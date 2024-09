Every Republican Stronghold in Louisiana Drew Angerer / Getty Images News via Getty Images

This election cycle, Harris and Trump campaigns are focusing their resources on a handful of key swing-states, where the election will likely be decided.

In most of the rest of the country, including Louisiana, the outcome of the race is effectively predetermined.

Louisiana’s status as a Republican stronghold is evidenced, in part, by historical voting patterns in several deep-red parishes.

Election Day is less than 50 days away, and the two major party candidates — Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump — are locked in a very close race. According to a New York Times analysis of national polls, Harris is currently leading her opponent, with support from 49% of voters compared to Trump’s 47%. These numbers are expected to shift in the coming weeks, but even if Harris maintains her slim advantage in the national polls, a Democratic victory is by no means guaranteed. (Here is a look at which Americans are most likely to vote for Kamala Harris.)

As has been the case in other recent presidential elections, the outcome of the 2024 race will likely come down to a handful of closely contested swing states. This election cycle, the most competitive states, where both campaigns are focusing their resources, are Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. In these places, the candidates are polling so closely that either one has a reasonable chance of winning in November. (This is how Trump and Harris are polling in every key swing state.)

In stark contrast to these battleground states, most other states are considered a virtual lock for either Trump or Harris. Based on current polling results, political affiliation of the electorate, and historical voting patterns, Louisiana is one of these states. According to official records from the Federal Election Commission, the last time Louisiana went to a Democratic candidate was in 1996, when Democrat Bill Clinton defeated Bob Dole, a Republican.

Louisiana’s status as a Republican stronghold is driven by voters in certain parts of the state. There are 40 parishes in Louisiana where, over the last four presidential elections, an average of at least 60% of voters have cast a ballot for the Republican candidate.

If historical patterns hold up this election year, these same parishes will help deliver Louisiana and its 8 electoral votes to Trump in November 2024. All historical, parish-level, voting statistics are from the MIT Election Data and Science Lab’s County Presidential Election Returns 2000-2020 database, as compiled in the Harvard Dataverse, V13.

These are the most Republican parishes in Louisiana.

Why It Matters

Because of the electoral college system, the outcome of presidential elections often comes down to voters in just a handful of closely contested states. In contrast to these battleground states, most of the country has reliably voted either Democratic or Republican in recent presidential elections. These states include Louisiana, which, barring any unforeseen shake ups in the race, is all but guaranteed to go to Trump in 2024. Outcomes in states like Louisiana are driven, in part, by party strongholds at the county or parish level.

40. Concordia Parish

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 38.4% Democratic; 60.5% Republican

38.4% Democratic; 60.5% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 36.0% Democrat (Joe Biden); 62.9% Republican (Donald Trump)

36.0% Democrat (Joe Biden); 62.9% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 36.9% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 61.7% Republican (Donald Trump)

36.9% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 61.7% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 40.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 58.1% Republican (Mitt Romney)

40.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 58.1% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 39.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 59.5% Republican (John McCain)

39.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 59.5% Republican (John McCain) Parish population: 18,677

39. St. Mary Parish

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 37.7% Democratic; 60.7% Republican

37.7% Democratic; 60.7% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 34.7% Democrat (Joe Biden); 63.9% Republican (Donald Trump)

34.7% Democrat (Joe Biden); 63.9% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 35.2% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 62.8% Republican (Donald Trump)

35.2% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 62.8% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 40.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 58.7% Republican (Mitt Romney)

40.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 58.7% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 40.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 57.6% Republican (John McCain)

40.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 57.6% Republican (John McCain) Parish population: 49,114

38. Ouachita Parish

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 37.3% Democratic; 61.1% Republican

37.3% Democratic; 61.1% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 37.5% Democrat (Joe Biden); 61.1% Republican (Donald Trump)

37.5% Democrat (Joe Biden); 61.1% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 35.9% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 61.4% Republican (Donald Trump)

35.9% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 61.4% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 38.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 59.8% Republican (Mitt Romney)

38.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 59.8% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 36.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 62.1% Republican (John McCain)

36.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 62.1% Republican (John McCain) Parish population: 159,585

37. Iberia Parish

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 35.2% Democratic; 63.1% Republican

35.2% Democratic; 63.1% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 33.7% Democrat (Joe Biden); 65.0% Republican (Donald Trump)

