images

Total military personnel: 40,000

40,000 Active personnel: 36,500

36,500 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 3,500

3,500 Total population: 5,744,151

5,744,151 Fit-for-service: 2,245,963

2,245,963 Military defense budget: $1,078,020,000 – #86 out of 145

$1,078,020,000 – #86 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.6512 – #77 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Turkmenistan also has a total of 91 military aircraft and 5,016 military vehicles (including 654 tanks, 523 artillery units, and 164 MLRS units).

43. Uzbekistan

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total military personnel: 68,000

68,000 Active personnel: 48,000

48,000 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 20,000

20,000 Total population: 36,520,593

36,520,593 Fit-for-service: 15,959,499

15,959,499 Military defense budget: $2,803,500,000 – #63 out of 145

$2,803,500,000 – #63 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.1121 – #58 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Uzbekistan also has a total of 192 military aircraft and 2,970 military vehicles (including 340 tanks, 383 artillery units, and 108 MLRS units).

42. Afghanistan

Ryanzo W. Perez / Shutterstock.com

Total military personnel: 80,000

80,000 Active personnel: 0

0 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 80,000

80,000 Total population: 40,121,552

40,121,552 Fit-for-service: 8,826,741

8,826,741 Military defense budget: $290,000,000 – #125 out of 145

$290,000,000 – #125 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.6442 – #118 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Afghanistan also has a total of 9 military aircraft and 5,202 military vehicles.

41. Yemen

hyotographics / Shutterstock.com

Total military personnel: 86,700

86,700 Active personnel: 66,700

66,700 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 20,000

20,000 Total population: 32,140,443

32,140,443 Fit-for-service: 9,031,464

9,031,464 Military defense budget: $810,375,000 – #94 out of 145

$810,375,000 – #94 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.8901 – #85 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Yemen also has a total of 84 military aircraft and 550 military vehicles (including 15 artillery units and 10 MLRS units).

40. Qatar

Total military personnel: 87,050

87,050 Active personnel: 66,550

66,550 Reserves: 15,000

15,000 Paramilitary forces: 5,500

5,500 Total population: 2,552,088

2,552,088 Fit-for-service: 490,001

490,001 Military defense budget: $9,432,000,000 – #34 out of 145

$9,432,000,000 – #34 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4307 – #72 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Qatar also has a total of 251 military aircraft and 5,024 military vehicles (including 99 tanks, 58 artillery units, and 16 MLRS units).

39. Kuwait

Total military personnel: 103,500

103,500 Active personnel: 72,000

72,000 Reserves: 24,000

24,000 Paramilitary forces: 7,500

7,500 Total population: 3,138,355

3,138,355 Fit-for-service: 1,449,920

1,449,920 Military defense budget: $6,950,000,000 – #41 out of 145

$6,950,000,000 – #41 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.6982 – #79 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Kuwait also has a total of 128 military aircraft and 5,636 military vehicles (including 367 tanks, 74 artillery units, and 27 MLRS units).

38. Nepal

murdoc online / Wikimedia Commons

Total military personnel: 110,000

110,000 Active personnel: 95,000

95,000 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 15,000

15,000 Total population: 31,122,387

31,122,387 Fit-for-service: 11,733,140

11,733,140 Military defense budget: $409,100,000 – #111 out of 145

$409,100,000 – #111 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.8915 – #126 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Nepal also has a total of 15 military aircraft and 1,108 military vehicles (including 14 artillery units).

37. Bahrain

Fly Of Swallow Studio / Shutterstock.com

Total military personnel: 129,900

129,900 Active personnel: 18,400

18,400 Reserves: 110,000

110,000 Paramilitary forces: 1,500

1,500 Total population: 1,566,888

1,566,888 Fit-for-service: 720,768

720,768 Military defense budget: $1,597,200,000 – #75 out of 145

$1,597,200,000 – #75 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.7448 – #81 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Bahrain also has a total of 132 military aircraft and 2,764 military vehicles (including 150 tanks, 64 artillery units, and 17 MLRS units).

