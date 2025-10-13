S&P 500
6,656.40
+2.20%
Dow Jones
46,107.00
+1.86%
Nasdaq 100
24,752.00
+3.05%
Russell 2000
2,458.70
+3.73%
FTSE 100
9,458.20
+0.72%
Nikkei 225
47,040.40
+3.84%
Home > Military > Recent Russian Incursions Have NATO’s Navy on Alert

Military

Recent Russian Incursions Have NATO’s Navy on Alert

Recent Russian Incursions Have NATO’s Navy on Alert
By Chris Lange
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points

  • With Russia’s recent incursions into NATO airspace and waters, the Alliance is taking a principled stance not just in the skies but in the seas as well
  • The Estonia incident from September and the incursion into Denmark’s waters in early October have set the stage for increased tensions between NATO and Russia
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

With Russia’s recent incursions into NATO airspace and waters, the Alliance is taking a principled stance not just in the skies but in the seas as well. The Estonia incident from September and the incursion into Denmark’s waters in early October have set the stage for increased tensions between NATO and Russia. NATO nations are rallying their navies to be at the ready, whether it is in the Baltic or Balkans. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at NATO naval forces and what they have to offer against Russian aggression.

To identify the NATO countries with the most military ships and submarines, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of military ships and submarines in their fleet. We included supplemental information regarding submarines, aircraft carriers, helicopter carriers, destroyers, corvettes, patrol vessels, and frigates, as well as each country’s overall military strength score and defense budget. Countries with no naval vessels were excluded.

Here is a look at the countries with the largest navies in NATO:

Why Are We Covering This?

Estonian Foreign Ministry / Wikimedia Commons

Understanding NATO’s military dynamics is important when looking at the state of global security. Since its inception, NATO has played a pivotal role in shaping international relations through its collective defense and security framework. As geopolitical tensions continue to rise and new threats emerge, knowing and understanding NATO’s military capabilities is important for getting a clearer picture of the world stage. Not to mention, countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany, among others, contribute significantly to NATO’s military strength, influencing global power balances and regional stability.

26. Slovenia

André Mouraux / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total naval vessels: 2
  • Aircraft carriers: 0
  • Helicopter carriers: 0
  • Frigates: 0
  • Corvettes: 0
  • Destroyers: 0
  • Submarines: 0
  • Patrol vessels: 2
  • Mine warfare vessels: 0

Slovenia has 7,300 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 26,000. Out of these active-duty personnel, 350 serve in the Navy. On the global stage, Slovenia’s military ranks #96 out of 145 countries and it boasts an annual budget of $886,860,000, which ranks #91 in the world. Slovenia has a total population of 2.098 million.

25. Estonia

SIX NAVAL SHIPS VISIT DUBLIN [... by William Murphy
SIX NAVAL SHIPS VISIT DUBLIN [... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by William Murphy
  • Total naval vessels: 8
  • Aircraft carriers: 0
  • Helicopter carriers: 0
  • Frigates: 0
  • Corvettes: 0
  • Destroyers: 0
  • Submarines: 0
  • Patrol vessels: 4
  • Mine warfare vessels: 4

Estonia has 7,700 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 78,800. Out of these active-duty personnel, 500 serve in the Navy. On the global stage, Estonia’s military ranks #107 out of 145 countries and it boasts an annual budget of $1,463,360,000, which ranks #77 in the world. Estonia has a total population of 1.194 million.

24. Belgium

Frigate by Hammersfan
Frigate (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Hammersfan
  • Total naval vessels: 9
  • Aircraft carriers: 0
  • Helicopter carriers: 0
  • Frigates: 2
  • Corvettes: 0
  • Destroyers: 0
  • Submarines: 0
  • Patrol vessels: 2
  • Mine warfare vessels: 5

Belgium has 25,000 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 6,400. Out of these active-duty personnel, 1,300 serve in the Navy. On the global stage, Belgium’s military ranks #62 out of 145 countries and it boasts an annual budget of $10,200,000,000, which ranks #31 in the world. Belgium has a total population of 11.98 million.

