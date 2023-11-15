The Oldest and Newest Armored Vehicles in the Modern Israeli Military

As the Israel-Hamas war continues, Israel is calling up its reserves. This is in response to the deadly assault by the terrorist group Hamas on Oct. 7 that left over 1,400 Israelis dead. Hamas has also taken over 200 people hostage, from infants to octogenarians. Even though Israel might only have a population of roughly 9 million, and a total active military personnel of about 650,000, its available manpower for military service is more than one-third of its population. Combined, these troops will be filling a series of roles, including infantry, medics, pilots, and captaining military vehicles.

A military operation in Gaza without tanks or armored personnel would be even more costly for the Israelis, which is why they employ a range of vehicles and tanks specifically designed for urban environments. In terms of its land forces, Global FirePower ranks Israel within the top 20 nations in the world for tanks, military vehicles, and self-propelled artillery. As such, Israel is a formidable opponent in a land war. (These are the countries with the most artillery.)

To identify the armored vehicles in the modern Israeli military, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of armored vehicles from Military Factory. We ordered these vehicles according to when they entered service. We included supplemental data from Military Factory regarding the year introduced, type, country of origin, manufacturer, weight, top speed, and armament of each vehicle.

Many of the Israeli vehicles that are currently in use first entered the service in the 1980s and earlier. However, over the years, they have been upgraded and retooled to play different roles.

The Merkava (Chariot) has made a name for itself as Israel’s main battle tank, first introduced to the service in 1979. While it has been in service for just shy of half a century, there have been numerous iterations and upgrades over these long years. The newest model is the Barak, which is outfitted with a 120mm main gun as well as 12.7mm and 7.62mm machine guns. (These are the countries with the most tanks in 2023.)

The distinguishing feature of the Merkava is its forward mounted engine, which is an anomaly compared to most modern tanks. In this case, the engine acts as additional armor to protect the tank crew from a direct frontal hit. The modern Merkava tops out around 40 mph.

Israel is known for repurposing and reinventing its military vehicles for multiple roles. In fact, the Merkava chassis is used as an armored ambulance or “Tankbulance.” The M4 Sherman tank that draws its roots from World War II has also seen use by Israeli forces. The chassis for the M4 Sherman provides a basis for the Soltam M-68 howitzer as well as other guns within the Israeli arsenal. These variants of the M4 range in names but some of the most predominant are the Ro’em, MAR-240, and L-39.

Here is a look at the oldest and newest Israeli armored vehicles.

26. M4 Sherman (Ro’em and MAR-240 variants)

Year introduced: 1942

1942 Type: Medium tank

Medium tank Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: State Factories

State Factories Weight: 31.3 tons base model (other variants are different)

31.3 tons base model (other variants are different) Top speed: 24 mph

24 mph Armament: Various main guns and optional setups depending on the model including, .50 BMG Browning M2 anti-aircraft machine gun, .30-06 coaxial machine gun, .30-06 bow-mounted machine gun

25. UNIMOG (Universal-Motor-Gerat)

Year introduced: 1947

1947 Type: 4×4 utility truck

4×4 utility truck Country of origin: Germany

Germany Manufacturer: Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz Weight: 4.9 tons

4.9 tons Top speed: 50 mph

50 mph Armament: None

24. M35 / G742 (Deuce and a Half)

Year introduced: 1951

1951 Type: Multi-purpose medium-class military tank

Multi-purpose medium-class military tank Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: AM General / Kia

AM General / Kia Weight: 6.5 tons

6.5 tons Top speed: 55 mph

55 mph Armament: 12.7mm M2 Browning heavy machine gun, 7.62mm M60 machine gun, 40mm M79 grenade launcher, XM134 minigun, Oerlikon 20mm autocannon

23. M113 APC

Year introduced: 1960

1960 Type: Tracked armored personnel carrier

Tracked armored personnel carrier Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: FMC Corporation / United Defense

