President Trump has seen his approval numbers slip in the first few months of his second term.
However, many of the administration’s controversial policies that have chipped away at Trump’s popularity may have also found some support among an unlikely group – Americans who voted for Kamala Harris in 2024.
On Election Day 2024, Donald Trump won both the electoral college and the popular vote. Defeating his Democratic opponent Kamala Harris in every swing state – and by some 2.4 million votes nationwide – Trump was sworn in for a second term in January 2025. In the months since, Trump has leveraged his November victory as a popular mandate to implement his policies — many of which cut against Republican orthodoxy, lack any semblance of bi-partisan compromise, and have upended the status quo in Washington, D.C.
The onslaught of controversy surrounding the Trump administration has fueled a decline in the president’s popularity. According to Morning Consult, a public opinion research company, Trump’s approval rating fell from 52% to 46% between late January and early May 2025. The Americans who now disapprove of the job Trump is doing as president include nearly 5 million voters who supported him at the polls in November. (Here is a look at the Americans who are most likely to approve of the Trump administration so far.)
However, the president’s waning popularity, and the partial erosion of his political base, bely another, perhaps surprising, trend – namely, a shift in public opinion among millions of Americans who voted for Harris. Even though the vast majority of voters who supported Harris in the November election disapprove of President Trump, virtually every state in the country is home to thousands of Harris voters who now approve of the job Trump is doing as president.
Using survey data from Morning Consult, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states where the most people wish they had voted for Trump. States are ranked on the share of residents who voted for Harris in November 2024 and now approve of the job Trump is doing as president. Rankings are based on polling data collected between February and April 2025. Due to insufficient data, North Dakota and Wyoming were excluded from this analysis.
Across the 50 states, the share of Harris voters who now approve of the Trump administration ranges from 3.4% to 12.8%. When compared against state-level outcomes in the 2024 presidential election, these numbers suggest that there are at least 6.6 million Americans who approve of Trump’s presidency, despite voting for his Democratic rival.
The highest-ranking states on this list tend to be Republican strongholds, home to relatively conservative populations. These states include places like Alabama, Louisiana, and Texas, where Trump won with over 55% of the vote on Election Day.
There are notable outliers, however. New York, for example, has reliably voted for Democratic presidential candidates for decades – and 2024 was no exception, as Harris won the state with 55.9% of the vote. Still, nearly 12% of New Yorkers who voted for Harris in the last election now approve of the Trump administration, the second largest share of any state on this list. (Here is a look at Trump’s overall approval rating in every state.)
These are the states where the most people wish they had voted for Trump.
Why It Matters
In the months since Donald Trump was sworn into office, a slew of controversial policies from the administration have eroded the president’s public approval. While popular with a majority of American voters at the beginning of his second term, President Trump now has an underwater net-approval rating. Still, the president has found some new supporters among an unlikely group – Americans who voted for Kamala Harris in 2024. A recent survey shows that virtually every state in the country is home to thousands of people who approve of the job Trump is doing as president, despite voting for his Democratic rival in 2024.
