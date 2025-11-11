From Rifle to Sidearm: Inside the Arsenal Every Marine Trains With

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

November 10 marks the 249th birthday of the United States Marine Corps, one of the deadliest fighting forces on Earth. Every Marine learns to handle the Corps’ modern arsenal, from the old school M1911 to the newer M249 SAW. Each of these firearms is a key part of the Marine’s toolkit, and what makes them effective on the battlefield. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a look at what the USMC has in its arsenal.

To determine the guns currently used by the U.S. Marine Corps, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed guns cataloged by Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, and arms. We ordered the guns chronologically. We included supplemental data on the type of weapon, maximum effective range, and the caliber or ammunition used by each gun.

Here is a look at the small arms used by the U.S. Marine Corps:

Why Are We Covering This?

Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com

Understanding the weapons and small arms used by today’s militaries gives some insight into a nation’s combat capabilities, or even tactical doctrines. These guns are not just instruments of warfare, but they actually reflect the technological innovation and defense budgets for a given military over the time. By exploring which rifles, sidearms, machine guns, and support weapons are fielded by various armed forces, we can better understand how nations prepare for conflict, defend their interests, and ultimately shape their battlefield effectiveness.

38. IXI-EW Dronekiller

2019 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Weapon type: Man-portable counter drone system

Man-portable counter drone system Year entered service: 2020

2020 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: IXI-EW

IXI-EW Caliber of ammunition and feed: N/A, N/A

N/A, N/A Firing action: Electronic

Electronic Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.

37. Heckler & Koch HK M27

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle

Designated marksman rifle Year entered service: 2011

2011 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch

Heckler & Koch Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine

5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating-bolt; select-fire; piston-driven

Gas-operated; rotating-bolt; select-fire; piston-driven Maximum effective range: 1,800 ft.

36. Heckler & Koch M320 GLM

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Single-shot under-barrel grenade launcher

Single-shot under-barrel grenade launcher Year entered service: 2010

2010 Country of origin: Germany

Germany Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch

Heckler & Koch Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x46mm SR, Single-shot

40x46mm SR, Single-shot Firing action: Double-action; single-shot

Double-action; single-shot Maximum effective range: 492 ft.

35. Fabrique Nationale FN SCAR (Mk 16 / Mk 17)

Weapon type: Automatic assault rifle

Automatic assault rifle Year entered service: 2009

2009 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale

Fabrique Nationale Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-(mk 17) or 30-round (mk 16) box magazine

5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-(mk 17) or 30-round (mk 16) box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt

Gas-operated; rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.

34. M39 Enhanced Marksman Rifle

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle

Designated marksman rifle Year entered service: 2008

2008 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: USMC Armorers

USMC Armorers Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine

7.62x51mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt

Gas-operated, rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 2,550 ft.

33. M110 SASS

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle

Designated marksman rifle Year entered service: 2007

2007 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Knight’s Armament

Knight’s Armament Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine

7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt

Gas-operated, rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft.

32. M32 MGL

Weapon type: Six-shot grenade launcher

Six-shot grenade launcher Year entered service: 2006

2006 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Milkor

Milkor Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x46mm, Six-shot non-removable rotating cylinder

40x46mm, Six-shot non-removable rotating cylinder Firing action: Spring-driven rotating cylinder

Spring-driven rotating cylinder Maximum effective range: 1,315 ft.

31. Navy Mark 12 Special Purpose Rifle (Mk 12 SPR)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Sniper rifle / designated marksman rifle

Sniper rifle / designated marksman rifle Year entered service: 2002

2002 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Colt Firearms

Colt Firearms Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable box magazine

5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt

Gas-operated, rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 1,800 ft.

30. Benelli M4 Super 90 (M1014 JSCS)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Semi-automatic combat shotgun

Semi-automatic combat shotgun Year entered service: 1999

1999 Country of origin: Italy

Italy Manufacturer: Benelli Armi

Benelli Armi Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12-gauge, 7+1 tube magazine

12-gauge, 7+1 tube magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; semi-automatic

Gas-operated; semi-automatic Maximum effective range: 164 ft.

