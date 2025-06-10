Americans Souring on the Trump Administration Photo by Alex Wong / Getty Images

Since taking power in January 2025, the second Trump administration has been no stranger to political controversy. Some of the most notable incidents include, but are not limited to: blaming Ukraine for Russia’s ongoing full-scale invasion; implementing across the board tariffs; the largest stock market crash since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic; slashing U.S. foreign aid; mass federal layoffs; accepting a luxury jet from the Qatari royal family as a replacement for Air Force One; and senior administration officials discussing imminent war plans on unofficial platforms.

Key Points Recent polling shows that public approval of the Trump administration has been falling steadily since the start of his second term in January 2025.

While many of the Americans who are least likely to approve of the job Trump is doing as president are registered Democrats, support for the president is also fading within several demographic groups that constitute some part of the president’s base.

Deliberate or not, these and other occurrences have received widespread media coverage and have likely contributed to the president’s waning popularity. According to Gallup survey data, Trump’s job approval rating now stands at 43%, down from 47% at the outset of his second term. Historical Gallup data also show that Trump is now one of the least popular presidents in modern history. Trump’s average approval rating of 45% is well below the 52% average among U.S. presidents since 1938, according to Gallup.

Opinions of Trump’s handling of the presidency are not uniform across the general population, however, and Trump’s approval numbers have suffered far more with certain demographic groups than with others.

Using data from public opinion research company Morning Consult, 24/7 Wall St. identified the Americans who are souring on the Trump administration. We reviewed polling results among multiple demographic groups and subgroups — including gender, race, religion, educational attainment, employment status and sector, income, age, voting history, and political ideology and affiliation, among others — and ranked them on the change in their approval rating of the job Trump is doing as president since the start of his second term. The baseline survey was conducted between Jan. 31 and Feb. 3, 2025, and the latest survey numbers were collected between May 30 and June 2, 2025. We also calculated more recent changes in Trump’s approval ratings by comparing his current numbers to those collected between May 23 and May 25, 2025.

Since the early days of the new administration, Trump’s approval rating has fallen in 41 of the 55 demographic groups considered for this story. For each of the 37 demographic groups that rank on this list, Trump’s approval rating has fallen by at least 1 percentage point — and in some cases, by more than 10 percentage points. (Here is a look at Trump’s overall approval rating in every state.)

For several of the groups on this list — such as registered Democrats, ideological moderates, and Black Americans — the Trump administration has never been especially popular. Still, some of the largest declines in Trump’s approval ratings have been reported among groups that constitute his base, including registered Republicans, Christians, and Americans living in rural communities. (Here is a look at the Americans who are most likely to approve of the Trump administration so far.)

These are the Americans who are souring on the Trump administration.

Why It Matters

37. Independent men

The typical American is less likely to approve of the job Trump is doing as president today than at the outset of his second term. Growing dissatisfaction with the president is not confined to left-leaning voters, however, as Trump’s approval numbers are also suffering within many of the demographic groups that were critical to his electoral victory.

37. Independent men

Change in Trump’s approval rating during presidency: -1.6 percentage points

-1.6 percentage points 1-week change in Trump’s approval rating: -0.8 percentage points

-0.8 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of the job Trump is doing as president: 40.5% (41.3% last week; 42.0% in early February)

40.5% (41.3% last week; 42.0% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of the job Trump is doing as president: 52.2% (54.4% last week; 52.4% in early February)

52.2% (54.4% last week; 52.4% in early February) Trump’s net-approval among demographic group: -11.7% (-13.1% last week; -10.3% in early February)

36. Private sector workers

36. Private sector workers

Change in Trump’s approval rating during presidency: -1.7 percentage points

-1.7 percentage points 1-week change in Trump’s approval rating: -1.1 percentage points

-1.1 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of the job Trump is doing as president: 50.9% (52.0% last week; 52.6% in early February)

50.9% (52.0% last week; 52.6% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of the job Trump is doing as president: 46.4% (47.1% last week; 45.0% in early February)

46.4% (47.1% last week; 45.0% in early February) Trump’s net-approval among demographic group: +4.5% (+4.9% last week; +7.7% in early February)

