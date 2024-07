How Biden's Approval Rating Shifted in Every State During His Presidency Photo by Drew Angerer / Getty Images

In a letter dated July 21, 2024, President Joe Biden ended his campaign for a second term, abandoning his long-held intention to top the Democratic ticket in 2024. In the weeks leading up to the announcement, calls for the President to end his reelection bid had been mounting from within the upper echelons of the Democratic Party. Under growing pressure, Biden stated that stepping aside was “in the best interest of [the] party and the country.”

The President’s decision not to seek reelection is historic, but not unprecedented. Harry Truman chose to forgo a chance at a second-term in 1952, as did Lyndon Johnson in 1968. But while Biden’s presidency is over half a century removed from that of Johnson or Truman, all three U.S. presidents were confronted with a common challenge in the final year of their respective administrations — low public opinion polling.

In Truman’s case, low job approval ratings were largely the product of a weak economy and the administration’s handling of the Korean War. Through years of steady military escalation in Vietnam, President Johnson lost much of the good will he inherited upon taking office after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. For Biden, the oldest president in American history, long-standing concerns over his age and mental fitness came to a head in the wake of his disastrous performance in a nationally televised debate. Notably, Biden’s popularity never reached the highs of either Truman or Johnson. (Here is a look at the oldest and youngest U.S. presidents.)

As Biden will be the first U.S. president in decades to voluntarily step down after a single term in office, 24/7 Wall St. compiled a state-by-state overview of Biden’s job approval rating throughout his presidency. We reviewed Biden’s quarterly approval ratings throughout his presidency — from the first quarter of 2021 through the second quarter of 2024 — identifying the highs and the lows reported in each of the 50 states, while also evaluating where the President stands now, and how current assessments compare with public perception at the outset of his administration. All data is from Morning Consult, a public opinion research company.

The highest quarterly approval rating Biden has had so far in any state was 68.5% in Vermont in the first quarter of 2021, the first three months of his presidency. It is likely no coincidence that Biden won Vermont in 2020 by a 35.4 percentage point margin, the widest of any state. Meanwhile, Biden’s lowest state-level quarterly approval rating of 14.3% was reported in Wyoming in the third quarter of 2023. Biden lost Wyoming in 2020 by a 43.3 point margin, by far the largest of the election.

In each of the 50 states, Biden’s highest approval rating was reported within the first 6 months of his presidency. Public opinion of Biden’s leadership dipped nationwide in the second half of his first year, following the chaotic American military withdrawal from Afghanistan. Approval of the administration never fully rebounded, as, despite largely positive economic indicators, households across the country were hit hard by soaring inflation. (Here is a look a the U.S. presidents who added the most to the national debt.)

According to the latest national polling results from Gallup, Biden currently has a 38% approval rating, down from 57% when he first took office. Across the 50 states, Biden’s approval rating in Q2 2024, the latest available period, ranges from about 19% to just over 53%.

At the end of a single term, Biden is voluntarily leaving office as one of the least popular presidents in modern American history. Biden’s approval rating has never been high among Republican voters, and despite the many legislative accomplishments his administration can rightfully claim, many within the president’s own party now disapprove of the president. Ultimately, Biden’s age, which was long touted by the administration as an asset, proved to be his greatest liability.

Alabama: 32.9% avg. quarterly approval rating

Biden’s highest quarterly approval rating: 40.4% in Q2 2021

40.4% in Q2 2021 Biden’s lowest quarterly approval rating: 30.0% in Q4 2023

30.0% in Q4 2023 Biden approval at beginning of presidency: 40.1% approve; 52.0% disapprove; 8.0% don’t know

40.1% approve; 52.0% disapprove; 8.0% don’t know Current Biden approval rating: 30.7% approve; 65.9% disapprove; 3.4% don’t know

30.7% approve; 65.9% disapprove; 3.4% don’t know 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (36.6% Biden, 62.0% Trump)

Alaska: 39.5% avg. quarterly approval rating

Biden’s highest quarterly approval rating: 48.6% in Q1 2021

48.6% in Q1 2021 Biden’s lowest quarterly approval rating: 31.3% in Q3 2022

31.3% in Q3 2022 Biden approval at beginning of presidency: 48.6% approve; 40.0% disapprove; 11.4% don’t know

48.6% approve; 40.0% disapprove; 11.4% don’t know Current Biden approval rating: 37.5% approve; 56.4% disapprove; 6.0% don’t know

