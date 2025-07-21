The Hollowing Out Of The American City: The Cities Losing Their Residents To The Outer Suburbs AARON MCCOY / The Image Bank via Getty Images

In the past decade, suburban population growth far outpaced urban population growth. While from 2013 to 2023 the populations within the boundaries of principal cities rose 5.9%, the number of residents living in the boundaries of the outer suburbs of those principal cities rose 11.9%. In some metro areas, however, the disparity is even more pronounced, with suburbs growing at a fast pace even as the inner city loses residents. In 47 metro areas, the principal city experienced population decline as its outer suburbs grew.

The flight from inner cities to outer suburbs is fueled by several factors. The rise of remote and hybrid work has made proximity to downtown less essential, enabling more people to trade city living for more space and lower housing costs in the suburbs. Meanwhile, years of rising urban rents and stagnant housing supply have pushed would-be city dwellers outward.

In some cities, a stark urban-suburban disparity in housing prices helps explain the outbound migration. In the Naples, Florida metro area, for example, the average home value in the outer suburbs is just 30.6% that of the principal city. Other metro areas with large home price disparities include Lawton, Oklahoma, Anchorage, Alaska, and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

Meanwhile, in other cities the disparity in home prices is completely reversed. In Detroit, for example, homes in the suburbs are more than twice the average cost of homes in the inner city, suggesting that outbound migration to the suburbs is less a compromise in price and more a quality of life move. A closer look at the data reveals the cities ceding population to the outer suburbs.

To determine the cities ceding population to the outer suburbs, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed historical population data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey. Principal cities were ranked based on the percentage-point difference in the population growth rate between the principal city and the outer suburbs from 2013 to 2023. All Census places — cities, towns, villages, and Census-designated places — that fall within the surrounding metropolitan statistical area of a principal city were considered suburbs of that principal city. In the Raleigh metro area, for example, the growth of the City of Raleigh was compared to the combined average population growth of the surrounding suburbs of Knightdale, Garner, Cary, Morrisville, Wake Forest, Rolesville, Wendell, Apex, Clayton, Youngsville, Holly Springs, Archer Lodge, Fuquay-Varina, Zebulon, Franklinton, Angier, Wilson’s Mills, Bunn, Louisburg, Lake Royale, Smithfield, Selma, Four Oaks, Micro, Benson, Pine Level, Kenly, Princeton, Centerville. Only cities where the principal city is losing residents as the outer suburbs gain residents were included. Supplemental data on home values are from the U.S. Census Bureau and were aggregated using the same methodology.

40. Atlantic City, NJ

Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -2.8% (-1,105 residents)

-2.8% (-1,105 residents) Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +2.0% (+3,844 residents)

+2.0% (+3,844 residents) Average home value in principal city: $209,347

$209,347 Average home value in suburbs: $423,995

$423,995 Fastest-growing suburbs: Mays Landing, Smithville, Pomona, Rio Grande, North Cape May, Whitesboro, Absecon, Villas, Cape May Court House, Collings Lakes

39. Monroe, MI

Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -1.4% (-297 residents)

-1.4% (-297 residents) Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +4.0% (+2,077 residents)

+4.0% (+2,077 residents) Average home value in principal city: $161,740

$161,740 Average home value in suburbs: $224,639

$224,639 Fastest-growing suburbs: Dundee, Woodland Beach, Stony Point, Milan, Detroit Beach, Carleton, Maybee, South Monroe, South Rockwood, Petersburg

38. Canton, OH

Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -4.0% (-2,922 residents)

-4.0% (-2,922 residents) Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +1.7% (+2,229 residents)

+1.7% (+2,229 residents) Average home value in principal city: $109,725

$109,725 Average home value in suburbs: $180,834

$180,834 Fastest-growing suburbs: Uniontown, Malvern, Hartville, Louisville, North Canton, Perry Heights, Meyers Lake, Leesville, Magnolia, Wilmot

37. Lafayette, LA

Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -0.4% (-472 residents)

-0.4% (-472 residents) Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +5.3% (+7,542 residents)