35. Republican women

35. Republican women

Change in Trump’s approval rating during presidency: -1.8 percentage points

-1.8 percentage points 1-week change in Trump’s approval rating: +5.8 percentage points

+5.8 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of the job Trump is doing as president: 88.2% (82.4% last week; 90.0% in early February)

88.2% (82.4% last week; 90.0% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of the job Trump is doing as president: 10.0% (16.1% last week; 7.6% in early February)

10.0% (16.1% last week; 7.6% in early February) Trump’s net-approval among demographic group: +78.2% (+66.3% last week; +82.4% in early February)

34. Registered Independents

34. Registered Independents

Change in Trump’s approval rating during presidency: -2.2 percentage points

-2.2 percentage points 1-week change in Trump’s approval rating: -2.1 percentage points

-2.1 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of the job Trump is doing as president: 36.2% (38.3% last week; 38.4% in early February)

36.2% (38.3% last week; 38.4% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of the job Trump is doing as president: 57.3% (56.9% last week; 55.1% in early February)

57.3% (56.9% last week; 55.1% in early February) Trump’s net-approval among demographic group: -21.1% (-18.5% last week; -16.6% in early February)

33. Men

Change in Trump’s approval rating during presidency: -2.3 percentage points

-2.3 percentage points 1-week change in Trump’s approval rating: -4.2 percentage points

-4.2 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of the job Trump is doing as president: 51.8% (56.0% last week; 54.1% in early February)

51.8% (56.0% last week; 54.1% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of the job Trump is doing as president: 45.0% (42.8% last week; 42.9% in early February)

45.0% (42.8% last week; 42.9% in early February) Trump’s net-approval among demographic group: +6.8% (+13.3% last week; +11.2% in early February)

32. Democratic men

32. Democratic men

Change in Trump’s approval rating during presidency: -2.5 percentage points

-2.5 percentage points 1-week change in Trump’s approval rating: -2.2 percentage points

-2.2 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of the job Trump is doing as president: 13.9% (16.1% last week; 16.5% in early February)

13.9% (16.1% last week; 16.5% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of the job Trump is doing as president: 83.7% (83.6% last week; 80.1% in early February)

83.7% (83.6% last week; 80.1% in early February) Trump’s net-approval among demographic group: -69.8% (-67.4% last week; -63.6% in early February)

31. Millennials, born between 1981-1996

31. Millennials, born between 1981-1996

Change in Trump’s approval rating during presidency: -2.8 percentage points

-2.8 percentage points 1-week change in Trump’s approval rating: +0.0 percentage points

+0.0 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of the job Trump is doing as president: 50.8% (50.8% last week; 53.6% in early February)

50.8% (50.8% last week; 53.6% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of the job Trump is doing as president: 45.7% (46.1% last week; 41.8% in early February)

45.7% (46.1% last week; 41.8% in early February) Trump’s net-approval among demographic group: +5.2% (+4.7% last week; +11.8% in early February)

30. Independent women

30. Independent women

Change in Trump’s approval rating during presidency: -3.1 percentage points

-3.1 percentage points 1-week change in Trump’s approval rating: -3.5 percentage points

-3.5 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of the job Trump is doing as president: 32.1% (35.6% last week; 35.2% in early February)

32.1% (35.6% last week; 35.2% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of the job Trump is doing as president: 62.2% (59.0% last week; 57.3% in early February)

62.2% (59.0% last week; 57.3% in early February) Trump’s net-approval among demographic group: -30.1% (-23.4% last week; -22.0% in early February)

29. All registered voters

29. All registered voters

Change in Trump’s approval rating during presidency: -3.2 percentage points

-3.2 percentage points 1-week change in Trump’s approval rating: -1.3 percentage points

-1.3 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of the job Trump is doing as president: 46.3% (47.6% last week; 49.5% in early February)

46.3% (47.6% last week; 49.5% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of the job Trump is doing as president: 50.8% (50.7% last week; 47.0% in early February)

50.8% (50.7% last week; 47.0% in early February) Trump’s net-approval among demographic group: -4.6% (-3.2% last week; +2.4% in early February)

