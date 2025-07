Trump Administration Sees Steepest Drop in Illegal Crossings in Over a Decade—Down to 197,850 Nationwide Joe Raedle / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Ever since his successful bid for the presidency in 2016, Donald Trump has made illegal immigration a centerpiece of his political platform. Trump’s message of improved border security — particularly along the U.S.-Mexico border — was especially salient in the 2024 presidential election, as illegal crossings at the southern border hit an all-time high under President Joe Biden. According to a Gallup poll conducted less than a month before Election Day 2024, 72% of American voters said immigration was either “extremely important” or “very important” to them. Another 23% said immigration was at least “somewhat important.”

Key Points Mass expulsion of undocumented migrants, while controversial, has been central to President Trump’s immigration policies.

However, since President Trump took office in January 2025, new border policies have coincided with a sharp reduction in illegal crossings. As a result, federal agents have apprehended or turned away far fewer undocumented migrants so far this year than they did over the same period in 2024 under President Biden.

Working with a financial advisor can help individuals navigate ongoing political and economic uncertainty. Click here to get started now.

Given the value voters placed on the issue of immigration, Trump’s hardline stance likely played a significant role in his electoral victory. Now, only months into his second term, many of the president’s campaign pledges regarding illegal immigration have been implemented as policy. Within weeks of being sworn in, Trump sent hundreds of additional active-duty military personnel to the southern border, halted the U.S. refugee resettlement program, and issued executive orders that expanded the power of Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers to conduct immigration raids and allowed border patrol personnel to turn away asylum seekers. (Here is a look at the Trump administration’s most and least popular policies so far.)

President Trump’s immigration policies have slowed illegal border crossings to a trickle. As a result, there has been a precipitous drop in encounters between federal officials and undocumented migrants. Across the 50 states, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents apprehended or turned away about 81,500 undocumented migrants in January 2025, Trump’s first month in office. By February, that number fell by 65%. In fact, the Trump administration has apprehended or turned away fewer undocumented migrants in the first five months of 2025 than the Biden administration did over the same period last year.

Using data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed how encounters between border patrol agents and undocumented migrants under Trump compare to Biden-era encounters in each state. For every state with available data, we tallied the number of undocumented migrants encountered by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in the first five months of 2024 and the first five months of 2025.

Nationwide, U.S. CBP reported 197,850 encounters with undocumented migrants between January and May 2025 under the Trump administration. Meanwhile, in the first five months of 2024 during the Biden administration, there were over 1.2 million such encounters.

Among the 40 states on this list, the number of undocumented migrants apprehended or turned away so far this year ranges from fewer than 10 to nearly 72,000. Only seven of the states on this list have reported more encounters between federal agents and undocumented migrants this year than during the same period in 2024 — and in most of these states, the increase was fewer than 100.

Arizona, California, and Texas are the states with the most encounters so far in 2025, and each is located along the U.S.-Mexico border. While federal agents have encountered thousands of undocumented migrants in these states in the first five months of this year, these numbers are still at least 80% lower than they were over the same period in 2024. (These are the Americans most likely to approve of the job Trump is doing as president so far.)

Here is how undocumented migrant apprehensions under Trump compare to those under Biden in each state.

Why It Matters

Sherry V Smith / Shutterstock.com

Donald Trump’s reelection campaign was largely built around improving U.S. border security and deporting undocumented migrants, and since taking office, Trump has acted on those pledges. Indeed, illegal border crossings have fallen to historic lows in recent months, and Border Patrol agents have apprehended or turned away far fewer undocumented migrants so far in 2025 than they did over the same period in 2024 under the Biden administration.