36. Oman

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com

Total military personnel: 152,600

152,600 Active personnel: 42,600

42,600 Reserves: 100,000

100,000 Paramilitary forces: 10,000

10,000 Total population: 3,901,992

3,901,992 Fit-for-service: 1,291,559

1,291,559 Military defense budget: $8,200,000,000 – #36 out of 145

$8,200,000,000 – #36 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.8047 – #82 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Oman also has a total of 128 military aircraft and 4,084 military vehicles (including 150 tanks and 164 artillery units).

35. Lebanon

Total military personnel: 160,000

160,000 Active personnel: 60,000

60,000 Reserves: 35,000

35,000 Paramilitary forces: 65,000

65,000 Total population: 5,364,482

5,364,482 Fit-for-service: 1,775,644

1,775,644 Military defense budget: $768,250,325 – #97 out of 145

$768,250,325 – #97 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.5981 – #115 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Lebanon also has a total of 80 military aircraft and 4,538 military vehicles (including 116 tanks, 365 artillery units, and 11 MLRS units).

34. Jordan

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military personnel: 200,500

200,500 Active personnel: 100,500

100,500 Reserves: 65,000

65,000 Paramilitary forces: 35,000

35,000 Total population: 11,174,024

11,174,024 Fit-for-service: 2,983,464

2,983,464 Military defense budget: $2,500,000,000 – #65 out of 145

$2,500,000,000 – #65 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.6139 – #76 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Jordan also has a total of 274 military aircraft and 16,624 military vehicles (including 1,458 tanks, 438 artillery units, and 56 MLRS units).

33. United Arab Emirates

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military personnel: 207,000

207,000 Active personnel: 65,000

65,000 Reserves: 130,000

130,000 Paramilitary forces: 12,000

12,000 Total population: 10,032,213

10,032,213 Fit-for-service: 4,945,881

4,945,881 Military defense budget: $2,212,360,382 – #70 out of 145

$2,212,360,382 – #70 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0186 – #54 out of 145

Apart from these forces, United Arab Emirates also has a total of 551 military aircraft and 8,707 military vehicles (including 354 tanks, 264 artillery units, and 49 MLRS units).

32. Georgia

Total military personnel: 207,500

207,500 Active personnel: 55,000

55,000 Reserves: 152,500

152,500 Paramilitary forces: 0

0 Total population: 4,900,961

4,900,961 Fit-for-service: 2,225,036

2,225,036 Military defense budget: $495,629,055 – #105 out of 145

$495,629,055 – #105 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.0695 – #94 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Georgia also has a total of 61 military aircraft and 3,392 military vehicles (including 123 tanks, 188 artillery units, and 42 MLRS units).

31. Mongolia

Total military personnel: 220,000

220,000 Active personnel: 35,000

35,000 Reserves: 135,000

135,000 Paramilitary forces: 50,000

50,000 Total population: 3,281,676

3,281,676 Fit-for-service: 1,552,233

1,552,233 Military defense budget: $165,110,000 – #135 out of 145

$165,110,000 – #135 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1135 – #98 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Mongolia also has a total of 7 military aircraft and 2,560 military vehicles (including 420 tanks, 500 artillery units, and 130 MLRS units).

30. Myanmar

Goldquest / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total military personnel: 225,000

225,000 Active personnel: 150,000

150,000 Reserves: 20,000

20,000 Paramilitary forces: 55,000

55,000 Total population: 57,527,139

57,527,139 Fit-for-service: 21,975,367

21,975,367 Military defense budget: $2,948,000,000 – #62 out of 145

$2,948,000,000 – #62 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6735 – #37 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Myanmar also has a total of 317 military aircraft and 5,980 military vehicles (including 445 tanks, 305 artillery units, and 180 MLRS units).

29. Cambodia

mauriziobiso / iStock via Getty Images

Total military personnel: 231,000

231,000 Active personnel: 221,000

221,000 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 10,000

10,000 Total population: 17,063,669

17,063,669 Fit-for-service: 5,733,393

5,733,393 Military defense budget: $860,000,000 – #92 out of 145

$860,000,000 – #92 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.0752 – #95 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Cambodia also has a total of 25 military aircraft and 3,627 military vehicles (including 644 tanks, 460 artillery units, and 463 MLRS units).

