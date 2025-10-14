S&P 500
Stock Market Live October 14: S&P 500 (VOO) Under Pressure on Trade War Concerns
Military

The US Army Has The Fastest Attack Helicopter in the World

The US Army Has The Fastest Attack Helicopter in the World
By Chris Lange
Key Points

  • One of the newest additions to the helicopter fleet of the United States is by far the fastest attack helicopter on the planet, only introduced to the service in 2010
  • This new twin-engine iteration is outfitted with two General Electric T700-GE-401C turboshaft engines capable of 1,800 horsepower each, which allow it to reach speeds of over 250 mph
One of the newest additions to the helicopter fleet of the United States is by far the fastest attack helicopter on the planet, only introduced to the service in 2010. Its overall design is somewhat based on the AH-1 Cobra of the Vietnam War era but it brings upgraded firepower and speed to the table. This new twin-engine iteration is outfitted with two General Electric T700-GE-401C turboshaft engines capable of 1,800 horsepower each, which allow it to reach speeds of over 250 mph, leaving other choppers in the dust. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the fastest attack helicopters on Earth.

To identify the fastest attack helicopters in the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of military helicopters from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles, and aircraft used by militaries worldwide. We ranked these helicopters according to top speed and included supplemental information from Military Factory regarding the type of helicopter, year introduced, country of origin, manufacturer, top speed, and armament.

Here is a look at the fastest attack helicopters in the world:

Why Are We Covering This?

39955793@N07 / Flickr

Attack helicopters are important due to their ability to deliver direct and immediate firepower, provide close air support to ground troops, and execute anti-armor operations. Their ability to hover, maneuver in tight spaces, and deliver precise attacks makes them uniquely effective in modern warfare. Their development and deployment reflect an ongoing evolution in tactical military engagements where speed, agility, and accuracy are paramount. These helicopters continue to play critical roles in conflict zones worldwide, underscoring their importance in contemporary military strategy.

28. OH-58 Kiowa

Public Domain / matt_hecht / Flickr
  • Top speed: 131 mph
  • Type: Armed scout and reconnaissance / light attack helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1969
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Bell Helicopter Textron
  • Armament: 7.62mm machine gun pods, 12.7mm machine gun pods, Hydra rocket pods, Hellfire missiles, Stinger missiles

27. HESA Shahed 285 / AH-85 (Witness)

Naser Jafari / Wikimedia Commons

  • Top speed: 140 mph
  • Type: Light attack / reconnaissance helicopter
  • Year introduced: 2014
  • Country of origin: Iran
  • Manufacturer: Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industrial Company
  • Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, rocket pods, anti-tank guided missiles, Kowsar anti-ship missiles, Sadid anti-ship missiles

26. PANHA 2091 (Toufan)

Mehr News Agency / Wikimedia Commons

  • Top speed: 147 mph
  • Type: Dedicated two-seat attack helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1998
  • Country of origin: Iran
  • Manufacturer: Iran Helicopter Support and Renewal Company
  • Armament: 20mm M197 3-barreled autocannon, Hydra rocket pods, Zuni rocket pods, sidewinder missiles, anti-tank guided missiles

25. Z-19 (Black Whirlwind)

Alert5 / Wikimedia Commons

  • Top speed: 152 mph
  • Type: Reconnaissance / light attack helicopter
  • Year introduced: 2012
  • Country of origin: China
  • Manufacturer: Harbin Aircraft Manufacturing Corporation
  • Armament: Blue Arrow anti-tank missiles, TY-90 missiles, HJ-8 missiles, rocket pods, cannon pods, gun pods

24. TAI T-129 (ATAK)

EGLF - TAI T-129 Atak - P2 by Steve Lynes
EGLF - TAI T-129 Atak - P2 (CC BY 2.0) by Steve Lynes
  • Top speed: 171 mph
  • Type: Dedicated two-seat, twin-engine attack helicopter
  • Year introduced: 2015
  • Country of origin: Turkey
  • Manufacturer: Turkish Aerospace Industries
  • Armament: 20mm Gatling gun, Hellfire missiles, TOW anti-tank missiles, Stinger missiles, Sidewinder missiles, rocket pods, 12.7mm heavy machine guns

23. AH-1 HueyCobra / Cobra

Bell AH-1 Cobra by Eric Friedebach
Bell AH-1 Cobra (CC BY 2.0) by Eric Friedebach
  • Top speed: 172 mph
  • Type: Dedicated two-seat attack helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1967
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Bell Helicopter Textron
  • Armament: M28 turret, 40mm grenade launcher, rocket pods, minigun pods, TOW anti-tank missiles