48. Alaska
- Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 3.4% (0.0% somewhat approve; 81.8% strongly approve)
- Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 93.0% (11.2% somewhat disapprove; 81.8% strongly disapprove)
- Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 3.6%
- Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -89.6%
- Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 140,026 (41.4% of voters)
47. Oregon
- Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 3.7% (3.1% somewhat approve; 86.4% strongly approve)
- Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 94.9% (8.6% somewhat disapprove; 86.4% strongly disapprove)
- Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 1.4%
- Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -91.3%
- Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 1,240,600 (55.3% of voters)
46. Kansas
- Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 3.8% (1.7% somewhat approve; 87.3% strongly approve)
- Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 93.8% (6.5% somewhat disapprove; 87.3% strongly disapprove)
- Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 2.4%
- Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -90.0%
- Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 544,853 (41.0% of voters)
45. Montana
- Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 4.1% (3.4% somewhat approve; 83.5% strongly approve)
- Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 90.8% (7.3% somewhat disapprove; 83.5% strongly disapprove)
- Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 5.0%
- Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -86.7%
- Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 231,906 (38.5% of voters)
44. New Hampshire
- Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 4.3% (3.7% somewhat approve; 84.7% strongly approve)
- Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 94.5% (9.8% somewhat disapprove; 84.7% strongly disapprove)
- Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 1.2%
- Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -90.2%
- Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 418,488 (50.7% of voters)
43. Maine
- Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 4.5% (3.4% somewhat approve; 85.1% strongly approve)
- Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 93.6% (8.5% somewhat disapprove; 85.1% strongly disapprove)
- Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 2.0%
- Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -89.1%
- Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 435,652 (52.4% of voters)
42. South Dakota
- Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 4.6% (3.4% somewhat approve; 87.1% strongly approve)
- Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 94.5% (7.4% somewhat disapprove; 87.1% strongly disapprove)
- Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 0.8%
- Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -89.9%
- Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 146,859 (34.2% of voters)
41. Idaho
- Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 4.9% (2.9% somewhat approve; 90.0% strongly approve)
- Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 94.1% (4.1% somewhat disapprove; 90.0% strongly disapprove)
- Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 1.0%
- Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -89.2%
- Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 274,972 (30.4% of voters)
40. Vermont
- Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 5.0% (2.3% somewhat approve; 87.2% strongly approve)
- Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 93.0% (5.8% somewhat disapprove; 87.2% strongly disapprove)
- Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 2.1%
- Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -88.0%
- Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 235,791 (63.8% of voters)
39. Nebraska
- Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 6.0% (4.5% somewhat approve; 83.8% strongly approve)
- Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 92.7% (8.9% somewhat disapprove; 83.8% strongly disapprove)
- Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 1.3%
- Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -86.7%
- Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 369,995 (39.1% of voters)
38. Wisconsin
- Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 6.1% (4.8% somewhat approve; 82.3% strongly approve)
- Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 91.5% (9.2% somewhat disapprove; 82.3% strongly disapprove)
- Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 2.4%
- Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -85.4%
- Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 1,668,229 (48.8% of voters)
37. Kentucky
- Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 6.2% (5.2% somewhat approve; 84.7% strongly approve)
- Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 91.9% (7.2% somewhat disapprove; 84.7% strongly disapprove)
- Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 1.9%
- Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -85.7%
- Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 704,043 (33.9% of voters)
36. Connecticut
- Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 6.3% (4.9% somewhat approve; 79.6% strongly approve)
- Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 90.4% (10.8% somewhat disapprove; 79.6% strongly disapprove)
- Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 3.3%
- Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -84.2%
- Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 992,053 (56.4% of voters)
35. Rhode Island
- Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 6.3% (5.1% somewhat approve; 78.3% strongly approve)
- Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 92.7% (14.4% somewhat disapprove; 78.3% strongly disapprove)
- Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 1.0%
- Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -86.4%
- Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 285,156 (55.5% of voters)
34. Utah
- Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 6.3% (5.9% somewhat approve; 87.2% strongly approve)
- Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 92.7% (5.5% somewhat disapprove; 87.2% strongly disapprove)
- Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 1.0%
- Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -86.4%
- Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 562,566 (37.8% of voters)
33. Oklahoma
- Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 6.4% (5.2% somewhat approve; 82.8% strongly approve)
- Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 90.8% (8.0% somewhat disapprove; 82.8% strongly disapprove)
- Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 2.8%
- Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -84.4%
- Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 499,599 (31.9% of voters)
32. Iowa
- Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 6.5% (3.8% somewhat approve; 81.5% strongly approve)
- Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 90.2% (8.8% somewhat disapprove; 81.5% strongly disapprove)
- Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 3.3%
- Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -83.8%
- Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 707,278 (42.5% of voters)
31. Delaware
- Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 6.7% (3.2% somewhat approve; 82.7% strongly approve)
- Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 90.4% (7.7% somewhat disapprove; 82.7% strongly disapprove)
- Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 2.9%
- Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -83.7%
- Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 289,758 (56.6% of voters)
30. Ohio
- Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 6.8% (4.7% somewhat approve; 80.4% strongly approve)
- Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 90.8% (10.4% somewhat disapprove; 80.4% strongly disapprove)
- Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 2.5%
- Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -84.0%
- Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 2,533,699 (43.9% of voters)
29. Indiana
- Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 7.0% (5.1% somewhat approve; 81.2% strongly approve)
- Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 90.2% (9.0% somewhat disapprove; 81.2% strongly disapprove)
- Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 2.8%
- Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -83.3%
- Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 1,163,603 (39.6% of voters)
28. Missouri
- Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 7.1% (5.6% somewhat approve; 81.0% strongly approve)
- Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 90.7% (9.7% somewhat disapprove; 81.0% strongly disapprove)
- Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 2.2%
- Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -83.6%
- Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 1,200,599 (40.1% of voters)
27. Minnesota
- Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 7.4% (6.3% somewhat approve; 81.0% strongly approve)
- Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 90.4% (9.4% somewhat disapprove; 81.0% strongly disapprove)
- Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 2.2%
- Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -82.9%
- Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 1,656,979 (50.9% of voters)
26. Colorado
- Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 7.5% (5.1% somewhat approve; 79.0% strongly approve)
- Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 90.1% (11.1% somewhat disapprove; 79.0% strongly disapprove)
- Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 2.5%
- Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -82.6%
- Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 1,728,159 (54.1% of voters)
25. Arkansas
- Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 7.6% (4.9% somewhat approve; 79.3% strongly approve)
- Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 89.0% (9.7% somewhat disapprove; 79.3% strongly disapprove)
- Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 3.4%
- Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -81.5%
- Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 396,905 (33.6% of voters)
24. West Virginia
- Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 7.6% (5.9% somewhat approve; 85.3% strongly approve)
- Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 91.1% (5.7% somewhat disapprove; 85.3% strongly disapprove)
- Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 1.4%
- Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -83.5%
- Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 214,309 (28.1% of voters)
23. Pennsylvania
- Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 7.7% (4.8% somewhat approve; 80.4% strongly approve)
- Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 89.7% (9.3% somewhat disapprove; 80.4% strongly disapprove)
- Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 2.6%
- Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -82.0%
- Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 3,423,042 (48.7% of voters)
22. Massachusetts
- Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 7.9% (6.3% somewhat approve; 77.7% strongly approve)
- Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 88.1% (10.4% somewhat disapprove; 77.7% strongly disapprove)
- Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 4.0%
- Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -80.3%
- Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 2,126,518 (61.2% of voters)
21. Maryland
- Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 7.9% (5.5% somewhat approve; 79.9% strongly approve)
- Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 88.6% (8.7% somewhat disapprove; 79.9% strongly disapprove)
- Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 3.5%
- Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -80.7%
- Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 1,902,577 (62.6% of voters)
20. Washington
- Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 8.1% (5.7% somewhat approve; 80.8% strongly approve)
- Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 90.6% (9.8% somewhat disapprove; 80.8% strongly disapprove)
- Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 1.2%
- Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -82.5%
- Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 2,245,849 (57.2% of voters)
19. Arizona
- Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 8.6% (6.8% somewhat approve; 77.1% strongly approve)
- Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 89.2% (12.1% somewhat disapprove; 77.1% strongly disapprove)
- Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 2.2%
- Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -80.6%
- Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 1,582,860 (46.7% of voters)
18. Michigan
- Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 8.9% (6.4% somewhat approve; 78.0% strongly approve)
- Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 88.0% (10.0% somewhat disapprove; 78.0% strongly disapprove)
- Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 3.2%
- Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -79.1%
- Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 2,736,533 (48.3% of voters)
17. Nevada
- Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 9.1% (7.6% somewhat approve; 77.5% strongly approve)
- Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 88.1% (10.7% somewhat disapprove; 77.5% strongly disapprove)
- Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 2.8%
- Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -79.1%
- Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 705,197 (47.5% of voters)
16. Hawaii
- Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 9.1% (7.6% somewhat approve; 71.9% strongly approve)
- Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 84.1% (12.2% somewhat disapprove; 71.9% strongly disapprove)
- Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 6.8%
- Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -75.0%
- Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 313,044 (60.6% of voters)
15. Tennessee
- Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 9.1% (5.8% somewhat approve; 76.0% strongly approve)
- Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 87.5% (11.5% somewhat disapprove; 76.0% strongly disapprove)
- Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 3.4%
- Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -78.3%
- Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 1,056,265 (34.5% of voters)
14. New Mexico
- Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 9.2% (8.0% somewhat approve; 82.8% strongly approve)
- Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 89.0% (6.2% somewhat disapprove; 82.8% strongly disapprove)
- Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 1.7%
- Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -79.8%
- Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 478,802 (51.9% of voters)
13. North Carolina
- Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 9.4% (6.9% somewhat approve; 76.3% strongly approve)
- Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 87.1% (10.9% somewhat disapprove; 76.3% strongly disapprove)
- Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 3.4%
- Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -77.7%
- Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 2,715,375 (47.7% of voters)
12. Virginia
- Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 9.4% (6.9% somewhat approve; 76.5% strongly approve)
- Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 88.0% (11.5% somewhat disapprove; 76.5% strongly disapprove)
- Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 2.6%
- Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -78.6%
- Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 2,335,395 (51.8% of voters)
11. New Jersey
- Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 9.5% (6.4% somewhat approve; 76.4% strongly approve)
- Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 88.3% (11.9% somewhat disapprove; 76.4% strongly disapprove)
- Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 2.3%
- Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -78.8%
- Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 2,220,713 (52.0% of voters)
10. Mississippi
- Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 9.7% (6.5% somewhat approve; 74.7% strongly approve)
- Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 86.3% (11.6% somewhat disapprove; 74.7% strongly disapprove)
- Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 3.9%
- Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -76.6%
- Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 466,668 (38.0% of voters)
9. Illinois
- Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 10.1% (6.3% somewhat approve; 76.9% strongly approve)
- Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 87.0% (10.1% somewhat disapprove; 76.9% strongly disapprove)
- Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 2.9%
- Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -76.9%
- Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 3,062,863 (54.4% of voters)
8. South Carolina
- Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 10.2% (7.7% somewhat approve; 75.7% strongly approve)
- Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 85.6% (10.0% somewhat disapprove; 75.7% strongly disapprove)
- Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 4.1%
- Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -75.4%
- Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 1,028,452 (40.4% of voters)
7. California
- Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 10.3% (7.1% somewhat approve; 77.8% strongly approve)
- Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 86.4% (8.6% somewhat disapprove; 77.8% strongly disapprove)
- Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 3.3%
- Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -76.1%
- Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 9,276,179 (58.5% of voters)
6. Florida
- Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 10.3% (7.7% somewhat approve; 75.8% strongly approve)
- Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 85.9% (10.1% somewhat disapprove; 75.8% strongly disapprove)
- Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 3.8%
- Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -75.6%
- Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 4,683,038 (43.0% of voters)
5. Louisiana
- Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 10.3% (7.2% somewhat approve; 72.0% strongly approve)
- Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 83.1% (11.1% somewhat disapprove; 72.0% strongly disapprove)
- Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 6.6%
- Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -72.7%
- Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 766,870 (38.2% of voters)
4. Georgia
- Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 10.7% (7.4% somewhat approve; 72.2% strongly approve)
- Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 85.1% (12.9% somewhat disapprove; 72.2% strongly disapprove)
- Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 4.3%
- Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -74.4%
- Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 2,548,017 (48.5% of voters)
3. Texas
- Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 10.8% (7.6% somewhat approve; 75.5% strongly approve)
- Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 86.4% (10.9% somewhat disapprove; 75.5% strongly disapprove)
- Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 2.8%
- Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -75.6%
- Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 4,835,250 (42.5% of voters)
2. New York
- Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 11.7% (7.1% somewhat approve; 73.4% strongly approve)
- Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 85.0% (11.6% somewhat disapprove; 73.4% strongly disapprove)
- Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 3.4%
- Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -73.3%
- Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 4,619,195 (55.9% of voters)
1. Alabama
- Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 12.8% (9.6% somewhat approve; 70.9% strongly approve)
- Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 82.1% (11.2% somewhat disapprove; 70.9% strongly disapprove)
- Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 5.1%
- Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -69.2%
- Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 772,412 (34.1% of voters)