37.5% approve; 56.4% disapprove; 6.0% don’t know 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (42.8% Biden, 52.8% Trump)

Arizona: 42.0% avg. quarterly approval rating

Biden’s highest quarterly approval rating: 50.6% in Q1 2021

50.6% in Q1 2021 Biden’s lowest quarterly approval rating: 38.5% in Q2 2022

38.5% in Q2 2022 Biden approval at beginning of presidency: 50.6% approve; 43.0% disapprove; 6.4% don’t know

50.6% approve; 43.0% disapprove; 6.4% don’t know Current Biden approval rating: 42.3% approve; 55.6% disapprove; 2.0% don’t know

42.3% approve; 55.6% disapprove; 2.0% don’t know 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (49.4% Biden, 49.1% Trump)

Arkansas: 31.5% avg. quarterly approval rating

Biden’s highest quarterly approval rating: 38.7% in Q1 2021

38.7% in Q1 2021 Biden’s lowest quarterly approval rating: 27.4% in Q3 2023

27.4% in Q3 2023 Biden approval at beginning of presidency: 38.7% approve; 53.0% disapprove; 8.3% don’t know

38.7% approve; 53.0% disapprove; 8.3% don’t know Current Biden approval rating: 30.8% approve; 66.0% disapprove; 3.2% don’t know

30.8% approve; 66.0% disapprove; 3.2% don’t know 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (34.8% Biden, 62.4% Trump)

California: 55.7% avg. quarterly approval rating

Biden’s highest quarterly approval rating: 64.1% in Q1 2021

64.1% in Q1 2021 Biden’s lowest quarterly approval rating: 51.3% in Q1 2024

51.3% in Q1 2024 Biden approval at beginning of presidency: 64.1% approve; 29.7% disapprove; 6.3% don’t know

64.1% approve; 29.7% disapprove; 6.3% don’t know Current Biden approval rating: 52.2% approve; 44.6% disapprove; 3.2% don’t know

52.2% approve; 44.6% disapprove; 3.2% don’t know 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (63.5% Biden, 34.3% Trump)

Colorado: 48.0% avg. quarterly approval rating

Biden’s highest quarterly approval rating: 57.4% in Q1 2021

57.4% in Q1 2021 Biden’s lowest quarterly approval rating: 42.9% in Q1 2023

42.9% in Q1 2023 Biden approval at beginning of presidency: 57.4% approve; 37.8% disapprove; 4.8% don’t know

57.4% approve; 37.8% disapprove; 4.8% don’t know Current Biden approval rating: 45.2% approve; 52.0% disapprove; 2.8% don’t know

45.2% approve; 52.0% disapprove; 2.8% don’t know 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (55.4% Biden, 41.9% Trump)

Connecticut: 49.2% avg. quarterly approval rating

Biden’s highest quarterly approval rating: 59.0% in Q1 2021

59.0% in Q1 2021 Biden’s lowest quarterly approval rating: 43.9% in Q2 2024

43.9% in Q2 2024 Biden approval at beginning of presidency: 59.0% approve; 34.5% disapprove; 6.5% don’t know

59.0% approve; 34.5% disapprove; 6.5% don’t know Current Biden approval rating: 43.9% approve; 53.2% disapprove; 2.9% don’t know

43.9% approve; 53.2% disapprove; 2.9% don’t know 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (59.3% Biden, 39.2% Trump)

Delaware: 49.3% avg. quarterly approval rating

Biden’s highest quarterly approval rating: 62.8% in Q1 2021

62.8% in Q1 2021 Biden’s lowest quarterly approval rating: 43.9% in Q4 2023

43.9% in Q4 2023 Biden approval at beginning of presidency: 62.8% approve; 31.4% disapprove; 5.8% don’t know

62.8% approve; 31.4% disapprove; 5.8% don’t know Current Biden approval rating: 45.1% approve; 51.6% disapprove; 3.4% don’t know

45.1% approve; 51.6% disapprove; 3.4% don’t know 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (58.7% Biden, 39.8% Trump)

Florida: 42.2% avg. quarterly approval rating

Biden’s highest quarterly approval rating: 50.7% in Q2 2021

50.7% in Q2 2021 Biden’s lowest quarterly approval rating: 38.3% in Q4 2023

38.3% in Q4 2023 Biden approval at beginning of presidency: 50.5% approve; 42.4% disapprove; 7.1% don’t know

50.5% approve; 42.4% disapprove; 7.1% don’t know Current Biden approval rating: 40.5% approve; 56.8% disapprove; 2.8% don’t know