FMC Corporation / United Defense Weight: 12.5 tons

12.5 tons Top speed: 38 mph

38 mph Armament: 12.7mm M2 Browning heavy machine gun, smoke grenades, 7.62mm machine gun, 20mm or 25mm autocannon, TOW/TOW-2 anti-tank guided missiles

22. M60 (Patton)

Year introduced: 1960

1960 Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: General Dynamics

General Dynamics Weight: 53.7 tons

53.7 tons Top speed: 30 mph

30 mph Armament: 105mm M68 main gun, 7.62mm M73 coaxial machine gun, 12.7mm M85 anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

21. M88 Hercules

Year introduced: 1961

1961 Type: Armored recovery vehicle

Armored recovery vehicle Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: United Defense

United Defense Weight: 77.2 tons

77.2 tons Top speed: 25 mph

25 mph Armament: 12.7mm Browning M2 heavy machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

20. M109 (Paladin)

Year introduced: 1963

1963 Type: 155mm self-propelled artillery

155mm self-propelled artillery Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: United Defense LP / General Motors

United Defense LP / General Motors Weight: 31.8 tons

31.8 tons Top speed: 40 mph

40 mph Armament: 155mm M284 howitzer main gun, 12.7mm M2 Browning anti-aircraft heavy machine gun

19. M60 AVLB

Year introduced: 1967

1967 Type: Armored vehicle launched bridge

Armored vehicle launched bridge Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: General Dynamics

General Dynamics Weight: 58 tons

58 tons Top speed: 30 mph

30 mph Armament: None

18. Magach (M48/M60)

Year introduced: 1968

1968 Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Country of origin: Israel

Israel Manufacturer: Israeli Ordnance Corps

Israeli Ordnance Corps Weight: 54 tons

54 tons Top speed: 34 mph

34 mph Armament: 105mm M68 main gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns, smoke grenade dischargers

17. Soltam M-68

Year introduced: 1970

1970 Type: 155mm towed field howitzer

155mm towed field howitzer Country of origin: Israel

Israel Manufacturer: Soltam Systems

Soltam Systems Weight: 10.5 tons

10.5 tons Top speed: Towed-system mph

Towed-system mph Armament: 155mm main gun

16. Sho’t (Whip)

Year introduced: 1970

1970 Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Country of origin: Israel

Israel Manufacturer: State Factories

State Factories Weight: 62.8 tons

62.8 tons Top speed: 30 mph

30 mph Armament: 105mm L7 rifled main gun, 12.7mm anti-aircraft heavy machine gun, 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, smoke grenade dischargers

15. Zelda (M113)

Year introduced: 1973

1973 Type: Armored personnel carrier

Armored personnel carrier Country of origin: Israel

Israel Manufacturer: State Factories

State Factories Weight: 13.8 tons

13.8 tons Top speed: 38 mph

38 mph Armament: 12.7mm Browning heavy machine gun, 7.62mm medium machine guns

14. Soltam M-71

Year introduced: 1975

1975 Type: 155 towed howitzer

155 towed howitzer Country of origin: Israel

Israel Manufacturer: Soltam Systems

Soltam Systems Weight: 10.1 tons

10.1 tons Top speed: Towed-system mph

Towed-system mph Armament: 155mm main gun

13. Nagmachon

Year introduced: 1977

1977 Type: Heavy infantry fighting vehicle

Heavy infantry fighting vehicle Country of origin: Israel

Israel Manufacturer: State Factories

State Factories Weight: 57.3 tons

57.3 tons Top speed: 19 mph

19 mph Armament: 7.62mm FN MAG general purpose machine guns

12. Merkava (Chariot)

Year introduced: 1979

1979 Type: Main battle tank

Main battle tank Country of origin: Israel

Israel Manufacturer: Israeli Ordnance Corps

Israeli Ordnance Corps Weight: 66.1 tons

66.1 tons Top speed: 29 mph

29 mph Armament: 120mm main gun, 7.62mm co-axial machine gun, 12.7mm anti-air machine gun, 60mm mortar launcher, smoke grenade launchers

