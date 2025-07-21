Special Report

The Hollowing Out Of The American City: The Cities Losing Their Residents To The Outer Suburbs

Empty crosswalk
AARON MCCOY / The Image Bank via Getty Images
Evan Comen
Published:

In the past decade, suburban population growth far outpaced urban population growth. While from 2013 to 2023 the populations within the boundaries of principal cities rose 5.9%, the number of residents living in the boundaries of the outer suburbs of those principal cities rose 11.9%. In some metro areas, however, the disparity is even more pronounced, with suburbs growing at a fast pace even as the inner city loses residents. In 47 metro areas, the principal city experienced population decline as its outer suburbs grew.

The flight from inner cities to outer suburbs is fueled by several factors. The rise of remote and hybrid work has made proximity to downtown less essential, enabling more people to trade city living for more space and lower housing costs in the suburbs. Meanwhile, years of rising urban rents and stagnant housing supply have pushed would-be city dwellers outward.

In some cities, a stark urban-suburban disparity in housing prices helps explain the outbound migration. In the Naples, Florida metro area, for example, the average home value in the outer suburbs is just 30.6% that of the principal city. Other metro areas with large home price disparities include Lawton, Oklahoma, Anchorage, Alaska, and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

Meanwhile, in other cities the disparity in home prices is completely reversed. In Detroit, for example, homes in the suburbs are more than twice the average cost of homes in the inner city, suggesting that outbound migration to the suburbs is less a compromise in price and more a quality of life move. A closer look at the data reveals the cities ceding population to the outer suburbs.

To determine the cities ceding population to the outer suburbs, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed historical population data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey. Principal cities were ranked based on the percentage-point difference in the population growth rate between the principal city and the outer suburbs from 2013 to 2023. All Census places — cities, towns, villages, and Census-designated places — that fall within the surrounding metropolitan statistical area of a principal city were considered suburbs of that principal city. In the Raleigh metro area, for example, the growth of the City of Raleigh was compared to the combined average population growth of the surrounding suburbs of Knightdale, Garner, Cary, Morrisville, Wake Forest, Rolesville, Wendell, Apex, Clayton, Youngsville, Holly Springs, Archer Lodge, Fuquay-Varina, Zebulon, Franklinton, Angier, Wilson’s Mills, Bunn, Louisburg, Lake Royale, Smithfield, Selma, Four Oaks, Micro, Benson, Pine Level, Kenly, Princeton, Centerville. Only cities where the principal city is losing residents as the outer suburbs gain residents were included. Supplemental data on home values are from the U.S. Census Bureau and were aggregated using the same methodology.

40. Atlantic City, NJ

Joecho-16 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -2.8% (-1,105 residents)
  • Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +2.0% (+3,844 residents)
  • Average home value in principal city: $209,347
  • Average home value in suburbs: $423,995
  • Fastest-growing suburbs: Mays Landing, Smithville, Pomona, Rio Grande, North Cape May, Whitesboro, Absecon, Villas, Cape May Court House, Collings Lakes

39. Monroe, MI

Aerial view of the Monroe Coal-Fired Power Plant on the shore of Lake Erie, Monroe Michigan by Matthew G Eddy
Aerial view of the Monroe Coal-Fired Power Plant on the shore of Lake Erie, Monroe Michigan (Shutterstock.com) by Matthew G Eddy
  • Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -1.4% (-297 residents)
  • Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +4.0% (+2,077 residents)
  • Average home value in principal city: $161,740
  • Average home value in suburbs: $224,639
  • Fastest-growing suburbs: Dundee, Woodland Beach, Stony Point, Milan, Detroit Beach, Carleton, Maybee, South Monroe, South Rockwood, Petersburg

38. Canton, OH

Canton+Ohio | Canton, Ohio
5chw4r7z / Flickr

  • Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -4.0% (-2,922 residents)
  • Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +1.7% (+2,229 residents)
  • Average home value in principal city: $109,725
  • Average home value in suburbs: $180,834
  • Fastest-growing suburbs: Uniontown, Malvern, Hartville, Louisville, North Canton, Perry Heights, Meyers Lake, Leesville, Magnolia, Wilmot

