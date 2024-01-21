16 Stores Like IKEA: Best Alternatives and Affordable Options TonyBaggett / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

If you have ever moved into a new home, then you probably realized you need new furniture. Therefore, you probably got in your car and headed over to Ikea. Once you got to Ikea, you looked at a coffee table, or maybe a cool chair, or even an entire dining set. You would occasionally venture into the bedroom section and look at bedsheets.

But Ikea is one store. Yes, there are numerous stores that could probably give you what Ikea has. Some of these stores have better prices. Others have better quality. There are so many options to choose from and Ikea is not the only place to buy home goods.

When looking at 15 stores like IKEA, we examined why they were the best alternatives and what made them so good in their own right. Each of these stores has something unique about them. Some of them have a niche product that they focus on. Thus, let’s take a look at 15 stores like IKEA.

16. Amazon

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

If you want to get something for the kitchen to cook some food, you will likely have to pay around $60 for a 7-piece cookware set. You can probably find a basic 8-piece cookware set for around $40. Not all items are the same, as Ikea does often have cheaper costs, such as coffee tables. But Amazon has become a powerhouse for always offering an alternative in terms of pricing. Overall, Amazon is one of the stores like IKEA where you can get [retty much anything for the house.

15. Ashley Furniture

You might like Ikea for furniture. However, if you want traditional home furnishings, then Ashley Furniture is your choice. Ashley Furniture will also offer you some nice options for sofas, loveseats, and sectionals. Additionally, you can get lounge chairs and fire pits that are some of the best quality you will ever see. You can also find a hammock at Ashley Furniture. It offers all of the best traditional and timeless furniture you will need and is one of the stores like IKEA where you will get something unique.

14. Bed Bath & Beyond

Source: KenWiedemann / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Bed Bath & Beyond is an online store now. But you can still find some good steals on some great items for the bedroom or bathroom. Mattresses can start around $129, which is a good deal if you are looking for a better option. The only downside is you cannot look at it in the store. Regardless, you have a great company to seek all your needs from.

13. Big Lots

You can find a lot of good deals at Big Lots. There are also some nice perks to becoming a member. Ultimately, you can get 15 percent off on your first item when you sign up to be a member. That discount also applies to items that are already on sale. Big Lots also promotes their furniture as a 60-percent discount compared to other stores that sell it. Moreover, they also provide a massive selection for the patio and garden, with great decor you can add around it. Big Lots is one of the stores like IKEA that are continuing to alternate how they do business.

12. Crate and Barrel

Source: Shutterstock

If you are looking for a modern look that is comparable to IKEA, Crate & Barrel comes close. The thing that Crate & Barrel prides itself on is its unique selections. Notably, they provide great arrivals every few months, including a spring collection, where 1,600 new products are arriving this to prepare for the spring. It is one of the stores like IKEA that is also very similar in the level of products and new offerings they have at their disposal.

11. H&M Home Furniture

You can find an H&M Home in many malls and outlets. H&M Home focuses a lot on home decor. It is basically a smaller, compact version of IKEA. They offer all the same or similar offerings. Overall, you can get lots of nice items for the bedroom. It offers numerous bedroom sets and decor for all around the house. It also has sporting goods outfits or clothing for the home that you might not otherwise find at IKEA.

10. The Home Depot

Source: Tim Boyle / Getty Images News via Getty Images

There are some perks to shopping at Home Depot. First, they match any price. Say you find something you like at IKEA. If you go to Home Depot, they will match the price if there is a similar product. You can also rent a truck to transport the products that you purchase. Home Depot is better for those who are more into DIY. This means you can have an opportunity to work on the product you purchased on certain days of the month. Home Depot is a great option for anyone buying products for the home and may want to build it themselves.

9. Living Spaces

You will get a huge selection of furniture when you go to Living Spaces. It offers great options for the living room, bedroom, dining room, and home office. Additionally, you can get some great options for home decor, wall art, and lighting. It offers great products for the home, as well as decor you can put in your home.

8. Lowe’s Home Improvement Warehouse

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images News via Getty Images

The Home Depot is their largest competitor. However, Lowe’s Home Improvement Warehouse also competes with IKEA. Like Home Depot, Lowe’s is more of a DIY focus. The items you can get at IKEA are usually ready to assemble. It does not take that much work to do. Regardless, if you are the type of person who prefers your creative spin on a project, then Lowe’s is the answer. You can also get some technicians from Lowe’s to install cabinets if you choose to buy from them. That is a huge benefit to anyone who does not want to do the work.

7. Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn is in malls and outlets across the country. IKEA provides a lot of what you can get for the home. However, Pottery Barn offers specialized products that offer a custom design. The Cline Counter Stool is one of the best products Pottery Barn offers and is very sturdy. The Reed Extending Dining Table is another good product that sells very well at Pottery Barn. They offer many niche products that you will adore. It is one of the stores like IKEA that produces a special touch on all products.

6. Restoration Hardware

Sometimes, you want luxury products. That is what Restoration Hardware is all about. You can find furniture that is made in Italy. Restoration Hardware offers many high-quality European and American products. They also offer lifetime guarantees on some couches and living room sets. You can sign up for a membership with Restoration Hardware and begin locking down deals off furniture.

5. Target

You can get anything at Target. Home furnishings & decor is one of their most heavily promoted sections. Target usually provides deals on certain products, depending on the inventory and what is popular. Moreover, they like to promote based on the seasons. Currently, they are focusing on their spring sale. A sale like that usually focuses on furniture and the decor you can pair with it. Overall, Target has some great deals that make it better compared to IKEA.

4. Urban Outfitters

Source: krblokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Many people associate Urban Outfitters with clothing. While this is true, Urban Outfitters has a home section that they use to dedicate to all your housing needs. Urban Outfitters focuses more on chic items. Mainly, you can get a nice modern sofa or a great wooden coffee table. You can also find vanity items and create your own deco designs to make sure they translate to exactly what you want for your home. Overall, Urban Outfitters is a store that can match IKEA based on the niche ideas and creative concepts they carve out.

3. Walmart

Going to Walmart means you are searching for the best deal. No, Walmart does not usually provide the chic material you may get from IKEA or the other stores on this list. But you will find affordable items. Some home decor can be as low as $7. Walmart will also have deals occasionally where they mark something off by $100 or more to showcase an item for a limited time. It is a good option for a family that is on a budget and may not need the specialized materials that IKEA usually has.

2. Wayfair

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Wayfair is another good alternative to IKEA because it focuses on three niche selling points. First, they sell plenty of bedroom furniture. That includes beds & headboards, as well as bedroom sets and nightstands. Additionally, you can find mattresses & foundations, in addition to armoires. If you are searching for a good living room set, there are plenty of sofas and couches to choose from. Finally, add some home decor to your respective sets and make your rooms stand out even more than it does.

1. World Market

If you are looking for a unique flair, then World Market would work well for you. You can get a variety of furniture, in addition to rugs of all kinds, with some different brands. World Market also offers great outdoor products. Also, you can find some great lighting at World Market and find yourselves with some new lamps. Of course, you can also find some new items for the kitchen. World Market is a cool alternative to IKEA because it offers something unique that other stores do not.