28. Americans in the 45-64 age group

28. Americans in the 45-64 age group

Change in Trump’s approval rating during presidency: -3.3 percentage points

-3.3 percentage points 1-week change in Trump’s approval rating: -3.4 percentage points

-3.4 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of the job Trump is doing as president: 47.7% (51.1% last week; 51.0% in early February)

47.7% (51.1% last week; 51.0% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of the job Trump is doing as president: 50.0% (47.4% last week; 44.5% in early February)

50.0% (47.4% last week; 44.5% in early February) Trump’s net-approval among demographic group: -2.3% (+3.7% last week; +6.5% in early February)

27. Residents of suburban communities

27. Residents of suburban communities

Change in Trump’s approval rating during presidency: -3.5 percentage points

-3.5 percentage points 1-week change in Trump’s approval rating: -0.6 percentage points

-0.6 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of the job Trump is doing as president: 43.2% (43.8% last week; 46.8% in early February)

43.2% (43.8% last week; 46.8% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of the job Trump is doing as president: 54.9% (54.8% last week; 49.3% in early February)

54.9% (54.8% last week; 49.3% in early February) Trump’s net-approval among demographic group: -11.7% (-11.0% last week; -2.5% in early February)

26. GenXers, born between 1965-1980

26. GenXers, born between 1965-1980

Change in Trump’s approval rating during presidency: -3.9 percentage points

-3.9 percentage points 1-week change in Trump’s approval rating: -4.3 percentage points

-4.3 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of the job Trump is doing as president: 47.6% (51.9% last week; 51.5% in early February)

47.6% (51.9% last week; 51.5% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of the job Trump is doing as president: 50.0% (46.6% last week; 44.9% in early February)

50.0% (46.6% last week; 44.9% in early February) Trump’s net-approval among demographic group: -2.4% (+5.4% last week; +6.7% in early February)

25. Registered Republicans

Change in Trump’s approval rating during presidency: -3.9 percentage points

-3.9 percentage points 1-week change in Trump’s approval rating: -0.7 percentage points

-0.7 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of the job Trump is doing as president: 87.5% (88.2% last week; 91.4% in early February)

87.5% (88.2% last week; 91.4% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of the job Trump is doing as president: 10.8% (11.0% last week; 6.9% in early February)

10.8% (11.0% last week; 6.9% in early February) Trump’s net-approval among demographic group: +76.7% (+77.2% last week; +84.4% in early February)

24. Students

24. Students

Change in Trump’s approval rating during presidency: -4.1 percentage points

-4.1 percentage points 1-week change in Trump’s approval rating: -1.4 percentage points

-1.4 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of the job Trump is doing as president: 31.3% (32.6% last week; 35.4% in early February)

31.3% (32.6% last week; 35.4% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of the job Trump is doing as president: 67.9% (65.3% last week; 58.4% in early February)

67.9% (65.3% last week; 58.4% in early February) Trump’s net-approval among demographic group: -36.7% (-32.6% last week; -23.0% in early February)

23. Workers earning between $50,000 and $100,000 per year

DC Studio / Shutterstock.com

Change in Trump’s approval rating during presidency: -4.1 percentage points

-4.1 percentage points 1-week change in Trump’s approval rating: -4.9 percentage points

-4.9 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of the job Trump is doing as president: 46.0% (50.9% last week; 50.1% in early February)

46.0% (50.9% last week; 50.1% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of the job Trump is doing as president: 51.8% (48.5% last week; 47.1% in early February)

51.8% (48.5% last week; 47.1% in early February) Trump’s net-approval among demographic group: -5.8% (+2.4% last week; +3.0% in early February)

22. Women

22. Women

Change in Trump’s approval rating during presidency: -4.1 percentage points

-4.1 percentage points 1-week change in Trump’s approval rating: +1.4 percentage points

+1.4 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of the job Trump is doing as president: 41.3% (39.9% last week; 45.4% in early February)

41.3% (39.9% last week; 45.4% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of the job Trump is doing as president: 56.1% (58.0% last week; 50.5% in early February)

56.1% (58.0% last week; 50.5% in early February) Trump’s net-approval among demographic group: -14.8% (-18.1% last week; -5.2% in early February)