23. Lithuania

usnavy / Flickr
  • Total naval vessels: 14
  • Aircraft carriers: 0
  • Helicopter carriers: 0
  • Frigates: 0
  • Corvettes: 0
  • Destroyers: 0
  • Submarines: 0
  • Patrol vessels: 7
  • Mine warfare vessels: 4

Lithuania has 23,000 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 104,000. Out of these active-duty personnel, 700 serve in the Navy. On the global stage, Lithuania’s military ranks #88 out of 145 countries and it boasts an annual budget of $2,388,900,000, which ranks #66 in the world. Lithuania has a total population of 2.628 million.

22. Montenegro

Montenegro Navy by Michael Gaylard
Montenegro Navy (CC BY 2.0) by Michael Gaylard
  • Total naval vessels: 14
  • Aircraft carriers: 0
  • Helicopter carriers: 0
  • Frigates: 0
  • Corvettes: 0
  • Destroyers: 0
  • Submarines: 0
  • Patrol vessels: 2
  • Mine warfare vessels: 0

Montenegro has 2,350 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with no reserve force to speak of. Out of these active-duty personnel, 550 serve in the Navy. On the global stage, Montenegro’s military ranks #127 out of 145 countries and it boasts an annual budget of $148,100,000, which ranks #136 in the world. Montenegro has a total population of 599,849.

21. Latvia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total naval vessels: 18
  • Aircraft carriers: 0
  • Helicopter carriers: 0
  • Frigates: 0
  • Corvettes: 0
  • Destroyers: 0
  • Submarines: 0
  • Patrol vessels: 11
  • Mine warfare vessels: 6

Latvia has 17,250 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 36,000. Out of these active-duty personnel, 1,000 serve in the Navy. On the global stage, Latvia’s military ranks #99 out of 145 countries and it boasts an annual budget of $1,138,000,000, which ranks #84 in the world. Latvia has a total population of 1.801 million.

20. Albania

Royal Navy with Albanian Naval... by Defence Imagery
Royal Navy with Albanian Naval... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Defence Imagery
  • Total naval vessels: 19
  • Aircraft carriers: 0
  • Helicopter carriers: 0
  • Frigates: 0
  • Corvettes: 0
  • Destroyers: 0
  • Submarines: 0
  • Patrol vessels: 19
  • Mine warfare vessels: 0

Albania has 6,600 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 2,000. Out of these active-duty personnel, 1,000 serve in the Navy. On the global stage, Albania’s military ranks #78 out of 145 countries and it boasts an annual budget of $558,862,420, which ranks #101 in the world. Albania has a total population of 3.107 million.

19. Romania

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total naval vessels: 20
  • Aircraft carriers: 0
  • Helicopter carriers: 0
  • Frigates: 3
  • Corvettes: 7
  • Destroyers: 0
  • Submarines: 0
  • Patrol vessels: 3
  • Mine warfare vessels: 5

Romania has 81,300 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 55,000. Out of these active-duty personnel, 6,800 serve in the Navy. On the global stage, Romania’s military ranks #51 out of 145 countries and it boasts an annual budget of $9,700,000,000, which ranks #33 in the world. Romania has a total population of 18.15 million.

18. Croatia

usnavy / Flickr
  • Total naval vessels: 30
  • Aircraft carriers: 0
  • Helicopter carriers: 0
  • Frigates: 0
  • Corvettes: 0
  • Destroyers: 0
  • Submarines: 0
  • Patrol vessels: 10
  • Mine warfare vessels: 1

Croatia has 14,325 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 20,100. Out of these active-duty personnel, 1,365 serve in the Navy. On the global stage, Croatia’s military ranks #75 out of 145 countries and it boasts an annual budget of $1,176,000,000, which ranks #83 in the world. Croatia has a total population of 4.150 million.

17. Bulgaria

USS Carney and Bulgarian Navy ... by Official U.S. Navy Page
USS Carney and Bulgarian Navy ... (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Total naval vessels: 36
  • Aircraft carriers: 0
  • Helicopter carriers: 0
  • Frigates: 4
  • Corvettes: 3
  • Destroyers: 0
  • Submarines: 0
  • Patrol vessels: 0
  • Mine warfare vessels: 10

Bulgaria has 37,000 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 3,000. Out of these active-duty personnel, 4,450 serve in the Navy. On the global stage, Bulgaria’s military ranks #61 out of 145 countries and it boasts an annual budget of $1,373,232,000, which ranks #80 in the world. Bulgaria has a total population of 6.783 million.

16. Norway

Norway Frigate by Marco Kuntzsch
Norway Frigate (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Marco Kuntzsch
  • Total naval vessels: 43
  • Aircraft carriers: 0
  • Helicopter carriers: 0
  • Frigates: 4
  • Corvettes: 6
  • Destroyers: 0
  • Submarines: 6
  • Patrol vessels: 18
  • Mine warfare vessels: 5

Norway has 23,250 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with no reserve force to speak of. Out of these active-duty personnel, 4,000 serve in the Navy. On the global stage, Norway’s military ranks #38 out of 145 countries and it boasts an annual budget of $9,710,000,000, which ranks #32 in the world. Norway has a total population of 5.510 million.

15. Denmark

USNS Supply resupplies the Dan... by Official U.S. Navy Page
USNS Supply resupplies the Dan... (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Total naval vessels: 50
  • Aircraft carriers: 0
  • Helicopter carriers: 0
  • Frigates: 9
  • Corvettes: 0
  • Destroyers: 0
  • Submarines: 0
  • Patrol vessels: 9
  • Mine warfare vessels: 6

Denmark has 20,000 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 12,000. Out of these active-duty personnel, 3,600 serve in the Navy. On the global stage, Denmark’s military ranks #45 out of 145 countries and it boasts an annual budget of $7,225,466,250, which ranks #40 in the world. Denmark has a total population of 5.973 million.

14. Germany

German frigate by Ein Dahmer
German frigate (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Ein Dahmer
  • Total naval vessels: 61
  • Aircraft carriers: 0
  • Helicopter carriers: 0
  • Frigates: 11
  • Corvettes: 5
  • Destroyers: 0
  • Submarines: 6
  • Patrol vessels: 0
  • Mine warfare vessels: 12

Germany has 181,600 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 34,000. Out of these active-duty personnel, 16,500 serve in the Navy. On the global stage, Germany’s military ranks #14 out of 145 countries and it boasts an annual budget of $50,000,000,000, which ranks #11 in the world. Germany has a total population of 84.12 million.

13. Poland

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total naval vessels: 62
  • Aircraft carriers: 0
  • Helicopter carriers: 0
  • Frigates: 2
  • Corvettes: 2
  • Destroyers: 0
  • Submarines: 1
  • Patrol vessels: 3
  • Mine warfare vessels: 26

Poland has 202,100 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 350,000. Out of these active-duty personnel, 12,350 serve in the Navy. On the global stage, Poland’s military ranks #22 out of 145 countries and it boasts an annual budget of $48,700,000,000, which ranks #12 in the world. Poland has a total population of 38.75 million.

12. Netherlands

DSC07900 - Netherlands Submari... by Dennis Jarvis
DSC07900 - Netherlands Submari... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Dennis Jarvis
  • Total naval vessels: 64
  • Aircraft carriers: 0
  • Helicopter carriers: 0
  • Frigates: 6
  • Corvettes: 0
  • Destroyers: 0
  • Submarines: 3
  • Patrol vessels: 4
  • Mine warfare vessels: 4

The Netherlands has 41,380 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 6,765. Out of these active-duty personnel, 7,510 serve in the Navy. On the global stage, the Netherlands’ military ranks #36 out of 145 countries and it boasts an annual budget of $27,000,000,000, which ranks #18 in the world. The Netherlands has a total population of 17.77 million.

