The US Army Has The Fastest Attack Helicopter in the World

One of the newest additions to the helicopter fleet of the United States is by far the fastest attack helicopter on the planet, only introduced to the service in 2010. Its overall design is somewhat based on the AH-1 Cobra of the Vietnam War era but it brings upgraded firepower and speed to the table. This new twin-engine iteration is outfitted with two General Electric T700-GE-401C turboshaft engines capable of 1,800 horsepower each, which allow it to reach speeds of over 250 mph, leaving other choppers in the dust. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the fastest attack helicopters on Earth.

To identify the fastest attack helicopters in the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of military helicopters from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles, and aircraft used by militaries worldwide. We ranked these helicopters according to top speed and included supplemental information from Military Factory regarding the type of helicopter, year introduced, country of origin, manufacturer, top speed, and armament.

Here is a look at the fastest attack helicopters in the world:

Attack helicopters are important due to their ability to deliver direct and immediate firepower, provide close air support to ground troops, and execute anti-armor operations. Their ability to hover, maneuver in tight spaces, and deliver precise attacks makes them uniquely effective in modern warfare. Their development and deployment reflect an ongoing evolution in tactical military engagements where speed, agility, and accuracy are paramount. These helicopters continue to play critical roles in conflict zones worldwide, underscoring their importance in contemporary military strategy.

28. OH-58 Kiowa

Top speed: 131 mph

131 mph Type: Armed scout and reconnaissance / light attack helicopter

Armed scout and reconnaissance / light attack helicopter Year introduced: 1969

1969 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Bell Helicopter Textron

Bell Helicopter Textron Armament: 7.62mm machine gun pods, 12.7mm machine gun pods, Hydra rocket pods, Hellfire missiles, Stinger missiles

27. HESA Shahed 285 / AH-85 (Witness)

Top speed: 140 mph

140 mph Type: Light attack / reconnaissance helicopter

Light attack / reconnaissance helicopter Year introduced: 2014

2014 Country of origin: Iran

Iran Manufacturer: Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industrial Company

Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industrial Company Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, rocket pods, anti-tank guided missiles, Kowsar anti-ship missiles, Sadid anti-ship missiles

26. PANHA 2091 (Toufan)

Top speed: 147 mph

147 mph Type: Dedicated two-seat attack helicopter

Dedicated two-seat attack helicopter Year introduced: 1998

1998 Country of origin: Iran

Iran Manufacturer: Iran Helicopter Support and Renewal Company

Iran Helicopter Support and Renewal Company Armament: 20mm M197 3-barreled autocannon, Hydra rocket pods, Zuni rocket pods, sidewinder missiles, anti-tank guided missiles

25. Z-19 (Black Whirlwind)

Top speed: 152 mph

152 mph Type: Reconnaissance / light attack helicopter

Reconnaissance / light attack helicopter Year introduced: 2012

2012 Country of origin: China

China Manufacturer: Harbin Aircraft Manufacturing Corporation

Harbin Aircraft Manufacturing Corporation Armament: Blue Arrow anti-tank missiles, TY-90 missiles, HJ-8 missiles, rocket pods, cannon pods, gun pods

24. TAI T-129 (ATAK)

Top speed: 171 mph

171 mph Type: Dedicated two-seat, twin-engine attack helicopter

Dedicated two-seat, twin-engine attack helicopter Year introduced: 2015

2015 Country of origin: Turkey

Turkey Manufacturer: Turkish Aerospace Industries

Turkish Aerospace Industries Armament: 20mm Gatling gun, Hellfire missiles, TOW anti-tank missiles, Stinger missiles, Sidewinder missiles, rocket pods, 12.7mm heavy machine guns

23. AH-1 HueyCobra / Cobra

Top speed: 172 mph

172 mph Type: Dedicated two-seat attack helicopter

Dedicated two-seat attack helicopter Year introduced: 1967

1967 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Bell Helicopter Textron

Bell Helicopter Textron Armament: M28 turret, 40mm grenade launcher, rocket pods, minigun pods, TOW anti-tank missiles

22. AH-1 SuperCobra

Top speed: 173 mph

173 mph Type: Attack helicopter

Attack helicopter Year introduced: 1971

1971 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Bell Helicopter Textron

Bell Helicopter Textron Armament: 20mm Gatling gun, TOW anti-tank missiles, Hellfire missiles, Sidearm missiles, rocket pods

