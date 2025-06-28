Russia Has More Military Aircraft Than China and India Combined—Here’s the Full List Use:Zenwort / CC BY-SA 4.0 / Wikimedia Commons

Key Points Many Asian nations have adopted a military doctrine geared more towards air superiority as opposed to strength on the ground

The strongest Asian countries, militarily speaking, have the largest air forces

“Never start a land war in Asia” is a military doctrine that might sound silly out of context, but its words ring true and many Asian countries have adopted a stance around this idea. Land wars can be drawn out and ultimately futile, but having air superiority is another thing altogether. Many Asian nations have built up their respective air forces accordingly because fighting on the ground is overrated on such a large continent. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a look at air forces across the Asian continent and which one reigns supreme.

To determine the Asian countries with the most military aircraft, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength report from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. We ranked these countries according to which countries have the most aircraft. We added supplemental information regarding each country’s current air force, including fighter aircraft, attack aircraft, and helicopters, as well as each country’s overall military strength ranking. Countries with no military aircraft were excluded.

Here is a look at the Asian countries with the world’s largest air forces:

Why Are We Covering This?

Artem Kontratiev / Shutterstock.com

Understanding the military dynamics of Asia is important considering the region’s complex geopolitical landscape and its growing strategic significance. Historically, Asia has been shaped by internal conflicts, border disputes, and great power competition. Today, its military forces play an important role in determining regional stability. As tensions rise over territorial claims and political influence, military power is the law of the land, from disputes in the South China Sea to the contested borders in South Asia.

45. Bhutan

Christopher J. Fynn / Wikimedia Commons

Total military aircraft: 2

2 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 2

2 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total special mission aircraft: 0

0 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 6.3934 – #145 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Bhutan has 84 military vehicles. Bhutan has 7,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 884,546.

44. Mongolia

Streluk / iStock via Getty Images

Total military aircraft: 7

7 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 2

2 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total special mission aircraft: 0

0 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 3

3 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1135 – #98 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Mongolia has 2,560 military vehicles which include 420 tanks, 130 MLRS units, and 500 artillery units. Mongolia has 35,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.282 million.

43. Kyrgyzstan

Total military aircraft: 7

7 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 7

7 Total attack helicopters: 2

2 Total special mission aircraft: 0

0 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.2543 – #105 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Kyrgyzstan has 2,686 military vehicles which include 215 tanks, 21 MLRS units, and 199 artillery units. Kyrgyzstan has 23,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 6.172 million.

42. Afghanistan

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military aircraft: 9

9 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 6

6 Total attack helicopters: 1

1 Total special mission aircraft: 0

0 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 3

3 Military strength score and world rank: 2.6442 – #118 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Afghanistan has 5,202 military vehicles. Afghanistan has a total population of 40.12 million.

41. Nepal

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 15

15 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 10

10 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total special mission aircraft: 0

0 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 5

5 Military strength score and world rank: 2.8915 – #126 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Nepal has 1,108 military vehicles which include 14 artillery units. Nepal has 95,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 31.12 million.

40. Cambodia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military aircraft: 25

25 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 21

21 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total special mission aircraft: 0

0 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 4

4 Military strength score and world rank: 2.0752 – #95 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Cambodia has 3,627 military vehicles which include 644 tanks, 463 MLRS units, and 460 artillery units. Cambodia has 221,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 17.06 million.

39. Tajikistan

Anna Zvereva from Tallinn, Estonia / Wikimedia Commons

Total military aircraft: 25

25 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 20

20 Total attack helicopters: 6

6 Total special mission aircraft: 0

0 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 1

1 Military strength score and world rank: 2.3049 – #108 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Tajikistan has 1,240 military vehicles which include 38 tanks, 20 MLRS units, and 16 artillery units. Tajikistan has 9,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.39 million.

38. Laos

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military aircraft: 33

33 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 23

23 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total special mission aircraft: 0

0 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 2

2 Military strength score and world rank: 2.2663 – #106 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Laos has 4,380 military vehicles which include 160 tanks, 64 MLRS units, and 127 artillery units. Laos has 100,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 7.954 million.

