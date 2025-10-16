The Army Rangers’ M249 SAW Delivers Nonstop Suppression Fire

Key Points From ambushes to raids, the FN M249 SAW has become a workhorse for Army Ranger strike teams The M249 SAW is a belt-fed light machine gun that is capable of sustaining suppressive fire without slowing down ambush or raid teams These are just two types of missions that Army Rangers carry out, and they need a big toolkit of small arms to effectively manage these and many other mission types Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor) From ambushes to raids, the FN M249 SAW has become a workhorse for Army Ranger strike teams. The M249 SAW is a belt-fed light machine gun that is capable of sustaining suppressive fire without slowing down ambush and raid teams. Rugged and relatively light for its class, this LWMG is built to deliver continuous engagement when seconds count. The main purpose of the M249 is to hold enemies under fire long enough for maneuver and decision by the Army Rangers. When it comes to ambushing, the goal of the Army Rangers is to surprise, fix, or destroy an enemy force or target. Part of the ambush is pinning down opposing forces and not allowing for a retreat–this is where weapons like the M249 SAW come into play. Suppressive fire effectively freezes enemy forces, fixing them, and allowing for flanking or other tactical maneuvers. In terms of raiding, this direct-action mission is more a smash-and-grab (basically). It relies on accurate intelligence to carry out an objective. Essentially, teams like the Army Rangers are sent to capture, destroy, seize, or gather intelligence while taking out anything in their path. Again, speed and surprise and key to this type of mission, and weapons like the M249 SAW are effective in paralyzing enemy forces in this lightning attack. These are just two types of missions that Army Rangers carry out, and they need a big toolkit of small arms to effectively manage these and many other mission types. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look, not just at the M249 SAW, but at the entirety of the Army Ranger small arms arsenal. To determine the oldest guns used by the US Army Rangers, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed guns cataloged by Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, and arms. Out of this catalog of guns, we removed similar guns and guns that are believed to no longer be in use. We ranked the guns according to when they entered service. We included supplemental data on the type of weapon, maximum effective range, and the caliber or ammunition used by each gun. Here is a look at the oldest guns used by the US Army Rangers: Why Are We Covering This? Understanding the weapons and small arms used by today’s militaries gives some insight into a nation’s combat capabilities, or even tactical doctrines. These guns are not just instruments of warfare, but they actually reflect the technological innovation and defense budgets for a given military over the time. By exploring which rifles, sidearms, machine guns, and support weapons are fielded by various armed forces, we can better understand how nations prepare for conflict, defend their interests, and ultimately shape their battlefield effectiveness. 44. Carl-Gustav M4 (CGM4) Weapon type: Man-portable, shoulder-fired multirole weapon Year entered service: 2014 Country of origin: Sweden Manufacturer: Saab Technologies Caliber of ammunition and feed: 70mm, Single-shot Firing action: Trigger-actuated Maximum effective range: 1,600 ft. 43. AirTronic PSRL-1 (RPG-7USA) Weapon type: Anti-armor / anti-personnel should-fired rocket launcher Year entered service: 2009 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: AirTronic Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40mm, Single-shot; reusable launch tube Firing action: Single-shot Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft. 42. Fabrique Nationale FN SCAR (Mk 16 / Mk 17) FN SCAR-L - FN SCAR-H (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Arbal01 Weapon type: Automatic assault rifle Year entered service: 2009 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-(mk 17) or 30-round (mk 16) box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft. 41. Barrett M107 M107... (CC BY-SA 3.0) by u7384u53f2u751f Weapon type: Anti-materiel / anti-personnel sniper rifle Year entered service: 2008 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Barrett Firearms Company Caliber of ammunition and feed: .50 BMG (12.7x99mm NATO), 10-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Recoil operated, rotating bolt, semi-automatic Maximum effective range: 1,850 ft. 40. M110 SASS Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle Year entered service: 2007 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Knight’s Armament Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft. 39. General Dynamics Mk 47 Striker AGL Weapon type: Automatic grenade launcher Year entered service: 2006 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: General Dynamics Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x53mm, Belt-fed Firing action: Short-recoil; belt-fed Maximum effective range: 5,600 ft. 38. Heckler & Koch HK G28 Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle Year entered service: 2006 Country of origin: Germany Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; semi-automatic Maximum effective range: 2,000 ft. 37. M32 MGL Weapon type: Six-shot grenade launcher Year entered service: 2006 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Milkor Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x46mm, Six-shot non-removable rotating cylinder Firing action: Spring-driven rotating cylinder Maximum effective range: 1,315 ft. 36. McMillan TAC-338 Tac-338 (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Dr.bike Weapon type: Sniper rifle Year entered service: 2005 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: McMillan Tactical Products Caliber of ammunition and feed: .338 Lapua Magnum, .338 Norma Magnum, 