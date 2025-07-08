Asia Now Counts 10 Armies With More Than 1 Million Soldiers

Key Points
-
India and China have long disputed their border along the Himalayan mountain range
-
Both of these nations have some of the largest and most advanced military forces in Asia
-
These countries are looking for a peaceful and permanent solution to this border ordeal without having to resort to force
India and China have long competed for dominance on the Asian continent, but their standoff along the disputed Himalayan border has reignited tensions between two of the continent’s largest military powers. In recent years, these tensions have boiled over into outright conflict. However, both nations are now seeking a permanent solution for the border going forward. With millions of active personnel between them, both nations boast formidable armies backed by growing defense budgets and advanced aircraft. Again, each is hoping for a peaceful solution for this border and that two of the largest forces in the world will not have to clash again. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at powers in Asia and which of these countries have the largest militaries.
To determine the Asian countries with the largest total military forces, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We ranked these countries according to their total military personnel. We included supplemental information regarding active military personnel, military aircraft, and vehicles, as well as the overall military strength score and defense budget.
Here is a look at the countries with the largest militaries in Asia:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding the military dynamics of Asia is important considering the region’s complex geopolitical landscape and its growing strategic significance. Historically, Asia has been shaped by internal conflicts, border disputes, and great power competition. Today, its military forces play an important role in determining regional stability. As tensions rise over territorial claims and political influence, military power is the law of the land, from disputes in the South China Sea to the contested borders in South Asia.
45. Bhutan
- Total military personnel: 7,500
- Active personnel: 7,500
- Reserves: 0
- Paramilitary forces: 0
- Total population: 884,546
- Fit-for-service: 122,067
- Military defense budget: $14,000,000 – #145 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 6.3934 – #145 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Bhutan also has a total of 2 military aircraft and 84 military vehicles.
44. Turkmenistan
- Total military personnel: 40,000
- Active personnel: 36,500
- Reserves: 0
- Paramilitary forces: 3,500
- Total population: 5,744,151
- Fit-for-service: 2,245,963
- Military defense budget: $1,078,020,000 – #86 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.6512 – #77 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Turkmenistan also has a total of 91 military aircraft and 5,016 military vehicles (including 654 tanks, 523 artillery units, and 164 MLRS units).
43. Uzbekistan
- Total military personnel: 68,000
- Active personnel: 48,000
- Reserves: 0
- Paramilitary forces: 20,000
- Total population: 36,520,593
- Fit-for-service: 15,959,499
- Military defense budget: $2,803,500,000 – #63 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.1121 – #58 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Uzbekistan also has a total of 192 military aircraft and 2,970 military vehicles (including 340 tanks, 383 artillery units, and 108 MLRS units).
42. Afghanistan
- Total military personnel: 80,000
- Active personnel: 0
- Reserves: 0
- Paramilitary forces: 80,000
- Total population: 40,121,552
- Fit-for-service: 8,826,741
- Military defense budget: $290,000,000 – #125 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.6442 – #118 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Afghanistan also has a total of 9 military aircraft and 5,202 military vehicles.
41. Yemen
- Total military personnel: 86,700
- Active personnel: 66,700
- Reserves: 0
- Paramilitary forces: 20,000
- Total population: 32,140,443
- Fit-for-service: 9,031,464
- Military defense budget: $810,375,000 – #94 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.8901 – #85 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Yemen also has a total of 84 military aircraft and 550 military vehicles (including 15 artillery units and 10 MLRS units).
40. Qatar
- Total military personnel: 87,050
- Active personnel: 66,550
- Reserves: 15,000
- Paramilitary forces: 5,500
- Total population: 2,552,088
- Fit-for-service: 490,001
- Military defense budget: $9,432,000,000 – #34 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.4307 – #72 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Qatar also has a total of 251 military aircraft and 5,024 military vehicles (including 99 tanks, 58 artillery units, and 16 MLRS units).
39. Kuwait
- Total military personnel: 103,500
- Active personnel: 72,000
- Reserves: 24,000
- Paramilitary forces: 7,500
- Total population: 3,138,355
- Fit-for-service: 1,449,920
- Military defense budget: $6,950,000,000 – #41 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.6982 – #79 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Kuwait also has a total of 128 military aircraft and 5,636 military vehicles (including 367 tanks, 74 artillery units, and 27 MLRS units).