37. Georgia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military aircraft: 61

61 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 5

5 Total helicopters: 44

44 Total attack helicopters: 11

11 Total special mission aircraft: 0

0 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 2

2 Military strength score and world rank: 2.0695 – #94 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Georgia has 3,392 military vehicles which include 123 tanks, 42 MLRS units, and 188 artillery units. Georgia has 55,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 4.901 million.

36. Armenia

Narek / Wikimedia Commons

Total military aircraft: 71

71 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 4

4 Total strike and attack aircraft: 15

15 Total helicopters: 36

36 Total attack helicopters: 20

20 Total special mission aircraft: 0

0 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 3

3 Military strength score and world rank: 2.0373 – #91 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Armenia has 1,306 military vehicles which include 109 tanks, 100 MLRS units, and 293 artillery units. Armenia has 57,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2.977 million.

35. Lebanon

Leonid Andronov / iStock via Getty Images

Total military aircraft: 80

80 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 9

9 Total helicopters: 68

68 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total special mission aircraft: 0

0 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.5981 – #115 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Lebanon has 4,538 military vehicles which include 116 tanks, 11 MLRS units, and 365 artillery units. Lebanon has 60,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.364 million.

34. Yemen

hyotographics / Shutterstock.com

Total military aircraft: 84

84 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 27

27 Total strike and attack aircraft: 12

12 Total helicopters: 30

30 Total attack helicopters: 7

7 Total special mission aircraft: 0

0 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 2

2 Military strength score and world rank: 1.8901 – #85 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Yemen has 550 military vehicles which include 10 MLRS units and 15 artillery units. Yemen has 66,700 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 32.14 million.

33. Sri Lanka

Rehman Abubakr / Wikimedia Commons

Total military aircraft: 85

85 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 5

5 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 55

55 Total attack helicopters: 9

9 Total special mission aircraft: 3

3 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 14

14 Military strength score and world rank: 1.3941 – #69 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Sri Lanka has 3,190 military vehicles which include 44 tanks, 28 MLRS units, and 96 artillery units. Sri Lanka has 346,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 21.98 million.

32. Turkmenistan

irontrybex / iStock via Getty Images

Total military aircraft: 91

91 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 24

24 Total strike and attack aircraft: 27

27 Total helicopters: 26

26 Total attack helicopters: 10

10 Total special mission aircraft: 0

0 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 5

5 Military strength score and world rank: 1.6512 – #77 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Turkmenistan has 5,016 military vehicles which include 654 tanks, 164 MLRS units, and 523 artillery units. Turkmenistan has 36,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.744 million.

31. Kuwait

Mini Onion / Shutterstock.com

Total military aircraft: 128

128 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 43

43 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 67

67 Total attack helicopters: 16

16 Total special mission aircraft: 0

0 Total tanker aircraft: 3

3 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 2

2 Military strength score and world rank: 1.6982 – #79 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Kuwait has 5,636 military vehicles which include 367 tanks, 27 MLRS units, and 74 artillery units. Kuwait has 72,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.138 million.

30. Oman

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 128

128 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 29

29 Total strike and attack aircraft: 10

10 Total helicopters: 31

31 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total special mission aircraft: 4

4 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 9

9 Military strength score and world rank: 1.8047 – #82 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Oman has 4,084 military vehicles which include 150 tanks and 164 artillery units. Oman has 42,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.902 million.

29. Bahrain

Fly Of Swallow Studio / Shutterstock.com

Total military aircraft: 132

132 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 24

24 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 80

80 Total attack helicopters: 34

34 Total special mission aircraft: 0

0 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 3

3 Military strength score and world rank: 1.7448 – #81 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Bahrain has 2,764 military vehicles which include 150 tanks, 17 MLRS units, and 64 artillery units. Bahrain has 18,400 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.567 million.

