Special Report

The Tanks, Vehicles, and Artillery That Fought the Battle of the Bulge

Fred Ramage / Hulton Archive via Getty Images
Chris Lange
Published:

The Battle of the Bulge is considered a major turning point in World War II as it was the last major offensive that Germany launched on Western Europe. Allied tanks and artillery clashed with German Panzer tanks and other vehicles for more than a month in the Ardennes Forest. The mechanized armies of each side proved formidable in this historic battle with the victory going to the Allies. This allowed them to further march their tanks across Europe and force the ultimate surrender of Germany.

More than 500,000 Americans and 55,000 British put a stop to the advance of 600,000 Germans with each side suffering severe casualties in what was the largest battle fought by U.S. forces in the war. The battle raged between Dec. 16, 1944, and Jan. 28, 1945, and resulted in a combined 190,000 soldiers missing, wounded, or killed. (This is the country that mobilized the most troops during World War II.)

Tanks and artillery played instrumental roles in the Battle of the Bulge as each side lost more than 800 tanks. To identify the military vehicles involved in the Battle of the Bulge, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of World War II military vehicles from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles and aircraft used by militaries worldwide. We ordered these vehicles by when they entered service and included supplemental information regarding the type of vehicle, country of origin, manufacturer, total units produced, top speed, and armament.

The M4 Sherman was a staple of U.S. forces throughout the course of the war despite only being introduced to service in 1942. More than 50,000 units were produced between 1942 and 1945. Their original 75mm main gun was later upgraded to 76.2mm and then to 105mm. The main gun was complemented by a 12.7mm Browning M2 heavy machine gun and a couple 7.62mm machine guns.

On the other side, Germany had a series of Panzer tanks that proved formidable but ultimately fell to Allied tanks and artillery. (These are the biggest and smallest armies of World War II.)

Here are the tanks, vehicles, and artillery that fought the Battle of the Bulge.

M1 Pack Howitzer / M116

Two M116 75mm Howitzers in Chengkungling by u7384u53f2u751f
Two M116 75mm Howitzers in Chengkungling (CC BY-SA 3.0 DEED) by u7384u53f2u751f
  • Type: 75mm towed artillery
  • Year introduced: 1927
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: State Factories
  • Total units produced: 4,939
  • Top speed: Towed
  • Armament: 75mm howitzer

FlaK 18 / FlaK 36 / FlaK 37 (German 88)

Flak18-36 by Rickard u00c5ngman
Flak18-36 (CC BY-SA 3.0 DEED) by Rickard u00c5ngman
  • Type: Anti-aircraft / anti-tank gun
  • Year introduced: 1934
  • Country of origin: Germany
  • Manufacturer: Krupp / Rheinmetall
  • Total units produced: 18,295
  • Top speed: Towed
  • Armament: 88mm main gun barrel

Opel Blitz

Opel Blitz by Sergey Rodovnichenko
Opel Blitz (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Sergey Rodovnichenko
  • Type: Military utility truck
  • Year introduced: 1937
  • Country of origin: Germany
  • Manufacturer: Opel
  • Total units produced: 95,000
  • Top speed: 50 mph
  • Armament: 7.92mm machine guns, 20mm or 37mm cannons

Panzer IV

Panzer IV Aus D â419â by Alan Wilson
Panzer IV Aus D â419â (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alan Wilson
  • Type: Medium tank
  • Year introduced: 1939
  • Country of origin: Germany
  • Manufacturer: Krupp-Grusonwerke
  • Total units produced: 8,870
  • Top speed: 26 mph
  • Armament: 75mm main gun 7.92mm machine guns, field mortar

Half-Track Car M2

White M2 Half-track by Steve Knight
White M2 Half-track (CC BY 2.0 DEED) by Steve Knight
  • Type: Half-Track multipurpose armored personnel carrier
  • Year introduced: 1940
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: White Motor Company
  • Total units produced: 17,000
  • Top speed: 40 mph
  • Armament: 12.7mm Browning M2 heavy machine gun

Infantry Tank Mk III Valentine

Valentine Mk III by jtalle
Valentine Mk III (CC BY-SA 2.0) by jtalle
  • Type: Infantry tank
  • Year introduced: 1940
  • Country of origin: United Kingdom
  • Manufacturer: Vickers
  • Total units produced: 8,275
  • Top speed: 15 mph
  • Armament: 40mm main gun, 7.92mm anti-infantry machine gun

StuG III (Sturmgeshutz III)

SNC15697 by Roland Turner
SNC15697 (CC BY-SA 2.0 DEED) by Roland Turner
  • Type: Self-propelled assault gun
  • Year introduced: 1940
  • Country of origin: Germany
  • Manufacturer: Daimler-Benz / Alkett
  • Total units produced: 9,642
  • Top speed: 25 mph
  • Armament: 75mm L/24 main gun, 7.92mm machine guns

