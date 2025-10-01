Europe’s Largest Military Is Bigger Than France, Germany, and the UK’s Combined

Europe has long been known for its military history, partly because it was the site of the largest war the world has ever seen. Since then, Europe’s defense landscape has changed into a mix of NATO allies and nations with some of the strongest militaries globally. Here, 24/7 Wall St. looks at the largest military forces in Europe.

Right now, Europe’s military strength is even more important due to changes in U.S. foreign policy. With the United States focusing more on Asia and reducing involvement in European defense, European countries must take greater responsibility for their own security. Ongoing conflicts, like the war in Ukraine, tensions in the Middle East, and rising global rivalries have made stronger militaries essential for European stability.

As a result, many European nations are investing more in their militaries and working closely together. NATO countries, in particular, have increased spending to fill the gaps created by reduced U.S. support. Understanding Europe’s current military strength is critical in evaluating whether the continent can maintain peace and security on its own.

To determine the countries with the largest military forces in Europe, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website covering 145 countries. Global Firepower ranks these countries by their PowerIndex, which considers over 60 factors, including military size, finances, logistics, and geography. Countries were ranked according to their total military personnel. A smaller PowerIndex indicates greater military strength. We included additional information on active personnel, aircraft, vehicles, and naval power. Russia is not included in this list.

Recent Developments:

On May 21, 2025, NATO’s secretary general welcomed the U.K.’s pledge as part of a broader NATO trend, noting that 23 out of 32 NATO members are now meeting or surpassing the 2% defense spending target.This article was updated on May 8th to reflect new figures and updates, including manpower and population numbers for Ukraine, reflecting the significant impact of its ongoing war with Russia.

In late April 2025, Poland confirmed additional orders of K2 Black Panther tanks and K9 howitzers from South Korea, complementing its existing contracts — the largest armored acquisition program in Europe.

This post was updated on October 1st, 2025 to included recent developments from the European continent.

37. Luxembourg

SvetlanaSF / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total military personnel: 1,000

1,000 Active personnel: 1,000

1,000 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 0

0 Total population: 660,924

660,924 Fit-for-service: 91,208

91,208 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1458 – #109 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Luxembourg also has one military aircraft and 180 military vehicles.

36. Montenegro

CatEyePerspective / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total military personnel: 7,850

7,850 Active personnel: 2,350

2,350 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 5,500

5,500 Total population: 602,445

602,445 Fit-for-service: 85,547

85,547 Military strength score and world rank: 2.9109 – #129 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Montenegro also has a total of 11 aircraft and 662 military vehicles (including 12 MLRS units).

35. Albania

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military personnel: 9,100

9,100 Active personnel: 6,600

6,600 Reserves: 2,000

2,000 Paramilitary forces: 500

500 Total population: 3,101,621

3,101,621 Fit-for-service: 1,290,274

1,290,274 Military strength score and world rank: 1.8188 – #90 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Albania also has a total of 19 aircraft and 976 military vehicles (including 40 tanks).

34. Ireland

PredragLasica / Shutterstock.com

Total military personnel: 9,465

9,465 Active personnel: 7,765

7,765 Reserves: 1,700

1,700 Paramilitary forces: 0

0 Total population: 5,323,991

5,323,991 Fit-for-service: 2,033,765

2,033,765 Military strength score and world rank: 1.8779 – #94 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Ireland also has a total of 25 aircraft and 1,064 military vehicles.

33. Kosovo

Total military personnel: 15,500

15,500 Active personnel: 10,000

10,000 Reserves: 5,000

5,000 Paramilitary forces: 500

500 Total population: 1,965,327

1,965,327 Fit-for-service: 738,963

738,963 Military strength score and world rank: 3.4115 – #135 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Kosovo also has a total of 922 military vehicles.

32. Bosnia and Herzegovina

usarmyeurope_images / Flickr

Total military personnel: 18,770

18,770 Active personnel: 12,770

12,770 Reserves: 6,000

6,000 Paramilitary forces: 0

0 Total population: 3,807,764

3,807,764 Fit-for-service: 1,960,998

1,960,998 Military strength score and world rank: 2.3996 – #116 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Bosnia and Herzegovina also has a total of 24 aircraft and 450 military vehicles (including 91 tanks and 79 MLRS units).

