From Rifle to Sidearm: Inside the Arsenal Every Marine Trains With

November 10 marks the 249th birthday of the United States Marine Corps, one of the deadliest fighting forces on Earth. Every Marine learns to handle the Corps’ modern arsenal, from the old school M1911 to the newer M249 SAW. Each of these firearms is a key part of the Marine’s toolkit, and what makes them effective on the battlefield. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a look at what the USMC has in its arsenal.
To determine the guns currently used by the U.S. Marine Corps, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed guns cataloged by Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, and arms. We ordered the guns chronologically. We included supplemental data on the type of weapon, maximum effective range, and the caliber or ammunition used by each gun.
Here is a look at the small arms used by the U.S. Marine Corps:
Why Are We Covering This?
Understanding the weapons and small arms used by today’s militaries gives some insight into a nation’s combat capabilities, or even tactical doctrines. These guns are not just instruments of warfare, but they actually reflect the technological innovation and defense budgets for a given military over the time. By exploring which rifles, sidearms, machine guns, and support weapons are fielded by various armed forces, we can better understand how nations prepare for conflict, defend their interests, and ultimately shape their battlefield effectiveness.
38. IXI-EW Dronekiller
- Weapon type: Man-portable counter drone system
- Year entered service: 2020
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: IXI-EW
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: N/A, N/A
- Firing action: Electronic
- Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.
37. Heckler & Koch HK M27
- Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle
- Year entered service: 2011
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating-bolt; select-fire; piston-driven
- Maximum effective range: 1,800 ft.
36. Heckler & Koch M320 GLM
- Weapon type: Single-shot under-barrel grenade launcher
- Year entered service: 2010
- Country of origin: Germany
- Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x46mm SR, Single-shot
- Firing action: Double-action; single-shot
- Maximum effective range: 492 ft.
35. Fabrique Nationale FN SCAR (Mk 16 / Mk 17)
- Weapon type: Automatic assault rifle
- Year entered service: 2009
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-(mk 17) or 30-round (mk 16) box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
- Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.
34. M39 Enhanced Marksman Rifle
- Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle
- Year entered service: 2008
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: USMC Armorers
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt
- Maximum effective range: 2,550 ft.
33. M110 SASS
- Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle
- Year entered service: 2007
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Knight’s Armament
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt
- Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft.
32. M32 MGL
- Weapon type: Six-shot grenade launcher
- Year entered service: 2006
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Milkor
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x46mm, Six-shot non-removable rotating cylinder
- Firing action: Spring-driven rotating cylinder
- Maximum effective range: 1,315 ft.
31. Navy Mark 12 Special Purpose Rifle (Mk 12 SPR)
- Weapon type: Sniper rifle / designated marksman rifle
- Year entered service: 2002
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Colt Firearms
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt
- Maximum effective range: 1,800 ft.
30. Benelli M4 Super 90 (M1014 JSCS)
- Weapon type: Semi-automatic combat shotgun
- Year entered service: 1999
- Country of origin: Italy
- Manufacturer: Benelli Armi
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12-gauge, 7+1 tube magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated; semi-automatic
- Maximum effective range: 164 ft.
29. Kimber Custom
- Weapon type: Semi-automatic pistol
- Year entered service: 1997
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Kimber Manufacturing
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: .45 ACP, 7-, 8- or 10-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Semi-automatic, single-action
- Maximum effective range: 150 ft.
28. FGM-148 Javelin
- Weapon type: Anti-tank guided missile launcher
- Year entered service: 1996
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Raytheon / Lockheed Martin
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 127mm, Single-shot, reusable launcher
- Firing action: Imaging infrared, impact force solid fuel rocket
- Maximum effective range: 8,202 ft.
27. Colt M4
- Weapon type: Assault carbine
- Year entered service: 1994
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Colt Manufacturing / Remington Arms
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable box
- Firing action: Gas-operated; semi/full-automatic; locking bolt
- Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.
26. Beretta M9
- Weapon type: Semi-automatic pistol
- Year entered service: 1990
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Beretta
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9x19mm Parabellum, 15-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Semi-automatic, single / double-action pistol
- Maximum effective range: 164 ft.
25. Colt M16A4
- Weapon type: Automatic assault rifle
- Year entered service: 1990
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Colt Manufacturing
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56×45 NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated, semi-automatic, select fire
- Maximum effective range: 1,968 ft.
24. Stoner SR-25
- Weapon type: Sniper rifle
- Year entered service: 1990
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Knights Armament
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt; semi-automatic
- Maximum effective range: 4,500 ft.
23. Glock 19
- Weapon type: Semi-automatic service pistol
- Year entered service: 1988
- Country of origin: Austria
- Manufacturer: Glock
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 15-round detachable box
- Firing action: Short-recoil / double-action
- Maximum effective range: 165 ft.
22. SIG-Sauer P228
- Weapon type: Semi-automatic service pistol
- Year entered service: 1988
- Country of origin: Switzerland
- Manufacturer: SIG-Sauer
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 13-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Semi-automatic; recoil-operated
- Maximum effective range: 165 ft.
21. M136 Light Anti-Armor Weapon (AT4)
- Weapon type: Man-portable disposable anti-armor rocket launcher
- Year entered service: 1987
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Alliant TechSystems
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 84mm, Single-shot
- Firing action: Self-contained recoilless rifle
- Maximum effective range: 985 ft.
