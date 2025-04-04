Military

Can You Guess the NATO Country with the Largest Reserve Military Force? (It's Not America)

The British Military On A Global Stage
2018 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images
Chris Lange
Published:

For major NATO powers, reserve forces make up an integral component of their overall military strength with millions of troops ready to be called up into active duty. These forces also provide utility in terms of maintaining military infrastructure without actually being considered active. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the NATO countries with the largest reserve forces.

To identify the NATO countries with the largest military reserve forces, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of reserve personnel. We included supplemental information regarding total personnel, active personnel, total population, and fit-for-service, as well as the overall military strength score and defense budget. Countries with no reserve forces were excluded.

Here is a look at the countries with the largest reserve forces in NATO:

Why Are We Covering This?

RomanBabakin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Understanding NATO’s military dynamics is important when looking at the state of global security. Since its inception, NATO has played a pivotal role in shaping international relations through its collective defense and security framework. As geopolitical tensions continue to rise and new threats emerge, knowing and understanding NATO’s military capabilities is important for getting a clearer picture of the world stage. Not to mention, countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany, among others, contribute significantly to NATO’s military strength, influencing global power balances and regional stability.

27. Albania

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Reserves: 2,000
  • Active personnel: 6,600
  • Paramilitary forces: 500
  • Total military personnel: 9,100
  • Total population: 3,107,100
  • Fit-for-service: 1,292,554
  • Military defense budget: $558,862,420 – #101 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.6815 – #78 out of 145

Albania also has a total of 19 military aircraft, 1,796 military vehicles (including 46 tanks and 135 MLRS units), as well as 19 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

26. Bulgaria

martin-dm / iStock via Getty Images

  • Reserves: 3,000
  • Active personnel: 37,000
  • Paramilitary forces: 0
  • Total military personnel: 40,000
  • Total population: 6,782,659
  • Fit-for-service: 2,611,324
  • Military defense budget: $1,373,232,000 – #80 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.2563 – #61 out of 145

Bulgaria also has a total of 65 military aircraft, 4,914 military vehicles (including 90 tanks and 24 MLRS units), as well as 36 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

25. Czechia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Reserves: 4,200
  • Active personnel: 28,000
  • Paramilitary forces: 0
  • Total military personnel: 32,200
  • Total population: 10,837,890
  • Fit-for-service: 4,129,236
  • Military defense budget: $6,750,000,000 – #43 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.9994 – #53 out of 145

Czechia also has a total of 99 military aircraft and 6,340 military vehicles (including 43 tanks and 16 MLRS units) at its disposal.

24. Belgium

2007 Getty Images / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images
  • Reserves: 6,400
  • Active personnel: 25,000
  • Paramilitary forces: 0
  • Total military personnel: 31,400
  • Total population: 11,977,634
  • Fit-for-service: 3,880,753
  • Military defense budget: $10,200,000,000 – #31 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.2564 – #62 out of 145

Belgium also has a total of 108 military aircraft, 4,606 military vehicles, as well as 9 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

23. Netherlands

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Reserves: 6,765
  • Active personnel: 41,380
  • Paramilitary forces: 5,000
  • Total military personnel: 53,145
  • Total population: 17,772,378
  • Fit-for-service: 6,486,918
  • Military defense budget: $27,000,000,000 – #18 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.6412 – #36 out of 145

The Netherlands also has a total of 120 military aircraft, 2,755 military vehicles (including 18 tanks and 2 MLRS units), as well as 64 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

22. Denmark

The military at Rosenborg cast... by Sunny Ripert
The military at Rosenborg cast... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Sunny Ripert
  • Reserves: 12,000
  • Active personnel: 20,000
  • Paramilitary forces: 51,000
  • Total military personnel: 83,000
  • Total population: 5,973,136
  • Fit-for-service: 2,126,436
  • Military defense budget: $7,225,466,250 – #40 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.8109 – #45 out of 145

Denmark also has a total of 117 military aircraft, 3,856 military vehicles (including 44 tanks and 8 MLRS units), as well as 50 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

21. Spain

ManuelVelasco / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • Reserves: 15,150
  • Active personnel: 133,282
  • Paramilitary forces: 78,470
  • Total military personnel: 226,902
  • Total population: 47,280,433
  • Fit-for-service: 17,635,602
  • Military defense budget: $23,397,000,000 – #22 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.3242 – #17 out of 145

Spain also has a total of 461 military aircraft, 17,626 military vehicles (including 317 tanks), as well as 152 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

20. Italy

naphtalina / iStock via Getty Images
  • Reserves: 18,500
  • Active personnel: 165,500
  • Paramilitary forces: 105,000
  • Total military personnel: 289,000
  • Total population: 60,964,931
  • Fit-for-service: 22,191,235
  • Military defense budget: $30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.2164 – #10 out of 145

Italy also has a total of 729 military aircraft, 73,480 military vehicles (including 200 tanks and 21 MLRS units), as well as 196 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

19. Hungary

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Reserves: 20,000
  • Active personnel: 41,600
  • Paramilitary forces: 15,000
  • Total military personnel: 76,600
  • Total population: 9,855,745
  • Fit-for-service: 3,794,462
  • Military defense budget: $4,576,000,000 – #53 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.0259 – #55 out of 145

Hungary also has a total of 69 military aircraft and 7,797 military vehicles (including 209 tanks) at its disposal.