29. Kimber Custom

Weapon type: Semi-automatic pistol

Semi-automatic pistol Year entered service: 1997

1997 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Kimber Manufacturing

Kimber Manufacturing Caliber of ammunition and feed: .45 ACP, 7-, 8- or 10-round detachable box magazine

.45 ACP, 7-, 8- or 10-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Semi-automatic, single-action

Semi-automatic, single-action Maximum effective range: 150 ft.

28. FGM-148 Javelin

U.S. Army soldier or employee/Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Anti-tank guided missile launcher

Anti-tank guided missile launcher Year entered service: 1996

1996 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Raytheon / Lockheed Martin

Raytheon / Lockheed Martin Caliber of ammunition and feed: 127mm, Single-shot, reusable launcher

127mm, Single-shot, reusable launcher Firing action: Imaging infrared, impact force solid fuel rocket

Imaging infrared, impact force solid fuel rocket Maximum effective range: 8,202 ft.

27. Colt M4

Weapon type: Assault carbine

Assault carbine Year entered service: 1994

1994 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Colt Manufacturing / Remington Arms

Colt Manufacturing / Remington Arms Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable box

5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable box Firing action: Gas-operated; semi/full-automatic; locking bolt

Gas-operated; semi/full-automatic; locking bolt Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.

26. Beretta M9

Beretta M9 semi automatic pistols by Sergeant Matt Hecht / CC0 1.0 (https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/)

Weapon type: Semi-automatic pistol

Semi-automatic pistol Year entered service: 1990

1990 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Beretta

Beretta Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9x19mm Parabellum, 15-round detachable box magazine

9x19mm Parabellum, 15-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Semi-automatic, single / double-action pistol

Semi-automatic, single / double-action pistol Maximum effective range: 164 ft.

25. Colt M16A4

Weapon type: Automatic assault rifle

Automatic assault rifle Year entered service: 1990

1990 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Colt Manufacturing

Colt Manufacturing Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56×45 NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine

5.56×45 NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated, semi-automatic, select fire

Gas-operated, semi-automatic, select fire Maximum effective range: 1,968 ft.

24. Stoner SR-25

Weapon type: Sniper rifle

Sniper rifle Year entered service: 1990

1990 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Knights Armament

Knights Armament Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine

7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt; semi-automatic

Gas-operated; rotating bolt; semi-automatic Maximum effective range: 4,500 ft.

23. Glock 19

Weapon type: Semi-automatic service pistol

Semi-automatic service pistol Year entered service: 1988

1988 Country of origin: Austria

Austria Manufacturer: Glock

Glock Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 15-round detachable box

9×19 parabellum, 15-round detachable box Firing action: Short-recoil / double-action

Short-recoil / double-action Maximum effective range: 165 ft.

22. SIG-Sauer P228

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Semi-automatic service pistol

Semi-automatic service pistol Year entered service: 1988

1988 Country of origin: Switzerland

Switzerland Manufacturer: SIG-Sauer

SIG-Sauer Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 13-round detachable box magazine

9×19 parabellum, 13-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Semi-automatic; recoil-operated

Semi-automatic; recoil-operated Maximum effective range: 165 ft.

21. M136 Light Anti-Armor Weapon (AT4)

Public Domain via usairforce / Flickr

Weapon type: Man-portable disposable anti-armor rocket launcher

Man-portable disposable anti-armor rocket launcher Year entered service: 1987

1987 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Alliant TechSystems

Alliant TechSystems Caliber of ammunition and feed: 84mm, Single-shot

84mm, Single-shot Firing action: Self-contained recoilless rifle

Self-contained recoilless rifle Maximum effective range: 985 ft.

