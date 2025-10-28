Rotor Rivals: The Untold Story of the U.S.– China Race for Air Dominance

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

The modern attack helicopter has become a symbol of military strength all around the world. There already exists a strong correlation between the number of attack helicopters in any given country’s air force and its overall military strength. So it comes as no surprise that individual countries are innovating and designing their own attack helicopters to gain prominence on the world stage. At the forefront of this is Beijing and Washington.

Both China and the United States are investing heavily in next-generation attack helicopters capable of striking with speed, precision, and stealth. Platforms like China’s Z-10 and the U.S. Army’s AH-64 Apache embody this high-tech rivalry with each pushing their limits as both nations vie for control of the skies just above the battlefield. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the newest attack helicopters in use around the world.

To identify the newest attack helicopters in the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of military helicopters from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles, and aircraft used by militaries worldwide. We ranked these helicopters chronologically and included supplemental information from Military Factory regarding the type of helicopter, country of origin, manufacturer, top speed, and armament.

Here is a look at the fastest attack helicopters in the world:

Why Are We Covering This?

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Attack helicopters are important due to their ability to deliver direct and immediate firepower, provide close air support to ground troops, and execute anti-armor operations. Their ability to hover, maneuver in tight spaces, and deliver precise attacks makes them uniquely effective in modern warfare. Their development and deployment reflect an ongoing evolution in tactical military engagements where speed, agility, and accuracy are paramount. These helicopters continue to play critical roles in conflict zones worldwide, underscoring their importance in contemporary military strategy.

28. OH-6 Cayuse (Loach)

ajw1970 / Flickr

Type: Light observation / attack helicopter

Light observation / attack helicopter Year introduced: 1966

1966 Country of origin: United States

United States Top speed: 175 mph

175 mph Manufacturer: Hughes Tool Company

Hughes Tool Company Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm M2 Browning machine gun, Hydra rocket pods, TOW anti-tank missiles, Hellfire anti-tank missiles

27. AH-1 HueyCobra / Cobra

Type: Dedicated two-seat attack helicopter

Dedicated two-seat attack helicopter Year introduced: 1967

1967 Country of origin: United States

United States Top speed: 172 mph

172 mph Manufacturer: Bell Helicopter Textron

Bell Helicopter Textron Armament: M28 turret, 40mm grenade launcher, rocket pods, minigun pods, TOW anti-tank missiles

26. OH-58 Kiowa

Public Domain / matt_hecht / Flickr

Type: Armed scout and reconnaissance / light attack helicopter

Armed scout and reconnaissance / light attack helicopter Year introduced: 1969

1969 Country of origin: United States

United States Top speed: 131 mph

131 mph Manufacturer: Bell Helicopter Textron

Bell Helicopter Textron Armament: 7.62mm machine gun pods, 12.7mm machine gun pods, Hydra rocket pods, Hellfire missiles, Stinger missiles

25. AH-1J SeaCobra

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Dedicated two-seat attack helicopter

Dedicated two-seat attack helicopter Year introduced: 1970

1970 Country of origin: United States

United States Top speed: 175 mph

175 mph Manufacturer: Bell Helicopter Textron

Bell Helicopter Textron Armament: 20mm M197 Gatling gun, Hydra rocket pods, Zuni rocket pods, TOW anti-tank missiles, Sidewinder missiles

24. AH-1 SuperCobra

kitmasterbloke / Flickr

Type: Attack helicopter

Attack helicopter Year introduced: 1971

1971 Country of origin: United States

United States Top speed: 173 mph

173 mph Manufacturer: Bell Helicopter Textron

Bell Helicopter Textron Armament: 20mm Gatling gun, TOW anti-tank missiles, Hellfire missiles, Sidearm missiles, rocket pods

23. Mil Mi-24 (Hind)

Type: Attack / assault gunship helicopter

Attack / assault gunship helicopter Year introduced: 1973

1973 Country of origin: Russia

Russia Top speed: 208 mph

208 mph Manufacturer: Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant

Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant Armament: 12.7mm machine guns, 30mm cannons, anti-tank missiles, rocket pods, cannon pods, gun pods

22. AH-6 / MH-6 Little Bird

mjf795 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Light attack / observation / transport helicopter

Light attack / observation / transport helicopter Year introduced: 1980

1980 Country of origin: United States

United States Top speed: 175 mph

175 mph Manufacturer: Hughes / McDonnell Douglas / Boeing / MD Helicopters

Hughes / McDonnell Douglas / Boeing / MD Helicopters Armament: 30mm M230 Chaingun, 7.62mm machine guns, 12.7mm machine guns, Hydra rocket pods, Hellfire missiles, TOW anti-tank missiles, Stinger missiles