Alabama

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Year-over-year change in undocumented migrants encountered by authorities: +22.4% (+57)

+22.4% (+57) Number of undocumented migrants encountered or apprehended under Trump: 311 (Jan. 2025 – May 2025)

311 (Jan. 2025 – May 2025) Number of undocumented migrants encountered or apprehended under Biden: 254 (Jan. 2024 – May 2024)

Alaska

TripWalkers/Shutterstock.com

Year-over-year change in undocumented migrants encountered by authorities: -53.9% (-419)

-53.9% (-419) Number of undocumented migrants encountered or apprehended under Trump: 359 (Jan. 2025 – May 2025)

359 (Jan. 2025 – May 2025) Number of undocumented migrants encountered or apprehended under Biden: 778 (Jan. 2024 – May 2024)

Arizona

4kodiak / E+ via Getty Images

Year-over-year change in undocumented migrants encountered by authorities: -93.7% (-236,148)

-93.7% (-236,148) Number of undocumented migrants encountered or apprehended under Trump: 15,913 (Jan. 2025 – May 2025)

15,913 (Jan. 2025 – May 2025) Number of undocumented migrants encountered or apprehended under Biden: 252,061 (Jan. 2024 – May 2024)

California

bluejayphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Year-over-year change in undocumented migrants encountered by authorities: -86.5% (-223,284)

-86.5% (-223,284) Number of undocumented migrants encountered or apprehended under Trump: 34,863 (Jan. 2025 – May 2025)

34,863 (Jan. 2025 – May 2025) Number of undocumented migrants encountered or apprehended under Biden: 258,147 (Jan. 2024 – May 2024)

Colorado

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Year-over-year change in undocumented migrants encountered by authorities: -86.6% (-496)

-86.6% (-496) Number of undocumented migrants encountered or apprehended under Trump: 77 (Jan. 2025 – May 2025)

77 (Jan. 2025 – May 2025) Number of undocumented migrants encountered or apprehended under Biden: 573 (Jan. 2024 – May 2024)

Connecticut

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Year-over-year change in undocumented migrants encountered by authorities: -55.7% (-39)

-55.7% (-39) Number of undocumented migrants encountered or apprehended under Trump: 31 (Jan. 2025 – May 2025)

31 (Jan. 2025 – May 2025) Number of undocumented migrants encountered or apprehended under Biden: 70 (Jan. 2024 – May 2024)

Delaware

Year-over-year change in undocumented migrants encountered by authorities: -41.6% (-163)

-41.6% (-163) Number of undocumented migrants encountered or apprehended under Trump: 229 (Jan. 2025 – May 2025)

229 (Jan. 2025 – May 2025) Number of undocumented migrants encountered or apprehended under Biden: 392 (Jan. 2024 – May 2024)

Florida

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Year-over-year change in undocumented migrants encountered by authorities: -92.0% (-121,812)

-92.0% (-121,812) Number of undocumented migrants encountered or apprehended under Trump: 10,528 (Jan. 2025 – May 2025)

10,528 (Jan. 2025 – May 2025) Number of undocumented migrants encountered or apprehended under Biden: 132,340 (Jan. 2024 – May 2024)

Georgia

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Year-over-year change in undocumented migrants encountered by authorities: -64.9% (-2,125)

-64.9% (-2,125) Number of undocumented migrants encountered or apprehended under Trump: 1,150 (Jan. 2025 – May 2025)

1,150 (Jan. 2025 – May 2025) Number of undocumented migrants encountered or apprehended under Biden: 3,275 (Jan. 2024 – May 2024)

Hawaii

okimo / iStock via Getty Images

Year-over-year change in undocumented migrants encountered by authorities: -21.5% (-262)

-21.5% (-262) Number of undocumented migrants encountered or apprehended under Trump: 958 (Jan. 2025 – May 2025)

958 (Jan. 2025 – May 2025) Number of undocumented migrants encountered or apprehended under Biden: 1,220 (Jan. 2024 – May 2024)

Idaho

Year-over-year change in undocumented migrants encountered by authorities: +14.0% (+6)

+14.0% (+6) Number of undocumented migrants encountered or apprehended under Trump: 49 (Jan. 2025 – May 2025)

49 (Jan. 2025 – May 2025) Number of undocumented migrants encountered or apprehended under Biden: 43 (Jan. 2024 – May 2024)