28. Laos

pressdigital / iStock via Getty Images

Total military personnel: 250,000

250,000 Active personnel: 100,000

100,000 Reserves: 30,000

30,000 Paramilitary forces: 120,000

120,000 Total population: 7,953,556

7,953,556 Fit-for-service: 2,521,277

2,521,277 Military defense budget: $135,000,000 – #138 out of 145

$135,000,000 – #138 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.2663 – #106 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Laos also has a total of 33 military aircraft and 4,380 military vehicles (including 160 tanks, 127 artillery units, and 64 MLRS units).

27. Malaysia

Malaysia's Flag by .ET. / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

Total military personnel: 264,600

264,600 Active personnel: 113,000

113,000 Reserves: 51,600

51,600 Paramilitary forces: 100,000

100,000 Total population: 34,564,810

34,564,810 Fit-for-service: 13,480,276

13,480,276 Military defense budget: $4,800,000,000 – #50 out of 145

$4,800,000,000 – #50 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7429 – #42 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Malaysia also has a total of 135 military aircraft and 13,506 military vehicles (including 48 tanks, 196 artillery units, and 36 MLRS units).

26. Syria

U.S. Department of Defense / Public Domain / Flickr

Total military personnel: 270,000

270,000 Active personnel: 170,000

170,000 Reserves: 50,000

50,000 Paramilitary forces: 50,000

50,000 Total population: 23,865,423

23,865,423 Fit-for-service: 13,245,310

13,245,310 Military defense budget: $291,850,000 – #124 out of 145

$291,850,000 – #124 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2771 – #64 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Syria also has a total of 207 military aircraft and 11,148 military vehicles (including 365 tanks, 731 artillery units, and 204 MLRS units).

25. Armenia

Total military personnel: 272,500

272,500 Active personnel: 57,500

57,500 Reserves: 210,000

210,000 Paramilitary forces: 5,000

5,000 Total population: 2,976,765

2,976,765 Fit-for-service: 1,366,335

1,366,335 Military defense budget: $1,700,000,000 – #74 out of 145

$1,700,000,000 – #74 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.0373 – #91 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Armenia also has a total of 71 military aircraft and 1,306 military vehicles (including 109 tanks, 293 artillery units, and 100 MLRS units).

24. Iraq

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military personnel: 293,000

293,000 Active personnel: 193,000

193,000 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 100,000

100,000 Total population: 42,083,436

42,083,436 Fit-for-service: 14,308,368

14,308,368 Military defense budget: $7,923,000,000 – #37 out of 145

$7,923,000,000 – #37 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7738 – #43 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Iraq also has a total of 391 military aircraft and 37,288 military vehicles (including 1,025 tanks, 1044 artillery units, and 572 MLRS units).

23. Kazakhstan

Use:Zenwort / CC BY-SA 4.0 / Wikimedia Commons

Total military personnel: 300,000

300,000 Active personnel: 110,000

110,000 Reserves: 135,000

135,000 Paramilitary forces: 55,000

55,000 Total population: 20,260,006

20,260,006 Fit-for-service: 6,928,922

6,928,922 Military defense budget: $2,048,700,000 – #72 out of 145

$2,048,700,000 – #72 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.1016 – #57 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Kazakhstan also has a total of 198 military aircraft and 7,736 military vehicles (including 350 tanks, 320 artillery units, and 287 MLRS units).

22. Singapore

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total military personnel: 315,500

315,500 Active personnel: 51,000

51,000 Reserves: 252,500

252,500 Paramilitary forces: 12,000

12,000 Total population: 6,028,459

6,028,459 Fit-for-service: 2,628,408

2,628,408 Military defense budget: $15,000,000,000 – #26 out of 145

$15,000,000,000 – #26 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5271 – #29 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Singapore also has a total of 230 military aircraft and 8,998 military vehicles (including 170 tanks, 137 artillery units, and 24 MLRS units).