11. Canada

Canada sub by Kmw2700
Canada sub (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Kmw2700
  • Total naval vessels: 73
  • Aircraft carriers: 0
  • Helicopter carriers: 0
  • Frigates: 12
  • Corvettes: 0
  • Destroyers: 0
  • Submarines: 4
  • Patrol vessels: 24
  • Mine warfare vessels: 0

Canada has 68,000 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 27,000. Out of these active-duty personnel, 16,300 serve in the Navy. On the global stage, Canada’s military ranks #28 out of 145 countries and it boasts an annual budget of $41,000,000,000, which ranks #15 in the world. Canada has a total population of 38.79 million.

10. United Kingdom

UK aircraft carrier by Barry Shimmon
UK aircraft carrier (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Barry Shimmon
  • Total naval vessels: 109
  • Aircraft carriers: 2
  • Helicopter carriers: 0
  • Frigates: 8
  • Corvettes: 0
  • Destroyers: 6
  • Submarines: 9
  • Patrol vessels: 26
  • Mine warfare vessels: 7

The United Kingdom has 184,860 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 924,000. Out of these active-duty personnel, 35,730 serve in the Navy. On the global stage, the United Kingdom’s military ranks #6 out of 145 countries and it boasts an annual budget of $71,500,540,000, which ranks #6 in the world. The United Kingdom has a total population of 68.46 million.

9. France

vale_t / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Total naval vessels: 129
  • Aircraft carriers: 1
  • Helicopter carriers: 3
  • Frigates: 11
  • Corvettes: 0
  • Destroyers: 11
  • Submarines: 9
  • Patrol vessels: 20
  • Mine warfare vessels: 17

France has 200,000 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 26,000. Out of these active-duty personnel, 44,000 serve in the Navy. On the global stage, France’s military ranks #8 out of 145 countries and it boasts an annual budget of $55,000,000,000, which ranks #9 in the world. France has a total population of 68.37 million.

8. Spain

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total naval vessels: 152
  • Aircraft carriers: 1
  • Helicopter carriers: 0
  • Frigates: 11
  • Corvettes: 0
  • Destroyers: 0
  • Submarines: 2
  • Patrol vessels: 22
  • Mine warfare vessels: 6

Spain has 133,282 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 15,150. Out of these active-duty personnel, 20,840 serve in the Navy. On the global stage, Spain’s military ranks #17 out of 145 countries and it boasts an annual budget of $23,397,000,000, which ranks #22 in the world. Spain has a total population of 47.28 million.

7. Turkey

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons
  • Total naval vessels: 182
  • Aircraft carriers: 0
  • Helicopter carriers: 1
  • Frigates: 17
  • Corvettes: 9
  • Destroyers: 0
  • Submarines: 13
  • Patrol vessels: 41
  • Mine warfare vessels: 11

Turkey has 355,200 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 378,700. Out of these active-duty personnel, 100,000 serve in the Navy. On the global stage, Turkey’s military ranks #9 out of 145 countries and it boasts an annual budget of $47,000,000,000, which ranks #13 in the world. Turkey has a total population of 84.12 million.

6. Greece

Greek frigate by Steffen Wurzel
Greek frigate (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Steffen Wurzel
  • Total naval vessels: 192
  • Aircraft carriers: 0
  • Helicopter carriers: 0
  • Frigates: 13
  • Corvettes: 0
  • Destroyers: 0
  • Submarines: 10
  • Patrol vessels: 39
  • Mine warfare vessels: 7

Greece has 142,700 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 221,350. Out of these active-duty personnel, 30,000 serve in the Navy. On the global stage, Greece’s military ranks #30 out of 145 countries and it boasts an annual budget of $6,500,000,000, which ranks #44 in the world. Greece has a total population of 10.46 million.

5. Portugal

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Total naval vessels: 194
  • Aircraft carriers: 0
  • Helicopter carriers: 0
  • Frigates: 5
  • Corvettes: 2
  • Destroyers: 0
  • Submarines: 2
  • Patrol vessels: 20
  • Mine warfare vessels: 0

Portugal has 24,000 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 211,700. Out of these active-duty personnel, 7,000 serve in the Navy. On the global stage, Portugal’s military ranks #39 out of 145 countries and it boasts an annual budget of $4,627,000,000, which ranks #52 in the world. Portugal has a total population of 10.64 million.

4. Italy

Italy frigate by SebastianSaid28
Italy frigate (CC BY-SA 4.0) by SebastianSaid28
  • Total naval vessels: 196
  • Aircraft carriers: 2
  • Helicopter carriers: 0
  • Frigates: 10
  • Corvettes: 0
  • Destroyers: 3
  • Submarines: 8
  • Patrol vessels: 19
  • Mine warfare vessels: 10

Italy has 165,500 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 18,500. Out of these active-duty personnel, 31,000 serve in the Navy. On the global stage, Italy’s military ranks #10 out of 145 countries and it boasts an annual budget of $30,890,000,000, which ranks #16 in the world. Italy has a total population of 60.96 million.

3. Finland

Finland+navy | Finnish Navy.
dohne / Flickr

  • Total naval vessels: 264
  • Aircraft carriers: 0
  • Helicopter carriers: 0
  • Frigates: 0
  • Corvettes: 0
  • Destroyers: 0
  • Submarines: 0
  • Patrol vessels: 8
  • Mine warfare vessels: 18

Finland has 24,000 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 870,000. Out of these active-duty personnel, 16,000 serve in the Navy. On the global stage, Finland’s military ranks #48 out of 145 countries and it boasts an annual budget of $6,779,661,000, which ranks #42 in the world. Finland has a total population of 5.626 million.

2. Sweden

2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Total naval vessels: 308
  • Aircraft carriers: 0
  • Helicopter carriers: 0
  • Frigates: 0
  • Corvettes: 7
  • Destroyers: 0
  • Submarines: 4
  • Patrol vessels: 179
  • Mine warfare vessels: 8

Sweden has 24,400 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 32,900. Out of these active-duty personnel, 2,100 serve in the Navy. On the global stage, Sweden’s military ranks #27 out of 145 countries and it boasts an annual budget of $13,000,000,000, which ranks #28 in the world. Sweden has a total population of 10.59 million.

1. United States

Aerial drone photo of USS Gerald R. Ford latest technology nuclear powered aircraft carrier anchored in deep blue open ocean sea
Aerial-motion / Shutterstock.com

  • Total naval vessels: 440
  • Aircraft carriers: 11
  • Helicopter carriers: 9
  • Frigates: 0
  • Corvettes: 26
  • Destroyers: 81
  • Submarines: 70
  • Patrol vessels: 0
  • Mine warfare vessels: 8

The United States has 1,328,000 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 799,500. Out of these active-duty personnel, 667,108 serve in the Navy. On the global stage, the United States’ military ranks #1 out of 145 countries and it boasts an annual budget of $895,000,000,000, which ranks #1 in the world. The United States has a total population of 341.96 million.

The image featured for this article is © <a href="https://www.flickr.com/photos/usnavy/48991100602/" target="_blank" style="font-size: 100%">USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) pu...</a> (<a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/" target="_blank" style="100%">CC BY 2.0</a>) by <a href="https://www.flickr.com/people/usnavy/" target="_blank" style="100%">Official U.S. Navy Page</a>

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live Earnings Coverage: Applied Digital Reports Earnings After the Bell

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 9, 2025

Live Earnings Coverage: Applied Digital Reports Earnings After the Bell
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock

Live

Douglas A. McIntyre |

Sep 29, 2025

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock

Continue Reading

This Country Poured Billions into Creating a Navy Almost Twice the Size of America’s
Chris Lange | Mar 7, 2025

This Country Poured Billions into Creating a Navy Almost Twice the Size of America’s

For centuries powerful navies have decided the military balance of power on the world stage. Not only that, these navies…
Italy Trails Nordic Rivals in Fleet Size, But Has Two Aircraft Carriers
Chris Lange | Aug 6, 2025

Italy Trails Nordic Rivals in Fleet Size, But Has Two Aircraft Carriers

Italy may not be at the top of the list in terms of Europe’s naval rankings in total vessels, but…
This Nation Is Pouring the Most Money Into Corvette Warships – And It’s Not America
Chris Lange | Mar 26, 2025

This Nation Is Pouring the Most Money Into Corvette Warships – And It’s Not America

Even though they are smaller than destroyers and frigates, corvette warships play an important role in most modern naval operations,…
You Might Be Surprised to Learn Which European Country Has the Largest Navy
Chris Lange | Dec 13, 2024

You Might Be Surprised to Learn Which European Country Has the Largest Navy

Most militaries worldwide are made up of several branches: An army, an air force, and a navy to cover ground,…
The US Navy Can’t Match NATO Nation’s Immense Frigate Fleet
Chris Lange | Jul 25, 2025

The US Navy Can’t Match NATO Nation’s Immense Frigate Fleet

While Canada might lack the aircraft carriers needed for naval supremacy within NATO, this northern nation makes up for it…
America Spends Billions On Its Naval Force – Does Any Other NATO Country Even Come Close?
Chris Lange | Mar 29, 2025

America Spends Billions On Its Naval Force – Does Any Other NATO Country Even Come Close?

NATO has long been known for its naval power, with a few of its member states possessing some of the…
China Pumped Billions In to Create the World’s Largest Frigate Fleet, and It’s Not Even Close
Chris Lange | Mar 18, 2025

China Pumped Billions In to Create the World’s Largest Frigate Fleet, and It’s Not Even Close

In recent years, China has made a large investment in upgrading its naval forces. Part of this came in the…
This Nation Invested Billions in Some of the Most Powerful Warships on Earth
Chris Lange | Apr 3, 2025

This Nation Invested Billions in Some of the Most Powerful Warships on Earth

Destroyers are some of the most advanced warships on the planet. From the Arleigh Burke-class of the US Navy to…
One Nation Dominates NATO Patrol Fleets With 179 Vessels, More Than Turkey, Greece, and the UK Combined
Chris Lange | Jul 21, 2025

One Nation Dominates NATO Patrol Fleets With 179 Vessels, More Than Turkey, Greece, and the UK Combined

Sweden is a newcomer to NATO, only joining the Alliance in 2024 becoming the 32nd member state. Despite its recent…

Top Gaining Stocks

Best Buy
BBY Vol: 4,977,733
+$7.02
+9.97%
$77.45
Broadcom
AVGO Vol: 45,874,713
+$32.07
+9.88%
$356.70
ON Semiconductor
ON Vol: 11,865,339
+$4.37
+9.55%
$50.11
Monolithic Power Systems
MPWR Vol: 773,944
+$77.23
+8.54%
$981.67
GE Vernova
GEV Vol: 3,377,708
+$43.69
+7.23%
$648.25

Top Losing Stocks

Fastenal
FAST Vol: 16,576,903
-$3.45
7.54%
$42.33
Las Vegas Sands
LVS Vol: 11,887,031
-$3.14
6.33%
$46.47
Wynn Resorts
WYNN Vol: 3,167,778
-$7.37
6.15%
$112.52
Arista Networks
ANET Vol: 14,213,979
-$6.65
4.32%
$147.45
Monster Beverage
MNST Vol: 6,423,305
-$2.47
3.55%
$67.15