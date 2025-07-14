These Are The Americans Turning on Trump's Immigration Policies Melnikov Dmitriy / Shutterstock.com

President Donald Trump was elected to office in November 2024 on a platform centered largely on immigration. Trump’s hardline stance on border security and deporting undocumented migrants stood in stark contrast to the Biden administration, under which illegal border crossings hit record highs. Because immigration was a critical issue for millions of Americans — 72%, according to a Gallup poll — in the 2024 presidential election, Trump’s longstanding and outspoken views on immigration were likely a meaningful factor in his electoral victory.

Key Points Illegal border crossings have fallen to historic lows under President Trump.

However, parts of Trump’s immigration policies have also stirred widespread controversy and criticism, leading many Americans who once supported his hardline approach to now express doubt.

Working with a financial advisor can help individuals navigate ongoing political and economic uncertainty. Click here to get started now.

Now, months into his second term, Trump has fundamentally altered U.S. immigration policy, and, partially as a result, illegal border crossings have fallen to an all-time low. But while effective in some respects, Trump’s aggressive approach to immigration has also been controversial. (Here is a look at illegal border crossing numbers under the Trump administration.)

Within weeks of being sworn in, Trump sent hundreds of additional active-duty military personnel to the southern border, pressured foreign governments to retrieve their citizens illegally residing in the United States, and issued executive orders that expanded the power of Immigration and Customs Enforcement to turn away asylum seekers and conduct raids in previously restricted areas, including schools, hospitals, or churches — while also implementing and expanding daily arrest quotas. In addition, President Trump has expedited the deportation process by denying certain undocumented migrants access to legal defense.

The President’s $5 million “Gold Card” visa program—an attempt to offer a pathway to citizenship for wealthy foreigners—and the gutting of the U.S. refugee resettlement program—with notable exceptions carved out for white South Africans—have also drawn widespread criticism.

Given the rapid implementation of these policies — which have been characterized by critics as inhumane, hypocritical, and in some cases, possibly illegal — it is perhaps not surprising that public opinion of Trump’s approach to immigration has steadily eroded since he took office. According to a recent poll conducted by Morning Consult, a public opinion research company, 51.3% of registered voters approve of Trump’s immigration policies, down from 55.5% at the outset of his presidency. Among certain groups of American voters, Trump’s immigration approval ratings have fallen by even more.

Using data from Morning Consult, 24/7 Wall St. identified the Americans who are turning against Trump’s immigration policies. We reviewed polling results among multiple demographic groups and subgroups—including gender, race, religion, educational attainment, employment status and sector, income, age, voting history, and political ideology and affiliation, among others—and ranked them based on the change in their approval rating of Trump’s handling of immigration issues since the start of his second term. The baseline survey was conducted between Jan. 31 and Feb. 3, 2025, and the latest survey numbers were collected between June 27 and June 29, 2025. We also calculated more recent changes in Trump’s immigration approval rating by comparing his current numbers to those collected from May 30 to June 2, 2025.

Since the early days of the new administration, support for Trump’s immigration policies has fallen in all but 10 of the 55 demographic groups considered in this story. Among the 41 demographic groups that rank on this list, Trump’s immigration approval rating has fallen by anywhere from 2.4 to nearly 25 percentage points.

For several of the groups on this list — including registered Democrats, Black Americans, and voters who cast a ballot for Kamala Harris in 2024 — Trump’s approach to immigration issues have never been especially popular. Still, some of the largest declines in Trump’s approval ratings on immigration have been reported among groups that make up his base, including ideological conservatives, Christians, and registered Republicans. (Here is a look at the Americans who are most likely to approve of the Trump administration so far.)

These are the Americans who are souring on Trump’s immigration policies.

Why It Matters

Alex Wong / Getty Images News via Getty Images

In his first few months in office, President Donald Trump has upended American immigration policy. While some of the new administration’s policies have helped slow illegal border crossings to a trickle, others have been highly controversial. Partially as a result, popular support for Trump’s approach to immigration has been steadily eroding — even among some demographic groups that constitute the president’s political base.

