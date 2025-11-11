S&P 500
Stock Market Live November 11: S&P 500 (SPY) Lower After Record Session

Military

From Rifle to Sidearm: Inside the Arsenal Every Marine Trains With

Quick Read

  • November 10 marks the 249th birthday of the United States Marine Corps, one of the deadliest fighting forces on Earth
  • Every Marine learns to handle the Corps’ modern arsenal, from the old school M1911 to the newer M249 SAW
By Chris Lange
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
© Curioso.Photography / Shutterstock.com

November 10 marks the 249th birthday of the United States Marine Corps, one of the deadliest fighting forces on Earth. Every Marine learns to handle the Corps’ modern arsenal, from the old school M1911 to the newer M249 SAW. Each of these firearms is a key part of the Marine’s toolkit, and what makes them effective on the battlefield. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a look at what the USMC has in its arsenal.

To determine the guns currently used by the U.S. Marine Corps, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed guns cataloged by Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, and arms. We ordered the guns chronologically. We included supplemental data on the type of weapon, maximum effective range, and the caliber or ammunition used by each gun.

Here is a look at the small arms used by the U.S. Marine Corps:

Why Are We Covering This?

Veterans Day. US soldier. US Army. The United States Armed Forces. American Military
Bumble Dee / Shutterstock.com

Understanding the weapons and small arms used by today’s militaries gives some insight into a nation’s combat capabilities, or even tactical doctrines. These guns are not just instruments of warfare, but they actually reflect the technological innovation and defense budgets for a given military over the time. By exploring which rifles, sidearms, machine guns, and support weapons are fielded by various armed forces, we can better understand how nations prepare for conflict, defend their interests, and ultimately shape their battlefield effectiveness.

38. IXI-EW Dronekiller

DSEI Arms Fair Opens in London Docklands
2019 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

  • Weapon type: Man-portable counter drone system
  • Year entered service: 2020
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: IXI-EW
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: N/A, N/A
  • Firing action: Electronic
  • Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.

37. Heckler & Koch HK M27

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle
  • Year entered service: 2011
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating-bolt; select-fire; piston-driven
  • Maximum effective range: 1,800 ft.

36. Heckler & Koch M320 GLM

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Single-shot under-barrel grenade launcher
  • Year entered service: 2010
  • Country of origin: Germany
  • Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x46mm SR, Single-shot
  • Firing action: Double-action; single-shot
  • Maximum effective range: 492 ft.

35. Fabrique Nationale FN SCAR (Mk 16 / Mk 17)

FN SCAR-L - FN SCAR-H by Arbal01
FN SCAR-L - FN SCAR-H (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Arbal01
  • Weapon type: Automatic assault rifle
  • Year entered service: 2009
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Fabrique Nationale
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-(mk 17) or 30-round (mk 16) box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.

34. M39 Enhanced Marksman Rifle

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle
  • Year entered service: 2008
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: USMC Armorers
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 2,550 ft.

33. M110 SASS

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Designated marksman rifle
  • Year entered service: 2007
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Knight’s Armament
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 2,624 ft.

32. M32 MGL

Milkor MGL by MarcusBurns1977
Milkor MGL (CC BY 3.0) by MarcusBurns1977
  • Weapon type: Six-shot grenade launcher
  • Year entered service: 2006
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Milkor
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x46mm, Six-shot non-removable rotating cylinder
  • Firing action: Spring-driven rotating cylinder
  • Maximum effective range: 1,315 ft.

31. Navy Mark 12 Special Purpose Rifle (Mk 12 SPR)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Sniper rifle / designated marksman rifle
  • Year entered service: 2002
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Colt Firearms
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 1,800 ft.

30. Benelli M4 Super 90 (M1014 JSCS)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Semi-automatic combat shotgun
  • Year entered service: 1999
  • Country of origin: Italy
  • Manufacturer: Benelli Armi
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12-gauge, 7+1 tube magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; semi-automatic
  • Maximum effective range: 164 ft.

29. Kimber Custom

Kimber Custom II by Drab Makyo
Kimber Custom II (BY 2.0) by Drab Makyo
  • Weapon type: Semi-automatic pistol
  • Year entered service: 1997
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Kimber Manufacturing
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: .45 ACP, 7-, 8- or 10-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Semi-automatic, single-action
  • Maximum effective range: 150 ft.

28. FGM-148 Javelin

U.S. Army soldier or employee/Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Anti-tank guided missile launcher
  • Year entered service: 1996
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Raytheon / Lockheed Martin
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 127mm, Single-shot, reusable launcher
  • Firing action: Imaging infrared, impact force solid fuel rocket
  • Maximum effective range: 8,202 ft.