40.5% approve; 56.8% disapprove; 2.8% don’t know 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (47.9% Biden, 51.2% Trump)

Georgia: 43.4% avg. quarterly approval rating

Biden’s highest quarterly approval rating: 52.5% in Q1 2021

52.5% in Q1 2021 Biden’s lowest quarterly approval rating: 38.8% in Q1 2024

38.8% in Q1 2024 Biden approval at beginning of presidency: 52.5% approve; 41.2% disapprove; 6.3% don’t know

52.5% approve; 41.2% disapprove; 6.3% don’t know Current Biden approval rating: 40.7% approve; 56.5% disapprove; 2.8% don’t know

40.7% approve; 56.5% disapprove; 2.8% don’t know 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (49.5% Biden, 49.3% Trump)

Hawaii: 51.2% avg. quarterly approval rating

Biden’s highest quarterly approval rating: 60.2% in Q2 2021

60.2% in Q2 2021 Biden’s lowest quarterly approval rating: 42.9% in Q1 2024

42.9% in Q1 2024 Biden approval at beginning of presidency: 59.8% approve; 25.7% disapprove; 14.5% don’t know

59.8% approve; 25.7% disapprove; 14.5% don’t know Current Biden approval rating: 45.2% approve; 48.7% disapprove; 6.2% don’t know

45.2% approve; 48.7% disapprove; 6.2% don’t know 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (63.7% Biden, 34.3% Trump)

Idaho: 33.1% avg. quarterly approval rating

Biden’s highest quarterly approval rating: 39.4% in Q2 2021

39.4% in Q2 2021 Biden’s lowest quarterly approval rating: 27.5% in Q1 2022

27.5% in Q1 2022 Biden approval at beginning of presidency: 39.1% approve; 55.0% disapprove; 5.9% don’t know

39.1% approve; 55.0% disapprove; 5.9% don’t know Current Biden approval rating: 31.4% approve; 64.4% disapprove; 4.2% don’t know

31.4% approve; 64.4% disapprove; 4.2% don’t know 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (33.1% Biden, 63.9% Trump)

Illinois: 49.3% avg. quarterly approval rating

Biden’s highest quarterly approval rating: 58.0% in Q2 2021

58.0% in Q2 2021 Biden’s lowest quarterly approval rating: 44.0% in Q1 2024

44.0% in Q1 2024 Biden approval at beginning of presidency: 57.7% approve; 36.0% disapprove; 6.3% don’t know

57.7% approve; 36.0% disapprove; 6.3% don’t know Current Biden approval rating: 44.9% approve; 51.6% disapprove; 3.5% don’t know

44.9% approve; 51.6% disapprove; 3.5% don’t know 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (57.5% Biden, 40.6% Trump)

Indiana: 34.9% avg. quarterly approval rating

Biden’s highest quarterly approval rating: 43.8% in Q2 2021

43.8% in Q2 2021 Biden’s lowest quarterly approval rating: 31.8% in Q4 2023

31.8% in Q4 2023 Biden approval at beginning of presidency: 43.4% approve; 49.5% disapprove; 7.1% don’t know

43.4% approve; 49.5% disapprove; 7.1% don’t know Current Biden approval rating: 32.6% approve; 64.6% disapprove; 2.8% don’t know

32.6% approve; 64.6% disapprove; 2.8% don’t know 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (41.0% Biden, 57.0% Trump)

Iowa: 37.4% avg. quarterly approval rating

Biden’s highest quarterly approval rating: 47.3% in Q1 2021

47.3% in Q1 2021 Biden’s lowest quarterly approval rating: 31.2% in Q4 2023

31.2% in Q4 2023 Biden approval at beginning of presidency: 47.3% approve; 46.1% disapprove; 6.6% don’t know

47.3% approve; 46.1% disapprove; 6.6% don’t know Current Biden approval rating: 35.9% approve; 61.7% disapprove; 2.4% don’t know

35.9% approve; 61.7% disapprove; 2.4% don’t know 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (44.9% Biden, 53.1% Trump)

Kansas: 36.4% avg. quarterly approval rating

Biden’s highest quarterly approval rating: 46.5% in Q1 2021

46.5% in Q1 2021 Biden’s lowest quarterly approval rating: 32.7% in Q3 2022

32.7% in Q3 2022 Biden approval at beginning of presidency: 46.5% approve; 46.8% disapprove; 6.7% don’t know

