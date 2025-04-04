Can You Guess the NATO Country with the Largest Reserve Military Force? (It's Not America) 2018 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

For major NATO powers, reserve forces make up an integral component of their overall military strength with millions of troops ready to be called up into active duty. These forces also provide utility in terms of maintaining military infrastructure without actually being considered active. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the NATO countries with the largest reserve forces.

To identify the NATO countries with the largest military reserve forces, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of reserve personnel. We included supplemental information regarding total personnel, active personnel, total population, and fit-for-service, as well as the overall military strength score and defense budget. Countries with no reserve forces were excluded.

Here is a look at the countries with the largest reserve forces in NATO:

Why Are We Covering This?

RomanBabakin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Understanding NATO’s military dynamics is important when looking at the state of global security. Since its inception, NATO has played a pivotal role in shaping international relations through its collective defense and security framework. As geopolitical tensions continue to rise and new threats emerge, knowing and understanding NATO’s military capabilities is important for getting a clearer picture of the world stage. Not to mention, countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany, among others, contribute significantly to NATO’s military strength, influencing global power balances and regional stability.

27. Albania

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Reserves: 2,000

2,000 Active personnel: 6,600

6,600 Paramilitary forces: 500

500 Total military personnel: 9,100

9,100 Total population: 3,107,100

3,107,100 Fit-for-service: 1,292,554

1,292,554 Military defense budget: $558,862,420 – #101 out of 145

$558,862,420 – #101 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.6815 – #78 out of 145

Albania also has a total of 19 military aircraft, 1,796 military vehicles (including 46 tanks and 135 MLRS units), as well as 19 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

26. Bulgaria

martin-dm / iStock via Getty Images

Reserves: 3,000

3,000 Active personnel: 37,000

37,000 Paramilitary forces: 0

0 Total military personnel: 40,000

40,000 Total population: 6,782,659

6,782,659 Fit-for-service: 2,611,324

2,611,324 Military defense budget: $1,373,232,000 – #80 out of 145

$1,373,232,000 – #80 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2563 – #61 out of 145

Bulgaria also has a total of 65 military aircraft, 4,914 military vehicles (including 90 tanks and 24 MLRS units), as well as 36 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

25. Czechia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Reserves: 4,200

4,200 Active personnel: 28,000

28,000 Paramilitary forces: 0

0 Total military personnel: 32,200

32,200 Total population: 10,837,890

10,837,890 Fit-for-service: 4,129,236

4,129,236 Military defense budget: $6,750,000,000 – #43 out of 145

$6,750,000,000 – #43 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.9994 – #53 out of 145

Czechia also has a total of 99 military aircraft and 6,340 military vehicles (including 43 tanks and 16 MLRS units) at its disposal.

24. Belgium

2007 Getty Images / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Reserves: 6,400

6,400 Active personnel: 25,000

25,000 Paramilitary forces: 0

0 Total military personnel: 31,400

31,400 Total population: 11,977,634

11,977,634 Fit-for-service: 3,880,753

3,880,753 Military defense budget: $10,200,000,000 – #31 out of 145

$10,200,000,000 – #31 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.2564 – #62 out of 145

Belgium also has a total of 108 military aircraft, 4,606 military vehicles, as well as 9 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

23. Netherlands

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Reserves: 6,765

6,765 Active personnel: 41,380

41,380 Paramilitary forces: 5,000

5,000 Total military personnel: 53,145

53,145 Total population: 17,772,378

17,772,378 Fit-for-service: 6,486,918

6,486,918 Military defense budget: $27,000,000,000 – #18 out of 145

$27,000,000,000 – #18 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6412 – #36 out of 145

The Netherlands also has a total of 120 military aircraft, 2,755 military vehicles (including 18 tanks and 2 MLRS units), as well as 64 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

22. Denmark

Reserves: 12,000

12,000 Active personnel: 20,000

20,000 Paramilitary forces: 51,000

51,000 Total military personnel: 83,000

83,000 Total population: 5,973,136

5,973,136 Fit-for-service: 2,126,436

2,126,436 Military defense budget: $7,225,466,250 – #40 out of 145

$7,225,466,250 – #40 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8109 – #45 out of 145

Denmark also has a total of 117 military aircraft, 3,856 military vehicles (including 44 tanks and 8 MLRS units), as well as 50 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

21. Spain

ManuelVelasco / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Reserves: 15,150

15,150 Active personnel: 133,282

133,282 Paramilitary forces: 78,470

78,470 Total military personnel: 226,902

226,902 Total population: 47,280,433

47,280,433 Fit-for-service: 17,635,602

17,635,602 Military defense budget: $23,397,000,000 – #22 out of 145

$23,397,000,000 – #22 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3242 – #17 out of 145

Spain also has a total of 461 military aircraft, 17,626 military vehicles (including 317 tanks), as well as 152 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

20. Italy

naphtalina / iStock via Getty Images

Reserves: 18,500

18,500 Active personnel: 165,500

165,500 Paramilitary forces: 105,000

105,000 Total military personnel: 289,000

289,000 Total population: 60,964,931

60,964,931 Fit-for-service: 22,191,235

22,191,235 Military defense budget: $30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145

$30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2164 – #10 out of 145

Italy also has a total of 729 military aircraft, 73,480 military vehicles (including 200 tanks and 21 MLRS units), as well as 196 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

19. Hungary

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Reserves: 20,000

20,000 Active personnel: 41,600

41,600 Paramilitary forces: 15,000

15,000 Total military personnel: 76,600

76,600 Total population: 9,855,745

9,855,745 Fit-for-service: 3,794,462

3,794,462 Military defense budget: $4,576,000,000 – #53 out of 145

$4,576,000,000 – #53 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0259 – #55 out of 145

Hungary also has a total of 69 military aircraft and 7,797 military vehicles (including 209 tanks) at its disposal.