27. Colt M4

Extra parts carbine (18712089780).jpg by Mitch Barrie from Reno, NV, USA
Extra parts carbine (18712089780).jpg (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Mitch Barrie from Reno, NV, USA
  • Weapon type: Assault carbine
  • Year entered service: 1994
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Colt Manufacturing / Remington Arms
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable box
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; semi/full-automatic; locking bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.

26. Beretta M9

Beretta M9 semi automatic pistols by Sergeant Matt Hecht / CC0 1.0 (https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/)
  • Weapon type: Semi-automatic pistol
  • Year entered service: 1990
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Beretta
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9x19mm Parabellum, 15-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Semi-automatic, single / double-action pistol
  • Maximum effective range: 164 ft.

25. Colt M16A4

The M16A4... by Program Executive Office Soldier
The M16A4... (CC BY 2.0) by Program Executive Office Soldier
  • Weapon type: Automatic assault rifle
  • Year entered service: 1990
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Colt Manufacturing
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56×45 NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated, semi-automatic, select fire
  • Maximum effective range: 1,968 ft.

24. Stoner SR-25

Stoner SR-25 by MathKnight
Stoner SR-25 (CC BY-SA 3.0) by MathKnight
  • Weapon type: Sniper rifle
  • Year entered service: 1990
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Knights Armament
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 10- or 20-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt; semi-automatic
  • Maximum effective range: 4,500 ft.

23. Glock 19

Glock 19 by Cory Barnes
Glock 19 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Cory Barnes
  • Weapon type: Semi-automatic service pistol
  • Year entered service: 1988
  • Country of origin: Austria
  • Manufacturer: Glock
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 15-round detachable box
  • Firing action: Short-recoil / double-action
  • Maximum effective range: 165 ft.

22. SIG-Sauer P228

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Semi-automatic service pistol
  • Year entered service: 1988
  • Country of origin: Switzerland
  • Manufacturer: SIG-Sauer
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 13-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Semi-automatic; recoil-operated
  • Maximum effective range: 165 ft.

21. M136 Light Anti-Armor Weapon (AT4)

Public Domain via usairforce / Flickr
  • Weapon type: Man-portable disposable anti-armor rocket launcher
  • Year entered service: 1987
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Alliant TechSystems
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 84mm, Single-shot
  • Firing action: Self-contained recoilless rifle
  • Maximum effective range: 985 ft.

20. Colt M45 MEU (SOC)

Icikas8azp / Wikimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Special forces semi-automatic service pistol
  • Year entered service: 1986
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Colt Manufacturing
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: .45 ACP, 7-round box magazine
  • Firing action: Semi-automatic; recoil-operated
  • Maximum effective range: 165 ft.

19. Fabrique Nationale M249 SAW / LMG

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Light machine gun
  • Year entered service: 1984
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: FN Manufacturing
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x51mm NATO, 30-round detachable box; 200-round metal link belt
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; open bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 2,600 ft.

18. IMI M141 Bunker Defeat Munition (BDM) / SMAW-D

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Shoulder-launched multi-purpose assault weapon
  • Year entered service: 1984
  • Country of origin: Israel
  • Manufacturer: Israeli Military Industries
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 83mm, Single-shot
  • Firing action: Disposable shoulder-launched assault weapon
  • Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.

17. Colt M16A2

M16A2 noBG by Armu00e9museum (The Swedish Army Museum)
M16A2 noBG (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by Armu00e9museum (The Swedish Army Museum)
  • Weapon type: Assault rifle
  • Year entered service: 1983
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Colt Defense
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; semi-automatic; select-fire
  • Maximum effective range: 1,969 ft.

16. Barrett M82

Iakov Zaiats / iStock via Getty Images
  • Weapon type: Anti-tank / anti-material rifle
  • Year entered service: 1982
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Barrett Firearms
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12.7x99mm NATO, 10-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Semi-automatic; recoil-operated; rotating bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 1,850 ft.

15. Colt Model 635

Colt SMG 635 by Quickload
Colt SMG 635 (CC BY-SA 3.0 DEED) by Quickload
  • Weapon type: Submachine gun
  • Year entered service: 1982
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Colt Defense
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9x19mm Parabellum, 20- or 32-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Blowback, closed-bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 328 ft.

14. FIM-92 Stinger

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Man-portable air defense missile system
  • Year entered service: 1981
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: General Dynamics / Raytheon
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 70mm, Single-shot
  • Firing action: Shoulder-launcheed, infrared homing portable surface-to-air missile system
  • Maximum effective range: 15,750 ft.

13. Fabrique Nationale M240

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: General purpose machine gun
  • Year entered service: 1977
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: FN Manufacturing
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, Disintegrating metal link feed of various counts
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; open-bolt; belt-fed; full-automatic
  • Maximum effective range: 5,905 ft.

12. Mossberg Model 590

Mossberg 500 Pump Shotgun by Samurai_Chad
Mossberg 500 Pump Shotgun (BY 4.0) by Samurai_Chad
  • Weapon type: Pump-action shotgun
  • Year entered service: 1975
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: O.S. Mossberg & Sons
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12-gauge, 6-, 8-, or 9-round tubular magazine
  • Firing action: Pump-action slide
  • Maximum effective range: 130 ft.

11. Hughes / Raytheon BGM-71 TOW / TOW-2

Public Domain / US Army

  • Weapon type: Anti-tank guided-missile system
  • Year entered service: 1970
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Hughes Aircraft / Raytheon
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 127mm / 152mm, Single shot; reusable
  • Firing action: Tube-launched; optically tracked; wire-guided
  • Maximum effective range: 12,303 ft.

10. Colt / AAI M203

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Breech-loading under-barrel grenade launcher
  • Year entered service: 1969
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Colf Defense; AAI Corporation; Airtronic
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x46mm grenade, Single-shot
  • Firing action: Single-shot
  • Maximum effective range: 480 ft.

9. Rock Island Arsenal M21 Sniper Weapon System

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Semi-automatic sniper rifle
  • Year entered service: 1969
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Rock Island Arsenal
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 5-, 10-, or 20-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 2,263 ft.

8. Saco Mk 19

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: 40mm automatic grenade launcher
  • Year entered service: 1967
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Saco Defense Industries
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 40x53mm, Belt-fed
  • Firing action: Self-powered, air-cooled, belt-fed, blowback-operated
  • Maximum effective range: 4,500 ft.

7. Heckler & Koch HK MP5

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Submachine gun
  • Year entered service: 1966
  • Country of origin: Germany
  • Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 9×19 parabellum, 15-, 30-, or 40-round detachable box magazine; C-Mag 100-round support
  • Firing action: Roller-locked delayed blowback
  • Maximum effective range: 660 ft.

6. Remington M40

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Weapon type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
  • Year entered service: 1966
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Remington Arms
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, .308 Winchester, 5-round integral box magazine, 5-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Bolt-action, rotating bolt
  • Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.

5. General Electric GAU-17/A Minigun

Hu... by Rchubbard
Hu... (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Rchubbard
  • Weapon type: Six-barrel gatling gun
  • Year entered service: 1965
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: General Electric
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 1,500 to 4,400-round linked belts
  • Firing action: Electrically-driven; belt-fed
  • Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.

4. M72 LAW

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Weapon type: Disposable anti-tank rocket launcher
  • Year entered service: 1963
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Talley Industries
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 66mm, Single shot disposable tube
  • Firing action: Single-shot; disposable tube
  • Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.

3. Remington Model 870

My Police 870 by Mitch Barrie
My Police 870 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Mitch Barrie
  • Weapon type: Pump-action shotgun
  • Year entered service: 1950
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Remington Arms
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: 12-, 16-, 20- or 28-gauge, 4- or 7-round tubular magazine
  • Firing action: Pump-action repeating
  • Maximum effective range: 120 ft.

2. Browning M2

UA M2 Browning 1 by General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - u0413u0435u043du0435u0440u0430u043bu044cu043du0438u0439 u0448u0442u0430u0431 u0417u0421u0423
UA M2 Browning 1 (CC BY 4.0) by General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - u0413u0435u043du0435u0440u0430u043bu044cu043du0438u0439 u0448u0442u0430u0431 u0417u0421u0423
  • Weapon type: Heavy machine gun
  • Year entered service: 1921
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Saco Defense Industries
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: .50 BMG, 12.7x99mm NATO, 110-round metallic link belt
  • Firing action: automatic short recoil-operated, air-cooled
  • Maximum effective range: 6,560 ft.

1. Colt M1911

Colt 1911 .45 246524 L DSC 3330 by Judson Guns
Colt 1911 .45 246524 L DSC 3330 (BY-SA 3.0) by Judson Guns
  • Weapon type: Semi-automatic service pistol
  • Year entered service: 1911
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Colt Firearms
  • Caliber of ammunition and feed: .45 ACP, 7-round detachable box magazine
  • Firing action: Single-action; short recoil-operated
  • Maximum effective range: 82 ft.