37. Lafayette, LA

Thinkstock
  • Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -0.4% (-472 residents)
  • Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +5.3% (+7,542 residents)
  • Average home value in principal city: $294,620
  • Average home value in suburbs: $186,010
  • Fastest-growing suburbs: Youngsville, Broussard, Carencro, Delcambre, Maurice, Cade, Egan, Arnaudville, Parks, Basile

36. Muskegon, MI

smontgom65 / iStock via Getty Images

  • Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -1.2% (-463 residents)
  • Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +4.5% (+2,550 residents)
  • Average home value in principal city: $126,002
  • Average home value in suburbs: $216,651
  • Fastest-growing suburbs: Wolf Lake, Roosevelt Park, Montague, North Muskegon, Whitehall, Twin Lake, Ravenna, Lakewood Club, Fruitport, Muskegon Heights

35. Akron, OH

benkrut / Getty Images
  • Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -4.8% (-9,512 residents)
  • Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +1.3% (+4,678 residents)
  • Average home value in principal city: $135,185
  • Average home value in suburbs: $258,094
  • Fastest-growing suburbs: Aurora, Reminderville, Green, Streetsboro, Cuyahoga Falls, Montrose-Ghent, Tallmadge, Macedonia, Hudson, Twinsburg

34. Bangor, ME

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

  • Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -3.8% (-1,237 residents)
  • Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +2.5% (+1,174 residents)
  • Average home value in principal city: $209,259
  • Average home value in suburbs: $203,431
  • Fastest-growing suburbs: Orono, Hampden, Dexter, Brewer, East Millinocket, Howland, Milford, Newport, Old Town, Millinocket

33. Beaumont, TX

DenisTangneyJr / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -3.2% (-3,768 residents)
  • Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +3.1% (+5,604 residents)
  • Average home value in principal city: $181,992
  • Average home value in suburbs: $193,342
  • Fastest-growing suburbs: Lumberton, Bridge City, Groves, Nederland, Sour Lake, Port Neches, Orange, Silsbee, Pinehurst, Bevil Oaks

32. Kalamazoo, MI

@Kalamazoo by Kzoo Cowboy
@Kalamazoo (CC BY 2.0) by Kzoo Cowboy
  • Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -2.2% (-1,680 residents)
  • Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +4.1% (+3,273 residents)
  • Average home value in principal city: $192,015
  • Average home value in suburbs: $245,345
  • Fastest-growing suburbs: South Gull Lake, Vicksburg, Galesburg, Richland, Parchment, Westwood, Eastwood, Augusta, Schoolcraft

31. Hartford, CT

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -4.1% (-5,160 residents)
  • Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +2.3% (+10,908 residents)
  • Average home value in principal city: $237,867
  • Average home value in suburbs: $294,494
  • Fastest-growing suburbs: Manchester, Hazardville, Lake Pocotopaug, Kensington, Suffield Depot, East Hampton, Wethersfield, Glastonbury Center, Durham, South Coventry

30. Oshkosh, WI

benkrut / Getty Images
  • Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -0.1% (-68 residents)
  • Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +6.3% (+3,206 residents)
  • Average home value in principal city: $176,046
  • Average home value in suburbs: $216,517
  • Fastest-growing suburbs: Menasha, Butte des Morts, Winneconne, Waukau, Omro, Eureka, Winchester

29. Kenosha, WI

Kenosha, Wi. view of U.S. Coa... by William Garrett
Kenosha, Wi. view of U.S. Coa... (CC BY 2.0) by William Garrett
  • Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -0.4% (-388 residents)
  • Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +6.2% (+2,345 residents)
  • Average home value in principal city: $229,534
  • Average home value in suburbs: $304,956
  • Fastest-growing suburbs: Pleasant Prairie, Twin Lakes, Bristol, Powers Lake, Paddock Lake, Genoa City

28. Valdosta, GA

alpaine7609 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -1.0% (-585 residents)
  • Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +5.7% (+972 residents)
  • Average home value in principal city: $182,809
  • Average home value in suburbs: $164,460
  • Fastest-growing suburbs: Moody AFB, Hahira, Dasher, Quitman, Lake Park, Remerton, Morven, Pavo, Barwick, Lakeland