41. White Americans

littlehenrabi / iStock via Getty Images

Change in approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies during presidency: -2.4 percentage points

-2.4 percentage points 1-month change in approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies: -2.3 percentage points

-2.3 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of Trump’s immigration policies: 55.9% (58.2% one month ago; 58.2% in early February)

55.9% (58.2% one month ago; 58.2% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of Trump’s immigration policies: 39.7% (36.6% one month ago; 35.9% in early February)

39.7% (36.6% one month ago; 35.9% in early February) Net-approval of Trump’s immigration policies among demographic group: +16.2% (+21.5% one month ago; +22.3% in early February)

40. Evangelical Christians

Change in approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies during presidency: -2.5 percentage points

-2.5 percentage points 1-month change in approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies: -0.2 percentage points

-0.2 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of Trump’s immigration policies: 66.8% (66.9% one month ago; 69.3% in early February)

66.8% (66.9% one month ago; 69.3% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of Trump’s immigration policies: 27.6% (26.8% one month ago; 24.0% in early February)

27.6% (26.8% one month ago; 24.0% in early February) Net-approval of Trump’s immigration policies among demographic group: +39.1% (+40.2% one month ago; +45.3% in early February)

39. Americans living in the Northeast

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Change in approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies during presidency: -2.9 percentage points

-2.9 percentage points 1-month change in approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies: -1.9 percentage points

-1.9 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of Trump’s immigration policies: 51.4% (53.3% one month ago; 54.3% in early February)

51.4% (53.3% one month ago; 54.3% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of Trump’s immigration policies: 42.6% (41.2% one month ago; 37.5% in early February)

42.6% (41.2% one month ago; 37.5% in early February) Net-approval of Trump’s immigration policies among demographic group: +8.9% (+12.2% one month ago; +16.9% in early February)

38. Americans who voted for Kamala Harris in 2024

Al Drago / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Change in approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies during presidency: -3.0 percentage points

-3.0 percentage points 1-month change in approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies: -1.0 percentage points

-1.0 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of Trump’s immigration policies: 21.9% (22.8% one month ago; 24.9% in early February)

21.9% (22.8% one month ago; 24.9% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of Trump’s immigration policies: 74.1% (73.5% one month ago; 69.0% in early February)

74.1% (73.5% one month ago; 69.0% in early February) Net-approval of Trump’s immigration policies among demographic group: -52.2% (-50.7% one month ago; -44.1% in early February)

37. Republican women

Spencer Platt / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Change in approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies during presidency: -3.4 percentage points

-3.4 percentage points 1-month change in approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies: -0.1 percentage points

-0.1 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of Trump’s immigration policies: 84.9% (85.0% one month ago; 88.3% in early February)

84.9% (85.0% one month ago; 88.3% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of Trump’s immigration policies: 9.7% (8.3% one month ago; 6.0% in early February)

9.7% (8.3% one month ago; 6.0% in early February) Net-approval of Trump’s immigration policies among demographic group: +75.2% (+76.7% one month ago; +82.3% in early February)

36. Registered Republicans

Change in approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies during presidency: -3.4 percentage points

-3.4 percentage points 1-month change in approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies: -2.2 percentage points

-2.2 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of Trump’s immigration policies: 84.7% (86.9% one month ago; 88.1% in early February)

84.7% (86.9% one month ago; 88.1% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of Trump’s immigration policies: 11.1% (9.4% one month ago; 7.4% in early February)

11.1% (9.4% one month ago; 7.4% in early February) Net-approval of Trump’s immigration policies among demographic group: +73.6% (+77.5% one month ago; +80.7% in early February)

35. Republican men

2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Change in approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies during presidency: -3.5 percentage points

-3.5 percentage points 1-month change in approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies: -4.1 percentage points

-4.1 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of Trump’s immigration policies: 84.4% (88.6% one month ago; 87.9% in early February)

84.4% (88.6% one month ago; 87.9% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of Trump’s immigration policies: 12.5% (10.4% one month ago; 8.8% in early February)

12.5% (10.4% one month ago; 8.8% in early February) Net-approval of Trump’s immigration policies among demographic group: +71.9% (+78.2% one month ago; +79.1% in early February)

34. Americans in the 18-34 age group

JacZia / Shutterstock.com

Change in approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies during presidency: -3.6 percentage points

-3.6 percentage points 1-month change in approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies: +0.7 percentage points

+0.7 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of Trump’s immigration policies: 46.4% (45.7% one month ago; 50.0% in early February)