31. Slovakia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military personnel: 19,500

19,500 Active personnel: 19,500

19,500 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 0

0 Total population: 5,425,319

5,425,319 Fit-for-service: 2,294,910

2,294,910 Military strength score and world rank: 1.1891 – #69 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Slovakia also has a total of 37 aircraft and 2,048 military vehicles (including 36 tanks and 25 MLRS units).

30. Belgium

2007 Getty Images / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Total military personnel: 31,400

31,400 Active personnel: 25,000

25,000 Reserves: 6,400

6,400 Paramilitary forces: 0

0 Total population: 11,913,633

11,913,633 Fit-for-service: 3,860,017

3,860,017 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2064 – #70 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Belgium also has a total of 110 aircraft and 4,606 military vehicles.

29. Czechia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military personnel: 32,200

32,200 Active personnel: 28,000

28,000 Reserves: 4,200

4,200 Paramilitary forces: 0

0 Total population: 10,706,242

10,706,242 Fit-for-service: 4,079,078

4,079,078 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7706 – #46 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Czechia also has a total of 88 aircraft and 6,757 military vehicles (including 65 tanks).

28. Croatia

Total military personnel: 36,425

36,425 Active personnel: 14,325

14,325 Reserves: 20,100

20,100 Paramilitary forces: 2,000

2,000 Total population: 4,169,239

4,169,239 Fit-for-service: 1,571,803

1,571,803 Military strength score and world rank: 1.1333 – #66 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Croatia also has a total of 81 aircraft and 3,076 military vehicles (including 75 tanks and 105 MLRS units).

27. Slovenia

Total military personnel: 38,300

38,300 Active personnel: 7,300

7,300 Reserves: 26,000

26,000 Paramilitary forces: 5,000

5,000 Total population: 2,099,790

2,099,790 Fit-for-service: 827,317

827,317 Military strength score and world rank: 1.8286 – #91 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Slovenia also has a total of 38 aircraft and 1,502 military vehicles (including 55 tanks).

26. Bulgaria

Daniele Faccioli/Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Total military personnel: 40,000

40,000 Active personnel: 37,000

37,000 Reserves: 3,000

3,000 Paramilitary forces: 0

0 Total population: 6,827,736

6,827,736 Fit-for-service: 2,628,678

2,628,678 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0132 – #62 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Bulgaria also has a total of 65 aircraft and 7,420 military vehicles (including 215 tanks and 24 MLRS units).

25. Netherlands

Total military personnel: 53,145

53,145 Active personnel: 41,380

41,380 Reserves: 6,765

6,765 Paramilitary forces: 5,000

5,000 Total population: 17,463,930

17,463,930 Fit-for-service: 6,374,334

6,374,334 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5644 – #40 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Netherlands also has a total of 143 aircraft and 3,176 military vehicles (including 18 tanks).

24. Norway

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military personnel: 63,250

63,250 Active personnel: 23,250

23,250 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 40,000

40,000 Total population: 5,597,924

5,597,924 Fit-for-service: 1,836,119

1,836,119 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5664 – #41 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Norway also has a total of 102 aircraft and 7,048 military vehicles (including 36 tanks).

23. Latvia

imantsu / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Total military personnel: 65,750

65,750 Active personnel: 17,250

17,250 Reserves: 36,000

36,000 Paramilitary forces: 12,500

12,500 Total population: 1,821,750

1,821,750 Fit-for-service: 655,830

655,830 Military strength score and world rank: 1.9911 – #99 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Latvia also has a total of 7 aircraft and 1,544 military vehicles.

22. North Macedonia

Total military personnel: 72,500

72,500 Active personnel: 9,000

9,000 Reserves: 60,000

60,000 Paramilitary forces: 3,500

3,500 Total population: 2,133,410

2,133,410 Fit-for-service: 782,961

782,961 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1717 – #110 out of 145

Apart from these forces, North Macedonia also has a total of 20 aircraft and 2,156 military vehicles (including 23 tanks and 24 MLRS units).

21. Hungary

Jozsef Soos / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total military personnel: 76,600

76,600 Active personnel: 41,600

41,600 Reserves: 20,000

20,000 Paramilitary forces: 15,000

15,000 Total population: 9,670,009

9,670,009 Fit-for-service: 3,722,953

3,722,953 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8478 – #54 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Hungary also has a total of 62 aircraft and 7,797 military vehicles (including 208 tanks).