18. Croatia

Goran Jakus Photography / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Reserves: 20,100

20,100 Active personnel: 14,325

14,325 Paramilitary forces: 2,000

2,000 Total military personnel: 36,425

36,425 Total population: 4,150,116

4,150,116 Fit-for-service: 1,564,594

1,564,594 Military defense budget: $1,176,000,000 – #83 out of 145

$1,176,000,000 – #83 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.5074 – #75 out of 145

Croatia also has a total of 67 military aircraft, 2,848 military vehicles (including 45 tanks and 42 MLRS units), as well as 30 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

17. France

Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com

Reserves: 26,000

26,000 Active personnel: 200,000

200,000 Paramilitary forces: 150,000

150,000 Total military personnel: 376,000

376,000 Total population: 68,374,591

68,374,591 Fit-for-service: 23,794,358

23,794,358 Military defense budget: $55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145

$55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1878 – #8 out of 145

France also has a total of 976 military aircraft, 110,932 military vehicles (including 215 tanks and 9 MLRS units), as well as 129 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

16. Slovenia

U.S. Department of Defense / Public Domain / Flickr

Reserves: 26,000

26,000 Active personnel: 7,300

7,300 Paramilitary forces: 5,000

5,000 Total military personnel: 38,300

38,300 Total population: 2,097,893

2,097,893 Fit-for-service: 826,570

826,570 Military defense budget: $886,860,000 – #91 out of 145

$886,860,000 – #91 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1016 – #96 out of 145

Slovenia also has a total of 39 military aircraft, 1,428 military vehicles (including 54 tanks), as well as 2 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

15. Canada

Arseniy45 / iStock via Getty Images

Reserves: 27,000

27,000 Active personnel: 68,000

68,000 Paramilitary forces: 5,500

5,500 Total military personnel: 100,500

100,500 Total population: 38,794,813

38,794,813 Fit-for-service: 13,500,595

13,500,595 Military defense budget: $41,000,000,000 – #15 out of 145

$41,000,000,000 – #15 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5179 – #28 out of 145

Canada also has a total of 351 military aircraft, 21,704 military vehicles (including 74 tanks), as well as 73 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

14. Sweden

johan_h / iStock via Getty Images

Reserves: 32,900

32,900 Active personnel: 24,400

24,400 Paramilitary forces: 25,000

25,000 Total military personnel: 82,300

82,300 Total population: 10,589,835

10,589,835 Fit-for-service: 3,558,185

3,558,185 Military defense budget: $13,000,000,000 – #28 out of 145

$13,000,000,000 – #28 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.4835 – #27 out of 145

Sweden also has a total of 169 military aircraft, 6,795 military vehicles (including 110 tanks), as well as 308 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

13. Germany

huettenhoelscher / iStock via Getty Images

Reserves: 34,000

34,000 Active personnel: 181,600

181,600 Paramilitary forces: 0

0 Total military personnel: 215,600

215,600 Total population: 84,119,100

84,119,100 Fit-for-service: 30,955,829

30,955,829 Military defense budget: $50,000,000,000 – #11 out of 145

$50,000,000,000 – #11 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2601 – #14 out of 145

Germany also has a total of 584 military aircraft, 83,260 military vehicles (including 296 tanks and 33 MLRS units), as well as 61 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

12. Latvia

imantsu / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Reserves: 36,000

36,000 Active personnel: 17,250

17,250 Paramilitary forces: 12,500

12,500 Total military personnel: 65,750

65,750 Total population: 1,801,246

1,801,246 Fit-for-service: 648,449

648,449 Military defense budget: $1,138,000,000 – #84 out of 145

$1,138,000,000 – #84 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.1246 – #99 out of 145

Latvia also has a total of 7 military aircraft, 1,848 military vehicles , as well as 18 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

11. Romania

2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Reserves: 55,000

55,000 Active personnel: 81,300

81,300 Paramilitary forces: 15,000

15,000 Total military personnel: 151,300

151,300 Total population: 18,148,155

18,148,155 Fit-for-service: 7,731,114

7,731,114 Military defense budget: $9,700,000,000 – #33 out of 145

$9,700,000,000 – #33 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8984 – #51 out of 145

Romania also has a total of 140 military aircraft, 10,774 military vehicles (including 328 tanks and 243 MLRS units), as well as 20 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

10. North Macedonia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Reserves: 60,000

60,000 Active personnel: 9,000

9,000 Paramilitary forces: 3,500

3,500 Total military personnel: 7,250

7,250 Total population: 2,135,622

2,135,622 Fit-for-service: 783,773

783,773 Military defense budget: $388,421,700 – #114 out of 145

$388,421,700 – #114 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.4042 – #112 out of 145

North Macedonia also has a total of 20 military aircraft and 1,108 military vehicles (including 20 tanks and 17 MLRS units) at its disposal.

