Galatz Sniper Rifle A Welcomed Addition to Mossad’s Toolkit

The Galatz, Israel’s Galil sniper variant, is central to the small arms toolkit of the Mossad (Israel’s Special Forces). The Galil-derived sniper gives Mossad operators long-range options without the baggage of heavier sniper systems, letting teams stay light, fast and discreet. In city streets and other compact locales, this blend of range, speed, and discretion is a tactical necessity. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is not just taking a look at the Galatz but the entire toolkit of small arms used by the Mossad.

To determine the guns used by the Mossad, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed guns cataloged by Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, and arms. Out of this catalog of guns, we removed similar guns and guns that are believed to no longer be in use. We ranked the guns according to when they entered service. We included supplemental data on the type of weapon, maximum effective range, and the caliber or ammunition used by each gun.

Here is a look at the guns used by the Mossad:

52. Browning M1919 GPMG

Weapon type: Medium machine gun

Medium machine gun Year entered service: 1919

1919 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Rock Island Arsenal / General Motors / Buffalo Arms

Rock Island Arsenal / General Motors / Buffalo Arms Caliber of ammunition and feed: .30-06, 7.62x51mm NATO, .303 British, 7.92x57mm Mauser, 7.62x54mmR, 250-round fabric belt

.30-06, 7.62x51mm NATO, .303 British, 7.92x57mm Mauser, 7.62x54mmR, 250-round fabric belt Firing action: Gas-operated; belt-fed; air-cooled

Gas-operated; belt-fed; air-cooled Maximum effective range: 6,560 ft.

51. Browning M2

Weapon type: Heavy machine gun

Heavy machine gun Year entered service: 1921

1921 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Saco Defense Industries

Saco Defense Industries Caliber of ammunition and feed: .50 BMG, 12.7x99mm NATO, 110-round metallic link belt

.50 BMG, 12.7x99mm NATO, 110-round metallic link belt Firing action: automatic short recoil-operated, air-cooled

automatic short recoil-operated, air-cooled Maximum effective range: 6,560 ft.

50. Browning Hi-Power / FN GP35

Weapon type: Semi-automatic pistol

Semi-automatic pistol Year entered service: 1935

1935 Country of origin: Belgium

Belgium Manufacturer: Browning Arms / Fabrique Nationale

Browning Arms / Fabrique Nationale Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 7.65x21mm parabellum, .357 SIG, 13-round detachable box magazine

9×19 parabellum, 7.65x21mm parabellum, .357 SIG, 13-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Short recoil-operated; semi-automatic

Short recoil-operated; semi-automatic Maximum effective range: 131 ft.

49. Kalashnikov AK-47

Weapon type: Assault rifle

Assault rifle Year entered service: 1949

1949 Country of origin: Soviet Union

Soviet Union Manufacturer: Izhmash / Kalashnikov

Izhmash / Kalashnikov Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x39mm, 30-round detachable box magazine

7.62x39mm, 30-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt

Gas-operated; rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 985 ft.

48. IWI UZI

Weapon type: Submachine gun

Submachine gun Year entered service: 1950

1950 Country of origin: Israel

Israel Manufacturer: Israel Military Industries

Israel Military Industries Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum; .45 ACP, 10-, 20-, 40- or 50-round box magazine

9×19 parabellum; .45 ACP, 10-, 20-, 40- or 50-round box magazine Firing action: Open-bolt; blowback

Open-bolt; blowback Maximum effective range: 400 ft.

47. Remington Model 870

Weapon type: Pump-action shotgun

Pump-action shotgun Year entered service: 1950

1950 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Remington Arms

Remington Arms Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12-, 16-, 20- or 28-gauge, 4- or 7-round tubular magazine

12-, 16-, 20- or 28-gauge, 4- or 7-round tubular magazine Firing action: Pump-action repeating

Pump-action repeating Maximum effective range: 120 ft.

