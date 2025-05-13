These Little-Known California Towns Are Exploding with New Residents bluejayphoto / iStock via Getty Images

As the most populous state in the United States, it shouldn’t be surprising to learn that California is growing. Home to Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, and dozens of other notable locations, California has long been appealing to people looking for better weather and a great place to raise a family or start a business.

Key Points The fastest-growing cities in California are not the names you might expect.

These towns are smaller than areas like Los Angeles, but are growing much faster.

There is no question that California continues to experience massive growth every year.

For these reasons and many more, it’s worth looking at where California’s population explosion is actually happening. It won’t be surprising that people continue to arrive in large urban areas like Los Angeles, but it’s not the only prime location. Using data provided by the San Francisco Chronicle leads directly to a list of little-known California towns also seeing significant population increases.

15. Tulare

Jacob Boomsma / Shutterstock.com

Located in the San Joaquin Valley, the town is named after Tulare Lake, the largest freshwater lake west of the Great Lakes. The city’s population increased from 2024 to 2025 to 73,000 people, a 2.0% increase, making it the 15th fastest-growing city in the state.

14. Lemoore

SevenMaps / Shutterstock.com

Home to Naval Air Station Lemoore, Lemoore is home to a base with F-18 and F-35 squadrons assigned to America’s Pacific Fleet. With its proximity to the military base, the town’s population continues to rise, up to 27,700 people between 2024 and 2025, increasing 2.1% yearly.

13. Hanford

Matt Gush / Shutterstock.com

The largest city in Kings County, California, was historically populated by Tachi Yokut Indians for thousands of years before European-American contact forced them out. Amelia Earhart also famously lived in Hanford and taught flying lessons at the local airport. Today, the city has a population of 61,200, up from 59,900 in 2024, an increase of 2.3%.

12. Reedley

OJUP / Shutterstock.com

In Fresno County, California, lives Reedley, an agricultural-focused town that has dubbed itself “The World’s Fruit Basket.” Hosting multiple cultural festivals yearly, the town’s population increased 2.5% between 2024 and 2025, with a current population of around 26,600 people.

11. Placentia

Matt Gush / Shutterstock.com

Placenta is in Orange County, California, known for its quiet neighborhoods and orange grove history. Its current population of 54,000 people is up from 52,700 in 2024 and the 2020 population of 51,233, so growth remains steady, averaging 2.5% yearly.

10. Burlingame

XenaX / Shutterstock.com

Named after Anson Burlingame, who helped establish formal relations between the US and China, Burlingame, California, has a shoreline presence across the San Francisco Bay. In 2025, the city reported a population of 31,600, which increased from 30,800 in 2024, representing a 2.6% year-over-year population increase.

9. Chico

Michael Mercer / Shutterstock.com

The most populous city in Butte County, California, Chico, home to California State University, is the most populous city north of Sacramento in the state. In 2025, Chico reported a population of 113,800 people, an increase over the 2024 population of 111,000. This marks a 2.6% increase, enough to rank it as the 9th fastest-growing city in the state.

8. American Canyon

Robin Craig / Shutterstock.com

The second largest city in Napa County, American Canyon, is known as the gateway to Napa Valley. Incorporated in 1992, it’s a relatively new city. In 2025, American Canyon reported a population of 22,400 people, an increase of 2.9% from 2024.

7. Riverbank

SevenMaps / Shutterstock.com

Best known as the “City of Action,” Riverbank, California, was founded as a ferry and railroad crossing for the Santa Fe Railroad. Looking at the city’s population growth between 2024 and 2025, the population of Riverbank has increased to 26,100 people, a 3.2% increase.

6. Rancho Cordova

Amin HA / Shutterstock.com

Around Sacramento County, Rancho Cordova grew from 82,800 people in 2024 to over 85,500 in 2025. This is an increase of 3.2% over a 12-month timeframe, which is notable for a city of this size. Rancho Cordova’s roots trace back to the California Gold Rush and the Cordova Vineyard, originally a land-grant from Mexico to California.

5. Patterson

Underawesternsky / Shutterstock.com

Known as the “Apricot capital of the world,” Patterson holds an annual festival celebrating its favorite fruit. Between 2024 and 2025, the population of Patterson grew by over 900 people, which means a 3.6% increase yearly.

4. Coronado

P_Wei / E+ via Getty Images

An island city near San Diego was founded in the 1880s and relies heavily on tourism to drive local income, as its beaches are known as some of the best in America. These beaches are also best known for being a central part of training for future Navy Seals, who help make up part of the city’s 22,600 residents, a 3.7% jump from 2024.

3. Belmont

Faina Gurevich / Shutterstock.com

With a population increase of 3.9% between 2024 and 2025, this San Mateo County city is the third-fastest growing in California. With 28,200 residents, Belmont is widely considered a great place to live. It has excellent public schools and is home to numerous big companies, such as Volkswagen Group of America, RingCentral, and Nikon.

2. Lathrop

SevenMaps / Shutterstock.com

With a 4% population growth increase between 2024 and 2025, Lathrop, located in San Joaquin County, is the second fastest-growing city in California, with more than 20,000 residents. The 2025 population of the city was 38,600, up from 37,100 in 2024. The town was first founded in 1868 when a transcontinental railroad extended into the area.

1. Shafter

SevenMaps / Shutterstock.com

According to California state data, the San Francisco Chronicle reported that Shafter in Kern County grew the fastest between 2024 and 2025. With a 4.7% growth rate year over year, Shafter’s population jumped from 22,400 to 23,500. The community was named for General William Rufus Shafter, who commanded US Forces during the Spanish-American War.

