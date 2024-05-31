President Biden's Approval Rating in Every State Alex Wong / Getty Images News via Getty Images

The 2024 presidential election is only five months away, and the latest poll numbers suggest the Biden campaign is facing an uphill battle. According to a recent survey conducted by public opinion research company Morning Consult, 44% of Americans would vote for Donald Trump if the election were held today, compared to only 42% who would vote for President Joe Biden.

Of course, presidential races are decided by the electoral college, not by popular vote — and in recent years, elections have been decided by just a handful of swing states. This year, seven key swing states are up for grabs, and according to a separate Morning Consult survey, Trump is leading in five of them. (Here is a look at how Biden and Trump compare on the most important issues.)

Notably, pre-election polling has been a less-than-reliable predictor of outcomes in recent cycles. But while surveys gauging head-to-head matchups between the candidates should be taken with a grain of salt, Biden remains a historically unpopular president. According to Gallup, Biden’s average approval rating stood at just 38.7% in early 2024, the lowest of any president elected after World War II president at the start of his fourth year in office.

Public attitudes toward the Biden administration are not uniform across the country, however, and in some states, the president is viewed far more favorably than in others.

Using data from Race to the WH, a political consulting group, 24/7 Wall St. identified Biden’s approval rating in every state. States are ranked on Biden’s current projected approval rating. In the case of a tie, the state with the larger population ranks higher. Approval ratings were calculated by Race to the WH with historical, state-level polling data, and are current as of May 30, 2024.

Biden’s popularity has fluctuated throughout his presidency, with approval ratings swinging between 37% and 57%, according to Gallup. But at the state level, the president’s current approval ratings are, more often than not, a reflection of historical, partisan voting patterns.

Depending on the state, the share of voters who approve of the Biden administration ranges from 56% down to just 17% — and in the 2020 presidential election, Biden won all but three of the 25 states where his support among voters remains the highest. Conversely, in the last election, Biden won only three of the 25 states where his approval ratings are the lowest. (Here is a look at the most important issues to voters in the 2024 election.)

Why It Matters

Source: Scott Olson / Staff / Getty Images

Presidential approval ratings are not a direct indicator of how Americans will vote on Election Day. Still, they offer valuable insight into public sentiment regarding the current administration — and in most of the country President Biden’s approval ratings are underwater. With an election looming, the Biden campaign will likely be targeting states that have historically voted Democratic, but where large shares of voters are dissatisfied with the job he is doing as president.

50. Wyoming

Source: JTSorrell / E+ via Getty Images

President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 17%

17% President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 83%

83% 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (26.6% Biden, 69.9% Trump)

Trump (26.6% Biden, 69.9% Trump) Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 78.1% (18th highest of 50 states)

78.1% (18th highest of 50 states) Wyoming’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 3 votes

49. North Dakota

Source: halbergman / iStock via Getty Images

President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 20%

20% President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 77%

77% 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (31.8% Biden, 65.1% Trump)

Trump (31.8% Biden, 65.1% Trump) Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 68.9% (6th lowest of 50 states)

68.9% (6th lowest of 50 states) Wyoming’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 3 votes

48. Idaho

Source: picmax / iStock via Getty Images

President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 23%

23% President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 66%

66% 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (33.1% Biden, 63.9% Trump)

Trump (33.1% Biden, 63.9% Trump) Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 74.7% (23rd lowest of 50 states)

74.7% (23rd lowest of 50 states) Wyoming’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 4 votes

47. Kentucky

Source: AndreyKrav / iStock via Getty Images

President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 23%

23% President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 62%

62% 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (36.2% Biden, 62.1% Trump)

Trump (36.2% Biden, 62.1% Trump) Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 72.8% (20th lowest of 50 states)

72.8% (20th lowest of 50 states) Wyoming’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 8 votes

46. Oklahoma

Source: photovs / iStock via Getty Images

President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 26%

26% President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 66%

66% 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (32.3% Biden, 65.4% Trump)

Trump (32.3% Biden, 65.4% Trump) Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 69.0% (7th lowest of 50 states)

69.0% (7th lowest of 50 states) Wyoming’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 7 votes

45. Nebraska

Source: Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 27%

27% President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 72%

72% 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (39.4% Biden, 58.5% Trump)

Trump (39.4% Biden, 58.5% Trump) Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 70.6% (12th lowest of 50 states)

70.6% (12th lowest of 50 states) Wyoming’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 5 votes

44. Tennessee

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 27%

27% President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 71%

71% 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (37.5% Biden, 60.7% Trump)

