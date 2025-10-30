Can You Identify These Famous WW2 Tanks from a Single Photo?

Key Points
- American armor marched across Africa and Europe, seizing victory for the Allied Forces
- From the mass-produced M4 Sherman to the powerful M26 Pershing, U.S. armor provided the firepower and mobility that would be reflected in tank warfare down through the years
- Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)
American tanks were decisive in turning the tide of World War 2. American armor marched across Africa and Europe, seizing victory for the Allied Forces. From the mass-produced M4 Sherman to the powerful M26 Pershing, U.S. armor provided the firepower and mobility that would be reflected in tank warfare down through the years.
One of the tanks that played a part in the war was the M3 Stuart, entering service in 1941. Over 22,000 of these tanks were produced over its service life. It was outfitted with a Continental W-670-9A 7-cylinder gasoline engine, capable of outputting 262 horsepower and of reaching a top speed of 36 miles per hour. Although the M3 Stuart was one of the fastest tanks, it was also not as heavily armed as others. The main gun only measured 37mm, which pales in comparison to the 105mm main gun on the M4 Sherman. Even though these tanks might vary in speed or armament, they played an instrumental role in deciding the fate of World War II.
24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of the most iconic U.S. tanks of World War II, from Military Factory. We ranked these tanks chronologically. We included supplementary information from Military Factory regarding the type of tank, year introduced, manufacturer, number of tanks produced, and armament. We also included some tanks that did not see combat and some prototypes to give the full picture of what U.S. tanks were capable of in the World War 2 era.
Here’s how the game works. You’ll see a picture of the tank. Alongside it, you’ll get a clue, pointing to something notable from its service history, performance, or design. Can you guess these iconic tanks?
Let’s see if you can spot some of the most iconic tanks of World War 2:
Why Are We Covering This?
Exploring the history of World War II is important not only to understand one of the most pivotal periods in modern history but also to grasp the profound impact that this global conflict had on the world at large. Ultimately, World War II reshaped boundaries, alliances, and ideologies in ways that still influence global relations and conflicts today. The outcome of World War II effectively made the world order that we know today.
Can you guess this tank?
This heavy tank made its combat debut late in World War 2 and was named for the general who led American forces in the First World War. It replaced the Sherman’s 75 mm gun with a 90 mm cannon, signaling the dawn of the U.S. Army’s postwar armored doctrine.
26. M26 Pershing
- Manufacturer: Fisher Tank Arsenal / Detroit Tank Arsenal
- Country of origin: United States
- Type: Heavy tank / medium tank
- Year introduced: 1945
- Crew: 5
- Weight: 92,594 lbs
- Number of tanks produced: 4550
- Top speed: 24.9 mph
- Armament: 90mm main gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm bow-mounted machine gun
Can you guess this tank?
Weighing nearly 100 tons, this experimental behemoth carried a 105 mm gun and armor up to 12 inches thick. Intended to smash German fortifications, it moved so slowly that its top speed barely outpaced a marching soldier.
25. T28 Super Heavy Tank (Gun Motor Carriage T95)
- Manufacturer: Pacific Car and Foundry
- Country of origin: United States
- Type: Self-propelled gun / heavy tank prototype
- Year introduced: 1945
- Crew: 4
- Weight: 209,439 lbs
- Number of tanks produced: 2
- Top speed: 12 mph
- Armament: 105mm T5E1 main gun, .50 caliber heavy machine gun
Can you guess this tank?
Armed with a massive 155 mm gun, this prototype American heavy tank was developed at war’s end to counter potential German and Soviet armor. Only a few were built, making it one of the rarest U.S. tanks ever produced.
24. T30 (Heavy Tank T30)
- Manufacturer: State Factories
- Country of origin: United States
- Type: Heavy tank prototype
- Year introduced: 1945
- Crew: 6
- Weight: 159,835 lbs
- Number of tanks produced: 8
- Top speed: 16.5 mph
- Armament: 155mm T7 L/40 main gun, .50 caliber coaxial heavy machine gun, .30 caliber machine gun
Can you guess this tank?
This amphibious version of the Sherman tank used collapsible canvas screens and propellers to “swim” ashore during the D-Day landings. Many didn’t survive the rough seas, but those that did provided crucial fire support on the beaches.
23. Sherman DD (Duplex Drive)
- Manufacturer: State Factories
- Country of origin: United Kingdom
- Type: Amphibious combat tank tracked combat vehicle
- Year introduced: 1944
- Crew: 5
- Weight: 67,241 lbs
- Number of tanks produced: 200
- Top speed: 28.6 mph
- Armament: 75mm M3 main gun, .30 caliber Browning M1919 coaxial machine gun
Can you guess this tank?
A joint U.S.–British design, this assault tank combined American mechanics with heavy British armor concepts. Though it never saw combat, it served as a testbed for thicker protection and shared design ideas with later Allied heavy tanks.
