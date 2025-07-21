The Hollowing Out Of The American City: The Cities Losing Their Residents To The Outer Suburbs

In the past decade, suburban population growth far outpaced urban population growth. While from 2013 to 2023 the populations within the boundaries of principal cities rose 5.9%, the number of residents living in the boundaries of the outer suburbs of those principal cities rose 11.9%. In some metro areas, however, the disparity is even more pronounced, with suburbs growing at a fast pace even as the inner city loses residents. In 47 metro areas, the principal city experienced population decline as its outer suburbs grew.
The flight from inner cities to outer suburbs is fueled by several factors. The rise of remote and hybrid work has made proximity to downtown less essential, enabling more people to trade city living for more space and lower housing costs in the suburbs. Meanwhile, years of rising urban rents and stagnant housing supply have pushed would-be city dwellers outward.
In some cities, a stark urban-suburban disparity in housing prices helps explain the outbound migration. In the Naples, Florida metro area, for example, the average home value in the outer suburbs is just 30.6% that of the principal city. Other metro areas with large home price disparities include Lawton, Oklahoma, Anchorage, Alaska, and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.
Meanwhile, in other cities the disparity in home prices is completely reversed. In Detroit, for example, homes in the suburbs are more than twice the average cost of homes in the inner city, suggesting that outbound migration to the suburbs is less a compromise in price and more a quality of life move. A closer look at the data reveals the cities ceding population to the outer suburbs.
To determine the cities ceding population to the outer suburbs, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed historical population data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey. Principal cities were ranked based on the percentage-point difference in the population growth rate between the principal city and the outer suburbs from 2013 to 2023. All Census places — cities, towns, villages, and Census-designated places — that fall within the surrounding metropolitan statistical area of a principal city were considered suburbs of that principal city. In the Raleigh metro area, for example, the growth of the City of Raleigh was compared to the combined average population growth of the surrounding suburbs of Knightdale, Garner, Cary, Morrisville, Wake Forest, Rolesville, Wendell, Apex, Clayton, Youngsville, Holly Springs, Archer Lodge, Fuquay-Varina, Zebulon, Franklinton, Angier, Wilson’s Mills, Bunn, Louisburg, Lake Royale, Smithfield, Selma, Four Oaks, Micro, Benson, Pine Level, Kenly, Princeton, Centerville. Only cities where the principal city is losing residents as the outer suburbs gain residents were included. Supplemental data on home values are from the U.S. Census Bureau and were aggregated using the same methodology.
40. Atlantic City, NJ
- Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -2.8% (-1,105 residents)
- Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +2.0% (+3,844 residents)
- Average home value in principal city: $209,347
- Average home value in suburbs: $423,995
- Fastest-growing suburbs: Mays Landing, Smithville, Pomona, Rio Grande, North Cape May, Whitesboro, Absecon, Villas, Cape May Court House, Collings Lakes
39. Monroe, MI
- Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -1.4% (-297 residents)
- Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +4.0% (+2,077 residents)
- Average home value in principal city: $161,740
- Average home value in suburbs: $224,639
- Fastest-growing suburbs: Dundee, Woodland Beach, Stony Point, Milan, Detroit Beach, Carleton, Maybee, South Monroe, South Rockwood, Petersburg
38. Canton, OH
- Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -4.0% (-2,922 residents)
- Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +1.7% (+2,229 residents)
- Average home value in principal city: $109,725
- Average home value in suburbs: $180,834
- Fastest-growing suburbs: Uniontown, Malvern, Hartville, Louisville, North Canton, Perry Heights, Meyers Lake, Leesville, Magnolia, Wilmot
37. Lafayette, LA
- Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -0.4% (-472 residents)
- Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +5.3% (+7,542 residents)
- Average home value in principal city: $294,620
- Average home value in suburbs: $186,010
- Fastest-growing suburbs: Youngsville, Broussard, Carencro, Delcambre, Maurice, Cade, Egan, Arnaudville, Parks, Basile
