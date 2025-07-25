The US Navy Can't Match NATO Nation's Immense Frigate Fleet Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Key Points The Canadian Navy stands out for its impressive number of frigates, surpassing many of its NATO allies

Even though Canada cannot field the raw firepower of a carrier strike group, it has quietly built up one of the alliance’s most capable patrol and escort fleets

The United States does not even rank in terms of having a frigate-type vessel in its fleet

While Canada might lack the aircraft carriers needed for naval supremacy within NATO, this northern nation makes up for it in other ways. The Canadian Navy stands out for its impressive number of frigates, surpassing many of its NATO allies. Even though Canada cannot field the raw firepower of a carrier strike group, it has quietly built up one of the alliance’s most capable patrol and escort fleets. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a look at the NATO Alliance and which of these nations are pushing the most military frigates in their fleets.

To determine the NATO countries with the most frigates, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2025 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Global Firepower ranked 145 countries based on their PowerIndex, a composite of over 60 measures in categories such as military might, financials, logistical capability, and geography. The smaller the PowerIndex value the more powerful a nation’s theoretical conventional fighting capability is. We ranked these countries based on frigates. We also included supplemental information regarding submarines, aircraft carriers, helicopter carriers, destroyers, corvettes, and patrol vessels, as well as each country’s overall military strength score and defense budget. Countries with no frigates were excluded.

Here is a look at the countries with the most frigates in NATO:

Why Are We Covering This?

Understanding NATO’s military dynamics is important when looking at the state of global security. Since its inception, NATO has played a pivotal role in shaping international relations through its collective defense and security framework. As geopolitical tensions continue to rise and new threats emerge, knowing and understanding NATO’s military capabilities is important for getting a clearer picture of the world stage. Not to mention, countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany, among others, contribute significantly to NATO’s military strength, influencing global power balances and regional stability.

16. Belgium

Hammersfan / Wikimedia Commons

Frigates: 2

2 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 2

2 Mine warfare vessels: 5

5 Total naval vessels: 9

9 Military defense budget: $10,200,000,000 – #31 out of 145

$10,200,000,000 – #31 out of 145 Military strength score: 1.2564 – #62 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Belgium has a total of 4,606 military vehicles. Belgium has 25,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 11.98 million.

15. Poland

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Frigates: 2

2 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Corvettes: 2

2 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 1

1 Patrol vessels: 3

3 Mine warfare vessels: 26

26 Total naval vessels: 62

62 Military defense budget: $48,700,000,000 – #12 out of 145

$48,700,000,000 – #12 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.3776 – #22 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Poland has a total of 23,138 military vehicles which include 614 tanks, 196 MLRS units, and 677 artillery units. Poland has 202,100 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 38.75 million.

14. Romania

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Frigates: 3

3 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Corvettes: 7

7 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 3

3 Mine warfare vessels: 5

5 Total naval vessels: 20

20 Military defense budget: $9,700,000,000 – #33 out of 145

$9,700,000,000 – #33 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.8984 – #51 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Romania has a total of 10,774 military vehicles which include 328 tanks, 243 MLRS units, and 720 artillery units. Romania has 81,300 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 18.15 million.

13. Bulgaria

Frigates: 4

4 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Corvettes: 3

3 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 0

0 Mine warfare vessels: 10

10 Total naval vessels: 36

36 Military defense budget: $1,373,232,000 – #80 out of 145

$1,373,232,000 – #80 out of 145 Military strength score: 1.2563 – #61 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Bulgaria has a total of 4,914 military vehicles which include 90 tanks, 24 MLRS units, and 72 artillery units. Bulgaria has 37,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 6.783 million.

12. Norway

Marco Kuntzsch / Wikimedia Commons

Frigates: 4

4 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Corvettes: 6

6 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 6

6 Patrol vessels: 18

18 Mine warfare vessels: 5

5 Total naval vessels: 43

43 Military defense budget: $9,710,000,000 – #32 out of 145

$9,710,000,000 – #32 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.6811 – #38 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Norway has a total of 6,552 military vehicles which include 44 tanks and 42 artillery units. Norway has 23,250 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 5.510 million.

11. Portugal

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Frigates: 5

5 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Corvettes: 2

2 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 2

2 Patrol vessels: 20

20 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Total naval vessels: 194

194 Military defense budget: $4,627,000,000 – #52 out of 145

$4,627,000,000 – #52 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.6856 – #39 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Portugal has a total of 10,828 military vehicles which include 34 tanks and 139 artillery units. Portugal has 24,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 10.64 million.

10. Netherlands

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Frigates: 6

6 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 3

3 Patrol vessels: 4

4 Mine warfare vessels: 4

4 Total naval vessels: 64

64 Military defense budget: $27,000,000,000 – #18 out of 145

$27,000,000,000 – #18 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.6412 – #36 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, the Netherlands has a total of 2,755 military vehicles which include 18 tanks, 2 MLRS units, and 46 artillery units. The Netherlands has 41,380 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 17.77 million.