21. Japan

Eivaisla/Shutterstock.com

Total military personnel: 328,150

328,150 Active personnel: 247,150

247,150 Reserves: 56,000

56,000 Paramilitary forces: 25,000

25,000 Total population: 123,201,945

123,201,945 Fit-for-service: 42,874,277

42,874,277 Military defense budget: $57,000,000,000 – #7 out of 145

$57,000,000,000 – #7 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1839 – #7 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Japan also has a total of 1,443 military aircraft and 31,964 military vehicles (including 521 tanks, 629 artillery units, and 54 MLRS units).

20. Kyrgyzstan

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military personnel: 378,000

378,000 Active personnel: 23,000

23,000 Reserves: 300,000

300,000 Paramilitary forces: 55,000

55,000 Total population: 6,172,101

6,172,101 Fit-for-service: 2,487,357

2,487,357 Military defense budget: $221,800,000 – #130 out of 145

$221,800,000 – #130 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.2543 – #105 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Kyrgyzstan also has a total of 7 military aircraft and 2,686 military vehicles (including 215 tanks, 199 artillery units, and 21 MLRS units).

19. Saudi Arabia

Photo by Abid Katib / Getty Images

Total military personnel: 407,000

407,000 Active personnel: 257,000

257,000 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 150,000

150,000 Total population: 36,544,431

36,544,431 Fit-for-service: 17,468,238

17,468,238 Military defense budget: $74,760,000,000 – #5 out of 145

$74,760,000,000 – #5 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4201 – #25 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Saudi Arabia also has a total of 917 military aircraft and 19,040 military vehicles (including 840 tanks, 799 artillery units, and 321 MLRS units).

18. Sri Lanka

ertyo5 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Total military personnel: 436,000

436,000 Active personnel: 346,000

346,000 Reserves: 90,000

90,000 Paramilitary forces: 0

0 Total population: 21,982,608

21,982,608 Fit-for-service: 8,551,235

8,551,235 Military defense budget: $1,265,400,000 – #82 out of 145

$1,265,400,000 – #82 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.3941 – #69 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Sri Lanka also has a total of 85 military aircraft and 3,190 military vehicles (including 44 tanks, 96 artillery units, and 28 MLRS units).

17. Azerbaijan

Public Domain / usarmyeurope_images / Flickr

Total military personnel: 441,400

441,400 Active personnel: 126,400

126,400 Reserves: 300,000

300,000 Paramilitary forces: 15,000

15,000 Total population: 10,650,239

10,650,239 Fit-for-service: 3,908,638

3,908,638 Military defense budget: $5,000,000,000 – #49 out of 145

$5,000,000,000 – #49 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2531 – #60 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Azerbaijan also has a total of 154 military aircraft and 7,642 military vehicles (including 497 tanks, 848 artillery units, and 268 MLRS units).

16. Thailand

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military personnel: 585,850

585,850 Active personnel: 360,850

360,850 Reserves: 200,000

200,000 Paramilitary forces: 25,000

25,000 Total population: 69,920,998

69,920,998 Fit-for-service: 27,968,399

27,968,399 Military defense budget: $5,887,883,500 – #45 out of 145

$5,887,883,500 – #45 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4536 – #26 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Thailand also has a total of 493 military aircraft and 16,935 military vehicles (including 635 tanks, 639 artillery units, and 26 MLRS units).

15. Tajikistan

Total military personnel: 629,500

629,500 Active personnel: 9,500

9,500 Reserves: 600,000

600,000 Paramilitary forces: 20,000

20,000 Total population: 10,394,063

10,394,063 Fit-for-service: 3,773,045

3,773,045 Military defense budget: $446,000,000 – #108 out of 145

$446,000,000 – #108 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.3049 – #108 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Tajikistan also has a total of 25 military aircraft and 1,240 military vehicles (including 38 tanks, 16 artillery units, and 20 MLRS units).

