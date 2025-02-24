Despite Spending Trillions, the Largest Military Force in the World Is Not America or China

Having a formidable standing army is important when considering the overall military strength of a nation. However, the ancillary forces like reserves and paramilitary further add to the strength and scale of any given country’s military force. The total personnel within a country’s military gives a fuller picture to this, especially considering protracted conflicts or long-standing tensions with other nations. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the countries with the most total military personnel in the world. (These are the world’s 30 strongest military powers – which nations are gaining on America?)
To determine the countries with the largest total military forces in the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We ranked these countries according to their total military personnel. We included supplemental information regarding active military personnel, military aircraft, and vehicles.
Here is a look at the countries with the largest militaries in the world:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding global military dynamics is incredibly important due to the interconnected nature of international relations and conflicts. As long as civilization has existed, the world has witnessed shifting power balances and alliances which have ultimately shaped the current geopolitical landscape. While key players like the United States, China, and Russia are considered the strongest military powers in the world, there are a number of other nations with their own spheres of influence and strengths that impact global relations from a military perspective.
30. Azerbaijan
- Total military personnel: 441,400
- Active personnel: 126,400
- Reserves: 300,000
- Paramilitary forces: 15,000
- Total population: 10,650,239
- Fit-for-service: 3,908,638
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.2531 – #60 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Azerbaijan also has a total of 154 aircraft and 7,642 military vehicles (including 497 tanks, 848 artillery units, and 268 MLRS units).
29. Colombia
- Total military personnel: 478,200
- Active personnel: 293,200
- Reserves: 35,000
- Paramilitary forces: 150,000
- Total population: 49,588,357
- Fit-for-service: 19,190,694
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.8353 – #46 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Colombia also has a total of 436 aircraft and 3,460 military vehicles (including 116 artillery units).
28. Peru
- Total military personnel: 565,000
- Active personnel: 120,000
- Reserves: 385,000
- Paramilitary forces: 60,000
- Total population: 32,600,249
- Fit-for-service: 12,681,497
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.8588 – #49 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Peru also has a total of 256 aircraft and 6,560 military vehicles (including 240 tanks, 302 artillery units, and 49 MLRS units).
27. Thailand
- Total military personnel: 585,850
- Active personnel: 360,850
- Reserves: 200,000
- Paramilitary forces: 25,000
- Total population: 69,920,998
- Fit-for-service: 27,968,399
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.4536 – #26 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Thailand also has a total of 493 aircraft and 16,935 military vehicles (including 635 tanks, 639 artillery units, and 26 MLRS units).
26. Poland
- Total military personnel: 602,100
- Active personnel: 202,100
- Reserves: 350,000
- Paramilitary forces: 50,000
- Total population: 38,746,310
- Fit-for-service: 15,576,017
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3776 – #22 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Poland also has a total of 479 aircraft and 23,138 military vehicles (including 614 tanks, 677 artillery units, and 196 MLRS units).
25. Algeria
- Total military personnel: 610,000
- Active personnel: 325,000
- Reserves: 135,000
- Paramilitary forces: 150,000
- Total population: 47,022,473
- Fit-for-service: 19,185,169
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3589 – #20 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Algeria also has a total of 608 aircraft and 26,000 military vehicles (including 1,485 tanks, 707 artillery units, and 266 MLRS units).
24. Serbia
- Total military personnel: 627,000
- Active personnel: 25,000
- Reserves: 2,000
- Paramilitary forces: 600,000
- Total population: 6,652,212
- Fit-for-service: 2,574,406
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.2576 – #63 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Serbia also has a total of 110 aircraft and 3,683 military vehicles (including 262 tanks, 240 artillery units, and 98 MLRS units).
23. Tajikistan
- Total military personnel: 629,500
- Active personnel: 9,500
- Reserves: 600,000
- Paramilitary forces: 20,000
- Total population: 10,394,063
- Fit-for-service: 3,773,045
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.3049 – #108 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Tajikistan also has a total of 25 aircraft and 1,240 military vehicles (including 38 tanks, 16 artillery units, and 20 MLRS units).
22. Mexico
- Total military personnel: 630,655
- Active personnel: 412,000
- Reserves: 98,655
- Paramilitary forces: 120,000
- Total population: 130,739,927
- Fit-for-service: 49,811,912
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5965 – #32 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Mexico also has a total of 433 aircraft and 19,658 military vehicles (including 90 artillery units).