38. Nepal
- Total military personnel: 110,000
- Active personnel: 95,000
- Reserves: 0
- Paramilitary forces: 15,000
- Total population: 31,122,387
- Fit-for-service: 11,733,140
- Military defense budget: $409,100,000 – #111 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.8915 – #126 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Nepal also has a total of 15 military aircraft and 1,108 military vehicles (including 14 artillery units).
37. Bahrain
- Total military personnel: 129,900
- Active personnel: 18,400
- Reserves: 110,000
- Paramilitary forces: 1,500
- Total population: 1,566,888
- Fit-for-service: 720,768
- Military defense budget: $1,597,200,000 – #75 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.7448 – #81 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Bahrain also has a total of 132 military aircraft and 2,764 military vehicles (including 150 tanks, 64 artillery units, and 17 MLRS units).
36. Oman
- Total military personnel: 152,600
- Active personnel: 42,600
- Reserves: 100,000
- Paramilitary forces: 10,000
- Total population: 3,901,992
- Fit-for-service: 1,291,559
- Military defense budget: $8,200,000,000 – #36 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.8047 – #82 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Oman also has a total of 128 military aircraft and 4,084 military vehicles (including 150 tanks and 164 artillery units).
35. Lebanon
- Total military personnel: 160,000
- Active personnel: 60,000
- Reserves: 35,000
- Paramilitary forces: 65,000
- Total population: 5,364,482
- Fit-for-service: 1,775,644
- Military defense budget: $768,250,325 – #97 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.5981 – #115 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Lebanon also has a total of 80 military aircraft and 4,538 military vehicles (including 116 tanks, 365 artillery units, and 11 MLRS units).
34. Jordan
- Total military personnel: 200,500
- Active personnel: 100,500
- Reserves: 65,000
- Paramilitary forces: 35,000
- Total population: 11,174,024
- Fit-for-service: 2,983,464
- Military defense budget: $2,500,000,000 – #65 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.6139 – #76 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Jordan also has a total of 274 military aircraft and 16,624 military vehicles (including 1,458 tanks, 438 artillery units, and 56 MLRS units).
33. United Arab Emirates
- Total military personnel: 207,000
- Active personnel: 65,000
- Reserves: 130,000
- Paramilitary forces: 12,000
- Total population: 10,032,213
- Fit-for-service: 4,945,881
- Military defense budget: $2,212,360,382 – #70 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.0186 – #54 out of 145
Apart from these forces, United Arab Emirates also has a total of 551 military aircraft and 8,707 military vehicles (including 354 tanks, 264 artillery units, and 49 MLRS units).
32. Georgia
- Total military personnel: 207,500
- Active personnel: 55,000
- Reserves: 152,500
- Paramilitary forces: 0
- Total population: 4,900,961
- Fit-for-service: 2,225,036
- Military defense budget: $495,629,055 – #105 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.0695 – #94 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Georgia also has a total of 61 military aircraft and 3,392 military vehicles (including 123 tanks, 188 artillery units, and 42 MLRS units).
31. Mongolia
- Total military personnel: 220,000
- Active personnel: 35,000
- Reserves: 135,000
- Paramilitary forces: 50,000
- Total population: 3,281,676
- Fit-for-service: 1,552,233
- Military defense budget: $165,110,000 – #135 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.1135 – #98 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Mongolia also has a total of 7 military aircraft and 2,560 military vehicles (including 420 tanks, 500 artillery units, and 130 MLRS units).
30. Myanmar
- Total military personnel: 225,000
- Active personnel: 150,000
- Reserves: 20,000
- Paramilitary forces: 55,000
- Total population: 57,527,139
- Fit-for-service: 21,975,367
- Military defense budget: $2,948,000,000 – #62 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.6735 – #37 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Myanmar also has a total of 317 military aircraft and 5,980 military vehicles (including 445 tanks, 305 artillery units, and 180 MLRS units).
29. Cambodia
- Total military personnel: 231,000
- Active personnel: 221,000
- Reserves: 0
- Paramilitary forces: 10,000
- Total population: 17,063,669
- Fit-for-service: 5,733,393
- Military defense budget: $860,000,000 – #92 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.0752 – #95 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Cambodia also has a total of 25 military aircraft and 3,627 military vehicles (including 644 tanks, 460 artillery units, and 463 MLRS units).