20. Colt M45 MEU (SOC)

Icikas8azp / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Special forces semi-automatic service pistol

Special forces semi-automatic service pistol Year entered service: 1986

1986 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Colt Manufacturing

Colt Manufacturing Caliber of ammunition and feed: .45 ACP, 7-round box magazine

.45 ACP, 7-round box magazine Firing action: Semi-automatic; recoil-operated

Semi-automatic; recoil-operated Maximum effective range: 165 ft.

19. Fabrique Nationale M249 SAW / LMG

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Light machine gun

Light machine gun Year entered service: 1984

1984 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: FN Manufacturing

FN Manufacturing Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 30-round detachable box; 200-round metal link belt

5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 30-round detachable box; 200-round metal link belt Firing action: Gas-operated; open bolt

Gas-operated; open bolt Maximum effective range: 2,600 ft.

18. IMI M141 Bunker Defeat Munition (BDM) / SMAW-D

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Shoulder-launched multi-purpose assault weapon

Shoulder-launched multi-purpose assault weapon Year entered service: 1984

1984 Country of origin: Israel

Israel Manufacturer: Israeli Military Industries

Israeli Military Industries Caliber of ammunition and feed: 83mm, Single-shot

83mm, Single-shot Firing action: Disposable shoulder-launched assault weapon

Disposable shoulder-launched assault weapon Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.

17. Colt M16A2

Weapon type: Assault rifle

Assault rifle Year entered service: 1983

1983 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Colt Defense

Colt Defense Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine

5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; semi-automatic; select-fire

Gas-operated; semi-automatic; select-fire Maximum effective range: 1,969 ft.

16. Barrett M82

Iakov Zaiats / iStock via Getty Images

Weapon type: Anti-tank / anti-material rifle

Anti-tank / anti-material rifle Year entered service: 1982

1982 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Barrett Firearms

Barrett Firearms Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12.7x99mm NATO, 10-round detachable box magazine

12.7x99mm NATO, 10-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Semi-automatic; recoil-operated; rotating bolt

Semi-automatic; recoil-operated; rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 1,850 ft.

15. Colt Model 635

Weapon type: Submachine gun

Submachine gun Year entered service: 1982

1982 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Colt Defense

Colt Defense Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9x19mm Parabellum, 20- or 32-round detachable box magazine

9x19mm Parabellum, 20- or 32-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Blowback, closed-bolt

Blowback, closed-bolt Maximum effective range: 328 ft.

14. FIM-92 Stinger

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Man-portable air defense missile system

Man-portable air defense missile system Year entered service: 1981

1981 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: General Dynamics / Raytheon

General Dynamics / Raytheon Caliber of ammunition and feed: 70mm, Single-shot

70mm, Single-shot Firing action: Shoulder-launcheed, infrared homing portable surface-to-air missile system

Shoulder-launcheed, infrared homing portable surface-to-air missile system Maximum effective range: 15,750 ft.

13. Fabrique Nationale M240

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: General purpose machine gun

General purpose machine gun Year entered service: 1977

1977 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: FN Manufacturing

FN Manufacturing Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, Disintegrating metal link feed of various counts

7.62x51mm NATO, Disintegrating metal link feed of various counts Firing action: Gas-operated; open-bolt; belt-fed; full-automatic

Gas-operated; open-bolt; belt-fed; full-automatic Maximum effective range: 5,905 ft.

12. Mossberg Model 590

Weapon type: Pump-action shotgun

Pump-action shotgun Year entered service: 1975

1975 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: O.S. Mossberg & Sons

O.S. Mossberg & Sons Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12-gauge, 6-, 8-, or 9-round tubular magazine

12-gauge, 6-, 8-, or 9-round tubular magazine Firing action: Pump-action slide

Pump-action slide Maximum effective range: 130 ft.

11. Hughes / Raytheon BGM-71 TOW / TOW-2

Public Domain / US Army

Weapon type: Anti-tank guided-missile system

Anti-tank guided-missile system Year entered service: 1970

1970 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Hughes Aircraft / Raytheon

Hughes Aircraft / Raytheon Caliber of ammunition and feed: 127mm / 152mm, Single shot; reusable

127mm / 152mm, Single shot; reusable Firing action: Tube-launched; optically tracked; wire-guided

Tube-launched; optically tracked; wire-guided Maximum effective range: 12,303 ft.

