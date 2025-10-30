Can You Identify These Famous WW2 Tanks from a Single Photo?

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

American tanks were decisive in turning the tide of World War 2. American armor marched across Africa and Europe, seizing victory for the Allied Forces. From the mass-produced M4 Sherman to the powerful M26 Pershing, U.S. armor provided the firepower and mobility that would be reflected in tank warfare down through the years.

One of the tanks that played a part in the war was the M3 Stuart, entering service in 1941. Over 22,000 of these tanks were produced over its service life. It was outfitted with a Continental W-670-9A 7-cylinder gasoline engine, capable of outputting 262 horsepower and of reaching a top speed of 36 miles per hour. Although the M3 Stuart was one of the fastest tanks, it was also not as heavily armed as others. The main gun only measured 37mm, which pales in comparison to the 105mm main gun on the M4 Sherman. Even though these tanks might vary in speed or armament, they played an instrumental role in deciding the fate of World War II.

24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of the most iconic U.S. tanks of World War II, from Military Factory. We ranked these tanks chronologically. We included supplementary information from Military Factory regarding the type of tank, year introduced, manufacturer, number of tanks produced, and armament. We also included some tanks that did not see combat and some prototypes to give the full picture of what U.S. tanks were capable of in the World War 2 era.

Here’s how the game works. You’ll see a picture of the tank. Alongside it, you’ll get a clue, pointing to something notable from its service history, performance, or design. Can you guess these iconic tanks?

Let’s see if you can spot some of the most iconic tanks of World War 2:

Why Are We Covering This?

Evgeny Atamanenko / Shutterstock.com

Exploring the history of World War II is important not only to understand one of the most pivotal periods in modern history but also to grasp the profound impact that this global conflict had on the world at large. Ultimately, World War II reshaped boundaries, alliances, and ideologies in ways that still influence global relations and conflicts today. The outcome of World War II effectively made the world order that we know today.

Can you guess this tank?

This heavy tank made its combat debut late in World War 2 and was named for the general who led American forces in the First World War. It replaced the Sherman’s 75 mm gun with a 90 mm cannon, signaling the dawn of the U.S. Army’s postwar armored doctrine.

26. M26 Pershing

wsmahar / E+ via Getty Images

Manufacturer: Fisher Tank Arsenal / Detroit Tank Arsenal

Fisher Tank Arsenal / Detroit Tank Arsenal Country of origin: United States

United States Type: Heavy tank / medium tank

Heavy tank / medium tank Year introduced: 1945

1945 Crew: 5

5 Weight: 92,594 lbs

92,594 lbs Number of tanks produced: 4550

4550 Top speed: 24.9 mph

24.9 mph Armament: 90mm main gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft machine gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm bow-mounted machine gun

Can you guess this tank?

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Weighing nearly 100 tons, this experimental behemoth carried a 105 mm gun and armor up to 12 inches thick. Intended to smash German fortifications, it moved so slowly that its top speed barely outpaced a marching soldier.

25. T28 Super Heavy Tank (Gun Motor Carriage T95)

Schierbecker, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Manufacturer: Pacific Car and Foundry

Pacific Car and Foundry Country of origin: United States

United States Type: Self-propelled gun / heavy tank prototype

Self-propelled gun / heavy tank prototype Year introduced: 1945

1945 Crew: 4

4 Weight: 209,439 lbs

209,439 lbs Number of tanks produced: 2

2 Top speed: 12 mph

12 mph Armament: 105mm T5E1 main gun, .50 caliber heavy machine gun

Can you guess this tank?

Armed with a massive 155 mm gun, this prototype American heavy tank was developed at war’s end to counter potential German and Soviet armor. Only a few were built, making it one of the rarest U.S. tanks ever produced.

24. T30 (Heavy Tank T30)

Tank_Archives, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

Manufacturer: State Factories

State Factories Country of origin: United States

United States Type: Heavy tank prototype

Heavy tank prototype Year introduced: 1945

1945 Crew: 6

6 Weight: 159,835 lbs

159,835 lbs Number of tanks produced: 8

8 Top speed: 16.5 mph

16.5 mph Armament: 155mm T7 L/40 main gun, .50 caliber coaxial heavy machine gun, .30 caliber machine gun

Can you guess this tank?