+5.3% (+7,542 residents) Average home value in principal city: $294,620

$294,620 Average home value in suburbs: $186,010

$186,010 Fastest-growing suburbs: Youngsville, Broussard, Carencro, Delcambre, Maurice, Cade, Egan, Arnaudville, Parks, Basile

36. Muskegon, MI

Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -1.2% (-463 residents)

-1.2% (-463 residents) Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +4.5% (+2,550 residents)

+4.5% (+2,550 residents) Average home value in principal city: $126,002

$126,002 Average home value in suburbs: $216,651

$216,651 Fastest-growing suburbs: Wolf Lake, Roosevelt Park, Montague, North Muskegon, Whitehall, Twin Lake, Ravenna, Lakewood Club, Fruitport, Muskegon Heights

35. Akron, OH

Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -4.8% (-9,512 residents)

-4.8% (-9,512 residents) Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +1.3% (+4,678 residents)

+1.3% (+4,678 residents) Average home value in principal city: $135,185

$135,185 Average home value in suburbs: $258,094

$258,094 Fastest-growing suburbs: Aurora, Reminderville, Green, Streetsboro, Cuyahoga Falls, Montrose-Ghent, Tallmadge, Macedonia, Hudson, Twinsburg

34. Bangor, ME

Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -3.8% (-1,237 residents)

-3.8% (-1,237 residents) Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +2.5% (+1,174 residents)

+2.5% (+1,174 residents) Average home value in principal city: $209,259

$209,259 Average home value in suburbs: $203,431

$203,431 Fastest-growing suburbs: Orono, Hampden, Dexter, Brewer, East Millinocket, Howland, Milford, Newport, Old Town, Millinocket

33. Beaumont, TX

Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -3.2% (-3,768 residents)

-3.2% (-3,768 residents) Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +3.1% (+5,604 residents)

+3.1% (+5,604 residents) Average home value in principal city: $181,992

$181,992 Average home value in suburbs: $193,342

$193,342 Fastest-growing suburbs: Lumberton, Bridge City, Groves, Nederland, Sour Lake, Port Neches, Orange, Silsbee, Pinehurst, Bevil Oaks

32. Kalamazoo, MI

Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -2.2% (-1,680 residents)

-2.2% (-1,680 residents) Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +4.1% (+3,273 residents)

+4.1% (+3,273 residents) Average home value in principal city: $192,015

$192,015 Average home value in suburbs: $245,345

$245,345 Fastest-growing suburbs: South Gull Lake, Vicksburg, Galesburg, Richland, Parchment, Westwood, Eastwood, Augusta, Schoolcraft

31. Hartford, CT

Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -4.1% (-5,160 residents)

-4.1% (-5,160 residents) Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +2.3% (+10,908 residents)

+2.3% (+10,908 residents) Average home value in principal city: $237,867

$237,867 Average home value in suburbs: $294,494

$294,494 Fastest-growing suburbs: Manchester, Hazardville, Lake Pocotopaug, Kensington, Suffield Depot, East Hampton, Wethersfield, Glastonbury Center, Durham, South Coventry

30. Oshkosh, WI

Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -0.1% (-68 residents)

-0.1% (-68 residents) Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +6.3% (+3,206 residents)

+6.3% (+3,206 residents) Average home value in principal city: $176,046

$176,046 Average home value in suburbs: $216,517

$216,517 Fastest-growing suburbs: Menasha, Butte des Morts, Winneconne, Waukau, Omro, Eureka, Winchester

29. Kenosha, WI

Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -0.4% (-388 residents)

-0.4% (-388 residents) Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +6.2% (+2,345 residents)

+6.2% (+2,345 residents) Average home value in principal city: $229,534

$229,534 Average home value in suburbs: $304,956

$304,956 Fastest-growing suburbs: Pleasant Prairie, Twin Lakes, Bristol, Powers Lake, Paddock Lake, Genoa City

28. Valdosta, GA

Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -1.0% (-585 residents)

-1.0% (-585 residents) Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +5.7% (+972 residents)

+5.7% (+972 residents) Average home value in principal city: $182,809

$182,809 Average home value in suburbs: $164,460

$164,460 Fastest-growing suburbs: Moody AFB, Hahira, Dasher, Quitman, Lake Park, Remerton, Morven, Pavo, Barwick, Lakeland

27. Dayton, OH

Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -4.7% (-6,705 residents)

-4.7% (-6,705 residents) Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +2.3% (+10,854 residents)

+2.3% (+10,854 residents) Average home value in principal city: $111,608

$111,608 Average home value in suburbs: $186,484

$186,484 Fastest-growing suburbs: Huber Heights, Fairborn, Troy, Centerville, Tipp City, Union, Cedarville, Bellbrook, Shawnee Hills, Oakwood

26. Springfield, IL

Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -2.4% (-2,781 residents)

-2.4% (-2,781 residents) Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +5.2% (+2,844 residents)

+5.2% (+2,844 residents) Average home value in principal city: $187,000

$187,000 Average home value in suburbs: $202,677

$202,677 Fastest-growing suburbs: Chatham, Petersburg, Sherman, Jerome, Athens, Mechanicsburg, Loami, Greenview, Lake Petersburg, Spaulding

25. Evansville, IN

Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -2.7% (-3,236 residents)

-2.7% (-3,236 residents) Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +5.0% (+1,711 residents)

+5.0% (+1,711 residents) Average home value in principal city: $153,871

$153,871 Average home value in suburbs: $214,404

$214,404 Fastest-growing suburbs: Highland, Chandler, Boonville, Elberfeld, Darmstadt, Cynthiana, Newburgh, New Harmony, Poseyville, Lynnville

24. Parkersburg, WV

Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -6.0% (-1,896 residents)

-6.0% (-1,896 residents) Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +1.8% (+440 residents)

+1.8% (+440 residents) Average home value in principal city: $130,163

$130,163 Average home value in suburbs: $189,277

$189,277 Fastest-growing suburbs: Mineralwells, Lubeck, North Hills, Blennerhassett, Waverly, Williamstown, Boaz, Elizabeth, Washington

23. Toledo, OH

Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -6.0% (-16,998 residents)

-6.0% (-16,998 residents) Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +1.9% (+3,586 residents)

+1.9% (+3,586 residents) Average home value in principal city: $118,312

$118,312 Average home value in suburbs: $206,172

$206,172 Fastest-growing suburbs: Perrysburg, Whitehouse, Swanton, Wauseon, Waterville, Stony Ridge, Ottawa Hills, Lyons, Neapolis, Sylvania

22. Williamsport, PA

Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -6.1% (-1,800 residents)

-6.1% (-1,800 residents) Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +1.8% (+582 residents)

+1.8% (+582 residents) Average home value in principal city: $160,841

$160,841 Average home value in suburbs: $183,754

$183,754 Fastest-growing suburbs: Kenmar, Hughesville, Duboistown, Montoursville, Oval, Muncy, Picture Rocks, Garden View, Salladasburg, Rauchtown

21. Naples, FL

Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -2.8% (-569 residents)

-2.8% (-569 residents) Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +5.1% (+5,696 residents)

+5.1% (+5,696 residents) Average home value in principal city: $2,168,597

$2,168,597 Average home value in suburbs: $664,096

$664,096 Fastest-growing suburbs: Lely Resort, Immokalee, Pelican Bay, Verona Walk, Golden Gate, Chokoloskee, Vineyards, Lely, Orangetree, Plantation Island

20. Milwaukee, WI

Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -4.5% (-26,703 residents)

-4.5% (-26,703 residents) Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +4.1% (+34,402 residents)

+4.1% (+34,402 residents) Average home value in principal city: $187,845

$187,845 Average home value in suburbs: $354,428

$354,428 Fastest-growing suburbs: Brookfield, Menomonee Falls, Pewaukee, Oconomowoc, Mequon, Oak Creek, Hartford, Port Washington, Sussex, Germantown

19. Cleveland, OH

Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -6.8% (-26,812 residents)

-6.8% (-26,812 residents) Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +1.8% (+26,810 residents)

+1.8% (+26,810 residents) Average home value in principal city: $125,683

$125,683 Average home value in suburbs: $238,348

$238,348 Fastest-growing suburbs: Bainbridge, North Ridgeville, Chesterland, Avon, Avon Lake, Wadsworth, Beachwood, Willoughby, Westlake, Rocky River