46.4% (45.7% one month ago; 50.0% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of Trump’s immigration policies: 45.0% (45.9% one month ago; 39.9% in early February)

45.0% (45.9% one month ago; 39.9% in early February) Net-approval of Trump’s immigration policies among demographic group: +1.3% (-0.1% one month ago; +10.1% in early February)

33. Registered Independents

Joshua Lott / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Change in approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies during presidency: -3.6 percentage points

-3.6 percentage points 1-month change in approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies: -1.3 percentage points

-1.3 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of Trump’s immigration policies: 41.8% (43.1% one month ago; 45.5% in early February)

41.8% (43.1% one month ago; 45.5% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of Trump’s immigration policies: 48.4% (44.0% one month ago; 44.7% in early February)

48.4% (44.0% one month ago; 44.7% in early February) Net-approval of Trump’s immigration policies among demographic group: -6.6% (-0.8% one month ago; +0.8% in early February)

32. Americans living in the Midwest

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Change in approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies during presidency: -3.7 percentage points

-3.7 percentage points 1-month change in approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies: +4.4 percentage points

+4.4 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of Trump’s immigration policies: 51.0% (46.6% one month ago; 54.7% in early February)

51.0% (46.6% one month ago; 54.7% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of Trump’s immigration policies: 44.8% (47.5% one month ago; 37.7% in early February)

44.8% (47.5% one month ago; 37.7% in early February) Net-approval of Trump’s immigration policies among demographic group: +6.2% (-1.0% one month ago; +17.0% in early February)

31. Retirees

Change in approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies during presidency: -3.8 percentage points

-3.8 percentage points 1-month change in approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies: -4.8 percentage points

-4.8 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of Trump’s immigration policies: 53.3% (58.1% one month ago; 57.1% in early February)

53.3% (58.1% one month ago; 57.1% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of Trump’s immigration policies: 43.7% (39.4% one month ago; 39.1% in early February)

43.7% (39.4% one month ago; 39.1% in early February) Net-approval of Trump’s immigration policies among demographic group: +9.6% (+18.7% one month ago; +18.0% in early February)

30. Residents of suburban communities

pics721 / iStock via Getty Images

Change in approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies during presidency: -4.0 percentage points

-4.0 percentage points 1-month change in approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies: -1.3 percentage points

-1.3 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of Trump’s immigration policies: 50.2% (51.5% one month ago; 54.1% in early February)

50.2% (51.5% one month ago; 54.1% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of Trump’s immigration policies: 45.2% (42.8% one month ago; 39.1% in early February)

45.2% (42.8% one month ago; 39.1% in early February) Net-approval of Trump’s immigration policies among demographic group: +5.0% (+8.7% one month ago; +15.1% in early February)

29. Private sector workers

Kmpzzz / Shutterstock.com

Change in approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies during presidency: -4.0 percentage points

-4.0 percentage points 1-month change in approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies: -2.7 percentage points

-2.7 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of Trump’s immigration policies: 55.1% (57.8% one month ago; 59.1% in early February)

55.1% (57.8% one month ago; 59.1% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of Trump’s immigration policies: 40.3% (38.0% one month ago; 35.6% in early February)

40.3% (38.0% one month ago; 35.6% in early February) Net-approval of Trump’s immigration policies among demographic group: +14.7% (+19.8% one month ago; +23.5% in early February)

28. Ideological conservatives

SteveChristensen / E+ via Getty Images

Change in approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies during presidency: -4.0 percentage points

-4.0 percentage points 1-month change in approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies: -0.1 percentage points

-0.1 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of Trump’s immigration policies: 84.9% (85.0% one month ago; 88.9% in early February)

84.9% (85.0% one month ago; 88.9% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of Trump’s immigration policies: 12.6% (11.7% one month ago; 7.9% in early February)

12.6% (11.7% one month ago; 7.9% in early February) Net-approval of Trump’s immigration policies among demographic group: +72.3% (+73.3% one month ago; +81.1% in early February)

27. Adults with a bachelor’s degree

Rattankun Thongbun / iStock via Getty Images

Change in approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies during presidency: -4.1 percentage points

-4.1 percentage points 1-month change in approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies: -2.6 percentage points

