States Where Trump Has the Highest Approval Among Black Americans

Donald Trump’s victory on Election Day 2024 was due, in no small part, to his ability to make inroads with demographic groups that have, historically, supported Democratic candidates by wide margins. Among the most notable shifts in voting patterns in last year’s presidential election was the number of Black Americans who moved to the Republican Party.

Key Points On Election Day 2024, Black Americans voted for Donald Trump in numbers no Republican candidate has seen in recent history.

While, in recent months, support for the president has slipped within this demographic group, Trump remains relatively popular among Black Americans in certain parts of the country.

While Black Americans still voted overwhelmingly for Democrat Kamala Harris, Trump was able to meaningfully broaden the Republican Party’s appeal within the demographic group. An analysis of 2024 exit polls shows that Trump won about 20% of the Black vote — doubling the 10% share he won in his 2020 presidential bid.

While Trump may have won a larger share of the Black vote than any other Republican presidential candidate has in decades, his support among Black Americans appears to be eroding. According to a series of national polls conducted by public opinion research company Morning Consult, Trump’s job approval rating among Black Americans now stands at 24%, down from 32% in early February. (Here is a look at the Americans who are most likely to approve of the Trump administration so far.)

Still, for any demographic group, public opinion of the Trump administration varies considerably across the country — and in some states, Black Americans are far more likely to approve of the job Trump is doing as president than in others.

Using data from Morning Consult, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states where Trump has the highest approval rating among Black Americans — a demographic group that was instrumental in his 2024 victory. States are ranked by the share of Black voters who approve of the job Trump is doing as president. All survey data used in this story was collected between February and April 2025. All 33 states with available data are included on this list.

Among these 33 states, Trump’s approval rating among Black voters ranges from 25.1% to 45.6%. Notably, many of the highest ranking states on this list are Democratic strongholds that Harris won by double-digit margins in 2024 — including California, Colorado, Massachusetts, and Washington. In each of these states, more than one-in-three Black voters approve of Trump’s presidency.

Geographically, the states where Trump’s approval rating among Black voters is lowest tend to be concentrated along the East Coast. In six coastal states, stretching from Delaware down through Georgia, fewer than 27% of Black voters approve of Trump’s presidency. (Here is a look at Trump’s overall approval rating in every state.)

These are the states where Trump has the highest — and lowest — approval ratings among Black Americans.

Why it Matters

President Trump’s 2024 electoral victory was partially due to his ability to siphon votes from certain, reliably Democratic, demographic groups. Black Americans, for example, voted for Trump in numbers no Republican presidential candidate has seen in recent history. Mirroring a broader trend across the population as a whole, however, Trump’s approval numbers have slipped among Black Americans during his first few months in office. But even though Trump’s approval rating is underwater among Black Americans, there are certain states where the president remains relatively popular within this demographic group that played a key role on Election Day 2024.

33. Delaware

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s approval rating among Black Americans in state: 25.1% (8.8% somewhat approve; 16.3% strongly approve)

25.1% (8.8% somewhat approve; 16.3% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among Black Americans in state: 70.1% (14.4% somewhat disapprove; 55.7% strongly disapprove)

70.1% (14.4% somewhat disapprove; 55.7% strongly disapprove) Trump’s net-approval rating among Black Americans in state: -45.0%

-45.0% Black Americans in state with no opinion of the Trump administration: 4.7%

4.7% 2024 presidential election results in state: 56.6% Harris, 41.9% Trump

32. Maryland

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s approval rating among Black Americans in state: 25.4% (14.2% somewhat approve; 11.2% strongly approve)

25.4% (14.2% somewhat approve; 11.2% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among Black Americans in state: 67.7% (10.3% somewhat disapprove; 57.4% strongly disapprove)

67.7% (10.3% somewhat disapprove; 57.4% strongly disapprove) Trump’s net-approval rating among Black Americans in state: -42.3%

-42.3% Black Americans in state with no opinion of the Trump administration: 6.9%

6.9% 2024 presidential election results in state: 62.6% Harris, 34.1% Trump

31. South Carolina

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s approval rating among Black Americans in state: 26.0% (14.3% somewhat approve; 11.7% strongly approve)

26.0% (14.3% somewhat approve; 11.7% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among Black Americans in state: 65.4% (12.6% somewhat disapprove; 52.8% strongly disapprove)

65.4% (12.6% somewhat disapprove; 52.8% strongly disapprove) Trump’s net-approval rating among Black Americans in state: -39.4%

-39.4% Black Americans in state with no opinion of the Trump administration: 8.6%

