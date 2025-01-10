"What is the best all-around rewards or cash-back credit card?" Thomas Cooper / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Determining the best all-around cash-back credit card can lead to plenty of arguments. Everyone believes they know the best cash-back card today and can come at you with a list of evidence as to why they think so.

The reality is that there is little nuance in choosing the best all-around cash-back credit card. It’s a larger question about which card offers the most benefits for most people. What you need individually might differ, but the answer to this question is a little more generalized, as this Quora thread proves.

American Express Blue Cash Preferred

The American Express Blue Cash Preferred card is among the most mentioned cards in the Quora thread. It immediately stands out for most people because it earns 6% cash back on grocery shopping up to $6,000 in rewards in one calendar year.

Additionally, you get 6% cash back on all U.S. streaming subscriptions like Netflix, Disney+, Apple Music, Spotify, etc. Wait, there’s more, as you also get a substantial 3% cash back reward not just for taxis and other public transit methods but also for all U.S. gas station fill-ups.

So, between grocery shopping and gas, individuals who smartly use the Blue Cash Preferred card can quickly rack up rewards. As someone who does around $200 in grocery shopping every weekend, I can earn around $48 a month in cash-back rewards just through grocery shopping.

The 1% in other purchases won’t jump above other cards, nor will the $95 annual fee, but the cash-back reward totals will help you quickly overlook any fees.

Citi Double Cash

Another widely named credit card viewed as one of the best all-around options is the Citi Double Cash credit card. Interestingly, this card breaks it down to earn 1% cash back on every purchase and another 1% as you pay off every purchase.

Without any category restrictions, you’re still earning 2%, which makes the Citi Double Cash a great all-around card for most people. Better yet, if you book travel through the Citi Travel portal, you earn 5% cash back on any hotel, car rental, or attraction you book through the website.

The downside of the Citi Double Cash back card is that it doesn’t offer additional benefits like purchase protection, extended warranty, or travel insurance. However, it’s hard to ignore the percentage back or the advantage of Citi Entertainment, which helps with tickets to once-in-a-lifetime events.

US Bank Cash+

Not as well known as other options on this list, the US Bank Cash+ Visa Signature Card is a popular option for Quora commenters. The perks start with 5% cash back on your first $2,000 in purchases with a combined eligible purchase on any two categories you choose every quarter.

Add 2% cash back on one everyday category of your choice, like gas stations, grocery stores, or restaurants, plus 1% cash back on every other purchase. Quora commenters indicate that when they add grocery stores, online shopping, and the subscriptions they pay monthly, the cash rewards start pouring in every month.

The best part is that US Bank offers plenty of category options, such as electronics stores, department stores, cell phone stores, fast food restaurants, gyms, and so many other options you can choose from to earn the 5% reward.

Chase Freedom Unlimited

With a 1.5% cash-back reward on all purchases, the Chase Freedom Unlimited is often considered one of the most popular cash-back cards. It is the best choice among all the cards that offer 1.5% cash back, which is the most popular percentage cash-back.

However, things get even more interesting when you consider you get a 3% bonus on restaurants and takeout, 3% on drugstore purchases, and 5% cash back on all travel purchases through Chase Travel.

However, the benefits with the Chase card extend into purchase protection for up to 120 days after purchase and extend the warranty of all items up to an additional year. When traveling, you get trip cancellation insurance and auto rental coverage.

The 5% Cash Back Reward

Ultimately, you may feel the trappings of a 5% cash back rewards card like Chase Freedom Flex or Discover it. However, these quarterly benefits only work well if they are something you will use. Otherwise, you are stuck with a flat 1% on the quarter, and there is no rotating category you care for.

The best choice, on average, will likely be a card with a standing cash-back rewards number of 1.5% or 2% that you can use without any fees, special restrictions, or cash-back earning caps. You can look for the best cards that meet this criteria through our top picks available here.