22. AH-1 SuperCobra

City of New Orleans - Marines ... by Steve Knight
City of New Orleans - Marines ... (CC BY 2.0) by Steve Knight
  • Top speed: 173 mph
  • Type: Attack helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1971
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Bell Helicopter Textron
  • Armament: 20mm Gatling gun, TOW anti-tank missiles, Hellfire missiles, Sidearm missiles, rocket pods

21. Z-11

Changhe Z-11WB, Zhuhai-Jinwan 4th November 2016 by Grant Robinson
Changhe Z-11WB, Zhuhai-Jinwan 4th November 2016 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Grant Robinson
  • Top speed: 173 mph
  • Type: Multirole light utility / attack helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1998
  • Country of origin: China
  • Manufacturer: Changhe Aircraft Industries Corporation
  • Armament: 40mm automatic grenade launcher, 12.7mm machine gun pods, 7.62mm machine gun pods, rocket pods

20. Denel AH-2 Rooivalk (Kestrel)

BoonDock / CC BY-SA 4.0 / Wikimedia Commons

  • Top speed: 173 mph
  • Type: Dedicated two-seat attack helicopter
  • Year introduced: 2011
  • Country of origin: South Africa
  • Manufacturer: Denel (Atlas)
  • Armament: 20mm Armscore F2 cannon, ZT6 Mokopa anti-tank missiles, rocket pods, Mistral missiles

19. OH-1 Ninja

OH-1 Ninja by iyoupapa
OH-1 Ninja (CC BY-SA 2.0) by iyoupapa
  • Top speed: 173 mph
  • Type: Reconnaissance / observation helicopter
  • Year introduced: 2000
  • Country of origin: Japan
  • Manufacturer: Kawasaki
  • Armament: Air-to-surface missiles, rocket pods, gun pods, cannon pods

18. HAL Prachanda

HAL Prachand by Ashwin Kumar
HAL Prachand (CC BY-SA 2.0 DEED) by Ashwin Kumar
  • Top speed: 174 mph
  • Type: Light attack helicopter
  • Year introduced: 2022
  • Country of origin: India
  • Manufacturer: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited
  • Armament: 20mm M621 cannon, gun pods, rocket pods, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles

17. A129 Mangusta (Mongoose)

MM1392/EI922 Agusta AH129D Man... by Colin Cooke Photo
MM1392/EI922 Agusta AH129D Man... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Colin Cooke Photo
  • Top speed: 174 mph
  • Type: Dedicated attack helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1990
  • Country of origin: Italy
  • Manufacturer: Leonardo-Finmeccanica
  • Armament: 20mm M197 Gatling gun, TOW-2 anti-tank missiles, Hellfire missiles, rocket pods, Stinger missiles, 12.7mm machine gun pods

16. AW249 (Fenice / Phoenix)

AW249 | MM1392/EI922 Agusta AH129D Mangusta Italian Army RAF Fairford 12.7.23
cooke1 / Flickr

  • Top speed: 174 mph
  • Type: Dedicated twin-seat, twin-engine attack helicopter
  • Year introduced: 2025
  • Country of origin: Italy
  • Manufacturer: Leonardo SpA / PGZ Group
  • Armament: 20mm OTO-Melara TM197B rotary cannon, guided-missiles, precision-guided/unguided rockets, gun pods

15. AH-1J SeaCobra

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Top speed: 175 mph
  • Type: Dedicated two-seat attack helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1970
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Bell Helicopter Textron
  • Armament: 20mm M197 Gatling gun, Hydra rocket pods, Zuni rocket pods, TOW anti-tank missiles, Sidewinder missiles

14. AH-6 / MH-6 Little Bird

mjf795 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Top speed: 175 mph
  • Type: Light attack / observation / transport helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1980
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Hughes / McDonnell Douglas / Boeing / MD Helicopters
  • Armament: 30mm M230 Chaingun, 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm machine guns, Hydra rocket pods, Hellfire missiles, TOW anti-tank missiles, Stinger missiles

13. OH-6 Cayuse (Loach)

OH-6+Cayuse+Loach | OH-6 Cayuse (right)_4003
emeryjl / Flickr

  • Top speed: 175 mph
  • Type: Light observation / attack helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1966
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Hughes Tool Company
  • Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm M2 Browning machine gun, Hydra rocket pods, TOW anti-tank missiles, Hellfire anti-tank missiles

12. AH-64 Apache

Insurgents Driven Out of Shah ... by ResoluteSupportMedia
Insurgents Driven Out of Shah ... (CC BY 2.0) by ResoluteSupportMedia
  • Top speed: 183 mph
  • Type: Dedicated two-seat attack helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1986
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Hughes / McDonnell Douglas / Boeing
  • Armament: 30mm chain gun, Hellfire missiles, rocket pods, Stinger missiles