27. Dayton, OH

Nicholas Smith / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -4.7% (-6,705 residents)
  • Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +2.3% (+10,854 residents)
  • Average home value in principal city: $111,608
  • Average home value in suburbs: $186,484
  • Fastest-growing suburbs: Huber Heights, Fairborn, Troy, Centerville, Tipp City, Union, Cedarville, Bellbrook, Shawnee Hills, Oakwood

26. Springfield, IL

fotoguy22 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -2.4% (-2,781 residents)
  • Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +5.2% (+2,844 residents)
  • Average home value in principal city: $187,000
  • Average home value in suburbs: $202,677
  • Fastest-growing suburbs: Chatham, Petersburg, Sherman, Jerome, Athens, Mechanicsburg, Loami, Greenview, Lake Petersburg, Spaulding

25. Evansville, IN

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -2.7% (-3,236 residents)
  • Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +5.0% (+1,711 residents)
  • Average home value in principal city: $153,871
  • Average home value in suburbs: $214,404
  • Fastest-growing suburbs: Highland, Chandler, Boonville, Elberfeld, Darmstadt, Cynthiana, Newburgh, New Harmony, Poseyville, Lynnville

24. Parkersburg, WV

matejphoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -6.0% (-1,896 residents)
  • Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +1.8% (+440 residents)
  • Average home value in principal city: $130,163
  • Average home value in suburbs: $189,277
  • Fastest-growing suburbs: Mineralwells, Lubeck, North Hills, Blennerhassett, Waverly, Williamstown, Boaz, Elizabeth, Washington

23. Toledo, OH

Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -6.0% (-16,998 residents)
  • Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +1.9% (+3,586 residents)
  • Average home value in principal city: $118,312
  • Average home value in suburbs: $206,172
  • Fastest-growing suburbs: Perrysburg, Whitehouse, Swanton, Wauseon, Waterville, Stony Ridge, Ottawa Hills, Lyons, Neapolis, Sylvania

22. Williamsport, PA

Williamsport Alley by Gerry Dincher
Williamsport Alley (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Gerry Dincher
  • Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -6.1% (-1,800 residents)
  • Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +1.8% (+582 residents)
  • Average home value in principal city: $160,841
  • Average home value in suburbs: $183,754
  • Fastest-growing suburbs: Kenmar, Hughesville, Duboistown, Montoursville, Oval, Muncy, Picture Rocks, Garden View, Salladasburg, Rauchtown

21. Naples, FL

LUNAMARINA / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -2.8% (-569 residents)
  • Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +5.1% (+5,696 residents)
  • Average home value in principal city: $2,168,597
  • Average home value in suburbs: $664,096
  • Fastest-growing suburbs: Lely Resort, Immokalee, Pelican Bay, Verona Walk, Golden Gate, Chokoloskee, Vineyards, Lely, Orangetree, Plantation Island

20. Milwaukee, WI

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -4.5% (-26,703 residents)
  • Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +4.1% (+34,402 residents)
  • Average home value in principal city: $187,845
  • Average home value in suburbs: $354,428
  • Fastest-growing suburbs: Brookfield, Menomonee Falls, Pewaukee, Oconomowoc, Mequon, Oak Creek, Hartford, Port Washington, Sussex, Germantown

19. Cleveland, OH

Downtown view by Bruce Fingerhood
Downtown view (CC BY 2.0) by Bruce Fingerhood
  • Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -6.8% (-26,812 residents)
  • Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +1.8% (+26,810 residents)
  • Average home value in principal city: $125,683
  • Average home value in suburbs: $238,348
  • Fastest-growing suburbs: Bainbridge, North Ridgeville, Chesterland, Avon, Avon Lake, Wadsworth, Beachwood, Willoughby, Westlake, Rocky River

