Forget IKEA, These 10 Affordable Furniture Stores Are Better

When you think about IKEA, you think about affordability and the challenge of building furniture all on your own. Over the years, IKEA has built up a reputation as the go-to destination for completely furnishing a home on a budget that won’t break anyone’s bank, even if you must build most of it yourself.

As good as IKEA is, it’s not the only place to find furniture of equal quality and price.

Instead of IKEA, try places like HomeGoods or World Market.

As it turns out, IKEA isn’t the only place you can go for affordable furniture of equal or better quality and pricing. In some ways, IKEA’s success has given rise to competitors that want to capture the affordable furniture market and do so with better quality and less frustration when building a new dresser or table.

10. Overstock.com

Screenshot Courtesy of 24/7 Wall St.

Locations: Online-only

Known for: Flash-sales, great pricing

Pricing: Fair

The Flash Sale King

Overstock Coliseum / Wikimedia Commons

It’s hard to state just how popular Overstock.com has become for its flash sales on furniture, which have helped make it one of the most beloved hidden gems in the furniture space. While Overstock isn’t an unknown IKEA alternative, far too many people have slept on this reasonably priced online-only retailer that sells just about everything you need to set up a home, revamp your existing home, and decorate just about anything else, like a desk or kitchen.

9. World Market

TaurusEmerald / Wikimedia Commons

Locations: 245

Known for: Catch-all for furniture, rugs, pillows, and more

Pricing: Moderate

The Everything Store

Michael Rivera / Wikimedia Commons

If you think that rustic furniture is precisely what you want for a home, World Market is where you need to start shopping. Not only is World Market as affordable as IKEA, but it offers a very diverse catalog of things you might not find in an IKEA superstore. However, what’s most important is that World Market’s collection of everything is better quality than IKEA’s and is much less of a headache to build on your own.

8. Urban Outfitters

krblokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Locations: 180

Known for: Retro-style furniture that’s back in style

Pricing: Fair to Moderate

No Longer College Friendly

Joel Carillet / Getty Images

It’s fair to think that many people still consider Urban Outfitters the best place to get a funny college t-shirt. However, the company has gone to great lengths to boost its furniture collection in all the right ways. The retro style works and offers a similar pricing level to IKEA’s selections, but it’s an entirely different style that can help give your home a very unique look.

7. Target

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

Locations: 1,978

Known for: Farmhouse-style

Pricing: Fair to moderate

The Farmhouse Lover

Scott Olson / Getty Images

While Target is far more than just a furniture store, it’s hard to imagine a place that is equally priced to IKEA while offering a much more extensive selection of everything. The company’s latest home collection, including its partnership with HGTV personalities like the Magnolia brand, has given it a bump in style. This is also true with its collaboration with Studio McGee, which has helped it become even more contemporary while sticking to its farmhouse-style roots.

6. AllModern

Screenshot courtesy of 24/7 Wall St.

Locations: 3, otherwise online

Known for: Minimalist, contemporary furniture style

Pricing: Varied pricing

More Minimal Than IKEA

Courtesy of 24/7 Wall St.

It’s hard to imagine a furniture location that is more minimal than IKEA, at least until you take a look at the AllModern website. With only three stores in the country, purchases from AllModern will be handled online, but this Wayfair-owned brand is rising in popularity for all the right reasons. The biggest challenge for IKEA shoppers visiting AllModern will be that its pricing is varied, with some furniture being less expensive than IKEA and other units being far more.

5. Ashley Furniture

Mjrmtg / Wikimedia Commons

Locations: 773

Known for: Chain furniture

Pricing: Fair to moderate

The Moderate Chain

deathpallie325 / Wikimedia Commons

It’s hard to think of a more moderately priced chain than Ashley Furniture that sells the same level of wear. Between sofas and bedroom sets, you can decorate an entire home in one shopping tip to Ashley. In some way, Ashley Furniture finds itself priced above IKEA as frequently as it is below IKEA. However, it is still affordable without pricing itself in a more luxurious atmosphere that would stop IKEA shoppers from visiting to take a look.

4. H&M Home

APK / Wikimedia Commons

Locations: 35, online only

Known for: Contemporary, modern furniture

Pricing: Moderate pricing

A Smaller IKEA

Wide Awake! / Wikimedia Commons

While its clothing selection feels slightly more modern than that of IKEA, there is no question that H&M Home is going for the same vibe. Focusing heavily on home decor, plenty of affordable furniture items are available, including bedrooms and general living bases. Better yet, you can find some of the most comfortable couches you might ever think you would find somewhere in a shopping mall furniture location.

3. West Elm

2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Locations: 109, Online

Known for: Contemporary furniture

Pricing: Slightly above IKEA

The Contemporary Place to Shop

2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Where West Elm and IKEA differ is that you go into West Elm expecting a contemporary shopping experience, and you will not be disappointed. West Elm’s pricing is slightly higher than IKEA’s, but the tradeoff is improved quality. In some cases, you can even choose made-to-order items. The only real complaint with West Elm is that it doesn’t offer free shipping, but this is a trade-off most people should be willing to make for furniture that will undoubtedly outlast IKEA products.

2. HomeGoods

JJBers via Wikimedia Commons

Locations: 914

Known for: Home furnishings

Pricing: Very fair

Find Just About Everything

Fastily / Wikimedia Commons

Often found side-by-side next to parent TJ Maxx, entering a HomeGoods location is just something everyone should experience once. While you won’t see the same volume of furniture in HomeGoods, everything is different from store to store, making finding the right item a fun scavenger hunt. HomeGoods does have everything you need to furnish a home save for things like mattresses and bedroom sets, but that’s an easy thing to overlook, thanks to its outstanding selection.

1. Wayfair

kupicoo / Getty Images

Locations: Online only (one store)

Known for: Selling furniture and home goods online

Pricing: Very affordable

The E-Commerce Giant

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

When it comes to e-commerce giants that seem to be growing by leaps and bounds, Wayfair is one of IKEA’s biggest affordable furniture competitors. While you can’t see the quality of products as you can with IKEA since Wayfair is online only, its reputation precedes it with outstanding quality and excellent customer service if there is any issue with your order. You’ll find everything from bedrooms, desks, dressers, entryway tables, and everything else.

