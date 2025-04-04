Can You Guess the NATO Country with the Largest Reserve Military Force? (It's Not America)

For major NATO powers, reserve forces make up an integral component of their overall military strength with millions of troops ready to be called up into active duty. These forces also provide utility in terms of maintaining military infrastructure without actually being considered active. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the NATO countries with the largest reserve forces.
To identify the NATO countries with the largest military reserve forces, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of reserve personnel. We included supplemental information regarding total personnel, active personnel, total population, and fit-for-service, as well as the overall military strength score and defense budget. Countries with no reserve forces were excluded.
Here is a look at the countries with the largest reserve forces in NATO:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding NATO’s military dynamics is important when looking at the state of global security. Since its inception, NATO has played a pivotal role in shaping international relations through its collective defense and security framework. As geopolitical tensions continue to rise and new threats emerge, knowing and understanding NATO’s military capabilities is important for getting a clearer picture of the world stage. Not to mention, countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany, among others, contribute significantly to NATO’s military strength, influencing global power balances and regional stability.
27. Albania
- Reserves: 2,000
- Active personnel: 6,600
- Paramilitary forces: 500
- Total military personnel: 9,100
- Total population: 3,107,100
- Fit-for-service: 1,292,554
- Military defense budget: $558,862,420 – #101 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.6815 – #78 out of 145
Albania also has a total of 19 military aircraft, 1,796 military vehicles (including 46 tanks and 135 MLRS units), as well as 19 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
26. Bulgaria
- Reserves: 3,000
- Active personnel: 37,000
- Paramilitary forces: 0
- Total military personnel: 40,000
- Total population: 6,782,659
- Fit-for-service: 2,611,324
- Military defense budget: $1,373,232,000 – #80 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.2563 – #61 out of 145
Bulgaria also has a total of 65 military aircraft, 4,914 military vehicles (including 90 tanks and 24 MLRS units), as well as 36 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
25. Czechia
- Reserves: 4,200
- Active personnel: 28,000
- Paramilitary forces: 0
- Total military personnel: 32,200
- Total population: 10,837,890
- Fit-for-service: 4,129,236
- Military defense budget: $6,750,000,000 – #43 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.9994 – #53 out of 145
Czechia also has a total of 99 military aircraft and 6,340 military vehicles (including 43 tanks and 16 MLRS units) at its disposal.
24. Belgium
- Reserves: 6,400
- Active personnel: 25,000
- Paramilitary forces: 0
- Total military personnel: 31,400
- Total population: 11,977,634
- Fit-for-service: 3,880,753
- Military defense budget: $10,200,000,000 – #31 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.2564 – #62 out of 145
Belgium also has a total of 108 military aircraft, 4,606 military vehicles, as well as 9 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
23. Netherlands
- Reserves: 6,765
- Active personnel: 41,380
- Paramilitary forces: 5,000
- Total military personnel: 53,145
- Total population: 17,772,378
- Fit-for-service: 6,486,918
- Military defense budget: $27,000,000,000 – #18 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.6412 – #36 out of 145
The Netherlands also has a total of 120 military aircraft, 2,755 military vehicles (including 18 tanks and 2 MLRS units), as well as 64 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
22. Denmark
- Reserves: 12,000
- Active personnel: 20,000
- Paramilitary forces: 51,000
- Total military personnel: 83,000
- Total population: 5,973,136
- Fit-for-service: 2,126,436
- Military defense budget: $7,225,466,250 – #40 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.8109 – #45 out of 145
Denmark also has a total of 117 military aircraft, 3,856 military vehicles (including 44 tanks and 8 MLRS units), as well as 50 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
21. Spain
- Reserves: 15,150
- Active personnel: 133,282
- Paramilitary forces: 78,470
- Total military personnel: 226,902
- Total population: 47,280,433
- Fit-for-service: 17,635,602
- Military defense budget: $23,397,000,000 – #22 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3242 – #17 out of 145
Spain also has a total of 461 military aircraft, 17,626 military vehicles (including 317 tanks), as well as 152 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
20. Italy
- Reserves: 18,500
- Active personnel: 165,500
- Paramilitary forces: 105,000
- Total military personnel: 289,000
- Total population: 60,964,931
- Fit-for-service: 22,191,235
- Military defense budget: $30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2164 – #10 out of 145
Italy also has a total of 729 military aircraft, 73,480 military vehicles (including 200 tanks and 21 MLRS units), as well as 196 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
19. Hungary
- Reserves: 20,000
- Active personnel: 41,600
- Paramilitary forces: 15,000
- Total military personnel: 76,600
- Total population: 9,855,745
- Fit-for-service: 3,794,462
- Military defense budget: $4,576,000,000 – #53 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.0259 – #55 out of 145
Hungary also has a total of 69 military aircraft and 7,797 military vehicles (including 209 tanks) at its disposal.