46. Beretta Model 1951

Weapon type: Semi-automatic service pistol

Semi-automatic service pistol Year entered service: 1951

1951 Country of origin: Italy

Italy Manufacturer: Beretta

Beretta Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum; 7.65x21mm parabellum, 8- or 10-round detachable box magazine

9×19 parabellum; 7.65x21mm parabellum, 8- or 10-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Short-recoil; locked breech; semi-automatic

Short-recoil; locked breech; semi-automatic Maximum effective range: 165 ft.

45. Fabrique Nationale FN MAG

Weapon type: General purpose machine gun

General purpose machine gun Year entered service: 1958

1958 Country of origin: Belgium

Belgium Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale

Fabrique Nationale Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, Various, metal-link belt fed

7.62x51mm NATO, Various, metal-link belt fed Firing action: Gas-operated; open bolt; automatic fire only

Gas-operated; open bolt; automatic fire only Maximum effective range: 3,937 ft.

44. Kalashnikov AKM

Weapon type: Assault rifle

Assault rifle Year entered service: 1959

1959 Country of origin: Soviet Union

Soviet Union Manufacturer: Kalashnikov / State Factories

Kalashnikov / State Factories Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x39mm M1943, 20- or 30-round detachable box

7.62x39mm M1943, 20- or 30-round detachable box Firing action: Gas-operated; automatic

Gas-operated; automatic Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.

43. Springfield M14

Weapon type: Battle rifle

Battle rifle Year entered service: 1959

1959 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Springfield Armory

Springfield Armory Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine

7.62x51mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt, selective fire

Gas-operated, rotating bolt, selective fire Maximum effective range: 1,509 ft.

42. M79

Weapon type: Single-shot grenade launcher

Single-shot grenade launcher Year entered service: 1961

1961 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Various contractors

Various contractors Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x46mm, Single shot

40x46mm, Single shot Firing action: Single-shot, breech-loaded; reusable

Single-shot, breech-loaded; reusable Maximum effective range: 1,150 ft.

41. RPG-7

Weapon type: Rocket-propelled grenade launcher

Rocket-propelled grenade launcher Year entered service: 1961

1961 Country of origin: Soviet Union

Soviet Union Manufacturer: Bazalt

Bazalt Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40mm, Single-shot

40mm, Single-shot Firing action: Shoulder-fired; single-shot; reusable launch tube

Shoulder-fired; single-shot; reusable launch tube Maximum effective range: 984 ft.

40. M72 LAW

Weapon type: Disposable anti-tank rocket launcher

Disposable anti-tank rocket launcher Year entered service: 1963

1963 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Talley Industries

Talley Industries Caliber of ammunition and feed: 66mm, Single shot disposable tube

66mm, Single shot disposable tube Firing action: Single-shot; disposable tube

Single-shot; disposable tube Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.

39. Colt CAR-15 Commando

Weapon type: Assault carbine / submachine gun

Assault carbine / submachine gun Year entered service: 1966

1966 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Colt Firearms

Colt Firearms Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm M193, 20- or 30-round detachable box

5.56x45mm M193, 20- or 30-round detachable box Firing action: Semi/full auto; gas-operated; locking bolt

Semi/full auto; gas-operated; locking bolt Maximum effective range: 1,320 ft.

38. Saco Mk 19

Weapon type: 40mm automatic grenade launcher

40mm automatic grenade launcher Year entered service: 1967

1967 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Saco Defense Industries

Saco Defense Industries Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x53mm, Belt-fed

40x53mm, Belt-fed Firing action: Self-powered, air-cooled, belt-fed, blowback-operated

Self-powered, air-cooled, belt-fed, blowback-operated Maximum effective range: 4,500 ft.