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

This amphibious version of the Sherman tank used collapsible canvas screens and propellers to “swim” ashore during the D-Day landings. Many didn’t survive the rough seas, but those that did provided crucial fire support on the beaches.

23. Sherman DD (Duplex Drive)

Manufacturer: State Factories

State Factories Country of origin: United Kingdom

United Kingdom Type: Amphibious combat tank tracked combat vehicle

Amphibious combat tank tracked combat vehicle Year introduced: 1944

1944 Crew: 5

5 Weight: 67,241 lbs

67,241 lbs Number of tanks produced: 200

200 Top speed: 28.6 mph

28.6 mph Armament: 75mm M3 main gun, .30 caliber Browning M1919 coaxial machine gun

Can you guess this tank?

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

A joint U.S.–British design, this assault tank combined American mechanics with heavy British armor concepts. Though it never saw combat, it served as a testbed for thicker protection and shared design ideas with later Allied heavy tanks.

22. T14 (Assault Tank T14)

Manufacturer: American Locomotive Company

American Locomotive Company Country of origin: United States

United States Type: Heavy tank / assault tank project

Heavy tank / assault tank project Year introduced: 1944

1944 Crew: 5

5 Weight: 82,012 lbs

82,012 lbs Number of tanks produced: 2

2 Top speed: 17.4 mph

17.4 mph Armament: 75mm M3 main gun, .50 caliber Browning M2 heavy machine gun, .30 caliber coaxial M1919 Browning machine guns

Can you guess this tank?

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

This light tank replaced the outdated Stuart and introduced a new 75 mm gun in a fast, mobile chassis. Its smooth ride and reliability made it a favorite among reconnaissance crews, even serving well into the Korean War.

21. M24 Chaffee (Light Tank, M24)

Manufacturer: Cadillac / Massey Harris

Cadillac / Massey Harris Country of origin: United States

United States Type: Reconnaissance light tank

Reconnaissance light tank Year introduced: 1944

1944 Crew: 5

5 Weight: 39,838 lbs

39,838 lbs Number of tanks produced: 4731

4731 Top speed: 34.8 mph

34.8 mph Armament: 75mm main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine guns, 51mm smoke mortar

Can you guess this tank?

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

An experimental design that bridged the gap between the Sherman and the Pershing, this prototype tested improved transmissions, torsion-bar suspension, and heavier armament. Though it never entered service, its innovations shaped postwar U.S. tanks.

20. Medium Tank T20

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Manufacturer: U.S. Ordnance Department

U.S. Ordnance Department Country of origin: United States

United States Type: Prototype medium tank

Prototype medium tank Year introduced: 1944

1944 Crew: 5

5 Weight: 65,764 lbs

65,764 lbs Number of tanks produced: 4

4 Top speed: 24.9 mph

24.9 mph Armament: 76mm main gun, .50 caliber Browning anti-aircraft machine gun, .30 caliber coaxial machine gun, .30 caliber bow-mounted machine gun

Can you guess this tank?

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Built for the toughest fights, this variant of the Sherman featured extra-thick armor and a reinforced hull. Nicknamed “Jumbo,” it was used to lead assaults and absorb enemy fire during the Allied push into Europe.

19. Sherman Jumbo (Medium Tank, M4A3E2)

Bill Abbott / Flickr

Manufacturer: Fisher Tank Arsenal

Fisher Tank Arsenal Country of origin: United States

United States Type: Up-armored medium tank / assault tank

Up-armored medium tank / assault tank Year introduced: 1944

1944 Crew: 5

5 Weight: 83,776 lbs

83,776 lbs Number of tanks produced: 254

254 Top speed: 21.7 mph

21.7 mph Armament: 76mm main gun, .50 caliber anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, .30 caliber coaxial machine gun, .30 caliber bow-mounted machine gun, smoke mortar

Can you guess this tank?

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Recognizable by its improved suspension and 76 mm high-velocity gun, this late-war Sherman variant earned its nickname for a smoother ride. It became one of the most respected American tanks of WW2 and a mainstay during the Korean War.