22. T14 (Assault Tank T14)
- Manufacturer: American Locomotive Company
- Country of origin: United States
- Type: Heavy tank / assault tank project
- Year introduced: 1944
- Crew: 5
- Weight: 82,012 lbs
- Number of tanks produced: 2
- Top speed: 17.4 mph
- Armament: 75mm M3 main gun, .50 caliber Browning M2 heavy machine gun, .30 caliber coaxial M1919 Browning machine guns
Can you guess this tank?
This light tank replaced the outdated Stuart and introduced a new 75 mm gun in a fast, mobile chassis. Its smooth ride and reliability made it a favorite among reconnaissance crews, even serving well into the Korean War.
21. M24 Chaffee (Light Tank, M24)
- Manufacturer: Cadillac / Massey Harris
- Country of origin: United States
- Type: Reconnaissance light tank
- Year introduced: 1944
- Crew: 5
- Weight: 39,838 lbs
- Number of tanks produced: 4731
- Top speed: 34.8 mph
- Armament: 75mm main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine guns, 51mm smoke mortar
Can you guess this tank?
An experimental design that bridged the gap between the Sherman and the Pershing, this prototype tested improved transmissions, torsion-bar suspension, and heavier armament. Though it never entered service, its innovations shaped postwar U.S. tanks.
20. Medium Tank T20
- Manufacturer: U.S. Ordnance Department
- Country of origin: United States
- Type: Prototype medium tank
- Year introduced: 1944
- Crew: 5
- Weight: 65,764 lbs
- Number of tanks produced: 4
- Top speed: 24.9 mph
- Armament: 76mm main gun, .50 caliber Browning anti-aircraft machine gun, .30 caliber coaxial machine gun, .30 caliber bow-mounted machine gun
Can you guess this tank?
Built for the toughest fights, this variant of the Sherman featured extra-thick armor and a reinforced hull. Nicknamed “Jumbo,” it was used to lead assaults and absorb enemy fire during the Allied push into Europe.
19. Sherman Jumbo (Medium Tank, M4A3E2)
- Manufacturer: Fisher Tank Arsenal
- Country of origin: United States
- Type: Up-armored medium tank / assault tank
- Year introduced: 1944
- Crew: 5
- Weight: 83,776 lbs
- Number of tanks produced: 254
- Top speed: 21.7 mph
- Armament: 76mm main gun, .50 caliber anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, .30 caliber coaxial machine gun, .30 caliber bow-mounted machine gun, smoke mortar
Can you guess this tank?
Recognizable by its improved suspension and 76 mm high-velocity gun, this late-war Sherman variant earned its nickname for a smoother ride. It became one of the most respected American tanks of WW2 and a mainstay during the Korean War.
18. M4A3(76)W HVSS Sherman (Easy Eight / M4A3E8)
- Manufacturer: Detroit Tank Arsenal / Fisher Tank Arsenal
- Country of origin: United States
- Type: Upped-gunned medium tank
- Year introduced: 1944
- Crew: 5
- Weight: 65,036 lbs
- Number of tanks produced: 2617
- Top speed: 23 mph
- Armament: 76mm high-velocity main gun, .50 caliber Browning M2 anti-aircraft machine gun, .30-06 caliber coaxial machine gun, .30-06 caliber bow-mounted machine gun
Can you guess this tank?
This British-modified Sherman packed a powerful 17-pounder anti-tank gun capable of knocking out Tigers and Panthers. Its long barrel and punchy firepower made it one of the few Allied tanks feared by German crews.
17. Sherman Firefly (Medium Tank, M4A4)
- Manufacturer: State Factories
- Country of origin: United Kingdom
- Type: Tank destroyer / medium tank
- Year introduced: 1944
- Crew: 5
- Weight: 66,500 lbs
- Number of tanks produced: 2100
- Top speed: 24.9 mph
- Armament: 76.2mm Mk IV L/55 main gun, .50 caliber M2 Browning heavy machine gun, .30 caliber Browning M1919A4
Can you guess this tank?
This U.S. tank destroyer mounted a 90 mm gun on a modified Sherman chassis, giving it the punch to take on Panthers and Tigers late in the war. Crews nicknamed it after a famous Confederate general.
16. M36 Gun Motor Carriage (Jackson / Slugger)
- Manufacturer: Chevrolet / General Motors
- Country of origin: United States
- Type: Tank destroyer / gun motor carriage tracked combat vehicle
- Year introduced: 1944
- Crew: 5
- Weight: 62,951 lbs
- Number of tanks produced: 1772
- Top speed: 30 mph
- Armament: 90mm M3 main gun, 12.7mm M2HB Browning heavy machine gun
Can you guess this tank?
