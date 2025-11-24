S&P 500
6,714.00
+1.48%
Dow Jones
46,568.00
+0.56%
Nasdaq 100
24,891.50
+2.48%
Russell 2000
2,414.44
+1.70%
FTSE 100
9,538.10
-0.38%
Nikkei 225
49,456.30
+1.51%
Stock Market Live November 24: S&P 500 (SPY) Soaring in Holiday-Shortened Week

Personal Finance

Dave Ramsay’s View on the Difference in How Rich People Approach Big Purchases

By Drew Cumens
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Dave Ramsay’s View on the Difference in How Rich People Approach Big Purchases

© Anna Webber | Getty Images



Dave Ramsey is known for keeping his advice simple and clear, offering the kind of tough guidance many people need to get their finances on track. His perspective is not the final word on money, but it is rooted in wanting to help listeners make better choices. A big part of his appeal is that he often puts himself in his audience’s position, which makes his advice feel personal and relatable.

In a recent YouTube Short, Ramsey pointed out a key difference in how the rich and the poor approach spending. Wealthier people tend to look at a purchase through a long-term lens, while those living paycheck to paycheck often focus on how it affects them in the moment.

Taking into account the true opportunity costs of every large purchase

Researching a big purchase and thinking through its long-term impact is one of the simplest habits that supports wealth building. The idea is not just for people with high incomes. Anyone can choose to slow down, compare options, and decide based on what will help them years from now rather than just today. Ramsey’s point stands: patience and long-term thinking pay off, especially with expensive items like cars or homes.

The challenge, of course, is breaking free from the mindset that encourages putting everything on credit. That habit keeps many people stuck financially. But even small adjustments, repeated over time, can create meaningful change. Those small steps stack up and can shift someone away from living on the edge each month.

Once people start considering how a purchase shapes their life over the next decade or more, they often begin living well below their means and favoring purchases that build future stability. Delayed gratification is not easy, but it can make a lasting difference in long-term wealth.

It’s more about being deliberate with purchases.

Deliberate spending does not require extreme frugality. It is not about avoiding purchases for an entire year or choosing the lowest priced furniture at the expense of quality. A long-term approach simply means weighing factors such as depreciation, durability, and eventual replacement costs.

With that in mind, a more expensive item can be the more cost-effective option over decades. A bargain sofa that needs replacing every few years may end up costing more than a well-built piece that lasts several decades. The higher priced choice still needs to fit comfortably within your budget, and it should not be financed with credit unless you plan to pay the balance in full by the end of the billing cycle.

For anyone interested in improving their budgeting skills and reshaping spending habits, consulting a financial planner can provide valuable support.

The bottom line

Putting more thought into purchases while considering the long-term financial plan can be a profoundly profitable way to go about things.

By putting in the homework and weighing the opportunity costs of every big buy, one will have a better idea of whether a purchase is a smart financial move or one that could set them back by months. In short, I think Dave Ramsey is spot-on in that savvy spenders tend to play the long game, thinking years out rather than days out.

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, And A Surprise $10,000 Portfolio Buy

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

How Rich People Approach Big Purchases According to Dave Ramsey
Joey Frenette | Jul 16, 2025

How Rich People Approach Big Purchases According to Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey is known for keeping his advice simple and clear, offering the kind of tough guidance many people need…
Dave Ramsey says “if you do what rich people do, you’ll become rich and if you do what poor people do, you’re going to be poor”
Rich Duprey | Dec 1, 2024

Dave Ramsey says “if you do what rich people do, you’ll become rich and if you do what poor people do, you’re going to be poor”

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through…
This Dave Ramsey Financial Advice Could Change Your Life
Kathryn Koehler | Aug 19, 2024

This Dave Ramsey Financial Advice Could Change Your Life

24/7 Wall St. Insights Dave Ramsey is a finance guru focusing on getting out of debt Ramsey’s ability to simplify…
Dave Ramsey says the “typical millionaire lives in a middle-class house, drives a two-year-old or older car, and buys blue jeans at Walmart” – and he’s spot on
David Hanson | Sep 23, 2024

Dave Ramsey says the “typical millionaire lives in a middle-class house, drives a two-year-old or older car, and buys blue jeans at Walmart” – and he’s spot on

Dave Ramsey is a radio personality and finance guru, well-known for helping thousands of Americans join the debt-free ranks. He…
Living Below Your Means, Dave Ramsey-Style
Chris MacDonald | Nov 11, 2025

Living Below Your Means, Dave Ramsey-Style

I’ll just come out and say it: Dave Ramsey is a divisive figure in the universe of personal finance experts.…
10 Dave Ramsey Quotes About Shopping That Are Perfect
Sammi Caramela | May 9, 2024

10 Dave Ramsey Quotes About Shopping That Are Perfect

Dave Ramsey is well-known for his exceptional financial advice. As the host of The Ramsey Show, he provides insights on…
Dave Ramsey says the typical millionaire lives in a middle-class house and buys blue jeans at Walmart
Christian Drerup | Jun 20, 2025

Dave Ramsey says the typical millionaire lives in a middle-class house and buys blue jeans at Walmart

Financial advice comes in all flavors, and finding the wisdom that resonates with you may be tricky. However, the practical…
Forget the Ferraris: Dave Ramsey Says Even Millionaires Should Live Cheap
David Hanson | Oct 11, 2025

Forget the Ferraris: Dave Ramsey Says Even Millionaires Should Live Cheap

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through…
8 Times Dave Ramsey Nailed It With Savings Advice
Kathryn Koehler | May 8, 2024

8 Times Dave Ramsey Nailed It With Savings Advice

Dave Ramsey is considered a 21st-century financial guru for his approach to personal finance. His advice is easy to understand,…

Top Gaining Stocks

Broadcom
AVGO Vol: 18,198,934
+$33.56
+9.86%
$373.76
Western Digital
WDC Vol: 5,782,625
+$12.81
+9.20%
$152.00
Micron Technology
MU Vol: 15,513,045
+$17.63
+8.50%
$225.00
Seagate Technology
STX Vol: 1,537,466
+$18.65
+7.85%
$256.14
Centene
CNC Vol: 8,528,557
+$2.65
+7.25%
$39.15

Top Losing Stocks

Copart
CPRT Vol: 6,715,545
-$1.93
4.74%
$38.80
New Pluto Global
PSKY Vol: 3,013,453
-$0.47
2.96%
$15.42
Live Nation Entertainment
LYV Vol: 1,379,495
-$3.84
2.94%
$126.79
P&G
PG Vol: 4,626,116
-$3.96
2.62%
$146.96
Campbell's
CPB Vol: 2,391,655
-$0.81
2.56%
$30.85