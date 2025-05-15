These Rarely-Talked-About New York Cities Are Exploding with New Residents Travel Harry / Shutterstock.com

When anyone thinks about the fastest-growing cities in New York state, they will almost certainly believe that New York City is growing the fastest. As one of the world’s largest and most important cities, people are constantly moving to this city for many reasons, including finding the right spot to retire.

Key Points It might be surprising to learn that New York City is not the fastest-growing area in the state.

Smaller towns and cities around New York have shown significant growth since 2020, potentially due to people moving out of the big city area.

New York City is only the 1,226th fastest-growing city in New York State.

The reality is that even though other cities in New York state may not have NYC’s panache or style, they are growing faster. In fact, according to the World Population Review of the 20 fastest-growing cities, towns, or villages with a population over 1,000 residents in New York state, New York City doesn’t even crack the top 1,000.

20. Malone

Located near the top of New York State, Malone was once sacked by troops during the War of 1812 from what would become Canada. Today, the troops are gone, but over 11,882 residents remain. This represents a 2.18% annual increase from the town’s 2020 population.

19. Pine Plains

Originally settled in 1740 by missionaries, Pine Plains was officially formed in 1823. During the 1880s, P.T. Barnum famously settled here to let his animals have a winter break. While the animals and circus are gone, 2,393 residents still live here, an increase of 2.22% annually over the 2020 population.

18. Ithaca

A college town home to Cornell University, an Ivy League school, and Ithaca College, this is one of the more well-known names in the state. The city’s current population is 34,422 residents, up from 30,177 in 2020, representing an increase of 2.53% annually.

17. Harrison

Established in 1696, Harrison, New York, the town’s borders were reportedly determined by one man riding a horse for 24 hours without getting the horse’s feet wet. Whether this tale is true or not, the town’s population has increased to 32,530 in 2025, up from 28,155 in 2020, a 2.76% annual increase.

16. Sleepy Hollow

Known for being the location of “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” an 1820 short story about the headless horseman, Sleepy Hollow is arguably the most famous name on this list. A historically safe place to live, Sleepy Hollow’s population ballooned to 11,627 residents in 2025, a 2.95% annual increase since 2020.

15. Milton

First settled in 1772, Milton, New York, was once home to the most manufactured home parks in the country. The town has a current population of 20,533 people, which represents a 2.99% increase annually since 2020.

14. Bethel

The one-time location of Woodstock in 1969, arguably the world’s most famous concern, Bethel was founded in 1795 and soon became a tourist destination. The town’s population has sustained itself, giving it a population of 4,367 people in 2025, a 3.09% annual increase from 2020.

13. Port Byron

With its first residents arriving in 1797, Port Byron is one of the older villages or towns still in existence. It was even once the home of Henry Wells, founder of the Wells Fargo bank. The village has a current population of 1,306 residents, a 3.24% annual increase over the 2020 population of 1,103.

12. Owego

Established in 1787, the village of Owego is famous for its historical location as one of the few villages still operating under a charter. Its current population of 4,396 has increased from 3,645 residents between 2025 and 2020, an increase of 3.53% annually.

11. Old Westbury

The second-richest zip code in New York State, Old Westbury, New York, has some of the best public gardens in the world. Famous residents have included Bethenny Frankel, Victoria Gotti, Kevin James, Lilly Pulitzer, and many other celebrities and heirs to great fortunes. The town saw an annual resident increase of 3.59% from 2020 to 2025 and now has 5,192 residents.

10. Harrison

Located in Westchester County, the town/village of Harrison, New York, has existed since the late 17th century. The first permanent residents began residing here in 1725, and the population has since grown to 33,200. This is a 3.78% annual increase in new residents since 2020.

9. Delhi

Delhi, New York, was formed by joining three separate towns in 1798 and has a storied history that includes multiple wars. The town’s current population of 3,411 people in 2025 is a 3.84% annual increase from 2020.

8. Cape Vincent

With 2,678 people in 2020, the increase to 2,730 people in 2025 might not seem like much, but it’s enough for a 3.88% annual increase in residents in Cape Vincent, New York. The town was formed in 1849, but was previously used as a British encampment during the War of 1812.

7. New Paltz

Situated 80 miles north of New York City, New Paltz is a village founded in 1678. This gives the city a vibrant and rich history that dates back to America’s earliest days. Today, its population is around 9,344 people, an annual increase of 4.43% from 2020, when it was 7,363.

6. Oneonta

Nicknamed the “City of the Hills,” Oneonta, New York, is one of the northernmost cities of Appalachia. Incorporated in 1908, it has grown from a population of 13,049 to 16,842, indicating a 4.73% annualized growth between 2020 and 2025.

5. Dannemora

First settled in 1838, Dennemora is located inside Adirondack Park, with Chazy Lake occupying the entire center. The 2020 population was 4,031, which has since climbed to 4,250, representing a 5.44% increase annually.

4. Altona

Located in upstate New York, Altona is a Clinton County town on the very western part of the Adirondack Park boundary. In 2020, the town claimed a population of 2,624 people, which has since grown to 2,833 residents, an annualized 5.63% increase.

3. Mentz

Formed in 1802, Mentz, New York, is located near Auburn, and much of the town’s land was given to soldiers who served in the Revolutionary War as a place to call home. In 2020, the town had 2,111 residents, but it has grown by 5.65% annually to a 2025 population of 2,485.

2. Kirya Joel

Situated in Orange County, Kirya Joel is one of the youngest cities in the country in terms of the median age of its population, with at least 5,000 residents. Home to a heavy Orthodox Jewish community, Kiryas Joel’s population grew from 33,499 people to 47,429 residents in 2025, an annualized increase of 6.24%.

1. Palm Tree

Located in Orange County, New York, is a relatively young city founded in 2005 as a home for the Orthodox Jewish community. In 2020, the town’s population was 33,499 people, which has since grown to 47,517 people in 2005, a 6.3% annualized growth.