18. M4A3(76)W HVSS Sherman (Easy Eight / M4A3E8)

Nevada Tumbleweed / Wikimedia Commons

Manufacturer: Detroit Tank Arsenal / Fisher Tank Arsenal

Detroit Tank Arsenal / Fisher Tank Arsenal Country of origin: United States

United States Type: Upped-gunned medium tank

Upped-gunned medium tank Year introduced: 1944

1944 Crew: 5

5 Weight: 65,036 lbs

65,036 lbs Number of tanks produced: 2617

2617 Top speed: 23 mph

23 mph Armament: 76mm high-velocity main gun, .50 caliber Browning M2 anti-aircraft machine gun, .30-06 caliber coaxial machine gun, .30-06 caliber bow-mounted machine gun

Can you guess this tank?

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

This British-modified Sherman packed a powerful 17-pounder anti-tank gun capable of knocking out Tigers and Panthers. Its long barrel and punchy firepower made it one of the few Allied tanks feared by German crews.

17. Sherman Firefly (Medium Tank, M4A4)

Manufacturer: State Factories

State Factories Country of origin: United Kingdom

United Kingdom Type: Tank destroyer / medium tank

Tank destroyer / medium tank Year introduced: 1944

1944 Crew: 5

5 Weight: 66,500 lbs

66,500 lbs Number of tanks produced: 2100

2100 Top speed: 24.9 mph

24.9 mph Armament: 76.2mm Mk IV L/55 main gun, .50 caliber M2 Browning heavy machine gun, .30 caliber Browning M1919A4

Can you guess this tank?

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

This U.S. tank destroyer mounted a 90 mm gun on a modified Sherman chassis, giving it the punch to take on Panthers and Tigers late in the war. Crews nicknamed it after a famous Confederate general.

16. M36 Gun Motor Carriage (Jackson / Slugger)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Manufacturer: Chevrolet / General Motors

Chevrolet / General Motors Country of origin: United States

United States Type: Tank destroyer / gun motor carriage tracked combat vehicle

Tank destroyer / gun motor carriage tracked combat vehicle Year introduced: 1944

1944 Crew: 5

5 Weight: 62,951 lbs

62,951 lbs Number of tanks produced: 1772

1772 Top speed: 30 mph

30 mph Armament: 90mm M3 main gun, 12.7mm M2HB Browning heavy machine gun

Can you guess this tank?

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Developed as a potential counter to Germany’s heaviest armor, this experimental heavy tank featured a 105 mm gun and thick frontal armor. It never saw combat, but its turret design influenced postwar American tanks.

15. T29 (Heavy Tank T29)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Manufacturer: State Factories

State Factories Country of origin: United States

United States Type: Heavy tank prototype vehicle

Heavy tank prototype vehicle Year introduced: 1944

1944 Crew: 6

6 Weight: 155,977 lbs

155,977 lbs Number of tanks produced: 6

6 Top speed: 19.9 mph

19.9 mph Armament: 105mm T5E2 main gun, 3 x .50 caliber Browning M2HB in various mounts, .30 caliber Browning M1919 machine gun

Can you guess this tank?

Designed for airborne operations, this tiny light tank could be carried by glider into battle. Despite its innovative concept, its paper-thin armor and light gun kept it from seeing much action.

14. M22 Locust (Light tank, Airborne, M22)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Manufacturer: Marmon-Herrington Corporation

Marmon-Herrington Corporation Country of origin: United States

United States Type: Airborne infantry light tank

Airborne infantry light tank Year introduced: 1943

1943 Crew: 3

3 Weight: 16,400 lbs

16,400 lbs Number of tanks produced: 830

830 Top speed: 39.8 mph

39.8 mph Armament: 37mm M6 main gun, 7.62mm Browning M1919 M4 coaxial machine gun

Can you guess this tank?

The fastest American armored vehicle of World War 2, this open-topped tank destroyer could hit speeds over 50 mph. Its speed and mobility earned it a reputation for deadly ambush tactics in the European theater.

13. M18 Gun Motor Carriage (Hellcat)

Benzene / Wikimedia Commons

Manufacturer: General Motors / Buick

General Motors / Buick Country of origin: United States

United States Type: Tank destroyer

Tank destroyer Year introduced: 1943

1943 Crew: 5

5 Weight: 82,799 lbs

82,799 lbs Number of tanks produced: 2507

2507 Top speed: 55 mph

55 mph Armament: 76mm main gun, 12.7mm Browning M2HB anti-aircraft heavy machine gun

Can you guess this tank?

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

A refined version of an earlier light tank, this nimble vehicle saw widespread service in reconnaissance roles. British crews affectionately dubbed it “Honey” for its smooth handling and reliability.