36. Muskegon, MI
- Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -1.2% (-463 residents)
- Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +4.5% (+2,550 residents)
- Average home value in principal city: $126,002
- Average home value in suburbs: $216,651
- Fastest-growing suburbs: Wolf Lake, Roosevelt Park, Montague, North Muskegon, Whitehall, Twin Lake, Ravenna, Lakewood Club, Fruitport, Muskegon Heights
35. Akron, OH
- Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -4.8% (-9,512 residents)
- Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +1.3% (+4,678 residents)
- Average home value in principal city: $135,185
- Average home value in suburbs: $258,094
- Fastest-growing suburbs: Aurora, Reminderville, Green, Streetsboro, Cuyahoga Falls, Montrose-Ghent, Tallmadge, Macedonia, Hudson, Twinsburg
34. Bangor, ME
- Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -3.8% (-1,237 residents)
- Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +2.5% (+1,174 residents)
- Average home value in principal city: $209,259
- Average home value in suburbs: $203,431
- Fastest-growing suburbs: Orono, Hampden, Dexter, Brewer, East Millinocket, Howland, Milford, Newport, Old Town, Millinocket
33. Beaumont, TX
- Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -3.2% (-3,768 residents)
- Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +3.1% (+5,604 residents)
- Average home value in principal city: $181,992
- Average home value in suburbs: $193,342
- Fastest-growing suburbs: Lumberton, Bridge City, Groves, Nederland, Sour Lake, Port Neches, Orange, Silsbee, Pinehurst, Bevil Oaks
32. Kalamazoo, MI
- Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -2.2% (-1,680 residents)
- Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +4.1% (+3,273 residents)
- Average home value in principal city: $192,015
- Average home value in suburbs: $245,345
- Fastest-growing suburbs: South Gull Lake, Vicksburg, Galesburg, Richland, Parchment, Westwood, Eastwood, Augusta, Schoolcraft
31. Hartford, CT
- Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -4.1% (-5,160 residents)
- Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +2.3% (+10,908 residents)
- Average home value in principal city: $237,867
- Average home value in suburbs: $294,494
- Fastest-growing suburbs: Manchester, Hazardville, Lake Pocotopaug, Kensington, Suffield Depot, East Hampton, Wethersfield, Glastonbury Center, Durham, South Coventry
30. Oshkosh, WI
- Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -0.1% (-68 residents)
- Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +6.3% (+3,206 residents)
- Average home value in principal city: $176,046
- Average home value in suburbs: $216,517
- Fastest-growing suburbs: Menasha, Butte des Morts, Winneconne, Waukau, Omro, Eureka, Winchester
29. Kenosha, WI
- Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -0.4% (-388 residents)
- Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +6.2% (+2,345 residents)
- Average home value in principal city: $229,534
- Average home value in suburbs: $304,956
- Fastest-growing suburbs: Pleasant Prairie, Twin Lakes, Bristol, Powers Lake, Paddock Lake, Genoa City
28. Valdosta, GA
- Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -1.0% (-585 residents)
- Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +5.7% (+972 residents)
- Average home value in principal city: $182,809
- Average home value in suburbs: $164,460
- Fastest-growing suburbs: Moody AFB, Hahira, Dasher, Quitman, Lake Park, Remerton, Morven, Pavo, Barwick, Lakeland
27. Dayton, OH
- Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -4.7% (-6,705 residents)
- Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +2.3% (+10,854 residents)
- Average home value in principal city: $111,608
- Average home value in suburbs: $186,484
- Fastest-growing suburbs: Huber Heights, Fairborn, Troy, Centerville, Tipp City, Union, Cedarville, Bellbrook, Shawnee Hills, Oakwood
26. Springfield, IL
- Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -2.4% (-2,781 residents)
- Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +5.2% (+2,844 residents)
- Average home value in principal city: $187,000
- Average home value in suburbs: $202,677
- Fastest-growing suburbs: Chatham, Petersburg, Sherman, Jerome, Athens, Mechanicsburg, Loami, Greenview, Lake Petersburg, Spaulding
25. Evansville, IN
- Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -2.7% (-3,236 residents)
- Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +5.0% (+1,711 residents)
- Average home value in principal city: $153,871
- Average home value in suburbs: $214,404
- Fastest-growing suburbs: Highland, Chandler, Boonville, Elberfeld, Darmstadt, Cynthiana, Newburgh, New Harmony, Poseyville, Lynnville
24. Parkersburg, WV
- Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -6.0% (-1,896 residents)
- Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +1.8% (+440 residents)
- Average home value in principal city: $130,163
- Average home value in suburbs: $189,277
- Fastest-growing suburbs: Mineralwells, Lubeck, North Hills, Blennerhassett, Waverly, Williamstown, Boaz, Elizabeth, Washington
23. Toledo, OH
- Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -6.0% (-16,998 residents)
- Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +1.9% (+3,586 residents)
- Average home value in principal city: $118,312
- Average home value in suburbs: $206,172
- Fastest-growing suburbs: Perrysburg, Whitehouse, Swanton, Wauseon, Waterville, Stony Ridge, Ottawa Hills, Lyons, Neapolis, Sylvania
22. Williamsport, PA
- Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -6.1% (-1,800 residents)
- Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +1.8% (+582 residents)
- Average home value in principal city: $160,841
- Average home value in suburbs: $183,754
- Fastest-growing suburbs: Kenmar, Hughesville, Duboistown, Montoursville, Oval, Muncy, Picture Rocks, Garden View, Salladasburg, Rauchtown
21. Naples, FL
- Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -2.8% (-569 residents)
- Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +5.1% (+5,696 residents)
- Average home value in principal city: $2,168,597
- Average home value in suburbs: $664,096
- Fastest-growing suburbs: Lely Resort, Immokalee, Pelican Bay, Verona Walk, Golden Gate, Chokoloskee, Vineyards, Lely, Orangetree, Plantation Island
20. Milwaukee, WI
- Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -4.5% (-26,703 residents)
- Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +4.1% (+34,402 residents)
- Average home value in principal city: $187,845
- Average home value in suburbs: $354,428
- Fastest-growing suburbs: Brookfield, Menomonee Falls, Pewaukee, Oconomowoc, Mequon, Oak Creek, Hartford, Port Washington, Sussex, Germantown
19. Cleveland, OH
- Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -6.8% (-26,812 residents)
- Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +1.8% (+26,810 residents)
- Average home value in principal city: $125,683
- Average home value in suburbs: $238,348
- Fastest-growing suburbs: Bainbridge, North Ridgeville, Chesterland, Avon, Avon Lake, Wadsworth, Beachwood, Willoughby, Westlake, Rocky River
18. Baton Rouge, LA
- Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -2.5% (-5,701 residents)
- Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +6.2% (+16,964 residents)
- Average home value in principal city: $314,848
- Average home value in suburbs: $260,918
- Fastest-growing suburbs: Prairieville, Zachary, Addis, Gonzales, Central, Village St. George, Gardere, Old Jefferson, Watson, Bayou L’Ourse
17. St. Joseph, MO
- Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -7.1% (-5,442 residents)
- Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +2.5% (+475 residents)
- Average home value in principal city: $168,853
- Average home value in suburbs: $158,225
- Fastest-growing suburbs: De Kalb, Country Club, Wathena, Union Star, Easton, Bendena, Fillmore, Clarksdale, Amazonia
16. Shreveport, LA
- Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -8.6% (-17,232 residents)
- Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +1.0% (+1,042 residents)
- Average home value in principal city: $222,094
- Average home value in suburbs: $174,286
- Fastest-growing suburbs: Red Chute, Haughton, Stonewall, Blanchard, Benton, Oil City, Belcher, Gloster, Lakeview, Ida
15. Panama City, FL
- Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -5.5% (-1,994 residents)
- Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +4.2% (+4,132 residents)
- Average home value in principal city: $267,808
- Average home value in suburbs: $309,046
- Fastest-growing suburbs: Upper Grand Lagoon, Laguna Beach, Lynn Haven, Chipley, Wausau, Ebro, Parker, Caryville, Lower Grand Lagoon, Mexico Beach
14. Lancaster, PA
- Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -2.8% (-1,652 residents)
- Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +7.5% (+12,254 residents)
- Average home value in principal city: $233,658
- Average home value in suburbs: $266,006
- Fastest-growing suburbs: Willow Street, Leola, Bowmansville, Rheems, Brownstown, Adamstown, Mount Joy, Landisville, Reinholds, Millersville
13. Gadsden, AL
- Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -8.6% (-3,177 residents)
- Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +1.7% (+1,042 residents)
- Average home value in principal city: $131,175
- Average home value in suburbs: $181,499
- Fastest-growing suburbs: Boaz, Southside, Rainbow City, Altoona, Glencoe, Hokes Bluff, Gallant, Tidmore Bend, New Union, Sardis City
