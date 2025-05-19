These Rarely-Talked-About American Cities Are Exploding with New Residents blvdone / Shutterstock.com

If you’ve been paying attention over the last few years, you’ve likely noticed that people are moving around the U.S. Whether it’s because real estate prices have skyrocketed or the cost of living has become too much, there’s a groundswell of Americans relocating to different areas of the country.

Key Points It will surprise many people to learn that New York City isn’t the fastest-growing city in the country.

Some of these towns are as old as America, sometimes even older.

There are cities on this list that still exemplify small-town America.

Are you looking to make the move to a new city? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

Unsurprisingly, cities like New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles see plenty of growth, but the towns that don’t get talked about as much see the real population explosion. According to data provided directly by the US Census, these 20 cities are growing faster than anywhere else in the nation.

20. Goodyear, Arizona

Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock.com

With a population of 6.07% in 2024, Goodyear, Arizona, is the 20th fastest-growing city in the United States. With a population of 111,807 people, it is famously the Spring Break home of both the Cleveland Guardians and Cincinnati Reds and is named after the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company.

19. Dale City, Virginia

SevenMaps / Shutterstock.com

Home to the largest outlet mall in the United States and the self-proclaimed top tourist attraction in Virginia, Dale City, Virginia, has seen its population increase by 6.64% year over year. As of 2024, the population was 70,529 residents.

18. Conroe, Texas

RawalT / Shutterstock.com

Conroe, a suburb of Houston, has been growing rapidly over the last decade. In 2015 and 2016, it was the fastest-growing city in the country. Today, Conroe’s population is around 108,244 people, having grown 6.73% year over year in 2024.

Jason Finn / Shutterstock.com 17. Lehi, Utah

The area around Lehi, Utah, remains relatively unknown to most people, but it’s quickly becoming the center of “Silicon Slopes,” a major economic center to rival Silicon Valley. The city’s population has increased by 6.95% to 90,229 residents and is the fastest-growing city in Utah.

16. Elgin, Illinois

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

The sixth-most populous city in Illinois, Elgin, still lives in the shadows of Chicago even as its population has increased 8.36% to 118,799 in 2024.

15. Erie, Colorado

Arina P Habich / Shutterstock.com

A suburb of Denver, Erie, Colorado, is nicknamed after the famous town of Erie, Pennsylvania. The area was officially incorporated in 1874. Since then, it has seen fast growth, with a current population of 38,594 residents and a growth rate of 9.2% between 2023 and 2024.

14. Leland, North Carolina

Frame Craft 8 / Shutterstock.com

Leland, North Carolina, is centrally located among other populated North Carolina towns like Wilmington and Myrtle Beach, making it attractive to new residents. Its current population is approximately 34,451, which represents a 9.4% growth in 2024 over 2023.

13. Hutto, Texas

SevenMaps / Shutterstock.com

Established in 1855, Hutto, Texas, is the only town on this list to have a hippo as a mascot after a circus train stopped in 1915 and offloaded its animals. Today, there are more people than animals in the area, which has seen a population grow to 42,661 people (9.4%) between 2023 and 2024.

12. Sugar Hill, Georgia

SevenMaps / Shutterstock.com

Named after a giant sugar spill that occurred in the town sometime in the 1900s, Sugar Hill, Georgia, is growing rapidly. The city’s current population of 28,598 increased by 9.5% between 2023 and 2024.

11. Melissa, Texas

Wires568 / Shutterstock.com

Melissa, Texas, has undeniably seen explosive growth as one of the fastest-growing cities in the US. With only 1,350 people calling Melissa home in 2000, the city’s population has exploded 10% to 26,194.

10. Garner, North Carolina

samray / Shutterstock.com

A suburb of Raleigh, Garner, North Carolina, is a town that dates back to 1751. The area’s first growth happened in the 1850s when the North Carolina railroad was built. Fast-forward to today, Garner is home to 39,345 people, with its population increasing 10.4% from 2023 to 2024.

9. Rosemount, Minnesota

Tony Webster / Wikimedia Commons

With a population growth of 10.6% in 2024 over 2023, Rosemount, Minnesota, is one of the country’s fastest-growing cities in the north.

8. Fate, Texas

Michael Barera

In 2000, Fate, Texas, had a population of 602 people. Twenty-four years later, it has a population of 28,043, thanks to an 11.4% growth rate in 2024.

7. Foley, Alabama

Chris Pruitt / Wikimedia Commons

Essentially built by one man, John B. Foley started the city of Foley, Alabama, with a hotel, farm, bank, and utility company. Thankfully, the area has grown since, reaching a 12% growth between 2023 and 2024.

6. Haines City, Florida

Don Neuenschwander / Shutterstock.com

Once a popular location for citrus groves, Haines City, Florida, today relies more on residents who want to live closer to Orlando and Disney World. This has helped the population grow by 12.1% between 2023 and 2024.

5. Anna, Texas

Sabrina Janelle Gordon / Shutterstock.com

Incorporated in 1913, the city of Anna, Texas, was once just large enough for two stores, a church, and 20 people. Today, its population has exploded by 14.6%, with 31,896 residents.

4. Celina, Texas

Nicolas Henderson / Wikimedia Commons

The city of Celina is the fastest-growing city in the greater Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, area. With a population of 51,661, Celina grew 18.2% year over year between 2023 and 2024, and plans to increase its size to as many as 378,000 people.

3. Leesburg, Florida

Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock.com

First settled in 1857, Leesburg, Florida, is part of the greater Orlando-Kissimmee area. Today, the area is a popular retirement destination, which has helped the city grow by 18.5% between 2023 and 2024.

2. Fulshear, Texas

Djmaschek / Wikimedia Commons

A suburb outside of Houston, Fulshear, Texas, is the second-fastest-growing city in the nation. Between 2023 and 2024, Fulshear saw explosive growth of 26.9%, bringing its population up to 54,629 people.

1. Princeton, Texas

Trong Nguyen / Shutterstock.com

Princeton was first occupied in the late 1870s in Collin County, Texas. Today, it is the fastest-growing city in the United States, with a population growth of 30.6% between 2023 and 2024.

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future Click here to get started!