-2.6 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of Trump’s immigration policies: 45.4% (48.0% one month ago; 49.5% in early February)

45.4% (48.0% one month ago; 49.5% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of Trump’s immigration policies: 50.5% (47.8% one month ago; 45.8% in early February)

50.5% (47.8% one month ago; 45.8% in early February) Net-approval of Trump’s immigration policies among demographic group: -5.1% (+0.2% one month ago; +3.7% in early February)

26. Workers earning between $50,000 and $100,000 per year

DC Studio / Shutterstock.com

Change in approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies during presidency: -4.1 percentage points

-4.1 percentage points 1-month change in approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies: -3.8 percentage points

-3.8 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of Trump’s immigration policies: 52.1% (55.9% one month ago; 56.3% in early February)

52.1% (55.9% one month ago; 56.3% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of Trump’s immigration policies: 44.5% (40.3% one month ago; 38.8% in early February)

44.5% (40.3% one month ago; 38.8% in early February) Net-approval of Trump’s immigration policies among demographic group: +7.6% (+15.7% one month ago; +17.4% in early February)

25. All registered voters

jewhyte / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Change in approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies during presidency: -4.2 percentage points

-4.2 percentage points 1-month change in approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies: -1.4 percentage points

-1.4 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of Trump’s immigration policies: 51.3% (52.8% one month ago; 55.5% in early February)

51.3% (52.8% one month ago; 55.5% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of Trump’s immigration policies: 43.1% (41.1% one month ago; 37.8% in early February)

43.1% (41.1% one month ago; 37.8% in early February) Net-approval of Trump’s immigration policies among demographic group: +8.2% (+11.7% one month ago; +17.8% in early February)

24. Men

Change in approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies during presidency: -4.2 percentage points

-4.2 percentage points 1-month change in approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies: -3.8 percentage points

-3.8 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of Trump’s immigration policies: 56.7% (60.5% one month ago; 61.0% in early February)

56.7% (60.5% one month ago; 61.0% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of Trump’s immigration policies: 39.9% (36.2% one month ago; 34.0% in early February)

39.9% (36.2% one month ago; 34.0% in early February) Net-approval of Trump’s immigration policies among demographic group: +16.8% (+24.4% one month ago; +27.0% in early February)

23. Registered Democrats

Change in approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies during presidency: -4.3 percentage points

-4.3 percentage points 1-month change in approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies: +1.4 percentage points

+1.4 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of Trump’s immigration policies: 24.4% (23.0% one month ago; 28.7% in early February)

24.4% (23.0% one month ago; 28.7% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of Trump’s immigration policies: 71.3% (72.1% one month ago; 64.2% in early February)

71.3% (72.1% one month ago; 64.2% in early February) Net-approval of Trump’s immigration policies among demographic group: -46.9% (-49.1% one month ago; -35.5% in early February)

22. Democratic men

Drew Angerer / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Change in approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies during presidency: -4.4 percentage points

-4.4 percentage points 1-month change in approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies: +1.8 percentage points

+1.8 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of Trump’s immigration policies: 31.2% (29.3% one month ago; 35.6% in early February)

31.2% (29.3% one month ago; 35.6% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of Trump’s immigration policies: 66.5% (67.3% one month ago; 59.3% in early February)

66.5% (67.3% one month ago; 59.3% in early February) Net-approval of Trump’s immigration policies among demographic group: -35.3% (-38.0% one month ago; -23.7% in early February)

21. Women

Prostock-studio / Shutterstock.com

Change in approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies during presidency: -4.4 percentage points

-4.4 percentage points 1-month change in approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies: +0.6 percentage points

+0.6 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of Trump’s immigration policies: 46.3% (45.7% one month ago; 50.8% in early February)

46.3% (45.7% one month ago; 50.8% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of Trump’s immigration policies: 46.1% (45.4% one month ago; 41.0% in early February)

46.1% (45.4% one month ago; 41.0% in early February) Net-approval of Trump’s immigration policies among demographic group: +0.2% (+0.3% one month ago; +9.8% in early February)

20. Democratic women

Mason Trinca / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Change in approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies during presidency: -4.5 percentage points

-4.5 percentage points 1-month change in approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies: +0.5 percentage points

+0.5 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of Trump’s immigration policies: 19.1% (18.5% one month ago; 23.6% in early February)