21. Israel
- Total military personnel: 670,000
- Active personnel: 170,000
- Reserves: 465,000
- Paramilitary forces: 35,000
- Total population: 9,402,617
- Fit-for-service: 3,281,513
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2661 – #15 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Israel also has a total of 611 aircraft and 35,985 military vehicles (including 1,300 tanks, 523 artillery units, and 183 MLRS units).
20. Turkey
- Total military personnel: 883,900
- Active personnel: 355,200
- Reserves: 378,700
- Paramilitary forces: 150,000
- Total population: 84,119,531
- Fit-for-service: 36,087,279
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Turkey also has a total of 1,083 aircraft and 61,173 military vehicles (including 2,238 tanks, 2,745 artillery units, and 296 MLRS units).
19. Brazil
- Total military personnel: 900,000
- Active personnel: 360,000
- Reserves: 340,000
- Paramilitary forces: 200,000
- Total population: 220,051,512
- Fit-for-service: 88,680,759
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2415 – #11 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Brazil also has a total of 513 aircraft and 22,464 military vehicles (including 294 tanks, 521 artillery units, and 38 MLRS units).
18. Finland
- Total military personnel: 947,800
- Active personnel: 24,000
- Reserves: 870,000
- Paramilitary forces: 53,800
- Total population: 5,626,414
- Fit-for-service: 1,912,981
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.8437 – #48 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Finland also has a total of 163 aircraft and 11,704 military vehicles (including 200 tanks, 774 artillery units, and 76 MLRS units).
17. Indonesia
- Total military personnel: 1,050,000
- Active personnel: 400,000
- Reserves: 400,000
- Paramilitary forces: 250,000
- Total population: 281,562,465
- Fit-for-service: 114,595,923
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2557 – #13 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Indonesia also has a total of 459 aircraft and 20,440 military vehicles (including 331 tanks, 549 artillery units, and 63 MLRS units).
16. United Kingdom
- Total military personnel: 1,108,860
- Active personnel: 184,860
- Reserves: 924,000
- Paramilitary forces: 0
- Total population: 68,459,055
- Fit-for-service: 25,192,932
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1785 – #6 out of 145
Apart from these forces, the United Kingdom also has a total of 631 aircraft and 38,200 military vehicles (including 227 tanks, 197 artillery units, and 29 MLRS units).
15. Iran
- Total military personnel: 1,180,000
- Active personnel: 610,000
- Reserves: 350,000
- Paramilitary forces: 220,000
- Total population: 88,386,937
- Fit-for-service: 41,541,860
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3048 – #16 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Iran also has a total of 551 aircraft and 65,825 military vehicles (including 1,713 tanks, 2,462 artillery units, and 1,517 MLRS units).
14. Egypt
- Total military personnel: 1,220,000
- Active personnel: 440,000
- Reserves: 480,000
- Paramilitary forces: 300,000
- Total population: 111,247,248
- Fit-for-service: 38,269,053
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3427 – #19 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Egypt also has a total of 1,093 aircraft and 41,012 military vehicles (including 3,620 tanks, 2,018 artillery units, and 528 MLRS units).
13. Cuba
- Total military personnel: 1,230,500
- Active personnel: 45,500
- Reserves: 40,000
- Paramilitary forces: 1,145,000
- Total population: 10,966,038
- Fit-for-service: 4,737,328
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.3286 – #67 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Cuba also has a total of 31 aircraft and 6,864 military vehicles (including 113 tanks, 190 artillery units, and 15 MLRS units).
12. Philippines
- Total military personnel: 1,385,000
- Active personnel: 150,000
- Reserves: 1,200,000
- Paramilitary forces: 35,000
- Total population: 118,277,063
- Fit-for-service: 41,751,803
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.6987 – #41 out of 145
Apart from these forces, the Philippines also has a total of 202 aircraft and 11,878 military vehicles (including 10 tanks and 306 artillery units).
11. Pakistan
- Total military personnel: 1,704,000
- Active personnel: 654,000
- Reserves: 550,000
- Paramilitary forces: 500,000
- Total population: 252,363,571
- Fit-for-service: 85,803,614
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2513 – #12 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Pakistan also has a total of 1,399 aircraft and 17,516 military vehicles (including 2,627 tanks, 3,291 artillery units, and 600 MLRS units).
