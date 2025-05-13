States Where the Most People Wish They Had Voted For Trump Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Key Points President Trump has seen his approval numbers slip in the first few months of his second term.

However, many of the administration’s controversial policies that have chipped away at Trump’s popularity may have also found some support among an unlikely group – Americans who voted for Kamala Harris in 2024.

On Election Day 2024, Donald Trump won both the electoral college and the popular vote. Defeating his Democratic opponent Kamala Harris in every swing state – and by some 2.4 million votes nationwide – Trump was sworn in for a second term in January 2025. In the months since, Trump has leveraged his November victory as a popular mandate to implement his policies — many of which cut against Republican orthodoxy, lack any semblance of bi-partisan compromise, and have upended the status quo in Washington, D.C.

The onslaught of controversy surrounding the Trump administration has fueled a decline in the president’s popularity. According to Morning Consult, a public opinion research company, Trump’s approval rating fell from 52% to 46% between late January and early May 2025. The Americans who now disapprove of the job Trump is doing as president include nearly 5 million voters who supported him at the polls in November. (Here is a look at the Americans who are most likely to approve of the Trump administration so far.)

However, the president’s waning popularity, and the partial erosion of his political base, bely another, perhaps surprising, trend – namely, a shift in public opinion among millions of Americans who voted for Harris. Even though the vast majority of voters who supported Harris in the November election disapprove of President Trump, virtually every state in the country is home to thousands of Harris voters who now approve of the job Trump is doing as president.

Using survey data from Morning Consult, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states where the most people wish they had voted for Trump. States are ranked on the share of residents who voted for Harris in November 2024 and now approve of the job Trump is doing as president. Rankings are based on polling data collected between February and April 2025. Due to insufficient data, North Dakota and Wyoming were excluded from this analysis.

Across the 50 states, the share of Harris voters who now approve of the Trump administration ranges from 3.4% to 12.8%. When compared against state-level outcomes in the 2024 presidential election, these numbers suggest that there are at least 6.6 million Americans who approve of Trump’s presidency, despite voting for his Democratic rival.

The highest-ranking states on this list tend to be Republican strongholds, home to relatively conservative populations. These states include places like Alabama, Louisiana, and Texas, where Trump won with over 55% of the vote on Election Day.

There are notable outliers, however. New York, for example, has reliably voted for Democratic presidential candidates for decades – and 2024 was no exception, as Harris won the state with 55.9% of the vote. Still, nearly 12% of New Yorkers who voted for Harris in the last election now approve of the Trump administration, the second largest share of any state on this list. (Here is a look at Trump’s overall approval rating in every state.)

These are the states where the most people wish they had voted for Trump.

48. Alaska

TripWalkers/Shutterstock.com

Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 3.4% (0.0% somewhat approve; 81.8% strongly approve)

3.4% (0.0% somewhat approve; 81.8% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 93.0% (11.2% somewhat disapprove; 81.8% strongly disapprove)

93.0% (11.2% somewhat disapprove; 81.8% strongly disapprove) Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 3.6%

3.6% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -89.6%

-89.6% Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 140,026 (41.4% of voters)

47. Oregon

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 3.7% (3.1% somewhat approve; 86.4% strongly approve)

3.7% (3.1% somewhat approve; 86.4% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 94.9% (8.6% somewhat disapprove; 86.4% strongly disapprove)

94.9% (8.6% somewhat disapprove; 86.4% strongly disapprove) Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 1.4%

1.4% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -91.3%

-91.3% Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 1,240,600 (55.3% of voters)

46. Kansas

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 3.8% (1.7% somewhat approve; 87.3% strongly approve)

3.8% (1.7% somewhat approve; 87.3% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 93.8% (6.5% somewhat disapprove; 87.3% strongly disapprove)

93.8% (6.5% somewhat disapprove; 87.3% strongly disapprove) Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 2.4%

2.4% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -90.0%

-90.0% Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 544,853 (41.0% of voters)

45. Montana

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 4.1% (3.4% somewhat approve; 83.5% strongly approve)

4.1% (3.4% somewhat approve; 83.5% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 90.8% (7.3% somewhat disapprove; 83.5% strongly disapprove)

90.8% (7.3% somewhat disapprove; 83.5% strongly disapprove) Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 5.0%

5.0% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -86.7%

-86.7% Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 231,906 (38.5% of voters)

44. New Hampshire

halbergman / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 4.3% (3.7% somewhat approve; 84.7% strongly approve)

4.3% (3.7% somewhat approve; 84.7% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 94.5% (9.8% somewhat disapprove; 84.7% strongly disapprove)