11. HEMTT (Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck)

Year introduced: 1982

1982 Type: Heavy-class military vehicle

Heavy-class military vehicle Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Oshkosh Defense

Oshkosh Defense Weight: 22 tons

22 tons Top speed: 62 mph

62 mph Armament: None

10. LAR-160

Year introduced: 1983

1983 Type: Multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) vehicle

Multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) vehicle Country of origin: Israel

Israel Manufacturer: Israel Military Industries

Israel Military Industries Weight: 13 tons

13 tons Top speed: 34 mph

34 mph Armament: 160mm rockets

9. M270 MLRS

Year introduced: 1983

1983 Type: Multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) vehicle

Multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) vehicle Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Lockheed Martin Vought

Lockheed Martin Vought Weight: 30.9 tons

30.9 tons Top speed: 40 mph

40 mph Armament: 227mm solid-fuel rockets / missiles

8. Puma CEV

Year introduced: 1984

1984 Type: Tracked combat engineering vehicle

Tracked combat engineering vehicle Country of origin: Israel

Israel Manufacturer: IDF Ordnance

IDF Ordnance Weight: 55.1 tons

55.1 tons Top speed: 27 mph

27 mph Armament: 7.62mm machine guns, 60mm mortar, 20-shot rocket launcher, smoke grenade launchers

7. HMMWV (Humvee)

Year introduced: 1985

1985 Type: 4×4 high mobility multi-purpose wheeled vehicle

4×4 high mobility multi-purpose wheeled vehicle Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: AM General / O’Gara-Hess and Eisenhardt

AM General / O’Gara-Hess and Eisenhardt Weight: 2.6 tons

2.6 tons Top speed: 65 mph

65 mph Armament: 40mm MK19 grenade launcher, 12.7mm Browning M2HB heavy machine gun, 7.62mm M60 machine gun, 7.62mm M240B machine gun, TOW-2B anti-tank guided-missile launcher

6. Pereh

Year introduced: 1985

1985 Type: Anti-tank guided missile carrier

Anti-tank guided missile carrier Country of origin: Israel

Israel Manufacturer: Local Industry

Local Industry Weight: 54 tons

54 tons Top speed: 34 mph

34 mph Armament: Spike non-line-of-sight anti-tank guided missiles

5. Achzarit (Cruel) HAPC

Year introduced: 1988

1988 Type: Heavy armored personnel carrier

Heavy armored personnel carrier Country of origin: Israel

Israel Manufacturer: Israel Ordnance Corps

Israel Ordnance Corps Weight: 48.5 tons

48.5 tons Top speed: 40 mph

40 mph Armament: 7.62mm medium machine guns

4. FMTV (Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles)

Year introduced: 1996

1996 Type: Tactical medium-class military truck

Tactical medium-class military truck Country of origin: United States

United States Manufacturer: Stewart & Stevenson

Stewart & Stevenson Weight: 12.5 tons

12.5 tons Top speed: 59 mph

59 mph Armament: Dependent on the model. Normally limited to self-defense

3. Soltam ATMOS 2000

Year introduced: 2001

2001 Type: 6×6 wheeled self-propelled howitzer

6×6 wheeled self-propelled howitzer Country of origin: Israel

Israel Manufacturer: Soltam Systems

Soltam Systems Weight: 24.3 tons

24.3 tons Top speed: 50 mph

50 mph Armament: 150mm main gun

2. Hatehof Wolf

Year introduced: 2005

2005 Type: Multi-mission 4×4 light armored vehicle

Multi-mission 4×4 light armored vehicle Country of origin: Israel

Israel Manufacturer: Hatehof Ltd / Rafael Advanced Defence Systems

Hatehof Ltd / Rafael Advanced Defence Systems Weight: 9.5 tons

9.5 tons Top speed: 81 mph

81 mph Armament: Optional .50 BMG heavy machine gun

1. Merkava Namer (Leopard)