Italy Trails Nordic Rivals in Fleet Size, But Has Two Aircraft Carriers SebastianSaid28 / Wikimedia Commons

Key Points Italy may not be at the top of the list in terms of Europe’s naval rankings in total vessels, but what it lacks in numbers, it makes up for in force projection

With 196 naval vessels, Italy falls short of countries like Sweden, Finland, and Portugal

But unlike those regional powers, Italy is home to two aircraft carriers, which are considered an incredibly rare asset in global militaries

Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a deeper dive in European navies and which forces are the most formidable.

To identify the European countries with the most military ships and submarines, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of military ships and submarines in their fleet. We included supplemental information regarding submarines, aircraft carriers, helicopter carriers, destroyers, corvettes, patrol vessels, and frigates, as well as each country’s overall military strength score and defense budget. Countries with no naval vessels were excluded.

Here is a look at the countries with the largest navies in Europe:

Why Are We Covering This?

Alexander Lukatskiy / Shutterstock.com

Understanding the military dynamics in Europe is important considering the continent’s deeply rooted geopolitical challenges going forward. Historically, Europe has been marked by wars, shifting alliances, and territorial disputes, and yet it still remains a key player on the global stage. At the same time, alliances like the EU or NATO are some of the most powerful in terms of their influence on the world. Whether it is a question of NATO’s expansion or Russia’s campaign in Eastern Europe, these military forces tilt the region’s balance of power.

25. Slovenia

André Mouraux / Wikimedia Commons

Total naval vessels: 2

2 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 2

2 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Military defense budget: $886,860,000 – #91 out of 145

$886,860,000 – #91 out of 145 Military strength score: 2.1016 – #96 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Slovenia has a total of 1,428 military vehicles which include 54 tanks and 18 artillery units. Slovenia has 7,300 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 2.098 million.

24. Ireland

PredragLasica / Shutterstock.com

Total naval vessels: 8

8 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 8

8 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Military defense budget: $1,500,000,000 – #76 out of 145

$1,500,000,000 – #76 out of 145 Military strength score: 2.1103 – #97 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Ireland has a total of 1,712 as well as 7,765 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 5.233 million.

23. Estonia

Total naval vessels: 8

8 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 4

4 Mine warfare vessels: 4

4 Military defense budget: $1,463,360,000 – #77 out of 145

$1,463,360,000 – #77 out of 145 Military strength score: 2.2917 – #107 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Estonia has a total of 1,685 military vehicles as well as 7,700 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 1.194 million.

22. Belgium

Total naval vessels: 9

9 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 2

2 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 2

2 Mine warfare vessels: 5

5 Military defense budget: $10,200,000,000 – #31 out of 145

$10,200,000,000 – #31 out of 145 Military strength score: 1.2564 – #62 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Belgium has a total of 4,606 military vehicles as well as 25,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 11.98 million.

21. Lithuania

usnavy / Flickr

Total naval vessels: 14

14 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 7

7 Mine warfare vessels: 4

4 Military defense budget: $2,388,900,000 – #66 out of 145

$2,388,900,000 – #66 out of 145 Military strength score: 1.9075 – #88 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Lithuania has a total of 1,263 military vehicles as well as 23,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 2.628 million.

20. Montenegro

Total naval vessels: 14

14 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 2

2 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Military defense budget: $148,100,000 – #136 out of 145

$148,100,000 – #136 out of 145 Military strength score: 2.9216 – #127 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Montenegro has a total of 471 military vehicles which include 12 MLRS units and 12 artillery units. Montenegro has 2,350 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 599,849.

19. Latvia

usnavy / Flickr

Total naval vessels: 18

18 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 11

11 Mine warfare vessels: 6

6 Military defense budget: $1,138,000,000 – #84 out of 145

$1,138,000,000 – #84 out of 145 Military strength score: 2.1246 – #99 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Latvia has a total of 1,848 military vehicles as well as 17,250 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 1.801 million.