21. Registered Democrats

Change in Trump’s approval rating during presidency: -4.4 percentage points

-4.4 percentage points 1-week change in Trump’s approval rating: -0.8 percentage points

-0.8 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of the job Trump is doing as president: 9.4% (10.2% last week; 13.8% in early February)

9.4% (10.2% last week; 13.8% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of the job Trump is doing as president: 88.4% (88.9% last week; 82.6% in early February)

88.4% (88.9% last week; 82.6% in early February) Trump’s net-approval among demographic group: -79.0% (-78.6% last week; -68.8% in early February)

20. Christians

20. Christians

Change in Trump’s approval rating during presidency: -4.4 percentage points

-4.4 percentage points 1-week change in Trump’s approval rating: -1.0 percentage points

-1.0 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of the job Trump is doing as president: 54.0% (55.0% last week; 58.4% in early February)

54.0% (55.0% last week; 58.4% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of the job Trump is doing as president: 44.8% (43.8% last week; 38.8% in early February)

44.8% (43.8% last week; 38.8% in early February) Trump’s net-approval among demographic group: +9.2% (+11.1% last week; +19.5% in early February)

19. Americans in the 35-44 age group

19. Americans in the 35-44 age group

Change in Trump’s approval rating during presidency: -4.4 percentage points

-4.4 percentage points 1-week change in Trump’s approval rating: +1.3 percentage points

+1.3 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of the job Trump is doing as president: 50.6% (49.2% last week; 55.0% in early February)

50.6% (49.2% last week; 55.0% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of the job Trump is doing as president: 45.4% (48.1% last week; 41.4% in early February)

45.4% (48.1% last week; 41.4% in early February) Trump’s net-approval among demographic group: +5.1% (+1.1% last week; +13.6% in early February)

18. Workers earning less than $50,000 per year

18. Workers earning less than $50,000 per year

Change in Trump’s approval rating during presidency: -5.2 percentage points

-5.2 percentage points 1-week change in Trump’s approval rating: -1.1 percentage points

-1.1 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of the job Trump is doing as president: 41.9% (43.0% last week; 47.1% in early February)

41.9% (43.0% last week; 47.1% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of the job Trump is doing as president: 54.0% (54.4% last week; 48.0% in early February)

54.0% (54.4% last week; 48.0% in early February) Trump’s net-approval among demographic group: -12.2% (-11.4% last week; -0.9% in early February)

17. Black Americans

17. Black Americans

Change in Trump’s approval rating during presidency: -5.5 percentage points

-5.5 percentage points 1-week change in Trump’s approval rating: -5.0 percentage points

-5.0 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of the job Trump is doing as president: 26.6% (31.6% last week; 32.1% in early February)

26.6% (31.6% last week; 32.1% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of the job Trump is doing as president: 69.8% (64.5% last week; 59.7% in early February)

69.8% (64.5% last week; 59.7% in early February) Trump’s net-approval among demographic group: -43.2% (-32.9% last week; -27.6% in early February)

16. Democratic women

16. Democratic women

Change in Trump’s approval rating during presidency: -5.5 percentage points

-5.5 percentage points 1-week change in Trump’s approval rating: +0.2 percentage points

+0.2 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of the job Trump is doing as president: 6.3% (6.1% last week; 11.8% in early February)

6.3% (6.1% last week; 11.8% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of the job Trump is doing as president: 91.7% (92.6% last week; 84.5% in early February)

91.7% (92.6% last week; 84.5% in early February) Trump’s net-approval among demographic group: -85.4% (-86.5% last week; -72.7% in early February)

15. Adults without a college education

15. Adults without a college education

Change in Trump’s approval rating during presidency: -5.6 percentage points

-5.6 percentage points 1-week change in Trump’s approval rating: -3.4 percentage points

-3.4 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of the job Trump is doing as president: 45.9% (49.3% last week; 51.5% in early February)

45.9% (49.3% last week; 51.5% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of the job Trump is doing as president: 50.5% (48.8% last week; 44.3% in early February)

50.5% (48.8% last week; 44.3% in early February) Trump’s net-approval among demographic group: -4.6% (+0.4% last week; +7.2% in early February)