33.7% Democrat (Joe Biden); 65.0% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 33.0% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 64.4% Republican (Donald Trump)

33.0% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 64.4% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 36.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 62.6% Republican (Mitt Romney)

36.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 62.6% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 37.7% Democrat (Barack Obama); 60.7% Republican (John McCain)

37.7% Democrat (Barack Obama); 60.7% Republican (John McCain) Parish population: 69,958

36. Webster Parish

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 35.4% Democratic; 63.2% Republican

35.4% Democratic; 63.2% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 33.9% Democrat (Joe Biden); 64.9% Republican (Donald Trump)

33.9% Democrat (Joe Biden); 64.9% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 34.5% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 63.6% Republican (Donald Trump)

34.5% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 63.6% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 36.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 61.9% Republican (Mitt Romney)

36.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 61.9% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 36.2% Democrat (Barack Obama); 62.5% Republican (John McCain)

36.2% Democrat (Barack Obama); 62.5% Republican (John McCain) Parish population: 36,761

35. St. Martin Parish

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 34.7% Democratic; 63.6% Republican

34.7% Democratic; 63.6% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 31.2% Democrat (Joe Biden); 67.3% Republican (Donald Trump)

31.2% Democrat (Joe Biden); 67.3% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 32.1% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 65.5% Republican (Donald Trump)

32.1% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 65.5% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 37.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 61.5% Republican (Mitt Romney)

37.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 61.5% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 38.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 59.6% Republican (John McCain)

38.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 59.6% Republican (John McCain) Parish population: 51,856

34. St. Charles Parish

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 33.9% Democratic; 63.8% Republican

33.9% Democratic; 63.8% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 34.4% Democrat (Joe Biden); 63.9% Republican (Donald Trump)

34.4% Democrat (Joe Biden); 63.9% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 32.7% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 63.5% Republican (Donald Trump)

32.7% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 63.5% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 35.1% Democrat (Barack Obama); 62.9% Republican (Mitt Romney)

35.1% Democrat (Barack Obama); 62.9% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 33.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 64.8% Republican (John McCain)

33.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 64.8% Republican (John McCain) Parish population: 52,191

33. Calcasieu Parish

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 33.6% Democratic; 64.0% Republican

33.6% Democratic; 64.0% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 31.4% Democrat (Joe Biden); 66.6% Republican (Donald Trump)

31.4% Democrat (Joe Biden); 66.6% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 31.4% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 64.7% Republican (Donald Trump)

31.4% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 64.7% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 34.7% Democrat (Barack Obama); 63.4% Republican (Mitt Romney)

34.7% Democrat (Barack Obama); 63.4% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 36.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 61.4% Republican (John McCain)

36.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 61.4% Republican (John McCain) Parish population: 210,770

32. Richland Parish

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 34.4% Democratic; 64.4% Republican

34.4% Democratic; 64.4% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 32.4% Democrat (Joe Biden); 66.5% Republican (Donald Trump)

32.4% Democrat (Joe Biden); 66.5% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 32.9% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 65.5% Republican (Donald Trump)

32.9% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 65.5% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 36.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 62.7% Republican (Mitt Romney)

36.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 62.7% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 36.1% Democrat (Barack Obama); 62.6% Republican (John McCain)

36.1% Democrat (Barack Obama); 62.6% Republican (John McCain) Parish population: 20,028

31. Rapides Parish

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 33.7% Democratic; 64.4% Republican

33.7% Democratic; 64.4% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 33.1% Democrat (Joe Biden); 65.1% Republican (Donald Trump)

33.1% Democrat (Joe Biden); 65.1% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 32.2% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 64.8% Republican (Donald Trump)

32.2% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 64.8% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 34.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 64.1% Republican (Mitt Romney)

34.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 64.1% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 35.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 63.6% Republican (John McCain)

35.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 63.6% Republican (John McCain) Parish population: 129,536

30. Tangipahoa Parish

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 33.5% Democratic; 64.6% Republican

33.5% Democratic; 64.6% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 32.8% Democrat (Joe Biden); 65.6% Republican (Donald Trump)

32.8% Democrat (Joe Biden); 65.6% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 32.2% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 64.8% Republican (Donald Trump)

32.2% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 64.8% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 35.4% Democrat (Barack Obama); 63.1% Republican (Mitt Romney)

35.4% Democrat (Barack Obama); 63.1% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 33.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 64.7% Republican (John McCain)

