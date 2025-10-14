The US Army Has The Fastest Attack Helicopter in the World

Key Points One of the newest additions to the helicopter fleet of the United States is by far the fastest attack helicopter on the planet, only introduced to the service in 2010 This new twin-engine iteration is outfitted with two General Electric T700-GE-401C turboshaft engines capable of 1,800 horsepower each, which allow it to reach speeds of over 250 mph Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor) One of the newest additions to the helicopter fleet of the United States is by far the fastest attack helicopter on the planet, only introduced to the service in 2010. Its overall design is somewhat based on the AH-1 Cobra of the Vietnam War era but it brings upgraded firepower and speed to the table. This new twin-engine iteration is outfitted with two General Electric T700-GE-401C turboshaft engines capable of 1,800 horsepower each, which allow it to reach speeds of over 250 mph, leaving other choppers in the dust. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the fastest attack helicopters on Earth. To identify the fastest attack helicopters in the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of military helicopters from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles, and aircraft used by militaries worldwide. We ranked these helicopters according to top speed and included supplemental information from Military Factory regarding the type of helicopter, year introduced, country of origin, manufacturer, top speed, and armament. Here is a look at the fastest attack helicopters in the world: Why Are We Covering This? Attack helicopters are important due to their ability to deliver direct and immediate firepower, provide close air support to ground troops, and execute anti-armor operations. Their ability to hover, maneuver in tight spaces, and deliver precise attacks makes them uniquely effective in modern warfare. Their development and deployment reflect an ongoing evolution in tactical military engagements where speed, agility, and accuracy are paramount. These helicopters continue to play critical roles in conflict zones worldwide, underscoring their importance in contemporary military strategy. 28. OH-58 Kiowa Top speed: 131 mph Type: Armed scout and reconnaissance / light attack helicopter Year introduced: 1969 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Bell Helicopter Textron Armament: 7.62mm machine gun pods, 12.7mm machine gun pods, Hydra rocket pods, Hellfire missiles, Stinger missiles 27. HESA Shahed 285 / AH-85 (Witness) Top speed: 140 mph Type: Light attack / reconnaissance helicopter Year introduced: 2014 Country of origin: Iran Manufacturer: Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industrial Company Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, rocket pods, anti-tank guided missiles, Kowsar anti-ship missiles, Sadid anti-ship missiles 26. PANHA 2091 (Toufan) Top speed: 147 mph Type: Dedicated two-seat attack helicopter Year introduced: 1998 Country of origin: Iran Manufacturer: Iran Helicopter Support and Renewal Company Armament: 20mm M197 3-barreled autocannon, Hydra rocket pods, Zuni rocket pods, sidewinder missiles, anti-tank guided missiles 25. Z-19 (Black Whirlwind) Top speed: 152 mph Type: Reconnaissance / light attack helicopter Year introduced: 2012 Country of origin: China Manufacturer: Harbin Aircraft Manufacturing Corporation Armament: Blue Arrow anti-tank missiles, TY-90 missiles, HJ-8 missiles, rocket pods, cannon pods, gun pods 24. TAI T-129 (ATAK) EGLF - TAI T-129 Atak - P2 (CC BY 2.0) by Steve Lynes Top speed: 171 mph Type: Dedicated two-seat, twin-engine attack helicopter Year introduced: 2015 Country of origin: Turkey Manufacturer: Turkish Aerospace Industries