21. AH-64 Apache

Type: Dedicated two-seat attack helicopter

Dedicated two-seat attack helicopter Year introduced: 1986

1986 Country of origin: United States

United States Top speed: 183 mph

183 mph Manufacturer: Hughes / McDonnell Douglas / Boeing

Hughes / McDonnell Douglas / Boeing Armament: 30mm chain gun, Hellfire missiles, rocket pods, Stinger missiles

20. A129 Mangusta (Mongoose)

Type: Dedicated attack helicopter

Dedicated attack helicopter Year introduced: 1990

1990 Country of origin: Italy

Italy Top speed: 174 mph

174 mph Manufacturer: Leonardo-Finmeccanica

Leonardo-Finmeccanica Armament: 20mm M197 Gatling gun, TOW-2 anti-tank missiles, Hellfire missiles, rocket pods, Stinger missiles, 12.7mm machine gun pods

19. Ka-50 Black Shark (Hokum)

Public Domain / Wikimedia

Type: Dedicated single-seat attack helicopter

Dedicated single-seat attack helicopter Year introduced: 1995

1995 Country of origin: Russia

Russia Top speed: 193 mph

193 mph Manufacturer: Kamov

Kamov Armament: 30mm Shipunov cannon, Vikhr anti-tank missiles, Kegler missiles, Archer missiles, rocket pods, gun pods

18. Z-11

Type: Multirole light utility / attack helicopter

Multirole light utility / attack helicopter Year introduced: 1998

1998 Country of origin: China

China Top speed: 173 mph

173 mph Manufacturer: Changhe Aircraft Industries Corporation

Changhe Aircraft Industries Corporation Armament: 40mm automatic grenade launcher, 12.7mm machine gun pods, 7.62mm machine gun pods, rocket pods

17. PANHA 2091 (Toufan)

Mehr News Agency / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Dedicated two-seat attack helicopter

Dedicated two-seat attack helicopter Year introduced: 1998

1998 Country of origin: Iran

Iran Top speed: 147 mph

147 mph Manufacturer: Iran Helicopter Support and Renewal Company

Iran Helicopter Support and Renewal Company Armament: 20mm M197 3-barreled autocannon, Hydra rocket pods, Zuni rocket pods, sidewinder missiles, anti-tank guided missiles

16. OH-1 Ninja

Type: Reconnaissance / observation helicopter

Reconnaissance / observation helicopter Year introduced: 2000

2000 Country of origin: Japan

Japan Top speed: 173 mph

173 mph Manufacturer: Kawasaki

Kawasaki Armament: Air-to-surface missiles, rocket pods, gun pods, cannon pods

15. Tiger (EC665)

Type: Twin-seat, twin-engine dedicated attack helicopter

Twin-seat, twin-engine dedicated attack helicopter Year introduced: 2003

2003 Country of origin: France

France Top speed: 196 mph

196 mph Manufacturer: Airbus Helicopters (Eurocopter)

Airbus Helicopters (Eurocopter) Armament: 30mm GIAT cannon, SNEB rocket pods, Hydra rocket pods, Stinger missiles, Mistral missiles, Hellfire missiles, HOT3 missiles, Spike-ER missiles

14. RAH-66 Comanche

sergerobert / Flickr

Type: Reconnaissance / light attack helicopter

Reconnaissance / light attack helicopter Year introduced: 2004

2004 Country of origin: United States

United States Top speed: 201 mph

201 mph Manufacturer: Boeing Helicopters / Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation

Boeing Helicopters / Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation Armament: 20mm XM301 three-barrel cannon, Hellfire anti-tank missiles, Stinger air-to-air missiles, Hydra rockets

13. Mil Mi-35 (Hind-E)

Type: Heavy assault gunship / attack helicopter

Heavy assault gunship / attack helicopter Year introduced: 2005

2005 Country of origin: Russia

Russia Top speed: 193 mph

193 mph Manufacturer: Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant

Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant Armament: 23mm twin-barreled cannons, anti-tank missiles, rocket pods, cannon pods

12. Mil Mi-28 (Havoc)

sdasmarchives / Flickr

Type: Dedicated two-seat, twin-engine attack helicopter

Dedicated two-seat, twin-engine attack helicopter Year introduced: 2009

2009 Country of origin: Russia

Russia Top speed: 199 mph

199 mph Manufacturer: Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant

Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant Armament: 30mm Shipunov cannon, rocket pods, Spril missiles, cannon pods

11. AH-1Z Viper

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Type: Twin-seat, twin-engine dedicated attack helicopter