CCKW 353 (G-508 / Jimmy / Deuce-and-a-Half)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Multipurpose transport tank
  • Year introduced: 1941
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: GMC
  • Total units produced: 562,750
  • Top speed: 28 mph
  • Armament: 12.7mm Browning heavy machine gun

Infantry Tank Mk IV Churchill (A22)

Infantry Tank Mk.IV (A22), Chu... by Hugh Llewelyn
Infantry Tank Mk.IV (A22), Chu... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Hugh Llewelyn
  • Type: Infantry tank
  • Year introduced: 1941
  • Country of origin: United Kingdom
  • Manufacturer: Vauxhall Motors / Woolwich Arsenal / Harland & Wolff
  • Total units produced: 7,368
  • Top speed: 15 mph
  • Armament: 75mm main gun, 7.92mm BESA machine guns, optional 95mm howitzer

M8 Greyhound

M8 Greyhound by FalconÂ® Photography
M8 Greyhound (CC BY-SA 2.0) by FalconÂ® Photography
  • Type: Six-wheeled light armored reconnaissance car
  • Year introduced: 1941
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Ford Motors
  • Total units produced: 11,667
  • Top speed: 55 mph
  • Armament: 37mm main gun, 12.7mm machine gun, 7.62mm machine gun

M4 Sherman

M4 SHERMAN USA 3062459 TANK-2 090910 CPS by Chris Sampson
M4 SHERMAN USA 3062459 TANK-2 090910 CPS (CC BY-SA 2.0 DEED) by Chris Sampson
  • Type: Medium tank
  • Year introduced: 1942
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: American Locomotive / Detroit Tank Arsenal / Lima Locomotive
  • Total units produced: 50,000
  • Top speed: 24 mph
  • Armament: 75mm main gun, 12.7mm Browning M2, 7.62mm machine guns

M7 (Priest)

M7 Priest at MusÃ©e des Ã©pave... by Alan Wilson
M7 Priest at MusÃ©e des Ã©pave... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alan Wilson
  • Type: Self-propelled howitzer
  • Year introduced: 1942
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: American Locomotive
  • Total units produced: 4,515
  • Top speed: 24 mph
  • Armament: 105mm M1/M2 howitzer main gun, 12.7mm Browning M2 heavy machine gun

Panzer VI / Tiger I

Tiger I in Tunisia by Cassowary Colorizations
Tiger I in Tunisia (CC BY 2.0) by Cassowary Colorizations
  • Type: Heavy tank
  • Year introduced: 1942
  • Country of origin: Germany
  • Manufacturer: Henschel / Krupp
  • Total units produced: 1,350
  • Top speed: 24 mph
  • Armament: 88mm KwK 36 main gun, 7.92mm MG34 machine guns

Cruiser Tank Mk VIII Cromwell (A27M)

Cromwell Cruiser Tank, Bovingt... by Jim Linwood
Cromwell Cruiser Tank, Bovingt... (CC BY 2.0) by Jim Linwood
  • Type: Cruiser tank / medium tank
  • Year introduced: 1943
  • Country of origin: United Kingdom
  • Manufacturer: Nuffield Organisation
  • Total units produced: 4,333
  • Top speed: 38 mph
  • Armament: 75mm L/36.5 main gun, 7.92mm BESA machine guns

Half-Track Car M9

M9A1 Armoured Half-Track by Makizox
M9A1 Armoured Half-Track (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by Makizox
  • Type: Multirole armored personnel carrier
  • Year introduced: 1943
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: International Harvester
  • Total units produced: 3,433
  • Top speed: 42 mph
  • Armament: 12.7mm heavy machine gun, 7.62mm machine guns

M18 Gun Motor Carriage (Hellcat)

Croatia-00784 - M18 Hellcat Gu... by Dennis Jarvis
Croatia-00784 - M18 Hellcat Gu... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Dennis Jarvis
  • Type: Self-propelled tracked tank destroyer
  • Year introduced: 1943
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: General Motors
  • Total units produced: 2,507
  • Top speed: 55 mph
  • Armament: 76mm main gun, 12.7mm Browning M2HB heavy machine gun

M20 (G-176)

M8old1 by Minnesota Historical Society
M8old1 (CC BY-SA 2.0 DEED) by Minnesota Historical Society
  • Type: Six-wheeled light armored reconnaissance utility car
  • Year introduced: 1943
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Ford Motors
  • Total units produced: 3,791
  • Top speed: 56 mph
  • Armament: 12.7mm Browning M2 heavy machine gun, 7.62mm Browning M1919 machine gun

Hornisse / Nashorn

Nashorn by Alan Wilson
Nashorn (CC BY-SA 2.0 DEED) by Alan Wilson
  • Type: Tank destroyer
  • Year introduced: 1943
  • Country of origin: Germany
  • Manufacturer: Alket / Deutsche Eisenwerke
  • Total units produced: 473
  • Top speed: 26 mph
  • Armament: 88mm L/71 main gun, 7.92mm MG34 or MG42 machine guns

StuG IV (Sturmgeshutz IV)

Sturmgeschutz iv Muzeum Broni Pancernej CSWL 2 by Maciej Borun
Sturmgeschutz iv Muzeum Broni Pancernej CSWL 2 (CC BY 3.0 DEED) by Maciej Borun
  • Type: Self-propelled assault gun
  • Year introduced: 1943
  • Country of origin: Germany
  • Manufacturer: Daimler-Benz / Alkett
  • Total units produced: 1,139
  • Top speed: 25 mph
  • Armament: 75mm L/48 main gun, 7.92mm machine guns

Panzer V / Panther

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Medium tank
  • Year introduced: 1943
  • Country of origin: Germany
  • Manufacturer: Daimler-Benz / Henschel
  • Total units produced: 6,334
  • Top speed: 29 mph
  • Armament: 75mm L/70 main gun, 7.92mm machine guns, grenade launcher

leFH 18/40

10.5 cm leFH 18 MWP 04 by Zala
10.5 cm leFH 18 MWP 04 (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by Zala
  • Type: 105mm towed light field howitzer
  • Year introduced: 1944
  • Country of origin: Germany
  • Manufacturer: State Factories
  • Total units produced: 10,265
  • Top speed: Towed
  • Armament: 105mm howitzer

Panzer IV/70(V)

Panzermuseum Munster 2010 0128 by Banznerfahrer
Panzermuseum Munster 2010 0128 (CC BY-SA 3.0 DEED) by Banznerfahrer
  • Type: Tank destroyer
  • Year introduced: 1944
  • Country of origin: Germany
  • Manufacturer: Vomag
  • Total units produced: 935
  • Top speed: 25 mph
  • Armament: 75mm L/70 main gun, 7.92mm MG42 machine gun

Jagdpanther (Panzerjager)

Jagdpanzer V 1943 by FalconÂ® Photography
Jagdpanzer V 1943 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by FalconÂ® Photography
  • Type: Tank destroyer
  • Year introduced: 1944
  • Country of origin: Germany
  • Manufacturer: MIAG / Brandenburg Eisenwerk
  • Total units produced: 415
  • Top speed: 29 mph
  • Armament: 88mm L/71 main gun, 7.92mm MG34 or MG42 machine gun

Panzer VIB Tiger II / King Tiger

Bundesarchiv Bild 101I-721-0398-21A, Frankreich by German Federal Archive
Bundesarchiv Bild 101I-721-0398-21A, Frankreich (CC BY-SA 3.0 DE DEED) by German Federal Archive
  • Type: Heavy tank
  • Year introduced: 1944
  • Country of origin: Germany
  • Manufacturer: Henschel / Porsche
  • Total units produced: 485
  • Top speed: 24 mph
  • Armament: 88mm L/71 main gun, 7.92mm MG34 machine guns

Jagdtiger (Hunting Tiger)

Source: thewaryears / Flickr
  • Type: Tank destroyer
  • Year introduced: 1944
  • Country of origin: Germany
  • Manufacturer: Nibelungen Works / Porsche / Henschel
  • Total units produced: 85
  • Top speed: 22 mph
  • Armament: 128mm L/55 main gun, 7.92mm machine guns

Sturmtiger / Sturmmorserwagen / Sturmpanzer VI

Sturmtiger by Alan Wilson
Sturmtiger (CC BY-SA 2.0 DEED) by Alan Wilson
  • Type: Self-propelled assault gun
  • Year introduced: 1944
  • Country of origin: Germany
  • Manufacturer: Alket
  • Total units produced: 19
  • Top speed: 23 mph
  • Armament: 380mm rocket projector, 7.92mm MG34 or MG42 machine gun

How To Get Ahead in 2024 (sponsored)

Finding a good financial advisor may be the key to getting ahead in 2024. Whether it’s planning for retirement, college, or that 20ft boat, they can help you navigate the ups and downs of the market to achieve success.

Use the advisor match tool below, or click here now, to find your financial freedom!
Read more: Special Report, artillery, battle of the bulge, Germany, M4 Sherman, military, tanks, U.S. Army, vehicles, war, world war II, Military

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Editors' Picks

America's Largest Military Bases

America’s Largest Military Bases Around the World

Countries With the Biggest Armies In the World