94.5% (9.8% somewhat disapprove; 84.7% strongly disapprove) Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 1.2%

1.2% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -90.2%

-90.2% Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 418,488 (50.7% of voters)

43. Maine

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 4.5% (3.4% somewhat approve; 85.1% strongly approve)

4.5% (3.4% somewhat approve; 85.1% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 93.6% (8.5% somewhat disapprove; 85.1% strongly disapprove)

93.6% (8.5% somewhat disapprove; 85.1% strongly disapprove) Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 2.0%

2.0% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -89.1%

-89.1% Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 435,652 (52.4% of voters)

42. South Dakota

disorderly / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 4.6% (3.4% somewhat approve; 87.1% strongly approve)

4.6% (3.4% somewhat approve; 87.1% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 94.5% (7.4% somewhat disapprove; 87.1% strongly disapprove)

94.5% (7.4% somewhat disapprove; 87.1% strongly disapprove) Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 0.8%

0.8% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -89.9%

-89.9% Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 146,859 (34.2% of voters)

41. Idaho

Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 4.9% (2.9% somewhat approve; 90.0% strongly approve)

4.9% (2.9% somewhat approve; 90.0% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 94.1% (4.1% somewhat disapprove; 90.0% strongly disapprove)

94.1% (4.1% somewhat disapprove; 90.0% strongly disapprove) Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 1.0%

1.0% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -89.2%

-89.2% Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 274,972 (30.4% of voters)

40. Vermont

halbergman / E+ via Getty Images

Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 5.0% (2.3% somewhat approve; 87.2% strongly approve)

5.0% (2.3% somewhat approve; 87.2% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 93.0% (5.8% somewhat disapprove; 87.2% strongly disapprove)

93.0% (5.8% somewhat disapprove; 87.2% strongly disapprove) Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 2.1%

2.1% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -88.0%

-88.0% Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 235,791 (63.8% of voters)

39. Nebraska

Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 6.0% (4.5% somewhat approve; 83.8% strongly approve)

6.0% (4.5% somewhat approve; 83.8% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 92.7% (8.9% somewhat disapprove; 83.8% strongly disapprove)

92.7% (8.9% somewhat disapprove; 83.8% strongly disapprove) Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 1.3%

1.3% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -86.7%

-86.7% Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 369,995 (39.1% of voters)

38. Wisconsin

Jon Mattrisch / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 6.1% (4.8% somewhat approve; 82.3% strongly approve)

6.1% (4.8% somewhat approve; 82.3% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 91.5% (9.2% somewhat disapprove; 82.3% strongly disapprove)

91.5% (9.2% somewhat disapprove; 82.3% strongly disapprove) Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 2.4%

2.4% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -85.4%

-85.4% Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 1,668,229 (48.8% of voters)

37. Kentucky

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 6.2% (5.2% somewhat approve; 84.7% strongly approve)

6.2% (5.2% somewhat approve; 84.7% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 91.9% (7.2% somewhat disapprove; 84.7% strongly disapprove)

91.9% (7.2% somewhat disapprove; 84.7% strongly disapprove) Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 1.9%

1.9% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -85.7%

-85.7% Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 704,043 (33.9% of voters)

36. Connecticut

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 6.3% (4.9% somewhat approve; 79.6% strongly approve)

6.3% (4.9% somewhat approve; 79.6% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 90.4% (10.8% somewhat disapprove; 79.6% strongly disapprove)

90.4% (10.8% somewhat disapprove; 79.6% strongly disapprove) Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 3.3%

3.3% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -84.2%

-84.2% Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 992,053 (56.4% of voters)

35. Rhode Island

sgoodwin4813 / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 6.3% (5.1% somewhat approve; 78.3% strongly approve)

6.3% (5.1% somewhat approve; 78.3% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 92.7% (14.4% somewhat disapprove; 78.3% strongly disapprove)

92.7% (14.4% somewhat disapprove; 78.3% strongly disapprove) Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 1.0%

1.0% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -86.4%

-86.4% Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 285,156 (55.5% of voters)

34. Utah

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 6.3% (5.9% somewhat approve; 87.2% strongly approve)

6.3% (5.9% somewhat approve; 87.2% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 92.7% (5.5% somewhat disapprove; 87.2% strongly disapprove)

92.7% (5.5% somewhat disapprove; 87.2% strongly disapprove) Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 1.0%

1.0% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -86.4%

-86.4% Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 562,566 (37.8% of voters)

33. Oklahoma

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 6.4% (5.2% somewhat approve; 82.8% strongly approve)

6.4% (5.2% somewhat approve; 82.8% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 90.8% (8.0% somewhat disapprove; 82.8% strongly disapprove)

90.8% (8.0% somewhat disapprove; 82.8% strongly disapprove) Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 2.8%

2.8% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -84.4%

-84.4% Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 499,599 (31.9% of voters)

32. Iowa

pabradyphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 6.5% (3.8% somewhat approve; 81.5% strongly approve)

6.5% (3.8% somewhat approve; 81.5% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 90.2% (8.8% somewhat disapprove; 81.5% strongly disapprove)

90.2% (8.8% somewhat disapprove; 81.5% strongly disapprove) Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 3.3%

3.3% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -83.8%

-83.8% Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 707,278 (42.5% of voters)

31. Delaware

Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 6.7% (3.2% somewhat approve; 82.7% strongly approve)

6.7% (3.2% somewhat approve; 82.7% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 90.4% (7.7% somewhat disapprove; 82.7% strongly disapprove)

90.4% (7.7% somewhat disapprove; 82.7% strongly disapprove) Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 2.9%

2.9% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -83.7%

-83.7% Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 289,758 (56.6% of voters)

30. Ohio

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 6.8% (4.7% somewhat approve; 80.4% strongly approve)

6.8% (4.7% somewhat approve; 80.4% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 90.8% (10.4% somewhat disapprove; 80.4% strongly disapprove)

90.8% (10.4% somewhat disapprove; 80.4% strongly disapprove) Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 2.5%

2.5% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -84.0%

-84.0% Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 2,533,699 (43.9% of voters)

29. Indiana

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 7.0% (5.1% somewhat approve; 81.2% strongly approve)

7.0% (5.1% somewhat approve; 81.2% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 90.2% (9.0% somewhat disapprove; 81.2% strongly disapprove)

90.2% (9.0% somewhat disapprove; 81.2% strongly disapprove) Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 2.8%

2.8% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -83.3%

-83.3% Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 1,163,603 (39.6% of voters)

28. Missouri

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 7.1% (5.6% somewhat approve; 81.0% strongly approve)

7.1% (5.6% somewhat approve; 81.0% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 90.7% (9.7% somewhat disapprove; 81.0% strongly disapprove)

90.7% (9.7% somewhat disapprove; 81.0% strongly disapprove) Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 2.2%

2.2% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -83.6%

-83.6% Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 1,200,599 (40.1% of voters)

27. Minnesota

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 7.4% (6.3% somewhat approve; 81.0% strongly approve)

7.4% (6.3% somewhat approve; 81.0% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 90.4% (9.4% somewhat disapprove; 81.0% strongly disapprove)

90.4% (9.4% somewhat disapprove; 81.0% strongly disapprove) Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 2.2%

2.2% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -82.9%

-82.9% Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 1,656,979 (50.9% of voters)

26. Colorado

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 7.5% (5.1% somewhat approve; 79.0% strongly approve)

7.5% (5.1% somewhat approve; 79.0% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 90.1% (11.1% somewhat disapprove; 79.0% strongly disapprove)

90.1% (11.1% somewhat disapprove; 79.0% strongly disapprove) Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 2.5%

2.5% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -82.6%

-82.6% Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 1,728,159 (54.1% of voters)

25. Arkansas

Rdlamkin / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 7.6% (4.9% somewhat approve; 79.3% strongly approve)

7.6% (4.9% somewhat approve; 79.3% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 89.0% (9.7% somewhat disapprove; 79.3% strongly disapprove)

89.0% (9.7% somewhat disapprove; 79.3% strongly disapprove) Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 3.4%

3.4% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -81.5%

-81.5% Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 396,905 (33.6% of voters)

24. West Virginia

UA-Visions / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 7.6% (5.9% somewhat approve; 85.3% strongly approve)

7.6% (5.9% somewhat approve; 85.3% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 91.1% (5.7% somewhat disapprove; 85.3% strongly disapprove)

91.1% (5.7% somewhat disapprove; 85.3% strongly disapprove) Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 1.4%

1.4% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -83.5%

-83.5% Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 214,309 (28.1% of voters)

23. Pennsylvania

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 7.7% (4.8% somewhat approve; 80.4% strongly approve)

7.7% (4.8% somewhat approve; 80.4% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 89.7% (9.3% somewhat disapprove; 80.4% strongly disapprove)

89.7% (9.3% somewhat disapprove; 80.4% strongly disapprove) Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 2.6%

2.6% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -82.0%

-82.0% Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 3,423,042 (48.7% of voters)

22. Massachusetts

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 7.9% (6.3% somewhat approve; 77.7% strongly approve)

7.9% (6.3% somewhat approve; 77.7% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 88.1% (10.4% somewhat disapprove; 77.7% strongly disapprove)

88.1% (10.4% somewhat disapprove; 77.7% strongly disapprove) Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 4.0%

4.0% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -80.3%

-80.3% Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 2,126,518 (61.2% of voters)

21. Maryland

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 7.9% (5.5% somewhat approve; 79.9% strongly approve)

7.9% (5.5% somewhat approve; 79.9% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 88.6% (8.7% somewhat disapprove; 79.9% strongly disapprove)

88.6% (8.7% somewhat disapprove; 79.9% strongly disapprove) Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 3.5%

3.5% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -80.7%

-80.7% Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 1,902,577 (62.6% of voters)

20. Washington

halbergman / E+ via Getty Images

Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 8.1% (5.7% somewhat approve; 80.8% strongly approve)

8.1% (5.7% somewhat approve; 80.8% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 90.6% (9.8% somewhat disapprove; 80.8% strongly disapprove)

90.6% (9.8% somewhat disapprove; 80.8% strongly disapprove) Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 1.2%

1.2% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -82.5%

-82.5% Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 2,245,849 (57.2% of voters)

19. Arizona

4kodiak / E+ via Getty Images

Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 8.6% (6.8% somewhat approve; 77.1% strongly approve)

8.6% (6.8% somewhat approve; 77.1% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 89.2% (12.1% somewhat disapprove; 77.1% strongly disapprove)

89.2% (12.1% somewhat disapprove; 77.1% strongly disapprove) Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 2.2%

2.2% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -80.6%

-80.6% Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 1,582,860 (46.7% of voters)

18. Michigan

SolomonCrowe / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 8.9% (6.4% somewhat approve; 78.0% strongly approve)

8.9% (6.4% somewhat approve; 78.0% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 88.0% (10.0% somewhat disapprove; 78.0% strongly disapprove)

88.0% (10.0% somewhat disapprove; 78.0% strongly disapprove) Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 3.2%

3.2% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -79.1%

-79.1% Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 2,736,533 (48.3% of voters)

17. Nevada

Bill_Dally / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 9.1% (7.6% somewhat approve; 77.5% strongly approve)

9.1% (7.6% somewhat approve; 77.5% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 88.1% (10.7% somewhat disapprove; 77.5% strongly disapprove)

88.1% (10.7% somewhat disapprove; 77.5% strongly disapprove) Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 2.8%

2.8% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -79.1%

-79.1% Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 705,197 (47.5% of voters)

16. Hawaii

okimo / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 9.1% (7.6% somewhat approve; 71.9% strongly approve)

9.1% (7.6% somewhat approve; 71.9% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 84.1% (12.2% somewhat disapprove; 71.9% strongly disapprove)

84.1% (12.2% somewhat disapprove; 71.9% strongly disapprove) Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 6.8%

6.8% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -75.0%

-75.0% Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 313,044 (60.6% of voters)

15. Tennessee

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 9.1% (5.8% somewhat approve; 76.0% strongly approve)

9.1% (5.8% somewhat approve; 76.0% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 87.5% (11.5% somewhat disapprove; 76.0% strongly disapprove)

87.5% (11.5% somewhat disapprove; 76.0% strongly disapprove) Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 3.4%

3.4% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -78.3%

-78.3% Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 1,056,265 (34.5% of voters)

14. New Mexico

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 9.2% (8.0% somewhat approve; 82.8% strongly approve)

9.2% (8.0% somewhat approve; 82.8% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 89.0% (6.2% somewhat disapprove; 82.8% strongly disapprove)

89.0% (6.2% somewhat disapprove; 82.8% strongly disapprove) Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 1.7%

1.7% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -79.8%

-79.8% Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 478,802 (51.9% of voters)

13. North Carolina

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 9.4% (6.9% somewhat approve; 76.3% strongly approve)

9.4% (6.9% somewhat approve; 76.3% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 87.1% (10.9% somewhat disapprove; 76.3% strongly disapprove)

87.1% (10.9% somewhat disapprove; 76.3% strongly disapprove) Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 3.4%

3.4% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -77.7%

-77.7% Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 2,715,375 (47.7% of voters)

12. Virginia

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 9.4% (6.9% somewhat approve; 76.5% strongly approve)

9.4% (6.9% somewhat approve; 76.5% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 88.0% (11.5% somewhat disapprove; 76.5% strongly disapprove)

88.0% (11.5% somewhat disapprove; 76.5% strongly disapprove) Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 2.6%

2.6% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -78.6%

-78.6% Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 2,335,395 (51.8% of voters)

11. New Jersey

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 9.5% (6.4% somewhat approve; 76.4% strongly approve)

