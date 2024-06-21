President Biden's Disapproval Rating in Every State Drew Angerer / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Public confidence in the office of the presidency has been trending downward for years. According to historical Gallup survey data, more than 40% of American adults had little or no confidence in the executive branch in both 2022 and 2023, compared to 20% or less through most of the 1990’s.

To what degree public sentiment is driven by perceptions of the office itself, or of the individual elected to hold it, is unclear — but prevailing attitudes toward the current administration are also largely negative. A separate Gallup survey found that Joe Biden is one of the least popular presidents in modern history. Biden’s average approval rating stood at just 38.7% in early 2024, the lowest of any president elected after World War II at the start of his fourth year in office.

With the 2024 general election only months away, these findings should be a cause for concern for the Biden campaign. Still, elections are won and lost at the state level, and while national polls offer some important insight, they fail to capture geographic nuances that could make all the difference on Election Day. (Here is a look at which candidate is leading in every swing state.)

Using survey data from Morning Consult, a public opinion research company, 24/7 Wall St. identified Biden’s disapproval rating in every state. States are ranked by the share of registered voters who disapprove of the job Biden is doing as president. Survey responses were gathered between March 1, 2024 and June 1, 2024.

The share of voters who disapprove of the Biden presidency ranges from 44.1% to 81.6%, depending on the state. In all but five states, Biden’s disapproval rating is higher than his approval rating.

Perceptions of Biden correlate strongly with party affiliation. Of the 25 states with the highest estimated disapproval ratings, only two went to Biden in the 2020 presidential election. Biden also won all but two of the 25 states in 2020 where his disapproval ratings are now the lowest.

The negative views of President Biden that are so widespread in many parts of the country indicate a difficult path forward for his reelection campaign. Still, polls that put Biden head-to-head with his Republican rival suggest that unfavorable views of former President Donald Trump are also widespread. As of mid-June, 44% of American voters say they would vote for Biden if the election were held today, compared to 43% who say they would vote for Trump, according to Morning Consult. (Here is a look at how Biden and Trump compare on the most important issues.)

Why It Matters

Source: John Moore / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Presidential approval ratings are not a direct indicator of how Americans will vote on Election Day. Still, they offer valuable insight into public sentiment regarding the current administration — and in most of the country President Biden’s approval ratings are underwater. With an election looming, the Biden campaign will likely be targeting states that have historically voted Democratic, but where large shares of voters are dissatisfied with the job he is doing as president.

50. California

Source: Matt Gush / Shutterstock.com

Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 44.1% (14.0% somewhat disapprove; 30.1% strongly disapprove)

44.1% (14.0% somewhat disapprove; 30.1% strongly disapprove) Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 52.5% (27.3% somewhat approve; 25.2% strongly approve)

52.5% (27.3% somewhat approve; 25.2% strongly approve) Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 3.4%

3.4% 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (63.5% Biden, 34.3% Trump)

Biden (63.5% Biden, 34.3% Trump) California’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 54 votes

49. Maryland

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 46.1% (15.5% somewhat disapprove; 30.7% strongly disapprove)

46.1% (15.5% somewhat disapprove; 30.7% strongly disapprove) Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 50.4% (29.9% somewhat approve; 20.5% strongly approve)

50.4% (29.9% somewhat approve; 20.5% strongly approve) Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 3.4%

3.4% 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (65.4% Biden, 32.2% Trump)

Biden (65.4% Biden, 32.2% Trump) Maryland’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 10 votes

48. New York

Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 47.5% (13.5% somewhat disapprove; 34.0% strongly disapprove)

47.5% (13.5% somewhat disapprove; 34.0% strongly disapprove) Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 49.5% (24.9% somewhat approve; 24.5% strongly approve)

49.5% (24.9% somewhat approve; 24.5% strongly approve) Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 3.0%

3.0% 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (60.9% Biden, 37.7% Trump)

Biden (60.9% Biden, 37.7% Trump) New York’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 28 votes

47. Washington

Source: aiisha5 / iStock via Getty Images

Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 47.9% (13.1% somewhat disapprove; 34.9% strongly disapprove)