9. United Kingdom

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Frigates: 8

8 Aircraft carriers: 2

2 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 6

6 Submarines: 9

9 Patrol vessels: 26

26 Mine warfare vessels: 7

7 Total naval vessels: 109

109 Military defense budget: $71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145

$71,500,540,000 – #6 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.1785 – #6 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, the United Kingdom has a total of 38,200 military vehicles which include 227 tanks, 29 MLRS units, and 197 artillery units. The United Kingdom has 184,860 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 68.46 million.

8. Denmark

Frigates: 9

9 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 0

0 Patrol vessels: 9

9 Mine warfare vessels: 6

6 Total naval vessels: 50

50 Military defense budget: $7,225,466,250 – #40 out of 145

$7,225,466,250 – #40 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.8109 – #45 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Denmark has a total of 3,856 military vehicles which include 44 tanks, 8 MLRS units, and 19 artillery units. Denmark has 20,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 5.973 million.

7. Italy

SebastianSaid28 / Wikimedia Commons

Frigates: 10

10 Aircraft carriers: 2

2 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 3

3 Submarines: 8

8 Patrol vessels: 19

19 Mine warfare vessels: 10

10 Total naval vessels: 196

196 Military defense budget: $30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145

$30,890,000,000 – #16 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.2164 – #10 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Italy has a total of 73,480 military vehicles which include 200 tanks, 21 MLRS units, and 172 artillery units. Italy has 165,500 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 60.96 million.

6. France

JLV-Photos / iStock via Getty Images

Frigates: 11

11 Aircraft carriers: 1

1 Helicopter carriers: 3

3 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 11

11 Submarines: 9

9 Patrol vessels: 20

20 Mine warfare vessels: 17

17 Total naval vessels: 129

129 Military defense budget: $55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145

$55,000,000,000 – #9 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.1878 – #8 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, France has a total of 110,932 military vehicles which include 215 tanks, 9 MLRS units, and 96 artillery units. France has 200,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 68.37 million.

5. Germany

Ein Dahmer / Wikimedia commons

Frigates: 11

11 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Corvettes: 5

5 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 6

6 Patrol vessels: 0

0 Mine warfare vessels: 12

12 Total naval vessels: 61

61 Military defense budget: $50,000,000,000 – #11 out of 145

$50,000,000,000 – #11 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.2601 – #14 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Germany has a total of 83,260 military vehicles which include 296 tanks, 33 MLRS units, and 134 artillery units. Germany has 181,600 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 84.12 million.

4. Spain

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Frigates: 11

11 Aircraft carriers: 1

1 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 2

2 Patrol vessels: 22

22 Mine warfare vessels: 6

6 Total naval vessels: 152

152 Military defense budget: $23,397,000,000 – #22 out of 145

$23,397,000,000 – #22 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.3242 – #17 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Spain has a total of 17,626 military vehicles which include 317 tanks and 382 artillery units. Spain has 133,282 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 47.28 million.

3. Canada

Public domain / Wikimedia Commons

Frigates: 12

12 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 4

4 Patrol vessels: 24

24 Mine warfare vessels: 0

0 Total naval vessels: 73

73 Military defense budget: $41,000,000,000 – #15 out of 145

$41,000,000,000 – #15 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.5179 – #28 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Canada has a total of 21,704 military vehicles which include 74 tanks. Canada has 68,000 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 38.79 million.

2. Greece

Steffen Wurzel / Wikimedia Commons

Frigates: 13

13 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 0

0 Corvettes: 0

0 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 10

10 Patrol vessels: 39

39 Mine warfare vessels: 7

7 Total naval vessels: 192

192 Military defense budget: $6,500,000,000 – #44 out of 145

$6,500,000,000 – #44 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.5337 – #30 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Greece has a total of 61,888 military vehicles which include 1,344 tanks, 152 MLRS units, and 1287 artillery units. Greece has 142,700 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 10.46 million.

1. Turkey

Public Domain / WIkimedia Commons

Frigates: 17

17 Aircraft carriers: 0

0 Helicopter carriers: 1

1 Corvettes: 9

9 Destroyers: 0

0 Submarines: 13

13 Patrol vessels: 41

41 Mine warfare vessels: 11

11 Total naval vessels: 182

182 Military defense budget: $47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145

$47,000,000,000 – #13 out of 145 Military strength score: 0.1902 – #9 out of 145

In terms of its ground forces, Turkey has a total of 61,173 military vehicles which include 2,238 tanks, 296 MLRS units, and 2,745 artillery units. Turkey has 355,200 active-duty personnel, and a total population of 84.12 million.