9. Estonia

2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Reserves: 78,800

78,800 Active personnel: 7,700

7,700 Paramilitary forces: 10,000

10,000 Total military personnel: 96,500

96,500 Total population: 1,193,791

1,193,791 Fit-for-service: 456,028

456,028 Military defense budget: $1,463,360,000 – #77 out of 145

$1,463,360,000 – #77 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 2.2917 – #107 out of 145

Estonia also has a total of 5 military aircraft, 1,685 military vehicles, as well as 8 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

8. Lithuania

Reserves: 104,000

104,000 Active personnel: 23,000

23,000 Paramilitary forces: 14,150

14,150 Total military personnel: 141,150

141,150 Total population: 2,628,186

2,628,186 Fit-for-service: 1,332,490

1,332,490 Military defense budget: $2,388,900,000 – #66 out of 145

$2,388,900,000 – #66 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 1.9075 – #88 out of 145

Lithuania also has a total of 9 military aircraft, 1,263 military vehicles, as well as 14 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

7. Portugal

Reserves: 211,700

211,700 Active personnel: 24,000

24,000 Paramilitary forces: 24,700

24,700 Total military personnel: 260,400

260,400 Total population: 10,639,726

10,639,726 Fit-for-service: 4,096,295

4,096,295 Military defense budget: $4,627,000,000 – #52 out of 145

$4,627,000,000 – #52 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.6856 – #39 out of 145

Portugal also has a total of 115 military aircraft, 10,828 military vehicles (including 34 tanks and 0 MLRS units), as well as 194 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

6. Greece

BalkansCat / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Reserves: 221,350

221,350 Active personnel: 142,700

142,700 Paramilitary forces: 55,000

55,000 Total military personnel: 419,050

419,050 Total population: 10,461,091

10,461,091 Fit-for-service: 3,985,676

3,985,676 Military defense budget: $6,500,000,000 – #44 out of 145

$6,500,000,000 – #44 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.5337 – #30 out of 145

Greece also has a total of 558 military aircraft, 61,888 military vehicles (including 1,344 tanks and 152 MLRS units), as well as 192 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

5. Poland

Kamila Kozioł / iStock via Getty Images

Reserves: 350,000

350,000 Active personnel: 202,100

202,100 Paramilitary forces: 50,000

50,000 Total military personnel: 602,100

602,100 Total population: 38,746,310

38,746,310 Fit-for-service: 15,576,017

15,576,017 Military defense budget: $48,700,000,000 – #12 out of 145

$48,700,000,000 – #12 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.3776 – #22 out of 145

Poland also has a total of 479 military aircraft, 23,138 military vehicles (including 614 tanks and 196 MLRS units), as well as 62 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

4. Turkey

ardasavasciogullari / iStock via Getty Images

Reserves: 378,700

378,700 Active personnel: 355,200

355,200 Paramilitary forces: 150,000

150,000 Total military personnel: 883,900

883,900 Total population: 84,119,531

84,119,531 Fit-for-service: 36,087,279

36,087,279 Military defense budget: $47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145

$47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145

Turkey also has a total of 1,083 military aircraft, 61,173 military vehicles (including 2,238 tanks and 296 MLRS units), as well as 182 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

3. United States

Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com

Reserves: 799,500

799,500 Active personnel: 1,328,000

1,328,000 Paramilitary forces: 0

0 Total military personnel: 2,127,500

2,127,500 Total population: 341,963,408

341,963,408 Fit-for-service: 124,816,644

124,816,644 Military defense budget: $895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145

$895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145

The United States also has a total of 13,043 military aircraft, 391,963 military vehicles (including 4,640 tanks and 641 MLRS units), as well as 440 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

2. Finland

Reserves: 870,000

870,000 Active personnel: 24,000

24,000 Paramilitary forces: 53,800

53,800 Total military personnel: 947,800

947,800 Total population: 5,626,414

5,626,414 Fit-for-service: 1,912,981

1,912,981 Military defense budget: $6,779,661,000 – #42 out of 145

$6,779,661,000 – #42 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8437 – #48 out of 145

Finland also has a total of 163 military aircraft, 11,704 military vehicles (including 200 tanks and 76 MLRS units), as well as 264 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

1. United Kingdom

Reserves: 924,000

924,000 Active personnel: 184,860

184,860 Paramilitary forces: 0

0 Total military personnel: 1,108,860

1,108,860 Total population: 68,459,055

68,459,055 Fit-for-service: 25,192,932

25,192,932 Military defense budget: $71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145

$71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145 Military strength score and world rank: 0.1785 – #6 out of 145

The United Kingdom also has a total of 631 military aircraft, 38,200 military vehicles (including 227 tanks and 29 MLRS units), as well as 109 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future Click here to get started!