46.5% approve; 46.8% disapprove; 6.7% don’t know Current Biden approval rating: 34.6% approve; 62.9% disapprove; 2.6% don’t know

34.6% approve; 62.9% disapprove; 2.6% don’t know 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (41.6% Biden, 56.2% Trump)

Kentucky: 32.4% avg. quarterly approval rating

Biden’s highest quarterly approval rating: 40.9% in Q2 2021

40.9% in Q2 2021 Biden’s lowest quarterly approval rating: 27.7% in Q1 2024

27.7% in Q1 2024 Biden approval at beginning of presidency: 40.1% approve; 52.3% disapprove; 7.6% don’t know

40.1% approve; 52.3% disapprove; 7.6% don’t know Current Biden approval rating: 29.6% approve; 68.1% disapprove; 2.3% don’t know

29.6% approve; 68.1% disapprove; 2.3% don’t know 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (36.2% Biden, 62.1% Trump)

Louisiana: 37.0% avg. quarterly approval rating

Biden’s highest quarterly approval rating: 47.2% in Q1 2021

47.2% in Q1 2021 Biden’s lowest quarterly approval rating: 32.7% in Q2 2024

32.7% in Q2 2024 Biden approval at beginning of presidency: 47.2% approve; 47.0% disapprove; 5.8% don’t know

47.2% approve; 47.0% disapprove; 5.8% don’t know Current Biden approval rating: 32.7% approve; 63.3% disapprove; 4.0% don’t know

32.7% approve; 63.3% disapprove; 4.0% don’t know 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (39.9% Biden, 58.5% Trump)

Maine: 43.8% avg. quarterly approval rating

Biden’s highest quarterly approval rating: 54.2% in Q2 2021

54.2% in Q2 2021 Biden’s lowest quarterly approval rating: 37.5% in Q1 2024

37.5% in Q1 2024 Biden approval at beginning of presidency: 51.7% approve; 42.7% disapprove; 5.6% don’t know

51.7% approve; 42.7% disapprove; 5.6% don’t know Current Biden approval rating: 40.5% approve; 57.4% disapprove; 2.0% don’t know

40.5% approve; 57.4% disapprove; 2.0% don’t know 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (53.1% Biden, 44.0% Trump)

Maryland: 54.0% avg. quarterly approval rating

Biden’s highest quarterly approval rating: 65.5% in Q1 2021

65.5% in Q1 2021 Biden’s lowest quarterly approval rating: 47.4% in Q1 2024

47.4% in Q1 2024 Biden approval at beginning of presidency: 65.5% approve; 28.0% disapprove; 6.5% don’t know

65.5% approve; 28.0% disapprove; 6.5% don’t know Current Biden approval rating: 51.8% approve; 45.0% disapprove; 3.1% don’t know

51.8% approve; 45.0% disapprove; 3.1% don’t know 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (65.4% Biden, 32.2% Trump)

Massachusetts: 53.1% avg. quarterly approval rating

Biden’s highest quarterly approval rating: 64.3% in Q1 2021

64.3% in Q1 2021 Biden’s lowest quarterly approval rating: 48.5% in Q4 2023

48.5% in Q4 2023 Biden approval at beginning of presidency: 64.3% approve; 29.0% disapprove; 6.6% don’t know

64.3% approve; 29.0% disapprove; 6.6% don’t know Current Biden approval rating: 49.2% approve; 48.6% disapprove; 2.1% don’t know

49.2% approve; 48.6% disapprove; 2.1% don’t know 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (65.6% Biden, 32.1% Trump)

Michigan: 43.4% avg. quarterly approval rating

Biden’s highest quarterly approval rating: 52.1% in Q1 2021

52.1% in Q1 2021 Biden’s lowest quarterly approval rating: 39.1% in Q1 2024

39.1% in Q1 2024 Biden approval at beginning of presidency: 52.1% approve; 41.3% disapprove; 6.6% don’t know

52.1% approve; 41.3% disapprove; 6.6% don’t know Current Biden approval rating: 41.5% approve; 56.0% disapprove; 2.5% don’t know

41.5% approve; 56.0% disapprove; 2.5% don’t know 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (50.6% Biden, 47.8% Trump)

Minnesota: 44.8% avg. quarterly approval rating

Biden’s highest quarterly approval rating: 54.0% in Q1 2021

54.0% in Q1 2021 Biden’s lowest quarterly approval rating: 39.7% in Q1 2024

39.7% in Q1 2024 Biden approval at beginning of presidency: 54.0% approve; 40.1% disapprove; 6.0% don’t know