33.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 64.7% Republican (John McCain) Parish population: 133,953

29. Lafayette Parish

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 32.9% Democratic; 64.6% Republican

32.9% Democratic; 64.6% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 34.7% Democrat (Joe Biden); 63.3% Republican (Donald Trump)

34.7% Democrat (Joe Biden); 63.3% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 31.0% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 64.6% Republican (Donald Trump)

31.0% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 64.6% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 32.2% Democrat (Barack Obama); 65.9% Republican (Mitt Romney)

32.2% Democrat (Barack Obama); 65.9% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 33.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 64.9% Republican (John McCain)

33.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 64.9% Republican (John McCain) Parish population: 243,175

28. St. Bernard Parish

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 32.3% Democratic; 64.9% Republican

32.3% Democratic; 64.9% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 34.8% Democrat (Joe Biden); 63.3% Republican (Donald Trump)

34.8% Democrat (Joe Biden); 63.3% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 31.4% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 64.7% Republican (Donald Trump)

31.4% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 64.7% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 36.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 60.9% Republican (Mitt Romney)

36.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 60.9% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 25.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 71.2% Republican (John McCain)

25.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 71.2% Republican (John McCain) Parish population: 44,038

27. Avoyelles Parish

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 33.0% Democratic; 65.0% Republican

33.0% Democratic; 65.0% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 28.8% Democrat (Joe Biden); 69.6% Republican (Donald Trump)

28.8% Democrat (Joe Biden); 69.6% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 30.4% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 67.3% Republican (Donald Trump)

30.4% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 67.3% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 35.7% Democrat (Barack Obama); 62.6% Republican (Mitt Romney)

35.7% Democrat (Barack Obama); 62.6% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 37.4% Democrat (Barack Obama); 60.4% Republican (John McCain)

37.4% Democrat (Barack Obama); 60.4% Republican (John McCain) Parish population: 39,529

26. Plaquemines Parish

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 32.5% Democratic; 65.5% Republican

32.5% Democratic; 65.5% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 31.0% Democrat (Joe Biden); 67.3% Republican (Donald Trump)

31.0% Democrat (Joe Biden); 67.3% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 31.7% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 65.3% Republican (Donald Trump)

31.7% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 65.3% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 35.1% Democrat (Barack Obama); 63.2% Republican (Mitt Romney)

35.1% Democrat (Barack Obama); 63.2% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 32.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 66.0% Republican (John McCain)

32.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 66.0% Republican (John McCain) Parish population: 23,305

25. Ascension Parish

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 31.6% Democratic; 66.1% Republican

31.6% Democratic; 66.1% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 32.7% Democrat (Joe Biden); 65.3% Republican (Donald Trump)

32.7% Democrat (Joe Biden); 65.3% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 30.1% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 66.1% Republican (Donald Trump)

30.1% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 66.1% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 32.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 66.3% Republican (Mitt Romney)

32.0% Democrat (Barack Obama); 66.3% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 31.4% Democrat (Barack Obama); 67.1% Republican (John McCain)

31.4% Democrat (Barack Obama); 67.1% Republican (John McCain) Parish population: 126,973

24. Washington Parish

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 32.2% Democratic; 66.2% Republican

32.2% Democratic; 66.2% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 30.6% Democrat (Joe Biden); 68.2% Republican (Donald Trump)

30.6% Democrat (Joe Biden); 68.2% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 30.6% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 67.4% Republican (Donald Trump)

30.6% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 67.4% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 34.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 63.5% Republican (Mitt Romney)

34.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 63.5% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 32.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 65.6% Republican (John McCain)

32.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 65.6% Republican (John McCain) Parish population: 45,514

23. Evangeline Parish

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 31.5% Democratic; 66.7% Republican

31.5% Democratic; 66.7% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 27.0% Democrat (Joe Biden); 71.7% Republican (Donald Trump)

27.0% Democrat (Joe Biden); 71.7% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 28.3% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 69.6% Republican (Donald Trump)

28.3% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 69.6% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 33.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 64.6% Republican (Mitt Romney)

33.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 64.6% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 36.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 61.3% Republican (John McCain)

36.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 61.3% Republican (John McCain) Parish population: 32,335

22. Jackson Parish

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 29.8% Democratic; 68.8% Republican

29.8% Democratic; 68.8% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 28.1% Democrat (Joe Biden); 70.7% Republican (Donald Trump)