19.1% (18.5% one month ago; 23.6% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of Trump’s immigration policies: 75.1% (75.4% one month ago; 67.8% in early February)

75.1% (75.4% one month ago; 67.8% in early February) Net-approval of Trump’s immigration policies among demographic group: -56.0% (-56.8% one month ago; -44.2% in early February)

19. Baby Boomers, born between 1946-1964

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com

Change in approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies during presidency: -4.7 percentage points

-4.7 percentage points 1-month change in approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies: -5.9 percentage points

-5.9 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of Trump’s immigration policies: 51.8% (57.7% one month ago; 56.5% in early February)

51.8% (57.7% one month ago; 56.5% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of Trump’s immigration policies: 44.9% (39.8% one month ago; 39.8% in early February)

44.9% (39.8% one month ago; 39.8% in early February) Net-approval of Trump’s immigration policies among demographic group: +6.9% (+18.0% one month ago; +16.8% in early February)

18. Non-evangelical Christians

Change in approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies during presidency: -5.5 percentage points

-5.5 percentage points 1-month change in approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies: -1.6 percentage points

-1.6 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of Trump’s immigration policies: 52.7% (54.3% one month ago; 58.2% in early February)

52.7% (54.3% one month ago; 58.2% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of Trump’s immigration policies: 43.5% (40.5% one month ago; 36.1% in early February)

43.5% (40.5% one month ago; 36.1% in early February) Net-approval of Trump’s immigration policies among demographic group: +9.2% (+13.8% one month ago; +22.1% in early February)

17. Americans aged 65 and up

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com

Change in approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies during presidency: -5.6 percentage points

-5.6 percentage points 1-month change in approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies: -7.5 percentage points

-7.5 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of Trump’s immigration policies: 52.4% (59.9% one month ago; 57.9% in early February)

52.4% (59.9% one month ago; 57.9% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of Trump’s immigration policies: 45.6% (38.0% one month ago; 39.9% in early February)

45.6% (38.0% one month ago; 39.9% in early February) Net-approval of Trump’s immigration policies among demographic group: +6.8% (+21.9% one month ago; +18.1% in early February)

16. GenZers, born between 1997-2012

Michael Edwards / iStock via Getty Images

Change in approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies during presidency: -6.0 percentage points

-6.0 percentage points 1-month change in approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies: +4.8 percentage points

+4.8 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of Trump’s immigration policies: 41.8% (37.0% one month ago; 47.8% in early February)

41.8% (37.0% one month ago; 47.8% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of Trump’s immigration policies: 50.5% (51.8% one month ago; 41.7% in early February)

50.5% (51.8% one month ago; 41.7% in early February) Net-approval of Trump’s immigration policies among demographic group: -8.7% (-14.8% one month ago; +6.1% in early February)

15. Americans in the 45-64 age group

Studio Romantic / Shutterstock.com

Change in approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies during presidency: -6.0 percentage points

-6.0 percentage points 1-month change in approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies: -1.5 percentage points

-1.5 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of Trump’s immigration policies: 51.0% (52.5% one month ago; 57.0% in early February)

51.0% (52.5% one month ago; 57.0% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of Trump’s immigration policies: 42.6% (40.2% one month ago; 35.7% in early February)

42.6% (40.2% one month ago; 35.7% in early February) Net-approval of Trump’s immigration policies among demographic group: +8.3% (+12.3% one month ago; +21.3% in early February)

14. Americans who voted for Donald Trump in 2024

Ethan Miller / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Change in approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies during presidency: -6.2 percentage points

-6.2 percentage points 1-month change in approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies: -3.2 percentage points

-3.2 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of Trump’s immigration policies: 84.7% (87.8% one month ago; 90.8% in early February)

84.7% (87.8% one month ago; 90.8% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of Trump’s immigration policies: 10.7% (7.8% one month ago; 5.6% in early February)

10.7% (7.8% one month ago; 5.6% in early February) Net-approval of Trump’s immigration policies among demographic group: +74.0% (+80.0% one month ago; +85.3% in early February)

13. Christians

ChristinLola / iStock via Getty Images

Change in approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies during presidency: -6.2 percentage points

-6.2 percentage points 1-month change in approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies: -2.3 percentage points