47.9% (13.1% somewhat disapprove; 34.9% strongly disapprove) Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 48.9% (26.1% somewhat approve; 22.8% strongly approve)

48.9% (26.1% somewhat approve; 22.8% strongly approve) Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 3.2%

3.2% 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (58.0% Biden, 38.8% Trump)

Biden (58.0% Biden, 38.8% Trump) Washington’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 12 votes

46. Massachusetts

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 48.1% (17.4% somewhat disapprove; 30.7% strongly disapprove)

48.1% (17.4% somewhat disapprove; 30.7% strongly disapprove) Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 49.6% (29.8% somewhat approve; 19.8% strongly approve)

49.6% (29.8% somewhat approve; 19.8% strongly approve) Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 2.3%

2.3% 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (65.6% Biden, 32.1% Trump)

Biden (65.6% Biden, 32.1% Trump) Massachusetts’ 2024 electoral college allocation: 11 votes

45. Vermont

Source: DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 50.8% (14.3% somewhat disapprove; 36.5% strongly disapprove)

50.8% (14.3% somewhat disapprove; 36.5% strongly disapprove) Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 49.1% (26.8% somewhat approve; 22.3% strongly approve)

49.1% (26.8% somewhat approve; 22.3% strongly approve) Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 0.1%

0.1% 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (66.1% Biden, 30.7% Trump)

Biden (66.1% Biden, 30.7% Trump) Vermont’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 3 votes

44. Hawaii

Source: okimo / iStock via Getty Images

Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 51.1% (23.3% somewhat disapprove; 27.8% strongly disapprove)

51.1% (23.3% somewhat disapprove; 27.8% strongly disapprove) Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 43.6% (26.9% somewhat approve; 16.7% strongly approve)

43.6% (26.9% somewhat approve; 16.7% strongly approve) Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 5.3%

5.3% 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (63.7% Biden, 34.3% Trump)

Biden (63.7% Biden, 34.3% Trump) Hawaii’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 4 votes

43. New Mexico

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 51.5% (9.4% somewhat disapprove; 42.1% strongly disapprove)

51.5% (9.4% somewhat disapprove; 42.1% strongly disapprove) Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 44.1% (22.2% somewhat approve; 21.9% strongly approve)

44.1% (22.2% somewhat approve; 21.9% strongly approve) Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 4.4%

4.4% 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (54.3% Biden, 43.5% Trump)

Biden (54.3% Biden, 43.5% Trump) New Mexico’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 5 votes

42. Illinois

Source: fotoguy22 / iStock via Getty Images

Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 51.9% (13.8% somewhat disapprove; 38.1% strongly disapprove)

51.9% (13.8% somewhat disapprove; 38.1% strongly disapprove) Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 44.7% (24.4% somewhat approve; 20.3% strongly approve)

44.7% (24.4% somewhat approve; 20.3% strongly approve) Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 3.4%

3.4% 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (57.5% Biden, 40.6% Trump)

Biden (57.5% Biden, 40.6% Trump) Illinois’ 2024 electoral college allocation: 19 votes

41. Connecticut

Source: ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 52.1% (15.8% somewhat disapprove; 36.2% strongly disapprove)

52.1% (15.8% somewhat disapprove; 36.2% strongly disapprove) Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 45.1% (26.4% somewhat approve; 18.7% strongly approve)

45.1% (26.4% somewhat approve; 18.7% strongly approve) Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 2.9%

2.9% 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (59.3% Biden, 39.2% Trump)

Biden (59.3% Biden, 39.2% Trump) Connecticut’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 7 votes

40. New Jersey

Source: Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 52.8% (15.4% somewhat disapprove; 37.4% strongly disapprove)

52.8% (15.4% somewhat disapprove; 37.4% strongly disapprove) Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 44.0% (23.2% somewhat approve; 20.8% strongly approve)

44.0% (23.2% somewhat approve; 20.8% strongly approve) Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 3.2%

3.2% 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (57.3% Biden, 41.4% Trump)

Biden (57.3% Biden, 41.4% Trump) New Jersey’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 14 votes

