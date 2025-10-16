S&P 500
Stock Market Live October 16: S&P 500 (VOO) Rising Early On Investor Enthusiasm
Home > Military > The Army Rangers’ M249 SAW Delivers Nonstop Suppression Fire

Military

The Army Rangers’ M249 SAW Delivers Nonstop Suppression Fire

The Army Rangers’ M249 SAW Delivers Nonstop Suppression Fire
By Chris Lange
Key Points

  • From ambushes to raids, the FN M249 SAW has become a workhorse for Army Ranger strike teams
  • The M249 SAW is a belt-fed light machine gun that is capable of sustaining suppressive fire without slowing down ambush or raid teams
  • These are just two types of missions that Army Rangers carry out, and they need a big toolkit of small arms to effectively manage these and many other mission types
From ambushes to raids, the FN M249 SAW has become a workhorse for Army Ranger strike teams. The M249 SAW is a belt-fed light machine gun that is capable of sustaining suppressive fire without slowing down ambush and raid teams. Rugged and relatively light for its class, this LWMG is built to deliver continuous engagement when seconds count. The main purpose of the M249 is to hold enemies under fire long enough for maneuver and decision by the Army Rangers.

When it comes to ambushing, the goal of the Army Rangers is to surprise, fix, or destroy an enemy force or target. Part of the ambush is pinning down opposing forces and not allowing for a retreat–this is where weapons like the M249 SAW come into play. Suppressive fire effectively freezes enemy forces, fixing them, and allowing for flanking or other tactical maneuvers.

In terms of raiding, this direct-action mission is more a smash-and-grab (basically). It relies on accurate intelligence to carry out an objective. Essentially, teams like the Army Rangers are sent to capture, destroy, seize, or gather intelligence while taking out anything in their path. Again, speed and surprise and key to this type of mission, and weapons like the M249 SAW are effective in paralyzing enemy forces in this lightning attack.

These are just two types of missions that Army Rangers carry out, and they need a big toolkit of small arms to effectively manage these and many other mission types. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look, not just at the M249 SAW, but at the entirety of the Army Ranger small arms arsenal.

To determine the oldest guns used by the US Army Rangers, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed guns cataloged by Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, and arms. Out of this catalog of guns, we removed similar guns and guns that are believed to no longer be in use. We ranked the guns according to when they entered service. We included supplemental data on the type of weapon, maximum effective range, and the caliber or ammunition used by each gun.

Here is a look at the oldest guns used by the US Army Rangers:

Why Are We Covering This?

Veterans Day. US soldier. US Army. The United States Armed Forces. American Military
Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com

Understanding the weapons and small arms used by today’s militaries gives some insight into a nation’s combat capabilities, or even tactical doctrines. These guns are not just instruments of warfare, but they actually reflect the technological innovation and defense budgets for a given military over the time. By exploring which rifles, sidearms, machine guns, and support weapons are fielded by various armed forces, we can better understand how nations prepare for conflict, defend their interests, and ultimately shape their battlefield effectiveness.

44. Carl-Gustav M4 (CGM4)

User:Reise Reise / Wikimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Man-portable, shoulder-fired multirole weapon
  • Year entered service: 2014
  • Country of origin: Sweden
  • Manufacturer: Saab Technologies
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 70mm, Single-shot
  • Firing action: Trigger-actuated
  • Maximum effective range: 1,600 ft.

43. AirTronic PSRL-1 (RPG-7USA)

SU1677 / Wikimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Anti-armor / anti-personnel should-fired rocket launcher
  • Year entered service: 2009
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: AirTronic
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40mm, Single-shot; reusable launch tube
  • Firing action: Single-shot
  • Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft.

42. Fabrique Nationale FN SCAR (Mk 16 / Mk 17)

FN SCAR-L - FN SCAR-H by Arbal01
FN SCAR-L - FN SCAR-H (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Arbal01
  • Weapon type: Automatic assault rifle
  • Year entered service: 2009
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-(mk 17) or 30-round (mk 16) box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.