12. M5 Stuart (Light tank, M5) (Stuart VI)

Manufacturer: Cadillac / Massey Harris / American Car and Foundry

Cadillac / Massey Harris / American Car and Foundry Country of origin: United States

United States Type: Light tank

Light tank Year introduced: 1942

1942 Crew: 4

4 Weight: 33,069 lbs

33,069 lbs Number of tanks produced: 8884

8884 Top speed: 36 mph

36 mph Armament: 37mm M6 main gun, .30 caliber Browning M1919A4 coaxial machine gun

Can you guess this tank?

This specialized variant of the Sherman carried a rotating flail system designed to detonate landmines ahead of advancing troops. It proved invaluable during the Normandy landings, clearing safe paths through deadly minefields.

11. Sherman Crab

Manufacturer: State Factories

State Factories Country of origin: United Kingdom

United Kingdom Type: Special purpose mine flail tank tracked support vehicle

Special purpose mine flail tank tracked support vehicle Year introduced: 1942

1942 Crew: 5

5 Weight: 70,151 lbs

70,151 lbs Number of tanks produced: 1000

1000 Top speed: 28.6 mph

28.6 mph Armament: 75mm main gun, .303 caliber coaxial machine gun

Can you guess this tank?

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

This early U.S. tank destroyer featured a 3-inch gun and an open turret, giving it flexibility but little protection. The British fitted some with their 17-pounder gun and called them “Achilles.”

10. M10 Gun Motor Carriage (Wolverine / Achilles)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Manufacturer: Ford Motor Company / Fisher Tank Arsenal

Ford Motor Company / Fisher Tank Arsenal Country of origin: United States

United States Type: Tank destroyer / gun motor carriage

Tank destroyer / gun motor carriage Year introduced: 1942

1942 Crew: 5

5 Weight: 64,221 lbs

64,221 lbs Number of tanks produced: 6700

6700 Top speed: 25 mph

25 mph Armament: 76.2mm M1 main gun, .50 caliber Browning M2HB anti-aircraft heavy machine gun

Can you guess this tank?

The workhorse of Allied armor, this medium tank balanced mobility, reliability, and production efficiency. Over 49,000 were built, serving in every theater and forming the backbone of American armored forces.

9. M4 Sherman (Medium Tank, M4)

BonesBrigade at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Manufacturer: American Locomotive / Detroit Tank Arsenal / Lima Locomotive

American Locomotive / Detroit Tank Arsenal / Lima Locomotive Country of origin: United States

United States Type: Medium tank

Medium tank Year introduced: 1942

1942 Crew: 5

5 Weight: 62,611 lbs

62,611 lbs Number of tanks produced: 50000

50000 Top speed: 23.9 mph

23.9 mph Armament: 105mm main gun, .50 caliber Browning M2 anti-aircraft machine gun, .30-06 caliber coaxial machine gun, .30-06 bow-mounted machine gun

Can you guess this tank?

Small, fast, and lightly armored, this early-war light tank became the U.S. Army’s first widely used armored vehicle in World War II. Its simplicity made it popular for reconnaissance, especially in North Africa.

8. M3 Stuart (Light Tank, M3)

Thomas_Brock / iStock via Getty Images

Manufacturer: American Car & Foundry Company

American Car & Foundry Company Country of origin: United States

United States Type: Light tank

Light tank Year introduced: 1941

1941 Crew: 4

4 Weight: 28,440 lbs

28,440 lbs Number of tanks produced: 22744

22744 Top speed: 36 mph

36 mph Armament: 37mm M5/M6 main gun, 5 x .30-06 Browning M1919A4 machine guns in various mounts

Can you guess this tank?

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

This stopgap design mounted a 75 mm gun in a side sponson and a smaller 37 mm gun in a turret. American crews called it the “Lee,” while the British used their own version—the “Grant.”

7. M3 Lee / M3 Grant (Medium Tank, M3)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Manufacturer: Chrysler Corporation

Chrysler Corporation Country of origin: United States

United States Type: Medium tank

Medium tank Year introduced: 1941

1941 Crew: 6

6 Weight: 60,001 lbs

60,001 lbs Number of tanks produced: 6258

6258 Top speed: 26.1 mph

26.1 mph Armament: 75mm M2/M3 main gun, 37mm M5/M6 cannon, .30-06 caliber Browning M1919A4 machine guns

Can you guess this tank?