10. North Korea
- Total military personnel: 1,980,000
- Active personnel: 1,320,000
- Reserves: 560,000
- Paramilitary forces: 100,000
- Total population: 26,298,666
- Fit-for-service: 5,312,331
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.6016 – #34 out of 145
Apart from these forces, North Korea also has a total of 861 aircraft and 18,288 military vehicles (including 4,344 tanks, 2,000 artillery units, and 1,500 MLRS units).
9. United States
- Total military personnel: 2,127,500
- Active personnel: 1,328,000
- Reserves: 799,500
- Paramilitary forces: 0
- Total population: 341,963,408
- Fit-for-service: 124,816,644
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145
Apart from these forces, United States also has a total of 13,043 aircraft and 391,963 military vehicles (including 4,640 tanks, 1,883 artillery units, and 641 MLRS units).
8. Ukraine
- Total military personnel: 2,200,000
- Active personnel: 900,000
- Reserves: 1,200,000
- Paramilitary forces: 100,000
- Total population: 35,661,826
- Fit-for-service: 12,731,272
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3755 – #21 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Ukraine also has a total of 324 aircraft and 18,920 military vehicles (including 1,114 tanks, 1273 artillery units, and 279 MLRS units).
7. Taiwan
- Total military personnel: 2,580,000
- Active personnel: 215,000
- Reserves: 2,310,000
- Paramilitary forces: 55,000
- Total population: 23,595,274
- Fit-for-service: 1,061,787
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3988 – #23 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Taiwan also has a total of 761 aircraft and 19,921 military vehicles (including 888 tanks, 1,848 artillery units, and 234 MLRS units).
6. China
- Total military personnel: 3,170,000
- Active personnel: 2,035,000
- Reserves: 510,000
- Paramilitary forces: 625,000
- Total population: 1,415,043,270
- Fit-for-service: 626,864,169
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #3 out of 145
Apart from these forces, China also has a total of 3,309 aircraft and 144,017 military vehicles (including 6,800 tanks, 4,490 artillery units, and 2,750 MLRS units).
5. Russia
- Total military personnel: 3,570,000
- Active personnel: 1,320,000
- Reserves: 2,000,000
- Paramilitary forces: 250,000
- Total population: 140,820,810
- Fit-for-service: 46,189,226
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #2 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Russia also has a total of 4,292 aircraft and 131,527 military vehicles (including 5,750 tanks, 13,673 artillery units, and 3,005 MLRS units).
4. South Korea
- Total military personnel: 3,820,000
- Active personnel: 600,000
- Reserves: 3,100,000
- Paramilitary forces: 120,000
- Total population: 52,081,799
- Fit-for-service: 21,353,538
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1656 – #5 out of 145
Apart from these forces, South Korea also has a total of 1,592 aircraft and 58,880 military vehicles (including 2,236 tanks, 7,670 artillery units, and 426 MLRS units).
3. India
- Total military personnel: 5,137,550
- Active personnel: 1,455,550
- Reserves: 1,155,000
- Paramilitary forces: 2,527,000
- Total population: 1,409,128,296
- Fit-for-service: 522,786,598
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1184 – #4 out of 145
Apart from these forces, India also has a total of 2,229 aircraft and 148,594 military vehicles (including 4,201 tanks, 4,075 artillery units, and 264 MLRS units).
2. Vietnam
- Total military personnel: 5,850,000
- Active personnel: 600,000
- Reserves: 5,000,000
- Paramilitary forces: 250,000
- Total population: 105,758,975
- Fit-for-service: 45,053,323
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.4024 – #24 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Vietnam also has a total of 246 aircraft and 11,912 military vehicles (including 1,374 tanks, 575 artillery units, and 474 MLRS units).
1. Bangladesh
- Total military personnel: 6,963,000
- Active personnel: 163,000
- Reserves: 0
- Paramilitary forces: 6,800,000
- Total population: 168,697,184
- Fit-for-service: 66,129,296
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.6062 – #35 out of 145
Apart from these forces, Bangladesh also has a total of 214 aircraft and 11,584 military vehicles (including 320 tanks, 602 artillery units, and 110 MLRS units).
Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored)
Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less.
Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests.
Here’s how it works:
1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz
2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.
3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.