18. Croatia

Goran Jakus Photography / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Reserves: 20,100
  • Active personnel: 14,325
  • Paramilitary forces: 2,000
  • Total military personnel: 36,425
  • Total population: 4,150,116
  • Fit-for-service: 1,564,594
  • Military defense budget: $1,176,000,000 – #83 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.5074 – #75 out of 145

Croatia also has a total of 67 military aircraft, 2,848 military vehicles (including 45 tanks and 42 MLRS units), as well as 30 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

17. France

Flag of France on military uniform. Army, troops, soldier (collage).
Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com

  • Reserves: 26,000
  • Active personnel: 200,000
  • Paramilitary forces: 150,000
  • Total military personnel: 376,000
  • Total population: 68,374,591
  • Fit-for-service: 23,794,358
  • Military defense budget: $55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.1878 – #8 out of 145

France also has a total of 976 military aircraft, 110,932 military vehicles (including 215 tanks and 9 MLRS units), as well as 129 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

16. Slovenia

U.S. Department of Defense / Public Domain / Flickr
  • Reserves: 26,000
  • Active personnel: 7,300
  • Paramilitary forces: 5,000
  • Total military personnel: 38,300
  • Total population: 2,097,893
  • Fit-for-service: 826,570
  • Military defense budget: $886,860,000 – #91 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.1016 – #96 out of 145

Slovenia also has a total of 39 military aircraft, 1,428 military vehicles (including 54 tanks), as well as 2 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

15. Canada

Arseniy45 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Reserves: 27,000
  • Active personnel: 68,000
  • Paramilitary forces: 5,500
  • Total military personnel: 100,500
  • Total population: 38,794,813
  • Fit-for-service: 13,500,595
  • Military defense budget: $41,000,000,000 – #15 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.5179 – #28 out of 145

Canada also has a total of 351 military aircraft, 21,704 military vehicles (including 74 tanks), as well as 73 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

14. Sweden

johan_h / iStock via Getty Images

  • Reserves: 32,900
  • Active personnel: 24,400
  • Paramilitary forces: 25,000
  • Total military personnel: 82,300
  • Total population: 10,589,835
  • Fit-for-service: 3,558,185
  • Military defense budget: $13,000,000,000 – #28 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.4835 – #27 out of 145

Sweden also has a total of 169 military aircraft, 6,795 military vehicles (including 110 tanks), as well as 308 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

13. Germany

Germany military | german flag on a german soldier desert uniform
huettenhoelscher / iStock via Getty Images

  • Reserves: 34,000
  • Active personnel: 181,600
  • Paramilitary forces: 0
  • Total military personnel: 215,600
  • Total population: 84,119,100
  • Fit-for-service: 30,955,829
  • Military defense budget: $50,000,000,000 – #11 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.2601 – #14 out of 145

Germany also has a total of 584 military aircraft, 83,260 military vehicles (including 296 tanks and 33 MLRS units), as well as 61 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

12. Latvia

imantsu / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • Reserves: 36,000
  • Active personnel: 17,250
  • Paramilitary forces: 12,500
  • Total military personnel: 65,750
  • Total population: 1,801,246
  • Fit-for-service: 648,449
  • Military defense budget: $1,138,000,000 – #84 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.1246 – #99 out of 145

Latvia also has a total of 7 military aircraft, 1,848 military vehicles , as well as 18 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

11. Romania

Romanian Defence Forces Join In Combative Training On Black Sea
2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

  • Reserves: 55,000
  • Active personnel: 81,300
  • Paramilitary forces: 15,000
  • Total military personnel: 151,300
  • Total population: 18,148,155
  • Fit-for-service: 7,731,114
  • Military defense budget: $9,700,000,000 – #33 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.8984 – #51 out of 145

Romania also has a total of 140 military aircraft, 10,774 military vehicles (including 328 tanks and 243 MLRS units), as well as 20 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

10. North Macedonia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Reserves: 60,000
  • Active personnel: 9,000
  • Paramilitary forces: 3,500
  • Total military personnel: 7,250
  • Total population: 2,135,622
  • Fit-for-service: 783,773
  • Military defense budget: $388,421,700 – #114 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.4042 – #112 out of 145

North Macedonia also has a total of 20 military aircraft and 1,108 military vehicles (including 20 tanks and 17 MLRS units) at its disposal.

9. Estonia

2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Reserves: 78,800
  • Active personnel: 7,700
  • Paramilitary forces: 10,000
  • Total military personnel: 96,500
  • Total population: 1,193,791
  • Fit-for-service: 456,028
  • Military defense budget: $1,463,360,000 – #77 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 2.2917 – #107 out of 145

Estonia also has a total of 5 military aircraft, 1,685 military vehicles, as well as 8 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

8. Lithuania

Afghanistan 2012 by Upelon
Afghanistan 2012 (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Upelon
  • Reserves: 104,000
  • Active personnel: 23,000
  • Paramilitary forces: 14,150
  • Total military personnel: 141,150
  • Total population: 2,628,186
  • Fit-for-service: 1,332,490
  • Military defense budget: $2,388,900,000 – #66 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 1.9075 – #88 out of 145

Lithuania also has a total of 9 military aircraft, 1,263 military vehicles, as well as 14 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

7. Portugal

portugal artillery by Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum
portugal artillery (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum
  • Reserves: 211,700
  • Active personnel: 24,000
  • Paramilitary forces: 24,700
  • Total military personnel: 260,400
  • Total population: 10,639,726
  • Fit-for-service: 4,096,295
  • Military defense budget: $4,627,000,000 – #52 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.6856 – #39 out of 145

Portugal also has a total of 115 military aircraft, 10,828 military vehicles (including 34 tanks and 0 MLRS units), as well as 194 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

6. Greece

BalkansCat / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Reserves: 221,350
  • Active personnel: 142,700
  • Paramilitary forces: 55,000
  • Total military personnel: 419,050
  • Total population: 10,461,091
  • Fit-for-service: 3,985,676
  • Military defense budget: $6,500,000,000 – #44 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.5337 – #30 out of 145

Greece also has a total of 558 military aircraft, 61,888 military vehicles (including 1,344 tanks and 152 MLRS units), as well as 192 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

5. Poland

Poland military | Polish army with machine guns in field uniform.
Kamila Kozioł / iStock via Getty Images

  • Reserves: 350,000
  • Active personnel: 202,100
  • Paramilitary forces: 50,000
  • Total military personnel: 602,100
  • Total population: 38,746,310
  • Fit-for-service: 15,576,017
  • Military defense budget: $48,700,000,000 – #12 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.3776 – #22 out of 145

Poland also has a total of 479 military aircraft, 23,138 military vehicles (including 614 tanks and 196 MLRS units), as well as 62 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

4. Turkey

ardasavasciogullari / iStock via Getty Images
  • Reserves: 378,700
  • Active personnel: 355,200
  • Paramilitary forces: 150,000
  • Total military personnel: 883,900
  • Total population: 84,119,531
  • Fit-for-service: 36,087,279
  • Military defense budget: $47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145

Turkey also has a total of 1,083 military aircraft, 61,173 military vehicles (including 2,238 tanks and 296 MLRS units), as well as 182 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

3. United States

Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com
  • Reserves: 799,500
  • Active personnel: 1,328,000
  • Paramilitary forces: 0
  • Total military personnel: 2,127,500
  • Total population: 341,963,408
  • Fit-for-service: 124,816,644
  • Military defense budget: $895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145

The United States also has a total of 13,043 military aircraft, 391,963 military vehicles (including 4,640 tanks and 641 MLRS units), as well as 440 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

2. Finland

Finland military band singing by Michal Mau0148as
Finland military band singing (BY 4.0) by Michal Mau0148as
  • Reserves: 870,000
  • Active personnel: 24,000
  • Paramilitary forces: 53,800
  • Total military personnel: 947,800
  • Total population: 5,626,414
  • Fit-for-service: 1,912,981
  • Military defense budget: $6,779,661,000 – #42 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.8437 – #48 out of 145

Finland also has a total of 163 military aircraft, 11,704 military vehicles (including 200 tanks and 76 MLRS units), as well as 264 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

1. United Kingdom

Flag of United Kingdom on military uniform. UK Army. British Armed Forces, soldiers. by Andrew Angelov
Flag of United Kingdom on military uniform. UK Army. British Armed Forces, soldiers. (Shutterstock.com) by Andrew Angelov
  • Reserves: 924,000
  • Active personnel: 184,860
  • Paramilitary forces: 0
  • Total military personnel: 1,108,860
  • Total population: 68,459,055
  • Fit-for-service: 25,192,932
  • Military defense budget: $71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145
  • Military strength score and world rank: 0.1785 – #6 out of 145

The United Kingdom also has a total of 631 military aircraft, 38,200 military vehicles (including 227 tanks and 29 MLRS units), as well as 109 ships and/or submarines at its disposal.

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored)

Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less.

Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests.

Here’s how it works:
1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz
2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.
3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future

Click here to get started!
Read more: Military, Army reserve, military, military strength, reserves

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Latest from 24/7

AI Portfolio

Discover Our Top AI Stocks

Our expert who first called NVIDIA in 2009 is predicting 2025 will see a historic AI breakthrough.

You can follow him investing $500,000 of his own money on our top AI stocks for free.