39. Colorado

Source: milehightraveler / iStock via Getty Images

Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 52.8% (13.0% somewhat disapprove; 39.9% strongly disapprove)

52.8% (13.0% somewhat disapprove; 39.9% strongly disapprove) Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 44.5% (23.3% somewhat approve; 21.2% strongly approve)

44.5% (23.3% somewhat approve; 21.2% strongly approve) Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 2.7%

2.7% 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (55.4% Biden, 41.9% Trump)

Biden (55.4% Biden, 41.9% Trump) Colorado’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 10 votes

38. Delaware

Source: sframephoto / iStock via Getty Images

Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 52.9% (17.4% somewhat disapprove; 35.5% strongly disapprove)

52.9% (17.4% somewhat disapprove; 35.5% strongly disapprove) Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 44.4% (23.4% somewhat approve; 21.0% strongly approve)

44.4% (23.4% somewhat approve; 21.0% strongly approve) Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 2.7%

2.7% 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (58.7% Biden, 39.8% Trump)

Biden (58.7% Biden, 39.8% Trump) Delaware’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 3 votes

37. Alaska

Source: Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 53.8% (13.3% somewhat disapprove; 40.6% strongly disapprove)

53.8% (13.3% somewhat disapprove; 40.6% strongly disapprove) Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 41.3% (24.7% somewhat approve; 16.6% strongly approve)

41.3% (24.7% somewhat approve; 16.6% strongly approve) Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 4.9%

4.9% 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (42.8% Biden, 52.8% Trump)

Trump (42.8% Biden, 52.8% Trump) Alaska’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 3 votes

36. Oregon

Source: 4kodiak / iStock via Getty Images

Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 54.0% (16.1% somewhat disapprove; 37.9% strongly disapprove)

54.0% (16.1% somewhat disapprove; 37.9% strongly disapprove) Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 43.4% (23.8% somewhat approve; 19.6% strongly approve)

43.4% (23.8% somewhat approve; 19.6% strongly approve) Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 2.7%

2.7% 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (56.5% Biden, 40.4% Trump)

Biden (56.5% Biden, 40.4% Trump) Oregon’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 8 votes

35. New Hampshire

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 54.6% (11.5% somewhat disapprove; 43.1% strongly disapprove)

54.6% (11.5% somewhat disapprove; 43.1% strongly disapprove) Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 42.7% (26.4% somewhat approve; 16.3% strongly approve)

42.7% (26.4% somewhat approve; 16.3% strongly approve) Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 2.7%

2.7% 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (52.7% Biden, 45.4% Trump)

Biden (52.7% Biden, 45.4% Trump) New Hampshire’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 4 votes

34. Virginia

Source: ferrantraite / E+ via Getty Images

Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 55.0% (13.9% somewhat disapprove; 41.1% strongly disapprove)

55.0% (13.9% somewhat disapprove; 41.1% strongly disapprove) Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 41.9% (23.9% somewhat approve; 18.1% strongly approve)

41.9% (23.9% somewhat approve; 18.1% strongly approve) Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 3.0%

3.0% 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (54.1% Biden, 44.0% Trump)

Biden (54.1% Biden, 44.0% Trump) Virginia’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 13 votes

33. Rhode Island

Source: sgoodwin4813 / iStock via Getty Images

Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 55.2% (18.4% somewhat disapprove; 36.8% strongly disapprove)

55.2% (18.4% somewhat disapprove; 36.8% strongly disapprove) Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 43.9% (29.1% somewhat approve; 14.8% strongly approve)

43.9% (29.1% somewhat approve; 14.8% strongly approve) Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 0.9%

0.9% 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (59.4% Biden, 38.6% Trump)

Biden (59.4% Biden, 38.6% Trump) Rhode Island’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 4 votes

32. Pennsylvania

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 56.0% (12.6% somewhat disapprove; 43.4% strongly disapprove)

56.0% (12.6% somewhat disapprove; 43.4% strongly disapprove) Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 41.7% (22.7% somewhat approve; 18.9% strongly approve)

41.7% (22.7% somewhat approve; 18.9% strongly approve) Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 2.3%