5-round magazine Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt action Maximum effective range: 5,250 ft. 35. Mk 14 Mod 0 EBR Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle Year entered service: 2004 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Smith Enterprises Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt, semi-automatic Maximum effective range: 1,500 ft. 34. Fabrique Nationale Mk 46 LWMG Weapon type: Light weight machine gun Year entered service: 2003 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, Disintegrating Belt Feed Firing action: Gas-operated; open bolt; full-automatic Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft. 33. Fabrique Nationale Mk 48 LWMG Weapon type: Light weight machine gun Year entered service: 2003 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, Disintegrating belt Firing action: Gas-operated; open bolt; belt-fed Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft. 32. Navy Mark 12 Special Purpose Rifle (Mk 12 SPR) Weapon type: Sniper rifle / designated marksman rifle Year entered service: 2002 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Colt Firearms Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 1,800 ft. 31. FGM-148 Javelin Weapon type: Anti-tank guided missile launcher Year entered service: 1996 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Raytheon / Lockheed Martin Caliber of ammunition and feed: 127mm, Single-shot, reusable launcher Firing action: Imaging infrared, impact force solid fuel rocket Maximum effective range: 8,202 ft. 30. Colt M4 Colt... (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Jackolmos Weapon type: Assault carbine Year entered service: 1994 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Colt Manufacturing / Remington Arms Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable box Firing action: Gas-operated; semi/full-automatic; locking bolt Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft. 29. Colt M4A1 SOPMOD Weapon type: Carbine rifle with special forces modification kit Year entered service: 1993 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Colt Firearms / Knights Armament Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 1,968 ft. 28. Beretta M9 Weapon type: Semi-automatic pistol Year entered service: 1990 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Beretta Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9x19mm Parabellum, 15-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Semi-automatic, single / double-action pistol Maximum effective range: 164 ft. 27. Colt M16A4 The M16A4... (CC BY 2.0) by Program Executive Office Soldier Weapon type: Automatic assault rifle Year entered service: 1990 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Colt Manufacturing Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56×45 NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated, semi-automatic, select fire Maximum effective range: 1,968 ft. 26. Stoner SR-25 Stoner SR-25 (CC BY-SA 3.0) by MathKnight Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle Year entered service: 1990 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Knights Armament Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt; semi-automatic Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft. 25. Glock 19 Glock 19 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Cory Barnes Weapon type: Semi-automatic service pistol Year entered service: 1988 Country of origin: Austria Manufacturer: Glock Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 15-round detachable box Firing action: Short-recoil / double-action Maximum effective range: 165 ft. 24. SIG-Sauer P228 Weapon type: Semi-automatic service pistol Year entered service: 1988 Country of origin: Switzerland Manufacturer: SIG-Sauer Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 13-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Semi-automatic; recoil-operated Maximum effective range: 165 ft. 23. M136 Light Anti-Armor Weapon (AT4) AT4 SAAB (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Swadim Weapon type: Man-portable disposable anti-armor rocket launcher Year entered service: 1987 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Alliant TechSystems Caliber of ammunition and feed: 84mm, Single-shot Firing action: Self-contained recoilless rifle Maximum effective range: 985 ft. 22. Remington M24 SWS IDF M24 SWS 2018 (CC BY 2.0) by Zachi Evenor Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle Year entered service: 1987 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Remington Arms Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO; .338 Lapua Magnum, 5-round internal magazine / 5- or 10-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Manually-operated bolt-action Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft. 21. Colt M45 MEU (SOC) Weapon type: Special forces semi-automatic service pistol Year entered service: 1986 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Colt Manufacturing Caliber of ammunition and feed: .45 ACP, 7-round box magazine Firing action: Semi-automatic; recoil-operated Maximum effective range: 165 ft. 20. Saco M60E3 M60MG (CC BY 3.0) by MarcusBurns Weapon type: Light machine gun Year entered service: 1986 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Saco Defense Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 100-round disintegrating link belt Firing action: Air-cooled, gas-operated, disintegrating metallic link-belt Maximum effective range: 3,600 ft. 19. Fabrique Nationale M249 SAW / LMG Weapon type: Light machine gun Year entered service: 1984 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: FN Manufacturing Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 30-round detachable box; 200-round metal link belt Firing action: Gas-operated; open bolt Maximum effective range: 2,600 ft. 18. SIG-Sauer P226 Weapon type: Semi-automatic handgun Year entered service: 1984 Country of origin: Switzerland Manufacturer: SIG-Sauer Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 12-, 13-, 15-, 17-, 18-, or 