Trump (37.5% Biden, 60.7% Trump) Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 66.1% (4th lowest of 50 states)

66.1% (4th lowest of 50 states) Wyoming’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 11 votes

43. Montana

Source: peeterv / iStock via Getty Images

President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 29%

29% President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 61%

61% 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (40.5% Biden, 56.9% Trump)

Trump (40.5% Biden, 56.9% Trump) Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 80.9% (11th highest of 50 states)

80.9% (11th highest of 50 states) Wyoming’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 4 votes

42. Utah

Source: DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 29%

29% President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 61%

61% 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (37.6% Biden, 58.1% Trump)

Trump (37.6% Biden, 58.1% Trump) Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 78.4% (15th highest of 50 states)

78.4% (15th highest of 50 states) Wyoming’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 6 votes

41. South Dakota

Source: peeterv / iStock via Getty Images

President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 30%

30% President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 71%

71% 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (35.6% Biden, 61.8% Trump)

Trump (35.6% Biden, 61.8% Trump) Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 76.3% (24th highest of 50 states)

76.3% (24th highest of 50 states) Wyoming’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 3 votes

40. West Virginia

Source: WilliamSherman / iStock via Getty Images

President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 31%

31% President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 69%

69% 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (29.7% Biden, 68.6% Trump)

Trump (29.7% Biden, 68.6% Trump) Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 61.3% (the lowest of 50 states)

61.3% (the lowest of 50 states) Wyoming’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 4 votes

39. Alabama

Source: RobHainer / iStock via Getty Images

President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 31%

31% President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 63%

63% 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (36.6% Biden, 62.0% Trump)

Trump (36.6% Biden, 62.0% Trump) Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 67.5% (5th lowest of 50 states)

67.5% (5th lowest of 50 states) Wyoming’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 9 votes

38. Minnesota

Source: RudyBalasko / iStock via Getty Images

President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 31%

31% President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 51%

51% 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (52.4% Biden, 45.3% Trump)

Biden (52.4% Biden, 45.3% Trump) Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 82.3% (7th highest of 50 states)

82.3% (7th highest of 50 states) Wyoming’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 10 votes

37. Kansas

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 32%

32% President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 60%

60% 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (41.6% Biden, 56.2% Trump)

Trump (41.6% Biden, 56.2% Trump) Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 78.1% (19th highest of 50 states)

78.1% (19th highest of 50 states) Wyoming’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 6 votes

36. Arkansas

Source: BlazenImages / iStock via Getty Images

President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 32%

32% President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 64%

64% 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (34.8% Biden, 62.4% Trump)

Trump (34.8% Biden, 62.4% Trump) Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 70.7% (13th lowest of 50 states)

70.7% (13th lowest of 50 states) Wyoming’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 6 votes

35. South Carolina

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 32%

32% President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 59%

59% 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (43.4% Biden, 55.1% Trump)

Trump (43.4% Biden, 55.1% Trump) Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 69.7% (9th lowest of 50 states)

69.7% (9th lowest of 50 states) Wyoming’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 9 votes

34. Indiana

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 32%

32% President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 57%

57% 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (41.0% Biden, 57.0% Trump)

Trump (41.0% Biden, 57.0% Trump) Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 63.1% (2nd lowest of 50 states)

63.1% (2nd lowest of 50 states) Wyoming’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 11 votes

33. Iowa

Source: f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 33%

33% President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 55%

55% 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (44.9% Biden, 53.1% Trump)

Trump (44.9% Biden, 53.1% Trump) Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 70.2% (10th lowest of 50 states)

70.2% (10th lowest of 50 states) Wyoming’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 6 votes

32. Louisiana

Source: felixmizioznikov / iStock via Getty Images

President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 33%

33% President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 58%

58% 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (39.9% Biden, 58.5% Trump)

Trump (39.9% Biden, 58.5% Trump) Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 71.1% (16th lowest of 50 states)

71.1% (16th lowest of 50 states) Wyoming’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 8 votes

31. Colorado

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 35%

35% President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 46%

46% 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (55.4% Biden, 41.9% Trump)

Biden (55.4% Biden, 41.9% Trump) Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 85.0% (the highest of 50 states)

85.0% (the highest of 50 states) Wyoming’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 10 votes

30. Mississippi

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 36%

36% President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 62%

62% 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (41.1% Biden, 57.6% Trump)

Trump (41.1% Biden, 57.6% Trump) Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 63.9% (3rd lowest of 50 states)

63.9% (3rd lowest of 50 states) Wyoming’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 6 votes

