Galatz Sniper Rifle A Welcomed Addition to Mossad’s Toolkit

Key Points The Galatz, Israel’s Galil sniper variant, is central to the small arms toolkit of the Mossad The Galil-derived sniper gives Mossad operators long-range options without the baggage of heavier sniper systems, letting teams stay light, fast and discreet Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor) The Galatz, Israel’s Galil sniper variant, is central to the small arms toolkit of the Mossad (Israel’s Special Forces). The Galil-derived sniper gives Mossad operators long-range options without the baggage of heavier sniper systems, letting teams stay light, fast and discreet. In city streets and other compact locales, this blend of range, speed, and discretion is a tactical necessity. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is not just taking a look at the Galatz but the entire toolkit of small arms used by the Mossad. To determine the guns used by the Mossad, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed guns cataloged by Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, and arms. Out of this catalog of guns, we removed similar guns and guns that are believed to no longer be in use. We ranked the guns according to when they entered service. We included supplemental data on the type of weapon, maximum effective range, and the caliber or ammunition used by each gun. Here is a look at the guns used by the Mossad: Why Are We Covering This? Understanding the weapons and small arms used by today’s militaries gives some insight into a nation’s combat capabilities, or even tactical doctrines. These guns are not just instruments of warfare, but they actually reflect the technological innovation and defense budgets for a given military over the time. By exploring which rifles, sidearms, machine guns, and support weapons are fielded by various armed forces, we can better understand how nations prepare for conflict, defend their interests, and ultimately shape their battlefield effectiveness. 52. Browning M1919 GPMG Weapon type: Medium machine gun Year entered service: 1919 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Rock Island Arsenal / General Motors / Buffalo Arms Caliber of ammunition and feed: .30-06, 7.62x51mm NATO, .303 British, 7.92x57mm Mauser, 7.62x54mmR, 250-round fabric belt Firing action: Gas-operated; belt-fed; air-cooled Maximum effective range: 6,560 ft. 51. Browning M2 UA M2 Browning 1 (CC BY 4.0) by General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - u0413u0435u043du0435u0440u0430u043bu044cu043du0438u0439 u0448u0442u0430u0431 u0417u0421u0423 Weapon type: Heavy machine gun Year entered service: 1921 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Saco Defense Industries Caliber of ammunition and feed: .50 BMG, 12.7x99mm NATO, 110-round metallic link belt Firing action: automatic short recoil-operated, air-cooled Maximum effective range: 6,560 ft. 50. Browning Hi-Power / FN GP35 Weapon type: Semi-automatic pistol Year entered service: 1935 Country of origin: Belgium Manufacturer: Browning Arms / Fabrique Nationale Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 7.65x21mm parabellum, .357 SIG, 13-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Short recoil-operated; semi-automatic Maximum effective range: 131 ft. 49. Kalashnikov AK-47 AK-47 type II noBG (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by Nemo5576 Weapon type: Assault rifle Year entered service: 1949 Country of origin: Soviet Union Manufacturer: Izhmash / Kalashnikov Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x39mm, 30-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 985 ft. 48. IWI UZI Uzi of the israeli armed forces (CC BY-SA 3.0 DEED) by Uziel Galishto Weapon type: Submachine gun Year entered service: 1950 Country of origin: Israel Manufacturer: Israel Military Industries Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum; .45 ACP, 10-, 20-, 40- or 50-round box magazine Firing action: Open-bolt; blowback Maximum effective range: 400 ft. 47. Remington Model 870 My Police 870 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Mitch Barrie Weapon type: Pump-action shotgun Year entered service: 1950 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Remington Arms Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12-, 16-, 20- or 28-gauge, 4- or 7-round tubular magazine Firing action: Pump-action repeating Maximum effective range: 120 ft. 46. Beretta Model 1951 Beretta1951 (CC BY-SA 3.0 DEED) by Produce Weapon type: Semi-automatic service pistol Year entered service: 1951 Country of origin: Italy Manufacturer: Beretta Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum; 7.65x21mm parabellum, 8- or 10-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Short-recoil; locked breech; semi-automatic Maximum effective range: 165 ft. 45. Fabrique Nationale FN MAG FN MAG white background (CC BY 2.0 DEED) by FN Herstal Weapon type: General purpose machine gun Year entered service: 1958 Country of origin: Belgium Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, Various, metal-link belt fed Firing action: Gas-operated; open bolt; automatic fire only Maximum effective range: 3,937 ft. 44. Kalashnikov AKM Weapon type: Assault rifle Year entered service: 1959 Country of origin: Soviet Union Manufacturer: Kalashnikov / State Factories Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x39mm M1943, 20- or 30-round detachable box Firing action: Gas-operated; automatic Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft. 43. Springfield M14 Weapon type: Battle rifle Year entered service: 1959 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Springfield Armory Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt, selective fire Maximum effective range: 1,509 ft. 42. M79 Weapon type: Single-shot grenade launcher Year entered service: 1961 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Various contractors Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x46mm, Single shot Firing action: Single-shot, breech-loaded; reusable Maximum effective range: 1,150 ft. 41. RPG-7 Weapon type: Rocket-propelled grenade launcher Year entered service: 1961 Country of origin: Soviet Union Manufacturer: Bazalt Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40mm, Single-shot Firing action: Shoulder-fired; single-shot; reusable launch tube Maximum effective range: 984 ft. 40. M72 LAW Weapon type: Disposable anti-tank rocket launcher Year entered service: 1963 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Talley Industries Caliber of ammunition and feed: 66mm, Single shot disposable tube Firing action: Single-shot; disposable tube Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft. 39. Colt CAR-15 Commando SAJ M4 rifle (CC BY-SA 3.0 DEED) by Boksi Weapon type: Assault carbine / submachine gun Year entered service: 1966 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Colt Firearms Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm M193, 20- or 30-round detachable box Firing action: Semi/full auto; gas-operated; locking bolt Maximum effective range: 1,320 ft. 38. Saco Mk 19 Weapon type: 40mm automatic grenade launcher Year entered service: 1967 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Saco Defense Industries Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x53mm, Belt-fed Firing action: Self-powered, air-cooled, belt-fed, blowback-operated Maximum effective range: 4,500 ft. 37. Colt / AAI M203 Weapon type: Breech-loading under-barrel grenade launcher Year entered service: 1969 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Colf Defense; AAI Corporation; Airtronic Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x46mm grenade, Single-shot Firing action: Single-shot Maximum effective range: 480 ft. 36. Kalashnikov PKM SpB-Museum-artillery-114 (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by Vitaly V. Kuzmin Weapon type: General purpose machine gun Year entered service: 1969 Country of origin: Soviet Union Manufacturer: Kalashnikov / State Factories Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x54mmR Russian, 100-, 200- or 250-round belt Firing action: Gas-operated; open bolt Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft. 35. Hughes / Raytheon BGM-71 TOW / TOW-2 Weapon type: Anti-tank guided-missile system Year entered service: 1970 Country of origin: Manufacturer: Hughes Aircraft / Raytheon Caliber of ammunition and feed: 127mm / 152mm, Single shot; reusable Firing action: Maximum effective range: 12,303 ft. 34. Ingram MAC-10 (M10) Weapon type: Submachine gun Year entered service: 1970 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Military Armament Corporation Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, .45ACP; .380 ACP, 30- or 32-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Blowback-operation; full-automatic fire Maximum effective range: 164 ft. 33. IWI Galil ARM / SAR Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle Year entered service: 1973 Country of origin: Israel Manufacturer: Israel Military Industries Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm; 7.62×51,,, 25-, 35- or 50-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 1,804 ft. 32. Mossberg Model 590 Weapon type: Pump-action shotgun Year entered service: 1975 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: O.S. Mossberg & Sons Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12-gauge, 6-, 8-, or 9-round tubular magazine Firing action: Pump-action slide Maximum effective range: 130 ft. 31. M47 Dragon Weapon type: Portable wire-guided anti-tank missile system Year entered service: 1975 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Raytheon / McDonnell Douglas Caliber of ammunition and feed: 140mm, Single-shot, single use Firing action: Single-shot, line-of-sight, hollow charge Maximum effective range: 246 ft. 30. Heckler & Koch P11 Weapon type: Underwater pistol Year entered service: 1976 Country of origin: Germany Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x36mm Special, 5-rounds total (one round per barrel) Firing action: Electrically-actuated system Maximum effective range: 50 ft. 29. IMI B-300 MAPATS (CC BY-SA 3.0 DEED) by Natan Flayer Weapon type: Reusable anti-tank rocket system Year entered service: 1980 Country of origin: Israel Manufacturer: Israel Military Industries Caliber of ammunition and feed: 82mm, Single-shot Firing action: Single-shot; disposable tube Maximum effective range: 1,312 ft. 28. IWI Mini-UZI Weapon type: Submachine gun Year entered service: 1980 Country of origin: Israel Manufacturer: Israel Military Industries Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9x19mm parabellum, 20-, 25- or 30-round box magazine Firing action: Blowback-operation Maximum effective range: 492 ft. 27. Barrett M82 Weapon type: Anti-tank / anti-material rifle Year entered service: 1982 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Barrett Firearms Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12.7x99mm NATO, 10-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Semi-automatic; recoil-operated; rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 1,850 ft. 26. Armsel Striker Armsel Striker no background (CC BY-SA 2.0 DEED) by Rama Weapon type: Semi-automatic shotgun Year entered service: 1983 Country of origin: South Africa Manufacturer: Armsel / Sentinel Arms / Reutech Defense Industries Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12-gauge, 7- or 12-round revolving cylinder magazine Firing action: Semi-automatic; rotating cylinder Maximum effective range: 65 ft. 25. Colt M16A2 M16A2 noBG (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by Armu00e9museum (The Swedish Army Museum) Weapon type: Assault rifle Year entered service: 1983 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Colt Defense Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; semi-automatic; select-fire Maximum effective range: 1,969 ft. 24. Glock 17 Glock 17 (BY-SA 2.0) by Defence Images Weapon type: Semi-automatic service pistol Year entered service: 1983 Country of origin: Austria Manufacturer: Glock Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9x19mm parabellum, 10-, 17-, 19- and 33-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Recoil-operated; semi-automatic Maximum effective range: 165 ft. 23. IWI Galil Sniper (Galatz) Galil-Sniper-Galatz-r001 (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by Vitaly V. Kuzmin Weapon type: Semi-automatic sniper rifle Year entered service: 1983 Country of origin: Israel Manufacturer: Israel Military Industries Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft. 22. IMI M141 Bunker Defeat Munition (BDM) / SMAW-D Weapon type: Shoulder-launched multi-purpose assault weapon Year entered service: 1984 Country of origin: Israel Manufacturer: Israeli Military Industries Caliber of ammunition and feed: 83mm, Single-shot Firing action: Disposable shoulder-launched assault weapon Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft. 21. IMI MAPATS Weapon type: Man-portable anti-tank missile system Year entered service: 1984 Country of origin: Israel Manufacturer: Israel Military Industries Caliber of ammunition and feed: 156mm, Single-shot, reusable launch tube Firing action: Laser-guided, tube-launched Maximum effective range: 16,400 ft. 20. IWI / Magnum Research Desert Eagle Weapon type: Semi-automatic PIstol Year entered service: 1985 Country of origin: Israel Manufacturer: Israel Weapon Industries (IWI) / Magnum Research Inc. Caliber of ammunition and feed: .357 Magnum, .41 Magnum, .44 Magnum, .440 Cor-bon, .50 Action Express, 7-, 8-, or 9-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; Semi-automatic Maximum effective range: 656 ft. 19. Remington M24 SWS M24--Our-IDF-2018-IZE-023 (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Dr. Zachi Evenor and User:MathKnight Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle Year entered service: 1987 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Remington Arms Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO; .338 Lapua Magnum, 5-round internal magazine / 5- or 10-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Manually-operated bolt-action Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft. 18. Glock 19 Glock 19 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Cory Barnes Weapon type: Semi-automatic service pistol Year entered service: 1988 Country of origin: Austria Manufacturer: Glock Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 15-round detachable box Firing action: Short-recoil / double-action Maximum effective range: 165 ft. 17. M89 Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle Year entered service: 1989 Country of origin: Manufacturer: Harris Gunworks / McMillan Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 5-, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt action Maximum effective range: ft. 16. Colt M16A4 The M16A4... (CC BY 2.0) by Program Executive Office Soldier Weapon type: Automatic assault rifle Year entered service: 1990 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Colt Manufacturing Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56×45 NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated, semi-automatic, select fire Maximum effective range: 1,968 ft. 15. IWI Jericho 941 Weapon type: Semi-automatic pistol Year entered service: 1990 Country of origin: Israel Manufacturer: Israel Military Industries Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9x19mm parabellum; .40 S&W; .45 ACP, 9- or 13-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Short recoil; semi-automatic Maximum effective range: 197 ft. 14. Stoner SR-25 Stoner SR-25 (CC BY-SA 3.0) by MathKnight Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle Year entered service: 1990 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Knights