41. Barrett M107

M107... by u7384u53f2u751f
M107... (CC BY-SA 3.0) by u7384u53f2u751f
  • Weapon type: Anti-materiel / anti-personnel sniper rifle
  • Year entered service: 2008
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Barrett Firearms Company
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: .50 BMG (12.7x99mm NATO), 10-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Recoil operated, rotating bolt, semi-automatic
  • Maximum effective range: 1,850 ft.

40. M110 SASS

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle
  • Year entered service: 2007
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Knight’s Armament
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft.

39. General Dynamics Mk 47 Striker AGL

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Automatic grenade launcher
  • Year entered service: 2006
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: General Dynamics
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x53mm, Belt-fed
  • Firing action: Short-recoil; belt-fed
  • Maximum effective range: 5,600 ft.

38. Heckler & Koch HK G28

Rüdiger Müller / Wikimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle
  • Year entered service: 2006
  • Country of origin: Germany
  • Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; semi-automatic
  • Maximum effective range: 2,000 ft.

37. M32 MGL

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Six-shot grenade launcher
  • Year entered service: 2006
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Milkor
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x46mm, Six-shot non-removable rotating cylinder
  • Firing action: Spring-driven rotating cylinder
  • Maximum effective range: 1,315 ft.

36. McMillan TAC-338

Tac-338 by Dr.bike
Tac-338 (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Dr.bike
  • Weapon type: Sniper rifle
  • Year entered service: 2005
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: McMillan Tactical Products
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: .338 Lapua Magnum, .338 Norma Magnum, 5-round magazine
  • Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt action
  • Maximum effective range: 5,250 ft.

35. Mk 14 Mod 0 EBR

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle
  • Year entered service: 2004
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Smith Enterprises
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt, semi-automatic
  • Maximum effective range: 1,500 ft.

34. Fabrique Nationale Mk 46 LWMG

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Light weight machine gun
  • Year entered service: 2003
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, Disintegrating Belt Feed
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; open bolt; full-automatic
  • Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft.

33. Fabrique Nationale Mk 48 LWMG

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Light weight machine gun
  • Year entered service: 2003
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, Disintegrating belt
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; open bolt; belt-fed
  • Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft.

32. Navy Mark 12 Special Purpose Rifle (Mk 12 SPR)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Sniper rifle / designated marksman rifle
  • Year entered service: 2002
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Colt Firearms
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 1,800 ft.

31. FGM-148 Javelin

Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Anti-tank guided missile launcher
  • Year entered service: 1996
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Raytheon / Lockheed Martin
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 127mm, Single-shot, reusable launcher
  • Firing action: Imaging infrared, impact force solid fuel rocket
  • Maximum effective range: 8,202 ft.

30. Colt M4

Colt... by Jackolmos
Colt... (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Jackolmos
  • Weapon type: Assault carbine
  • Year entered service: 1994
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Colt Manufacturing / Remington Arms
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable box
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; semi/full-automatic; locking bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.

29. Colt M4A1 SOPMOD

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Carbine rifle with special forces modification kit
  • Year entered service: 1993
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Colt Firearms / Knights Armament
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 1,968 ft.

28. Beretta M9

Beretta M9 semi automatic pistols by Sergeant Matt Hecht / CC0 1.0 (https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/)
  • Weapon type: Semi-automatic pistol
  • Year entered service: 1990
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Beretta
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9x19mm Parabellum, 15-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Semi-automatic, single / double-action pistol
  • Maximum effective range: 164 ft.

27. Colt M16A4

The M16A4... by Program Executive Office Soldier
The M16A4... (CC BY 2.0) by Program Executive Office Soldier
  • Weapon type: Automatic assault rifle
  • Year entered service: 1990
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Colt Manufacturing
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56×45 NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated, semi-automatic, select fire
  • Maximum effective range: 1,968 ft.