-2.3 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of Trump’s immigration policies: 59.1% (61.4% one month ago; 65.3% in early February)

59.1% (61.4% one month ago; 65.3% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of Trump’s immigration policies: 37.4% (34.5% one month ago; 29.8% in early February)

37.4% (34.5% one month ago; 29.8% in early February) Net-approval of Trump’s immigration policies among demographic group: +21.8% (+26.9% one month ago; +35.5% in early February)

12. Adults without a college education

Kunakorn Rassadornyindee / Shutterstock.com

Change in approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies during presidency: -6.2 percentage points

-6.2 percentage points 1-month change in approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies: -1.7 percentage points

-1.7 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of Trump’s immigration policies: 51.6% (53.3% one month ago; 57.8% in early February)

51.6% (53.3% one month ago; 57.8% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of Trump’s immigration policies: 41.6% (38.9% one month ago; 33.6% in early February)

41.6% (38.9% one month ago; 33.6% in early February) Net-approval of Trump’s immigration policies among demographic group: +10.0% (+14.4% one month ago; +24.3% in early February)

11. Religious agnostics

YinYang / E+ via Getty Images

Change in approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies during presidency: -6.3 percentage points

-6.3 percentage points 1-month change in approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies: -1.8 percentage points

-1.8 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of Trump’s immigration policies: 34.0% (35.8% one month ago; 40.3% in early February)

34.0% (35.8% one month ago; 40.3% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of Trump’s immigration policies: 56.6% (53.1% one month ago; 49.2% in early February)

56.6% (53.1% one month ago; 49.2% in early February) Net-approval of Trump’s immigration policies among demographic group: -22.6% (-17.3% one month ago; -8.9% in early February)

10. GenXers, born between 1965-1980

DimaBerlin / Shutterstock.com

Change in approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies during presidency: -6.5 percentage points

-6.5 percentage points 1-month change in approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies: -1.2 percentage points

-1.2 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of Trump’s immigration policies: 51.0% (52.2% one month ago; 57.5% in early February)

51.0% (52.2% one month ago; 57.5% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of Trump’s immigration policies: 42.6% (39.5% one month ago; 35.1% in early February)

42.6% (39.5% one month ago; 35.1% in early February) Net-approval of Trump’s immigration policies among demographic group: +8.5% (+12.6% one month ago; +22.3% in early February)

9. Workers earning less than $50,000 per year

maxbelchenko / Shutterstock.com

Change in approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies during presidency: -7.1 percentage points

-7.1 percentage points 1-month change in approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies: +1.0 percentage points

+1.0 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of Trump’s immigration policies: 46.8% (45.8% one month ago; 53.9% in early February)

46.8% (45.8% one month ago; 53.9% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of Trump’s immigration policies: 43.9% (44.4% one month ago; 36.5% in early February)

43.9% (44.4% one month ago; 36.5% in early February) Net-approval of Trump’s immigration policies among demographic group: +2.9% (+1.4% one month ago; +17.4% in early February)

8. Residents of rural communities

miroslav_1 / iStock via Getty Images

Change in approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies during presidency: -7.1 percentage points

-7.1 percentage points 1-month change in approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies: -2.6 percentage points

-2.6 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of Trump’s immigration policies: 55.6% (58.2% one month ago; 62.7% in early February)

55.6% (58.2% one month ago; 62.7% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of Trump’s immigration policies: 37.4% (34.9% one month ago; 30.4% in early February)

37.4% (34.9% one month ago; 30.4% in early February) Net-approval of Trump’s immigration policies among demographic group: +18.3% (+23.3% one month ago; +32.3% in early February)

7. Independent women

fizkes / Shutterstock.com

Change in approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies during presidency: -7.1 percentage points

-7.1 percentage points 1-month change in approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies: -0.5 percentage points

-0.5 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of Trump’s immigration policies: 33.0% (33.6% one month ago; 40.1% in early February)

33.0% (33.6% one month ago; 40.1% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of Trump’s immigration policies: 52.4% (47.8% one month ago; 48.0% in early February)

52.4% (47.8% one month ago; 48.0% in early February) Net-approval of Trump’s immigration policies among demographic group: -19.4% (-14.2% one month ago; -7.8% in early February)