37. Colt / AAI M203

Weapon type: Breech-loading under-barrel grenade launcher

Breech-loading under-barrel grenade launcher Year entered service: 1969

1969 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Colf Defense; AAI Corporation; Airtronic

Colf Defense; AAI Corporation; Airtronic Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x46mm grenade, Single-shot

40x46mm grenade, Single-shot Firing action: Single-shot

Single-shot Maximum effective range: 480 ft.

36. Kalashnikov PKM

Weapon type: General purpose machine gun

General purpose machine gun Year entered service: 1969

1969 Country of origin: Soviet Union

Soviet Union Manufacturer: Kalashnikov / State Factories

Kalashnikov / State Factories Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x54mmR Russian, 100-, 200- or 250-round belt

7.62x54mmR Russian, 100-, 200- or 250-round belt Firing action: Gas-operated; open bolt

Gas-operated; open bolt Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.

35. Hughes / Raytheon BGM-71 TOW / TOW-2

Weapon type: Anti-tank guided-missile system

Anti-tank guided-missile system Year entered service: 1970

1970 Country of origin:

Manufacturer: Hughes Aircraft / Raytheon

Hughes Aircraft / Raytheon Caliber of ammunition and feed: 127mm / 152mm, Single shot; reusable

127mm / 152mm, Single shot; reusable Firing action:

Maximum effective range: 12,303 ft.

34. Ingram MAC-10 (M10)

Weapon type: Submachine gun

Submachine gun Year entered service: 1970

1970 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Military Armament Corporation

Military Armament Corporation Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, .45ACP; .380 ACP, 30- or 32-round detachable box magazine

9×19 parabellum, .45ACP; .380 ACP, 30- or 32-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Blowback-operation; full-automatic fire

Blowback-operation; full-automatic fire Maximum effective range: 164 ft.

33. IWI Galil ARM / SAR

Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle

Designated marksman rifle Year entered service: 1973

1973 Country of origin: Israel

Israel Manufacturer: Israel Military Industries

Israel Military Industries Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm; 7.62×51,,, 25-, 35- or 50-round detachable box magazine

5.56x45mm; 7.62×51,,, 25-, 35- or 50-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt

Gas-operated; rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 1,804 ft.

32. Mossberg Model 590

Weapon type: Pump-action shotgun

Pump-action shotgun Year entered service: 1975

1975 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: O.S. Mossberg & Sons

O.S. Mossberg & Sons Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12-gauge, 6-, 8-, or 9-round tubular magazine

12-gauge, 6-, 8-, or 9-round tubular magazine Firing action: Pump-action slide

Pump-action slide Maximum effective range: 130 ft.

31. M47 Dragon

Weapon type: Portable wire-guided anti-tank missile system

Portable wire-guided anti-tank missile system Year entered service: 1975

1975 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Raytheon / McDonnell Douglas

Raytheon / McDonnell Douglas Caliber of ammunition and feed: 140mm, Single-shot, single use

140mm, Single-shot, single use Firing action: Single-shot, line-of-sight, hollow charge

Single-shot, line-of-sight, hollow charge Maximum effective range: 246 ft.

30. Heckler & Koch P11

Weapon type: Underwater pistol

Underwater pistol Year entered service: 1976

1976 Country of origin: Germany

Germany Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch

Heckler & Koch Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x36mm Special, 5-rounds total (one round per barrel)

7.62x36mm Special, 5-rounds total (one round per barrel) Firing action: Electrically-actuated system

Electrically-actuated system Maximum effective range: 50 ft.

29. IMI B-300

Weapon type: Reusable anti-tank rocket system

Reusable anti-tank rocket system Year entered service: 1980

1980 Country of origin: Israel

Israel Manufacturer: Israel Military Industries

Israel Military Industries Caliber of ammunition and feed: 82mm, Single-shot

82mm, Single-shot Firing action: Single-shot; disposable tube

Single-shot; disposable tube Maximum effective range: 1,312 ft.