2.3% 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (50.0% Biden, 48.8% Trump)

Biden (50.0% Biden, 48.8% Trump) Pennsylvania’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 19 votes

31. Georgia

Source: f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 56.1% (12.2% somewhat disapprove; 43.9% strongly disapprove)

56.1% (12.2% somewhat disapprove; 43.9% strongly disapprove) Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 40.8% (22.1% somewhat approve; 18.7% strongly approve)

40.8% (22.1% somewhat approve; 18.7% strongly approve) Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 3.1%

3.1% 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (49.5% Biden, 49.3% Trump)

Biden (49.5% Biden, 49.3% Trump) Georgia’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 16 votes

30. Michigan

Source: 2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 56.3% (15.9% somewhat disapprove; 40.4% strongly disapprove)

56.3% (15.9% somewhat disapprove; 40.4% strongly disapprove) Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 40.8% (23.0% somewhat approve; 17.8% strongly approve)

40.8% (23.0% somewhat approve; 17.8% strongly approve) Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 2.8%

2.8% 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (50.6% Biden, 47.8% Trump)

Biden (50.6% Biden, 47.8% Trump) Michigan’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 15 votes

29. Wisconsin

Source: Walter Bibikow / DigitalVision via Getty Images

Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 56.5% (12.5% somewhat disapprove; 43.9% strongly disapprove)

56.5% (12.5% somewhat disapprove; 43.9% strongly disapprove) Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 40.4% (24.8% somewhat approve; 15.6% strongly approve)

40.4% (24.8% somewhat approve; 15.6% strongly approve) Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 3.1%

3.1% 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (49.4% Biden, 48.8% Trump)

Biden (49.4% Biden, 48.8% Trump) Wisconsin’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 10 votes

28. Minnesota

Source: jimkruger / E+ via Getty Images

Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 56.5% (15.2% somewhat disapprove; 41.3% strongly disapprove)

56.5% (15.2% somewhat disapprove; 41.3% strongly disapprove) Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 40.0% (23.4% somewhat approve; 16.6% strongly approve)

40.0% (23.4% somewhat approve; 16.6% strongly approve) Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 3.5%

3.5% 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (52.4% Biden, 45.3% Trump)

Biden (52.4% Biden, 45.3% Trump) Minnesota’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 10 votes

27. Florida

Source: 2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 56.5% (12.7% somewhat disapprove; 43.8% strongly disapprove)

56.5% (12.7% somewhat disapprove; 43.8% strongly disapprove) Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 40.6% (21.0% somewhat approve; 19.6% strongly approve)

40.6% (21.0% somewhat approve; 19.6% strongly approve) Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 2.8%

2.8% 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (47.9% Biden, 51.2% Trump)

Trump (47.9% Biden, 51.2% Trump) Florida’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 30 votes

26. Arizona

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 57.0% (11.6% somewhat disapprove; 45.5% strongly disapprove)

57.0% (11.6% somewhat disapprove; 45.5% strongly disapprove) Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 40.9% (22.7% somewhat approve; 18.1% strongly approve)

40.9% (22.7% somewhat approve; 18.1% strongly approve) Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 2.1%

2.1% 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (49.4% Biden, 49.1% Trump)

Biden (49.4% Biden, 49.1% Trump) Arizona’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 11 votes

25. North Carolina

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 57.2% (12.6% somewhat disapprove; 44.6% strongly disapprove)

57.2% (12.6% somewhat disapprove; 44.6% strongly disapprove) Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 39.6% (21.4% somewhat approve; 18.2% strongly approve)

39.6% (21.4% somewhat approve; 18.2% strongly approve) Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 3.2%

3.2% 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (48.6% Biden, 49.9% Trump)

Trump (48.6% Biden, 49.9% Trump) North Carolina’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 16 votes

24. Texas

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 57.4% (13.6% somewhat disapprove; 43.8% strongly disapprove)

57.4% (13.6% somewhat disapprove; 43.8% strongly disapprove) Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 39.2% (21.6% somewhat approve; 17.6% strongly approve)

39.2% (21.6% somewhat approve; 17.6% strongly approve) Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 3.3%