Illinois

Sean Pavone/iStock via Getty Images

Year-over-year change in undocumented migrants encountered by authorities: -77.3% (-5,653)

-77.3% (-5,653) Number of undocumented migrants encountered or apprehended under Trump: 1,659 (Jan. 2025 – May 2025)

1,659 (Jan. 2025 – May 2025) Number of undocumented migrants encountered or apprehended under Biden: 7,312 (Jan. 2024 – May 2024)

Kentucky

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Year-over-year change in undocumented migrants encountered by authorities: -46.7% (-14)

-46.7% (-14) Number of undocumented migrants encountered or apprehended under Trump: 16 (Jan. 2025 – May 2025)

16 (Jan. 2025 – May 2025) Number of undocumented migrants encountered or apprehended under Biden: 30 (Jan. 2024 – May 2024)

Louisiana

Year-over-year change in undocumented migrants encountered by authorities: -29.7% (-907)

-29.7% (-907) Number of undocumented migrants encountered or apprehended under Trump: 2,151 (Jan. 2025 – May 2025)

2,151 (Jan. 2025 – May 2025) Number of undocumented migrants encountered or apprehended under Biden: 3,058 (Jan. 2024 – May 2024)

Maine

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Year-over-year change in undocumented migrants encountered by authorities: -87.8% (-8,985)

-87.8% (-8,985) Number of undocumented migrants encountered or apprehended under Trump: 1,246 (Jan. 2025 – May 2025)

1,246 (Jan. 2025 – May 2025) Number of undocumented migrants encountered or apprehended under Biden: 10,231 (Jan. 2024 – May 2024)

Maryland

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Year-over-year change in undocumented migrants encountered by authorities: +4.7% (+87)

+4.7% (+87) Number of undocumented migrants encountered or apprehended under Trump: 1,923 (Jan. 2025 – May 2025)

1,923 (Jan. 2025 – May 2025) Number of undocumented migrants encountered or apprehended under Biden: 1,836 (Jan. 2024 – May 2024)

Massachusetts

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Year-over-year change in undocumented migrants encountered by authorities: -48.4% (-790)

-48.4% (-790) Number of undocumented migrants encountered or apprehended under Trump: 841 (Jan. 2025 – May 2025)

841 (Jan. 2025 – May 2025) Number of undocumented migrants encountered or apprehended under Biden: 1,631 (Jan. 2024 – May 2024)

Michigan

SolomonCrowe / iStock via Getty Images

Year-over-year change in undocumented migrants encountered by authorities: -47.4% (-2,928)

-47.4% (-2,928) Number of undocumented migrants encountered or apprehended under Trump: 3,247 (Jan. 2025 – May 2025)

3,247 (Jan. 2025 – May 2025) Number of undocumented migrants encountered or apprehended under Biden: 6,175 (Jan. 2024 – May 2024)

Minnesota

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Year-over-year change in undocumented migrants encountered by authorities: -57.7% (-556)

-57.7% (-556) Number of undocumented migrants encountered or apprehended under Trump: 408 (Jan. 2025 – May 2025)

408 (Jan. 2025 – May 2025) Number of undocumented migrants encountered or apprehended under Biden: 964 (Jan. 2024 – May 2024)

Mississippi

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Year-over-year change in undocumented migrants encountered by authorities: +47.0% (+234)

+47.0% (+234) Number of undocumented migrants encountered or apprehended under Trump: 732 (Jan. 2025 – May 2025)

732 (Jan. 2025 – May 2025) Number of undocumented migrants encountered or apprehended under Biden: 498 (Jan. 2024 – May 2024)

Missouri

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Year-over-year change in undocumented migrants encountered by authorities: -82.8% (-24)

-82.8% (-24) Number of undocumented migrants encountered or apprehended under Trump: 5 (Jan. 2025 – May 2025)

5 (Jan. 2025 – May 2025) Number of undocumented migrants encountered or apprehended under Biden: 29 (Jan. 2024 – May 2024)

Montana

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Year-over-year change in undocumented migrants encountered by authorities: -81.7% (-4,148)

