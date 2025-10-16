S&P 500
Stock Market Live October 16: S&P 500 (VOO) Rising Early On Investor Enthusiasm
Home > Military > The Benelli M4's Versatile Roles in Green Berets' Rapid Entry Operations

Military

The Benelli M4’s Versatile Roles in Green Berets’ Rapid Entry Operations

The Benelli M4’s Versatile Roles in Green Berets’ Rapid Entry Operations
By Chris Lange
Key Points

  • From breach to clear, the Benelli M4 has quietly become a staple of Green Beret entry kits
  • Breaching and room-clearing is an essential tactic in urban environments
  • Speed, surprise and coordination matter in these scenarios because they reduce the time an enemy has to react
From breach to clear, the Benelli M4 Super 90 has quietly become a staple of Green Beret entry kits. This Italian-made combat shotgun is compact, semi-automatic, and lightweight–making it easy for operators to dominate in close-quarters. For small teams, the Benelli’s combination of mobility and immediate stopping power changes the game in terms of how a room is planned, entered, and secured.

Breaching and room-clearing is an essential tactic in urban environments. The ultimate goal of the maneuver is to get a small team from outside to inside a space quickly, control the threat, and limit harm to noncombatants and friendly forces. In an ideal situation the team would know the layout of the environment but that’s not always the case. Having small arms that are specialized for close quarter combat like the Benelli M4 make this much easier.

In breaching maneuvers, teams aim to enter rapidly and maintain control while avoiding choke points and dominating key sightlines. For the clearing, teams systematically move through the room, or rooms, to make sure it is safe, accounting for personnel and material, and then preparing to move on. Speed, surprise and coordination matter in these scenarios because they reduce the time an enemy has to react. Keeping this advantage is of paramount importance. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is not just looking at the Benelli M4 or other weapons used in breaching, but the entire toolkit of small arms used by the US Green Berets. (U.S. Navy Relies on Advanced Firearms—Heavy Machine Guns and Sniper Rifles Lead the Pack)

To determine the oldest guns used by US Green Berets, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed guns cataloged by Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, and arms. We ranked the guns according to when they entered service. We included supplemental data on the type of weapon, manufacturer, maximum effective range, and the caliber or ammunition used by each gun.

For some background on the Green Berets, they trace their roots to the early Cold War. In 1952 the U.S. Army organized what would become Army Special Forces at Fort Bragg under leaders like Colonel Aaron Bank. The objective was to build a unit trained to fight unconventionally, advise indigenous forces, and operate with a light footprint behind enemy lines.

Vietnam would ultimately push the Green Berets into the public eye and in turn hardened their mission set. At the time, they focused on advising and training local forces, conducting reconnaissance, and running counterinsurgency campaigns in difficult terrain. However, after Vietnam their role would broaden as Special Forces shifted toward counterterrorism in the post-9/11 era. Today the unit’s identity involves a mix of small-team tactics (like breaching and clearing), deep cultural and language skills, and technical proficiency. As such, this unit needs a broad arsenal of weapons to choose from for mission flexibility and operational efficacy. (Army Rangers’ Most Trusted Guns, From Vietnam to Modern Day Special Ops)

Here is a look at the oldest guns used by the US Green Berets:

Why Are We Covering This?

Veterans Day. US soldier. US Army. The United States Armed Forces. American Military
Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com

Understanding the weapons and small arms used by today’s militaries gives some insight into a nation’s combat capabilities, or even tactical doctrines. These guns are not just instruments of warfare, but they actually reflect the technological innovation and defense budgets for a given military over the time. By exploring which rifles, sidearms, machine guns, and support weapons are fielded by various armed forces, we can better understand how nations prepare for conflict, defend their interests, and ultimately shape their battlefield effectiveness.

38. Carl-Gustav M4 (CGM4)

User:Reise Reise / Wikimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Man-portable, shoulder-fired multirole weapon
  • Year entered service: 2014
  • Country of origin: Sweden
  • Manufacturer: Saab Technologies
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 70mm, Single-shot
  • Firing action: Trigger-actuated
  • Maximum effective range: 1,600 ft.

37. Remington MSR (Modular Sniper Rifle)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
  • Year entered service: 2013
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Remington Arms
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: .338 Lapua Magnum, .338 Norma Magnum, .300 Winchester Magnum, 7.62x51mm NATO, 5-, 7- or 10-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system
  • Maximum effective range: 4,920 ft.

36. AirTronic PSRL-1 (RPG-7USA)

SU1677 / Wikimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Anti-armor / anti-personnel should-fired rocket launcher
  • Year entered service: 2009
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: AirTronic
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40mm, Single-shot; reusable launch tube
  • Firing action: Single-shot
  • Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft.

35. Fabrique Nationale FN SCAR (Mk 16 / Mk 17)

FN SCAR-L - FN SCAR-H by Arbal01
FN SCAR-L - FN SCAR-H (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Arbal01
  • Weapon type: Automatic assault rifle
  • Year entered service: 2009
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-(mk 17) or 30-round (mk 16) box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.