9.5% (6.4% somewhat approve; 76.4% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 88.3% (11.9% somewhat disapprove; 76.4% strongly disapprove)

88.3% (11.9% somewhat disapprove; 76.4% strongly disapprove) Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 2.3%

2.3% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -78.8%

-78.8% Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 2,220,713 (52.0% of voters)

10. Mississippi

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 9.7% (6.5% somewhat approve; 74.7% strongly approve)

9.7% (6.5% somewhat approve; 74.7% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 86.3% (11.6% somewhat disapprove; 74.7% strongly disapprove)

86.3% (11.6% somewhat disapprove; 74.7% strongly disapprove) Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 3.9%

3.9% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -76.6%

-76.6% Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 466,668 (38.0% of voters)

9. Illinois

Sean Pavone/iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 10.1% (6.3% somewhat approve; 76.9% strongly approve)

10.1% (6.3% somewhat approve; 76.9% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 87.0% (10.1% somewhat disapprove; 76.9% strongly disapprove)

87.0% (10.1% somewhat disapprove; 76.9% strongly disapprove) Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 2.9%

2.9% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -76.9%

-76.9% Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 3,062,863 (54.4% of voters)

8. South Carolina

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 10.2% (7.7% somewhat approve; 75.7% strongly approve)

10.2% (7.7% somewhat approve; 75.7% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 85.6% (10.0% somewhat disapprove; 75.7% strongly disapprove)

85.6% (10.0% somewhat disapprove; 75.7% strongly disapprove) Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 4.1%

4.1% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -75.4%

-75.4% Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 1,028,452 (40.4% of voters)

7. California

bluejayphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 10.3% (7.1% somewhat approve; 77.8% strongly approve)

10.3% (7.1% somewhat approve; 77.8% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 86.4% (8.6% somewhat disapprove; 77.8% strongly disapprove)

86.4% (8.6% somewhat disapprove; 77.8% strongly disapprove) Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 3.3%

3.3% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -76.1%

-76.1% Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 9,276,179 (58.5% of voters)

6. Florida

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 10.3% (7.7% somewhat approve; 75.8% strongly approve)

10.3% (7.7% somewhat approve; 75.8% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 85.9% (10.1% somewhat disapprove; 75.8% strongly disapprove)

85.9% (10.1% somewhat disapprove; 75.8% strongly disapprove) Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 3.8%

3.8% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -75.6%

-75.6% Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 4,683,038 (43.0% of voters)

5. Louisiana

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 10.3% (7.2% somewhat approve; 72.0% strongly approve)

10.3% (7.2% somewhat approve; 72.0% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 83.1% (11.1% somewhat disapprove; 72.0% strongly disapprove)

83.1% (11.1% somewhat disapprove; 72.0% strongly disapprove) Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 6.6%

6.6% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -72.7%

-72.7% Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 766,870 (38.2% of voters)

4. Georgia

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 10.7% (7.4% somewhat approve; 72.2% strongly approve)

10.7% (7.4% somewhat approve; 72.2% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 85.1% (12.9% somewhat disapprove; 72.2% strongly disapprove)

85.1% (12.9% somewhat disapprove; 72.2% strongly disapprove) Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 4.3%

4.3% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -74.4%

-74.4% Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 2,548,017 (48.5% of voters)

3. Texas

dibrova / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 10.8% (7.6% somewhat approve; 75.5% strongly approve)

10.8% (7.6% somewhat approve; 75.5% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 86.4% (10.9% somewhat disapprove; 75.5% strongly disapprove)

86.4% (10.9% somewhat disapprove; 75.5% strongly disapprove) Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 2.8%

2.8% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -75.6%

-75.6% Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 4,835,250 (42.5% of voters)

2. New York

Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 11.7% (7.1% somewhat approve; 73.4% strongly approve)

11.7% (7.1% somewhat approve; 73.4% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 85.0% (11.6% somewhat disapprove; 73.4% strongly disapprove)

85.0% (11.6% somewhat disapprove; 73.4% strongly disapprove) Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 3.4%

3.4% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -73.3%

-73.3% Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 4,619,195 (55.9% of voters)

1. Alabama

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 12.8% (9.6% somewhat approve; 70.9% strongly approve)

12.8% (9.6% somewhat approve; 70.9% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 82.1% (11.2% somewhat disapprove; 70.9% strongly disapprove)

82.1% (11.2% somewhat disapprove; 70.9% strongly disapprove) Harris voters with no opinion of the Trump administration: 5.1%

5.1% Trump’s net-approval rating among residents who voted for Harris in 2024: -69.2%

-69.2% Number of residents who voted for Harris in 2024: 772,412 (34.1% of voters)