29. Ohio

Source: DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 37%

37% President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 55%

55% 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (45.2% Biden, 53.3% Trump)

Trump (45.2% Biden, 53.3% Trump) Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 70.7% (14th lowest of 50 states)

70.7% (14th lowest of 50 states) Wyoming’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 17 votes

28. Florida

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 37%

37% President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 53%

53% 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (47.9% Biden, 51.2% Trump)

Trump (47.9% Biden, 51.2% Trump) Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 77.5% (20th highest of 50 states)

77.5% (20th highest of 50 states) Wyoming’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 30 votes

27. Rhode Island

Source: sgoodwin4813 / iStock via Getty Images

President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 38%

38% President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 54%

54% 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (59.4% Biden, 38.6% Trump)

Biden (59.4% Biden, 38.6% Trump) Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 73.2% (21st lowest of 50 states)

73.2% (21st lowest of 50 states) Wyoming’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 4 votes

26. Missouri

Source: eyecrave productions / iStock via Getty Images

President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 38%

38% President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 62%

62% 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (41.4% Biden, 56.8% Trump)

Trump (41.4% Biden, 56.8% Trump) Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 69.6% (8th lowest of 50 states)

69.6% (8th lowest of 50 states) Wyoming’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 10 votes

25. Alaska

Source: Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 39%

39% President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 61%

61% 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (42.8% Biden, 52.8% Trump)

Trump (42.8% Biden, 52.8% Trump) Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 75.6% (25th highest of 50 states)

75.6% (25th highest of 50 states) Wyoming’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 3 votes

24. Arizona

Source: dszc / E+ via Getty Images

President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 39%

39% President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 54%

54% 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (49.4% Biden, 49.1% Trump)

Biden (49.4% Biden, 49.1% Trump) Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 79.9% (12th highest of 50 states)

79.9% (12th highest of 50 states) Wyoming’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 11 votes

23. New Mexico

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 40%

40% President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 52%

52% 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (54.3% Biden, 43.5% Trump)

Biden (54.3% Biden, 43.5% Trump) Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 79.7% (13th highest of 50 states)

79.7% (13th highest of 50 states) Wyoming’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 5 votes

22. Virginia

Source: ferrantraite / E+ via Getty Images

President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 40%

40% President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 58%

58% 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (54.1% Biden, 44.0% Trump)

Biden (54.1% Biden, 44.0% Trump) Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 71.7% (18th lowest of 50 states)

71.7% (18th lowest of 50 states) Wyoming’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 13 votes

21. North Carolina

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 40%

40% President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 57%

57% 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (48.6% Biden, 49.9% Trump)

Trump (48.6% Biden, 49.9% Trump) Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 75.0% (24th lowest of 50 states)

75.0% (24th lowest of 50 states) Wyoming’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 16 votes

20. Nevada

Source: f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 41%

41% President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 54%

54% 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (50.1% Biden, 47.7% Trump)

Biden (50.1% Biden, 47.7% Trump) Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 78.2% (16th highest of 50 states)

78.2% (16th highest of 50 states) Wyoming’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 6 votes

19. Wisconsin

Source: Walter Bibikow / DigitalVision via Getty Images

President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 41%

41% President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 55%

55% 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (49.4% Biden, 48.8% Trump)

Biden (49.4% Biden, 48.8% Trump) Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 84.2% (4th highest of 50 states)

84.2% (4th highest of 50 states) Wyoming’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 10 votes

18. Michigan

Source: zimmytws / iStock via Getty Images

President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 41%

41% President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 55%

55% 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (50.6% Biden, 47.8% Trump)

Biden (50.6% Biden, 47.8% Trump) Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 82.1% (8th highest of 50 states)

82.1% (8th highest of 50 states) Wyoming’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 15 votes

17. Pennsylvania

Source: benedek / E+ via Getty Images

President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 41%

41% President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 56%

56% 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (50.0% Biden, 48.8% Trump)

Biden (50.0% Biden, 48.8% Trump) Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 83.4% (5th highest of 50 states)

83.4% (5th highest of 50 states) Wyoming’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 19 votes

16. New Jersey

Source: andykazie / iStock via Getty Images

President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 42%

42% President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 46%

46% 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (57.3% Biden, 41.4% Trump)

Biden (57.3% Biden, 41.4% Trump) Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 71.6% (17th lowest of 50 states)

71.6% (17th lowest of 50 states) Wyoming’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 14 votes

15. Texas

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 42%

42% President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 54%

54% 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (46.5% Biden, 52.1% Trump)