34. Barrett M107

scguard / Flickr / Public Domain
  • Weapon type: Anti-materiel / anti-personnel sniper rifle
  • Year entered service: 2008
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Barrett Firearms Company
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: .50 BMG (12.7x99mm NATO), 10-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Recoil operated, rotating bolt, semi-automatic
  • Maximum effective range: 1,850 ft.

33. M110 SASS

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle
  • Year entered service: 2007
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Knight’s Armament
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft.

32. Heckler & Koch HK G28

Rüdiger Müller / Wikimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle
  • Year entered service: 2006
  • Country of origin: Germany
  • Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; semi-automatic
  • Maximum effective range: 2,000 ft.

31. M32 MGL

Milkor MGL by MarcusBurns1977
Milkor MGL (CC BY 3.0) by MarcusBurns1977
  • Weapon type: Six-shot grenade launcher
  • Year entered service: 2006
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Milkor
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x46mm, Six-shot non-removable rotating cylinder
  • Firing action: Spring-driven rotating cylinder
  • Maximum effective range: 1,315 ft.

30. McMillan TAC-338

Tac-338 by Dr.bike
Tac-338 (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Dr.bike
  • Weapon type: Sniper rifle
  • Year entered service: 2005
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: McMillan Tactical Products
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: .338 Lapua Magnum, .338 Norma Magnum, 5-round magazine
  • Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt action
  • Maximum effective range: 5,250 ft.

29. Mk 14 Mod 0 EBR

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle
  • Year entered service: 2004
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Smith Enterprises
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt, semi-automatic
  • Maximum effective range: 1,500 ft.

28. Fabrique Nationale Mk 46 LWMG

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Light weight machine gun
  • Year entered service: 2003
  • Country of origin: Belgium
  • Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, Disintegrating Belt Feed
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; open bolt; full-automatic
  • Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft.

27. Fabrique Nationale Mk 48 LWMG

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Light weight machine gun
  • Year entered service: 2003
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, Disintegrating belt
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; open bolt; belt-fed
  • Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft.

26. Navy Mark 12 Special Purpose Rifle (Mk 12 SPR)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Sniper rifle / designated marksman rifle
  • Year entered service: 2002
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Colt Firearms
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 1,800 ft.

25. Benelli M4 Super 90 (M1014 JSCS)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Semi-automatic combat shotgun
  • Year entered service: 1999
  • Country of origin: Italy
  • Manufacturer: Benelli Armi
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12-gauge, 7+1 tube magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; semi-automatic
  • Maximum effective range: 164 ft.

24. FGM-148 Javelin

U.S. Army soldier or employee/Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Anti-tank guided missile launcher
  • Year entered service: 1996
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Raytheon / Lockheed Martin
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 127mm, Single-shot, reusable launcher
  • Firing action: Imaging infrared, impact force solid fuel rocket
  • Maximum effective range: 8,202 ft.

23. Colt M4A1 SOPMOD

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Carbine rifle with special forces modification kit
  • Year entered service: 1993
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Colt Firearms / Knights Armament
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 1,968 ft.

22. Beretta M9

Tivoly / iStock via Getty Images
  • Weapon type: Semi-automatic pistol
  • Year entered service: 1990
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Beretta
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9x19mm Parabellum, 15-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Semi-automatic, single / double-action pistol
  • Maximum effective range: 164 ft.

21. Stoner SR-25

SR-25 sniper rifle in IDF serv... by Zachi Evenor
SR-25 sniper rifle in IDF serv... (CC BY 2.0) by Zachi Evenor
  • Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle
  • Year entered service: 1990
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Knights Armament
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt; semi-automatic
  • Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft.

20. SIG-Sauer P228

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Semi-automatic service pistol
  • Year entered service: 1988
  • Country of origin: Switzerland
  • Manufacturer: SIG-Sauer
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 13-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Semi-automatic; recoil-operated
  • Maximum effective range: 165 ft.

19. M136 Light Anti-Armor Weapon (AT4)

Public Domain via usairforce / Flickr
  • Weapon type: Man-portable disposable anti-armor rocket launcher
  • Year entered service: 1987
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Alliant TechSystems
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 84mm, Single-shot
  • Firing action: Self-contained recoilless rifle
  • Maximum effective range: 985 ft.

18. Remington M24 SWS

M24 -- Our-IDF-2018-IZE-053 by Zachi Evenor
M24 -- Our-IDF-2018-IZE-053 (CC BY 2.0) by Zachi Evenor
  • Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
  • Year entered service: 1987
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Remington Arms
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO; .338 Lapua Magnum, 5-round internal magazine / 5- or 10-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Manually-operated bolt-action
  • Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft.

17. Fabrique Nationale M249 SAW / LMG

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Light machine gun
  • Year entered service: 1984
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: FN Manufacturing
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 30-round detachable box; 200-round metal link belt
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; open bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 2,600 ft.

