America Invested Billions Into Helicopter Carriers - Is It Still the Worldwide Leader?

Helicopter carriers play an important role in some of the strongest navies in the world. They facilitate logistical operations and allow for rapid troop deployment should the need arise. While these vessels are not as expensive as conventional aircraft carriers, nor nearly as large, helicopter carriers are still the prize of many of the top navies on the planet.

China recently invested in building out its Type 075 Yushen-class landing helicopter assault ship. Estimates put the cost of this helicopter carrier around $1 billion, but it will be well worth it for the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN). This ship is said to have a capacity of 800 troops, 60 armored fighting vehicles, and roughly 30 helicopters. The PLAN announced in 2022 that two of these vessels were built and combat ready. But China is not the only country investing in these warships. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the countries with the most helicopter carriers.

To determine the countries with the most helicopter carriers in the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We ranked these countries based on helicopter carriers. We also included supplemental information regarding submarines, aircraft carriers, destroyers, corvettes, patrol vessels, and frigates, as well as each country’s overall military strength score and defense budget.

The United States Navy is at the top of this list with the most helicopter carriers, with vessels like the Wasp-class and America-class. The U.S. Navy classifies these ships as amphibious assault ships. Also, these platforms are home to hundreds of marines that can be deployed at a moment’s notice via helicopters and tilt-rotor aircraft like the MV-22 Osprey. (These Are the Most Widely-Flown Combat Aircraft in the US Navy)

Here is a look at the countries with the most helicopter carriers in the world:

Why Are We Covering This?

Understanding global military dynamics is incredibly important due to the interconnected nature of international relations and conflicts. As long as civilization has existed, the world has witnessed shifting power balances and alliances which have ultimately shaped the current geopolitical landscape. While key players like the United States, China, and Russia are considered the strongest military powers in the world, there are a number of other nations with their own spheres of influence and strengths that impact global relations from a military perspective.

10. Thailand

Helicopter carriers: 1

1 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 7

7 Corvettes: 6

6 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 49

49 Mine warfare vessels: 5

5 Total naval vessels: 293

293 Military defense budget: $5,887,883,500 – #45 out of 145

$5,887,883,500 – #45 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.4536 – #26 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Thailand has a total of 16,935 military vehicles which include 635 tanks, 26 MLRS units, and 639 artillery units. Thailand has 360,850 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 69.92 million.

9. Brazil

Helicopter carriers: 1

1 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 6

6 Corvettes: 2

2 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 4

4 Patrol vessels: 23

23 Mine warfare vessels: 3

3 Total naval vessels: 64

64 Military defense budget: $26,157,300,000 – #19 out of 145

$26,157,300,000 – #19 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.2415 – #11 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Brazil has a total of 22,464 military vehicles which include 294 tanks, 38 MLRS units, and 521 artillery units. Brazil has 360,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 220.05 million.

8. Turkey

Helicopter carriers: 1

1 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 17

17 Corvettes: 9

9 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 13

13 Patrol vessels: 41

41 Mine warfare vessels: 11

11 Total naval vessels: 182

182 Military defense budget: $47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145

$47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Turkey has a total of 61,173 military vehicles which include 2,238 tanks, 296 MLRS units, and 2,745 artillery units. Turkey has 355,200 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 84.12 million.

7. Egypt

Helicopter carriers: 2

2 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 13

13 Corvettes: 7

7 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 8

8 Patrol vessels: 62

62 Mine warfare vessels: 17

17 Total naval vessels: 150

150 Military defense budget: $5,879,500,000 – #46 out of 145

$5,879,500,000 – #46 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.3427 – #19 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Egypt has a total of 41,012 military vehicles which include 3,620 tanks, 528 MLRS units, and 2,018 artillery units. Egypt has 440,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 111.25 million.

6. Australia

Helicopter carriers: 2

2 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 7

7 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 3

3 Submarines: 6

6 Patrol vessels: 10

10 Mine warfare vessels: 3

3 Total naval vessels: 44

44 Military defense budget: $55,700,000,000 – #8 out of 145

$55,700,000,000 – #8 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.3298 – #18 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Australia has a total of 15,648 military vehicles which include 59 tanks and 48 artillery units. Australia has 57,350 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 26.77 million.

5. South Korea

Helicopter carriers: 2

2 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 17

17 Corvettes: 5

5 Destroyers: 13

13 Submarines: 22

22 Patrol vessels: 35

35 Mine warfare vessels: 14

14 Total naval vessels: 227

227 Military defense budget: $46,300,000,000 – #14 out of 145

$46,300,000,000 – #14 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.1656 – #5 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, South Korea has a total of 58,880 military vehicles which include 2,236 tanks, 426 MLRS units, and 7,670 artillery units. South Korea has 600,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 52.08 million.

4. France

Helicopter carriers: 3

3 Aircraft carriers: 1

1 Frigates: 11

11 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 11

11 Submarines: 9

9 Patrol vessels: 20

20 Mine warfare vessels: 17

17 Total naval vessels: 129

129 Military defense budget: $55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145

$55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.1878 – #8 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, France has a total of 110,932 military vehicles which include 215 tanks, 9 MLRS units, and 96 artillery units. France has 200,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 68.37 million.

3. Japan

Helicopter carriers: 4

4 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 6

6 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 42

42 Submarines: 24

24 Patrol vessels: 6

6 Mine warfare vessels: 22

22 Total naval vessels: 159

159 Military defense budget: $57,000,000,000 – #7 out of 145

$57,000,000,000 – #7 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.1839 – #7 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Japan has a total of 31,964 military vehicles which include 521 tanks, 54 MLRS units, and 629 artillery units. Japan has 247,150 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 123.2 million.

2. China

Helicopter carriers: 4

4 Aircraft carriers: 3

3 Frigates: 47

47 Corvettes: 72

72 Destroyers: 50

50 Submarines: 61

61 Patrol vessels: 150

150 Mine warfare vessels: 36

36 Total naval vessels: 754

754 Military defense budget: $266,850,000,000 – #2 out of 145

$266,850,000,000 – #2 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.0788 – #3 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, China has a total of 144,017 military vehicles which include 6,800 tanks, 2,750 MLRS units, and 4,490 artillery units. China has 2,035,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 1.415 billion.

1. United States

Helicopter carriers: 9

9 Aircraft carriers: 11

11 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 26

26 Destroyers: 81

81 Submarines: 70

70 Patrol vessels: 0

0 Mine warfare vessels: 8

8 Total naval vessels: 440

440 Military defense budget: $895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145

$895,000,000,000 – #1 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.0744 – #1 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, the United States has a total of 391,963 military vehicles which include 4,640 tanks, 641 MLRS units, and 1,883 artillery units. The United States has 1,328,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 341.96 million.