Armament Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt; semi-automatic Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft. 13. Colt M4A1 SOPMOD Weapon type: Carbine rifle with special forces modification kit Year entered service: 1993 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Colt Firearms / Knights Armament Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 1,968 ft. 12. SIG-Sauer P229 Weapon type: Semi-automatic concealed-carry security pistol Year entered service: 1993 Country of origin: Switzerland Manufacturer: SIG-Sauer Caliber of ammunition and feed: .40 S&W; .357 SIG; .22LR, 12-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Semi-automatic; short recoil Maximum effective range: 82 ft. 11. Colt M4 Colt... (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Jackolmos Weapon type: Assault carbine Year entered service: 1994 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Colt Manufacturing / Remington Arms Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable box Firing action: Gas-operated; semi/full-automatic; locking bolt Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft. 10. IWI Galil MAR IMI-Galil (CC BY 2.0 DEED) by NatanFlayer Weapon type: Compact assault rifle Year entered service: 1995 Country of origin: Israel Manufacturer: Israel Military Industries Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 35-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 984 ft. 9. IWI Galil Marksman Assault Rifle Mark 1 Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle Year entered service: 1996 Country of origin: Israel Manufacturer: Israel Military Industries Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 1,312 ft. 8. IWI Negev IWI Negev (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Zachi Evenor Weapon type: Light machine gun Year entered service: 1997 Country of origin: Israel Manufacturer: Israel Military Industries Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 35-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt; selective-fire Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft. 7. Rafael SPIKE SPIKE ATGM (CC BY 3.0 DEED) by Dave1185 Weapon type: Shoulder-fired, anti-tank, guided missile launcher Year entered service: 1997 Country of origin: Israel Manufacturer: Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Caliber of ammunition and feed: 170mm, Single shot Firing action: Automatic self-guidance; reusable launcher Maximum effective range: 10,000 ft. 6. Benelli M4 Super 90 (M1014 JSCS) Weapon type: Semi-automatic combat shotgun Year entered service: 1999 Country of origin: Italy Manufacturer: Benelli Armi Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12-gauge, 7+1 tube magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; semi-automatic Maximum effective range: 164 ft. 5. Dynamit Noble MATADOR IDF-Matador-66-IndependenceDay 0054 (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by MathKnight Weapon type: Man-portable, shoulder-fired rocket launcher Year entered service: 2000 Country of origin: Germany Manufacturer: Dynamit Nobel Defense / Rafael Advanced Defence Systems Caliber of ammunition and feed: 90mm, Single-shot Firing action: Single-shot; disposable tube Maximum effective range: 1,600 ft. 4. H-S Precision HTR IDF Barak 338 - H-S Precision ... (CC BY 2.0) by Zachi Evenor Weapon type: Sniper rifle Year entered service: 2000 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: H-S Precision Caliber of ammunition and feed: .338 Lapua Magnum, .308 Winchester, .300 Winchester Magnum, 3-, 4- or 10-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Manually-operated bolt-action Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft. 3. General Dynamics Mk 47 Striker AGL MK47 Striker closeup (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Jasonkwe Weapon type: Automatic grenade launcher Year entered service: 2006 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: General Dynamics Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x53mm, Belt-fed Firing action: Short-recoil; belt-fed Maximum effective range: 5,600 ft. 2. IWI TAR-21 (Tavor) File:IWI-Tavor-TAR-21w1.jpg (CC BY 3.0) by MathKnight Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle Year entered service: 2006 Country of origin: Israel Manufacturer: Israel Military Industries Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO; 9x19mm parabellum, 20- or 30-round detachable box Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 1,805 ft. 1. IWI X95 (Micro-Tavor) MicroTavorX95MARS-white (CC BY 4.0 DEED) by TheStriker Weapon type: Compact bullpup assault rifle Year entered service: 2009 Country of origin: Israel Manufacturer: Israel Military Industries Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 9×19 parabellum, 30- or 32-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 1,247 ft. The image featured for this article is © <a href="https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Flickr_-_Israel_Defense_Forces_-_Becoming_A_Soldier_of_the_Caracal_Battalion_(57).jpg" target="_blank" style="font-size: 100%">IDF</a> (<a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/deed.en" target="_blank" style="100%">CC BY-SA 3.0</a>) by <a href="https://www.flickr.com/people/45644610@N03" target="_blank" style="100%">https://www.flickr.com/people/45644610@N03</a>