Recent Russian Incursions Have NATO’s Navy on Alert

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points With Russia’s recent incursions into NATO airspace and waters, the Alliance is taking a principled stance not just in the skies but in the seas as well

The Estonia incident from September and the incursion into Denmark’s waters in early October have set the stage for increased tensions between NATO and Russia

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

With Russia’s recent incursions into NATO airspace and waters, the Alliance is taking a principled stance not just in the skies but in the seas as well. The Estonia incident from September and the incursion into Denmark’s waters in early October have set the stage for increased tensions between NATO and Russia. NATO nations are rallying their navies to be at the ready, whether it is in the Baltic or Balkans. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at NATO naval forces and what they have to offer against Russian aggression.

To identify the NATO countries with the most military ships and submarines, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of military ships and submarines in their fleet. We included supplemental information regarding submarines, aircraft carriers, helicopter carriers, destroyers, corvettes, patrol vessels, and frigates, as well as each country’s overall military strength score and defense budget. Countries with no naval vessels were excluded.

Here is a look at the countries with the largest navies in NATO:

Why Are We Covering This?

Estonian Foreign Ministry / Wikimedia Commons

Understanding NATO’s military dynamics is important when looking at the state of global security. Since its inception, NATO has played a pivotal role in shaping international relations through its collective defense and security framework. As geopolitical tensions continue to rise and new threats emerge, knowing and understanding NATO’s military capabilities is important for getting a clearer picture of the world stage. Not to mention, countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany, among others, contribute significantly to NATO’s military strength, influencing global power balances and regional stability.

26. Slovenia

André Mouraux / Wikimedia Commons

Total naval vessels: 2

2 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 2

2 Mine warfare vessels: 0

Slovenia has 7,300 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 26,000. Out of these active-duty personnel, 350 serve in the Navy. On the global stage, Slovenia’s military ranks #96 out of 145 countries and it boasts an annual budget of $886,860,000, which ranks #91 in the world. Slovenia has a total population of 2.098 million.

25. Estonia

Total naval vessels: 8

8 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 4

4 Mine warfare vessels: 4

Estonia has 7,700 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 78,800. Out of these active-duty personnel, 500 serve in the Navy. On the global stage, Estonia’s military ranks #107 out of 145 countries and it boasts an annual budget of $1,463,360,000, which ranks #77 in the world. Estonia has a total population of 1.194 million.

24. Belgium

Total naval vessels: 9

9 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 2

2 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 2

2 Mine warfare vessels: 5

Belgium has 25,000 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 6,400. Out of these active-duty personnel, 1,300 serve in the Navy. On the global stage, Belgium’s military ranks #62 out of 145 countries and it boasts an annual budget of $10,200,000,000, which ranks #31 in the world. Belgium has a total population of 11.98 million.

23. Lithuania

usnavy / Flickr

Total naval vessels: 14

14 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 7

7 Mine warfare vessels: 4

Lithuania has 23,000 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 104,000. Out of these active-duty personnel, 700 serve in the Navy. On the global stage, Lithuania’s military ranks #88 out of 145 countries and it boasts an annual budget of $2,388,900,000, which ranks #66 in the world. Lithuania has a total population of 2.628 million.

22. Montenegro

Total naval vessels: 14

14 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 2

2 Mine warfare vessels: 0

Montenegro has 2,350 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with no reserve force to speak of. Out of these active-duty personnel, 550 serve in the Navy. On the global stage, Montenegro’s military ranks #127 out of 145 countries and it boasts an annual budget of $148,100,000, which ranks #136 in the world. Montenegro has a total population of 599,849.

21. Latvia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total naval vessels: 18

18 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 11

11 Mine warfare vessels: 6

Latvia has 17,250 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 36,000. Out of these active-duty personnel, 1,000 serve in the Navy. On the global stage, Latvia’s military ranks #99 out of 145 countries and it boasts an annual budget of $1,138,000,000, which ranks #84 in the world. Latvia has a total population of 1.801 million.

20. Albania

Total naval vessels: 19

19 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 19

19 Mine warfare vessels: 0

Albania has 6,600 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 2,000. Out of these active-duty personnel, 1,000 serve in the Navy. On the global stage, Albania’s military ranks #78 out of 145 countries and it boasts an annual budget of $558,862,420, which ranks #101 in the world. Albania has a total population of 3.107 million.