28. Malaysia

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 135

135 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 26

26 Total strike and attack aircraft: 12

12 Total helicopters: 45

45 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total special mission aircraft: 6

6 Total tanker aircraft: 4

4 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 16

16 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7429 – #42 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Malaysia has 13,506 military vehicles which include 48 tanks, 36 MLRS units, and 196 artillery units. Malaysia has 113,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 34.56 million.

27. Azerbaijan

Total military aircraft: 154

154 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 12

12 Total strike and attack aircraft: 18

18 Total helicopters: 86

86 Total attack helicopters: 16

16 Total special mission aircraft: 0

0 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 3

3 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2531 – #60 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Azerbaijan has 7,642 military vehicles which include 497 tanks, 268 MLRS units, and 848 artillery units. Azerbaijan has 126,400 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.65 million.

26. Uzbekistan

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 192

192 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 58

58 Total strike and attack aircraft: 13

13 Total helicopters: 101

101 Total attack helicopters: 34

34 Total special mission aircraft: 0

0 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 13

13 Military strength score and world rank: 1.1121 – #58 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Uzbekistan has 2,970 military vehicles which include 340 tanks, 108 MLRS units, and 383 artillery units. Uzbekistan has 48,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 36.52 million.

25. Kazakhstan

Total military aircraft: 198

198 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 63

63 Total strike and attack aircraft: 25

25 Total helicopters: 65

65 Total attack helicopters: 12

12 Total special mission aircraft: 0

0 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 19

19 Military strength score and world rank: 1.1016 – #57 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Kazakhstan has 7,736 military vehicles which include 350 tanks, 287 MLRS units, and 320 artillery units. Kazakhstan has 110,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 20.26 million.

24. Philippines

Robert Sullivan / Flickr / Public Domain

Total military aircraft: 202

202 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 25

25 Total helicopters: 122

122 Total attack helicopters: 2

2 Total special mission aircraft: 8

8 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 26

26 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6987 – #41 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, the Philippines has 11,878 military vehicles which include 10 tanks and 306 artillery units. The Philippines has 150,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 118.28 million.

23. Syria

Total military aircraft: 207

207 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 104

104 Total strike and attack aircraft: 9

9 Total helicopters: 77

77 Total attack helicopters: 14

14 Total special mission aircraft: 1

1 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 3

3 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2771 – #64 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Syria has 11,148 military vehicles which include 365 tanks, 204 MLRS units, and 731 artillery units. Syria has 170,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 23.87 million.

22. Bangladesh

Total military aircraft: 214

214 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 42

42 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 65

65 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total special mission aircraft: 4

4 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 17

17 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6062 – #35 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Bangladesh has 11,584 military vehicles which include 320 tanks, 110 MLRS units, and 602 artillery units. Bangladesh has 163,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 168.70 million.

21. Singapore

Total military aircraft: 230

230 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 100

100 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 70

70 Total attack helicopters: 18

18 Total special mission aircraft: 9

9 Total tanker aircraft: 11

11 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 9

9 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5271 – #29 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Singapore has 8,998 military vehicles which include 170 tanks, 24 MLRS units, and 137 artillery units. Singapore has 51,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 6.028 million.

20. Vietnam

Igor Dymov / Shutterstock.com

Total military aircraft: 246

246 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 41

41 Total strike and attack aircraft: 32

32 Total helicopters: 101

101 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total special mission aircraft: 3

3 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 9

9 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4024 – #24 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Vietnam has 11,912 military vehicles which include 1,374 tanks, 474 MLRS units, and 575 artillery units. Vietnam has 600,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 105.76 million.

19. Qatar

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 251

251 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 102

102 Total strike and attack aircraft: 6

6 Total helicopters: 80

80 Total attack helicopters: 24

24 Total special mission aircraft: 0

0 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 12

12 Military strength score and world rank: 1.4307 – #72 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Qatar has 5,024 military vehicles which include 99 tanks, 16 MLRS units, and 58 artillery units. Qatar has 66,550 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2.552 million.