28. IWI Mini-UZI

Weapon type: Submachine gun

Submachine gun Year entered service: 1980

1980 Country of origin: Israel

Israel Manufacturer: Israel Military Industries

Israel Military Industries Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9x19mm parabellum, 20-, 25- or 30-round box magazine

9x19mm parabellum, 20-, 25- or 30-round box magazine Firing action: Blowback-operation

Blowback-operation Maximum effective range: 492 ft.

27. Barrett M82

Weapon type: Anti-tank / anti-material rifle

Anti-tank / anti-material rifle Year entered service: 1982

1982 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Barrett Firearms

Barrett Firearms Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12.7x99mm NATO, 10-round detachable box magazine

12.7x99mm NATO, 10-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Semi-automatic; recoil-operated; rotating bolt

Semi-automatic; recoil-operated; rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 1,850 ft.

26. Armsel Striker

Weapon type: Semi-automatic shotgun

Semi-automatic shotgun Year entered service: 1983

1983 Country of origin: South Africa

South Africa Manufacturer: Armsel / Sentinel Arms / Reutech Defense Industries

Armsel / Sentinel Arms / Reutech Defense Industries Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12-gauge, 7- or 12-round revolving cylinder magazine

12-gauge, 7- or 12-round revolving cylinder magazine Firing action: Semi-automatic; rotating cylinder

Semi-automatic; rotating cylinder Maximum effective range: 65 ft.

25. Colt M16A2

Weapon type: Assault rifle

Assault rifle Year entered service: 1983

1983 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Colt Defense

Colt Defense Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine

5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; semi-automatic; select-fire

Gas-operated; semi-automatic; select-fire Maximum effective range: 1,969 ft.

24. Glock 17

Weapon type: Semi-automatic service pistol

Semi-automatic service pistol Year entered service: 1983

1983 Country of origin: Austria

Austria Manufacturer: Glock

Glock Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9x19mm parabellum, 10-, 17-, 19- and 33-round detachable box magazine

9x19mm parabellum, 10-, 17-, 19- and 33-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Recoil-operated; semi-automatic

Recoil-operated; semi-automatic Maximum effective range: 165 ft.

23. IWI Galil Sniper (Galatz)

Weapon type: Semi-automatic sniper rifle

Semi-automatic sniper rifle Year entered service: 1983

1983 Country of origin: Israel

Israel Manufacturer: Israel Military Industries

Israel Military Industries Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine

7.62x51mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt

Gas-operated; rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.

22. IMI M141 Bunker Defeat Munition (BDM) / SMAW-D

Weapon type: Shoulder-launched multi-purpose assault weapon

Shoulder-launched multi-purpose assault weapon Year entered service: 1984

1984 Country of origin: Israel

Israel Manufacturer: Israeli Military Industries

Israeli Military Industries Caliber of ammunition and feed: 83mm, Single-shot

83mm, Single-shot Firing action: Disposable shoulder-launched assault weapon

Disposable shoulder-launched assault weapon Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.

21. IMI MAPATS

Weapon type: Man-portable anti-tank missile system

Man-portable anti-tank missile system Year entered service: 1984

1984 Country of origin: Israel

Israel Manufacturer: Israel Military Industries

Israel Military Industries Caliber of ammunition and feed: 156mm, Single-shot, reusable launch tube

156mm, Single-shot, reusable launch tube Firing action: Laser-guided, tube-launched

Laser-guided, tube-launched Maximum effective range: 16,400 ft.

20. IWI / Magnum Research Desert Eagle

Weapon type: Semi-automatic PIstol

Semi-automatic PIstol Year entered service: 1985

1985 Country of origin: Israel

Israel Manufacturer: Israel Weapon Industries (IWI) / Magnum Research Inc.

Israel Weapon Industries (IWI) / Magnum Research Inc. Caliber of ammunition and feed: .357 Magnum, .41 Magnum, .44 Magnum, .440 Cor-bon, .50 Action Express, 7-, 8-, or 9-round detachable box magazine

.357 Magnum, .41 Magnum, .44 Magnum, .440 Cor-bon, .50 Action Express, 7-, 8-, or 9-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; Semi-automatic

Gas-operated; Semi-automatic Maximum effective range: 656 ft.