28.1% Democrat (Joe Biden); 70.7% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 28.7% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 69.3% Republican (Donald Trump)

28.7% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 69.3% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 30.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 68.2% Republican (Mitt Romney)

30.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 68.2% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 31.7% Democrat (Barack Obama); 67.1% Republican (John McCain)

31.7% Democrat (Barack Obama); 67.1% Republican (John McCain) Parish population: 15,093

21. Catahoula Parish

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 29.6% Democratic; 69.3% Republican

29.6% Democratic; 69.3% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 26.1% Democrat (Joe Biden); 72.9% Republican (Donald Trump)

26.1% Democrat (Joe Biden); 72.9% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 27.2% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 71.6% Republican (Donald Trump)

27.2% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 71.6% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 33.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 65.4% Republican (Mitt Romney)

33.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 65.4% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 31.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 66.7% Republican (John McCain)

31.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 66.7% Republican (John McCain) Parish population: 8,895

20. Franklin Parish

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 29.4% Democratic; 69.3% Republican

29.4% Democratic; 69.3% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 27.3% Democrat (Joe Biden); 71.7% Republican (Donald Trump)

27.3% Democrat (Joe Biden); 71.7% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 27.4% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 71.1% Republican (Donald Trump)

27.4% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 71.1% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 31.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 67.4% Republican (Mitt Romney)

31.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 67.4% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 31.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 67.1% Republican (John McCain)

31.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 67.1% Republican (John McCain) Parish population: 19,752

19. Bossier Parish

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 27.1% Democratic; 71.0% Republican

27.1% Democratic; 71.0% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 28.7% Democrat (Joe Biden); 69.7% Republican (Donald Trump)

28.7% Democrat (Joe Biden); 69.7% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 25.4% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 71.2% Republican (Donald Trump)

25.4% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 71.2% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 26.7% Democrat (Barack Obama); 72.0% Republican (Mitt Romney)

26.7% Democrat (Barack Obama); 72.0% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 27.7% Democrat (Barack Obama); 71.4% Republican (John McCain)

27.7% Democrat (Barack Obama); 71.4% Republican (John McCain) Parish population: 128,877

18. Winn Parish

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 27.6% Democratic; 71.0% Republican

27.6% Democratic; 71.0% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 24.8% Democrat (Joe Biden); 74.2% Republican (Donald Trump)

24.8% Democrat (Joe Biden); 74.2% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 25.8% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 72.3% Republican (Donald Trump)

25.8% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 72.3% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 29.4% Democrat (Barack Obama); 69.5% Republican (Mitt Romney)

29.4% Democrat (Barack Obama); 69.5% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 30.2% Democrat (Barack Obama); 68.4% Republican (John McCain)

30.2% Democrat (Barack Obama); 68.4% Republican (John McCain) Parish population: 13,665

17. Terrebonne Parish

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 26.3% Democratic; 71.6% Republican

26.3% Democratic; 71.6% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 24.2% Democrat (Joe Biden); 74.3% Republican (Donald Trump)

24.2% Democrat (Joe Biden); 74.3% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 24.3% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 72.7% Republican (Donald Trump)

24.3% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 72.7% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 28.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 69.7% Republican (Mitt Romney)

28.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 69.7% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 28.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 69.3% Republican (John McCain)

28.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 69.3% Republican (John McCain) Parish population: 108,862

16. Allen Parish

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 25.7% Democratic; 72.1% Republican

25.7% Democratic; 72.1% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 21.5% Democrat (Joe Biden); 77.2% Republican (Donald Trump)

21.5% Democrat (Joe Biden); 77.2% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 22.8% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 74.3% Republican (Donald Trump)

22.8% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 74.3% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 28.1% Democrat (Barack Obama); 69.8% Republican (Mitt Romney)

28.1% Democrat (Barack Obama); 69.8% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 30.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 66.9% Republican (John McCain)

30.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 66.9% Republican (John McCain) Parish population: 22,798

15. Union Parish

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 26.4% Democratic; 72.2% Republican

26.4% Democratic; 72.2% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 23.7% Democrat (Joe Biden); 75.1% Republican (Donald Trump)

23.7% Democrat (Joe Biden); 75.1% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 24.7% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 73.2% Republican (Donald Trump)

24.7% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 73.2% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 28.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 70.2% Republican (Mitt Romney)