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Semi-automatic; short-recoil; double-action Maximum effective range: 165 ft. 17. Colt M16A2 M16A2 noBG (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by Armu00e9museum (The Swedish Army Museum) Weapon type: Assault rifle Year entered service: 1983 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Colt Defense Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; semi-automatic; select-fire Maximum effective range: 1,969 ft. 16. RAI Model 300 / Model 500 (Haskins Rifle) Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle Year entered service: 1983 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Jerry Haskins / Research Armament Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12.7x99mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 8.58x71mm, 4- or 5-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system Maximum effective range: 4,265 ft. 15. ST Kinetics Ultimax 100 Cis-ultimax-100 (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Dracardo Weapon type: Light machine gun Year entered service: 1982 Country of origin: Singapore Manufacturer: Chartered Industries of Singapore Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round box magazine or 100-round drum Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft. 14. FIM-92 Stinger Weapon type: Man-portable air defense missile system Year entered service: 1981 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: General Dynamics / Raytheon Caliber of ammunition and feed: 70mm, Single-shot Firing action: Shoulder-launcheed, infrared homing portable surface-to-air missile system Maximum effective range: 15,750 ft. 13. Fabrique Nationale M240 Weapon type: General purpose machine gun Year entered service: 1977 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: FN Manufacturing Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, Disintegrating metal link feed of various counts Firing action: Gas-operated; open-bolt; belt-fed; full-automatic Maximum effective range: 5,905 ft. 12. Mossberg Model 590 Mossberg 500 Pump Shotgun (BY 4.0) by Samurai_Chad Weapon type: Pump-action shotgun Year entered service: 1975 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: O.S. Mossberg & Sons Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12-gauge, 6-, 8-, or 9-round tubular magazine Firing action: Pump-action slide Maximum effective range: 130 ft. 11. Steyr GB Steyr GB (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Grzegorz Wiu015bniewolski Weapon type: Semi-automatic pistol Year entered service: 1974 Country of origin: Austria Manufacturer: Steyr-Daimler-Puch Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 18-round box Firing action: Delayed-blowback Maximum effective range: 147 ft. 10. Colt / AAI M203 Weapon type: Breech-loading under-barrel grenade launcher Year entered service: 1969 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Colf Defense; AAI Corporation; Airtronic Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x46mm grenade, Single-shot Firing action: Single-shot Maximum effective range: 480 ft. 9. Saco Mk 19 Weapon type: 40mm automatic grenade launcher Year entered service: 1967 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Saco Defense Industries Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x53mm, Belt-fed Firing action: Self-powered, air-cooled, belt-fed, blowback-operated Maximum effective range: 4,500 ft. 8. Remington M40 Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle Year entered service: 1966 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Remington Arms Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, .308 Winchester, 5-round integral box magazine, 5-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Bolt-action, rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft. 7. M67 Recoilless Rifle Weapon type: Portable anti-infantry / anti-armor weapon Year entered service: 1963 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: State Factories Caliber of ammunition and feed: 90mm, Single-shot Firing action: Recoilless, reusable launch tube Maximum effective range: 5,576 ft. 6. M72 LAW Weapon type: Disposable anti-tank rocket launcher Year entered service: 1963 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Talley Industries Caliber of ammunition and feed: 66mm, Single shot disposable tube Firing action: Single-shot; disposable tube Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft. 5. M79 Weapon type: Single-shot grenade launcher Year entered service: 1961 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Various contractors Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x46mm, Single shot Firing action: Single-shot, breech-loaded; reusable Maximum effective range: 1,150 ft. 4. Saco M60 Weapon type: General purpose machine gun Year entered service: 1957 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Saco Defense Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, Disintegrating link belt of various counts Firing action: Gas-operated open bolt Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft. 3. Johnson LMG Weapon type: Squad support weapon Year entered service: 1941 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Cranston Arms Company Caliber of ammunition and feed: 30-06 Springfield, 25-round detachable box Firing action: Short recoil operated, single-shot, full-automatic Maximum effective range: 2,300 ft. 2. Browning M2 Weapon type: Heavy machine gun Year entered service: 1921 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Saco Defense Industries Caliber of ammunition and feed: .50 BMG, 12.7x99mm NATO, 110-round metallic link belt Firing action: automatic short recoil-operated, air-cooled Maximum effective range: 6,560 ft. 1. Colt M1911 Weapon type: Semi-automatic service pistol Year entered service: 1911 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Colt Firearms Caliber of ammunition and feed: .45 ACP, 7-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Single-action; short recoil-operated Maximum effective range: 82 ft. The image featured for this article is © Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons