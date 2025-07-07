Populations Are Rapidly Increasing in These Texas Towns Lucky-photographer / Shutterstock.com

They say in Texas that everything is bigger, and there is every reason to believe this is 100% true. The second-largest state in the country and the most populous southern state, Texas, needs no introduction. Given that the state continues to grow, it’s no surprise that more and more people are looking to make Texas their home in the future.



Key Points The cities on this list are the fastest-growing cities in the state of Texas.

Many of these cities are suburbs of the state’s largest cities, such as Dallas, where people often find more value.

There is every reason to believe these cities will continue their population growth over the next couple of years.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)



It’s safe to say that most residents relocating to Texas are likely to look at big cities like Houston and Dallas first. However, increasing costs in urban areas are driving new Texas residents into the suburbs, where they can get more for their money. As a result, according to the Texas Tribune, these are the fastest-growing cities in the state of Texas.

20. Manor

Felix Mizioznikov / Shutterstock.com

While Manor’s 5.78% growth in 2024 isn’t as high as other cities on this list, it’s certainly explosive for this town. With a population of 21,500, this Austin suburb is experiencing rapid growth and is best known for its connection to the movie “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape.”

19. Kyle

Roschetzky Photography / Shutterstock.com

With a population of 62,548, Kyle, Texas, is attracting 9% more new residents in 2024 thanks to its vibrant cultural scene and historic downtown area. Of course, don’t forget the city’s annual Sky Hot Air Balloon Festival.

18. Hutto

Jason McCartney / Shutterstock.com

With a projected 9.4% growth between 2023 and 2024, the city of Hutto, Texas, is experiencing significant expansion. This is likely due to the city’s name as the “Hippo Capital of Texas,” thanks to the concrete hippo structures located around the city.

17. Melissa

Wires568 / Shutterstock.com

Rising 10% year-over-year, the population of Melissa, Texas, has jumped to 26,194 people. This represents a significant increase from the 13,901 people who lived in the area in 2020, highlighting just how rapidly this area is growing.

16. Forney

JoshingtonDC / Shutterstock.com

Known as the antique capital of Texas, Forney is a suburb of Dallas that is loved for its historic charm. It’s for this reason that the city experienced a growth rate of around 10.4% between 2023 and 2024. This brought the city’s population up to 35,470 people and counting.

15. Prosper

Trong Nguyen / Shutterstock.com

Rising approximately 10.5% year-over-year, the 2024 population of Prosper, Texas, is estimated to be around 41,660 people. The city is consistently ranked as one of the safest places to live in the state of Texas.

14. Georgetown

Jacob Boomsma / Shutterstock.com

With a population growth of 10.6% in 2024, the city of Georgetown, Texas, surpassed the 96,000 mark for residents living within its city limits. At one point, it was one of the fastest-growing cities in the country, a testament to its ongoing growth.

13. Fate

Svet foto / Shutterstock.com

According to 2024 data, the city of Fate, Texas, saw its population increase to 27,467, representing an 11.36% rise. Interestingly, the town’s name is derived from the nickname of its founder.

12. Anna

Sabrina Janelle Gordon / Shutterstock.com

Starting 2024 with a population of 31,986 people, the city of Anna, Texas, is a rapidly growing city with a 14.6% jump in new residents over 2023. Considering the city’s population was 16,896 in 2020, it demonstrates just how rapidly this city is growing.

11. Celina

Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock.com

The city of Celina, Texas, had a 2023 population of 43,700, but thanks to 18.2% growth, the city had grown to 51,661 people by 2024. A Dallas-Fort Worth suburb, Celina has the honor of being the state’s first gigabit city.

10. Haslet

Marco Bellegoni / Shutterstock.com

Initially settled in 1880, Haslet, Texas, is well-known for its hot summers and cool winters, which is good news for its population of 4,500 people. According to 2024 data, the city’s population increased by 22.27% year-over-year.

9. Josephine

SevenMaps / Shutterstock.com

Josephine, Texas, might not be the largest town with a population of 10,351, but an 18.54% increase shows a lot of promise. Located in the northwest part of the state, this city is known for its family-friendly atmosphere.



8. Godley

SevenMaps / Shutterstock.com

With a population of 2,791 people in 2024, KXAN.com reports that Goldey’s population has boomed by 22.89% since 2023. The city was initially named after a lumber merchant who helped facilitate the arrival of three different railroads.

7. Marble Falls

Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock.com

With its population increasing 23.95% year-over-year, the city of Marble Falls, Texas, is named after its natural marble falls. In July 2024, the city had a population of 9,413 residents, an increase from 7,594 residents in 2023.

6. Ferris

MD Global / Shutterstock.com

Once known as the “City that Bricked the World,” Ferris, Texas, was once a major producer of bricks. Located south of Dallas, Ferris is experiencing explosive growth, with a 24.19% population increase in 2024.

5. Boyd

Renegomezphotography / Wikimedia Commons

Growing at a rate of 25.18% year-over-year, Boyd, Texas, is one of the fastest-growing cities in Texas from 2023 to 2024. The town has a rich history with both agriculture and railroads, while it’s better known today for its strong schools and friendly atmosphere.

4. Caddo Mills

Kit Leong / Shutterstock.com

In 2024, the population of Caddo Mills, Texas, was 4,688, representing a 25.83% increase from the 2023 population. Caddo Mills isn’t a huge tourist destination in northeast Texas, but this may be precisely what draws new residents.

3. Fulshear

TBaker770 / Shutterstock.com

A town widely associated with Texas Independence, Fulshear has seen the second-largest population growth in the last year. With a population of 54,629, this Houston suburb has experienced 25.95% year-over-year growth and remains a popular destination for new residents seeking to experience the heart of Texas.

2. Jarrell

Larry D. Moore / Wikimedia Commons

Growing at a rate of 28.78% year-over-year, the city of Jarrell, Texas, is one of the fastest-growing cities in the state. Located in Williamson County, the city had a population of approximately 5,430 people as of 2024, representing a significant increase from the 1,804 people who lived there in 2020.

1. Princeton

Trong Nguyen / Shutterstock.com

The fastest-growing city in the state of Texas is Princeton, Texas, which is experiencing the single largest increase in the state. Growing 30.6% between 2024 and 2024, the city’s population now approaches 37,019 people, up from 28,336 in 2023.



Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding expert guidance—and SmartAsset’s simple quiz makes it easier than ever for you to connect with a vetted financial advisor. Here’s how it works: Answer a Few Simple Questions. Tell us a bit about your goals and preferences—it only takes a few minutes! Get Matched with Vetted Advisors Our smart tool matches you with up to three pre-screened, vetted advisors who serve your area and are held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Click here to begin Choose Your Fit Review their profiles, schedule an introductory call (or meet in person), and select the advisor who feel is right for you. Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Click here to get started today! (sponsor)