3.3% 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (46.5% Biden, 52.1% Trump)

Trump (46.5% Biden, 52.1% Trump) Texas’ 2024 electoral college allocation: 40 votes

23. Nevada

Source: f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 58.7% (13.8% somewhat disapprove; 44.9% strongly disapprove)

58.7% (13.8% somewhat disapprove; 44.9% strongly disapprove) Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 38.4% (20.5% somewhat approve; 17.9% strongly approve)

38.4% (20.5% somewhat approve; 17.9% strongly approve) Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 2.9%

2.9% 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (50.1% Biden, 47.7% Trump)

Biden (50.1% Biden, 47.7% Trump) Nevada’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 6 votes

22. Mississippi

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 60.0% (10.6% somewhat disapprove; 49.3% strongly disapprove)

60.0% (10.6% somewhat disapprove; 49.3% strongly disapprove) Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 35.5% (17.3% somewhat approve; 18.2% strongly approve)

35.5% (17.3% somewhat approve; 18.2% strongly approve) Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 4.5%

4.5% 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (41.1% Biden, 57.6% Trump)

Trump (41.1% Biden, 57.6% Trump) Mississippi’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 6 votes

21. South Carolina

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 60.0% (11.8% somewhat disapprove; 48.2% strongly disapprove)

60.0% (11.8% somewhat disapprove; 48.2% strongly disapprove) Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 36.3% (22.4% somewhat approve; 14.0% strongly approve)

36.3% (22.4% somewhat approve; 14.0% strongly approve) Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 3.6%

3.6% 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (43.4% Biden, 55.1% Trump)

Trump (43.4% Biden, 55.1% Trump) South Carolina’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 9 votes

20. Maine

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 60.3% (15.4% somewhat disapprove; 44.8% strongly disapprove)

60.3% (15.4% somewhat disapprove; 44.8% strongly disapprove) Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 38.0% (24.0% somewhat approve; 14.0% strongly approve)

38.0% (24.0% somewhat approve; 14.0% strongly approve) Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 1.8%

1.8% 2020 presidential election winner: Biden (53.1% Biden, 44.0% Trump)

Biden (53.1% Biden, 44.0% Trump) Maine’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 4 votes

19. Iowa

Source: pabradyphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 61.8% (11.6% somewhat disapprove; 50.2% strongly disapprove)

61.8% (11.6% somewhat disapprove; 50.2% strongly disapprove) Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 35.6% (21.5% somewhat approve; 14.1% strongly approve)

35.6% (21.5% somewhat approve; 14.1% strongly approve) Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 2.6%

2.6% 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (44.9% Biden, 53.1% Trump)

Trump (44.9% Biden, 53.1% Trump) Iowa’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 6 votes

18. Louisiana

Source: f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 61.9% (13.3% somewhat disapprove; 48.5% strongly disapprove)

61.9% (13.3% somewhat disapprove; 48.5% strongly disapprove) Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 34.3% (18.4% somewhat approve; 15.9% strongly approve)

34.3% (18.4% somewhat approve; 15.9% strongly approve) Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 3.8%

3.8% 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (39.9% Biden, 58.5% Trump)

Trump (39.9% Biden, 58.5% Trump) Louisiana’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 8 votes

17. Kansas

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 62.1% (14.6% somewhat disapprove; 47.5% strongly disapprove)

62.1% (14.6% somewhat disapprove; 47.5% strongly disapprove) Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 34.9% (19.4% somewhat approve; 15.6% strongly approve)

34.9% (19.4% somewhat approve; 15.6% strongly approve) Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 3.0%

3.0% 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (41.6% Biden, 56.2% Trump)

Trump (41.6% Biden, 56.2% Trump) Kansas’ 2024 electoral college allocation: 6 votes

16. Ohio

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 62.3% (15.1% somewhat disapprove; 47.1% strongly disapprove)

62.3% (15.1% somewhat disapprove; 47.1% strongly disapprove) Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 34.7% (18.8% somewhat approve; 16.0% strongly approve)

34.7% (18.8% somewhat approve; 16.0% strongly approve) Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 3.0%