54.0% approve; 40.1% disapprove; 6.0% don’t know Current Biden approval rating: 41.3% approve; 55.7% disapprove; 3.1% don’t know

41.3% approve; 55.7% disapprove; 3.1% don’t know 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (52.4% Biden, 45.3% Trump)

Mississippi: 36.7% avg. quarterly approval rating

Biden’s highest quarterly approval rating: 45.3% in Q1 2021

45.3% in Q1 2021 Biden’s lowest quarterly approval rating: 32.8% in Q2 2022

32.8% in Q2 2022 Biden approval at beginning of presidency: 45.3% approve; 46.7% disapprove; 8.1% don’t know

45.3% approve; 46.7% disapprove; 8.1% don’t know Current Biden approval rating: 35.3% approve; 60.1% disapprove; 4.6% don’t know

35.3% approve; 60.1% disapprove; 4.6% don’t know 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (41.1% Biden, 57.6% Trump)

Missouri: 35.8% avg. quarterly approval rating

Biden’s highest quarterly approval rating: 45.5% in Q1 2021

45.5% in Q1 2021 Biden’s lowest quarterly approval rating: 31.5% in Q1 2024

31.5% in Q1 2024 Biden approval at beginning of presidency: 45.5% approve; 47.8% disapprove; 6.6% don’t know

45.5% approve; 47.8% disapprove; 6.6% don’t know Current Biden approval rating: 33.4% approve; 64.2% disapprove; 2.4% don’t know

33.4% approve; 64.2% disapprove; 2.4% don’t know 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (41.4% Biden, 56.8% Trump)

Montana: 37.3% avg. quarterly approval rating

Biden’s highest quarterly approval rating: 44.2% in Q1 2021

44.2% in Q1 2021 Biden’s lowest quarterly approval rating: 34.0% in Q1 2024

34.0% in Q1 2024 Biden approval at beginning of presidency: 44.2% approve; 49.6% disapprove; 6.3% don’t know

44.2% approve; 49.6% disapprove; 6.3% don’t know Current Biden approval rating: 35.8% approve; 63.6% disapprove; 0.7% don’t know

35.8% approve; 63.6% disapprove; 0.7% don’t know 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (40.5% Biden, 56.9% Trump)

Nebraska: 31.9% avg. quarterly approval rating

Biden’s highest quarterly approval rating: 40.4% in Q1 2021

40.4% in Q1 2021 Biden’s lowest quarterly approval rating: 27.9% in Q4 2023

27.9% in Q4 2023 Biden approval at beginning of presidency: 40.4% approve; 53.7% disapprove; 5.9% don’t know

40.4% approve; 53.7% disapprove; 5.9% don’t know Current Biden approval rating: 29.7% approve; 68.4% disapprove; 1.8% don’t know

29.7% approve; 68.4% disapprove; 1.8% don’t know 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (39.4% Biden, 58.5% Trump)

Nevada: 42.7% avg. quarterly approval rating

Biden’s highest quarterly approval rating: 52.2% in Q1 2021

52.2% in Q1 2021 Biden’s lowest quarterly approval rating: 37.0% in Q1 2024

37.0% in Q1 2024 Biden approval at beginning of presidency: 52.2% approve; 41.6% disapprove; 6.2% don’t know

52.2% approve; 41.6% disapprove; 6.2% don’t know Current Biden approval rating: 39.7% approve; 57.9% disapprove; 2.4% don’t know

39.7% approve; 57.9% disapprove; 2.4% don’t know 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (50.1% Biden, 47.7% Trump)

New Hampshire: 42.9% avg. quarterly approval rating

Biden’s highest quarterly approval rating: 51.5% in Q1 2021

51.5% in Q1 2021 Biden’s lowest quarterly approval rating: 38.3% in Q4 2023

38.3% in Q4 2023 Biden approval at beginning of presidency: 51.5% approve; 43.5% disapprove; 5.0% don’t know

51.5% approve; 43.5% disapprove; 5.0% don’t know Current Biden approval rating: 40.1% approve; 57.7% disapprove; 2.2% don’t know

40.1% approve; 57.7% disapprove; 2.2% don’t know 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (52.7% Biden, 45.4% Trump)

New Jersey: 48.3% avg. quarterly approval rating

Biden’s highest quarterly approval rating: 59.2% in Q2 2021

59.2% in Q2 2021 Biden’s lowest quarterly approval rating: 43.3% in Q1 2024

43.3% in Q1 2024 Biden approval at beginning of presidency: 57.9% approve; 35.4% disapprove; 6.7% don’t know