28.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 70.2% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 28.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 70.1% Republican (John McCain)

28.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 70.1% Republican (John McCain) Parish population: 21,049

14. St. Tammany Parish

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 23.8% Democratic; 73.6% Republican

23.8% Democratic; 73.6% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 26.9% Democrat (Joe Biden); 71.1% Republican (Donald Trump)

26.9% Democrat (Joe Biden); 71.1% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 22.3% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 73.1% Republican (Donald Trump)

22.3% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 73.1% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 22.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 75.0% Republican (Mitt Romney)

22.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 75.0% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 22.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 75.8% Republican (John McCain)

22.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 75.8% Republican (John McCain) Parish population: 266,168

13. Jefferson Davis Parish

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 24.3% Democratic; 73.6% Republican

24.3% Democratic; 73.6% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 21.6% Democrat (Joe Biden); 77.0% Republican (Donald Trump)

21.6% Democrat (Joe Biden); 77.0% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 21.6% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 75.5% Republican (Donald Trump)

21.6% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 75.5% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 25.4% Democrat (Barack Obama); 72.9% Republican (Mitt Romney)

25.4% Democrat (Barack Obama); 72.9% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 29.1% Democrat (Barack Obama); 68.7% Republican (John McCain)

29.1% Democrat (Barack Obama); 68.7% Republican (John McCain) Parish population: 32,277

12. Lafourche Parish

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 22.2% Democratic; 75.4% Republican

22.2% Democratic; 75.4% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 19.1% Democrat (Joe Biden); 79.4% Republican (Donald Trump)

19.1% Democrat (Joe Biden); 79.4% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 20.2% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 76.7% Republican (Donald Trump)

20.2% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 76.7% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 24.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 73.2% Republican (Mitt Romney)

24.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 73.2% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 25.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 71.5% Republican (John McCain)

25.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 71.5% Republican (John McCain) Parish population: 97,220

11. Acadia Parish

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 22.6% Democratic; 75.8% Republican

22.6% Democratic; 75.8% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 19.1% Democrat (Joe Biden); 79.5% Republican (Donald Trump)

19.1% Democrat (Joe Biden); 79.5% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 20.6% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 77.3% Republican (Donald Trump)

20.6% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 77.3% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 24.4% Democrat (Barack Obama); 74.3% Republican (Mitt Romney)

24.4% Democrat (Barack Obama); 74.3% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 26.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 72.0% Republican (John McCain)

26.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 72.0% Republican (John McCain) Parish population: 57,674

10. Vermilion Parish

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 21.3% Democratic; 76.8% Republican

21.3% Democratic; 76.8% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 18.3% Democrat (Joe Biden); 80.3% Republican (Donald Trump)

18.3% Democrat (Joe Biden); 80.3% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 18.9% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 78.3% Republican (Donald Trump)

18.9% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 78.3% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 22.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 75.7% Republican (Mitt Romney)

22.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 75.7% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 25.2% Democrat (Barack Obama); 72.8% Republican (John McCain)

25.2% Democrat (Barack Obama); 72.8% Republican (John McCain) Parish population: 57,202

9. Sabine Parish

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 19.6% Democratic; 78.9% Republican

19.6% Democratic; 78.9% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 16.3% Democrat (Joe Biden); 82.8% Republican (Donald Trump)

16.3% Democrat (Joe Biden); 82.8% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 17.4% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 80.5% Republican (Donald Trump)

17.4% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 80.5% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 21.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 77.0% Republican (Mitt Romney)

21.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 77.0% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 23.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 74.9% Republican (John McCain)

23.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 74.9% Republican (John McCain) Parish population: 22,209

8. Vernon Parish

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 18.8% Democratic; 79.2% Republican

18.8% Democratic; 79.2% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 16.8% Democrat (Joe Biden); 81.7% Republican (Donald Trump)

16.8% Democrat (Joe Biden); 81.7% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 16.0% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 81.0% Republican (Donald Trump)

16.0% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 81.0% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 20.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 77.8% Republican (Mitt Romney)

20.3% Democrat (Barack Obama); 77.8% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 22.4% Democrat (Barack Obama); 75.8% Republican (John McCain)

22.4% Democrat (Barack Obama); 75.8% Republican (John McCain) Parish population: 48,452

7. Caldwell Parish

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 19.2% Democratic; 79.4% Republican

