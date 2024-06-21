President Biden's Disapproval Rating in Every State

Public confidence in the office of the presidency has been trending downward for years. According to historical Gallup survey data, more than 40% of American adults had little or no confidence in the executive branch in both 2022 and 2023, compared to 20% or less through most of the 1990’s.
To what degree public sentiment is driven by perceptions of the office itself, or of the individual elected to hold it, is unclear — but prevailing attitudes toward the current administration are also largely negative. A separate Gallup survey found that Joe Biden is one of the least popular presidents in modern history. Biden’s average approval rating stood at just 38.7% in early 2024, the lowest of any president elected after World War II at the start of his fourth year in office.
With the 2024 general election only months away, these findings should be a cause for concern for the Biden campaign. Still, elections are won and lost at the state level, and while national polls offer some important insight, they fail to capture geographic nuances that could make all the difference on Election Day. (Here is a look at which candidate is leading in every swing state.)
Using survey data from Morning Consult, a public opinion research company, 24/7 Wall St. identified Biden’s disapproval rating in every state. States are ranked by the share of registered voters who disapprove of the job Biden is doing as president. Survey responses were gathered between March 1, 2024 and June 1, 2024.
The share of voters who disapprove of the Biden presidency ranges from 44.1% to 81.6%, depending on the state. In all but five states, Biden’s disapproval rating is higher than his approval rating.
Perceptions of Biden correlate strongly with party affiliation. Of the 25 states with the highest estimated disapproval ratings, only two went to Biden in the 2020 presidential election. Biden also won all but two of the 25 states in 2020 where his disapproval ratings are now the lowest.
The negative views of President Biden that are so widespread in many parts of the country indicate a difficult path forward for his reelection campaign. Still, polls that put Biden head-to-head with his Republican rival suggest that unfavorable views of former President Donald Trump are also widespread. As of mid-June, 44% of American voters say they would vote for Biden if the election were held today, compared to 43% who say they would vote for Trump, according to Morning Consult. (Here is a look at how Biden and Trump compare on the most important issues.)
Why It Matters
Presidential approval ratings are not a direct indicator of how Americans will vote on Election Day. Still, they offer valuable insight into public sentiment regarding the current administration — and in most of the country President Biden’s approval ratings are underwater. With an election looming, the Biden campaign will likely be targeting states that have historically voted Democratic, but where large shares of voters are dissatisfied with the job he is doing as president.
50. California
- Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 44.1% (14.0% somewhat disapprove; 30.1% strongly disapprove)
- Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 52.5% (27.3% somewhat approve; 25.2% strongly approve)
- Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 3.4%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (63.5% Biden, 34.3% Trump)
- California’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 54 votes
49. Maryland
- Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 46.1% (15.5% somewhat disapprove; 30.7% strongly disapprove)
- Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 50.4% (29.9% somewhat approve; 20.5% strongly approve)
- Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 3.4%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (65.4% Biden, 32.2% Trump)
- Maryland’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 10 votes
48. New York
- Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 47.5% (13.5% somewhat disapprove; 34.0% strongly disapprove)
- Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 49.5% (24.9% somewhat approve; 24.5% strongly approve)
- Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 3.0%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (60.9% Biden, 37.7% Trump)
- New York’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 28 votes
47. Washington
- Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 47.9% (13.1% somewhat disapprove; 34.9% strongly disapprove)
- Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 48.9% (26.1% somewhat approve; 22.8% strongly approve)
- Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 3.2%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (58.0% Biden, 38.8% Trump)
- Washington’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 12 votes
46. Massachusetts
- Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 48.1% (17.4% somewhat disapprove; 30.7% strongly disapprove)
- Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 49.6% (29.8% somewhat approve; 19.8% strongly approve)
- Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 2.3%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (65.6% Biden, 32.1% Trump)
- Massachusetts’ 2024 electoral college allocation: 11 votes
45. Vermont
- Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 50.8% (14.3% somewhat disapprove; 36.5% strongly disapprove)
- Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 49.1% (26.8% somewhat approve; 22.3% strongly approve)
- Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 0.1%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (66.1% Biden, 30.7% Trump)
- Vermont’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 3 votes
44. Hawaii
- Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 51.1% (23.3% somewhat disapprove; 27.8% strongly disapprove)
- Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 43.6% (26.9% somewhat approve; 16.7% strongly approve)
- Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 5.3%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (63.7% Biden, 34.3% Trump)
- Hawaii’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 4 votes
43. New Mexico
- Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 51.5% (9.4% somewhat disapprove; 42.1% strongly disapprove)
- Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 44.1% (22.2% somewhat approve; 21.9% strongly approve)
- Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 4.4%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (54.3% Biden, 43.5% Trump)
- New Mexico’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 5 votes
42. Illinois
- Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 51.9% (13.8% somewhat disapprove; 38.1% strongly disapprove)
- Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 44.7% (24.4% somewhat approve; 20.3% strongly approve)
- Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 3.4%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (57.5% Biden, 40.6% Trump)
- Illinois’ 2024 electoral college allocation: 19 votes
41. Connecticut
- Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 52.1% (15.8% somewhat disapprove; 36.2% strongly disapprove)
- Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 45.1% (26.4% somewhat approve; 18.7% strongly approve)
- Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 2.9%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (59.3% Biden, 39.2% Trump)
- Connecticut’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 7 votes
40. New Jersey
- Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 52.8% (15.4% somewhat disapprove; 37.4% strongly disapprove)
- Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 44.0% (23.2% somewhat approve; 20.8% strongly approve)
- Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 3.2%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (57.3% Biden, 41.4% Trump)
- New Jersey’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 14 votes
39. Colorado
- Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 52.8% (13.0% somewhat disapprove; 39.9% strongly disapprove)
- Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 44.5% (23.3% somewhat approve; 21.2% strongly approve)
- Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 2.7%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (55.4% Biden, 41.9% Trump)
- Colorado’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 10 votes
38. Delaware
- Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 52.9% (17.4% somewhat disapprove; 35.5% strongly disapprove)
- Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 44.4% (23.4% somewhat approve; 21.0% strongly approve)
- Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 2.7%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (58.7% Biden, 39.8% Trump)
- Delaware’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 3 votes
37. Alaska
- Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 53.8% (13.3% somewhat disapprove; 40.6% strongly disapprove)
- Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 41.3% (24.7% somewhat approve; 16.6% strongly approve)
- Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 4.9%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (42.8% Biden, 52.8% Trump)
- Alaska’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 3 votes
36. Oregon
- Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 54.0% (16.1% somewhat disapprove; 37.9% strongly disapprove)
- Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 43.4% (23.8% somewhat approve; 19.6% strongly approve)
- Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 2.7%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (56.5% Biden, 40.4% Trump)
- Oregon’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 8 votes
35. New Hampshire
- Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 54.6% (11.5% somewhat disapprove; 43.1% strongly disapprove)
- Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 42.7% (26.4% somewhat approve; 16.3% strongly approve)
- Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 2.7%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (52.7% Biden, 45.4% Trump)
- New Hampshire’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 4 votes
34. Virginia
- Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 55.0% (13.9% somewhat disapprove; 41.1% strongly disapprove)
- Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 41.9% (23.9% somewhat approve; 18.1% strongly approve)
- Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 3.0%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (54.1% Biden, 44.0% Trump)
- Virginia’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 13 votes
33. Rhode Island
- Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 55.2% (18.4% somewhat disapprove; 36.8% strongly disapprove)
- Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 43.9% (29.1% somewhat approve; 14.8% strongly approve)
- Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 0.9%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (59.4% Biden, 38.6% Trump)
- Rhode Island’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 4 votes
32. Pennsylvania
- Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 56.0% (12.6% somewhat disapprove; 43.4% strongly disapprove)
- Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 41.7% (22.7% somewhat approve; 18.9% strongly approve)
- Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 2.3%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (50.0% Biden, 48.8% Trump)
- Pennsylvania’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 19 votes
31. Georgia
- Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 56.1% (12.2% somewhat disapprove; 43.9% strongly disapprove)
- Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 40.8% (22.1% somewhat approve; 18.7% strongly approve)
- Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 3.1%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (49.5% Biden, 49.3% Trump)
- Georgia’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 16 votes
30. Michigan
- Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 56.3% (15.9% somewhat disapprove; 40.4% strongly disapprove)
- Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 40.8% (23.0% somewhat approve; 17.8% strongly approve)
- Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 2.8%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (50.6% Biden, 47.8% Trump)
- Michigan’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 15 votes
29. Wisconsin
- Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 56.5% (12.5% somewhat disapprove; 43.9% strongly disapprove)
- Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 40.4% (24.8% somewhat approve; 15.6% strongly approve)
- Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 3.1%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (49.4% Biden, 48.8% Trump)
- Wisconsin’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 10 votes
28. Minnesota
- Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 56.5% (15.2% somewhat disapprove; 41.3% strongly disapprove)
- Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 40.0% (23.4% somewhat approve; 16.6% strongly approve)
- Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 3.5%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (52.4% Biden, 45.3% Trump)
- Minnesota’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 10 votes
27. Florida
- Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 56.5% (12.7% somewhat disapprove; 43.8% strongly disapprove)
- Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 40.6% (21.0% somewhat approve; 19.6% strongly approve)
- Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 2.8%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (47.9% Biden, 51.2% Trump)
- Florida’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 30 votes
26. Arizona
- Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 57.0% (11.6% somewhat disapprove; 45.5% strongly disapprove)
- Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 40.9% (22.7% somewhat approve; 18.1% strongly approve)
- Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 2.1%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (49.4% Biden, 49.1% Trump)
- Arizona’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 11 votes
25. North Carolina
- Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 57.2% (12.6% somewhat disapprove; 44.6% strongly disapprove)
- Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 39.6% (21.4% somewhat approve; 18.2% strongly approve)
- Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 3.2%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (48.6% Biden, 49.9% Trump)
- North Carolina’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 16 votes
24. Texas
- Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 57.4% (13.6% somewhat disapprove; 43.8% strongly disapprove)
- Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 39.2% (21.6% somewhat approve; 17.6% strongly approve)
- Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 3.3%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (46.5% Biden, 52.1% Trump)
- Texas’ 2024 electoral college allocation: 40 votes
23. Nevada
- Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 58.7% (13.8% somewhat disapprove; 44.9% strongly disapprove)
- Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 38.4% (20.5% somewhat approve; 17.9% strongly approve)
- Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 2.9%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (50.1% Biden, 47.7% Trump)
- Nevada’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 6 votes
22. Mississippi
- Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 60.0% (10.6% somewhat disapprove; 49.3% strongly disapprove)
- Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 35.5% (17.3% somewhat approve; 18.2% strongly approve)
- Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 4.5%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (41.1% Biden, 57.6% Trump)
- Mississippi’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 6 votes
21. South Carolina
- Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 60.0% (11.8% somewhat disapprove; 48.2% strongly disapprove)
- Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 36.3% (22.4% somewhat approve; 14.0% strongly approve)
- Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 3.6%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (43.4% Biden, 55.1% Trump)
- South Carolina’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 9 votes
20. Maine
- Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 60.3% (15.4% somewhat disapprove; 44.8% strongly disapprove)
- Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 38.0% (24.0% somewhat approve; 14.0% strongly approve)
- Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 1.8%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (53.1% Biden, 44.0% Trump)
- Maine’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 4 votes
19. Iowa
- Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 61.8% (11.6% somewhat disapprove; 50.2% strongly disapprove)
- Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 35.6% (21.5% somewhat approve; 14.1% strongly approve)
- Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 2.6%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (44.9% Biden, 53.1% Trump)
- Iowa’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 6 votes
18. Louisiana
- Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 61.9% (13.3% somewhat disapprove; 48.5% strongly disapprove)
- Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 34.3% (18.4% somewhat approve; 15.9% strongly approve)
- Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 3.8%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (39.9% Biden, 58.5% Trump)
- Louisiana’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 8 votes
17. Kansas
- Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 62.1% (14.6% somewhat disapprove; 47.5% strongly disapprove)
- Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 34.9% (19.4% somewhat approve; 15.6% strongly approve)
- Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 3.0%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (41.6% Biden, 56.2% Trump)
- Kansas’ 2024 electoral college allocation: 6 votes
16. Ohio
- Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 62.3% (15.1% somewhat disapprove; 47.1% strongly disapprove)
- Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 34.7% (18.8% somewhat approve; 16.0% strongly approve)
- Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 3.0%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (45.2% Biden, 53.3% Trump)
- Ohio’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 17 votes
15. Montana
- Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 63.0% (9.7% somewhat disapprove; 53.3% strongly disapprove)
- Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 34.9% (19.9% somewhat approve; 15.0% strongly approve)
- Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 2.1%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (40.5% Biden, 56.9% Trump)