6. Government workers

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Change in approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies during presidency: -8.4 percentage points

-8.4 percentage points 1-month change in approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies: +5.3 percentage points

+5.3 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of Trump’s immigration policies: 49.5% (44.2% one month ago; 57.8% in early February)

49.5% (44.2% one month ago; 57.8% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of Trump’s immigration policies: 49.1% (49.0% one month ago; 34.2% in early February)

49.1% (49.0% one month ago; 34.2% in early February) Net-approval of Trump’s immigration policies among demographic group: +0.3% (-4.8% one month ago; +23.7% in early February)

5. Americans living in the South

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Change in approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies during presidency: -9.3 percentage points

-9.3 percentage points 1-month change in approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies: -3.3 percentage points

-3.3 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of Trump’s immigration policies: 53.8% (57.0% one month ago; 63.1% in early February)

53.8% (57.0% one month ago; 63.1% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of Trump’s immigration policies: 38.8% (35.5% one month ago; 30.7% in early February)

38.8% (35.5% one month ago; 30.7% in early February) Net-approval of Trump’s immigration policies among demographic group: +15.0% (+21.5% one month ago; +32.4% in early February)

4. Black Americans

fizkes / Shutterstock.com

Change in approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies during presidency: -10.3 percentage points

-10.3 percentage points 1-month change in approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies: -2.8 percentage points

-2.8 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of Trump’s immigration policies: 33.8% (36.6% one month ago; 44.1% in early February)

33.8% (36.6% one month ago; 44.1% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of Trump’s immigration policies: 56.3% (53.1% one month ago; 40.9% in early February)

56.3% (53.1% one month ago; 40.9% in early February) Net-approval of Trump’s immigration policies among demographic group: -22.5% (-16.5% one month ago; +3.2% in early February)

3. Americans who did not vote in 2024

Antonio Guillem / Shutterstock

Change in approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies during presidency: -10.4 percentage points

-10.4 percentage points 1-month change in approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies: +3.4 percentage points

+3.4 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of Trump’s immigration policies: 32.2% (28.8% one month ago; 42.6% in early February)

32.2% (28.8% one month ago; 42.6% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of Trump’s immigration policies: 49.5% (43.0% one month ago; 32.5% in early February)

49.5% (43.0% one month ago; 32.5% in early February) Net-approval of Trump’s immigration policies among demographic group: -17.3% (-14.2% one month ago; +10.1% in early February)

2. Ideological moderates

zimmytws / iStock via Getty Images

Change in approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies during presidency: -11.4 percentage points

-11.4 percentage points 1-month change in approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies: -6.1 percentage points

-6.1 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of Trump’s immigration policies: 39.6% (45.7% one month ago; 51.0% in early February)

39.6% (45.7% one month ago; 51.0% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of Trump’s immigration policies: 51.1% (46.7% one month ago; 39.1% in early February)

51.1% (46.7% one month ago; 39.1% in early February) Net-approval of Trump’s immigration policies among demographic group: -11.4% (-1.0% one month ago; +12.0% in early February)

1. Homemakers

Steve Debenport / Getty Images

Change in approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies during presidency: -24.9 percentage points

-24.9 percentage points 1-month change in approval rating of Trump’s immigration policies: -3.3 percentage points

-3.3 percentage points Share of demographic group who currently approve of Trump’s immigration policies: 36.3% (39.7% one month ago; 61.3% in early February)

36.3% (39.7% one month ago; 61.3% in early February) Share of demographic group who currently disapprove of Trump’s immigration policies: 52.2% (44.9% one month ago; 28.1% in early February)

52.2% (44.9% one month ago; 28.1% in early February) Net-approval of Trump’s immigration policies among demographic group: -15.9% (-5.3% one month ago; +33.1% in early February)

In 20 Years, I Haven’t Seen A Cash Back Card This Good (sponsor) After two decades of reviewing financial products I haven’t seen anything like this. Credit card companies are at war, handing out free rewards and benefits to win the best customers. A good cash back card can be worth thousands of dollars a year in free money, not to mention other perks like travel, insurance, and access to fancy lounges. Our top pick today pays up to 5% cash back, a $200 bonus on top, and $0 annual fee. Click here to apply before they stop offering rewards this generous. Flywheel Publishing has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Flywheel Publishing and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers.