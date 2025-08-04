US Navy's Tomahawk Missiles Hit 1,000 Mile Targets Powering Dozens of Combat Roles Since 1991 Avigator Fortuner / Shutterstock.com

As one of the most powerful military branches in the history of the world, the US Navy is a force to be reckoned with. Currently, the US Navy has approximately 296 deployable battle force ships, which include a variety of vessels like aircraft carriers, destroyers, cruisers, and submarines.

Key Points The US Navy has some of the most advanced ships anywhere in the world.

Among the essential weapons systems are the Tomahawk and CIWS, critical components for both offense and defense.

The US Navy is constantly developing new weapons, like laser weapons that can take out missiles and drones.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

The reason why the US Navy is considered such a formidable force isn’t just because of its training or giant budget. No, one of the primary reasons why the US Navy is so feared is that it has some of the most advanced weaponry in the world, much of which has been developed by the Navy itself.

8. Laser Weapons Systems

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Known as the HELIOS or High Energy Laser with Integrated Optical-Dazzler and Surveillance, this laser weapon is coming soon to a US Navy warship near you. Currently under testing on the USS Preble, this weapon can destroy or down drones, disable small boats, and take out enemy sensors to avoid detection.

The Future Weapon

luchschenF / Shutterstock.com

The first tactical laser weapon to be integrated onto a US Navy warship, the HELIOS, is soon to be updated with the SONGBOW. This 400-kilowatt laser weapon can target cruise missiles and hypersonic weapons. There is no question that cost savings are one of the reasons why the US Navy is pushing laser weapons ahead compared to more traditional missile systems.

7. Seal Delivery Vehicle

Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Used by the United States Navy SEALs special forces group, a SEAL Delivery Vehicle can be launched off a submarine to insert a team of SEALs anywhere on the globe secretly. The Navy first launched this system in 1983, and it has been in continuous use ever since.

Special Forces Missions

Cheryl Casey / Shutterstock.com

As one might suspect, inserting a team of special forces into a hotspot anywhere in the world requires the utmost secrecy. Using submarines that can get in and out of just about anywhere undetected with the delivery vehicle gives the SEALs a much higher chance of reaching their target undetected.

6. Electrocomagnetic Aircraft Launch System

Aerial-motion / Shutterstock.com

The electromagnetic aircraft launch system, or EMALS, is essentially a catapult used to launch aircraft off the decks of US aircraft carriers. This is very new technology and has only been in use since 2015, when it was first incorporated onto the flight deck of the USS Gerald R. Ford.

Great for Aircraft

Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Ultimately, the hope of the EMALS is that it can put less stress on aircraft and will eventually replace steam catapults. By April 2021, more than 8,000 aircraft had been launched and recovered using the catapult system, and 351 pilots had already completed training.

5. Tomahawk Cruise Missile

Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

A backbone of the US Navy fleet, the Tomahawk Cruise Missile can hit a target as far away as 1,000 miles. The pinpoint accuracy of the Tomahawk has made it a mainstay of the US Navy, and its newest variants exist across many different US Navy ships. Ever since 1991, the Tomahawk has seen action in dozens of US Navy combat roles.

Pinpoint Accuracy

wfryer / Flickr

When the US Navy vessel wants to hit a land or sea target with pinpoint accuracy without becoming a threat itself, the Tomahawk is called for action. It should go without saying that the Tomahawk is one of the most important components of the US Navy’s precision strike doctrine.

4. Mark 48 Torpedo

Matthew M Niichel / Shutterstock.com

Should you ever find yourself on the end of a Mark 48 torpedo, know that it was one of America’s best submarine-launched torpedoes. Also known as the MK-48, it has been in operation since 1972, though more modern versions have been released, including the MK-48 Mod 6, which was released in 2012.

Just 1,000 Left

Cory Seamer / Shutterstock.com

No longer the torpedo heavyweight for the US Navy fleet, it’s believed only 1,046 missiles are currently available for use across the entire US Navy fleet. By the end of the 2010s, Lockheed was only producing around 50 torpedoes per year, emphasizing its reduced role in US Navy combat capabilities.

3. CIWS

Rhk111 / Wikimedia Commons

Better known as the Phalanx CIWS, this close-in weapon system is one of the most important inventions of the US Navy in modern times. A 20mm Gatling gun system, this is considered one of the last lines of defense against anti-ship missiles and strikes from a foreign or terrorist power.

Last Line of Defense

Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

In reality, if the CIWS system is activated in a real-world threat situation, it is essentially the last line of defense for both a US Navy vessel and the sailors on board. Today, CIWS is deployed on just about every class of US Navy combat ship.

2. Polaris Ballistic Missile

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Initially developed in the 1950s, the Polaris Ballistic Missile system was a US Navy invention that was first used on the USS George Washington in 1960. This was a major advancement for the Navy and formalized the realization that the US had a nuclear triad system, enabling strikes from land, air, and sea, as well as second-strike capabilities.

Thankfully Never Used

usnavy / Flickr

On the plus side, the Polaris Ballistic Missile System has never been used, but it was deployed across multiple members of the George Washington and later the Ethan Allen-class submarines. It’s since been replaced by the Poseidon and Trident missile systems of the 1980s, which Polaris cleared the way for.

1. Aegis Combat System

Mark Schwettmann / Shutterstock.com

One of the best-known combat systems the US Navy has ever invented, the Aegis Combat System is a fantastic thing. Developed by the US Navy in the 1960s and 70s, it was first deployed on the USS Ticonderoga in 1983. Ultimately, the main point of the Aegis system is to combine both air and missile defense capabilities onto US Navy ships.

Ready to Fire

James Steidl / Shutterstock.com

If the Aegis Combat System is ever engaged, there is a good chance a US Navy ship or fleet is engaged against multiple targets. The same goes for many US allies who have been sold this technology. No matter who is using Aegis, it’s a critical piece of the US Navy fleet and has been updated to include new technologies to keep it updated against more modern threats.

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future Click here to get started!