Armament: 20mm Gatling gun, Hellfire missiles, TOW anti-tank missiles, Stinger missiles, Sidewinder missiles, rocket pods, 12.7mm heavy machine guns 23. AH-1 HueyCobra / Cobra Bell AH-1 Cobra (CC BY 2.0) by Eric Friedebach Top speed: 172 mph Type: Dedicated two-seat attack helicopter Year introduced: 1967 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Bell Helicopter Textron Armament: M28 turret, 40mm grenade launcher, rocket pods, minigun pods, TOW anti-tank missiles 22. AH-1 SuperCobra City of New Orleans - Marines ... (CC BY 2.0) by Steve Knight Top speed: 173 mph Type: Attack helicopter Year introduced: 1971 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Bell Helicopter Textron Armament: 20mm Gatling gun, TOW anti-tank missiles, Hellfire missiles, Sidearm missiles, rocket pods 21. Z-11 Changhe Z-11WB, Zhuhai-Jinwan 4th November 2016 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Grant Robinson Top speed: 173 mph Type: Multirole light utility / attack helicopter Year introduced: 1998 Country of origin: China Manufacturer: Changhe Aircraft Industries Corporation Armament: 40mm automatic grenade launcher, 12.7mm machine gun pods, 7.62mm machine gun pods, rocket pods 20. Denel AH-2 Rooivalk (Kestrel) Top speed: 173 mph Type: Dedicated two-seat attack helicopter Year introduced: 2011 Country of origin: South Africa Manufacturer: Denel (Atlas) Armament: 20mm Armscore F2 cannon, ZT6 Mokopa anti-tank missiles, rocket pods, Mistral missiles 19. OH-1 Ninja OH-1 Ninja (CC BY-SA 2.0) by iyoupapa Top speed: 173 mph Type: Reconnaissance / observation helicopter Year introduced: 2000 Country of origin: Japan Manufacturer: Kawasaki Armament: Air-to-surface missiles, rocket pods, gun pods, cannon pods 18. HAL Prachanda HAL Prachand (CC BY-SA 2.0 DEED) by Ashwin Kumar Top speed: 174 mph Type: Light attack helicopter Year introduced: 2022 Country of origin: India Manufacturer: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Armament: 20mm M621 cannon, gun pods, rocket pods, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles 17. A129 Mangusta (Mongoose) MM1392/EI922 Agusta AH129D Man... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Colin Cooke Photo Top speed: 174 mph Type: Dedicated attack helicopter Year introduced: 1990 Country of origin: Italy Manufacturer: Leonardo-Finmeccanica Armament: 20mm M197 Gatling gun, TOW-2 anti-tank missiles, Hellfire missiles, rocket pods, Stinger missiles, 12.7mm machine gun pods 16. AW249 (Fenice / Phoenix) Top speed: 174 mph Type: Dedicated twin-seat, twin-engine attack helicopter Year introduced: 2025 Country of origin: Italy Manufacturer: Leonardo SpA / PGZ Group Armament: 20mm OTO-Melara TM197B rotary cannon, guided-missiles, precision-guided/unguided rockets, gun pods 15. AH-1J SeaCobra Top speed: 175 mph Type: Dedicated two-seat attack helicopter Year introduced: 1970 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Bell Helicopter Textron Armament: 20mm M197 Gatling gun, Hydra rocket pods, Zuni rocket pods, TOW anti-tank missiles, Sidewinder missiles 14. AH-6 / MH-6 Little Bird Top speed: 175 mph Type: Light attack / observation / transport helicopter Year introduced: 1980 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Hughes / McDonnell Douglas / Boeing / MD Helicopters Armament: 30mm M230 Chaingun, 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm machine guns, Hydra rocket pods, Hellfire missiles, TOW anti-tank missiles, Stinger missiles 13. OH-6 Cayuse (Loach) Top speed: 175 mph Type: Light observation / attack helicopter Year introduced: 1966 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Hughes Tool Company Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm M2 Browning machine gun, Hydra rocket pods, TOW anti-tank missiles, Hellfire anti-tank missiles 12. AH-64 Apache Insurgents Driven Out of Shah ... (CC BY 2.0) by