18. Baton Rouge, LA

felixmizioznikov / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -2.5% (-5,701 residents)
  • Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +6.2% (+16,964 residents)
  • Average home value in principal city: $314,848
  • Average home value in suburbs: $260,918
  • Fastest-growing suburbs: Prairieville, Zachary, Addis, Gonzales, Central, Village St. George, Gardere, Old Jefferson, Watson, Bayou L’Ourse

17. St. Joseph, MO

St. Joseph, Missouri | Buchanan County Courthouse
BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

  • Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -7.1% (-5,442 residents)
  • Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +2.5% (+475 residents)
  • Average home value in principal city: $168,853
  • Average home value in suburbs: $158,225
  • Fastest-growing suburbs: De Kalb, Country Club, Wathena, Union Star, Easton, Bendena, Fillmore, Clarksdale, Amazonia

16. Shreveport, LA

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -8.6% (-17,232 residents)
  • Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +1.0% (+1,042 residents)
  • Average home value in principal city: $222,094
  • Average home value in suburbs: $174,286
  • Fastest-growing suburbs: Red Chute, Haughton, Stonewall, Blanchard, Benton, Oil City, Belcher, Gloster, Lakeview, Ida

15. Panama City, FL

20180224 31 Panama City Beach,... by David Wilson
20180224 31 Panama City Beach,... (CC BY 2.0) by David Wilson
  • Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -5.5% (-1,994 residents)
  • Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +4.2% (+4,132 residents)
  • Average home value in principal city: $267,808
  • Average home value in suburbs: $309,046
  • Fastest-growing suburbs: Upper Grand Lagoon, Laguna Beach, Lynn Haven, Chipley, Wausau, Ebro, Parker, Caryville, Lower Grand Lagoon, Mexico Beach

14. Lancaster, PA

Lancaster, Pennsylvania by Scott Teresi
Lancaster, Pennsylvania (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Scott Teresi
  • Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -2.8% (-1,652 residents)
  • Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +7.5% (+12,254 residents)
  • Average home value in principal city: $233,658
  • Average home value in suburbs: $266,006
  • Fastest-growing suburbs: Willow Street, Leola, Bowmansville, Rheems, Brownstown, Adamstown, Mount Joy, Landisville, Reinholds, Millersville

13. Gadsden, AL

Wall Street Gadsden Oct 2014 by Spyder Monkey
Wall Street Gadsden Oct 2014 (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Spyder Monkey
  • Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -8.6% (-3,177 residents)
  • Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +1.7% (+1,042 residents)
  • Average home value in principal city: $131,175
  • Average home value in suburbs: $181,499
  • Fastest-growing suburbs: Boaz, Southside, Rainbow City, Altoona, Glencoe, Hokes Bluff, Gallant, Tidmore Bend, New Union, Sardis City

12. St. Louis, MO

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -8.1% (-25,846 residents)
  • Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +2.8% (+50,466 residents)
  • Average home value in principal city: $226,129
  • Average home value in suburbs: $280,385
  • Fastest-growing suburbs: Wentzville, O’Fallon, St. Peters, O’Fallon, Lake St. Louis, Troy, Cottleville, Edwardsville, Union, Eureka

11. Memphis, TN

FangXiaNuo / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -3.4% (-21,869 residents)
  • Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +9.4% (+39,308 residents)
  • Average home value in principal city: $211,507
  • Average home value in suburbs: $294,940
  • Fastest-growing suburbs: Olive Branch, Southaven, Collierville, Arlington, Hernando, Oakland, Germantown, Atoka, Lakeland, Bridgetown

10. Lawton, OK

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -6.7% (-6,485 residents)
  • Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +6.2% (+831 residents)
  • Average home value in principal city: $202,973
  • Average home value in suburbs: $157,520
  • Fastest-growing suburbs: Elgin, Cache, Fletcher, Sterling, Chattanooga, Devol, Medicine Park, Faxon, Indiahoma, Geronimo

9. Detroit, MI

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -9.9% (-70,019 residents)
  • Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +3.0% (+65,600 residents)
  • Average home value in principal city: $112,263
  • Average home value in suburbs: $246,955
  • Fastest-growing suburbs: Hamtramck, Dearborn Heights, Rochester Hills, Wixom, Auburn Hills, Sterling Heights, Melvindale, New Haven, Lincoln Park, Pearl Beach