26. Stoner SR-25

Stoner SR-25 by MathKnight
Stoner SR-25 (CC BY-SA 3.0) by MathKnight
  • Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle
  • Year entered service: 1990
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Knights Armament
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt; semi-automatic
  • Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft.

25. Glock 19

Glock 19 by Cory Barnes
Glock 19 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Cory Barnes
  • Weapon type: Semi-automatic service pistol
  • Year entered service: 1988
  • Country of origin: Austria
  • Manufacturer: Glock
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 15-round detachable box
  • Firing action: Short-recoil / double-action
  • Maximum effective range: 165 ft.

24. SIG-Sauer P228

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Semi-automatic service pistol
  • Year entered service: 1988
  • Country of origin: Switzerland
  • Manufacturer: SIG-Sauer
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 13-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Semi-automatic; recoil-operated
  • Maximum effective range: 165 ft.

23. M136 Light Anti-Armor Weapon (AT4)

AT4 SAAB by Swadim
AT4 SAAB (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Swadim
  • Weapon type: Man-portable disposable anti-armor rocket launcher
  • Year entered service: 1987
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Alliant TechSystems
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 84mm, Single-shot
  • Firing action: Self-contained recoilless rifle
  • Maximum effective range: 985 ft.

22. Remington M24 SWS

IDF M24 SWS 2018 by Zachi Evenor
IDF M24 SWS 2018 (CC BY 2.0) by Zachi Evenor
  • Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
  • Year entered service: 1987
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Remington Arms
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO; .338 Lapua Magnum, 5-round internal magazine / 5- or 10-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Manually-operated bolt-action
  • Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft.

21. Colt M45 MEU (SOC)

Icikas8azp / Wikimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Special forces semi-automatic service pistol
  • Year entered service: 1986
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Colt Manufacturing
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: .45 ACP, 7-round box magazine
  • Firing action: Semi-automatic; recoil-operated
  • Maximum effective range: 165 ft.

20. Saco M60E3

M60MG by MarcusBurns
M60MG (CC BY 3.0) by MarcusBurns
  • Weapon type: Light machine gun
  • Year entered service: 1986
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Saco Defense
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 100-round disintegrating link belt
  • Firing action: Air-cooled, gas-operated, disintegrating metallic link-belt
  • Maximum effective range: 3,600 ft.

19. Fabrique Nationale M249 SAW / LMG

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Light machine gun
  • Year entered service: 1984
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: FN Manufacturing
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 30-round detachable box; 200-round metal link belt
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; open bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 2,600 ft.

18. SIG-Sauer P226

timothytsuihin / Flickr
  • Weapon type: Semi-automatic handgun
  • Year entered service: 1984
  • Country of origin: Switzerland
  • Manufacturer: SIG-Sauer
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 12-, 13-, 15-, 17-, 18-, or 20-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Semi-automatic; short-recoil; double-action
  • Maximum effective range: 165 ft.

17. Colt M16A2

M16A2 noBG by Armu00e9museum (The Swedish Army Museum)
M16A2 noBG (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by Armu00e9museum (The Swedish Army Museum)
  • Weapon type: Assault rifle
  • Year entered service: 1983
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Colt Defense
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; semi-automatic; select-fire
  • Maximum effective range: 1,969 ft.

16. RAI Model 300 / Model 500 (Haskins Rifle)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
  • Year entered service: 1983
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Jerry Haskins / Research Armament
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12.7x99mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 8.58x71mm, 4- or 5-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Manually-actuated bolt-action system
  • Maximum effective range: 4,265 ft.

15. ST Kinetics Ultimax 100

Cis-ultimax-100 by Dracardo
Cis-ultimax-100 (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Dracardo
  • Weapon type: Light machine gun
  • Year entered service: 1982
  • Country of origin: Singapore
  • Manufacturer: Chartered Industries of Singapore
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round box magazine or 100-round drum
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.