Trump (46.5% Biden, 52.1% Trump) Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 72.0% (19th lowest of 50 states)

72.0% (19th lowest of 50 states) Wyoming’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 40 votes

14. Georgia

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 43%

43% President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 52%

52% 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (49.5% Biden, 49.3% Trump)

Biden (49.5% Biden, 49.3% Trump) Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 82.0% (9th highest of 50 states)

82.0% (9th highest of 50 states) Wyoming’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 16 votes

13. New Hampshire

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 44%

44% President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 54%

54% 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (52.7% Biden, 45.4% Trump)

Biden (52.7% Biden, 45.4% Trump) Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 81.3% (10th highest of 50 states)

81.3% (10th highest of 50 states) Wyoming’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 4 votes

12. Hawaii

Source: okimo / iStock via Getty Images

President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 44%

44% President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 53%

53% 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (63.7% Biden, 34.3% Trump)

Biden (63.7% Biden, 34.3% Trump) Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 78.2% (17th highest of 50 states)

78.2% (17th highest of 50 states) Wyoming’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 4 votes

11. Oregon

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 44%

44% President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 50%

50% 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (56.5% Biden, 40.4% Trump)

Biden (56.5% Biden, 40.4% Trump) Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 84.7% (2nd highest of 50 states)

84.7% (2nd highest of 50 states) Wyoming’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 8 votes

10. Washington

Source: LoweStock / iStock via Getty Images

President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 44%

44% President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 47%

47% 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (58.0% Biden, 38.8% Trump)

Biden (58.0% Biden, 38.8% Trump) Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 79.5% (14th highest of 50 states)

79.5% (14th highest of 50 states) Wyoming’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 12 votes

9. Connecticut

Source: DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 45%

45% President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 49%

49% 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (59.3% Biden, 39.2% Trump)

Biden (59.3% Biden, 39.2% Trump) Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 70.5% (11th lowest of 50 states)

70.5% (11th lowest of 50 states) Wyoming’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 7 votes

8. Illinois

Source: JaySi / iStock via Getty Images

President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 45%

45% President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 47%

47% 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (57.5% Biden, 40.6% Trump)

Biden (57.5% Biden, 40.6% Trump) Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 75.3% (25th lowest of 50 states)

75.3% (25th lowest of 50 states) Wyoming’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 19 votes

7. Maine

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 46%

46% President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 55%

55% 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (53.1% Biden, 44.0% Trump)

Biden (53.1% Biden, 44.0% Trump) Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 84.3% (3rd highest of 50 states)

84.3% (3rd highest of 50 states) Wyoming’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 4 votes

6. New York

Source: DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 46%

46% President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 51%

51% 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (60.9% Biden, 37.7% Trump)

Biden (60.9% Biden, 37.7% Trump) Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 74.5% (22nd lowest of 50 states)

74.5% (22nd lowest of 50 states) Wyoming’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 28 votes

5. Delaware

President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 47%

47% President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 52%

52% 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (58.7% Biden, 39.8% Trump)

Biden (58.7% Biden, 39.8% Trump) Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 70.8% (15th lowest of 50 states)

70.8% (15th lowest of 50 states) Wyoming’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 3 votes

4. Massachusetts

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 50%

50% President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 48%

48% 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (65.6% Biden, 32.1% Trump)

Biden (65.6% Biden, 32.1% Trump) Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 76.7% (21st highest of 50 states)

76.7% (21st highest of 50 states) Wyoming’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 11 votes

3. California

Source: Art Wager / E+ via Getty Images

President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 51%

51% President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 41%

41% 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (63.5% Biden, 34.3% Trump)

Biden (63.5% Biden, 34.3% Trump) Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 76.6% (22nd highest of 50 states)

76.6% (22nd highest of 50 states) Wyoming’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 54 votes

2. Vermont

Source: AlbertPego / iStock via Getty Images

President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 56%

56% President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 44%

44% 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (66.1% Biden, 30.7% Trump)

Biden (66.1% Biden, 30.7% Trump) Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 82.4% (6th highest of 50 states)

82.4% (6th highest of 50 states) Wyoming’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 3 votes

1. Maryland

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

President Biden’s estimated approval rating: 56%

56% President Biden’s estimated disapproval rating: 43%

43% 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (65.4% Biden, 32.2% Trump)

Biden (65.4% Biden, 32.2% Trump) Registered voters who participated in Nov. 2022 midterm election: 76.5% (23rd highest of 50 states)

76.5% (23rd highest of 50 states) Wyoming’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 10 votes