ResoluteSupportMedia Top speed: 183 mph Type: Dedicated two-seat attack helicopter Year introduced: 1986 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Hughes / McDonnell Douglas / Boeing Armament: 30mm chain gun, Hellfire missiles, rocket pods, Stinger missiles 11. Z-10 (Fierce Thunderbolt) Top speed: 186 mph Type: Dedicated two-seat attack helicopter Year introduced: 2012 Country of origin: China Manufacturer: Changhe Aircraft Industries Corporation Armament: 30mm cannon, 40mm grenade launcher, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, rocket pods 10. Ka-52 Alligator (Hokum-B) Top speed: 186 mph Type: Two-seat armed reconnaissance / attack helicopter Year introduced: 2010 Country of origin: Russia Manufacturer: Kamov Armament: 30mm 2A42 automatic cannon, anti-tank missiles, rocket pods, cannon pods 9. Ka-50 Black Shark (Hokum) Ka-52 Helicopter at MAKS-2009... (CC BY 2.0) by Sergey Vladimirov Top speed: 193 mph Type: Dedicated single-seat attack helicopter Year introduced: 1995 Country of origin: Russia Manufacturer: Kamov Armament: 30mm Shipunov cannon, Vikhr anti-tank missiles, Kegler missiles, Archer missiles, rocket pods, gun pods 8. Mil AH-2 Sabre (Mi-35M) Top speed: 193 mph Type: Attack / assault gunship helicopter Year introduced: 2010 Country of origin: Brazil Manufacturer: Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant Armament: 23mm twin-barreled bun, anti-tank missiles, rocket pods, cannon pods, machine gun pods 7. Mil Mi-35 (Hind-E) Mil Mi-35 u20183369u2019 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alan Wilson Top speed: 193 mph Type: Heavy assault gunship / attack helicopter Year introduced: 2005 Country of origin: Russia Manufacturer: Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant Armament: 23mm twin-barreled cannons, anti-tank missiles, rocket pods, cannon pods 6. Tiger (EC665) EC665 Tiger (CC BY 2.0) by flightlog Top speed: 196 mph Type: Twin-seat, twin-engine dedicated attack helicopter Year introduced: 2003 Country of origin: France Manufacturer: Airbus Helicopters (Eurocopter) Armament: 30mm GIAT cannon, SNEB rocket pods, Hydra rocket pods, Stinger missiles, Mistral missiles, Hellfire missiles, HOT3 missiles, Spike-ER missiles 5. Mil Mi-28 (Havoc) Top speed: 199 mph Type: Dedicated two-seat, twin-engine attack helicopter Year introduced: 2009 Country of origin: Russia Manufacturer: Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant Armament: 30mm Shipunov cannon, rocket pods, Spril missiles, cannon pods 4. TAI T-929 (ATAK-2) Top speed: 199 mph Type: Twin-seat, twin-engine dedicated attack helicopter Year introduced: 2026 Country of origin: Turkey Manufacturer: Turkish Aerospace Industries Armament: 30mm automatic cannon, rocket pods, gun pods, anti-tank guided missiles, air-to-surface missiles, short-range air-to-air missiles 3. RAH-66 Comanche Top speed: 201 mph Type: Reconnaissance / light attack helicopter Year introduced: 2004 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Boeing Helicopters / Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation Armament: 20mm XM301 three-barrel cannon, Hellfire anti-tank missiles, Stinger air-to-air missiles, Hydra rockets 2. Mil Mi-24 (Hind) Mi-24 (CC BY 2.0) by bkaree Top speed: 208 mph Type: Attack / assault gunship helicopter Year introduced: 1973 Country of origin: Russia Manufacturer: Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant Armament: 12.7mm machine guns, 30mm cannons, anti-tank missiles, rocket pods, cannon pods, gun pods 1. AH-1Z Viper Top speed: 255 mph Type: Twin-seat, twin-engine dedicated attack helicopter Year introduced: 2010 Country of origin: United States Manufacturer: Bell Helicopter Textron Armament: 20mm M196 Gatling gun, Hellfire missiles, Sidewinder missiles, Hydra rocket pods The image featured for this article is © huettenhoelscher / iStock via Getty Images