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Serving as the evolutionary link between America’s interwar armor and the famous M3 and M4 Shermans, this tank featured multiple machine guns and limited armor protection. Though obsolete by 1941, it gave designers valuable experience for the coming global war.

6. Medium Tank M2

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Manufacturer: Rock Island Arsenal

Rock Island Arsenal Country of origin: United States

United States Type: Medium tank

Medium tank Year introduced: 1940

1940 Crew: 6

6 Weight: 41,226 lbs

41,226 lbs Number of tanks produced: 112

112 Top speed: 26.1 mph

26.1 mph Armament: 37mm M3 main gun, 7 x .30-06 Browning M1919 machine guns in various mounts

Can you guess this tank?

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

One of the U.S. Army’s first heavy-tank experiments, this massive machine sported both a 76 mm and a 37 mm gun in a single turret. Production never went beyond a few prototypes, but lessons from its design helped shape later Pershing-class heavies.

5. M6 (Heavy tank M6)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Manufacturer: Baldwin Locomotive Works

Baldwin Locomotive Works Country of origin: United States

United States Type: Heavy tank project

Heavy tank project Year introduced: 1940

1940 Crew: 6

6 Weight: 100,002 lbs

100,002 lbs Number of tanks produced: 40

40 Top speed: 21.7 mph

21.7 mph Armament: 76mm M7 main gun, 37mm M6 coaxial cannon, .50 caliber Browning M2HB, .50 caliber Browning M2, .30 caliber Browning M1919A4

Can you guess this tank?

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Built in limited numbers for early-war defense and lend-lease programs, this small, awkward light tank came from an American company better known for trucks. It was used by U.S. Marines in the Pacific and by Dutch forces in the East Indies, but quickly proved under-armed and under-armored.

4. Marmon-Herrington CTLS (CTL)

United States Army / Public Domain/via Wikipedia

Manufacturer: Marmon Herrington

Marmon Herrington Country of origin: United States

United States Type: Light tank / tankette

Light tank / tankette Year introduced: 1935

1935 Crew: 2

2 Weight: 9,480 lbs

9,480 lbs Number of tanks produced: 875

875 Top speed: 32.9 mph

32.9 mph Armament: .50 caliber Browning M2 heavy machine gun, .30 caliber Browning M1919 medium machine gun

Can you guess this tank?

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

A nimble pre-war light tank, this design mounted a 37 mm gun and served mainly as a training vehicle once newer models appeared. Its twin machine-gun turrets and riveted armor reflected 1930s concepts soon rendered obsolete by battlefield realities.

3. M2 (Light tank, M2)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Manufacturer: Rock Island Arsenal

Rock Island Arsenal Country of origin: United States

United States Type: Light tank

Light tank Year introduced: 1935

1935 Crew: 4

4 Weight: 25,574 lbs

25,574 lbs Number of tanks produced: 696

696 Top speed: 34.8 mph

34.8 mph Armament: 37mm M5 main gun, .30-06 Browning M1919 general purpose machine guns

Can you guess this tank?

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Developed in the 1930s for the U.S. cavalry, this light tank was one of America’s first to feature a fully rotating turret. Though never combat-tested, it paved the way for later light tanks like the Stuart by refining suspension and engine design.

2. M1 (Light Tank, M1 / M1 Combat Car)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Manufacturer: Rock Island Arsenal

Rock Island Arsenal Country of origin: United States

United States Type: Light tank

Light tank Year introduced: 1933

1933 Crew: 4

4 Weight: 18,794 lbs

18,794 lbs Number of tanks produced: 113

113 Top speed: 44.7 mph

44.7 mph Armament: .50 caliber Browning M2 heavy machine gun with .30 M1919 Browning machine gun in turret

Can you guess this tank?

This French World War I pioneer introduced the modern tank layout with the engine in back, driver in front, and a rotating turret on top. Widely exported and copied, it served into the early stages of World War II and inspired virtually every tank design that followed.

1. Renault Ft-17

Three Lions / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

Manufacturer: Renault

Renault Country of origin: France

France Type: Light tank

Light tank Year introduced: 1917

1917 Crew: 2

2 Weight: 14,526 lbs

14,526 lbs Number of tanks produced: 3694

3694 Top speed: 4.8 mph

4.8 mph Armament: 37mm main gun, 7.62mm machine guns