-81.7% (-4,148) Number of undocumented migrants encountered or apprehended under Trump: 932 (Jan. 2025 – May 2025)

932 (Jan. 2025 – May 2025) Number of undocumented migrants encountered or apprehended under Biden: 5,080 (Jan. 2024 – May 2024)

Nevada

Bill_Dally / iStock via Getty Images

Year-over-year change in undocumented migrants encountered by authorities: -58.4% (-331)

-58.4% (-331) Number of undocumented migrants encountered or apprehended under Trump: 236 (Jan. 2025 – May 2025)

236 (Jan. 2025 – May 2025) Number of undocumented migrants encountered or apprehended under Biden: 567 (Jan. 2024 – May 2024)

New Jersey

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Year-over-year change in undocumented migrants encountered by authorities: -63.0% (-2,576)

-63.0% (-2,576) Number of undocumented migrants encountered or apprehended under Trump: 1,515 (Jan. 2025 – May 2025)

1,515 (Jan. 2025 – May 2025) Number of undocumented migrants encountered or apprehended under Biden: 4,091 (Jan. 2024 – May 2024)

New Mexico

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Year-over-year change in undocumented migrants encountered by authorities: -83.8% (-47,761)

-83.8% (-47,761) Number of undocumented migrants encountered or apprehended under Trump: 9,203 (Jan. 2025 – May 2025)

9,203 (Jan. 2025 – May 2025) Number of undocumented migrants encountered or apprehended under Biden: 56,964 (Jan. 2024 – May 2024)

New York

Year-over-year change in undocumented migrants encountered by authorities: -76.6% (-33,526)

-76.6% (-33,526) Number of undocumented migrants encountered or apprehended under Trump: 10,255 (Jan. 2025 – May 2025)

10,255 (Jan. 2025 – May 2025) Number of undocumented migrants encountered or apprehended under Biden: 43,781 (Jan. 2024 – May 2024)

North Carolina

digidreamgrafix / iStock via Getty Images

Year-over-year change in undocumented migrants encountered by authorities: -80.2% (-888)

-80.2% (-888) Number of undocumented migrants encountered or apprehended under Trump: 219 (Jan. 2025 – May 2025)

219 (Jan. 2025 – May 2025) Number of undocumented migrants encountered or apprehended under Biden: 1,107 (Jan. 2024 – May 2024)

North Dakota

Year-over-year change in undocumented migrants encountered by authorities: -73.2% (-1,647)

-73.2% (-1,647) Number of undocumented migrants encountered or apprehended under Trump: 603 (Jan. 2025 – May 2025)

603 (Jan. 2025 – May 2025) Number of undocumented migrants encountered or apprehended under Biden: 2,250 (Jan. 2024 – May 2024)

Ohio

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Year-over-year change in undocumented migrants encountered by authorities: +229.3% (+172)

+229.3% (+172) Number of undocumented migrants encountered or apprehended under Trump: 247 (Jan. 2025 – May 2025)

247 (Jan. 2025 – May 2025) Number of undocumented migrants encountered or apprehended under Biden: 75 (Jan. 2024 – May 2024)

Oregon

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Year-over-year change in undocumented migrants encountered by authorities: -0.5% (-3)

-0.5% (-3) Number of undocumented migrants encountered or apprehended under Trump: 588 (Jan. 2025 – May 2025)

588 (Jan. 2025 – May 2025) Number of undocumented migrants encountered or apprehended under Biden: 591 (Jan. 2024 – May 2024)

Pennsylvania

benedek / E+ via Getty Images

Year-over-year change in undocumented migrants encountered by authorities: -14.9% (-280)

-14.9% (-280) Number of undocumented migrants encountered or apprehended under Trump: 1,600 (Jan. 2025 – May 2025)

1,600 (Jan. 2025 – May 2025) Number of undocumented migrants encountered or apprehended under Biden: 1,880 (Jan. 2024 – May 2024)

Rhode Island

sgoodwin4813 / iStock via Getty Images

Year-over-year change in undocumented migrants encountered by authorities: +248.3% (+72)

+248.3% (+72) Number of undocumented migrants encountered or apprehended under Trump: 101 (Jan. 2025 – May 2025)

101 (Jan. 2025 – May 2025) Number of undocumented migrants encountered or apprehended under Biden: 29 (Jan. 2024 – May 2024)

South Carolina

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Year-over-year change in undocumented migrants encountered by authorities: -37.5% (-307)

-37.5% (-307) Number of undocumented migrants encountered or apprehended under Trump: 512 (Jan. 2025 – May 2025)

512 (Jan. 2025 – May 2025) Number of undocumented migrants encountered or apprehended under Biden: 819 (Jan. 2024 – May 2024)

Tennessee

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Year-over-year change in undocumented migrants encountered by authorities: -35.3% (-6)

-35.3% (-6) Number of undocumented migrants encountered or apprehended under Trump: 11 (Jan. 2025 – May 2025)

11 (Jan. 2025 – May 2025) Number of undocumented migrants encountered or apprehended under Biden: 17 (Jan. 2024 – May 2024)

Texas

dibrova / iStock via Getty Images

Year-over-year change in undocumented migrants encountered by authorities: -81.2% (-310,341)

-81.2% (-310,341) Number of undocumented migrants encountered or apprehended under Trump: 71,884 (Jan. 2025 – May 2025)

71,884 (Jan. 2025 – May 2025) Number of undocumented migrants encountered or apprehended under Biden: 382,225 (Jan. 2024 – May 2024)

Utah

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Year-over-year change in undocumented migrants encountered by authorities: -80.6% (-54)

-80.6% (-54) Number of undocumented migrants encountered or apprehended under Trump: 13 (Jan. 2025 – May 2025)

13 (Jan. 2025 – May 2025) Number of undocumented migrants encountered or apprehended under Biden: 67 (Jan. 2024 – May 2024)

Vermont

halbergman / E+ via Getty Images

Year-over-year change in undocumented migrants encountered by authorities: -88.8% (-10,262)

-88.8% (-10,262) Number of undocumented migrants encountered or apprehended under Trump: 1,294 (Jan. 2025 – May 2025)

1,294 (Jan. 2025 – May 2025) Number of undocumented migrants encountered or apprehended under Biden: 11,556 (Jan. 2024 – May 2024)

Virginia

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Year-over-year change in undocumented migrants encountered by authorities: -60.6% (-1,848)

-60.6% (-1,848) Number of undocumented migrants encountered or apprehended under Trump: 1,204 (Jan. 2025 – May 2025)

1,204 (Jan. 2025 – May 2025) Number of undocumented migrants encountered or apprehended under Biden: 3,052 (Jan. 2024 – May 2024)

Washington

halbergman / E+ via Getty Images

Year-over-year change in undocumented migrants encountered by authorities: -60.9% (-12,327)

-60.9% (-12,327) Number of undocumented migrants encountered or apprehended under Trump: 7,916 (Jan. 2025 – May 2025)

7,916 (Jan. 2025 – May 2025) Number of undocumented migrants encountered or apprehended under Biden: 20,243 (Jan. 2024 – May 2024)

Wisconsin

Ron and Patty Thomas / E+ via Getty Images

Year-over-year change in undocumented migrants encountered by authorities: +100.0% (+1)

+100.0% (+1) Number of undocumented migrants encountered or apprehended under Trump: 2 (Jan. 2025 – May 2025)

2 (Jan. 2025 – May 2025) Number of undocumented migrants encountered or apprehended under Biden: 1 (Jan. 2024 – May 2024)

Today’s Top Rated Credit Cards Are Hard to Believe It’s hard to believe, but today there are credit cards offering up to 5% cash back (you read that right) on some items, $200 statement credits, $0 annual fees, travel rewards, and more. See for yourself, we’ve assembled a list of the top credit cards today right here. Frankly, with rewards this good we don’t expect them to be available forever. But if you sign up today you can secure some of the best rewards we’ve ever seen. Click here to get started.