21. Z-11

Top speed: 173 mph

173 mph Type: Multirole light utility / attack helicopter

Multirole light utility / attack helicopter Year introduced: 1998

1998 Country of origin: China

China Manufacturer: Changhe Aircraft Industries Corporation

Changhe Aircraft Industries Corporation Armament: 40mm automatic grenade launcher, 12.7mm machine gun pods, 7.62mm machine gun pods, rocket pods

20. Denel AH-2 Rooivalk (Kestrel)

Top speed: 173 mph

173 mph Type: Dedicated two-seat attack helicopter

Dedicated two-seat attack helicopter Year introduced: 2011

2011 Country of origin: South Africa

South Africa Manufacturer: Denel (Atlas)

Denel (Atlas) Armament: 20mm Armscore F2 cannon, ZT6 Mokopa anti-tank missiles, rocket pods, Mistral missiles

19. OH-1 Ninja

Top speed: 173 mph

173 mph Type: Reconnaissance / observation helicopter

Reconnaissance / observation helicopter Year introduced: 2000

2000 Country of origin: Japan

Japan Manufacturer: Kawasaki

Kawasaki Armament: Air-to-surface missiles, rocket pods, gun pods, cannon pods

18. HAL Prachanda

Top speed: 174 mph

174 mph Type: Light attack helicopter

Light attack helicopter Year introduced: 2022

2022 Country of origin: India

India Manufacturer: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Armament: 20mm M621 cannon, gun pods, rocket pods, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles

17. A129 Mangusta (Mongoose)

Top speed: 174 mph

174 mph Type: Dedicated attack helicopter

Dedicated attack helicopter Year introduced: 1990

1990 Country of origin: Italy

Italy Manufacturer: Leonardo-Finmeccanica

Leonardo-Finmeccanica Armament: 20mm M197 Gatling gun, TOW-2 anti-tank missiles, Hellfire missiles, rocket pods, Stinger missiles, 12.7mm machine gun pods

16. AW249 (Fenice / Phoenix)

Top speed: 174 mph

174 mph Type: Dedicated twin-seat, twin-engine attack helicopter

Dedicated twin-seat, twin-engine attack helicopter Year introduced: 2025

2025 Country of origin: Italy

Italy Manufacturer: Leonardo SpA / PGZ Group

Leonardo SpA / PGZ Group Armament: 20mm OTO-Melara TM197B rotary cannon, guided-missiles, precision-guided/unguided rockets, gun pods

15. AH-1J SeaCobra

Top speed: 175 mph

175 mph Type: Dedicated two-seat attack helicopter

Dedicated two-seat attack helicopter Year introduced: 1970

1970 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Bell Helicopter Textron

Bell Helicopter Textron Armament: 20mm M197 Gatling gun, Hydra rocket pods, Zuni rocket pods, TOW anti-tank missiles, Sidewinder missiles

14. AH-6 / MH-6 Little Bird

Top speed: 175 mph

175 mph Type: Light attack / observation / transport helicopter

Light attack / observation / transport helicopter Year introduced: 1980

1980 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Hughes / McDonnell Douglas / Boeing / MD Helicopters

Hughes / McDonnell Douglas / Boeing / MD Helicopters Armament: 30mm M230 Chaingun, 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm machine guns, Hydra rocket pods, Hellfire missiles, TOW anti-tank missiles, Stinger missiles

13. OH-6 Cayuse (Loach)

Top speed: 175 mph

175 mph Type: Light observation / attack helicopter

Light observation / attack helicopter Year introduced: 1966

1966 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Hughes Tool Company

Hughes Tool Company Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm M2 Browning machine gun, Hydra rocket pods, TOW anti-tank missiles, Hellfire anti-tank missiles

12. AH-64 Apache

Top speed: 183 mph

183 mph Type: Dedicated two-seat attack helicopter

Dedicated two-seat attack helicopter Year introduced: 1986

1986 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Hughes / McDonnell Douglas / Boeing

Hughes / McDonnell Douglas / Boeing Armament: 30mm chain gun, Hellfire missiles, rocket pods, Stinger missiles

11. Z-10 (Fierce Thunderbolt)

Top speed: 186 mph

186 mph Type: Dedicated two-seat attack helicopter

Dedicated two-seat attack helicopter Year introduced: 2012

2012 Country of origin: China

China Manufacturer: Changhe Aircraft Industries Corporation

Changhe Aircraft Industries Corporation Armament: 30mm cannon, 40mm grenade launcher, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, rocket pods

