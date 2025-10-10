S&P 500
Home > Military > Galatz Sniper Rifle A Welcomed Addition to Mossad’s Toolkit

Military

Galatz Sniper Rifle A Welcomed Addition to Mossad’s Toolkit

Galatz Sniper Rifle A Welcomed Addition to Mossad’s Toolkit

By Chris Lange

Oct 10, 2025  |  Updated 6:06 PM ET

Key Points

  • The Galatz, Israel’s Galil sniper variant, is central to the small arms toolkit of the Mossad
  • The Galil-derived sniper gives Mossad operators long-range options without the baggage of heavier sniper systems, letting teams stay light, fast and discreet
The Galatz, Israel’s Galil sniper variant, is central to the small arms toolkit of the Mossad (Israel’s Special Forces). The Galil-derived sniper gives Mossad operators long-range options without the baggage of heavier sniper systems, letting teams stay light, fast and discreet. In city streets and other compact locales, this blend of range, speed, and discretion is a tactical necessity. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is not just taking a look at the Galatz but the entire toolkit of small arms used by the Mossad.

To determine the guns used by the Mossad, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed guns cataloged by Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, and arms. Out of this catalog of guns, we removed similar guns and guns that are believed to no longer be in use. We ranked the guns according to when they entered service. We included supplemental data on the type of weapon, maximum effective range, and the caliber or ammunition used by each gun.

Here is a look at the guns used by the Mossad:

Why Are We Covering This?

Israel military | Military Silhouette
Joel Carillet / E+ via Getty Images

Understanding the weapons and small arms used by today’s militaries gives some insight into a nation’s combat capabilities, or even tactical doctrines. These guns are not just instruments of warfare, but they actually reflect the technological innovation and defense budgets for a given military over the time. By exploring which rifles, sidearms, machine guns, and support weapons are fielded by various armed forces, we can better understand how nations prepare for conflict, defend their interests, and ultimately shape their battlefield effectiveness.

52. Browning M1919 GPMG

MCCallumPhoto / iStock via Getty Images

  • Weapon type: Medium machine gun
  • Year entered service: 1919
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Rock Island Arsenal / General Motors / Buffalo Arms
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: .30-06, 7.62x51mm NATO, .303 British, 7.92x57mm Mauser, 7.62x54mmR, 250-round fabric belt
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; belt-fed; air-cooled
  • Maximum effective range: 6,560 ft.

51. Browning M2

UA M2 Browning 1 by General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - u0413u0435u043du0435u0440u0430u043bu044cu043du0438u0439 u0448u0442u0430u0431 u0417u0421u0423
UA M2 Browning 1 (CC BY 4.0) by General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - u0413u0435u043du0435u0440u0430u043bu044cu043du0438u0439 u0448u0442u0430u0431 u0417u0421u0423
  • Weapon type: Heavy machine gun
  • Year entered service: 1921
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Saco Defense Industries
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: .50 BMG, 12.7x99mm NATO, 110-round metallic link belt
  • Firing action: automatic short recoil-operated, air-cooled
  • Maximum effective range: 6,560 ft.

50. Browning Hi-Power / FN GP35

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Semi-automatic pistol
  • Year entered service: 1935
  • Country of origin: Belgium
  • Manufacturer: Browning Arms / Fabrique Nationale
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 7.65x21mm parabellum, .357 SIG, 13-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Short recoil-operated; semi-automatic
  • Maximum effective range: 131 ft.

49. Kalashnikov AK-47

AK-47 type II noBG by Nemo5576
AK-47 type II noBG (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by Nemo5576
  • Weapon type: Assault rifle
  • Year entered service: 1949
  • Country of origin: Soviet Union
  • Manufacturer: Izhmash / Kalashnikov
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x39mm, 30-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 985 ft.

48. IWI UZI

Uzi of the israeli armed forces by Uziel Galishto
Uzi of the israeli armed forces (CC BY-SA 3.0 DEED) by Uziel Galishto
  • Weapon type: Submachine gun
  • Year entered service: 1950
  • Country of origin: Israel
  • Manufacturer: Israel Military Industries
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum; .45 ACP, 10-, 20-, 40- or 50-round box magazine
  • Firing action: Open-bolt; blowback
  • Maximum effective range: 400 ft.