19. Remington M24 SWS

Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle

Bolt-action sniper rifle Year entered service: 1987

1987 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Remington Arms

Remington Arms Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO; .338 Lapua Magnum, 5-round internal magazine / 5- or 10-round detachable box magazine

7.62x51mm NATO; .338 Lapua Magnum, 5-round internal magazine / 5- or 10-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Manually-operated bolt-action

Manually-operated bolt-action Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft.

18. Glock 19

Weapon type: Semi-automatic service pistol

Semi-automatic service pistol Year entered service: 1988

1988 Country of origin: Austria

Austria Manufacturer: Glock

Glock Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 15-round detachable box

9×19 parabellum, 15-round detachable box Firing action: Short-recoil / double-action

Short-recoil / double-action Maximum effective range: 165 ft.

17. M89

Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle

Bolt-action sniper rifle Year entered service: 1989

1989 Country of origin:

Manufacturer: Harris Gunworks / McMillan

Harris Gunworks / McMillan Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 5-, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine

7.62x51mm NATO, 5-, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt action

Manually-actuated bolt action Maximum effective range: ft.

16. Colt M16A4

Weapon type: Automatic assault rifle

Automatic assault rifle Year entered service: 1990

1990 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Colt Manufacturing

Colt Manufacturing Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56×45 NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine

5.56×45 NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated, semi-automatic, select fire

Gas-operated, semi-automatic, select fire Maximum effective range: 1,968 ft.

15. IWI Jericho 941

Weapon type: Semi-automatic pistol

Semi-automatic pistol Year entered service: 1990

1990 Country of origin: Israel

Israel Manufacturer: Israel Military Industries

Israel Military Industries Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9x19mm parabellum; .40 S&W; .45 ACP, 9- or 13-round detachable box magazine

9x19mm parabellum; .40 S&W; .45 ACP, 9- or 13-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Short recoil; semi-automatic

Short recoil; semi-automatic Maximum effective range: 197 ft.

14. Stoner SR-25

Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle

Designated marksman rifle Year entered service: 1990

1990 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Knights Armament

Knights Armament Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine

7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt; semi-automatic

Gas-operated; rotating bolt; semi-automatic Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft.

13. Colt M4A1 SOPMOD

Weapon type: Carbine rifle with special forces modification kit

Carbine rifle with special forces modification kit Year entered service: 1993

1993 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Colt Firearms / Knights Armament

Colt Firearms / Knights Armament Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine

5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt

Gas-operated; rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 1,968 ft.

12. SIG-Sauer P229

Weapon type: Semi-automatic concealed-carry security pistol

Semi-automatic concealed-carry security pistol Year entered service: 1993

1993 Country of origin: Switzerland

Switzerland Manufacturer: SIG-Sauer

SIG-Sauer Caliber of ammunition and feed: .40 S&W; .357 SIG; .22LR, 12-round detachable box magazine

.40 S&W; .357 SIG; .22LR, 12-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Semi-automatic; short recoil

Semi-automatic; short recoil Maximum effective range: 82 ft.

11. Colt M4

Weapon type: Assault carbine

Assault carbine Year entered service: 1994

1994 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Colt Manufacturing / Remington Arms

Colt Manufacturing / Remington Arms Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable box

5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable box Firing action: Gas-operated; semi/full-automatic; locking bolt

Gas-operated; semi/full-automatic; locking bolt Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.

10. IWI Galil MAR

Weapon type: Compact assault rifle

Compact assault rifle Year entered service: 1995

1995 Country of origin: Israel

Israel Manufacturer: Israel Military Industries

Israel Military Industries Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 35-round detachable box magazine

5.56x45mm NATO, 35-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt

Gas-operated; rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 984 ft.