28. Laos
- Total military personnel: 250,000
- Active personnel: 100,000
- Reserves: 30,000
- Paramilitary forces: 120,000
- Total population: 7,953,556
- Fit-for-service: 2,521,277
- Military defense budget: $135,000,000 – #138 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.2663 – #106 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Laos also has a total of 33 military aircraft and 4,380 military vehicles (including 160 tanks, 127 artillery units, and 64 MLRS units).
27. Malaysia
- Total military personnel: 264,600
- Active personnel: 113,000
- Reserves: 51,600
- Paramilitary forces: 100,000
- Total population: 34,564,810
- Fit-for-service: 13,480,276
- Military defense budget: $4,800,000,000 – #50 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.7429 – #42 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Malaysia also has a total of 135 military aircraft and 13,506 military vehicles (including 48 tanks, 196 artillery units, and 36 MLRS units).
26. Syria
- Total military personnel: 270,000
- Active personnel: 170,000
- Reserves: 50,000
- Paramilitary forces: 50,000
- Total population: 23,865,423
- Fit-for-service: 13,245,310
- Military defense budget: $291,850,000 – #124 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.2771 – #64 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Syria also has a total of 207 military aircraft and 11,148 military vehicles (including 365 tanks, 731 artillery units, and 204 MLRS units).
25. Armenia
- Total military personnel: 272,500
- Active personnel: 57,500
- Reserves: 210,000
- Paramilitary forces: 5,000
- Total population: 2,976,765
- Fit-for-service: 1,366,335
- Military defense budget: $1,700,000,000 – #74 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.0373 – #91 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Armenia also has a total of 71 military aircraft and 1,306 military vehicles (including 109 tanks, 293 artillery units, and 100 MLRS units).
24. Iraq
- Total military personnel: 293,000
- Active personnel: 193,000
- Reserves: 0
- Paramilitary forces: 100,000
- Total population: 42,083,436
- Fit-for-service: 14,308,368
- Military defense budget: $7,923,000,000 – #37 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.7738 – #43 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Iraq also has a total of 391 military aircraft and 37,288 military vehicles (including 1,025 tanks, 1044 artillery units, and 572 MLRS units).
23. Kazakhstan
- Total military personnel: 300,000
- Active personnel: 110,000
- Reserves: 135,000
- Paramilitary forces: 55,000
- Total population: 20,260,006
- Fit-for-service: 6,928,922
- Military defense budget: $2,048,700,000 – #72 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.1016 – #57 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Kazakhstan also has a total of 198 military aircraft and 7,736 military vehicles (including 350 tanks, 320 artillery units, and 287 MLRS units).
22. Singapore
- Total military personnel: 315,500
- Active personnel: 51,000
- Reserves: 252,500
- Paramilitary forces: 12,000
- Total population: 6,028,459
- Fit-for-service: 2,628,408
- Military defense budget: $15,000,000,000 – #26 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5271 – #29 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Singapore also has a total of 230 military aircraft and 8,998 military vehicles (including 170 tanks, 137 artillery units, and 24 MLRS units).
21. Japan
- Total military personnel: 328,150
- Active personnel: 247,150
- Reserves: 56,000
- Paramilitary forces: 25,000
- Total population: 123,201,945
- Fit-for-service: 42,874,277
- Military defense budget: $57,000,000,000 – #7 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1839 – #7 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Japan also has a total of 1,443 military aircraft and 31,964 military vehicles (including 521 tanks, 629 artillery units, and 54 MLRS units).
20. Kyrgyzstan
- Total military personnel: 378,000
- Active personnel: 23,000
- Reserves: 300,000
- Paramilitary forces: 55,000
- Total population: 6,172,101
- Fit-for-service: 2,487,357
- Military defense budget: $221,800,000 – #130 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.2543 – #105 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Kyrgyzstan also has a total of 7 military aircraft and 2,686 military vehicles (including 215 tanks, 199 artillery units, and 21 MLRS units).