Developed as a potential counter to Germany’s heaviest armor, this experimental heavy tank featured a 105 mm gun and thick frontal armor. It never saw combat, but its turret design influenced postwar American tanks.
15. T29 (Heavy Tank T29)
- Manufacturer: State Factories
- Country of origin: United States
- Type: Heavy tank prototype vehicle
- Year introduced: 1944
- Crew: 6
- Weight: 155,977 lbs
- Number of tanks produced: 6
- Top speed: 19.9 mph
- Armament: 105mm T5E2 main gun, 3 x .50 caliber Browning M2HB in various mounts, .30 caliber Browning M1919 machine gun
Can you guess this tank?
Designed for airborne operations, this tiny light tank could be carried by glider into battle. Despite its innovative concept, its paper-thin armor and light gun kept it from seeing much action.
14. M22 Locust (Light tank, Airborne, M22)
- Manufacturer: Marmon-Herrington Corporation
- Country of origin: United States
- Type: Airborne infantry light tank
- Year introduced: 1943
- Crew: 3
- Weight: 16,400 lbs
- Number of tanks produced: 830
- Top speed: 39.8 mph
- Armament: 37mm M6 main gun, 7.62mm Browning M1919 M4 coaxial machine gun
Can you guess this tank?
The fastest American armored vehicle of World War 2, this open-topped tank destroyer could hit speeds over 50 mph. Its speed and mobility earned it a reputation for deadly ambush tactics in the European theater.
13. M18 Gun Motor Carriage (Hellcat)
- Manufacturer: General Motors / Buick
- Country of origin: United States
- Type: Tank destroyer
- Year introduced: 1943
- Crew: 5
- Weight: 82,799 lbs
- Number of tanks produced: 2507
- Top speed: 55 mph
- Armament: 76mm main gun, 12.7mm Browning M2HB anti-aircraft heavy machine gun
Can you guess this tank?
A refined version of an earlier light tank, this nimble vehicle saw widespread service in reconnaissance roles. British crews affectionately dubbed it “Honey” for its smooth handling and reliability.
12. M5 Stuart (Light tank, M5) (Stuart VI)
- Manufacturer: Cadillac / Massey Harris / American Car and Foundry
- Country of origin: United States
- Type: Light tank
- Year introduced: 1942
- Crew: 4
- Weight: 33,069 lbs
- Number of tanks produced: 8884
- Top speed: 36 mph
- Armament: 37mm M6 main gun, .30 caliber Browning M1919A4 coaxial machine gun
Can you guess this tank?
This specialized variant of the Sherman carried a rotating flail system designed to detonate landmines ahead of advancing troops. It proved invaluable during the Normandy landings, clearing safe paths through deadly minefields.
11. Sherman Crab
- Manufacturer: State Factories
- Country of origin: United Kingdom
- Type: Special purpose mine flail tank tracked support vehicle
- Year introduced: 1942
- Crew: 5
- Weight: 70,151 lbs
- Number of tanks produced: 1000
- Top speed: 28.6 mph
- Armament: 75mm main gun, .303 caliber coaxial machine gun
Can you guess this tank?
This early U.S. tank destroyer featured a 3-inch gun and an open turret, giving it flexibility but little protection. The British fitted some with their 17-pounder gun and called them “Achilles.”
10. M10 Gun Motor Carriage (Wolverine / Achilles)
- Manufacturer: Ford Motor Company / Fisher Tank Arsenal
- Country of origin: United States
- Type: Tank destroyer / gun motor carriage
- Year introduced: 1942
- Crew: 5
- Weight: 64,221 lbs
- Number of tanks produced: 6700
- Top speed: 25 mph
- Armament: 76.2mm M1 main gun, .50 caliber Browning M2HB anti-aircraft heavy machine gun
Can you guess this tank?
The workhorse of Allied armor, this medium tank balanced mobility, reliability, and production efficiency. Over 49,000 were built, serving in every theater and forming the backbone of American armored forces.
9. M4 Sherman (Medium Tank, M4)
- Manufacturer: American Locomotive / Detroit Tank Arsenal / Lima Locomotive
- Country of origin: United States
- Type: Medium tank
- Year introduced: 1942
- Crew: 5
- Weight: 62,611 lbs
- Number of tanks produced: 50000
- Top speed: 23.9 mph
- Armament: 105mm main gun, .50 caliber Browning M2 anti-aircraft machine gun, .30-06 caliber coaxial machine gun, .30-06 bow-mounted machine gun
Can you guess this tank?
Small, fast, and lightly armored, this early-war light tank became the U.S. Army’s first widely used armored vehicle in World War II. Its simplicity made it popular for reconnaissance, especially in North Africa.