8.6% 2024 presidential election results in state: 40.4% Harris, 58.2% Trump

30. North Carolina

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s approval rating among Black Americans in state: 26.3% (14.8% somewhat approve; 11.5% strongly approve)

26.3% (14.8% somewhat approve; 11.5% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among Black Americans in state: 66.8% (12.8% somewhat disapprove; 54.1% strongly disapprove)

66.8% (12.8% somewhat disapprove; 54.1% strongly disapprove) Trump’s net-approval rating among Black Americans in state: -40.6%

-40.6% Black Americans in state with no opinion of the Trump administration: 6.9%

6.9% 2024 presidential election results in state: 47.7% Harris, 50.9% Trump

29. Georgia

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s approval rating among Black Americans in state: 26.7% (15.1% somewhat approve; 11.7% strongly approve)

26.7% (15.1% somewhat approve; 11.7% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among Black Americans in state: 66.5% (12.9% somewhat disapprove; 53.6% strongly disapprove)

66.5% (12.9% somewhat disapprove; 53.6% strongly disapprove) Trump’s net-approval rating among Black Americans in state: -39.8%

-39.8% Black Americans in state with no opinion of the Trump administration: 6.8%

6.8% 2024 presidential election results in state: 48.5% Harris, 50.7% Trump

28. Virginia

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s approval rating among Black Americans in state: 26.8% (17.6% somewhat approve; 9.2% strongly approve)

26.8% (17.6% somewhat approve; 9.2% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among Black Americans in state: 66.5% (13.4% somewhat disapprove; 53.1% strongly disapprove)

66.5% (13.4% somewhat disapprove; 53.1% strongly disapprove) Trump’s net-approval rating among Black Americans in state: -39.7%

-39.7% Black Americans in state with no opinion of the Trump administration: 6.6%

6.6% 2024 presidential election results in state: 51.8% Harris, 46.1% Trump

27. Nevada

mvp64 / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s approval rating among Black Americans in state: 27.8% (15.8% somewhat approve; 12.0% strongly approve)

27.8% (15.8% somewhat approve; 12.0% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among Black Americans in state: 68.1% (18.6% somewhat disapprove; 49.6% strongly disapprove)

68.1% (18.6% somewhat disapprove; 49.6% strongly disapprove) Trump’s net-approval rating among Black Americans in state: -40.3%

-40.3% Black Americans in state with no opinion of the Trump administration: 4.0%

4.0% 2024 presidential election results in state: 47.5% Harris, 50.6% Trump

26. Mississippi

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s approval rating among Black Americans in state: 27.9% (16.2% somewhat approve; 11.7% strongly approve)

27.9% (16.2% somewhat approve; 11.7% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among Black Americans in state: 62.5% (12.4% somewhat disapprove; 50.1% strongly disapprove)

62.5% (12.4% somewhat disapprove; 50.1% strongly disapprove) Trump’s net-approval rating among Black Americans in state: -34.5%

-34.5% Black Americans in state with no opinion of the Trump administration: 9.6%

9.6% 2024 presidential election results in state: 38.0% Harris, 60.9% Trump

25. Kansas

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s approval rating among Black Americans in state: 29.0% (12.0% somewhat approve; 17.0% strongly approve)

29.0% (12.0% somewhat approve; 17.0% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among Black Americans in state: 63.8% (18.6% somewhat disapprove; 45.1% strongly disapprove)

63.8% (18.6% somewhat disapprove; 45.1% strongly disapprove) Trump’s net-approval rating among Black Americans in state: -34.8%

-34.8% Black Americans in state with no opinion of the Trump administration: 7.3%

7.3% 2024 presidential election results in state: 41.0% Harris, 57.2% Trump

24. Michigan

SolomonCrowe / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s approval rating among Black Americans in state: 30.3% (17.5% somewhat approve; 12.8% strongly approve)

30.3% (17.5% somewhat approve; 12.8% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among Black Americans in state: 64.5% (13.1% somewhat disapprove; 51.4% strongly disapprove)

64.5% (13.1% somewhat disapprove; 51.4% strongly disapprove) Trump’s net-approval rating among Black Americans in state: -34.2%

-34.2% Black Americans in state with no opinion of the Trump administration: 5.2%

5.2% 2024 presidential election results in state: 48.3% Harris, 49.7% Trump

23. New Jersey

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s approval rating among Black Americans in state: 31.0% (19.1% somewhat approve; 11.9% strongly approve)

31.0% (19.1% somewhat approve; 11.9% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among Black Americans in state: 64.0% (14.2% somewhat disapprove; 49.8% strongly disapprove)

64.0% (14.2% somewhat disapprove; 49.8% strongly disapprove) Trump’s net-approval rating among Black Americans in state: -33.0%

-33.0% Black Americans in state with no opinion of the Trump administration: 5.0%

5.0% 2024 presidential election results in state: 52.0% Harris, 46.1% Trump

22. New York

Sean Pavone / Getty Images

Trump’s approval rating among Black Americans in state: 31.2% (19.3% somewhat approve; 11.9% strongly approve)

31.2% (19.3% somewhat approve; 11.9% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among Black Americans in state: 62.8% (14.0% somewhat disapprove; 48.8% strongly disapprove)

62.8% (14.0% somewhat disapprove; 48.8% strongly disapprove) Trump’s net-approval rating among Black Americans in state: -31.6%

-31.6% Black Americans in state with no opinion of the Trump administration: 6.0%

6.0% 2024 presidential election results in state: 55.9% Harris, 43.3% Trump

21. Arkansas

Rdlamkin / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s approval rating among Black Americans in state: 31.3% (20.3% somewhat approve; 11.0% strongly approve)

31.3% (20.3% somewhat approve; 11.0% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among Black Americans in state: 59.7% (8.5% somewhat disapprove; 51.3% strongly disapprove)

59.7% (8.5% somewhat disapprove; 51.3% strongly disapprove) Trump’s net-approval rating among Black Americans in state: -28.4%

-28.4% Black Americans in state with no opinion of the Trump administration: 9.0%

9.0% 2024 presidential election results in state: 33.6% Harris, 64.2% Trump

20. Connecticut

Trump’s approval rating among Black Americans in state: 31.6% (21.8% somewhat approve; 9.8% strongly approve)

31.6% (21.8% somewhat approve; 9.8% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among Black Americans in state: 64.0% (12.5% somewhat disapprove; 51.4% strongly disapprove)

64.0% (12.5% somewhat disapprove; 51.4% strongly disapprove) Trump’s net-approval rating among Black Americans in state: -32.3%

-32.3% Black Americans in state with no opinion of the Trump administration: 4.4%

4.4% 2024 presidential election results in state: 56.4% Harris, 41.9% Trump

19. Illinois

Sean Pavone/iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s approval rating among Black Americans in state: 31.9% (17.7% somewhat approve; 14.2% strongly approve)

31.9% (17.7% somewhat approve; 14.2% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among Black Americans in state: 61.8% (14.3% somewhat disapprove; 47.4% strongly disapprove)

61.8% (14.3% somewhat disapprove; 47.4% strongly disapprove) Trump’s net-approval rating among Black Americans in state: -29.9%

-29.9% Black Americans in state with no opinion of the Trump administration: 6.3%

6.3% 2024 presidential election results in state: 54.4% Harris, 43.5% Trump

18. Kentucky

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Trump’s approval rating among Black Americans in state: 32.3% (17.2% somewhat approve; 15.2% strongly approve)

32.3% (17.2% somewhat approve; 15.2% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among Black Americans in state: 62.9% (8.9% somewhat disapprove; 54.0% strongly disapprove)

62.9% (8.9% somewhat disapprove; 54.0% strongly disapprove) Trump’s net-approval rating among Black Americans in state: -30.6%

-30.6% Black Americans in state with no opinion of the Trump administration: 4.7%

4.7% 2024 presidential election results in state: 33.9% Harris, 64.5% Trump

17. Louisiana

Art Wager / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s approval rating among Black Americans in state: 32.4% (18.2% somewhat approve; 14.1% strongly approve)

32.4% (18.2% somewhat approve; 14.1% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among Black Americans in state: 58.0% (11.6% somewhat disapprove; 46.4% strongly disapprove)

58.0% (11.6% somewhat disapprove; 46.4% strongly disapprove) Trump’s net-approval rating among Black Americans in state: -25.6%

-25.6% Black Americans in state with no opinion of the Trump administration: 9.6%

9.6% 2024 presidential election results in state: 38.2% Harris, 60.2% Trump

16. Pennsylvania

benedek / E+ via Getty Images

Trump’s approval rating among Black Americans in state: 33.4% (18.3% somewhat approve; 15.1% strongly approve)

33.4% (18.3% somewhat approve; 15.1% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among Black Americans in state: 61.1% (12.5% somewhat disapprove; 48.6% strongly disapprove)

61.1% (12.5% somewhat disapprove; 48.6% strongly disapprove) Trump’s net-approval rating among Black Americans in state: -27.6%

-27.6% Black Americans in state with no opinion of the Trump administration: 5.5%