47. Remington Model 870

My Police 870 by Mitch Barrie
My Police 870 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Mitch Barrie
  • Weapon type: Pump-action shotgun
  • Year entered service: 1950
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Remington Arms
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12-, 16-, 20- or 28-gauge, 4- or 7-round tubular magazine
  • Firing action: Pump-action repeating
  • Maximum effective range: 120 ft.

46. Beretta Model 1951

Beretta1951 by Produce
Beretta1951 (CC BY-SA 3.0 DEED) by Produce
  • Weapon type: Semi-automatic service pistol
  • Year entered service: 1951
  • Country of origin: Italy
  • Manufacturer: Beretta
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum; 7.65x21mm parabellum, 8- or 10-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Short-recoil; locked breech; semi-automatic
  • Maximum effective range: 165 ft.

45. Fabrique Nationale FN MAG

FN MAG white background by FN Herstal
FN MAG white background (CC BY 2.0 DEED) by FN Herstal
  • Weapon type: General purpose machine gun
  • Year entered service: 1958
  • Country of origin: Belgium
  • Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, Various, metal-link belt fed
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; open bolt; automatic fire only
  • Maximum effective range: 3,937 ft.

44. Kalashnikov AKM

UltraONEs / iStock via Getty Images

  • Weapon type: Assault rifle
  • Year entered service: 1959
  • Country of origin: Soviet Union
  • Manufacturer: Kalashnikov / State Factories
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x39mm M1943, 20- or 30-round detachable box
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; automatic
  • Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.

43. Springfield M14

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Battle rifle
  • Year entered service: 1959
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Springfield Armory
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt, selective fire
  • Maximum effective range: 1,509 ft.

42. M79

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Single-shot grenade launcher
  • Year entered service: 1961
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Various contractors
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x46mm, Single shot
  • Firing action: Single-shot, breech-loaded; reusable
  • Maximum effective range: 1,150 ft.

41. RPG-7

Terry Moore/Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images
  • Weapon type: Rocket-propelled grenade launcher
  • Year entered service: 1961
  • Country of origin: Soviet Union
  • Manufacturer: Bazalt
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40mm, Single-shot
  • Firing action: Shoulder-fired; single-shot; reusable launch tube
  • Maximum effective range: 984 ft.

40. M72 LAW

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Disposable anti-tank rocket launcher
  • Year entered service: 1963
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Talley Industries
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 66mm, Single shot disposable tube
  • Firing action: Single-shot; disposable tube
  • Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.

39. Colt CAR-15 Commando

SAJ M4 rifle by Boksi
SAJ M4 rifle (CC BY-SA 3.0 DEED) by Boksi
  • Weapon type: Assault carbine / submachine gun
  • Year entered service: 1966
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Colt Firearms
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm M193, 20- or 30-round detachable box
  • Firing action: Semi/full auto; gas-operated; locking bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 1,320 ft.

38. Saco Mk 19

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: 40mm automatic grenade launcher
  • Year entered service: 1967
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Saco Defense Industries
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x53mm, Belt-fed
  • Firing action: Self-powered, air-cooled, belt-fed, blowback-operated
  • Maximum effective range: 4,500 ft.

37. Colt / AAI M203

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Breech-loading under-barrel grenade launcher
  • Year entered service: 1969
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Colf Defense; AAI Corporation; Airtronic
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x46mm grenade, Single-shot
  • Firing action: Single-shot
  • Maximum effective range: 480 ft.

36. Kalashnikov PKM

SpB-Museum-artillery-114 by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
SpB-Museum-artillery-114 (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
  • Weapon type: General purpose machine gun
  • Year entered service: 1969
  • Country of origin: Soviet Union
  • Manufacturer: Kalashnikov / State Factories
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x54mmR Russian, 100-, 200- or 250-round belt
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; open bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.

35. Hughes / Raytheon BGM-71 TOW / TOW-2

Public Domain / US Army

  • Weapon type: Anti-tank guided-missile system
  • Year entered service: 1970
  • Country of origin:
  • Manufacturer: Hughes Aircraft / Raytheon
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 127mm / 152mm, Single shot; reusable
  • Firing action:
  • Maximum effective range: 12,303 ft.

34. Ingram MAC-10 (M10)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Submachine gun
  • Year entered service: 1970
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Military Armament Corporation
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, .45ACP; .380 ACP, 30- or 32-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Blowback-operation; full-automatic fire
  • Maximum effective range: 164 ft.

33. IWI Galil ARM / SAR

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle
  • Year entered service: 1973
  • Country of origin: Israel
  • Manufacturer: Israel Military Industries
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm; 7.62×51,,, 25-, 35- or 50-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 1,804 ft.

32. Mossberg Model 590

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Pump-action shotgun
  • Year entered service: 1975
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: O.S. Mossberg & Sons
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12-gauge, 6-, 8-, or 9-round tubular magazine
  • Firing action: Pump-action slide
  • Maximum effective range: 130 ft.

31. M47 Dragon

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Portable wire-guided anti-tank missile system
  • Year entered service: 1975
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Raytheon / McDonnell Douglas
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 140mm, Single-shot, single use
  • Firing action: Single-shot, line-of-sight, hollow charge
  • Maximum effective range: 246 ft.

30. Heckler & Koch P11

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Underwater pistol
  • Year entered service: 1976
  • Country of origin: Germany
  • Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x36mm Special, 5-rounds total (one round per barrel)
  • Firing action: Electrically-actuated system
  • Maximum effective range: 50 ft.

29. IMI B-300

MAPATS by Natan Flayer
MAPATS (CC BY-SA 3.0 DEED) by Natan Flayer
  • Weapon type: Reusable anti-tank rocket system
  • Year entered service: 1980
  • Country of origin: Israel
  • Manufacturer: Israel Military Industries
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 82mm, Single-shot
  • Firing action: Single-shot; disposable tube
  • Maximum effective range: 1,312 ft.

28. IWI Mini-UZI

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Submachine gun
  • Year entered service: 1980
  • Country of origin: Israel
  • Manufacturer: Israel Military Industries
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9x19mm parabellum, 20-, 25- or 30-round box magazine
  • Firing action: Blowback-operation
  • Maximum effective range: 492 ft.

27. Barrett M82

Iakov Zaiats / iStock via Getty Images
  • Weapon type: Anti-tank / anti-material rifle
  • Year entered service: 1982
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Barrett Firearms
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12.7x99mm NATO, 10-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Semi-automatic; recoil-operated; rotating bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 1,850 ft.

26. Armsel Striker

Armsel Striker no background by Rama
Armsel Striker no background (CC BY-SA 2.0 DEED) by Rama
  • Weapon type: Semi-automatic shotgun
  • Year entered service: 1983
  • Country of origin: South Africa
  • Manufacturer: Armsel / Sentinel Arms / Reutech Defense Industries
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12-gauge, 7- or 12-round revolving cylinder magazine
  • Firing action: Semi-automatic; rotating cylinder
  • Maximum effective range: 65 ft.

25. Colt M16A2

M16A2 noBG by Armu00e9museum (The Swedish Army Museum)
M16A2 noBG (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by Armu00e9museum (The Swedish Army Museum)
  • Weapon type: Assault rifle
  • Year entered service: 1983
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Colt Defense
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; semi-automatic; select-fire
  • Maximum effective range: 1,969 ft.

24. Glock 17

Glock 17 by Defence Images
Glock 17 (BY-SA 2.0) by Defence Images
  • Weapon type: Semi-automatic service pistol
  • Year entered service: 1983
  • Country of origin: Austria
  • Manufacturer: Glock
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9x19mm parabellum, 10-, 17-, 19- and 33-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Recoil-operated; semi-automatic
  • Maximum effective range: 165 ft.

23. IWI Galil Sniper (Galatz)

Galil-Sniper-Galatz-r001 by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
Galil-Sniper-Galatz-r001 (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
  • Weapon type: Semi-automatic sniper rifle
  • Year entered service: 1983
  • Country of origin: Israel
  • Manufacturer: Israel Military Industries
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.

22. IMI M141 Bunker Defeat Munition (BDM) / SMAW-D

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Shoulder-launched multi-purpose assault weapon
  • Year entered service: 1984
  • Country of origin: Israel
  • Manufacturer: Israeli Military Industries
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 83mm, Single-shot
  • Firing action: Disposable shoulder-launched assault weapon
  • Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.

21. IMI MAPATS

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Man-portable anti-tank missile system
  • Year entered service: 1984
  • Country of origin: Israel
  • Manufacturer: Israel Military Industries
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 156mm, Single-shot, reusable launch tube
  • Firing action: Laser-guided, tube-launched
  • Maximum effective range: 16,400 ft.

20. IWI / Magnum Research Desert Eagle

Courtesy of Magnum Research

  • Weapon type: Semi-automatic PIstol
  • Year entered service: 1985
  • Country of origin: Israel
  • Manufacturer: Israel Weapon Industries (IWI) / Magnum Research Inc.
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: .357 Magnum, .41 Magnum, .44 Magnum, .440 Cor-bon, .50 Action Express, 7-, 8-, or 9-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; Semi-automatic
  • Maximum effective range: 656 ft.

19. Remington M24 SWS

M24--Our-IDF-2018-IZE-023 by Dr. Zachi Evenor and User:MathKnight
M24--Our-IDF-2018-IZE-023 (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Dr. Zachi Evenor and User:MathKnight
  • Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
  • Year entered service: 1987
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Remington Arms
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO; .338 Lapua Magnum, 5-round internal magazine / 5- or 10-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Manually-operated bolt-action
  • Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft.

18. Glock 19

Glock 19 by Cory Barnes
Glock 19 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Cory Barnes
  • Weapon type: Semi-automatic service pistol
  • Year entered service: 1988
  • Country of origin: Austria
  • Manufacturer: Glock
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 15-round detachable box
  • Firing action: Short-recoil / double-action
  • Maximum effective range: 165 ft.

17. M89

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
  • Year entered service: 1989
  • Country of origin:
  • Manufacturer: Harris Gunworks / McMillan
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 5-, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt action
  • Maximum effective range: ft.

16. Colt M16A4

The M16A4... by Program Executive Office Soldier
The M16A4... (CC BY 2.0) by Program Executive Office Soldier
  • Weapon type: Automatic assault rifle
  • Year entered service: 1990
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Colt Manufacturing
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56×45 NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated, semi-automatic, select fire
  • Maximum effective range: 1,968 ft.

15. IWI Jericho 941

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Semi-automatic pistol
  • Year entered service: 1990
  • Country of origin: Israel
  • Manufacturer: Israel Military Industries
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9x19mm parabellum; .40 S&W; .45 ACP, 9- or 13-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Short recoil; semi-automatic
  • Maximum effective range: 197 ft.

14. Stoner SR-25

Stoner SR-25 by MathKnight
Stoner SR-25 (CC BY-SA 3.0) by MathKnight
  • Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle
  • Year entered service: 1990
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Knights Armament
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt; semi-automatic
  • Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft.

13. Colt M4A1 SOPMOD

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Carbine rifle with special forces modification kit
  • Year entered service: 1993
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Colt Firearms / Knights Armament
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 1,968 ft.

12. SIG-Sauer P229

Courtesy of Sig Sauer
  • Weapon type: Semi-automatic concealed-carry security pistol
  • Year entered service: 1993
  • Country of origin: Switzerland
  • Manufacturer: SIG-Sauer
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: .40 S&W; .357 SIG; .22LR, 12-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Semi-automatic; short recoil
  • Maximum effective range: 82 ft.

11. Colt M4

Colt... by Jackolmos
Colt... (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Jackolmos
  • Weapon type: Assault carbine
  • Year entered service: 1994
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Colt Manufacturing / Remington Arms
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable box
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; semi/full-automatic; locking bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.

10. IWI Galil MAR

IMI-Galil by NatanFlayer
IMI-Galil (CC BY 2.0 DEED) by NatanFlayer
  • Weapon type: Compact assault rifle
  • Year entered service: 1995
  • Country of origin: Israel
  • Manufacturer: Israel Military Industries
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 35-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 984 ft.

9. IWI Galil Marksman Assault Rifle Mark 1

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle
  • Year entered service: 1996
  • Country of origin: Israel
  • Manufacturer: Israel Military Industries
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 1,312 ft.

8. IWI Negev

IWI Negev by Zachi Evenor
IWI Negev (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Zachi Evenor
  • Weapon type: Light machine gun
  • Year entered service: 1997
  • Country of origin: Israel
  • Manufacturer: Israel Military Industries
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 35-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt; selective-fire
  • Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.

7. Rafael SPIKE

SPIKE ATGM by Dave1185
SPIKE ATGM (CC BY 3.0 DEED) by Dave1185
  • Weapon type: Shoulder-fired, anti-tank, guided missile launcher
  • Year entered service: 1997
  • Country of origin: Israel
  • Manufacturer: Rafael Advanced Defense Systems
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 170mm, Single shot
  • Firing action: Automatic self-guidance; reusable launcher
  • Maximum effective range: 10,000 ft.

6. Benelli M4 Super 90 (M1014 JSCS)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Semi-automatic combat shotgun
  • Year entered service: 1999
  • Country of origin: Italy
  • Manufacturer: Benelli Armi
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12-gauge, 7+1 tube magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; semi-automatic
  • Maximum effective range: 164 ft.

5. Dynamit Noble MATADOR

IDF-Matador-66-IndependenceDay 0054 by MathKnight
IDF-Matador-66-IndependenceDay 0054 (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by MathKnight
  • Weapon type: Man-portable, shoulder-fired rocket launcher
  • Year entered service: 2000
  • Country of origin: Germany
  • Manufacturer: Dynamit Nobel Defense / Rafael Advanced Defence Systems
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 90mm, Single-shot
  • Firing action: Single-shot; disposable tube
  • Maximum effective range: 1,600 ft.

4. H-S Precision HTR

IDF Barak 338 - H-S Precision ... by Zachi Evenor
IDF Barak 338 - H-S Precision ... (CC BY 2.0) by Zachi Evenor
  • Weapon type: Sniper rifle
  • Year entered service: 2000
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: H-S Precision
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: .338 Lapua Magnum, .308 Winchester, .300 Winchester Magnum, 3-, 4- or 10-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Manually-operated bolt-action
  • Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft.

3. General Dynamics Mk 47 Striker AGL

MK47 Striker closeup by Jasonkwe
MK47 Striker closeup (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Jasonkwe
  • Weapon type: Automatic grenade launcher
  • Year entered service: 2006
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: General Dynamics
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x53mm, Belt-fed
  • Firing action: Short-recoil; belt-fed
  • Maximum effective range: 5,600 ft.

2. IWI TAR-21 (Tavor)

File:IWI-Tavor-TAR-21w1.jpg by MathKnight
File:IWI-Tavor-TAR-21w1.jpg (CC BY 3.0) by MathKnight
  • Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle
  • Year entered service: 2006
  • Country of origin: Israel
  • Manufacturer: Israel Military Industries
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO; 9x19mm parabellum, 20- or 30-round detachable box
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 1,805 ft.

1. IWI X95 (Micro-Tavor)

MicroTavorX95MARS-white by TheStriker
MicroTavorX95MARS-white (CC BY 4.0 DEED) by TheStriker
  • Weapon type: Compact bullpup assault rifle
  • Year entered service: 2009
  • Country of origin: Israel
  • Manufacturer: Israel Military Industries
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 9×19 parabellum, 30- or 32-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 1,247 ft.