18. Jordan

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military aircraft: 274

274 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 44

44 Total strike and attack aircraft: 6

6 Total helicopters: 155

155 Total attack helicopters: 44

44 Total special mission aircraft: 13

13 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 13

13 Military strength score and world rank: 1.6139 – #76 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Jordan has 16,624 military vehicles which include 1,458 tanks, 56 MLRS units, and 438 artillery units. Jordan has 100,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 11.17 million.

17. Myanmar

shaadjutt / iStock via Getty Images

Total military aircraft: 317

317 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 58

58 Total strike and attack aircraft: 26

26 Total helicopters: 83

83 Total attack helicopters: 9

9 Total special mission aircraft: 5

5 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 30

30 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6735 – #37 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Myanmar has 5,980 military vehicles which include 445 tanks, 180 MLRS units, and 305 artillery units. Myanmar has 150,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 57.53 million.

16. Iraq

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military aircraft: 391

391 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 26

26 Total strike and attack aircraft: 36

36 Total helicopters: 197

197 Total attack helicopters: 39

39 Total special mission aircraft: 17

17 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 15

15 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7738 – #43 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Iraq has 37,288 military vehicles which include 1,025 tanks, 572 MLRS units, and 1044 artillery units. Iraq has 193,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 42.08 million.

15. Indonesia

Total military aircraft: 459

459 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 41

41 Total strike and attack aircraft: 34

34 Total helicopters: 214

214 Total attack helicopters: 15

15 Total special mission aircraft: 17

17 Total tanker aircraft: 1

1 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 70

70 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2557 – #13 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Indonesia has 20,440 military vehicles which include 331 tanks, 63 MLRS units, and 549 artillery units. Indonesia has 400,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 281.56 million.

14. Thailand

Total military aircraft: 493

493 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 72

72 Total strike and attack aircraft: 20

20 Total helicopters: 258

258 Total attack helicopters: 7

7 Total special mission aircraft: 26

26 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 54

54 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4536 – #26 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Thailand has 16,935 military vehicles which include 635 tanks, 26 MLRS units, and 639 artillery units. Thailand has 360,850 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 69.92 million.

13. Iran

bfk92 / iStock via Getty Images

Total military aircraft: 551

551 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 188

188 Total strike and attack aircraft: 21

21 Total helicopters: 128

128 Total attack helicopters: 13

13 Total special mission aircraft: 10

10 Total tanker aircraft: 6

6 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 87

87 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3048 – #16 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Iran has 65,825 military vehicles which include 1,713 tanks, 1,517 MLRS units, and 2,462 artillery units. Iran has 610,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 88.39 million.

12. United Arab Emirates

Stocktrek Images / Getty Images

Total military aircraft: 551

551 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 99

99 Total strike and attack aircraft: 16

16 Total helicopters: 247

247 Total attack helicopters: 30

30 Total special mission aircraft: 27

27 Total tanker aircraft: 4

4 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 37

37 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0186 – #54 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, the United Arab Emirates has 8,707 military vehicles which include 354 tanks, 49 MLRS units, and 264 artillery units. The United Arab Emirates has 65,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.03 million.

11. Israel

Total military aircraft: 611

611 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 240

240 Total strike and attack aircraft: 38

38 Total helicopters: 147

147 Total attack helicopters: 48

48 Total special mission aircraft: 19

19 Total tanker aircraft: 14

14 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 13

13 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2661 – #15 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Israel has 35,985 military vehicles which include 1,300 tanks, 183 MLRS units, and 523 artillery units. Israel has 170,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9.403 million.

10. Taiwan

Total military aircraft: 761

761 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 285

285 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 236

236 Total attack helicopters: 91

91 Total special mission aircraft: 18

18 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 19

19 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3988 – #23 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Taiwan has 19,921 military vehicles which include 888 tanks, 234 MLRS units, and 1,848 artillery units. Taiwan has 215,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 23.60 million.

