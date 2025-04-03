This Nation Invested Billions in Some of the Most Powerful Warships on Earth usnavy / Flickr

Destroyers are some of the most advanced warships on the planet. From the Arleigh Burke-class of the US Navy to the Sovremenny-class of the Russian Navy, these warships are equipped with guided missiles and a suite of other advanced defensive and offensive weapons systems. Destroyers are capable of multi-role missions and operating independently or even as part of carrier or expeditionary strike groups. Only a handful of nations operate these warships. Here, 24/7 Wall St. exploring which countries own the most destroyer warships.

To determine the countries with the most destroyers in the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We ranked these countries based on destroyers. We also included supplemental information regarding submarines, aircraft carriers, helicopter carriers, corvettes, patrol vessels, and frigates, as well as each country’s overall military strength score and defense budget.

Here is a look at the countries with the most destroyers in the world:

Why Are We Covering This?

GizemG / Shutterstock.com

Understanding global military dynamics is incredibly important due to the interconnected nature of international relations and conflicts. As long as civilization has existed, the world has witnessed shifting power balances and alliances which have ultimately shaped the current geopolitical landscape. While key players like the United States, China, and Russia are considered the strongest military powers in the world, there are a number of other nations with their own spheres of influence and strengths that impact global relations from a military perspective.

13. Argentina

teemu08 / Flickr

Destroyers: 3

3 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 6

6 Submarines: 2

2 Patrol vessels: 13

13 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Total naval vessels: 44

44 Military defense budget: $928,897,000 – #89 out of 145

$928,897,000 – #89 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.6013 – #33 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Argentina has a total of 21,724 military vehicles which include 342 tanks, 26 MLRS units, and 227 artillery units. Argentina has 108,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 46.99 million.

12. Australia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Destroyers: 3

3 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 2

2 Frigates: 7

7 Corvettes: 0

0 Submarines: 6

6 Patrol vessels: 10

10 Mine warfare vessels: 3

3 Total naval vessels: 44

44 Military defense budget: $55,700,000,000 – #8 out of 145

$55,700,000,000 – #8 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.3298 – #18 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Australia has a total of 15,648 military vehicles which include 59 tanks and 48 artillery units. Australia has 57,350 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 26.77 million.

11. Italy

Destroyers: 3

3 Aircraft carriers: 2

2 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 10

10 Corvettes: 0

0 Submarines: 8

8 Patrol vessels: 19

19 Mine warfare vessels: 10

10 Total naval vessels: 196

196 Military defense budget: $30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145

$30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.2164 – #10 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Italy has a total of 73,480 military vehicles which include 200 tanks, 21 MLRS units, and 172 artillery units. Italy has 165,500 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 60.96 million.

10. Taiwan

Destroyers: 4

4 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 22

22 Corvettes: 7

7 Submarines: 4

4 Patrol vessels: 37

37 Mine warfare vessels: 14

14 Total naval vessels: 97

97 Military defense budget: $19,740,000,000 – #23 out of 145

$19,740,000,000 – #23 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.3988 – #23 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Taiwan has a total of 19,921 military vehicles which include 888 tanks, 234 MLRS units, and 1,848 artillery units. Taiwan has 215,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 23.60 million.

9. Mexico

navalsurfaceforces / Flickr

Destroyers: 5

5 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 1

1 Corvettes: 3

3 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 140

140 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Total naval vessels: 167

167 Military defense budget: $7,600,000,000 – #39 out of 145

$7,600,000,000 – #39 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.5965 – #32 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Mexico has a total of 19,658 military vehicles which include 90 artillery units. Mexico has 412,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 130.74 million.

8. United Kingdom

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Destroyers: 6

6 Aircraft carriers: 2

2 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 8

8 Corvettes: 0

0 Submarines: 9

9 Patrol vessels: 26

26 Mine warfare vessels: 7

7 Total naval vessels: 109

109 Military defense budget: $71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145

$71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.1785 – #6 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, the United Kingdom has a total of 38,200 military vehicles which include 227 tanks, 29 MLRS units, and 197 artillery units. The United Kingdom has 184,860 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 68.46 million.