Twin-seat, twin-engine dedicated attack helicopter Year introduced: 2010

2010 Country of origin: United States

United States Top speed: 255 mph

255 mph Manufacturer: Bell Helicopter Textron

Bell Helicopter Textron Armament: 20mm M196 Gatling gun, Hellfire missiles, Sidewinder missiles, Hydra rocket pods

10. Ka-52 Alligator (Hokum-B)

Type: Two-seat armed reconnaissance / attack helicopter

Two-seat armed reconnaissance / attack helicopter Year introduced: 2010

2010 Country of origin: Russia

Russia Top speed: 186 mph

186 mph Manufacturer: Kamov

Kamov Armament: 30mm 2A42 automatic cannon, anti-tank missiles, rocket pods, cannon pods

9. Mil AH-2 Sabre (Mi-35M)

Yevgeny Volkov / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Attack / assault gunship helicopter

Attack / assault gunship helicopter Year introduced: 2010

2010 Country of origin: Brazil

Brazil Top speed: 193 mph

193 mph Manufacturer: Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant

Mil Moscow Helicopter Plant Armament: 23mm twin-barreled bun, anti-tank missiles, rocket pods, cannon pods, machine gun pods

8. Denel AH-2 Rooivalk (Kestrel)

BoonDock / CC BY-SA 4.0 / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Dedicated two-seat attack helicopter

Dedicated two-seat attack helicopter Year introduced: 2011

2011 Country of origin: South Africa

South Africa Top speed: 173 mph

173 mph Manufacturer: Denel (Atlas)

Denel (Atlas) Armament: 20mm Armscore F2 cannon, ZT6 Mokopa anti-tank missiles, rocket pods, Mistral missiles

7. Z-10 (Fierce Thunderbolt)

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Type: Dedicated two-seat attack helicopter

Dedicated two-seat attack helicopter Year introduced: 2012

2012 Country of origin: China

China Top speed: 186 mph

186 mph Manufacturer: Changhe Aircraft Industries Corporation

Changhe Aircraft Industries Corporation Armament: 30mm cannon, 40mm grenade launcher, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, rocket pods

6. Z-19 (Black Whirlwind)

Alert5 / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Reconnaissance / light attack helicopter

Reconnaissance / light attack helicopter Year introduced: 2012

2012 Country of origin: China

China Top speed: 152 mph

152 mph Manufacturer: Harbin Aircraft Manufacturing Corporation

Harbin Aircraft Manufacturing Corporation Armament: Blue Arrow anti-tank missiles, TY-90 missiles, HJ-8 missiles, rocket pods, cannon pods, gun pods

5. HESA Shahed 285 / AH-85 (Witness)

Naser Jafari / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Light attack / reconnaissance helicopter

Light attack / reconnaissance helicopter Year introduced: 2014

2014 Country of origin: Iran

Iran Top speed: 140 mph

140 mph Manufacturer: Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industrial Company

Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industrial Company Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, rocket pods, anti-tank guided missiles, Kowsar anti-ship missiles, Sadid anti-ship missiles

4. TAI T-129 (ATAK)

Type: Dedicated two-seat, twin-engine attack helicopter

Dedicated two-seat, twin-engine attack helicopter Year introduced: 2015

2015 Country of origin: Turkey

Turkey Top speed: 171 mph

171 mph Manufacturer: Turkish Aerospace Industries

Turkish Aerospace Industries Armament: 20mm Gatling gun, Hellfire missiles, TOW anti-tank missiles, Stinger missiles, Sidewinder missiles, rocket pods, 12.7mm heavy machine guns

3. HAL Prachanda

Type: Light attack helicopter

Light attack helicopter Year introduced: 2022

2022 Country of origin: India

India Top speed: 174 mph

174 mph Manufacturer: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Armament: 20mm M621 cannon, gun pods, rocket pods, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles

2. AW249 (Fenice / Phoenix)

cooke1 / Flickr

Type: Dedicated twin-seat, twin-engine attack helicopter

Dedicated twin-seat, twin-engine attack helicopter Year introduced: 2025

2025 Country of origin: Italy

Italy Top speed: 174 mph

174 mph Manufacturer: Leonardo SpA / PGZ Group

Leonardo SpA / PGZ Group Armament: 20mm OTO-Melara TM197B rotary cannon, guided-missiles, precision-guided/unguided rockets, gun pods

1. TAI T-929 (ATAK-2)

CeeGee / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Twin-seat, twin-engine dedicated attack helicopter

Twin-seat, twin-engine dedicated attack helicopter Year introduced: 2026

2026 Country of origin: Turkey

Turkey Top speed: 199 mph

199 mph Manufacturer: Turkish Aerospace Industries

Turkish Aerospace Industries Armament: 30mm automatic cannon, rocket pods, gun pods, anti-tank guided missiles, air-to-surface missiles, short-range air-to-air missiles