20. Colt M45 MEU (SOC)
- Weapon type: Special forces semi-automatic service pistol
- Year entered service: 1986
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Colt Manufacturing
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: .45 ACP, 7-round box magazine
- Firing action: Semi-automatic; recoil-operated
- Maximum effective range: 165 ft.
19. Fabrique Nationale M249 SAW / LMG
- Weapon type: Light machine gun
- Year entered service: 1984
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: FN Manufacturing
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 30-round detachable box; 200-round metal link belt
- Firing action: Gas-operated; open bolt
- Maximum effective range: 2,600 ft.
18. IMI M141 Bunker Defeat Munition (BDM) / SMAW-D
- Weapon type: Shoulder-launched multi-purpose assault weapon
- Year entered service: 1984
- Country of origin: Israel
- Manufacturer: Israeli Military Industries
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 83mm, Single-shot
- Firing action: Disposable shoulder-launched assault weapon
- Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.
17. Colt M16A2
- Weapon type: Assault rifle
- Year entered service: 1983
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Colt Defense
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated; semi-automatic; select-fire
- Maximum effective range: 1,969 ft.
16. Barrett M82
- Weapon type: Anti-tank / anti-material rifle
- Year entered service: 1982
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Barrett Firearms
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12.7x99mm NATO, 10-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Semi-automatic; recoil-operated; rotating bolt
- Maximum effective range: 1,850 ft.
15. Colt Model 635
- Weapon type: Submachine gun
- Year entered service: 1982
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Colt Defense
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9x19mm Parabellum, 20- or 32-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Blowback, closed-bolt
- Maximum effective range: 328 ft.
14. FIM-92 Stinger
- Weapon type: Man-portable air defense missile system
- Year entered service: 1981
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: General Dynamics / Raytheon
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 70mm, Single-shot
- Firing action: Shoulder-launcheed, infrared homing portable surface-to-air missile system
- Maximum effective range: 15,750 ft.
13. Fabrique Nationale M240
- Weapon type: General purpose machine gun
- Year entered service: 1977
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: FN Manufacturing
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, Disintegrating metal link feed of various counts
- Firing action: Gas-operated; open-bolt; belt-fed; full-automatic
- Maximum effective range: 5,905 ft.
12. Mossberg Model 590
- Weapon type: Pump-action shotgun
- Year entered service: 1975
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: O.S. Mossberg & Sons
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12-gauge, 6-, 8-, or 9-round tubular magazine
- Firing action: Pump-action slide
- Maximum effective range: 130 ft.
11. Hughes / Raytheon BGM-71 TOW / TOW-2
- Weapon type: Anti-tank guided-missile system
- Year entered service: 1970
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Hughes Aircraft / Raytheon
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 127mm / 152mm, Single shot; reusable
- Firing action: Tube-launched; optically tracked; wire-guided
- Maximum effective range: 12,303 ft.
10. Colt / AAI M203
- Weapon type: Breech-loading under-barrel grenade launcher
- Year entered service: 1969
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Colf Defense; AAI Corporation; Airtronic
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x46mm grenade, Single-shot
- Firing action: Single-shot
- Maximum effective range: 480 ft.
9. Rock Island Arsenal M21 Sniper Weapon System
- Weapon type: Semi-automatic sniper rifle
- Year entered service: 1969
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Rock Island Arsenal
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 5-, 10-, or 20-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
- Maximum effective range: 2,263 ft.
8. Saco Mk 19
- Weapon type: 40mm automatic grenade launcher
- Year entered service: 1967
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Saco Defense Industries
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x53mm, Belt-fed
- Firing action: Self-powered, air-cooled, belt-fed, blowback-operated
- Maximum effective range: 4,500 ft.
7. Heckler & Koch HK MP5
- Weapon type: Submachine gun
- Year entered service: 1966
- Country of origin: Germany
- Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 15-, 30-, or 40-round detachable box magazine; C-Mag 100-round support
- Firing action: Roller-locked delayed blowback
- Maximum effective range: 660 ft.
6. Remington M40
- Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
- Year entered service: 1966
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Remington Arms
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, .308 Winchester, 5-round integral box magazine, 5-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Bolt-action, rotating bolt
- Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.
5. General Electric GAU-17/A Minigun
- Weapon type: Six-barrel gatling gun
- Year entered service: 1965
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: General Electric
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 1,500 to 4,400-round linked belts
- Firing action: Electrically-driven; belt-fed
- Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.
4. M72 LAW
- Weapon type: Disposable anti-tank rocket launcher
- Year entered service: 1963
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Talley Industries
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 66mm, Single shot disposable tube
- Firing action: Single-shot; disposable tube
- Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.
3. Remington Model 870
- Weapon type: Pump-action shotgun
- Year entered service: 1950
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Remington Arms
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12-, 16-, 20- or 28-gauge, 4- or 7-round tubular magazine
- Firing action: Pump-action repeating
- Maximum effective range: 120 ft.
2. Browning M2
- Weapon type: Heavy machine gun
- Year entered service: 1921
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Saco Defense Industries
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: .50 BMG, 12.7x99mm NATO, 110-round metallic link belt
- Firing action: automatic short recoil-operated, air-cooled
- Maximum effective range: 6,560 ft.
1. Colt M1911
- Weapon type: Semi-automatic service pistol
- Year entered service: 1911
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Colt Firearms
- Caliber of ammunition and feed: .45 ACP, 7-round detachable box magazine
- Firing action: Single-action; short recoil-operated
- Maximum effective range: 82 ft.