10. Colt / AAI M203

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Breech-loading under-barrel grenade launcher

Breech-loading under-barrel grenade launcher Year entered service: 1969

1969 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Colf Defense; AAI Corporation; Airtronic

Colf Defense; AAI Corporation; Airtronic Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x46mm grenade, Single-shot

40x46mm grenade, Single-shot Firing action: Single-shot

Single-shot Maximum effective range: 480 ft.

9. Rock Island Arsenal M21 Sniper Weapon System

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Semi-automatic sniper rifle

Semi-automatic sniper rifle Year entered service: 1969

1969 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Rock Island Arsenal

Rock Island Arsenal Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 5-, 10-, or 20-round detachable box magazine

7.62x51mm NATO, 5-, 10-, or 20-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt

Gas-operated; rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 2,263 ft.

8. Saco Mk 19

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: 40mm automatic grenade launcher

40mm automatic grenade launcher Year entered service: 1967

1967 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Saco Defense Industries

Saco Defense Industries Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x53mm, Belt-fed

40x53mm, Belt-fed Firing action: Self-powered, air-cooled, belt-fed, blowback-operated

Self-powered, air-cooled, belt-fed, blowback-operated Maximum effective range: 4,500 ft.

7. Heckler & Koch HK MP5

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Submachine gun

Submachine gun Year entered service: 1966

1966 Country of origin: Germany

Germany Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch

Heckler & Koch Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 15-, 30-, or 40-round detachable box magazine; C-Mag 100-round support

9×19 parabellum, 15-, 30-, or 40-round detachable box magazine; C-Mag 100-round support Firing action: Roller-locked delayed blowback

Roller-locked delayed blowback Maximum effective range: 660 ft.

6. Remington M40

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle

Bolt-action sniper rifle Year entered service: 1966

1966 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Remington Arms

Remington Arms Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, .308 Winchester, 5-round integral box magazine, 5-round detachable box magazine

7.62x51mm NATO, .308 Winchester, 5-round integral box magazine, 5-round detachable box magazine Firing action: Bolt-action, rotating bolt

Bolt-action, rotating bolt Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.

5. General Electric GAU-17/A Minigun

Weapon type: Six-barrel gatling gun

Six-barrel gatling gun Year entered service: 1965

1965 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: General Electric

General Electric Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 1,500 to 4,400-round linked belts

7.62x51mm NATO, 1,500 to 4,400-round linked belts Firing action: Electrically-driven; belt-fed

Electrically-driven; belt-fed Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.

4. M72 LAW

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weapon type: Disposable anti-tank rocket launcher

Disposable anti-tank rocket launcher Year entered service: 1963

1963 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Talley Industries

Talley Industries Caliber of ammunition and feed: 66mm, Single shot disposable tube

66mm, Single shot disposable tube Firing action: Single-shot; disposable tube

Single-shot; disposable tube Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.

3. Remington Model 870

Weapon type: Pump-action shotgun

Pump-action shotgun Year entered service: 1950

1950 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Remington Arms

Remington Arms Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12-, 16-, 20- or 28-gauge, 4- or 7-round tubular magazine

12-, 16-, 20- or 28-gauge, 4- or 7-round tubular magazine Firing action: Pump-action repeating

Pump-action repeating Maximum effective range: 120 ft.

2. Browning M2

Weapon type: Heavy machine gun

Heavy machine gun Year entered service: 1921

1921 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Saco Defense Industries

Saco Defense Industries Caliber of ammunition and feed: .50 BMG, 12.7x99mm NATO, 110-round metallic link belt

.50 BMG, 12.7x99mm NATO, 110-round metallic link belt Firing action: automatic short recoil-operated, air-cooled

automatic short recoil-operated, air-cooled Maximum effective range: 6,560 ft.

1. Colt M1911