57.9% approve; 35.4% disapprove; 6.7% don’t know Current Biden approval rating: 44.2% approve; 52.7% disapprove; 3.1% don’t know

44.2% approve; 52.7% disapprove; 3.1% don’t know 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (57.3% Biden, 41.4% Trump)

New Mexico: 47.4% avg. quarterly approval rating

Biden’s highest quarterly approval rating: 58.4% in Q2 2021

58.4% in Q2 2021 Biden’s lowest quarterly approval rating: 42.9% in Q2 2024

42.9% in Q2 2024 Biden approval at beginning of presidency: 57.0% approve; 37.3% disapprove; 5.8% don’t know

57.0% approve; 37.3% disapprove; 5.8% don’t know Current Biden approval rating: 42.9% approve; 53.8% disapprove; 3.3% don’t know

42.9% approve; 53.8% disapprove; 3.3% don’t know 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (54.3% Biden, 43.5% Trump)

New York: 52.3% avg. quarterly approval rating

Biden’s highest quarterly approval rating: 62.1% in Q2 2021

62.1% in Q2 2021 Biden’s lowest quarterly approval rating: 48.3% in Q1 2024

48.3% in Q1 2024 Biden approval at beginning of presidency: 61.1% approve; 31.8% disapprove; 7.0% don’t know

61.1% approve; 31.8% disapprove; 7.0% don’t know Current Biden approval rating: 48.9% approve; 48.4% disapprove; 2.7% don’t know

48.9% approve; 48.4% disapprove; 2.7% don’t know 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (60.9% Biden, 37.7% Trump)

North Carolina: 41.4% avg. quarterly approval rating

Biden’s highest quarterly approval rating: 49.9% in Q2 2021

49.9% in Q2 2021 Biden’s lowest quarterly approval rating: 37.6% in Q4 2023

37.6% in Q4 2023 Biden approval at beginning of presidency: 49.5% approve; 43.7% disapprove; 6.8% don’t know

49.5% approve; 43.7% disapprove; 6.8% don’t know Current Biden approval rating: 39.3% approve; 57.4% disapprove; 3.2% don’t know

39.3% approve; 57.4% disapprove; 3.2% don’t know 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (48.6% Biden, 49.9% Trump)

North Dakota: 26.2% avg. quarterly approval rating

Biden’s highest quarterly approval rating: 39.1% in Q1 2021

39.1% in Q1 2021 Biden’s lowest quarterly approval rating: 21.8% in Q2 2023

21.8% in Q2 2023 Biden approval at beginning of presidency: 39.1% approve; 52.7% disapprove; 8.2% don’t know

39.1% approve; 52.7% disapprove; 8.2% don’t know Current Biden approval rating: 24.6% approve; 71.4% disapprove; 4.0% don’t know

24.6% approve; 71.4% disapprove; 4.0% don’t know 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (31.8% Biden, 65.1% Trump)

Ohio: 38.8% avg. quarterly approval rating

Biden’s highest quarterly approval rating: 47.9% in Q1 2021

47.9% in Q1 2021 Biden’s lowest quarterly approval rating: 34.4% in Q1 2024

34.4% in Q1 2024 Biden approval at beginning of presidency: 47.9% approve; 45.3% disapprove; 6.9% don’t know

47.9% approve; 45.3% disapprove; 6.9% don’t know Current Biden approval rating: 34.9% approve; 61.9% disapprove; 3.2% don’t know

34.9% approve; 61.9% disapprove; 3.2% don’t know 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (45.2% Biden, 53.3% Trump)

Oklahoma: 29.7% avg. quarterly approval rating

Biden’s highest quarterly approval rating: 36.4% in Q1 2021

36.4% in Q1 2021 Biden’s lowest quarterly approval rating: 26.3% in Q1 2024

26.3% in Q1 2024 Biden approval at beginning of presidency: 36.4% approve; 55.9% disapprove; 7.7% don’t know

36.4% approve; 55.9% disapprove; 7.7% don’t know Current Biden approval rating: 26.9% approve; 70.4% disapprove; 2.7% don’t know

26.9% approve; 70.4% disapprove; 2.7% don’t know 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (32.3% Biden, 65.4% Trump)