9. North Korea

Anton Petrus / Moment via Getty Images

Total military aircraft: 861

861 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 368

368 Total strike and attack aircraft: 114

114 Total helicopters: 205

205 Total attack helicopters: 20

20 Total special mission aircraft: 0

0 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 1

1 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6016 – #34 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, North Korea has 18,288 military vehicles which include 4,344 tanks, 1,500 MLRS units, and 2,000 artillery units. North Korea has 1,320,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 26.30 million.

8. Saudi Arabia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military aircraft: 917

917 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 283

283 Total strike and attack aircraft: 81

81 Total helicopters: 264

264 Total attack helicopters: 34

34 Total special mission aircraft: 16

16 Total tanker aircraft: 22

22 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 49

49 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4201 – #25 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Saudi Arabia has 19,040 military vehicles which include 840 tanks, 321 MLRS units, and 799 artillery units. Saudi Arabia has 257,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 36.54 million.

7. Turkey

Total military aircraft: 1,083

1,083 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 201

201 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 508

508 Total attack helicopters: 111

111 Total special mission aircraft: 28

28 Total tanker aircraft: 7

7 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 84

84 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Turkey has 61,173 military vehicles which include 2,238 tanks, 296 MLRS units, and 2,745 artillery units. Turkey has 355,200 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 84.12 million.

6. Pakistan

Total military aircraft: 1,399

1,399 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 328

328 Total strike and attack aircraft: 90

90 Total helicopters: 373

373 Total attack helicopters: 57

57 Total special mission aircraft: 27

27 Total tanker aircraft: 4

4 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 64

64 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2513 – #12 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Pakistan has 17,516 military vehicles which include 2,627 tanks, 600 MLRS units, and 3,291 artillery units. Pakistan has 654,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 252.36 million.

5. Japan

Cobatfor / Wikimedia Commons

Total military aircraft: 1,443

1,443 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 217

217 Total strike and attack aircraft: 38

38 Total helicopters: 596

596 Total attack helicopters: 119

119 Total special mission aircraft: 141

141 Total tanker aircraft: 10

10 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 55

55 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1839 – #7 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Japan has 31,964 military vehicles which include 521 tanks, 54 MLRS units, and 629 artillery units. Japan has 247,150 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 123.2 million.

4. South Korea

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 1,592

1,592 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 315

315 Total strike and attack aircraft: 98

98 Total helicopters: 807

807 Total attack helicopters: 111

111 Total special mission aircraft: 36

36 Total tanker aircraft: 4

4 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 41

41 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1656 – #5 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, South Korea has 58,880 military vehicles which include 2,236 tanks, 426 MLRS units, and 7,670 artillery units. South Korea has 600,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 52.08 million.

3. India

Rachit Bhargava / Shutterstock.com

Total military aircraft: 2,229

2,229 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 513

513 Total strike and attack aircraft: 130

130 Total helicopters: 899

899 Total attack helicopters: 80

80 Total special mission aircraft: 74

74 Total tanker aircraft: 6

6 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 270

270 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1184 – #4 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, India has 148,594 military vehicles which include 4,201 tanks, 264 MLRS units, and 4,075 artillery units. India has 1,455,550 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.409 billion.

2. China

N509FZ / Wikimedia Commons

Total military aircraft: 3,309

3,309 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 1,212

1,212 Total strike and attack aircraft: 371

371 Total helicopters: 913

913 Total attack helicopters: 281

281 Total special mission aircraft: 112

112 Total tanker aircraft: 10

10 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 289

289 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #3 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, China has 144,017 military vehicles which include 6,800 tanks, 2,750 MLRS units, and 4,490 artillery units. China has 2,035,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.415 billion.

1. Russia

Total military aircraft: 4,292

4,292 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 833

833 Total strike and attack aircraft: 689

689 Total helicopters: 1,651

1,651 Total attack helicopters: 557

557 Total special mission aircraft: 141

141 Total tanker aircraft: 19

19 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 456

456 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0788 – #2 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Russia has 131,527 military vehicles which include 5,750 tanks, 3,005 MLRS units, and 13,673 artillery units. Russia has 1,320,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 140.82 million.