10. Ka-52 Alligator (Hokum-B)

Top speed: 186 mph

186 mph Type: Two-seat armed reconnaissance / attack helicopter

Two-seat armed reconnaissance / attack helicopter Year introduced: 2010

2010 Country of origin: Russia

Russia Manufacturer: Kamov

Kamov Armament: 30mm 2A42 automatic cannon, anti-tank missiles, rocket pods, cannon pods

9. Ka-50 Black Shark (Hokum)

Top speed: 193 mph

193 mph Type: Dedicated single-seat attack helicopter

Dedicated single-seat attack helicopter Year introduced: 1995

1995 Country of origin: Russia

Russia Manufacturer: Kamov

Kamov Armament: 30mm Shipunov cannon, Vikhr anti-tank missiles, Kegler missiles, Archer missiles, rocket pods, gun pods

8. Mil AH-2 Sabre (Mi-35M)

Top speed: 193 mph

193 mph Type: Attack / assault gunship helicopter

Attack / assault gunship helicopter Year introduced: 2010

2010 Country of origin: Brazil

Brazil Manufacturer: Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant

Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant Armament: 23mm twin-barreled bun, anti-tank missiles, rocket pods, cannon pods, machine gun pods

7. Mil Mi-35 (Hind-E)

Top speed: 193 mph

193 mph Type: Heavy assault gunship / attack helicopter

Heavy assault gunship / attack helicopter Year introduced: 2005

2005 Country of origin: Russia

Russia Manufacturer: Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant

Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant Armament: 23mm twin-barreled cannons, anti-tank missiles, rocket pods, cannon pods

6. Tiger (EC665)

Top speed: 196 mph

196 mph Type: Twin-seat, twin-engine dedicated attack helicopter

Twin-seat, twin-engine dedicated attack helicopter Year introduced: 2003

2003 Country of origin: France

France Manufacturer: Airbus Helicopters (Eurocopter)

Airbus Helicopters (Eurocopter) Armament: 30mm GIAT cannon, SNEB rocket pods, Hydra rocket pods, Stinger missiles, Mistral missiles, Hellfire missiles, HOT3 missiles, Spike-ER missiles

5. Mil Mi-28 (Havoc)

Top speed: 199 mph

199 mph Type: Dedicated two-seat, twin-engine attack helicopter

Dedicated two-seat, twin-engine attack helicopter Year introduced: 2009

2009 Country of origin: Russia

Russia Manufacturer: Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant

Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant Armament: 30mm Shipunov cannon, rocket pods, Spril missiles, cannon pods

4. TAI T-929 (ATAK-2)

Top speed: 199 mph

199 mph Type: Twin-seat, twin-engine dedicated attack helicopter

Twin-seat, twin-engine dedicated attack helicopter Year introduced: 2026

2026 Country of origin: Turkey

Turkey Manufacturer: Turkish Aerospace Industries

Turkish Aerospace Industries Armament: 30mm automatic cannon, rocket pods, gun pods, anti-tank guided missiles, air-to-surface missiles, short-range air-to-air missiles

3. RAH-66 Comanche

Top speed: 201 mph

201 mph Type: Reconnaissance / light attack helicopter

Reconnaissance / light attack helicopter Year introduced: 2004

2004 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Boeing Helicopters / Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation

Boeing Helicopters / Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation Armament: 20mm XM301 three-barrel cannon, Hellfire anti-tank missiles, Stinger air-to-air missiles, Hydra rockets

2. Mil Mi-24 (Hind)

Top speed: 208 mph

208 mph Type: Attack / assault gunship helicopter

Attack / assault gunship helicopter Year introduced: 1973

1973 Country of origin: Russia

Russia Manufacturer: Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant

Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant Armament: 12.7mm machine guns, 30mm cannons, anti-tank missiles, rocket pods, cannon pods, gun pods

1. AH-1Z Viper

Top speed: 255 mph

255 mph Type: Twin-seat, twin-engine dedicated attack helicopter

Twin-seat, twin-engine dedicated attack helicopter Year introduced: 2010

2010 Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Bell Helicopter Textron

Bell Helicopter Textron Armament: 20mm M196 Gatling gun, Hellfire missiles, Sidewinder missiles, Hydra rocket pods