11. Z-10 (Fierce Thunderbolt)

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr
  • Top speed: 186 mph
  • Type: Dedicated two-seat attack helicopter
  • Year introduced: 2012
  • Country of origin: China
  • Manufacturer: Changhe Aircraft Industries Corporation
  • Armament: 30mm cannon, 40mm grenade launcher, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, rocket pods

10. Ka-52 Alligator (Hokum-B)

aarrows / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Top speed: 186 mph
  • Type: Two-seat armed reconnaissance / attack helicopter
  • Year introduced: 2010
  • Country of origin: Russia
  • Manufacturer: Kamov
  • Armament: 30mm 2A42 automatic cannon, anti-tank missiles, rocket pods, cannon pods

9. Ka-50 Black Shark (Hokum)

Ka-52 Helicopter at MAKS-2009... by Sergey Vladimirov
Ka-52 Helicopter at MAKS-2009... (CC BY 2.0) by Sergey Vladimirov
  • Top speed: 193 mph
  • Type: Dedicated single-seat attack helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1995
  • Country of origin: Russia
  • Manufacturer: Kamov
  • Armament: 30mm Shipunov cannon, Vikhr anti-tank missiles, Kegler missiles, Archer missiles, rocket pods, gun pods

8. Mil AH-2 Sabre (Mi-35M)

Brazilian Air Force / Wikimedia

  • Top speed: 193 mph
  • Type: Attack / assault gunship helicopter
  • Year introduced: 2010
  • Country of origin: Brazil
  • Manufacturer: Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant
  • Armament: 23mm twin-barreled bun, anti-tank missiles, rocket pods, cannon pods, machine gun pods

7. Mil Mi-35 (Hind-E)

Mil Mi-35 u20183369u2019 by Alan Wilson
Mil Mi-35 u20183369u2019 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alan Wilson
  • Top speed: 193 mph
  • Type: Heavy assault gunship / attack helicopter
  • Year introduced: 2005
  • Country of origin: Russia
  • Manufacturer: Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant
  • Armament: 23mm twin-barreled cannons, anti-tank missiles, rocket pods, cannon pods

6. Tiger (EC665)

EC665 Tiger by flightlog
EC665 Tiger (CC BY 2.0) by flightlog
  • Top speed: 196 mph
  • Type: Twin-seat, twin-engine dedicated attack helicopter
  • Year introduced: 2003
  • Country of origin: France
  • Manufacturer: Airbus Helicopters (Eurocopter)
  • Armament: 30mm GIAT cannon, SNEB rocket pods, Hydra rocket pods, Stinger missiles, Mistral missiles, Hellfire missiles, HOT3 missiles, Spike-ER missiles

5. Mil Mi-28 (Havoc)

sdasmarchives / Flickr
  • Top speed: 199 mph
  • Type: Dedicated two-seat, twin-engine attack helicopter
  • Year introduced: 2009
  • Country of origin: Russia
  • Manufacturer: Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant
  • Armament: 30mm Shipunov cannon, rocket pods, Spril missiles, cannon pods

4. TAI T-929 (ATAK-2)

CeeGee / Wikimedia Commons

  • Top speed: 199 mph
  • Type: Twin-seat, twin-engine dedicated attack helicopter
  • Year introduced: 2026
  • Country of origin: Turkey
  • Manufacturer: Turkish Aerospace Industries
  • Armament: 30mm automatic cannon, rocket pods, gun pods, anti-tank guided missiles, air-to-surface missiles, short-range air-to-air missiles

3. RAH-66 Comanche

sergerobert / Flickr
  • Top speed: 201 mph
  • Type: Reconnaissance / light attack helicopter
  • Year introduced: 2004
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Boeing Helicopters / Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation
  • Armament: 20mm XM301 three-barrel cannon, Hellfire anti-tank missiles, Stinger air-to-air missiles, Hydra rockets

2. Mil Mi-24 (Hind)

Mi-24 by bkaree
Mi-24 (CC BY 2.0) by bkaree
  • Top speed: 208 mph
  • Type: Attack / assault gunship helicopter
  • Year introduced: 1973
  • Country of origin: Russia
  • Manufacturer: Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant
  • Armament: 12.7mm machine guns, 30mm cannons, anti-tank missiles, rocket pods, cannon pods, gun pods

1. AH-1Z Viper

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr
  • Top speed: 255 mph
  • Type: Twin-seat, twin-engine dedicated attack helicopter
  • Year introduced: 2010
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Bell Helicopter Textron
  • Armament: 20mm M196 Gatling gun, Hellfire missiles, Sidewinder missiles, Hydra rocket pods

The image featured for this article is © huettenhoelscher / iStock via Getty Images

