Best Places to Retire in North Carolina

When it comes to places where you can retire in the U.S., you often think of warm-weather locations like Florida, Arizona, and California. However, where people should be looking these days is the great state of North Carolina. It is home to beautiful beaches, the Blue Ridge and Great Smoky Mountains, and weather you won’t complain about.

As a bonus, the state’s income tax is so small that it means more money in your pocket! Money reasons aside, it’s hard to ignore the beautiful scenery that appears out of nowhere wherever you go in North Carolina. When you also factor in great medical care and a variety of towns to choose from, North Carolina should jump to the top of your retirement list.

Compiling data from expert sites like Niche, we can look a strong ranking of the best North Carolina places to retire in descending order.

17. Oak Island

The largest town on this list, Oak Island, North Carolina offers a population of 8,564 residents. A seaside town, Oak Island relies heavily on tourism to generate revenue. The town’s population can easily swell by more than 50,000 people over the summer months. Thankfully, the rest of the year offers plenty of quiet for 37% of the population that are older than 65.

16. Fearrington Village

Great healthcare and jobs help make Fearrington Village a welcome place to live. Jobs may not be what retirees are looking for, but it also means the area has plenty to do for the village’s 2,582 residents. A whopping 77% of Fearrington Village’s residents are listed as 65 and over, the most of any city on this list.

15. River Bend

As one of the best places to live in Craven County, River Bend is also a great place to retire. A small population of 2,194 keeps things quiet but a nearby country club has an active social life. As part of the New Born metro area, River Bend offers a small-town feel but it’s close enough to a larger area for more activities. Over 35% of residents are currently listed as 65 and over.

14. Bermuda Run

Great for public schools and families, Bermuda Run is not a surprise entry on this list. A population of 3,118 makes Bermuda Run feel small, but it’s still a quiet place to live. Nearby country clubs and golf courses provide a steady social life while you also have a short drive to Winston-Salem if you want a larger town now and then. Right around 46% of residents are listed as 65 and over.

13. Laurel Park

Located in Henderson County, Laurel Park is full of rich history and plenty of things to do. Between the Laurel Park casino, swimming, boating, and camping, Laurel Park is one of the most active towns on this list. Right around 39% of Laurel Park’s 2,615 residents are 65 and over, with the number expected to grow well into the future.

12. Southport

Plenty of great restaurants make Southport a very attractive retirement spot. Southport’s population of 4,015 is incredibly active with sunset boat tours and plenty of wine tastings. Around 42% of Southport’s population is 65% and over, so there is always a new group of friends to meet. A median home value of $343,600 is also relatively inexpensive for the area.

11. Sunset Beach

With year-round things to do, Sunset Beach is not at all a surprise on a list of great places to retire in North Carolina. Don’t let a population of 4,189 residents fool you, Sunset Beach is active all year round. Thanks to North Carolina’s temperate climate, 55% of Sunset Beach residents are 65 and over. There’s plenty to do in the area thanks to beach activities and an active community council.

10. Westport

Located in unincorporated Lincoln County, Westport, North Carolina has a current population of around 4,570. The area feels very rural, which is likely why 29% of Westport’s population is 65 and over. Not only is Westport good for retirees, but also great for public schools and families. There are plenty of scenic areas to walk which is great for getting outdoors.

9. Emerald Isle

Emerald Isle is a very interesting location for retirees. While the population is only 3,870 people during most of the year, it quickly grows during the summer. The heavy presence of restaurants, bars, and coffee shops tries to support more than 50,000 tourists who visit weekly during the summer seasons. Tourists aside, 31% of Emerald Isle’s population is 65 and over.

8. Valley Hill

Boasting a population of 2,417 residents, Valley Hill is very much a mix of feeling both suburban and rural. Located in part of the Asheville metropolitan area, you are close enough to a large town but small away to not feel overwhelming. Only 23% of residents are 65 and over, but this number has grown quite a bit over the past decade, which is a strong sign for the future.

7. Pinehurst

Located in Moore County, Pinehurst is already on the map for its heavy golf presence. Fortunately, a population of 17,653 doesn’t take away from Pinehurst’s rural feel. The village of Pinehurst is home to the U.S. Open golf tournament in 2024, 2029, and 2035 among other years into the future. In the area around Pinehurst, you have roughly 40 golf courses, which is perfect for a town that is 40% 65 and over.

6. Flat Rock

A terrific area for outdoor activities, the small population of 3,483 in Flat Rock can still feel big. Between the nightlife, strong weather, and half the town being 65 and over, Flat Rock is hard to ignore. The number of parks in the area makes it great for walking throughout the year all while enjoying a quiet area of just 8.2 square miles.

5. Southern Shores

Yet another small North Carolina town, Southern Shores feels like it’s a great name for a soap opera. With a still small population of 3,098, you get a small-town feeling when you travel around town. Not only is Southern Shores good for retirees, but it’s also got A-rated schools for families. A median home value of $587,000 is on the more expensive side, but over 30% of your neighbors will be 65 and over.

4. Nags Head

Living in Nags Head, North Carolina will make you never want to travel again. Located on a stretch of land that is just 6.6 square miles, you won’t have to worry about too many neighbors. A current population of 3,153 remains small though the area’s popular dunes can make it feel a little touristy at times. Even so, you still have 44% of the town’s population listed as 65 and over.

3. St. James

Centrally located as part of the Wilmington, North Carolina suburban area, St. James is a lovely retirement area. Unsurprisingly strong for outdoor activities, St. James is a great place for health and fitness. Retirees will love hiking in the woods while also enjoying the small suburban feel. Over 63% of the population is currently 65 and over, which means there are plenty of fellow retirees to befriend.

2. Carolina Shores

Located right along the North/South Carolina state line, Carolina Shores is a terrific place to live for retirees. With a population of 4,643, it has over 52% of its population listed as 65 and over. The cost of living is low with a median home value of $249,800. Just know that you’re packed in pretty tight with other residents, but that’s a small tradeoff for the view.

1. Pine Knoll Shores

According to Niche.com, the best place to retire in North Carolina is Pine Knoll Shores. Boasting a population of just 1,363, the quality of life in this quaint shore town shouldn’t be missed. The area is full of retirees and the schools are also A-rated for families. At the end of 2023, 52% of all residents were 65 and older.