19. Romania

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total naval vessels: 20

20 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 3

3 Corvettes: 7

7 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 3

3 Mine warfare vessels: 5

Romania has 81,300 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 55,000. Out of these active-duty personnel, 6,800 serve in the Navy. On the global stage, Romania’s military ranks #51 out of 145 countries and it boasts an annual budget of $9,700,000,000, which ranks #33 in the world. Romania has a total population of 18.15 million.

18. Croatia

usnavy / Flickr

Total naval vessels: 30

30 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 10

10 Mine warfare vessels: 1

Croatia has 14,325 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 20,100. Out of these active-duty personnel, 1,365 serve in the Navy. On the global stage, Croatia’s military ranks #75 out of 145 countries and it boasts an annual budget of $1,176,000,000, which ranks #83 in the world. Croatia has a total population of 4.150 million.

17. Bulgaria

Total naval vessels: 36

36 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 4

4 Corvettes: 3

3 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 0

0 Mine warfare vessels: 10

Bulgaria has 37,000 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 3,000. Out of these active-duty personnel, 4,450 serve in the Navy. On the global stage, Bulgaria’s military ranks #61 out of 145 countries and it boasts an annual budget of $1,373,232,000, which ranks #80 in the world. Bulgaria has a total population of 6.783 million.

16. Norway

Total naval vessels: 43

43 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 4

4 Corvettes: 6

6 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 6

6 Patrol vessels: 18

18 Mine warfare vessels: 5

Norway has 23,250 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with no reserve force to speak of. Out of these active-duty personnel, 4,000 serve in the Navy. On the global stage, Norway’s military ranks #38 out of 145 countries and it boasts an annual budget of $9,710,000,000, which ranks #32 in the world. Norway has a total population of 5.510 million.

15. Denmark

Total naval vessels: 50

50 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 9

9 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 9

9 Mine warfare vessels: 6

Denmark has 20,000 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 12,000. Out of these active-duty personnel, 3,600 serve in the Navy. On the global stage, Denmark’s military ranks #45 out of 145 countries and it boasts an annual budget of $7,225,466,250, which ranks #40 in the world. Denmark has a total population of 5.973 million.

14. Germany

Total naval vessels: 61

61 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 11

11 Corvettes: 5

5 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 6

6 Patrol vessels: 0

0 Mine warfare vessels: 12

Germany has 181,600 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 34,000. Out of these active-duty personnel, 16,500 serve in the Navy. On the global stage, Germany’s military ranks #14 out of 145 countries and it boasts an annual budget of $50,000,000,000, which ranks #11 in the world. Germany has a total population of 84.12 million.

13. Poland

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total naval vessels: 62

62 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 2

2 Corvettes: 2

2 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 1

1 Patrol vessels: 3

3 Mine warfare vessels: 26

Poland has 202,100 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 350,000. Out of these active-duty personnel, 12,350 serve in the Navy. On the global stage, Poland’s military ranks #22 out of 145 countries and it boasts an annual budget of $48,700,000,000, which ranks #12 in the world. Poland has a total population of 38.75 million.

12. Netherlands

Total naval vessels: 64

64 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 6

6 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 3

3 Patrol vessels: 4

4 Mine warfare vessels: 4

The Netherlands has 41,380 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 6,765. Out of these active-duty personnel, 7,510 serve in the Navy. On the global stage, the Netherlands’ military ranks #36 out of 145 countries and it boasts an annual budget of $27,000,000,000, which ranks #18 in the world. The Netherlands has a total population of 17.77 million.

11. Canada

Total naval vessels: 73

73 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 12

12 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 4

4 Patrol vessels: 24

24 Mine warfare vessels: 0

Canada has 68,000 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 27,000. Out of these active-duty personnel, 16,300 serve in the Navy. On the global stage, Canada’s military ranks #28 out of 145 countries and it boasts an annual budget of $41,000,000,000, which ranks #15 in the world. Canada has a total population of 38.79 million.

10. United Kingdom

Total naval vessels: 109

109 Aircraft carriers: 2

2 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 8

8 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 6

6 Submarines: 9

9 Patrol vessels: 26

26 Mine warfare vessels: 7

The United Kingdom has 184,860 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 924,000. Out of these active-duty personnel, 35,730 serve in the Navy. On the global stage, the United Kingdom’s military ranks #6 out of 145 countries and it boasts an annual budget of $71,500,540,000, which ranks #6 in the world. The United Kingdom has a total population of 68.46 million.