14. Republican men

14. Republican men

Change in Trump’s approval rating during presidency: -5.9 percentage points

-5.9 percentage points 1-week change in Trump’s approval rating: -6.5 percentage points

-6.5 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of the job Trump is doing as president: 86.8% (93.3% last week; 92.7% in early February)

86.8% (93.3% last week; 92.7% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of the job Trump is doing as president: 11.5% (6.5% last week; 6.3% in early February)

11.5% (6.5% last week; 6.3% in early February) Trump’s net-approval among demographic group: +75.3% (+86.8% last week; +86.4% in early February)

13. Ideological conservatives

13. Ideological conservatives

Change in Trump’s approval rating during presidency: -6.0 percentage points

-6.0 percentage points 1-week change in Trump’s approval rating: -1.4 percentage points

-1.4 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of the job Trump is doing as president: 81.9% (83.2% last week; 87.8% in early February)

81.9% (83.2% last week; 87.8% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of the job Trump is doing as president: 17.3% (15.4% last week; 10.0% in early February)

17.3% (15.4% last week; 10.0% in early February) Trump’s net-approval among demographic group: +64.6% (+67.9% last week; +77.8% in early February)

12. Americans in the 18-34 age group

12. Americans in the 18-34 age group

Change in Trump’s approval rating during presidency: -6.4 percentage points

-6.4 percentage points 1-week change in Trump’s approval rating: -5.2 percentage points

-5.2 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of the job Trump is doing as president: 40.6% (45.8% last week; 47.1% in early February)

40.6% (45.8% last week; 47.1% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of the job Trump is doing as president: 54.3% (51.4% last week; 48.2% in early February)

54.3% (51.4% last week; 48.2% in early February) Trump’s net-approval among demographic group: -13.7% (-5.6% last week; -1.2% in early February)

11. Residents of rural communities

11. Residents of rural communities

Change in Trump’s approval rating during presidency: -6.6 percentage points

-6.6 percentage points 1-week change in Trump’s approval rating: -2.4 percentage points

-2.4 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of the job Trump is doing as president: 53.3% (55.8% last week; 59.9% in early February)

53.3% (55.8% last week; 59.9% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of the job Trump is doing as president: 43.3% (42.4% last week; 36.5% in early February)

43.3% (42.4% last week; 36.5% in early February) Trump’s net-approval among demographic group: +10.0% (+13.4% last week; +23.3% in early February)

10. Americans living in the South

10. Americans living in the South

Change in Trump’s approval rating during presidency: -6.6 percentage points

-6.6 percentage points 1-week change in Trump’s approval rating: -4.2 percentage points

-4.2 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of the job Trump is doing as president: 50.8% (55.0% last week; 57.4% in early February)

50.8% (55.0% last week; 57.4% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of the job Trump is doing as president: 45.2% (43.1% last week; 40.0% in early February)

45.2% (43.1% last week; 40.0% in early February) Trump’s net-approval among demographic group: +5.6% (+11.9% last week; +17.4% in early February)

9. Americans who voted for Donald Trump in 2024

9. Americans who voted for Donald Trump in 2024

Change in Trump’s approval rating during presidency: -6.8 percentage points

-6.8 percentage points 1-week change in Trump’s approval rating: -2.0 percentage points

-2.0 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of the job Trump is doing as president: 88.3% (90.3% last week; 95.0% in early February)

88.3% (90.3% last week; 95.0% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of the job Trump is doing as president: 9.7% (8.8% last week; 3.5% in early February)

9.7% (8.8% last week; 3.5% in early February) Trump’s net-approval among demographic group: +78.6% (+81.5% last week; +91.6% in early February)

8. Ideological moderates

8. Ideological moderates

Change in Trump’s approval rating during presidency: -7.1 percentage points

-7.1 percentage points 1-week change in Trump’s approval rating: -0.4 percentage points

-0.4 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of the job Trump is doing as president: 34.3% (34.7% last week; 41.4% in early February)

34.3% (34.7% last week; 41.4% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of the job Trump is doing as president: 61.8% (62.9% last week; 53.9% in early February)

61.8% (62.9% last week; 53.9% in early February) Trump’s net-approval among demographic group: -27.5% (-28.2% last week; -12.5% in early February)

