S&P 500
6,687.80
+0.30%
Dow Jones
46,410.40
+0.13%
Nasdaq 100
24,673.00
+0.17%
Russell 2000
2,429.86
-0.16%
FTSE 100
9,386.80
+0.75%
Nikkei 225
44,863.60
-0.66%
Stock Market Live September 30: S&P 500 (VOO) Ascent Pauses as Investors Await Shutdown
Home > Personal Finance > Should I Switch From VOO to VT For Better Long-Term Investment Returns?

Personal Finance

Should I Switch From VOO to VT For Better Long-Term Investment Returns?

Should I Switch From VOO to VT For Better Long-Term Investment Returns?

By Vandita Jadeja

Sep 30, 2025  |  Updated 2:47 PM ET

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points

  • VOO and VT are excellent Vanguard funds offering ultimate diversification.
  • For steady long-term gains, it is ideal to divide funds between both the ETFs.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

For beginner investors, it can become overwhelming to pick the right investment product. Considering the thousands of options flooding the market, one has to carefully pick investments based on one’s goals and investment horizon. What combo works for you may not work for someone else. 

A Redditor recently asked whether they should switch their funds from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) to Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) for higher long-term returns. While both Vanguard ETFs are great investment options, one has to carefully choose a fund based on their current financial position. He is confused about whether to sell VOO shares and switch to VT or keep the VOO investment and invest new funds in VT. I’d recommend latter. 

Courtesy of The Vanguard Group

Diversification is the key

If you want to make the most of your investments, diversification is the key. You can diversify your portfolio by holding your investments in VOO and allocating the new investments in VT. VOO holds about 500 stocks, while VT holds close to 10,000 stocks, offering ultimate diversification. 

VOO offers a strong foundation by investing in the biggest U.S. companies. It is inclined towards the technology sector with over 30% allocation. The top 10 holdings are the biggest tech giants driving the market today.

On the other hand, VT invests in global companies and allows you to own stocks in companies across the Middle East, the Pacific, Europe, and emerging markets. About 60% of the fund is invested in North America, and the remainder is invested across 30+ countries. 

ETF

VOO

VT

NAV

$610.71

$137.41

Expense Ratio

0.03%

0.06%

Yield

1.16%

1.71%

Stocks held

504

9990

Minimize costs

Operating expenses are a part of every ETF investment you make, and smart investors must compare the expense ratio before putting their money in a fund. Before you invest in VT, consider and compare the expense ratios of both the funds.

VOO has an expense ratio of 0.03%, much lower than the average expense ratio of 0.74% in the industry. On the other hand, VT has an expense ratio of 0.06%. This means, for every $10,000 invested, you pay $6 as a fee. Since both the funds have low expense ratios, you’ll take home the most of your returns. 

Research historical performance

Vanguard has excellent ETF options to choose from, and while historical performance doesn’t guarantee future results, it helps to understand and compare before making a decision.

VOO has a yield of 1.16% and has generated a cumulative return of 70.63% in 3 years, 98.56% in 5 years, and 289.40% in a decade. The return since inception is an impressive 680.60%.

On the other hand, VT has a yield of 1.71% and offers capital growth potential. It has generated a cumulative return of 62.28% in 3 years, 77.11% in 5 years, and 188.13% in a decade. Its return since inception is 286.60%.

When comparing the two, VOO fares better than VT in terms of cumulative returns and dividends. As of 2025, VOO is up 13.71% while VT is up 17.27%. 

VOO and VT are great ETFs to add to your portfolio. You can continue holding your investment in VOO but start putting new funds into VT for global diversification. Do remember to assess your investment goals and risk tolerance before you make any changes to your portfolio. 

The image featured for this article is © gotcredit / Flickr

Latest Podcast Episode

AI Companies Entering A Game of Chips More Wild Than Westeros

Play

62 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock

Live

Douglas A. McIntyre |

Sep 29, 2025

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock
Synopsys Dropped 36% After Earnings: Is This an Overreaction or Buying Opportunity?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Sep 29, 2025

Synopsys Dropped 36% After Earnings: Is This an Overreaction or Buying Opportunity?