14. Israel

Joel Carillet / E+ via Getty Images

Total military personnel: 670,000

670,000 Active personnel: 170,000

170,000 Reserves: 465,000

465,000 Paramilitary forces: 35,000

35,000 Total population: 9,402,617

9,402,617 Fit-for-service: 3,281,513

3,281,513 Military defense budget: $30,500,000,000 – #17 out of 145

$30,500,000,000 – #17 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2661 – #15 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Israel also has a total of 611 military aircraft and 35,985 military vehicles (including 1,300 tanks, 523 artillery units, and 183 MLRS units).

13. Turkey

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total military personnel: 883,900

883,900 Active personnel: 355,200

355,200 Reserves: 378,700

378,700 Paramilitary forces: 150,000

150,000 Total population: 84,119,531

84,119,531 Fit-for-service: 36,087,279

36,087,279 Military defense budget: $47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145

$47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Turkey also has a total of 1,083 military aircraft and 61,173 military vehicles (including 2,238 tanks, 2,745 artillery units, and 296 MLRS units).

12. Indonesia

AWG97 / CC BY-SA 4.0 / Wikimedia Commons

Total military personnel: 1,050,000

1,050,000 Active personnel: 400,000

400,000 Reserves: 400,000

400,000 Paramilitary forces: 250,000

250,000 Total population: 281,562,465

281,562,465 Fit-for-service: 114,595,923

114,595,923 Military defense budget: $10,600,000,000 – #29 out of 145

$10,600,000,000 – #29 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2557 – #13 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Indonesia also has a total of 459 military aircraft and 20,440 military vehicles (including 331 tanks, 549 artillery units, and 63 MLRS units).

11. Iran

Fly Of Swallow Studio / Shutterstock.com

Total military personnel: 1,180,000

1,180,000 Active personnel: 610,000

610,000 Reserves: 350,000

350,000 Paramilitary forces: 220,000

220,000 Total population: 88,386,937

88,386,937 Fit-for-service: 41,541,860

41,541,860 Military defense budget: $15,450,000,000 – #25 out of 145

$15,450,000,000 – #25 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3048 – #16 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Iran also has a total of 551 military aircraft and 65,825 military vehicles (including 1,713 tanks, 2,462 artillery units, and 1,517 MLRS units).

10. Philippines

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total military personnel: 1,385,000

1,385,000 Active personnel: 150,000

150,000 Reserves: 1,200,000

1,200,000 Paramilitary forces: 35,000

35,000 Total population: 118,277,063

118,277,063 Fit-for-service: 41,751,803

41,751,803 Military defense budget: $4,380,000,000 – #55 out of 145

$4,380,000,000 – #55 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6987 – #41 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Philippines also has a total of 202 military aircraft and 11,878 military vehicles (including 10 tanks and 306 artillery units).

9. Pakistan

Total military personnel: 1,704,000

1,704,000 Active personnel: 654,000

654,000 Reserves: 550,000

550,000 Paramilitary forces: 500,000

500,000 Total population: 252,363,571

252,363,571 Fit-for-service: 85,803,614

85,803,614 Military defense budget: $7,640,000,000 – #38 out of 145

$7,640,000,000 – #38 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2513 – #12 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Pakistan also has a total of 1,399 military aircraft and 17,516 military vehicles (including 2,627 tanks, 3,291 artillery units, and 600 MLRS units).

8. North Korea

Total military personnel: 1,980,000

1,980,000 Active personnel: 1,320,000

1,320,000 Reserves: 560,000

560,000 Paramilitary forces: 100,000

100,000 Total population: 26,298,666

26,298,666 Fit-for-service: 5,312,331

5,312,331 Military defense budget: $4,736,000,000 – #51 out of 145

$4,736,000,000 – #51 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6016 – #34 out of 145

Apart from these forces, North Korea also has a total of 861 military aircraft and 18,288 military vehicles (including 4,344 tanks, 2,000 artillery units, and 1,500 MLRS units).