9. France

vale_t / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total naval vessels: 129

129 Aircraft carriers: 1

1 Helicopter carriers: 3

3 Frigates: 11

11 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 11

11 Submarines: 9

9 Patrol vessels: 20

20 Mine warfare vessels: 17

France has 200,000 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 26,000. Out of these active-duty personnel, 44,000 serve in the Navy. On the global stage, France’s military ranks #8 out of 145 countries and it boasts an annual budget of $55,000,000,000, which ranks #9 in the world. France has a total population of 68.37 million.

8. Spain

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total naval vessels: 152

152 Aircraft carriers: 1

1 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 11

11 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 2

2 Patrol vessels: 22

22 Mine warfare vessels: 6

Spain has 133,282 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 15,150. Out of these active-duty personnel, 20,840 serve in the Navy. On the global stage, Spain’s military ranks #17 out of 145 countries and it boasts an annual budget of $23,397,000,000, which ranks #22 in the world. Spain has a total population of 47.28 million.

7. Turkey

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Total naval vessels: 182

182 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 1

1 Frigates: 17

17 Corvettes: 9

9 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 13

13 Patrol vessels: 41

41 Mine warfare vessels: 11

Turkey has 355,200 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 378,700. Out of these active-duty personnel, 100,000 serve in the Navy. On the global stage, Turkey’s military ranks #9 out of 145 countries and it boasts an annual budget of $47,000,000,000, which ranks #13 in the world. Turkey has a total population of 84.12 million.

6. Greece

Total naval vessels: 192

192 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 13

13 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 10

10 Patrol vessels: 39

39 Mine warfare vessels: 7

Greece has 142,700 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 221,350. Out of these active-duty personnel, 30,000 serve in the Navy. On the global stage, Greece’s military ranks #30 out of 145 countries and it boasts an annual budget of $6,500,000,000, which ranks #44 in the world. Greece has a total population of 10.46 million.

5. Portugal

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total naval vessels: 194

194 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 5

5 Corvettes: 2

2 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 2

2 Patrol vessels: 20

20 Mine warfare vessels: 0

Portugal has 24,000 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 211,700. Out of these active-duty personnel, 7,000 serve in the Navy. On the global stage, Portugal’s military ranks #39 out of 145 countries and it boasts an annual budget of $4,627,000,000, which ranks #52 in the world. Portugal has a total population of 10.64 million.

4. Italy

Total naval vessels: 196

196 Aircraft carriers: 2

2 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 10

10 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 3

3 Submarines: 8

8 Patrol vessels: 19

19 Mine warfare vessels: 10

Italy has 165,500 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 18,500. Out of these active-duty personnel, 31,000 serve in the Navy. On the global stage, Italy’s military ranks #10 out of 145 countries and it boasts an annual budget of $30,890,000,000, which ranks #16 in the world. Italy has a total population of 60.96 million.

3. Finland

dohne / Flickr

Total naval vessels: 264

264 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 8

8 Mine warfare vessels: 18

Finland has 24,000 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 870,000. Out of these active-duty personnel, 16,000 serve in the Navy. On the global stage, Finland’s military ranks #48 out of 145 countries and it boasts an annual budget of $6,779,661,000, which ranks #42 in the world. Finland has a total population of 5.626 million.

2. Sweden

2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Total naval vessels: 308

308 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 7

7 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 4

4 Patrol vessels: 179

179 Mine warfare vessels: 8

Sweden has 24,400 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 32,900. Out of these active-duty personnel, 2,100 serve in the Navy. On the global stage, Sweden’s military ranks #27 out of 145 countries and it boasts an annual budget of $13,000,000,000, which ranks #28 in the world. Sweden has a total population of 10.59 million.

1. United States

Aerial-motion / Shutterstock.com

Total naval vessels: 440

440 Aircraft carriers: 11

11 Helicopter carriers: 9

9 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 26

26 Destroyers: 81

81 Submarines: 70

70 Patrol vessels: 0

0 Mine warfare vessels: 8

The United States has 1,328,000 active-duty personnel for its entire armed forces, with a reserve force of 799,500. Out of these active-duty personnel, 667,108 serve in the Navy. On the global stage, the United States’ military ranks #1 out of 145 countries and it boasts an annual budget of $895,000,000,000, which ranks #1 in the world. The United States has a total population of 341.96 million.