3.0% 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (45.2% Biden, 53.3% Trump)

Trump (45.2% Biden, 53.3% Trump) Ohio’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 17 votes

15. Montana

Source: peeterv / iStock via Getty Images

Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 63.0% (9.7% somewhat disapprove; 53.3% strongly disapprove)

63.0% (9.7% somewhat disapprove; 53.3% strongly disapprove) Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 34.9% (19.9% somewhat approve; 15.0% strongly approve)

34.9% (19.9% somewhat approve; 15.0% strongly approve) Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 2.1%

2.1% 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (40.5% Biden, 56.9% Trump)

Trump (40.5% Biden, 56.9% Trump) Montana’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 4 votes

14. Indiana

Source: Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 64.1% (13.9% somewhat disapprove; 50.2% strongly disapprove)

64.1% (13.9% somewhat disapprove; 50.2% strongly disapprove) Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 32.7% (20.2% somewhat approve; 12.5% strongly approve)

32.7% (20.2% somewhat approve; 12.5% strongly approve) Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 3.2%

3.2% 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (41.0% Biden, 57.0% Trump)

Trump (41.0% Biden, 57.0% Trump) Indiana’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 11 votes

13. Missouri

Source: f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 64.2% (13.7% somewhat disapprove; 50.5% strongly disapprove)

64.2% (13.7% somewhat disapprove; 50.5% strongly disapprove) Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 33.0% (19.1% somewhat approve; 13.8% strongly approve)

33.0% (19.1% somewhat approve; 13.8% strongly approve) Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 2.8%

2.8% 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (41.4% Biden, 56.8% Trump)

Trump (41.4% Biden, 56.8% Trump) Missouri’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 10 votes

12. Tennessee

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 64.6% (13.1% somewhat disapprove; 51.6% strongly disapprove)

64.6% (13.1% somewhat disapprove; 51.6% strongly disapprove) Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 32.5% (18.5% somewhat approve; 14.0% strongly approve)

32.5% (18.5% somewhat approve; 14.0% strongly approve) Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 2.8%

2.8% 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (37.5% Biden, 60.7% Trump)

Trump (37.5% Biden, 60.7% Trump) Tennessee’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 11 votes

11. Idaho

Source: vkbhat / E+ via Getty Images

Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 65.1% (9.0% somewhat disapprove; 56.0% strongly disapprove)

65.1% (9.0% somewhat disapprove; 56.0% strongly disapprove) Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 30.6% (19.0% somewhat approve; 11.7% strongly approve)

30.6% (19.0% somewhat approve; 11.7% strongly approve) Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 4.3%

4.3% 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (33.1% Biden, 63.9% Trump)

Trump (33.1% Biden, 63.9% Trump) Idaho’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 4 votes

10. Alabama

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 65.2% (11.5% somewhat disapprove; 53.7% strongly disapprove)

65.2% (11.5% somewhat disapprove; 53.7% strongly disapprove) Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 31.4% (15.9% somewhat approve; 15.5% strongly approve)

31.4% (15.9% somewhat approve; 15.5% strongly approve) Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 3.3%

3.3% 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (36.6% Biden, 62.0% Trump)

Trump (36.6% Biden, 62.0% Trump) Alabama’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 9 votes

9. Utah

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 65.3% (15.6% somewhat disapprove; 49.7% strongly disapprove)

65.3% (15.6% somewhat disapprove; 49.7% strongly disapprove) Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 30.2% (19.9% somewhat approve; 10.3% strongly approve)

30.2% (19.9% somewhat approve; 10.3% strongly approve) Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 4.6%

4.6% 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (37.6% Biden, 58.1% Trump)

Trump (37.6% Biden, 58.1% Trump) Utah’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 6 votes

8. Arkansas

Source: ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 65.6% (10.0% somewhat disapprove; 55.6% strongly disapprove)

65.6% (10.0% somewhat disapprove; 55.6% strongly disapprove) Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 31.1% (16.3% somewhat approve; 14.8% strongly approve)

31.1% (16.3% somewhat approve; 14.8% strongly approve) Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 3.3%

