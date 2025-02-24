Despite Spending Trillions, the Largest Military Force in the World Is Not America or China guvendemir / E+ via Getty Images

Having a formidable standing army is important when considering the overall military strength of a nation. However, the ancillary forces like reserves and paramilitary further add to the strength and scale of any given country’s military force. The total personnel within a country’s military gives a fuller picture to this, especially considering protracted conflicts or long-standing tensions with other nations. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the countries with the most total military personnel in the world. (These are the world’s 30 strongest military powers – which nations are gaining on America?)

To determine the countries with the largest total military forces in the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We ranked these countries according to their total military personnel. We included supplemental information regarding active military personnel, military aircraft, and vehicles.

Here is a look at the countries with the largest militaries in the world:

Why Are We Covering This?

Understanding global military dynamics is incredibly important due to the interconnected nature of international relations and conflicts. As long as civilization has existed, the world has witnessed shifting power balances and alliances which have ultimately shaped the current geopolitical landscape. While key players like the United States, China, and Russia are considered the strongest military powers in the world, there are a number of other nations with their own spheres of influence and strengths that impact global relations from a military perspective.

30. Azerbaijan

Total military personnel: 441,400

441,400 Active personnel: 126,400

126,400 Reserves: 300,000

300,000 Paramilitary forces: 15,000

15,000 Total population: 10,650,239

10,650,239 Fit-for-service: 3,908,638

3,908,638 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2531 – #60 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Azerbaijan also has a total of 154 aircraft and 7,642 military vehicles (including 497 tanks, 848 artillery units, and 268 MLRS units).

29. Colombia

Total military personnel: 478,200

478,200 Active personnel: 293,200

293,200 Reserves: 35,000

35,000 Paramilitary forces: 150,000

150,000 Total population: 49,588,357

49,588,357 Fit-for-service: 19,190,694

19,190,694 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8353 – #46 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Colombia also has a total of 436 aircraft and 3,460 military vehicles (including 116 artillery units).

28. Peru

565,000 Active personnel: 120,000

120,000 Reserves: 385,000

385,000 Paramilitary forces: 60,000

60,000 Total population: 32,600,249

32,600,249 Fit-for-service: 12,681,497

12,681,497 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8588 – #49 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Peru also has a total of 256 aircraft and 6,560 military vehicles (including 240 tanks, 302 artillery units, and 49 MLRS units).

27. Thailand

Total military personnel: 585,850

585,850 Active personnel: 360,850

360,850 Reserves: 200,000

200,000 Paramilitary forces: 25,000

25,000 Total population: 69,920,998

69,920,998 Fit-for-service: 27,968,399

27,968,399 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4536 – #26 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Thailand also has a total of 493 aircraft and 16,935 military vehicles (including 635 tanks, 639 artillery units, and 26 MLRS units).

26. Poland

Total military personnel: 602,100

602,100 Active personnel: 202,100

202,100 Reserves: 350,000

350,000 Paramilitary forces: 50,000

50,000 Total population: 38,746,310

38,746,310 Fit-for-service: 15,576,017

15,576,017 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3776 – #22 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Poland also has a total of 479 aircraft and 23,138 military vehicles (including 614 tanks, 677 artillery units, and 196 MLRS units).

25. Algeria

Total military personnel: 610,000

610,000 Active personnel: 325,000

325,000 Reserves: 135,000

135,000 Paramilitary forces: 150,000

150,000 Total population: 47,022,473

47,022,473 Fit-for-service: 19,185,169

19,185,169 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3589 – #20 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Algeria also has a total of 608 aircraft and 26,000 military vehicles (including 1,485 tanks, 707 artillery units, and 266 MLRS units).

24. Serbia

Total military personnel: 627,000

627,000 Active personnel: 25,000

25,000 Reserves: 2,000

2,000 Paramilitary forces: 600,000

600,000 Total population: 6,652,212

6,652,212 Fit-for-service: 2,574,406

2,574,406 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2576 – #63 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Serbia also has a total of 110 aircraft and 3,683 military vehicles (including 262 tanks, 240 artillery units, and 98 MLRS units).

23. Tajikistan

Total military personnel: 629,500

629,500 Active personnel: 9,500

9,500 Reserves: 600,000

600,000 Paramilitary forces: 20,000

20,000 Total population: 10,394,063

10,394,063 Fit-for-service: 3,773,045

3,773,045 Military strength score and world rank: 2.3049 – #108 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Tajikistan also has a total of 25 aircraft and 1,240 military vehicles (including 38 tanks, 16 artillery units, and 20 MLRS units).

22. Mexico

Total military personnel: 630,655

630,655 Active personnel: 412,000

412,000 Reserves: 98,655

98,655 Paramilitary forces: 120,000

120,000 Total population: 130,739,927

130,739,927 Fit-for-service: 49,811,912

49,811,912 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5965 – #32 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Mexico also has a total of 433 aircraft and 19,658 military vehicles (including 90 artillery units).