Oregon: 46.7% avg. quarterly approval rating

Biden’s highest quarterly approval rating: 57.4% in Q1 2021

57.4% in Q1 2021 Biden’s lowest quarterly approval rating: 40.7% in Q1 2024

40.7% in Q1 2024 Biden approval at beginning of presidency: 57.4% approve; 36.5% disapprove; 6.1% don’t know

57.4% approve; 36.5% disapprove; 6.1% don’t know Current Biden approval rating: 43.7% approve; 54.1% disapprove; 2.3% don’t know

43.7% approve; 54.1% disapprove; 2.3% don’t know 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (56.5% Biden, 40.4% Trump)

Pennsylvania: 42.6% avg. quarterly approval rating

Biden’s highest quarterly approval rating: 51.7% in Q1 2021

51.7% in Q1 2021 Biden’s lowest quarterly approval rating: 39.0% in Q2 2022

39.0% in Q2 2022 Biden approval at beginning of presidency: 51.7% approve; 42.5% disapprove; 5.8% don’t know

51.7% approve; 42.5% disapprove; 5.8% don’t know Current Biden approval rating: 41.8% approve; 56.1% disapprove; 2.2% don’t know

41.8% approve; 56.1% disapprove; 2.2% don’t know 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (50.0% Biden, 48.8% Trump)

Rhode Island: 47.1% avg. quarterly approval rating

Biden’s highest quarterly approval rating: 59.8% in Q2 2021

59.8% in Q2 2021 Biden’s lowest quarterly approval rating: 38.3% in Q4 2023

38.3% in Q4 2023 Biden approval at beginning of presidency: 59.0% approve; 36.0% disapprove; 5.0% don’t know

59.0% approve; 36.0% disapprove; 5.0% don’t know Current Biden approval rating: 41.6% approve; 57.3% disapprove; 1.1% don’t know

41.6% approve; 57.3% disapprove; 1.1% don’t know 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (59.4% Biden, 38.6% Trump)

South Carolina: 38.8% avg. quarterly approval rating

Biden’s highest quarterly approval rating: 46.2% in Q2 2021

46.2% in Q2 2021 Biden’s lowest quarterly approval rating: 35.0% in Q1 2024

35.0% in Q1 2024 Biden approval at beginning of presidency: 46.1% approve; 47.0% disapprove; 6.9% don’t know

46.1% approve; 47.0% disapprove; 6.9% don’t know Current Biden approval rating: 35.6% approve; 60.7% disapprove; 3.7% don’t know

35.6% approve; 60.7% disapprove; 3.7% don’t know 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (43.4% Biden, 55.1% Trump)

South Dakota: 32.4% avg. quarterly approval rating

Biden’s highest quarterly approval rating: 38.2% in Q1 2021

38.2% in Q1 2021 Biden’s lowest quarterly approval rating: 26.2% in Q3 2023

26.2% in Q3 2023 Biden approval at beginning of presidency: 38.2% approve; 57.1% disapprove; 4.6% don’t know

38.2% approve; 57.1% disapprove; 4.6% don’t know Current Biden approval rating: 30.8% approve; 68.1% disapprove; 1.1% don’t know

30.8% approve; 68.1% disapprove; 1.1% don’t know 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (35.6% Biden, 61.8% Trump)

Tennessee: 34.4% avg. quarterly approval rating

Biden’s highest quarterly approval rating: 42.3% in Q2 2021

42.3% in Q2 2021 Biden’s lowest quarterly approval rating: 30.5% in Q2 2022

30.5% in Q2 2022 Biden approval at beginning of presidency: 41.6% approve; 51.7% disapprove; 6.7% don’t know

41.6% approve; 51.7% disapprove; 6.7% don’t know Current Biden approval rating: 31.6% approve; 65.9% disapprove; 2.6% don’t know

31.6% approve; 65.9% disapprove; 2.6% don’t know 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (37.5% Biden, 60.7% Trump)

Texas: 40.7% avg. quarterly approval rating

Biden’s highest quarterly approval rating: 49.0% in Q1 2021

49.0% in Q1 2021 Biden’s lowest quarterly approval rating: 37.2% in Q2 2022

37.2% in Q2 2022 Biden approval at beginning of presidency: 49.0% approve; 43.7% disapprove; 7.3% don’t know

49.0% approve; 43.7% disapprove; 7.3% don’t know Current Biden approval rating: 39.0% approve; 57.7% disapprove; 3.2% don’t know

39.0% approve; 57.7% disapprove; 3.2% don’t know 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (46.5% Biden, 52.1% Trump)