8. M3 Stuart (Light Tank, M3)
- Manufacturer: American Car & Foundry Company
- Country of origin: United States
- Type: Light tank
- Year introduced: 1941
- Crew: 4
- Weight: 28,440 lbs
- Number of tanks produced: 22744
- Top speed: 36 mph
- Armament: 37mm M5/M6 main gun, 5 x .30-06 Browning M1919A4 machine guns in various mounts
Can you guess this tank?
This stopgap design mounted a 75 mm gun in a side sponson and a smaller 37 mm gun in a turret. American crews called it the “Lee,” while the British used their own version—the “Grant.”
7. M3 Lee / M3 Grant (Medium Tank, M3)
- Manufacturer: Chrysler Corporation
- Country of origin: United States
- Type: Medium tank
- Year introduced: 1941
- Crew: 6
- Weight: 60,001 lbs
- Number of tanks produced: 6258
- Top speed: 26.1 mph
- Armament: 75mm M2/M3 main gun, 37mm M5/M6 cannon, .30-06 caliber Browning M1919A4 machine guns
Can you guess this tank?
Serving as the evolutionary link between America’s interwar armor and the famous M3 and M4 Shermans, this tank featured multiple machine guns and limited armor protection. Though obsolete by 1941, it gave designers valuable experience for the coming global war.
6. Medium Tank M2
- Manufacturer: Rock Island Arsenal
- Country of origin: United States
- Type: Medium tank
- Year introduced: 1940
- Crew: 6
- Weight: 41,226 lbs
- Number of tanks produced: 112
- Top speed: 26.1 mph
- Armament: 37mm M3 main gun, 7 x .30-06 Browning M1919 machine guns in various mounts
Can you guess this tank?
One of the U.S. Army’s first heavy-tank experiments, this massive machine sported both a 76 mm and a 37 mm gun in a single turret. Production never went beyond a few prototypes, but lessons from its design helped shape later Pershing-class heavies.
5. M6 (Heavy tank M6)
- Manufacturer: Baldwin Locomotive Works
- Country of origin: United States
- Type: Heavy tank project
- Year introduced: 1940
- Crew: 6
- Weight: 100,002 lbs
- Number of tanks produced: 40
- Top speed: 21.7 mph
- Armament: 76mm M7 main gun, 37mm M6 coaxial cannon, .50 caliber Browning M2HB, .50 caliber Browning M2, .30 caliber Browning M1919A4
Can you guess this tank?
Built in limited numbers for early-war defense and lend-lease programs, this small, awkward light tank came from an American company better known for trucks. It was used by U.S. Marines in the Pacific and by Dutch forces in the East Indies, but quickly proved under-armed and under-armored.
4. Marmon-Herrington CTLS (CTL)
- Manufacturer: Marmon Herrington
- Country of origin: United States
- Type: Light tank / tankette
- Year introduced: 1935
- Crew: 2
- Weight: 9,480 lbs
- Number of tanks produced: 875
- Top speed: 32.9 mph
- Armament: .50 caliber Browning M2 heavy machine gun, .30 caliber Browning M1919 medium machine gun
Can you guess this tank?
A nimble pre-war light tank, this design mounted a 37 mm gun and served mainly as a training vehicle once newer models appeared. Its twin machine-gun turrets and riveted armor reflected 1930s concepts soon rendered obsolete by battlefield realities.
3. M2 (Light tank, M2)
- Manufacturer: Rock Island Arsenal
- Country of origin: United States
- Type: Light tank
- Year introduced: 1935
- Crew: 4
- Weight: 25,574 lbs
- Number of tanks produced: 696
- Top speed: 34.8 mph
- Armament: 37mm M5 main gun, .30-06 Browning M1919 general purpose machine guns
Can you guess this tank?
Developed in the 1930s for the U.S. cavalry, this light tank was one of America’s first to feature a fully rotating turret. Though never combat-tested, it paved the way for later light tanks like the Stuart by refining suspension and engine design.
2. M1 (Light Tank, M1 / M1 Combat Car)
- Manufacturer: Rock Island Arsenal
- Country of origin: United States
- Type: Light tank
- Year introduced: 1933
- Crew: 4
- Weight: 18,794 lbs
- Number of tanks produced: 113
- Top speed: 44.7 mph
- Armament: .50 caliber Browning M2 heavy machine gun with .30 M1919 Browning machine gun in turret
Can you guess this tank?
This French World War I pioneer introduced the modern tank layout with the engine in back, driver in front, and a rotating turret on top. Widely exported and copied, it served into the early stages of World War II and inspired virtually every tank design that followed.
1. Renault Ft-17
- Manufacturer: Renault
- Country of origin: France
- Type: Light tank
- Year introduced: 1917
- Crew: 2
- Weight: 14,526 lbs
- Number of tanks produced: 3694
- Top speed: 4.8 mph
- Armament: 37mm main gun, 7.62mm machine guns
The image featured for this article is © Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons