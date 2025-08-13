Germany Outpaces UK and France in Strike Aircraft, Reaching 584-Strong Fleet Alan Wilson / CC BY-SA 2.0 / Flickr

Key Points Germany has quietly built up one of Europe’s most capable air forces, boasting nearly 600 military aircraft at the ready

While Germany’s air force is sometimes overshadowed by NATO’s other military powers, its sizable strike capabilities make it central to the alliance’s deterrence strategy

These strike aircraft come in the form of the Eurofighter Typhoon and Tornado IDS jets, among others

To determine the European countries with the most military aircraft, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength report from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. We ranked these countries according to which countries have the most aircraft. We added supplemental information regarding each country’s current air force, including fighter aircraft, attack aircraft, and helicopters, as well as each country’s overall military strength ranking. Countries with no military aircraft were excluded.

Here is a look at the European countries with the largest air forces:

Why Are We Covering This?

Alexander Lukatskiy / Shutterstock.com

Understanding the military dynamics in Europe is important considering the continent’s deeply rooted geopolitical challenges going forward. Historically, Europe has been marked by wars, shifting alliances, and territorial disputes, and yet it still remains a key player on the global stage. At the same time, alliances like the EU or NATO are some of the most powerful in terms of their influence on the world. Whether it is a question of NATO’s expansion or Russia’s campaign in Eastern Europe, these military forces tilt the region’s balance of power.

36. Luxembourg

Design_Bank / Shutterstock.com

Total military aircraft: 1

1 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 0

0 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total special mission aircraft: 0

0 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 1

1 Military strength score and world rank: 2.6415 – #117 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Luxembourg has 182 military vehicles. This small country has only 1,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 671,254.

35. Moldova

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total military aircraft: 3

3 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 2

2 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total special mission aircraft: 0

0 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 1

1 Military strength score and world rank: 3.2555 – #134 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Moldova has 500 military vehicles which include11 MLRS units and 76 artillery units. Moldova has 8,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.600 million.

34. Estonia

39955793@N07 / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 5

5 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 3

3 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total special mission aircraft: 0

0 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 2

2 Military strength score and world rank: 2.2917 – #107 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Estonia has 1,685 military vehicles which include 36 artillery units. Estonia has 7,700 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.194 million.

33. Latvia

usairforce / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 7

7 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 7

7 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total special mission aircraft: 0

0 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1246 – #99 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Latvia has 1,848 military vehicles which include 47 artillery units. Latvia has 17,250 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 1.801 million.

32. Lithuania

Total military aircraft: 9

9 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 4

4 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total special mission aircraft: 0

0 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 5

5 Military strength score and world rank: 1.9075 – #88 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Lithuania has 1,263 military vehicles which include 75 artillery units. Lithuania has 23,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2.628 million.

31. Montenegro

usarmyeurope_images / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 11

11 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 11

11 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total special mission aircraft: 0

0 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.9216 – #127 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Montenegro has 471 military vehicles which include 12 MLRS units and 12 artillery units. Montenegro has 2,350 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 599,849.

30. Albania

usarmyeurope_images / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 19

19 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 19

19 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total special mission aircraft: 0

0 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 1.6815 – #78 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Albania has 1,796 military vehicles which include 46 tanks, 135 MLRS units, and 50 artillery units. Albania has 6,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.107 million.

29. North Macedonia

Leonid Andronov / iStock via Getty Images

Total military aircraft: 20

20 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 10

10 Total attack helicopters: 4

4 Total special mission aircraft: 0

0 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 2.4042 – #112 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, North Macedonia has 1,108 military vehicles which include 20 tanks, 17 MLRS units, and 150 artillery units. North Macedonia has 9,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2.136 million.

28. Ireland

Gaius Cornelius / Wikimedia Commons

Total military aircraft: 22

22 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 8

8 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total special mission aircraft: 2

2 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 4

4 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1103 – #97 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Ireland has 1,712 military vehicles. It also has 7,765 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.233 million.

27. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total military aircraft: 22

22 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 22

22 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total special mission aircraft: 0

0 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 3.0799 – #131 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Bosnia and Herzegovina has 720 military vehicles which include 45 tanks, 79 MLRS units, and 457 artillery units. Bosnia and Herzegovina has 12,770 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 3.799 million.

26. Slovenia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military aircraft: 39

39 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 16

16 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total special mission aircraft: 0

0 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 4

4 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1016 – #96 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Slovenia has 1,428 military vehicles which include 54 tanks and 18 artillery units. Slovenia has 7,300 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 2.098 million.