20. Moldova

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total military personnel: 77,500

77,500 Active personnel: 8,500

8,500 Reserves: 67,000

67,000 Paramilitary forces: 2,000

2,000 Total population: 3,250,532

3,250,532 Fit-for-service: 1,618,765

1,618,765 Military strength score and world rank: 4.2311 – #144 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Moldova also has a total of 3 aircraft and 450 military vehicles.

19. Sweden

Total military personnel: 82,300

82,300 Active personnel: 24,400

24,400 Reserves: 32,900

32,900 Paramilitary forces: 25,000

25,000 Total population: 10,536,338

10,536,338 Fit-for-service: 3,540,210

3,540,210 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4009 – #29 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Sweden also has a total of 212 aircraft and 7,958 military vehicles (including 120 tanks).

18. Denmark

Total military personnel: 83,000

83,000 Active personnel: 20,000

20,000 Reserves: 12,000

12,000 Paramilitary forces: 51,000

51,000 Total population: 5,946,984

5,946,984 Fit-for-service: 2,117,126

2,117,126 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7743 – #48 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Denmark also has a total of 119 aircraft and 4,056 military vehicles (including 44 tanks).

17. Estonia

2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Total military personnel: 96,500

96,500 Active personnel: 7,700

7,700 Reserves: 78,800

78,800 Paramilitary forces: 10,000

10,000 Total population: 1,202,762

1,202,762 Fit-for-service: 459,455

459,455 Military strength score and world rank: 1.7237 – #87 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Estonia also has a total of 7 aircraft and 1,409 military vehicles (including 6 MLRS units).

16. Lithuania

Total military personnel: 141,150

141,150 Active personnel: 23,000

23,000 Reserves: 104,000

104,000 Paramilitary forces: 14,150

14,150 Total population: 2,655,755

2,655,755 Fit-for-service: 1,346,468

1,346,468 Military strength score and world rank: 1.7395 – #88 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Lithuania also has a total of 9 aircraft and 1,356 military vehicles.

15. Austria

Todor Dinchev / Shutterstock.com

Total military personnel: 141,600

141,600 Active personnel: 16,000

16,000 Reserves: 125,600

125,600 Paramilitary forces: 0

0 Total population: 8,940,860

8,940,860 Fit-for-service: 3,621,048

3,621,048 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2351 – #71 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Austria also has a total of 104 aircraft and 848 military vehicles (including 58 tanks).

14. Romania

U.S. Army Europe / Public Domain / Flickr

Total military personnel: 151,300

151,300 Active personnel: 81,300

81,300 Reserves: 55,000

55,000 Paramilitary forces: 15,000

15,000 Total population: 18,326,327

18,326,327 Fit-for-service: 7,807,015

7,807,015 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7712 – #47 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Romania also has a total of 131 aircraft and 9,990 military vehicles (including 345 tanks and 225 MLRS units).

13. Switzerland

Total military personnel: 156,299

156,299 Active personnel: 101,584

101,584 Reserves: 49,715

49,715 Paramilitary forces: 5,000

5,000 Total population: 8,563,760

8,563,760 Fit-for-service: 3,057,262

3,057,262 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6097 – #43 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Switzerland also has a total of 147 aircraft and 4,304 military vehicles (including 134 tanks).

12. Germany

huettenhoelscher / iStock via Getty Images

Total military personnel: 215,600

215,600 Active personnel: 181,600

181,600 Reserves: 34,000

34,000 Paramilitary forces: 0

0 Total population: 84,220,184

84,220,184 Fit-for-service: 30,993,028

30,993,028 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2847 – #19 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Germany also has a total of 618 aircraft and 79,317 military vehicles (including 295 tanks and 33 MLRS units).

11. Spain

ManuelVelasco / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Total military personnel: 226,902

226,902 Active personnel: 133,282

133,282 Reserves: 15,150

15,150 Paramilitary forces: 78,470

78,470 Total population: 47,222,613

47,222,613 Fit-for-service: 17,614,035

17,614,035 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2882 – #20 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Spain also has a total of 513 aircraft, 15,046 military vehicles (including 327 tanks).

10. Portugal

Total military personnel: 260,400

260,400 Active personnel: 24,000

24,000 Reserves: 211,700

211,700 Paramilitary forces: 24,700

24,700 Total population: 10,467,366

10,467,366 Fit-for-service: 4,029,936

4,029,936 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5609 – #38 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Portugal also has a total of 117 aircraft and 11,173 military vehicles (including 34 tanks).