19. Saudi Arabia
- Total military personnel: 407,000
- Active personnel: 257,000
- Reserves: 0
- Paramilitary forces: 150,000
- Total population: 36,544,431
- Fit-for-service: 17,468,238
- Military defense budget: $74,760,000,000 – #5 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.4201 – #25 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Saudi Arabia also has a total of 917 military aircraft and 19,040 military vehicles (including 840 tanks, 799 artillery units, and 321 MLRS units).
18. Sri Lanka
- Total military personnel: 436,000
- Active personnel: 346,000
- Reserves: 90,000
- Paramilitary forces: 0
- Total population: 21,982,608
- Fit-for-service: 8,551,235
- Military defense budget: $1,265,400,000 – #82 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.3941 – #69 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Sri Lanka also has a total of 85 military aircraft and 3,190 military vehicles (including 44 tanks, 96 artillery units, and 28 MLRS units).
17. Azerbaijan
- Total military personnel: 441,400
- Active personnel: 126,400
- Reserves: 300,000
- Paramilitary forces: 15,000
- Total population: 10,650,239
- Fit-for-service: 3,908,638
- Military defense budget: $5,000,000,000 – #49 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.2531 – #60 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Azerbaijan also has a total of 154 military aircraft and 7,642 military vehicles (including 497 tanks, 848 artillery units, and 268 MLRS units).
16. Thailand
- Total military personnel: 585,850
- Active personnel: 360,850
- Reserves: 200,000
- Paramilitary forces: 25,000
- Total population: 69,920,998
- Fit-for-service: 27,968,399
- Military defense budget: $5,887,883,500 – #45 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.4536 – #26 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Thailand also has a total of 493 military aircraft and 16,935 military vehicles (including 635 tanks, 639 artillery units, and 26 MLRS units).
15. Tajikistan
- Total military personnel: 629,500
- Active personnel: 9,500
- Reserves: 600,000
- Paramilitary forces: 20,000
- Total population: 10,394,063
- Fit-for-service: 3,773,045
- Military defense budget: $446,000,000 – #108 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.3049 – #108 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Tajikistan also has a total of 25 military aircraft and 1,240 military vehicles (including 38 tanks, 16 artillery units, and 20 MLRS units).
14. Israel
- Total military personnel: 670,000
- Active personnel: 170,000
- Reserves: 465,000
- Paramilitary forces: 35,000
- Total population: 9,402,617
- Fit-for-service: 3,281,513
- Military defense budget: $30,500,000,000 – #17 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2661 – #15 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Israel also has a total of 611 military aircraft and 35,985 military vehicles (including 1,300 tanks, 523 artillery units, and 183 MLRS units).
13. Turkey
- Total military personnel: 883,900
- Active personnel: 355,200
- Reserves: 378,700
- Paramilitary forces: 150,000
- Total population: 84,119,531
- Fit-for-service: 36,087,279
- Military defense budget: $47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Turkey also has a total of 1,083 military aircraft and 61,173 military vehicles (including 2,238 tanks, 2,745 artillery units, and 296 MLRS units).
12. Indonesia
- Total military personnel: 1,050,000
- Active personnel: 400,000
- Reserves: 400,000
- Paramilitary forces: 250,000
- Total population: 281,562,465
- Fit-for-service: 114,595,923
- Military defense budget: $10,600,000,000 – #29 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2557 – #13 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Indonesia also has a total of 459 military aircraft and 20,440 military vehicles (including 331 tanks, 549 artillery units, and 63 MLRS units).
11. Iran
- Total military personnel: 1,180,000
- Active personnel: 610,000
- Reserves: 350,000
- Paramilitary forces: 220,000
- Total population: 88,386,937
- Fit-for-service: 41,541,860
- Military defense budget: $15,450,000,000 – #25 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3048 – #16 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Iran also has a total of 551 military aircraft and 65,825 military vehicles (including 1,713 tanks, 2,462 artillery units, and 1,517 MLRS units).
10. Philippines
- Total military personnel: 1,385,000
- Active personnel: 150,000
- Reserves: 1,200,000
- Paramilitary forces: 35,000
- Total population: 118,277,063
- Fit-for-service: 41,751,803
- Military defense budget: $4,380,000,000 – #55 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.6987 – #41 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Philippines also has a total of 202 military aircraft and 11,878 military vehicles (including 10 tanks and 306 artillery units).