25. Slovakia

slezo / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 41

41 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 2

2 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 22

22 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total special mission aircraft: 1

1 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 7

7 Military strength score and world rank: 1.3978 – #71 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Slovakia has 3,074 military vehicles which include 45 tanks, 25 MLRS units, and 44 artillery units. Slovakia has 19,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.564 million.

24. Bulgaria

Daniele Faccioli/Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Total military aircraft: 65

65 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 10

10 Total strike and attack aircraft: 5

5 Total helicopters: 27

27 Total attack helicopters: 4

4 Total special mission aircraft: 0

0 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 6

6 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2563 – #61 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Bulgaria has 4,914 military vehicles which include 90 tanks, 24 MLRS units, and 72 artillery units. Bulgaria has 37,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 6.783 million.

23. Croatia

Total military aircraft: 67

67 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 10

10 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 37

37 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total special mission aircraft: 0

0 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 0

0 Military strength score and world rank: 1.5074 – #75 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Croatia has 2,848 military vehicles which include 45 tanks, 42 MLRS units, and 67 artillery units. Croatia has 14,325 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 4.150 million.

22. Hungary

Jozsef Soos / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total military aircraft: 69

69 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 12

12 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 44

44 Total attack helicopters: 8

8 Total special mission aircraft: 0

0 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 3

3 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0259 – #55 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Hungary has 7,797 military vehicles which include 209 tanks and 319 artillery units. Hungary has 41,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9.856 million.

21. Austria

Gian Marco Anzellotti / Wikimedia Commons

Total military aircraft: 85

85 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 15

15 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 41

41 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total special mission aircraft: 0

0 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 11

11 Military strength score and world rank: 1.3704 – #68 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Austria has 7,322 military vehicles which include 56 tanks and 30 artillery units. Austria has 16,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 8.968 million.

20. Norway

ajw1970 / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 97

97 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 0

0 Total strike and attack aircraft: 32

32 Total helicopters: 33

33 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total special mission aircraft: 5

5 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 4

4 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6811 – #38 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Norway has 6,552 military vehicles which include 44 tanks and 42 artillery units. Norway has 23,250 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.510 million.

19. Czechia

Total military aircraft: 99

99 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 12

12 Total strike and attack aircraft: 16

16 Total helicopters: 42

42 Total attack helicopters: 4

4 Total special mission aircraft: 2

2 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 10

10 Military strength score and world rank: 0.9994 – #53 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Czechia has 6,340 military vehicles which include 43 tanks, 16 MLRS units, and 50 artillery units. Czechia has 28,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.84 million.

18. Belgium

Total military aircraft: 108

108 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 43

43 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 20

20 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total special mission aircraft: 0

0 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 7

7 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2564 – #62 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Belgium has 4,606 military vehicles. This country also has 25,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 11.98 million.

17. Serbia

mareandmare / iStock via Getty Images

Total military aircraft: 110

110 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 11

11 Total strike and attack aircraft: 17

17 Total helicopters: 46

46 Total attack helicopters: 4

4 Total special mission aircraft: 0

0 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 3

3 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2576 – #63 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Serbia has 3,683 military vehicles which include 262 tanks, 98 MLRS units, and 240 artillery units. Serbia has 25,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 6.652 million.

16. Portugal

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 115

115 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 28

28 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 31

31 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total special mission aircraft: 14

14 Total tanker aircraft: 3

3 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 19

19 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6856 – #39 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Portugal has 10,828 military vehicles which include 34 tanks and 139 artillery units. Portugal has 24,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.64 million.

15. Denmark

Total military aircraft: 117

117 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 31

31 Total strike and attack aircraft: 4

4 Total helicopters: 34

34 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total special mission aircraft: 3

3 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 4

4 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8109 – #45 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Denmark has 3,856 military vehicles which include 44 tanks, 8 MLRS units, and 19 artillery units. Denmark has 20,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.973 million.

14. Netherlands

Total military aircraft: 120

120 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 32

32 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 63

63 Total attack helicopters: 12

12 Total special mission aircraft: 0

0 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 4

4 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6412 – #36 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, the Netherlands has 2,755 military vehicles which include 18 tanks, 2 MLRS units, and 46 artillery units. The Netherlands has 41,380 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 17.77 million.

13. Romania

sagesolar / CC BY 2.0 / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 140

140 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 21

21 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 65

65 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total special mission aircraft: 2

2 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 14

14 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8984 – #51 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Romania has 10,774 military vehicles which include 328 tanks, 243 MLRS units, and 720 artillery units. Romania has 81,300 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 18.15 million.

12. Switzerland

Total military aircraft: 146

146 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 43

43 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 40

40 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total special mission aircraft: 3

3 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 16

16 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7869 – #44 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Switzerland has 6,996 military vehicles which include 205 tanks and 133 artillery units. Switzerland has 101,584 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 8.861 million.