9. Belarus

Total military personnel: 263,000

263,000 Active personnel: 63,000

63,000 Reserves: 145,000

145,000 Paramilitary forces: 55,000

55,000 Total population: 9,383,853

9,383,853 Fit-for-service: 3,678,470

3,678,470 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0901 – #64 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Belarus also has a total of 183 aircraft and 6,700 military vehicles (including 517 tanks and 206 MLRS units).

8. Italy

naphtalina / iStock via Getty Images

Total military personnel: 289,000

289,000 Active personnel: 165,500

165,500 Reserves: 18,500

18,500 Paramilitary forces: 105,000

105,000 Total population: 61,021,855

61,021,855 Fit-for-service: 22,211,955

22,211,955 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1863 – #10 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Italy also has a total of 800 aircraft and 61,892 military vehicles (including 200 tanks and 21 MLRS units).

7. France

Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com

Total military personnel: 376,000

376,000 Active personnel: 200,000

200,000 Reserves: 26,000

26,000 Paramilitary forces: 150,000

150,000 Total population: 68,521,974

68,521,974 Fit-for-service: 23,845,647

23,845,647 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1878 – #11 out of 145

Apart from these forces, France also has a total of 972 aircraft and 85,023 military vehicles (including 222 tanks and 9 MLRS units).

6. Greece

BalkansCat / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total military personnel: 419,050

419,050 Active personnel: 142,700

142,700 Reserves: 221,350

221,350 Paramilitary forces: 55,000

55,000 Total population: 10,497,595

10,497,595 Fit-for-service: 3,999,584

3,999,584 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4349 – #32 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Greece also has a total of 632 aircraft and 57,030 military vehicles (including 1,365 tanks and 152 MLRS units).

5. Poland

Kamila Kozioł / iStock via Getty Images

Total military personnel: 602,100

602,100 Active personnel: 202,100

202,100 Reserves: 350,000

350,000 Paramilitary forces: 50,000

50,000 Total population: 37,991,766

37,991,766 Fit-for-service: 15,272,690

15,272,690 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2917 – #21 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Poland also has a total of 468 aircraft and 13,956 military vehicles (including 612 tanks and 211 MLRS units).

4. Serbia

Vojska Srbije / CC BY 3.0 RS / Wikimedia Commons

Total military personnel: 627,000

627,000 Active personnel: 25,000

25,000 Reserves: 2,000

2,000 Paramilitary forces: 600,000

600,000 Total population: 6,693,375

6,693,375 Fit-for-service: 2,590,336

2,590,336 Military strength score and world rank: 0.9038 – #56 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Serbia also has a total of 112 aircraft and 3,954 military vehicles (including 262 tanks and 82 MLRS units).

3. Finland

Anton Petrus / Moment via Getty Images

Total military personnel: 947,800

947,800 Active personnel: 24,000

24,000 Reserves: 870,000

870,000 Paramilitary forces: 53,800

53,800 Total population: 5,614,571

5,614,571 Fit-for-service: 1,908,954

1,908,954 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7967 – #50 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Finland also has a total of 164 aircraft and 11,716 military vehicles (including 200 tanks and 76 MLRS units).

2. United Kingdom

Total military personnel: 1,108,860

1,108,860 Active personnel: 184,860

184,860 Reserves: 924,000

924,000 Paramilitary forces: 0

0 Total population: 68,138,484

68,138,484 Fit-for-service: 25,074,962

25,074,962 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1443 – #6 out of 145

Apart from these forces, United Kingdom also has a total of 664 aircraft and 27,203 military vehicles (including 213 tanks and 41 MLRS units).

1. Ukraine

Rokas Tenys / Shutterstock.com

Total military personnel: 2,200,000

2,200,000 Active personnel: 900,000

900,000 Reserves: 1,200,000

1,200,000 Paramilitary forces: 100,000

100,000 Total population: 35,661,826 (previously 43,306,477)

35,661,826 (previously 43,306,477) Fit-for-service: 12,731,272 (previously 15,460,412)

12,731,272 (previously 15,460,412) Military strength score and world rank: 0.3755 – #20 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Ukraine also has a total of 324 aircraft, 21,586 military vehicles (including 1,114 tanks and 279 MLRS units).