18. Croatia
- Reserves: 20,100
- Active personnel: 14,325
- Paramilitary forces: 2,000
- Total military personnel: 36,425
- Total population: 4,150,116
- Fit-for-service: 1,564,594
- Military defense budget: $1,176,000,000 – #83 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.5074 – #75 out of 145
Croatia also has a total of 67 military aircraft, 2,848 military vehicles (including 45 tanks and 42 MLRS units), as well as 30 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
17. France
- Reserves: 26,000
- Active personnel: 200,000
- Paramilitary forces: 150,000
- Total military personnel: 376,000
- Total population: 68,374,591
- Fit-for-service: 23,794,358
- Military defense budget: $55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1878 – #8 out of 145
France also has a total of 976 military aircraft, 110,932 military vehicles (including 215 tanks and 9 MLRS units), as well as 129 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
16. Slovenia
- Reserves: 26,000
- Active personnel: 7,300
- Paramilitary forces: 5,000
- Total military personnel: 38,300
- Total population: 2,097,893
- Fit-for-service: 826,570
- Military defense budget: $886,860,000 – #91 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.1016 – #96 out of 145
Slovenia also has a total of 39 military aircraft, 1,428 military vehicles (including 54 tanks), as well as 2 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
15. Canada
- Reserves: 27,000
- Active personnel: 68,000
- Paramilitary forces: 5,500
- Total military personnel: 100,500
- Total population: 38,794,813
- Fit-for-service: 13,500,595
- Military defense budget: $41,000,000,000 – #15 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5179 – #28 out of 145
Canada also has a total of 351 military aircraft, 21,704 military vehicles (including 74 tanks), as well as 73 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
14. Sweden
- Reserves: 32,900
- Active personnel: 24,400
- Paramilitary forces: 25,000
- Total military personnel: 82,300
- Total population: 10,589,835
- Fit-for-service: 3,558,185
- Military defense budget: $13,000,000,000 – #28 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.4835 – #27 out of 145
Sweden also has a total of 169 military aircraft, 6,795 military vehicles (including 110 tanks), as well as 308 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
13. Germany
- Reserves: 34,000
- Active personnel: 181,600
- Paramilitary forces: 0
- Total military personnel: 215,600
- Total population: 84,119,100
- Fit-for-service: 30,955,829
- Military defense budget: $50,000,000,000 – #11 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.2601 – #14 out of 145
Germany also has a total of 584 military aircraft, 83,260 military vehicles (including 296 tanks and 33 MLRS units), as well as 61 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
12. Latvia
- Reserves: 36,000
- Active personnel: 17,250
- Paramilitary forces: 12,500
- Total military personnel: 65,750
- Total population: 1,801,246
- Fit-for-service: 648,449
- Military defense budget: $1,138,000,000 – #84 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.1246 – #99 out of 145
Latvia also has a total of 7 military aircraft, 1,848 military vehicles , as well as 18 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
11. Romania
- Reserves: 55,000
- Active personnel: 81,300
- Paramilitary forces: 15,000
- Total military personnel: 151,300
- Total population: 18,148,155
- Fit-for-service: 7,731,114
- Military defense budget: $9,700,000,000 – #33 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.8984 – #51 out of 145
Romania also has a total of 140 military aircraft, 10,774 military vehicles (including 328 tanks and 243 MLRS units), as well as 20 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
10. North Macedonia
- Reserves: 60,000
- Active personnel: 9,000
- Paramilitary forces: 3,500
- Total military personnel: 7,250
- Total population: 2,135,622
- Fit-for-service: 783,773
- Military defense budget: $388,421,700 – #114 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.4042 – #112 out of 145
North Macedonia also has a total of 20 military aircraft and 1,108 military vehicles (including 20 tanks and 17 MLRS units) at its disposal.
