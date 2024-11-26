I'm 29 and have an OnlyFans account and have a net worth of $3.6 million stock_colors from Getty Images Signature and Warchi from Getty Images Signature

Ever since Hugh Hefner started publishing Playboy Magazine in the 1950s, cultural mores started changing its attitudes towards displays of risqué content. The subsequent decades some adult entertainment performers launched successful mainstream careers. For example:

Cicciolina (real name: Ilona Staller) was elected in Italy to a seat as a Member of Parliament in 1987.

Tracy Lords (real name: Norma Kuzma) attained mainstream acting success in comedies like Cry- Baby with Johnny Depp and numerous other TV and film appearances.

Tag Eriksson (real name: Fredrik Eklund) became a high-level real estate broker reality star on Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing program.

With the internet making risqué content accessible on smartphones and personal computers, the control previously held by organized crime diminished dramatically. Independent sites set up for e-commerce proliferated globally, with performers being able to retain a bigger portion of the revenues generated from their fan bases.

F.I.N.E. (Financial Independence, Next Endeavor) for a 29-year Old OnlyFans Star

OnlyFans has become a popular site to feature both professional and amateur performers and models, some of who have used the site successfully, but many others who have failed to capture a sizable audience. However, one Reddit poster achieved significant financial success and built a large following on OnlyFans.

Growing up poor, she has wisely invested the majority of her earnings, and at age 29, has decided to prepare for a new pursuit by age 31. Her website currently generates net income of $150,000 – $200,000 per month. Her overhead consists of 10 employees who manage her business operations, such as video, e-commerce, marketing, and other functions. A therapist, who helps her maintain her mental health (a common problem in the adult entertainment field) is her only other outside expense. She is debt-free, with all student loans paid off. An overview of her financial portfolio holdings includes:

Index ETFs:

FXAIX (Fidelity 500) $455,000 FSPGX (Fidelity Large Cap Growth) $320,000 FSMDX (Fidelity Mid Cap) $200,000 FSSNX (Fidelity Small Cap) $180,000 VTSAX (Vanguard Total Stock Market) $70,000 (sister’s college fund -529?) Total: $1,225,000

Stocks:

AAPL (Apple) $135,000 TLT (iShares Treasury Bond ETF $110,000 GOOGL (Alphabet/Google) $101,000 AMZN (Amazon) $90,000 MSFT (Microsoft) $80,000 COST (Costco) $60,000 NVDA (Nvidia) $35,000 SCHD (Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF) $13,000 META (Meta/Facebook) $10,000 TSLA (Tesla) $3,500 Total: $637,500

Cryptocurrency:

FBTC (Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund) – $300,000

ETH (Ethereum) – $150,000

Total: $450,000

Certificates of Deposit:

$500,000 @5.5% (emergency fund)

Sub-total: $2,837,000

Home and car: $800,000

Grand total: $3,637,000

Wise Beyond Her Years – Some Observations

The poster is extraordinarily mature for her age and already has successfully implemented the FIRE principle, only she realizes that “retire early” is changing to “next endeavor”, hence her adoption of the acronym FINE for her ethos. She is already aware of the mental and emotional toll that her current work is taking on her in spite of how lucrative it is. She is identifying hobbies and other experiences she would like to attempt, as well as charities she wants to support.

Nevertheless, as Joe Mategna’s David Rossi character stated on the TV show Criminal Minds: “When something goes out on the internet, it’s out there forever.” The poster presumably has a stage name or other pseudonym for her OnlyFans account, but if she doesn’t, she might want to weigh the value of her current popularity and how it can either help or hinder her future undertakings. For example:

Establishing a public and private persona, something many celebrities and entertainers have adopted is something she should consider, if not already commenced.

Depending on the intended demographic and the composition of her current fan base, product endorsement deals can give her strong negotiating leverage for her stage name recognition value, if she wishes to continue that persona.

Associating her own brand with other ones that may be simpatico that can help reshape her image and brand in her preferred new direction should be done with care. Potential unforeseen legal and financial liabilities must be documented in advance before any contracts are signed for her protection.

Should she decide on a completely different career path where her notoriety can be a detriment (i.e., not taking her seriously), such as in fields like engineering or medicine, changing her hairstyle or color, albeit subtly, can be helpful in preventing snap judgments so that the merit of her work can be assessed fairly.

This article is intended to be construed as informational only and should not be taken as anything more. For financial consulting, a professional advisor should be sought.

Want to Retire Early? Start Here (Sponsor) Want retirement to come a few years earlier than you’d planned? Or are you ready to retire now, but want an extra set of eyes on your finances? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help you build your plan to retire early. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free. Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions. Have questions about retirement or personal finance? Email us at [email protected]! By emailing your questions to 24/7 Wall St., you agree to have them published anonymously on 247wallst.com. By submitting your story, you understand and agree that we may use your story, or versions of it, in all media and platforms, including via third parties.