16. SIG-Sauer P226

Sig Sauer P226 E2 - 10rd Magazine standard in 9mm Remington Home Defense Jacket Hollow Points by Lex0083
Sig Sauer P226 E2 - 10rd Magazine standard in 9mm Remington Home Defense Jacket Hollow Points (CC BY-SA 3.0 DEED) by Lex0083
  • Weapon type: Semi-automatic handgun
  • Year entered service: 1984
  • Country of origin: Switzerland
  • Manufacturer: SIG-Sauer
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 12-, 13-, 15-, 17-, 18-, or 20-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Semi-automatic; short-recoil; double-action
  • Maximum effective range: 165 ft.

15. ST Kinetics Ultimax 100

Cis-ultimax-100 by Dracardo
Cis-ultimax-100 (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Dracardo
  • Weapon type: Light machine gun
  • Year entered service: 1982
  • Country of origin: Singapore
  • Manufacturer: Chartered Industries of Singapore
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round box magazine or 100-round drum
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.

14. Fabrique Nationale M240

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: General purpose machine gun
  • Year entered service: 1977
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: FN Manufacturing
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, Disintegrating metal link feed of various counts
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; open-bolt; belt-fed; full-automatic
  • Maximum effective range: 5,905 ft.

13. Mossberg Model 590

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Pump-action shotgun
  • Year entered service: 1975
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: O.S. Mossberg & Sons
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12-gauge, 6-, 8-, or 9-round tubular magazine
  • Firing action: Pump-action slide
  • Maximum effective range: 130 ft.

12. Steyr GB

Steyr GB by Grzegorz Wiu015bniewolski
Steyr GB (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Grzegorz Wiu015bniewolski
  • Weapon type: Semi-automatic pistol
  • Year entered service: 1974
  • Country of origin: Austria
  • Manufacturer: Steyr-Daimler-Puch
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 18-round box
  • Firing action: Delayed-blowback
  • Maximum effective range: 147 ft.

11. Ingram MAC-10 (M10)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Submachine gun
  • Year entered service: 1970
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Military Armament Corporation
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, .45ACP; .380 ACP, 30- or 32-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Blowback-operation; full-automatic fire
  • Maximum effective range: 164 ft.

10. Colt / AAI M203

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Breech-loading under-barrel grenade launcher
  • Year entered service: 1969
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Colf Defense; AAI Corporation; Airtronic
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x46mm grenade, Single-shot
  • Firing action: Single-shot
  • Maximum effective range: 480 ft.

9. Heckler & Koch HK MP5

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Submachine gun
  • Year entered service: 1966
  • Country of origin: Germany
  • Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 15-, 30-, or 40-round detachable box magazine; C-Mag 100-round support
  • Firing action: Roller-locked delayed blowback
  • Maximum effective range: 660 ft.

8. Remington M40

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
  • Year entered service: 1966
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Remington Arms
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, .308 Winchester, 5-round integral box magazine, 5-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Bolt-action, rotating bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.

7. General Electric GAU-17/A Minigun

Hu... by Rchubbard
Hu... (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Rchubbard
  • Weapon type: Six-barrel gatling gun
  • Year entered service: 1965
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: General Electric
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 1,500 to 4,400-round linked belts
  • Firing action: Electrically-driven; belt-fed
  • Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.

6. General Electric M134 Minigun

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Six-barrel gatling gun
  • Year entered service: 1963
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: General Electric
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 4,000-round linked belt
  • Firing action: Electrically-driven; belt-fed
  • Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.

5. M72 LAW

ZiaLater, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Disposable anti-tank rocket launcher
  • Year entered service: 1963
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Talley Industries
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 66mm, Single shot disposable tube
  • Firing action: Single-shot; disposable tube
  • Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.

4. M79

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Single-shot grenade launcher
  • Year entered service: 1961
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Various contractors
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x46mm, Single shot
  • Firing action: Single-shot, breech-loaded; reusable
  • Maximum effective range: 1,150 ft.

3. RPG-7

Terry Moore/Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images
  • Weapon type: Rocket-propelled grenade launcher
  • Year entered service: 1961
  • Country of origin: Soviet Union
  • Manufacturer: Bazalt
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40mm, Single-shot
  • Firing action: Shoulder-fired; single-shot; reusable launch tube
  • Maximum effective range: 984 ft.

2. Springfield M14

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Battle rifle
  • Year entered service: 1959
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Springfield Armory
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt, selective fire
  • Maximum effective range: 1,509 ft.

1. Browning M2

UA M2 Browning 1 by General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - u0413u0435u043du0435u0440u0430u043bu044cu043du0438u0439 u0448u0442u0430u0431 u0417u0421u0423
UA M2 Browning 1 (CC BY 4.0) by General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - u0413u0435u043du0435u0440u0430u043bu044cu043du0438u0439 u0448u0442u0430u0431 u0417u0421u0423
  • Weapon type: Heavy machine gun
  • Year entered service: 1921
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Saco Defense Industries
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: .50 BMG, 12.7x99mm NATO, 110-round metallic link belt
  • Firing action: automatic short recoil-operated, air-cooled
  • Maximum effective range: 6,560 ft.

The image featured for this article is © Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