9. Estonia
- Reserves: 78,800
- Active personnel: 7,700
- Paramilitary forces: 10,000
- Total military personnel: 96,500
- Total population: 1,193,791
- Fit-for-service: 456,028
- Military defense budget: $1,463,360,000 – #77 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 2.2917 – #107 out of 145
Estonia also has a total of 5 military aircraft, 1,685 military vehicles, as well as 8 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
8. Lithuania
- Reserves: 104,000
- Active personnel: 23,000
- Paramilitary forces: 14,150
- Total military personnel: 141,150
- Total population: 2,628,186
- Fit-for-service: 1,332,490
- Military defense budget: $2,388,900,000 – #66 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 1.9075 – #88 out of 145
Lithuania also has a total of 9 military aircraft, 1,263 military vehicles, as well as 14 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
7. Portugal
- Reserves: 211,700
- Active personnel: 24,000
- Paramilitary forces: 24,700
- Total military personnel: 260,400
- Total population: 10,639,726
- Fit-for-service: 4,096,295
- Military defense budget: $4,627,000,000 – #52 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.6856 – #39 out of 145
Portugal also has a total of 115 military aircraft, 10,828 military vehicles (including 34 tanks and 0 MLRS units), as well as 194 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
6. Greece
- Reserves: 221,350
- Active personnel: 142,700
- Paramilitary forces: 55,000
- Total military personnel: 419,050
- Total population: 10,461,091
- Fit-for-service: 3,985,676
- Military defense budget: $6,500,000,000 – #44 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.5337 – #30 out of 145
Greece also has a total of 558 military aircraft, 61,888 military vehicles (including 1,344 tanks and 152 MLRS units), as well as 192 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
5. Poland
- Reserves: 350,000
- Active personnel: 202,100
- Paramilitary forces: 50,000
- Total military personnel: 602,100
- Total population: 38,746,310
- Fit-for-service: 15,576,017
- Military defense budget: $48,700,000,000 – #12 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.3776 – #22 out of 145
Poland also has a total of 479 military aircraft, 23,138 military vehicles (including 614 tanks and 196 MLRS units), as well as 62 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
4. Turkey
- Reserves: 378,700
- Active personnel: 355,200
- Paramilitary forces: 150,000
- Total military personnel: 883,900
- Total population: 84,119,531
- Fit-for-service: 36,087,279
- Military defense budget: $47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145
Turkey also has a total of 1,083 military aircraft, 61,173 military vehicles (including 2,238 tanks and 296 MLRS units), as well as 182 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
3. United States
- Reserves: 799,500
- Active personnel: 1,328,000
- Paramilitary forces: 0
- Total military personnel: 2,127,500
- Total population: 341,963,408
- Fit-for-service: 124,816,644
- Military defense budget: $895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145
The United States also has a total of 13,043 military aircraft, 391,963 military vehicles (including 4,640 tanks and 641 MLRS units), as well as 440 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
2. Finland
- Reserves: 870,000
- Active personnel: 24,000
- Paramilitary forces: 53,800
- Total military personnel: 947,800
- Total population: 5,626,414
- Fit-for-service: 1,912,981
- Military defense budget: $6,779,661,000 – #42 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.8437 – #48 out of 145
Finland also has a total of 163 military aircraft, 11,704 military vehicles (including 200 tanks and 76 MLRS units), as well as 264 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
1. United Kingdom
- Reserves: 924,000
- Active personnel: 184,860
- Paramilitary forces: 0
- Total military personnel: 1,108,860
- Total population: 68,459,055
- Fit-for-service: 25,192,932
- Military defense budget: $71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145
- Military strength score and world rank: 0.1785 – #6 out of 145
The United Kingdom also has a total of 631 military aircraft, 38,200 military vehicles (including 227 tanks and 29 MLRS units), as well as 109 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.