5.5% 2024 presidential election results in state: 48.7% Harris, 50.4% Trump

15. Missouri

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s approval rating among Black Americans in state: 33.5% (19.5% somewhat approve; 14.1% strongly approve)

33.5% (19.5% somewhat approve; 14.1% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among Black Americans in state: 59.4% (11.6% somewhat disapprove; 47.8% strongly disapprove)

59.4% (11.6% somewhat disapprove; 47.8% strongly disapprove) Trump’s net-approval rating among Black Americans in state: -25.9%

-25.9% Black Americans in state with no opinion of the Trump administration: 7.0%

7.0% 2024 presidential election results in state: 40.1% Harris, 58.5% Trump

14. Alabama

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s approval rating among Black Americans in state: 33.8% (20.1% somewhat approve; 13.8% strongly approve)

33.8% (20.1% somewhat approve; 13.8% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among Black Americans in state: 58.4% (13.7% somewhat disapprove; 44.7% strongly disapprove)

58.4% (13.7% somewhat disapprove; 44.7% strongly disapprove) Trump’s net-approval rating among Black Americans in state: -24.6%

-24.6% Black Americans in state with no opinion of the Trump administration: 7.7%

7.7% 2024 presidential election results in state: 34.1% Harris, 64.6% Trump

13. Texas

dibrova / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s approval rating among Black Americans in state: 34.1% (17.7% somewhat approve; 16.4% strongly approve)

34.1% (17.7% somewhat approve; 16.4% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among Black Americans in state: 59.6% (12.8% somewhat disapprove; 46.8% strongly disapprove)

59.6% (12.8% somewhat disapprove; 46.8% strongly disapprove) Trump’s net-approval rating among Black Americans in state: -25.5%

-25.5% Black Americans in state with no opinion of the Trump administration: 6.3%

6.3% 2024 presidential election results in state: 42.5% Harris, 56.1% Trump

12. Ohio

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s approval rating among Black Americans in state: 34.3% (20.9% somewhat approve; 13.4% strongly approve)

34.3% (20.9% somewhat approve; 13.4% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among Black Americans in state: 58.1% (11.9% somewhat disapprove; 46.3% strongly disapprove)

58.1% (11.9% somewhat disapprove; 46.3% strongly disapprove) Trump’s net-approval rating among Black Americans in state: -23.8%

-23.8% Black Americans in state with no opinion of the Trump administration: 7.5%

7.5% 2024 presidential election results in state: 43.9% Harris, 55.1% Trump

11. Wisconsin

Ron and Patty Thomas / E+ via Getty Images

Trump’s approval rating among Black Americans in state: 36.3% (24.8% somewhat approve; 11.5% strongly approve)

36.3% (24.8% somewhat approve; 11.5% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among Black Americans in state: 58.4% (17.6% somewhat disapprove; 40.8% strongly disapprove)

58.4% (17.6% somewhat disapprove; 40.8% strongly disapprove) Trump’s net-approval rating among Black Americans in state: -22.1%

-22.1% Black Americans in state with no opinion of the Trump administration: 5.2%

5.2% 2024 presidential election results in state: 48.8% Harris, 49.7% Trump

10. Indiana

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s approval rating among Black Americans in state: 36.4% (25.4% somewhat approve; 11.0% strongly approve)

36.4% (25.4% somewhat approve; 11.0% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among Black Americans in state: 56.3% (14.2% somewhat disapprove; 42.1% strongly disapprove)

56.3% (14.2% somewhat disapprove; 42.1% strongly disapprove) Trump’s net-approval rating among Black Americans in state: -19.9%

-19.9% Black Americans in state with no opinion of the Trump administration: 7.3%

7.3% 2024 presidential election results in state: 39.6% Harris, 58.6% Trump

9. Florida

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s approval rating among Black Americans in state: 36.4% (21.5% somewhat approve; 15.0% strongly approve)

36.4% (21.5% somewhat approve; 15.0% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among Black Americans in state: 56.1% (12.6% somewhat disapprove; 43.6% strongly disapprove)

56.1% (12.6% somewhat disapprove; 43.6% strongly disapprove) Trump’s net-approval rating among Black Americans in state: -19.7%

-19.7% Black Americans in state with no opinion of the Trump administration: 7.4%

7.4% 2024 presidential election results in state: 43.0% Harris, 56.1% Trump

8. Tennessee

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s approval rating among Black Americans in state: 36.9% (20.5% somewhat approve; 16.4% strongly approve)

36.9% (20.5% somewhat approve; 16.4% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among Black Americans in state: 55.8% (16.5% somewhat disapprove; 39.3% strongly disapprove)

55.8% (16.5% somewhat disapprove; 39.3% strongly disapprove) Trump’s net-approval rating among Black Americans in state: -18.9%

-18.9% Black Americans in state with no opinion of the Trump administration: 7.4%

7.4% 2024 presidential election results in state: 34.5% Harris, 64.2% Trump

7. Oklahoma

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Trump’s approval rating among Black Americans in state: 37.1% (21.3% somewhat approve; 15.8% strongly approve)

37.1% (21.3% somewhat approve; 15.8% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among Black Americans in state: 53.0% (12.5% somewhat disapprove; 40.4% strongly disapprove)

53.0% (12.5% somewhat disapprove; 40.4% strongly disapprove) Trump’s net-approval rating among Black Americans in state: -15.8%

-15.8% Black Americans in state with no opinion of the Trump administration: 9.9%

9.9% 2024 presidential election results in state: 31.9% Harris, 66.2% Trump

6. Massachusetts

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s approval rating among Black Americans in state: 38.0% (22.7% somewhat approve; 15.3% strongly approve)

38.0% (22.7% somewhat approve; 15.3% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among Black Americans in state: 56.7% (13.7% somewhat disapprove; 43.0% strongly disapprove)

56.7% (13.7% somewhat disapprove; 43.0% strongly disapprove) Trump’s net-approval rating among Black Americans in state: -18.7%

-18.7% Black Americans in state with no opinion of the Trump administration: 5.4%

5.4% 2024 presidential election results in state: 61.2% Harris, 36.0% Trump

5. Washington

LoweStock / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s approval rating among Black Americans in state: 38.2% (24.8% somewhat approve; 13.4% strongly approve)

38.2% (24.8% somewhat approve; 13.4% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among Black Americans in state: 58.7% (12.2% somewhat disapprove; 46.5% strongly disapprove)

58.7% (12.2% somewhat disapprove; 46.5% strongly disapprove) Trump’s net-approval rating among Black Americans in state: -20.5%

-20.5% Black Americans in state with no opinion of the Trump administration: 3.2%

3.2% 2024 presidential election results in state: 57.2% Harris, 39.0% Trump

4. California

bluejayphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s approval rating among Black Americans in state: 39.0% (24.3% somewhat approve; 14.7% strongly approve)

39.0% (24.3% somewhat approve; 14.7% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among Black Americans in state: 54.8% (10.4% somewhat disapprove; 44.4% strongly disapprove)

54.8% (10.4% somewhat disapprove; 44.4% strongly disapprove) Trump’s net-approval rating among Black Americans in state: -15.8%

-15.8% Black Americans in state with no opinion of the Trump administration: 6.2%

6.2% 2024 presidential election results in state: 58.5% Harris, 38.3% Trump

3. Colorado

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Trump’s approval rating among Black Americans in state: 41.5% (22.1% somewhat approve; 19.3% strongly approve)

41.5% (22.1% somewhat approve; 19.3% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among Black Americans in state: 52.5% (9.9% somewhat disapprove; 42.6% strongly disapprove)

52.5% (9.9% somewhat disapprove; 42.6% strongly disapprove) Trump’s net-approval rating among Black Americans in state: -11.0%

-11.0% Black Americans in state with no opinion of the Trump administration: 6.0%

6.0% 2024 presidential election results in state: 54.1% Harris, 43.1% Trump

2. Minnesota

JenniferPhotographyImaging / E+ via Getty Images

Trump’s approval rating among Black Americans in state: 43.7% (23.3% somewhat approve; 20.5% strongly approve)

43.7% (23.3% somewhat approve; 20.5% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among Black Americans in state: 48.3% (10.3% somewhat disapprove; 38.0% strongly disapprove)

48.3% (10.3% somewhat disapprove; 38.0% strongly disapprove) Trump’s net-approval rating among Black Americans in state: -4.6%

-4.6% Black Americans in state with no opinion of the Trump administration: 8.0%

8.0% 2024 presidential election results in state: 50.9% Harris, 46.7% Trump

1. Arizona

4kodiak / E+ via Getty Images

Trump’s approval rating among Black Americans in state: 45.6% (20.7% somewhat approve; 25.0% strongly approve)

45.6% (20.7% somewhat approve; 25.0% strongly approve) Trump’s disapproval rating among Black Americans in state: 49.5% (9.5% somewhat disapprove; 40.0% strongly disapprove)

49.5% (9.5% somewhat disapprove; 40.0% strongly disapprove) Trump’s net-approval rating among Black Americans in state: -3.8%

-3.8% Black Americans in state with no opinion of the Trump administration: 4.9%

4.9% 2024 presidential election results in state: 46.7% Harris, 52.2% Trump