9. Pakistan
- Total military personnel: 1,704,000
- Active personnel: 654,000
- Reserves: 550,000
- Paramilitary forces: 500,000
- Total population: 252,363,571
- Fit-for-service: 85,803,614
- Military defense budget: $7,640,000,000 – #38 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2513 – #12 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Pakistan also has a total of 1,399 military aircraft and 17,516 military vehicles (including 2,627 tanks, 3,291 artillery units, and 600 MLRS units).
8. North Korea
- Total military personnel: 1,980,000
- Active personnel: 1,320,000
- Reserves: 560,000
- Paramilitary forces: 100,000
- Total population: 26,298,666
- Fit-for-service: 5,312,331
- Military defense budget: $4,736,000,000 – #51 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.6016 – #34 out of 145
Apart from these forces, North Korea also has a total of 861 military aircraft and 18,288 military vehicles (including 4,344 tanks, 2,000 artillery units, and 1,500 MLRS units).
7. Taiwan
- Total military personnel: 2,580,000
- Active personnel: 215,000
- Reserves: 2,310,000
- Paramilitary forces: 55,000
- Total population: 23,595,274
- Fit-for-service: 1,061,787
- Military defense budget: $19,740,000,000 – #23 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3988 – #23 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Taiwan also has a total of 761 military aircraft and 19,921 military vehicles (including 888 tanks, 1,848 artillery units, and 234 MLRS units).
6. China
- Total military personnel: 3,170,000
- Active personnel: 2,035,000
- Reserves: 510,000
- Paramilitary forces: 625,000
- Total population: 1,415,043,270
- Fit-for-service: 626,864,169
- Military defense budget: $266,850,000,000 – #2 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #3 out of 145
Apart from these forces, China also has a total of 3,309 military aircraft and 144,017 military vehicles (including 6,800 tanks, 4,490 artillery units, and 2,750 MLRS units).
5. Russia
- Total military personnel: 3,570,000
- Active personnel: 1,320,000
- Reserves: 2,000,000
- Paramilitary forces: 250,000
- Total population: 140,820,810
- Fit-for-service: 46,189,226
- Military defense budget: $126,000,000,000 – #3 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #2 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Russia also has a total of 4,292 military aircraft and 131,527 military vehicles (including 5,750 tanks, 13,673 artillery units, and 3,005 MLRS units).
4. South Korea
- Total military personnel: 3,820,000
- Active personnel: 600,000
- Reserves: 3,100,000
- Paramilitary forces: 120,000
- Total population: 52,081,799
- Fit-for-service: 21,353,538
- Military defense budget: $46,300,000,000 – #14 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1656 – #5 out of 145
Apart from these forces, South Korea also has a total of 1,592 military aircraft and 58,880 military vehicles (including 2,236 tanks, 7,670 artillery units, and 426 MLRS units).
3. India
- Total military personnel: 5,137,550
- Active personnel: 1,455,550
- Reserves: 1,155,000
- Paramilitary forces: 2,527,000
- Total population: 1,409,128,296
- Fit-for-service: 522,786,598
- Military defense budget: $75,000,000,000 – #4 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1184 – #4 out of 145
Apart from these forces, India also has a total of 2,229 military aircraft and 148,594 military vehicles (including 4,201 tanks, 4,075 artillery units, and 264 MLRS units).
2. Vietnam
- Total military personnel: 5,850,000
- Active personnel: 600,000
- Reserves: 5,000,000
- Paramilitary forces: 250,000
- Total population: 105,758,975
- Fit-for-service: 45,053,323
- Military defense budget: $8,594,000,000 – #35 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.4024 – #24 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Vietnam also has a total of 246 military aircraft and 11,912 military vehicles (including 1,374 tanks, 575 artillery units, and 474 MLRS units).
1. Bangladesh
- Total military personnel: 6,963,000
- Active personnel: 163,000
- Reserves: 0
- Paramilitary forces: 6,800,000
- Total population: 168,697,184
- Fit-for-service: 66,129,296
- Military defense budget: $4,374,000,000 – #56 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.6062 – #35 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Bangladesh also has a total of 214 military aircraft and 11,584 military vehicles (including 320 tanks, 602 artillery units, and 110 MLRS units).