18. Albania

Total naval vessels: 19

19 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 19

19 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Military defense budget: $558,862,420 – #101 out of 145

$558,862,420 – #101 out of 145 Military strength score: 1.6815 – #78 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Albania has a total of 1,796 military vehicles which include 46 tanks, 135 MLRS units, and 50 artillery units. Albania has 6,600 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 3.107 million.

17. Romania

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total naval vessels: 20

20 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 3

3 Corvettes: 7

7 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 3

3 Mine warfare vessels: 5

5 Military defense budget: $9,700,000,000 – #33 out of 145

$9,700,000,000 – #33 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.8984 – #51 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Romania has a total of 10,774 military vehicles which include 328 tanks, 243 MLRS units, and 720 artillery units. Romania has 81,300 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 18.15 million.

16. Croatia

usnavy / Flickr

Total naval vessels: 30

30 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 10

10 Mine warfare vessels: 1

1 Military defense budget: $1,176,000,000 – #83 out of 145

$1,176,000,000 – #83 out of 145 Military strength score: 1.5074 – #75 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Croatia has a total of 2,848 military vehicles which include 45 tanks, 42 MLRS units, and 67 artillery units. Croatia has 14,325 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 4.150 million.

15. Bulgaria

Total naval vessels: 36

36 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 4

4 Corvettes: 3

3 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 0

0 Mine warfare vessels: 10

10 Military defense budget: $1,373,232,000 – #80 out of 145

$1,373,232,000 – #80 out of 145 Military strength score: 1.2563 – #61 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Bulgaria has a total of 4,914 military vehicles which include 90 tanks, 24 MLRS units, and 72 artillery units. Bulgaria has 37,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 6.783 million.

14. Norway

Total naval vessels: 43

43 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 4

4 Corvettes: 6

6 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 6

6 Patrol vessels: 18

18 Mine warfare vessels: 5

5 Military defense budget: $9,710,000,000 – #32 out of 145

$9,710,000,000 – #32 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.6811 – #38 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Norway has a total of 6,552 military vehicles which include 44 tanks and 42 artillery units. Norway has 23,250 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 5.510 million.

13. Denmark

Total naval vessels: 50

50 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 9

9 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 9

9 Mine warfare vessels: 6

6 Military defense budget: $7,225,466,250 – #40 out of 145

$7,225,466,250 – #40 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.8109 – #45 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Denmark has a total of 3,856 military vehicles which include 44 tanks, 8 MLRS units, and 19 artillery units. Denmark has 20,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 5.973 million.

12. Germany

Total naval vessels: 61

61 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 11

11 Corvettes: 5

5 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 6

6 Patrol vessels: 0

0 Mine warfare vessels: 12

12 Military defense budget: $50,000,000,000 – #11 out of 145

$50,000,000,000 – #11 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.2601 – #14 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Germany has a total of 83,260 military vehicles which include 296 tanks, 33 MLRS units, and 134 artillery units. Germany has 181,600 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 84.12 million.

11. Poland

cne-cna-c6f / Flickr

Total naval vessels: 62

62 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 2

2 Corvettes: 2

2 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 1

1 Patrol vessels: 3

3 Mine warfare vessels: 26

26 Military defense budget: $48,700,000,000 – #12 out of 145

$48,700,000,000 – #12 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.3776 – #22 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Poland has a total of 23,138 military vehicles which include 614 tanks, 196 MLRS units, and 677 artillery units. Poland has 202,100 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 38.75 million.

10. Netherlands

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total naval vessels: 64

64 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 6

6 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 3

3 Patrol vessels: 4

4 Mine warfare vessels: 4

4 Military defense budget: $27,000,000,000 – #18 out of 145

$27,000,000,000 – #18 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.6412 – #36 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, the Netherlands has a total of 2,755 military vehicles which include 18 tanks, 2 MLRS units, and 46 artillery units. The Netherlands has 41,380 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 17.77 million.