11. Finland

sagesolar / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 163

163 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 54

54 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 27

27 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total special mission aircraft: 1

1 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 11

11 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8437 – #48 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Finland has 11,704 military vehicles which include 200 tanks, 76 MLRS units, and 774 artillery units. Finland has 24,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 5.626 million.

10. Sweden

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 169

169 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 71

71 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 53

53 Total attack helicopters: 0

0 Total special mission aircraft: 5

5 Total tanker aircraft: 1

1 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 6

6 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4835 – #27 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Sweden has 6,795 military vehicles which include 110 tanks and 26 artillery units. Sweden has 24,400 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.59 million.

9. Belarus

File:Mig-23 Flogger (Belarus) - panoramio.jpg by nikola048 / BY 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/)

Total military aircraft: 185

185 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 36

36 Total strike and attack aircraft: 50

50 Total helicopters: 68

68 Total attack helicopters: 29

29 Total special mission aircraft: 0

0 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 4

4 Military strength score and world rank: 1.3954 – #70 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Belarus has 6,916 military vehicles which include 507 tanks, 206 MLRS units, and 572 artillery units. Belarus has 63,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 9.501 million.

8. Ukraine

david_e_smith / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 324

324 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 70

70 Total strike and attack aircraft: 36

36 Total helicopters: 136

136 Total attack helicopters: 39

39 Total special mission aircraft: 3

3 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 24

24 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3755 – #21 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Ukraine has 18,920 military vehicles which include 1,114 tanks, 279 MLRS units, and 1273 artillery units. Ukraine has 900,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 35.66 million.

7. Spain

valdithrash / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 461

461 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 137

137 Total strike and attack aircraft: 12

12 Total helicopters: 153

153 Total attack helicopters: 17

17 Total special mission aircraft: 8

8 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 51

51 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3242 – #17 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Spain has 17,626 military vehicles which include 317 tanks and 382 artillery units. Spain has 133,282 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 47.28 million.

6. Poland

U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nunez / Public domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military aircraft: 479

479 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 59

59 Total strike and attack aircraft: 44

44 Total helicopters: 216

216 Total attack helicopters: 29

29 Total special mission aircraft: 11

11 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 49

49 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3776 – #22 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Poland has 23,138 military vehicles which include 614 tanks, 196 MLRS units, and 677 artillery units. Poland has 202,100 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 38.75 million.

5. Greece

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military aircraft: 558

558 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 178

178 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 293

293 Total attack helicopters: 29

29 Total special mission aircraft: 8

8 Total tanker aircraft: 0

0 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 15

15 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5337 – #30 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Greece has 61,888 military vehicles which include 1,344 tanks, 152 MLRS units, and 1287 artillery units. Greece has 142,700 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 10.46 million.

4. Germany

Alan Wilson / CC BY-SA 2.0 / Flickr

Total military aircraft: 584

584 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 129

129 Total strike and attack aircraft: 63

63 Total helicopters: 309

309 Total attack helicopters: 54

54 Total special mission aircraft: 26

26 Total tanker aircraft: 3

3 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 50

50 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2601 – #14 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Germany has 83,260 military vehicles which include 296 tanks, 33 MLRS units, and 134 artillery units. Germany has 181,600 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 84.12 million.

3. United Kingdom

Total military aircraft: 631

631 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 113

113 Total strike and attack aircraft: 31

31 Total helicopters: 266

266 Total attack helicopters: 37

37 Total special mission aircraft: 28

28 Total tanker aircraft: 9

9 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 29

29 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1785 – #6 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, the United Kingdom has 38,200 military vehicles which include 227 tanks, 29 MLRS units, and 197 artillery units. The United Kingdom has 184,860 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 68.46 million.

2. Italy

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total military aircraft: 729

729 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 89

89 Total strike and attack aircraft: 67

67 Total helicopters: 392

392 Total attack helicopters: 37

37 Total special mission aircraft: 23

23 Total tanker aircraft: 8

8 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 30

30 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2164 – #10 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Italy has 73,480 military vehicles which include 200 tanks, 21 MLRS units, and 172 artillery units. Italy has 165,500 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 60.96 million.

1. France

Total military aircraft: 976

976 Total fighter and interceptor aircraft: 226

226 Total strike and attack aircraft: 0

0 Total helicopters: 448

448 Total attack helicopters: 68

68 Total special mission aircraft: 44

44 Total tanker aircraft: 16

16 Total transport (fixed-wing) aircraft: 119

119 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1878 – #8 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, France has 110,932 military vehicles which include 215 tanks, 9 MLRS units, and 96 artillery units. France has 200,000 active-duty personnel out of a total population of 68.37 million.