18. Baton Rouge, LA

Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -2.5% (-5,701 residents)

-2.5% (-5,701 residents) Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +6.2% (+16,964 residents)

+6.2% (+16,964 residents) Average home value in principal city: $314,848

$314,848 Average home value in suburbs: $260,918

$260,918 Fastest-growing suburbs: Prairieville, Zachary, Addis, Gonzales, Central, Village St. George, Gardere, Old Jefferson, Watson, Bayou L’Ourse

17. St. Joseph, MO

Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -7.1% (-5,442 residents)

-7.1% (-5,442 residents) Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +2.5% (+475 residents)

+2.5% (+475 residents) Average home value in principal city: $168,853

$168,853 Average home value in suburbs: $158,225

$158,225 Fastest-growing suburbs: De Kalb, Country Club, Wathena, Union Star, Easton, Bendena, Fillmore, Clarksdale, Amazonia

16. Shreveport, LA

Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -8.6% (-17,232 residents)

-8.6% (-17,232 residents) Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +1.0% (+1,042 residents)

+1.0% (+1,042 residents) Average home value in principal city: $222,094

$222,094 Average home value in suburbs: $174,286

$174,286 Fastest-growing suburbs: Red Chute, Haughton, Stonewall, Blanchard, Benton, Oil City, Belcher, Gloster, Lakeview, Ida

15. Panama City, FL

Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -5.5% (-1,994 residents)

-5.5% (-1,994 residents) Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +4.2% (+4,132 residents)

+4.2% (+4,132 residents) Average home value in principal city: $267,808

$267,808 Average home value in suburbs: $309,046

$309,046 Fastest-growing suburbs: Upper Grand Lagoon, Laguna Beach, Lynn Haven, Chipley, Wausau, Ebro, Parker, Caryville, Lower Grand Lagoon, Mexico Beach

14. Lancaster, PA

Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -2.8% (-1,652 residents)

-2.8% (-1,652 residents) Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +7.5% (+12,254 residents)

+7.5% (+12,254 residents) Average home value in principal city: $233,658

$233,658 Average home value in suburbs: $266,006

$266,006 Fastest-growing suburbs: Willow Street, Leola, Bowmansville, Rheems, Brownstown, Adamstown, Mount Joy, Landisville, Reinholds, Millersville

13. Gadsden, AL

Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -8.6% (-3,177 residents)

-8.6% (-3,177 residents) Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +1.7% (+1,042 residents)

+1.7% (+1,042 residents) Average home value in principal city: $131,175

$131,175 Average home value in suburbs: $181,499

$181,499 Fastest-growing suburbs: Boaz, Southside, Rainbow City, Altoona, Glencoe, Hokes Bluff, Gallant, Tidmore Bend, New Union, Sardis City

12. St. Louis, MO

Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -8.1% (-25,846 residents)

-8.1% (-25,846 residents) Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +2.8% (+50,466 residents)

+2.8% (+50,466 residents) Average home value in principal city: $226,129

$226,129 Average home value in suburbs: $280,385

$280,385 Fastest-growing suburbs: Wentzville, O’Fallon, St. Peters, O’Fallon, Lake St. Louis, Troy, Cottleville, Edwardsville, Union, Eureka

11. Memphis, TN

Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -3.4% (-21,869 residents)

-3.4% (-21,869 residents) Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +9.4% (+39,308 residents)

+9.4% (+39,308 residents) Average home value in principal city: $211,507

$211,507 Average home value in suburbs: $294,940

$294,940 Fastest-growing suburbs: Olive Branch, Southaven, Collierville, Arlington, Hernando, Oakland, Germantown, Atoka, Lakeland, Bridgetown

10. Lawton, OK

Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -6.7% (-6,485 residents)

-6.7% (-6,485 residents) Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +6.2% (+831 residents)

+6.2% (+831 residents) Average home value in principal city: $202,973

$202,973 Average home value in suburbs: $157,520

$157,520 Fastest-growing suburbs: Elgin, Cache, Fletcher, Sterling, Chattanooga, Devol, Medicine Park, Faxon, Indiahoma, Geronimo

9. Detroit, MI

Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -9.9% (-70,019 residents)

-9.9% (-70,019 residents) Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +3.0% (+65,600 residents)

+3.0% (+65,600 residents) Average home value in principal city: $112,263

$112,263 Average home value in suburbs: $246,955

$246,955 Fastest-growing suburbs: Hamtramck, Dearborn Heights, Rochester Hills, Wixom, Auburn Hills, Sterling Heights, Melvindale, New Haven, Lincoln Park, Pearl Beach

8. Muncie, IN

Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -7.5% (-5,250 residents)

-7.5% (-5,250 residents) Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +5.5% (+1,014 residents)

+5.5% (+1,014 residents) Average home value in principal city: $103,455

$103,455 Average home value in suburbs: $165,643

$165,643 Fastest-growing suburbs: Albany, Yorktown, Selma, Eaton, Daleville, Gaston

7. Saginaw, MI

Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -14.2% (-7,286 residents)

-14.2% (-7,286 residents) Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +0.1% (+32 residents)

+0.1% (+32 residents) Average home value in principal city: $64,439

$64,439 Average home value in suburbs: $156,969

$156,969 Fastest-growing suburbs: Shields, Burt, Bridgeport, Frankenmuth, Merrill, Freeland, Oakley, Chesaning, St. Charles, Hemlock

6. Birmingham, AL

Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -6.1% (-12,973 residents)

-6.1% (-12,973 residents) Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +9.0% (+58,231 residents)

+9.0% (+58,231 residents) Average home value in principal city: $190,730

$190,730 Average home value in suburbs: $312,838

$312,838 Fastest-growing suburbs: Hoover, Trussville, Calera, Chelsea, Vestavia Hills, Helena, Alabaster, Pelham, Homewood, Gardendale

5. Baltimore, MD

Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -7.1% (-44,252 residents)

-7.1% (-44,252 residents) Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +8.2% (+142,066 residents)

+8.2% (+142,066 residents) Average home value in principal city: $258,844

$258,844 Average home value in suburbs: $416,695

$416,695 Fastest-growing suburbs: Severn, Bel Air South, Elkridge, Odenton, Pasadena, Ellicott City, Glen Burnie, Middle River, North Laurel, Fulton

4. Jackson, MS

Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -13.9% (-24,170 residents)

-13.9% (-24,170 residents) Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +3.9% (+9,015 residents)

+3.9% (+9,015 residents) Average home value in principal city: $162,937

$162,937 Average home value in suburbs: $232,224

$232,224 Fastest-growing suburbs: Brandon, Madison, Flowood, Clinton, Pearl, Byram, Terry, Cleary, Flora, Florence

3. Montgomery, AL

Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -3.1% (-6,320 residents)

-3.1% (-6,320 residents) Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +16.1% (+15,463 residents)

+16.1% (+15,463 residents) Average home value in principal city: $190,895

$190,895 Average home value in suburbs: $229,885

$229,885 Fastest-growing suburbs: Prattville, Pike Road, Millbrook, Deatsville, Holtville, Emerald Mountain, Redland, Fort Deposit, Wetumpka, Eclectic

2. Anchorage, AK

Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -2.1% (-6,168 residents)

-2.1% (-6,168 residents) Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +17.5% (+13,227 residents)

+17.5% (+13,227 residents) Average home value in principal city: $403,975

$403,975 Average home value in suburbs: $320,227

$320,227 Fastest-growing suburbs: Knik-Fairview, Meadow Lakes, Farm Loop, Gateway, Point MacKenzie, Wasilla, Fishhook, Talkeetna, Butte, Tanaina

1. Hilton Head Island, SC

Population growth in principal city, 2013-2023: -0.4% (-160 residents)

-0.4% (-160 residents) Population growth in suburbs, 2013-2013: +47.1% (+28,443 residents)

+47.1% (+28,443 residents) Average home value in principal city: $748,892

$748,892 Average home value in suburbs: $321,989

$321,989 Fastest-growing suburbs: Hardeeville, Yemassee, Shell Point, Burton, Ridgeland, Laurel Bay