9. Ukraine

Ввласенко / Wikimedia Commons

Total naval vessels: 89

89 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 33

33 Mine warfare vessels: 3

3 Military defense budget: $53,700,000,000 – #10 out of 145

$53,700,000,000 – #10 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.3755 – #21 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Ukraine has a total of 18,920 military vehicles which include 1,114 tanks, 279 MLRS units, and 1273 artillery units. Ukraine has 900,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 35.66 million.

8. United Kingdom

Total naval vessels: 109

109 Aircraft carriers: 2

2 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 8

8 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 6

6 Submarines: 9

9 Patrol vessels: 26

26 Mine warfare vessels: 7

7 Military defense budget: $71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145

$71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.1785 – #6 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, the United Kingdom has a total of 38,200 military vehicles which include 227 tanks, 29 MLRS units, and 197 artillery units. The United Kingdom has 184,860 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 68.46 million.

7. France

JLV-Photos / iStock via Getty Images

Total naval vessels: 129

129 Aircraft carriers: 1

1 Helicopter carriers: 3

3 Frigates: 11

11 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 11

11 Submarines: 9

9 Patrol vessels: 20

20 Mine warfare vessels: 17

17 Military defense budget: $55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145

$55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.1878 – #8 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, France has a total of 110,932 military vehicles which include 215 tanks, 9 MLRS units, and 96 artillery units. France has 200,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 68.37 million.

6. Spain

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total naval vessels: 152

152 Aircraft carriers: 1

1 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 11

11 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 2

2 Patrol vessels: 22

22 Mine warfare vessels: 6

6 Military defense budget: $23,397,000,000 – #22 out of 145

$23,397,000,000 – #22 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.3242 – #17 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Spain has a total of 17,626 military vehicles which include 317 tanks and 382 artillery units. Spain has 133,282 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 47.28 million.

5. Greece

Total naval vessels: 192

192 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 13

13 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 10

10 Patrol vessels: 39

39 Mine warfare vessels: 7

7 Military defense budget: $6,500,000,000 – #44 out of 145

$6,500,000,000 – #44 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.5337 – #30 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Greece has a total of 61,888 military vehicles which include 1,344 tanks, 152 MLRS units, and 1287 artillery units. Greece has 142,700 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 10.46 million.

4. Portugal

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total naval vessels: 194

194 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 5

5 Corvettes: 2

2 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 2

2 Patrol vessels: 20

20 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Military defense budget: $4,627,000,000 – #52 out of 145

$4,627,000,000 – #52 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.6856 – #39 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Portugal has a total of 10,828 military vehicles which include 34 tanks and 139 artillery units. Portugal has 24,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 10.64 million.

3. Italy

Total naval vessels: 196

196 Aircraft carriers: 2

2 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 10

10 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 3

3 Submarines: 8

8 Patrol vessels: 19

19 Mine warfare vessels: 10

10 Military defense budget: $30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145

$30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.2164 – #10 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Italy has a total of 73,480 military vehicles which include 200 tanks, 21 MLRS units, and 172 artillery units. Italy has 165,500 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 60.96 million.

2. Finland

dohne / Flickr

Total naval vessels: 264

264 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 8

8 Mine warfare vessels: 18

18 Military defense budget: $6,779,661,000 – #42 out of 145

$6,779,661,000 – #42 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.8437 – #48 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Finland has a total of 11,704 military vehicles which include 200 tanks, 76 MLRS units, and 774 artillery units. Finland has 24,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 5.626 million.

1. Sweden

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total naval vessels: 308

308 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Frigates: 0

0 Corvettes: 7

7 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 4

4 Patrol vessels: 179

179 Mine warfare vessels: 8

8 Military defense budget: $13,000,000,000 – #28 out of 145

$13,000,000,000 – #28 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.4835 – #27 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Sweden has a total of 6,795 military vehicles which include 110 tanks and 26 artillery units. Sweden has 24,400 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 10.59 million.