Utah: 33.7% avg. quarterly approval rating

Biden’s highest quarterly approval rating: 44.6% in Q1 2021

44.6% in Q1 2021 Biden’s lowest quarterly approval rating: 26.8% in Q4 2023

26.8% in Q4 2023 Biden approval at beginning of presidency: 44.6% approve; 47.4% disapprove; 8.0% don’t know

44.6% approve; 47.4% disapprove; 8.0% don’t know Current Biden approval rating: 31.4% approve; 65.0% disapprove; 3.6% don’t know

31.4% approve; 65.0% disapprove; 3.6% don’t know 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (37.6% Biden, 58.1% Trump)

Vermont: 55.8% avg. quarterly approval rating

Biden’s highest quarterly approval rating: 68.5% in Q1 2021

68.5% in Q1 2021 Biden’s lowest quarterly approval rating: 49.9% in Q1 2024

49.9% in Q1 2024 Biden approval at beginning of presidency: 68.5% approve; 23.1% disapprove; 8.4% don’t know

68.5% approve; 23.1% disapprove; 8.4% don’t know Current Biden approval rating: 53.2% approve; 46.4% disapprove; 0.5% don’t know

53.2% approve; 46.4% disapprove; 0.5% don’t know 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (66.1% Biden, 30.7% Trump)

Virginia: 45.6% avg. quarterly approval rating

Biden’s highest quarterly approval rating: 56.2% in Q1 2021

56.2% in Q1 2021 Biden’s lowest quarterly approval rating: 40.5% in Q1 2024

40.5% in Q1 2024 Biden approval at beginning of presidency: 56.2% approve; 38.3% disapprove; 5.6% don’t know

56.2% approve; 38.3% disapprove; 5.6% don’t know Current Biden approval rating: 42.1% approve; 54.8% disapprove; 3.1% don’t know

42.1% approve; 54.8% disapprove; 3.1% don’t know 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (54.1% Biden, 44.0% Trump)

Washington: 50.6% avg. quarterly approval rating

Biden’s highest quarterly approval rating: 59.5% in Q1 2021

59.5% in Q1 2021 Biden’s lowest quarterly approval rating: 45.1% in Q4 2023

45.1% in Q4 2023 Biden approval at beginning of presidency: 59.5% approve; 34.6% disapprove; 5.9% don’t know

59.5% approve; 34.6% disapprove; 5.9% don’t know Current Biden approval rating: 47.9% approve; 48.7% disapprove; 3.4% don’t know

47.9% approve; 48.7% disapprove; 3.4% don’t know 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (58.0% Biden, 38.8% Trump)

West Virginia: 25.0% avg. quarterly approval rating

Biden’s highest quarterly approval rating: 33.4% in Q2 2021

33.4% in Q2 2021 Biden’s lowest quarterly approval rating: 20.0% in Q3 2023

20.0% in Q3 2023 Biden approval at beginning of presidency: 31.9% approve; 60.1% disapprove; 8.0% don’t know

31.9% approve; 60.1% disapprove; 8.0% don’t know Current Biden approval rating: 23.4% approve; 74.2% disapprove; 2.3% don’t know

23.4% approve; 74.2% disapprove; 2.3% don’t know 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (29.7% Biden, 68.6% Trump)

Wisconsin: 42.4% avg. quarterly approval rating

Biden’s highest quarterly approval rating: 51.3% in Q1 2021

51.3% in Q1 2021 Biden’s lowest quarterly approval rating: 37.2% in Q4 2023

37.2% in Q4 2023 Biden approval at beginning of presidency: 51.3% approve; 43.2% disapprove; 5.5% don’t know

51.3% approve; 43.2% disapprove; 5.5% don’t know Current Biden approval rating: 40.0% approve; 57.3% disapprove; 2.7% don’t know

40.0% approve; 57.3% disapprove; 2.7% don’t know 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (49.4% Biden, 48.8% Trump)

Wyoming: 22.3% avg. quarterly approval rating

Biden’s highest quarterly approval rating: 30.0% in Q1 2021

30.0% in Q1 2021 Biden’s lowest quarterly approval rating: 14.3% in Q3 2023

14.3% in Q3 2023 Biden approval at beginning of presidency: 30.0% approve; 66.7% disapprove; 3.3% don’t know

30.0% approve; 66.7% disapprove; 3.3% don’t know Current Biden approval rating: 19.3% approve; 80.3% disapprove; 0.4% don’t know

19.3% approve; 80.3% disapprove; 0.4% don’t know 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (26.6% Biden, 69.9% Trump)