14. FIM-92 Stinger

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Man-portable air defense missile system
  • Year entered service: 1981
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: General Dynamics / Raytheon
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 70mm, Single-shot
  • Firing action: Shoulder-launcheed, infrared homing portable surface-to-air missile system
  • Maximum effective range: 15,750 ft.

13. Fabrique Nationale M240

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: General purpose machine gun
  • Year entered service: 1977
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: FN Manufacturing
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, Disintegrating metal link feed of various counts
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; open-bolt; belt-fed; full-automatic
  • Maximum effective range: 5,905 ft.

12. Mossberg Model 590

Mossberg 500 Pump Shotgun by Samurai_Chad
Mossberg 500 Pump Shotgun (BY 4.0) by Samurai_Chad
  • Weapon type: Pump-action shotgun
  • Year entered service: 1975
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: O.S. Mossberg & Sons
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12-gauge, 6-, 8-, or 9-round tubular magazine
  • Firing action: Pump-action slide
  • Maximum effective range: 130 ft.

11. Steyr GB

Steyr GB by Grzegorz Wiu015bniewolski
Steyr GB (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Grzegorz Wiu015bniewolski
  • Weapon type: Semi-automatic pistol
  • Year entered service: 1974
  • Country of origin: Austria
  • Manufacturer: Steyr-Daimler-Puch
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 18-round box
  • Firing action: Delayed-blowback
  • Maximum effective range: 147 ft.

10. Colt / AAI M203

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Breech-loading under-barrel grenade launcher
  • Year entered service: 1969
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Colf Defense; AAI Corporation; Airtronic
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x46mm grenade, Single-shot
  • Firing action: Single-shot
  • Maximum effective range: 480 ft.

9. Saco Mk 19

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: 40mm automatic grenade launcher
  • Year entered service: 1967
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Saco Defense Industries
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x53mm, Belt-fed
  • Firing action: Self-powered, air-cooled, belt-fed, blowback-operated
  • Maximum effective range: 4,500 ft.

8. Remington M40

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
  • Year entered service: 1966
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Remington Arms
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, .308 Winchester, 5-round integral box magazine, 5-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Bolt-action, rotating bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.

7. M67 Recoilless Rifle

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Portable anti-infantry / anti-armor weapon
  • Year entered service: 1963
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: State Factories
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 90mm, Single-shot
  • Firing action: Recoilless, reusable launch tube
  • Maximum effective range: 5,576 ft.

6. M72 LAW

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Disposable anti-tank rocket launcher
  • Year entered service: 1963
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Talley Industries
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 66mm, Single shot disposable tube
  • Firing action: Single-shot; disposable tube
  • Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.

5. M79

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Single-shot grenade launcher
  • Year entered service: 1961
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Various contractors
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x46mm, Single shot
  • Firing action: Single-shot, breech-loaded; reusable
  • Maximum effective range: 1,150 ft.

4. Saco M60

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: General purpose machine gun
  • Year entered service: 1957
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Saco Defense
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, Disintegrating link belt of various counts
  • Firing action: Gas-operated open bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.

3. Johnson LMG

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Squad support weapon
  • Year entered service: 1941
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Cranston Arms Company
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 30-06 Springfield, 25-round detachable box
  • Firing action: Short recoil operated, single-shot, full-automatic
  • Maximum effective range: 2,300 ft.

2. Browning M2

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Heavy machine gun
  • Year entered service: 1921
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Saco Defense Industries
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: .50 BMG, 12.7x99mm NATO, 110-round metallic link belt
  • Firing action: automatic short recoil-operated, air-cooled
  • Maximum effective range: 6,560 ft.

1. Colt M1911

Courtesy of Colt
  • Weapon type: Semi-automatic service pistol
  • Year entered service: 1911
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Colt Firearms
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: .45 ACP, 7-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Single-action; short recoil-operated
  • Maximum effective range: 82 ft.

The image featured for this article is © Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