7. Russia

Russian Navy Corvette Merkury by Unknown authorUnknown author / BY 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)

Destroyers: 10

10 Aircraft carriers: 1

1 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 12

12 Corvettes: 83

83 Submarines: 63

63 Patrol vessels: 123

123 Mine warfare vessels: 47

47 Total naval vessels: 419

419 Military defense budget: $126,000,000,000 – #3 out of 145

$126,000,000,000 – #3 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.0788 – #2 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Russia has a total of 131,527 military vehicles which include 5,750 tanks, 3,005 MLRS units, and 13,673 artillery units. Russia has 1,320,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 140.82 million.

6. France

JLV-Photos / iStock via Getty Images

Destroyers: 11

11 Aircraft carriers: 1

1 Helicopter carriers: 3

3 Frigates: 11

11 Corvettes: 0

0 Submarines: 9

9 Patrol vessels: 20

20 Mine warfare vessels: 17

17 Total naval vessels: 129

129 Military defense budget: $55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145

$55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.1878 – #8 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, France has a total of 110,932 military vehicles which include 215 tanks, 9 MLRS units, and 96 artillery units. France has 200,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 68.37 million.

5. South Korea

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Destroyers: 13

13 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 2

2 Frigates: 17

17 Corvettes: 5

5 Submarines: 22

22 Patrol vessels: 35

35 Mine warfare vessels: 14

14 Total naval vessels: 227

227 Military defense budget: $46,300,000,000 – #14 out of 145

$46,300,000,000 – #14 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.1656 – #5 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, South Korea has a total of 58,880 military vehicles which include 2,236 tanks, 426 MLRS units, and 7,670 artillery units. South Korea has 600,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 52.08 million.

4. India

Airpowerobserver / Wikimedia Commons

Destroyers: 13

13 Aircraft carriers: 2

2 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 14

14 Corvettes: 18

18 Submarines: 18

18 Patrol vessels: 135

135 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Total naval vessels: 293

293 Military defense budget: $75,000,000,000 – #4 out of 145

$75,000,000,000 – #4 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.1184 – #4 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, India has a total of 148,594 military vehicles which include 4,201 tanks, 264 MLRS units, and 4,075 artillery units. India has 1,455,550 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 1.409 billion.

3. Japan

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Destroyers: 42

42 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 4

4 Frigates: 6

6 Corvettes: 0

0 Submarines: 24

24 Patrol vessels: 6

6 Mine warfare vessels: 22

22 Total naval vessels: 159

159 Military defense budget: $57,000,000,000 – #7 out of 145

$57,000,000,000 – #7 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.1839 – #7 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Japan has a total of 31,964 military vehicles which include 521 tanks, 54 MLRS units, and 629 artillery units. Japan has 247,150 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 123.2 million.

2. China

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Destroyers: 50

50 Aircraft carriers: 3

3 Helicopter carriers: 4

4 Frigates: 47

47 Corvettes: 72

72 Submarines: 61

61 Patrol vessels: 150

150 Mine warfare vessels: 36

36 Total naval vessels: 754

754 Military defense budget: $266,850,000,000 – #2 out of 145

$266,850,000,000 – #2 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.0788 – #3 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, China has a total of 144,017 military vehicles which include 6,800 tanks, 2,750 MLRS units, and 4,490 artillery units. China has 2,035,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 1.415 billion.

1. United States

usnavy / Flickr

Destroyers: 81

81 Aircraft carriers: 11

11 Helicopter carriers: 9

9 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 26

26 Submarines: 70

70 Patrol vessels: 0

0 Mine warfare vessels: 8

8 Total naval vessels: 440

440 Military defense budget: $895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145

$895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, the United States has a total of 391,963 military vehicles which include 4,640 tanks, 641 MLRS units, and 1,883 artillery units. The United States has 1,328,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 341.96 million.

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future Click here to get started!