9. IWI Galil Marksman Assault Rifle Mark 1

Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle

Designated marksman rifle Year entered service: 1996

1996 Country of origin: Israel

Israel Manufacturer: Israel Military Industries

Israel Military Industries Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine

5.56x45mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt

Gas-operated; rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 1,312 ft.

8. IWI Negev

Weapon type: Light machine gun

Light machine gun Year entered service: 1997

1997 Country of origin: Israel

Israel Manufacturer: Israel Military Industries

Israel Military Industries Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 35-round detachable box magazine

5.56x45mm NATO, 35-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt; selective-fire

Gas-operated; rotating bolt; selective-fire Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.

7. Rafael SPIKE

Weapon type: Shoulder-fired, anti-tank, guided missile launcher

Shoulder-fired, anti-tank, guided missile launcher Year entered service: 1997

1997 Country of origin: Israel

Israel Manufacturer: Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Caliber of ammunition and feed: 170mm, Single shot

170mm, Single shot Firing action: Automatic self-guidance; reusable launcher

Automatic self-guidance; reusable launcher Maximum effective range: 10,000 ft.

6. Benelli M4 Super 90 (M1014 JSCS)

Weapon type: Semi-automatic combat shotgun

Semi-automatic combat shotgun Year entered service: 1999

1999 Country of origin: Italy

Italy Manufacturer: Benelli Armi

Benelli Armi Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12-gauge, 7+1 tube magazine

12-gauge, 7+1 tube magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; semi-automatic

Gas-operated; semi-automatic Maximum effective range: 164 ft.

5. Dynamit Noble MATADOR

Weapon type: Man-portable, shoulder-fired rocket launcher

Man-portable, shoulder-fired rocket launcher Year entered service: 2000

2000 Country of origin: Germany

Germany Manufacturer: Dynamit Nobel Defense / Rafael Advanced Defence Systems

Dynamit Nobel Defense / Rafael Advanced Defence Systems Caliber of ammunition and feed: 90mm, Single-shot

90mm, Single-shot Firing action: Single-shot; disposable tube

Single-shot; disposable tube Maximum effective range: 1,600 ft.

4. H-S Precision HTR

Weapon type: Sniper rifle

Sniper rifle Year entered service: 2000

2000 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: H-S Precision

H-S Precision Caliber of ammunition and feed: .338 Lapua Magnum, .308 Winchester, .300 Winchester Magnum, 3-, 4- or 10-round detachable box magazine

.338 Lapua Magnum, .308 Winchester, .300 Winchester Magnum, 3-, 4- or 10-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Manually-operated bolt-action

Manually-operated bolt-action Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft.

3. General Dynamics Mk 47 Striker AGL

Weapon type: Automatic grenade launcher

Automatic grenade launcher Year entered service: 2006

2006 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: General Dynamics

General Dynamics Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x53mm, Belt-fed

40x53mm, Belt-fed Firing action: Short-recoil; belt-fed

Short-recoil; belt-fed Maximum effective range: 5,600 ft.

2. IWI TAR-21 (Tavor)

Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle

Designated marksman rifle Year entered service: 2006

2006 Country of origin: Israel

Israel Manufacturer: Israel Military Industries

Israel Military Industries Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO; 9x19mm parabellum, 20- or 30-round detachable box

5.56x45mm NATO; 9x19mm parabellum, 20- or 30-round detachable box Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt

Gas-operated; rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 1,805 ft.

1. IWI X95 (Micro-Tavor)

Weapon type: Compact bullpup assault rifle

Compact bullpup assault rifle Year entered service: 2009

2009 Country of origin: Israel

Israel Manufacturer: Israel Military Industries

Israel Military Industries Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 9×19 parabellum, 30- or 32-round detachable box magazine

5.56x45mm NATO, 9×19 parabellum, 30- or 32-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt

Gas-operated, rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 1,247 ft.