3.3% 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (34.8% Biden, 62.4% Trump)

Trump (34.8% Biden, 62.4% Trump) Arkansas’ 2024 electoral college allocation: 6 votes

7. Nebraska

Source: Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 68.8% (17.2% somewhat disapprove; 51.6% strongly disapprove)

68.8% (17.2% somewhat disapprove; 51.6% strongly disapprove) Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 29.3% (17.9% somewhat approve; 11.4% strongly approve)

29.3% (17.9% somewhat approve; 11.4% strongly approve) Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 2.0%

2.0% 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (39.4% Biden, 58.5% Trump)

Trump (39.4% Biden, 58.5% Trump) Nebraska’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 5 votes

6. Kentucky

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 68.9% (14.2% somewhat disapprove; 54.7% strongly disapprove)

68.9% (14.2% somewhat disapprove; 54.7% strongly disapprove) Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 28.7% (16.0% somewhat approve; 12.7% strongly approve)

28.7% (16.0% somewhat approve; 12.7% strongly approve) Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 2.4%

2.4% 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (36.2% Biden, 62.1% Trump)

Trump (36.2% Biden, 62.1% Trump) Kentucky’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 8 votes

5. South Dakota

Source: peeterv / iStock via Getty Images

Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 70.1% (12.7% somewhat disapprove; 57.4% strongly disapprove)

70.1% (12.7% somewhat disapprove; 57.4% strongly disapprove) Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 27.7% (16.9% somewhat approve; 10.8% strongly approve)

27.7% (16.9% somewhat approve; 10.8% strongly approve) Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 2.2%

2.2% 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (35.6% Biden, 61.8% Trump)

Trump (35.6% Biden, 61.8% Trump) South Dakota’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 3 votes

4. Oklahoma

Source: raksyBH / iStock via Getty Images

Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 70.7% (11.7% somewhat disapprove; 59.0% strongly disapprove)

70.7% (11.7% somewhat disapprove; 59.0% strongly disapprove) Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 26.7% (15.4% somewhat approve; 11.4% strongly approve)

26.7% (15.4% somewhat approve; 11.4% strongly approve) Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 2.6%

2.6% 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (32.3% Biden, 65.4% Trump)

Trump (32.3% Biden, 65.4% Trump) Oklahoma’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 7 votes

3. North Dakota

Source: pabradyphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 71.7% (12.7% somewhat disapprove; 59.0% strongly disapprove)

71.7% (12.7% somewhat disapprove; 59.0% strongly disapprove) Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 25.0% (16.4% somewhat approve; 8.7% strongly approve)

25.0% (16.4% somewhat approve; 8.7% strongly approve) Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 3.3%

3.3% 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (31.8% Biden, 65.1% Trump)

Trump (31.8% Biden, 65.1% Trump) North Dakota’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 3 votes

2. West Virginia

Source: Wirestock / iStock via Getty Images

Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 73.8% (11.8% somewhat disapprove; 62.0% strongly disapprove)

73.8% (11.8% somewhat disapprove; 62.0% strongly disapprove) Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 23.9% (15.3% somewhat approve; 8.6% strongly approve)

23.9% (15.3% somewhat approve; 8.6% strongly approve) Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 2.3%

2.3% 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (29.7% Biden, 68.6% Trump)

Trump (29.7% Biden, 68.6% Trump) West Virginia’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 4 votes

1. Wyoming

Source: JTSorrell / E+ via Getty Images

Voters who disapprove of Biden’s presidency: 81.6% (15.7% somewhat disapprove; 66.0% strongly disapprove)

81.6% (15.7% somewhat disapprove; 66.0% strongly disapprove) Voters who approve of Biden’s presidency: 18.3% (8.1% somewhat approve; 10.2% strongly approve)

18.3% (8.1% somewhat approve; 10.2% strongly approve) Voters with no opinion of Biden’s presidency: 0.1%

0.1% 2020 presidential election winner: Trump (26.6% Biden, 69.9% Trump)

Trump (26.6% Biden, 69.9% Trump) Wyoming’s 2024 electoral college allocation: 3 votes