19.2% Democratic; 79.4% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 15.6% Democrat (Joe Biden); 83.5% Republican (Donald Trump)

15.6% Democrat (Joe Biden); 83.5% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 16.8% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 81.5% Republican (Donald Trump)

16.8% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 81.5% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 21.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 77.2% Republican (Mitt Romney)

21.5% Democrat (Barack Obama); 77.2% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 22.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 75.5% Republican (John McCain)

22.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 75.5% Republican (John McCain) Parish population: 9,658

6. Beauregard Parish

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 18.1% Democratic; 79.8% Republican

18.1% Democratic; 79.8% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 15.5% Democrat (Joe Biden); 83.0% Republican (Donald Trump)

15.5% Democrat (Joe Biden); 83.0% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 15.9% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 81.2% Republican (Donald Trump)

15.9% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 81.2% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 19.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 78.1% Republican (Mitt Romney)

19.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 78.1% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 21.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 76.2% Republican (John McCain)

21.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 76.2% Republican (John McCain) Parish population: 36,553

5. West Carroll Parish

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 16.3% Democratic; 82.5% Republican

16.3% Democratic; 82.5% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 14.1% Democrat (Joe Biden); 85.5% Republican (Donald Trump)

14.1% Democrat (Joe Biden); 85.5% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 15.0% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 83.4% Republican (Donald Trump)

15.0% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 83.4% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 18.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 79.8% Republican (Mitt Romney)

18.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 79.8% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 17.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 81.1% Republican (John McCain)

17.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 81.1% Republican (John McCain) Parish population: 9,800

4. Grant Parish

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 14.8% Democratic; 83.3% Republican

14.8% Democratic; 83.3% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 12.3% Democrat (Joe Biden); 86.4% Republican (Donald Trump)

12.3% Democrat (Joe Biden); 86.4% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 13.4% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 84.0% Republican (Donald Trump)

13.4% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 84.0% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 16.4% Democrat (Barack Obama); 81.7% Republican (Mitt Romney)

16.4% Democrat (Barack Obama); 81.7% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 17.2% Democrat (Barack Obama); 80.7% Republican (John McCain)

17.2% Democrat (Barack Obama); 80.7% Republican (John McCain) Parish population: 22,185

3. Livingston Parish

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 13.3% Democratic; 84.5% Republican

13.3% Democratic; 84.5% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 14.2% Democrat (Joe Biden); 84.1% Republican (Donald Trump)

14.2% Democrat (Joe Biden); 84.1% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 12.0% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 84.6% Republican (Donald Trump)

12.0% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 84.6% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 13.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 84.2% Republican (Mitt Romney)

13.8% Democrat (Barack Obama); 84.2% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 13.1% Democrat (Barack Obama); 85.0% Republican (John McCain)

13.1% Democrat (Barack Obama); 85.0% Republican (John McCain) Parish population: 143,425

2. Cameron Parish

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 10.9% Democratic; 86.9% Republican

10.9% Democratic; 86.9% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 8.0% Democrat (Joe Biden); 90.9% Republican (Donald Trump)

8.0% Democrat (Joe Biden); 90.9% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 8.7% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 88.2% Republican (Donald Trump)

8.7% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 88.2% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 10.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 87.1% Republican (Mitt Romney)

10.9% Democrat (Barack Obama); 87.1% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 16.1% Democrat (Barack Obama); 81.4% Republican (John McCain)

16.1% Democrat (Barack Obama); 81.4% Republican (John McCain) Parish population: 5,447

1. La Salle Parish

Average popular vote split in last 4 presidential elections: 10.7% Democratic; 87.9% Republican

10.7% Democratic; 87.9% Republican Popular vote split in 2020 election: 9.0% Democrat (Joe Biden); 90.1% Republican (Donald Trump)

9.0% Democrat (Joe Biden); 90.1% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2016 election: 9.2% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 88.8% Republican (Donald Trump)

9.2% Democrat (Hillary Clinton); 88.8% Republican (Donald Trump) Popular vote split in 2012 election: 11.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 87.1% Republican (Mitt Romney)

11.6% Democrat (Barack Obama); 87.1% Republican (Mitt Romney) Popular vote split in 2008 election: 13.1% Democrat (Barack Obama); 85.5% Republican (John McCain)

13.1% Democrat (Barack Obama); 85.5% Republican (John McCain) Parish population: 14,764