- Montana’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 4 votes
14. Indiana
- Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 64.1% (13.9% somewhat disapprove; 50.2% strongly disapprove)
- Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 32.7% (20.2% somewhat approve; 12.5% strongly approve)
- Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 3.2%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (41.0% Biden, 57.0% Trump)
- Indiana’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 11 votes
13. Missouri
- Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 64.2% (13.7% somewhat disapprove; 50.5% strongly disapprove)
- Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 33.0% (19.1% somewhat approve; 13.8% strongly approve)
- Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 2.8%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (41.4% Biden, 56.8% Trump)
- Missouri’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 10 votes
12. Tennessee
- Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 64.6% (13.1% somewhat disapprove; 51.6% strongly disapprove)
- Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 32.5% (18.5% somewhat approve; 14.0% strongly approve)
- Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 2.8%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (37.5% Biden, 60.7% Trump)
- Tennessee’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 11 votes
11. Idaho
- Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 65.1% (9.0% somewhat disapprove; 56.0% strongly disapprove)
- Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 30.6% (19.0% somewhat approve; 11.7% strongly approve)
- Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 4.3%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (33.1% Biden, 63.9% Trump)
- Idaho’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 4 votes
10. Alabama
- Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 65.2% (11.5% somewhat disapprove; 53.7% strongly disapprove)
- Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 31.4% (15.9% somewhat approve; 15.5% strongly approve)
- Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 3.3%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (36.6% Biden, 62.0% Trump)
- Alabama’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 9 votes
9. Utah
- Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 65.3% (15.6% somewhat disapprove; 49.7% strongly disapprove)
- Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 30.2% (19.9% somewhat approve; 10.3% strongly approve)
- Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 4.6%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (37.6% Biden, 58.1% Trump)
- Utah’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 6 votes
8. Arkansas
- Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 65.6% (10.0% somewhat disapprove; 55.6% strongly disapprove)
- Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 31.1% (16.3% somewhat approve; 14.8% strongly approve)
- Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 3.3%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (34.8% Biden, 62.4% Trump)
- Arkansas’ 2024 electoral college allocation: 6 votes
7. Nebraska
- Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 68.8% (17.2% somewhat disapprove; 51.6% strongly disapprove)
- Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 29.3% (17.9% somewhat approve; 11.4% strongly approve)
- Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 2.0%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (39.4% Biden, 58.5% Trump)
- Nebraska’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 5 votes
6. Kentucky
- Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 68.9% (14.2% somewhat disapprove; 54.7% strongly disapprove)
- Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 28.7% (16.0% somewhat approve; 12.7% strongly approve)
- Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 2.4%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (36.2% Biden, 62.1% Trump)
- Kentucky’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 8 votes
5. South Dakota
- Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 70.1% (12.7% somewhat disapprove; 57.4% strongly disapprove)
- Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 27.7% (16.9% somewhat approve; 10.8% strongly approve)
- Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 2.2%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (35.6% Biden, 61.8% Trump)
- South Dakota’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 3 votes
4. Oklahoma
- Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 70.7% (11.7% somewhat disapprove; 59.0% strongly disapprove)
- Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 26.7% (15.4% somewhat approve; 11.4% strongly approve)
- Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 2.6%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (32.3% Biden, 65.4% Trump)
- Oklahoma’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 7 votes
3. North Dakota
- Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 71.7% (12.7% somewhat disapprove; 59.0% strongly disapprove)
- Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 25.0% (16.4% somewhat approve; 8.7% strongly approve)
- Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 3.3%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (31.8% Biden, 65.1% Trump)
- North Dakota’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 3 votes
2. West Virginia
- Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 73.8% (11.8% somewhat disapprove; 62.0% strongly disapprove)
- Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 23.9% (15.3% somewhat approve; 8.6% strongly approve)
- Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 2.3%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (29.7% Biden, 68.6% Trump)
- West Virginia’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 4 votes
1. Wyoming
- Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 81.6% (15.7% somewhat disapprove; 66.0% strongly disapprove)
- Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 18.3% (8.1% somewhat approve; 10.2% strongly approve)
- Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 0.1%
- 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (26.6% Biden, 69.9% Trump)
- Wyoming’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 3 votes