Continue Reading

VIG, SCHD and VYM Dividend ETFs Are Poised to Rip Higher Through the Rest of 2025
Chris MacDonald | May 13, 2025

VIG, SCHD and VYM Dividend ETFs Are Poised to Rip Higher Through the Rest of 2025

For investors looking to create meaningful and reliable income streams for retirement (or any other reason, for that matter), finding…
SCHD vs. VOO: Which ETF Builds a Stronger Dividend Foundation?
Vandita Jadeja | Jun 15, 2025

SCHD vs. VOO: Which ETF Builds a Stronger Dividend Foundation?

  An ideal vehicle to achieve portfolio diversification at low risk, the exchange-traded fund has become an integral part of…
These 4 Schwab ETFs Are Built for Retirement Stability
Vandita Jadeja | Jul 16, 2025

These 4 Schwab ETFs Are Built for Retirement Stability

If you’re someone who doesn’t like to research individual stocks to generate long-term returns, exchange-traded funds can be your ideal…
The Best 3 ETFs To Buy With $1,000
Vandita Jadeja | Aug 12, 2025

The Best 3 ETFs To Buy With $1,000

The earnings season has been mixed, with concerns over tariffs and market volatility. If you’re someone who does not enjoy…
3 Vanguard ETFs That Could See Massive Inflows In the Next Year
Chris MacDonald | Jul 7, 2025

3 Vanguard ETFs That Could See Massive Inflows In the Next Year

Vanguard is among the top exchange traded fund (ETF) providers, and actually was a pioneer of this industry. Indeed, the…
3 Vanguard ETFs to Buy This April
Chris MacDonald | Mar 31, 2025

3 Vanguard ETFs to Buy This April

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) continue to be a popular investment choice in 2025, offering diversification, cost efficiency, and liquidity. Whether ETFs…
Investing in FDVV, SCHD, VOO and VYM ETFs Today Could Secure Your Financial Future
Vandita Jadeja | Aug 23, 2025

Investing in FDVV, SCHD, VOO and VYM ETFs Today Could Secure Your Financial Future

  We’re all trying to make money, and by investing in the market, all of us want to generate higher…
The Only 4 ETFs You Really Need: VOO, VYM, JEPI, and SOXX
David Moadel | Aug 29, 2025

The Only 4 ETFs You Really Need: VOO, VYM, JEPI, and SOXX

As a smart investor, can you really cover all of your bases with just four exchange traded funds (ETFs)? The…
VYM is Ok, But This ETF Is Better And Pays Monthly Dividends
Vandita Jadeja | Aug 29, 2025

VYM is Ok, But This ETF Is Better And Pays Monthly Dividends

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have emerged as a popular investment option for portfolio diversification. While stocks may not interest every investor,…

Top Gaining Stocks

Pfizer
PFE Vol: 131,181,164
+$1.62
+6.77%
$25.47
Merck
MRK Vol: 13,989,288
+$5.00
+6.36%
$83.58
Danaher
DHR Vol: 4,829,113
+$10.90
+5.86%
$196.96
Charles River Laboratories
CRL Vol: 564,151
+$8.06
+5.48%
$155.05
Bio-Techne
TECH Vol: 2,237,650
+$2.73
+5.22%
$54.96

Top Losing Stocks

Albemarle
ALB Vol: 3,965,080
-$6.68
7.69%
$80.20
MGM Resorts
MGM Vol: 3,885,451
-$2.22
6.08%
$34.31
Apollo Global Management
APO Vol: 2,712,306
-$6.99
5.05%
$131.45
Paycom Software
PAYC Vol: 550,080
-$10.65
4.88%
$207.52
Block
XYZ Vol: 4,866,398
-$3.64
4.83%
$71.75