8. Muncie, IN

Muncie, Indiana | Golden sun setting on horizon of Midwest downtown, Muncie city aerial, IN at sunset
Nicholas Klein / iStock via Getty Images

  • Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -7.5% (-5,250 residents)
  • Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +5.5% (+1,014 residents)
  • Average home value in principal city: $103,455
  • Average home value in suburbs: $165,643
  • Fastest-growing suburbs: Albany, Yorktown, Selma, Eaton, Daleville, Gaston

7. Saginaw, MI

Aerial View of Saginaw, Michigan during Summer by Jacob Boomsma
Aerial View of Saginaw, Michigan during Summer (Shutterstock.com) by Jacob Boomsma
  • Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -14.2% (-7,286 residents)
  • Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +0.1% (+32 residents)
  • Average home value in principal city: $64,439
  • Average home value in suburbs: $156,969
  • Fastest-growing suburbs: Shields, Burt, Bridgeport, Frankenmuth, Merrill, Freeland, Oakley, Chesaning, St. Charles, Hemlock

6. Birmingham, AL

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -6.1% (-12,973 residents)
  • Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +9.0% (+58,231 residents)
  • Average home value in principal city: $190,730
  • Average home value in suburbs: $312,838
  • Fastest-growing suburbs: Hoover, Trussville, Calera, Chelsea, Vestavia Hills, Helena, Alabaster, Pelham, Homewood, Gardendale

5. Baltimore, MD

UmerPK / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -7.1% (-44,252 residents)
  • Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +8.2% (+142,066 residents)
  • Average home value in principal city: $258,844
  • Average home value in suburbs: $416,695
  • Fastest-growing suburbs: Severn, Bel Air South, Elkridge, Odenton, Pasadena, Ellicott City, Glen Burnie, Middle River, North Laurel, Fulton

4. Jackson, MS

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -13.9% (-24,170 residents)
  • Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +3.9% (+9,015 residents)
  • Average home value in principal city: $162,937
  • Average home value in suburbs: $232,224
  • Fastest-growing suburbs: Brandon, Madison, Flowood, Clinton, Pearl, Byram, Terry, Cleary, Flora, Florence

3. Montgomery, AL

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -3.1% (-6,320 residents)
  • Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +16.1% (+15,463 residents)
  • Average home value in principal city: $190,895
  • Average home value in suburbs: $229,885
  • Fastest-growing suburbs: Prattville, Pike Road, Millbrook, Deatsville, Holtville, Emerald Mountain, Redland, Fort Deposit, Wetumpka, Eclectic

2. Anchorage, AK

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images
  • Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -2.1% (-6,168 residents)
  • Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +17.5% (+13,227 residents)
  • Average home value in principal city: $403,975
  • Average home value in suburbs: $320,227
  • Fastest-growing suburbs: Knik-Fairview, Meadow Lakes, Farm Loop, Gateway, Point MacKenzie, Wasilla, Fishhook, Talkeetna, Butte, Tanaina

1. Hilton Head Island, SC

aceshot / Getty Images
  • Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -0.4% (-160 residents)
  • Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +47.1% (+28,443 residents)
  • Average home value in principal city: $748,892
  • Average home value in suburbs: $321,989
  • Fastest-growing suburbs: Hardeeville, Yemassee, Shell Point, Burton, Ridgeland, Laurel Bay

If you’re one of the over 4 Million Americans  retiring this year, pay attention. (sponsor)

Finding a financial advisor who puts your interest first can be the difference between a rich retirement and barely getting by, and today it’s easier than ever. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three fiduciary financial advisors that serve your area in minutes. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Start your search now.

Don’t waste another minute; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality. (sponsor)
Read more: Special Report

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Latest from 24/7

As Trump Pushes To Expand Offshore Drilling, These Counties Stand In Opposition

U.S. Republicans Struggle to Unite as Crypto Week Falters, Plus the Most...

 Starbucks' New Secret Menu, Plus 10 Up-and-Coming Coffee Chains You Should...