12. St. Louis, MO
- Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -8.1% (-25,846 residents)
- Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +2.8% (+50,466 residents)
- Average home value in principal city: $226,129
- Average home value in suburbs: $280,385
- Fastest-growing suburbs: Wentzville, O’Fallon, St. Peters, O’Fallon, Lake St. Louis, Troy, Cottleville, Edwardsville, Union, Eureka
11. Memphis, TN
- Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -3.4% (-21,869 residents)
- Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +9.4% (+39,308 residents)
- Average home value in principal city: $211,507
- Average home value in suburbs: $294,940
- Fastest-growing suburbs: Olive Branch, Southaven, Collierville, Arlington, Hernando, Oakland, Germantown, Atoka, Lakeland, Bridgetown
10. Lawton, OK
- Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -6.7% (-6,485 residents)
- Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +6.2% (+831 residents)
- Average home value in principal city: $202,973
- Average home value in suburbs: $157,520
- Fastest-growing suburbs: Elgin, Cache, Fletcher, Sterling, Chattanooga, Devol, Medicine Park, Faxon, Indiahoma, Geronimo
9. Detroit, MI
- Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -9.9% (-70,019 residents)
- Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +3.0% (+65,600 residents)
- Average home value in principal city: $112,263
- Average home value in suburbs: $246,955
- Fastest-growing suburbs: Hamtramck, Dearborn Heights, Rochester Hills, Wixom, Auburn Hills, Sterling Heights, Melvindale, New Haven, Lincoln Park, Pearl Beach
8. Muncie, IN
- Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -7.5% (-5,250 residents)
- Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +5.5% (+1,014 residents)
- Average home value in principal city: $103,455
- Average home value in suburbs: $165,643
- Fastest-growing suburbs: Albany, Yorktown, Selma, Eaton, Daleville, Gaston
7. Saginaw, MI
- Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -14.2% (-7,286 residents)
- Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +0.1% (+32 residents)
- Average home value in principal city: $64,439
- Average home value in suburbs: $156,969
- Fastest-growing suburbs: Shields, Burt, Bridgeport, Frankenmuth, Merrill, Freeland, Oakley, Chesaning, St. Charles, Hemlock
6. Birmingham, AL
- Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -6.1% (-12,973 residents)
- Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +9.0% (+58,231 residents)
- Average home value in principal city: $190,730
- Average home value in suburbs: $312,838
- Fastest-growing suburbs: Hoover, Trussville, Calera, Chelsea, Vestavia Hills, Helena, Alabaster, Pelham, Homewood, Gardendale
5. Baltimore, MD
- Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -7.1% (-44,252 residents)
- Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +8.2% (+142,066 residents)
- Average home value in principal city: $258,844
- Average home value in suburbs: $416,695
- Fastest-growing suburbs: Severn, Bel Air South, Elkridge, Odenton, Pasadena, Ellicott City, Glen Burnie, Middle River, North Laurel, Fulton
4. Jackson, MS
- Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -13.9% (-24,170 residents)
- Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +3.9% (+9,015 residents)
- Average home value in principal city: $162,937
- Average home value in suburbs: $232,224
- Fastest-growing suburbs: Brandon, Madison, Flowood, Clinton, Pearl, Byram, Terry, Cleary, Flora, Florence
3. Montgomery, AL
- Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -3.1% (-6,320 residents)
- Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +16.1% (+15,463 residents)
- Average home value in principal city: $190,895
- Average home value in suburbs: $229,885
- Fastest-growing suburbs: Prattville, Pike Road, Millbrook, Deatsville, Holtville, Emerald Mountain, Redland, Fort Deposit, Wetumpka, Eclectic
2. Anchorage, AK
- Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -2.1% (-6,168 residents)
- Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +17.5% (+13,227 residents)
- Average home value in principal city: $403,975
- Average home value in suburbs: $320,227
- Fastest-growing suburbs: Knik-Fairview, Meadow Lakes, Farm Loop, Gateway, Point MacKenzie, Wasilla, Fishhook, Talkeetna, Butte, Tanaina
1. Hilton Head Island, SC
- Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -0.4% (-160 residents)
- Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +47.1% (+28,443 residents)
- Average home value in principal city: $748,892
- Average home value in suburbs: $321,989
- Fastest-growing suburbs: Hardeeville, Yemassee, Shell Point, Burton, Ridgeland, Laurel Bay