21. Israel

Total military personnel: 670,000

670,000 Active personnel: 170,000

170,000 Reserves: 465,000

465,000 Paramilitary forces: 35,000

35,000 Total population: 9,402,617

9,402,617 Fit-for-service: 3,281,513

3,281,513 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2661 – #15 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Israel also has a total of 611 aircraft and 35,985 military vehicles (including 1,300 tanks, 523 artillery units, and 183 MLRS units).

20. Turkey

Total military personnel: 883,900

883,900 Active personnel: 355,200

355,200 Reserves: 378,700

378,700 Paramilitary forces: 150,000

150,000 Total population: 84,119,531

84,119,531 Fit-for-service: 36,087,279

36,087,279 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Turkey also has a total of 1,083 aircraft and 61,173 military vehicles (including 2,238 tanks, 2,745 artillery units, and 296 MLRS units).

19. Brazil

Total military personnel: 900,000

900,000 Active personnel: 360,000

360,000 Reserves: 340,000

340,000 Paramilitary forces: 200,000

200,000 Total population: 220,051,512

220,051,512 Fit-for-service: 88,680,759

88,680,759 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2415 – #11 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Brazil also has a total of 513 aircraft and 22,464 military vehicles (including 294 tanks, 521 artillery units, and 38 MLRS units).

18. Finland

Total military personnel: 947,800

947,800 Active personnel: 24,000

24,000 Reserves: 870,000

870,000 Paramilitary forces: 53,800

53,800 Total population: 5,626,414

5,626,414 Fit-for-service: 1,912,981

1,912,981 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8437 – #48 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Finland also has a total of 163 aircraft and 11,704 military vehicles (including 200 tanks, 774 artillery units, and 76 MLRS units).

17. Indonesia

Total military personnel: 1,050,000

1,050,000 Active personnel: 400,000

400,000 Reserves: 400,000

400,000 Paramilitary forces: 250,000

250,000 Total population: 281,562,465

281,562,465 Fit-for-service: 114,595,923

114,595,923 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2557 – #13 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Indonesia also has a total of 459 aircraft and 20,440 military vehicles (including 331 tanks, 549 artillery units, and 63 MLRS units).

16. United Kingdom

Total military personnel: 1,108,860

1,108,860 Active personnel: 184,860

184,860 Reserves: 924,000

924,000 Paramilitary forces: 0

0 Total population: 68,459,055

68,459,055 Fit-for-service: 25,192,932

25,192,932 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1785 – #6 out of 145

Apart from these forces, the United Kingdom also has a total of 631 aircraft and 38,200 military vehicles (including 227 tanks, 197 artillery units, and 29 MLRS units).

15. Iran

Total military personnel: 1,180,000

1,180,000 Active personnel: 610,000

610,000 Reserves: 350,000

350,000 Paramilitary forces: 220,000

220,000 Total population: 88,386,937

88,386,937 Fit-for-service: 41,541,860

41,541,860 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3048 – #16 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Iran also has a total of 551 aircraft and 65,825 military vehicles (including 1,713 tanks, 2,462 artillery units, and 1,517 MLRS units).

14. Egypt

Total military personnel: 1,220,000

1,220,000 Active personnel: 440,000

440,000 Reserves: 480,000

480,000 Paramilitary forces: 300,000

300,000 Total population: 111,247,248

111,247,248 Fit-for-service: 38,269,053

38,269,053 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3427 – #19 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Egypt also has a total of 1,093 aircraft and 41,012 military vehicles (including 3,620 tanks, 2,018 artillery units, and 528 MLRS units).

13. Cuba

Total military personnel: 1,230,500

1,230,500 Active personnel: 45,500

45,500 Reserves: 40,000

40,000 Paramilitary forces: 1,145,000

1,145,000 Total population: 10,966,038

10,966,038 Fit-for-service: 4,737,328

4,737,328 Military strength score and world rank: 1.3286 – #67 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Cuba also has a total of 31 aircraft and 6,864 military vehicles (including 113 tanks, 190 artillery units, and 15 MLRS units).

12. Philippines

Total military personnel: 1,385,000

1,385,000 Active personnel: 150,000

150,000 Reserves: 1,200,000

1,200,000 Paramilitary forces: 35,000

35,000 Total population: 118,277,063

118,277,063 Fit-for-service: 41,751,803

41,751,803 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6987 – #41 out of 145

Apart from these forces, the Philippines also has a total of 202 aircraft and 11,878 military vehicles (including 10 tanks and 306 artillery units).

11. Pakistan

Total military personnel: 1,704,000

1,704,000 Active personnel: 654,000

654,000 Reserves: 550,000

550,000 Paramilitary forces: 500,000

500,000 Total population: 252,363,571

252,363,571 Fit-for-service: 85,803,614

85,803,614 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2513 – #12 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Pakistan also has a total of 1,399 aircraft and 17,516 military vehicles (including 2,627 tanks, 3,291 artillery units, and 600 MLRS units).

10. North Korea

Total military personnel: 1,980,000

1,980,000 Active personnel: 1,320,000

1,320,000 Reserves: 560,000

560,000 Paramilitary forces: 100,000

100,000 Total population: 26,298,666

26,298,666 Fit-for-service: 5,312,331

5,312,331 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6016 – #34 out of 145

Apart from these forces, North Korea also has a total of 861 aircraft and 18,288 military vehicles (including 4,344 tanks, 2,000 artillery units, and 1,500 MLRS units).

9. United States

Total military personnel: 2,127,500

2,127,500 Active personnel: 1,328,000

1,328,000 Reserves: 799,500

799,500 Paramilitary forces: 0

0 Total population: 341,963,408

341,963,408 Fit-for-service: 124,816,644

124,816,644 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145

Apart from these forces, United States also has a total of 13,043 aircraft and 391,963 military vehicles (including 4,640 tanks, 1,883 artillery units, and 641 MLRS units).

8. Ukraine

Total military personnel: 2,200,000

2,200,000 Active personnel: 900,000

900,000 Reserves: 1,200,000

1,200,000 Paramilitary forces: 100,000

100,000 Total population: 35,661,826

35,661,826 Fit-for-service: 12,731,272

12,731,272 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3755 – #21 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Ukraine also has a total of 324 aircraft and 18,920 military vehicles (including 1,114 tanks, 1273 artillery units, and 279 MLRS units).

7. Taiwan

Total military personnel: 2,580,000

2,580,000 Active personnel: 215,000

215,000 Reserves: 2,310,000

2,310,000 Paramilitary forces: 55,000

55,000 Total population: 23,595,274

23,595,274 Fit-for-service: 1,061,787

1,061,787 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3988 – #23 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Taiwan also has a total of 761 aircraft and 19,921 military vehicles (including 888 tanks, 1,848 artillery units, and 234 MLRS units).

6. China

Total military personnel: 3,170,000

3,170,000 Active personnel: 2,035,000

2,035,000 Reserves: 510,000

510,000 Paramilitary forces: 625,000

625,000 Total population: 1,415,043,270

1,415,043,270 Fit-for-service: 626,864,169

626,864,169 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #3 out of 145

Apart from these forces, China also has a total of 3,309 aircraft and 144,017 military vehicles (including 6,800 tanks, 4,490 artillery units, and 2,750 MLRS units).

5. Russia

Total military personnel: 3,570,000

3,570,000 Active personnel: 1,320,000

1,320,000 Reserves: 2,000,000

2,000,000 Paramilitary forces: 250,000

250,000 Total population: 140,820,810

140,820,810 Fit-for-service: 46,189,226

46,189,226 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #2 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Russia also has a total of 4,292 aircraft and 131,527 military vehicles (including 5,750 tanks, 13,673 artillery units, and 3,005 MLRS units).

4. South Korea

Total military personnel: 3,820,000

3,820,000 Active personnel: 600,000

600,000 Reserves: 3,100,000

3,100,000 Paramilitary forces: 120,000

120,000 Total population: 52,081,799

52,081,799 Fit-for-service: 21,353,538

21,353,538 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1656 – #5 out of 145

Apart from these forces, South Korea also has a total of 1,592 aircraft and 58,880 military vehicles (including 2,236 tanks, 7,670 artillery units, and 426 MLRS units).

3. India

Total military personnel: 5,137,550

5,137,550 Active personnel: 1,455,550

1,455,550 Reserves: 1,155,000

1,155,000 Paramilitary forces: 2,527,000

2,527,000 Total population: 1,409,128,296

1,409,128,296 Fit-for-service: 522,786,598

522,786,598 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1184 – #4 out of 145

Apart from these forces, India also has a total of 2,229 aircraft and 148,594 military vehicles (including 4,201 tanks, 4,075 artillery units, and 264 MLRS units).

2. Vietnam

Total military personnel: 5,850,000

5,850,000 Active personnel: 600,000

600,000 Reserves: 5,000,000

5,000,000 Paramilitary forces: 250,000

250,000 Total population: 105,758,975

105,758,975 Fit-for-service: 45,053,323

45,053,323 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4024 – #24 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Vietnam also has a total of 246 aircraft and 11,912 military vehicles (including 1,374 tanks, 575 artillery units, and 474 MLRS units).

1. Bangladesh

Total military personnel: 6,963,000

6,963,000 Active personnel: 163,000

163,000 Reserves: 0

0 Paramilitary forces: 6,800,000

6,800,000 Total population: 168,697,184

168,697,184 Fit-for-service: 66,129,296

66,129,296 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6062 – #35 out of 145

Apart from these forces, Bangladesh also has a total of 214 aircraft and 11,584 military vehicles (including 320 tanks, 602 artillery units, and 110 MLRS units).