7. Taiwan

Military people of Taiwanese Military Police 20200526 01 by 總統府 / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Total military personnel: 2,580,000

2,580,000 Active personnel: 215,000

215,000 Reserves: 2,310,000

2,310,000 Paramilitary forces: 55,000

55,000 Total population: 23,595,274

23,595,274 Fit-for-service: 1,061,787

1,061,787 Military defense budget: $19,740,000,000 – #23 out of 145

$19,740,000,000 – #23 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3988 – #23 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Taiwan also has a total of 761 military aircraft and 19,921 military vehicles (including 888 tanks, 1,848 artillery units, and 234 MLRS units).

6. China

Times Asi / CC BY 2.0 / Flickr

Total military personnel: 3,170,000

3,170,000 Active personnel: 2,035,000

2,035,000 Reserves: 510,000

510,000 Paramilitary forces: 625,000

625,000 Total population: 1,415,043,270

1,415,043,270 Fit-for-service: 626,864,169

626,864,169 Military defense budget: $266,850,000,000 – #2 out of 145

$266,850,000,000 – #2 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #3 out of 145

Apart from these forces, China also has a total of 3,309 military aircraft and 144,017 military vehicles (including 6,800 tanks, 4,490 artillery units, and 2,750 MLRS units).

5. Russia

stocktributor / iStock via Getty Images

Total military personnel: 3,570,000

3,570,000 Active personnel: 1,320,000

1,320,000 Reserves: 2,000,000

2,000,000 Paramilitary forces: 250,000

250,000 Total population: 140,820,810

140,820,810 Fit-for-service: 46,189,226

46,189,226 Military defense budget: $126,000,000,000 – #3 out of 145

$126,000,000,000 – #3 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #2 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Russia also has a total of 4,292 military aircraft and 131,527 military vehicles (including 5,750 tanks, 13,673 artillery units, and 3,005 MLRS units).

4. South Korea

Total military personnel: 3,820,000

3,820,000 Active personnel: 600,000

600,000 Reserves: 3,100,000

3,100,000 Paramilitary forces: 120,000

120,000 Total population: 52,081,799

52,081,799 Fit-for-service: 21,353,538

21,353,538 Military defense budget: $46,300,000,000 – #14 out of 145

$46,300,000,000 – #14 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1656 – #5 out of 145

Apart from these forces, South Korea also has a total of 1,592 military aircraft and 58,880 military vehicles (including 2,236 tanks, 7,670 artillery units, and 426 MLRS units).

3. India

Daniel Berehulak / Getty Images

Total military personnel: 5,137,550

5,137,550 Active personnel: 1,455,550

1,455,550 Reserves: 1,155,000

1,155,000 Paramilitary forces: 2,527,000

2,527,000 Total population: 1,409,128,296

1,409,128,296 Fit-for-service: 522,786,598

522,786,598 Military defense budget: $75,000,000,000 – #4 out of 145

$75,000,000,000 – #4 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1184 – #4 out of 145

Apart from these forces, India also has a total of 2,229 military aircraft and 148,594 military vehicles (including 4,201 tanks, 4,075 artillery units, and 264 MLRS units).

2. Vietnam

Igor Dymov / Shutterstock.com

Total military personnel: 5,850,000

5,850,000 Active personnel: 600,000

600,000 Reserves: 5,000,000

5,000,000 Paramilitary forces: 250,000

250,000 Total population: 105,758,975

105,758,975 Fit-for-service: 45,053,323

45,053,323 Military defense budget: $8,594,000,000 – #35 out of 145

$8,594,000,000 – #35 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4024 – #24 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Vietnam also has a total of 246 military aircraft and 11,912 military vehicles (including 1,374 tanks, 575 artillery units, and 474 MLRS units).

1. Bangladesh

Karimphoto / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total military personnel: 6,963,000

6,963,000 Active personnel: 163,000

163,000 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 6,800,000

6,800,000 Total population: 168,697,184

168,697,184 Fit-for-service: 66,129,296

66,129,296 Military defense budget: $4,374,000,000 – #56 out of 145

$4,374,000,000 – #56 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6062 – #35 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Bangladesh also has a total of 214 military aircraft and 11,584 military vehicles (including 320 tanks, 602 artillery units, and 110 MLRS units).