7. Americans living in the Midwest

7. Americans living in the Midwest

Change in Trump’s approval rating during presidency: -7.2 percentage points

-7.2 percentage points 1-week change in Trump’s approval rating: +0.6 percentage points

+0.6 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of the job Trump is doing as president: 41.2% (40.6% last week; 48.4% in early February)

41.2% (40.6% last week; 48.4% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of the job Trump is doing as president: 56.8% (58.5% last week; 47.4% in early February)

56.8% (58.5% last week; 47.4% in early February) Trump’s net-approval among demographic group: -15.6% (-17.9% last week; +1.0% in early February)

6. Non-evangelical Christians

Change in Trump’s approval rating during presidency: -7.4 percentage points

-7.4 percentage points 1-week change in Trump’s approval rating: -2.7 percentage points

-2.7 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of the job Trump is doing as president: 44.4% (47.1% last week; 51.8% in early February)

44.4% (47.1% last week; 51.8% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of the job Trump is doing as president: 53.5% (51.4% last week; 45.3% in early February)

53.5% (51.4% last week; 45.3% in early February) Trump’s net-approval among demographic group: -9.1% (-4.2% last week; +6.5% in early February)

5. Americans who did not vote in 2024

5. Americans who did not vote in 2024

Change in Trump’s approval rating during presidency: -8.0 percentage points

-8.0 percentage points 1-week change in Trump’s approval rating: -7.7 percentage points

-7.7 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of the job Trump is doing as president: 29.4% (37.1% last week; 37.5% in early February)

29.4% (37.1% last week; 37.5% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of the job Trump is doing as president: 55.4% (54.9% last week; 48.5% in early February)

55.4% (54.9% last week; 48.5% in early February) Trump’s net-approval among demographic group: -25.9% (-17.8% last week; -11.0% in early February)

4. GenZers, born between 1997-2012

4. GenZers, born between 1997-2012

Change in Trump’s approval rating during presidency: -10.5 percentage points

-10.5 percentage points 1-week change in Trump’s approval rating: -8.0 percentage points

-8.0 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of the job Trump is doing as president: 32.8% (40.8% last week; 43.3% in early February)

32.8% (40.8% last week; 43.3% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of the job Trump is doing as president: 60.5% (57.2% last week; 52.8% in early February)

60.5% (57.2% last week; 52.8% in early February) Trump’s net-approval among demographic group: -27.7% (-16.4% last week; -9.6% in early February)

3. Unemployed Americans

3. Unemployed Americans

Change in Trump’s approval rating during presidency: -12.0 percentage points

-12.0 percentage points 1-week change in Trump’s approval rating: -7.6 percentage points

-7.6 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of the job Trump is doing as president: 28.7% (36.3% last week; 40.7% in early February)

28.7% (36.3% last week; 40.7% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of the job Trump is doing as president: 63.2% (57.8% last week; 54.6% in early February)

63.2% (57.8% last week; 54.6% in early February) Trump’s net-approval among demographic group: -34.5% (-21.5% last week; -13.9% in early February)

2. Homemakers

2. Homemakers

Change in Trump’s approval rating during presidency: -13.8 percentage points

-13.8 percentage points 1-week change in Trump’s approval rating: +14.6 percentage points

+14.6 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of the job Trump is doing as president: 42.2% (27.6% last week; 56.0% in early February)

42.2% (27.6% last week; 56.0% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of the job Trump is doing as president: 54.2% (65.1% last week; 33.9% in early February)

54.2% (65.1% last week; 33.9% in early February) Trump’s net-approval among demographic group: -12.0% (-37.4% last week; +22.1% in early February)

1. Government workers

1. Government workers

Change in Trump’s approval rating during presidency: -16.7 percentage points

-16.7 percentage points 1-week change in Trump’s approval rating: -13.7 percentage points

-13.7 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of the job Trump is doing as president: 33.7% (47.3% last week; 50.4% in early February)

33.7% (47.3% last week; 50.4% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of the job Trump is doing as president: 63.8% (52.0% last week; 44.0% in early February)

63.8% (52.0% last week; 44.0% in early February) Trump’s net-approval among demographic group: -30.2% (-4.7% last week; +6.3% in early February)

