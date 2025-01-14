Wayfair Is Fast and Easy, but Don't Buy These 8 Household Essentials From There Liudmila Chernetska / iStock via Getty Images

In 2002, Steve Conine and Niraj Shah founded Wayfair, and it was originally called CSN Stores. Wayfair started as an online retailer focused on home goods and office furniture and gradually evolved to focus more on home furnishings. Today, the store is one of the largest online stores for home goods and has a global presence. The online shop sells building materials, kids and baby items, outdoor furniture and supplies, appliances, storage and organization tools, bedding and mattresses, kitchen and dining items, home decor, and furniture. While there are many quality items from Wayfair, we have a few other users think you should avoid. We scoured the reviews and online platforms to put together a short list of items to avoid when shopping with Wayfair.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: Reading reviews is a vital part of any online shopping experience, including one with Wayfair.

Some Wayfair products are lower quality, and it’s worth investing more in them.

Wayfair is a global online retailer that sells almost any household product.

Avoid Wayfair Mattresses

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Users say to avoid Wayfair mattresses, although the prices are affordable and the selection is expansive. While the site strives to keep prices low, this is one area where quality frequently suffers. Customers shouldn’t expect long-term durability or comfort, as some of the more inexpensive products have cooling problems and poor support and often end up sagging.

What to Look for In a Mattress

Pixel-Shot / Shutterstock.com

When you’re buying a mattress (from Wayfair or any retailer), look closely at brand reputation, materials, and customer reviews. Look for innerspring or memory foam options or a hybrid of the two. You may pay a bit more, but you’ll get long-term comfort and durability.

Avoid Low-End Furniture From Wayfair

Lisa Culton / Shutterstock.com

While most of Wayfair’s products are affordable, you may pay for the lower price in quality. If you need a piece that won’t be used often or is mostly for decor, you don’t need to spend a ton on it. But if it’s a product that will be used often, some of Wayfair’s products use cheap materials. Combine that with limited durability and poor construction, and it’s probably a better idea to invest in something higher quality.

What to Look for Instead of Low-End Furniture

Noheaphotos / Shutterstock.com

Your budget may not always be flexible, and at those times, low-end furniture serves a purpose. But remember that you get what you pay for. Look for metal frames and solid wood, reputable brands, and high-density foam cushions on couches and chairs. If you know it’s a low-end product, check the return policy to make sure you can return it if you’re dissatisfied.

Avoid Wayfair’s Outdoor Furniture

PBFloyd / iStock via Getty Images

Some Wayfair outdoor furniture is long-lasting, so check customer reviews before you buy. Lesser-known brands may have problems with quality control, and consumers report mismatched colors, poor construction, or products that look different from what was advertised.

How to Spot Quality Outdoor Furniture

David Natho / iStock via Getty Images

Buy outdoor furniture made of solid materials like resin wicker, teak, or aluminum. Make sure the fabrics and cushions are weather and UV-resistant. Wayfair’s higher-end outdoor furniture brands have some quality pieces but are obviously more expensive.

Stay Away From Wayfair’s Lighting Fixtures

Lester Balajadia / Shutterstock.com

Some consumers report unsafe wiring, fragile parts, and low-quality materials in Wayfair’s lighting fixtures. These products are more likely to break or flicker, dimming their appeal faster than higher-end products.

How to Pick Solid Lighting Fixtures

mgstudyo / iStock via Getty Images

When buying lighting fixtures, look for those made of glass, metal, or other sturdy materials. Consider the fixture’s function and purpose. For example, is it accent or ambient lighting, or the same source of light for a room? Consider the hanging height and room size, and of course, always check customer reviews.

Stay Away From Ready-to-Assemble Furniture From Wayfair

MartinPrescott / E+ via Getty Images

Ready-to-assemble furniture has a purpose. Most boast cheap shipping costs and lower prices, plus they’re quick to assemble and fit in smaller spaces. Unfortunately, the pros can also be the cons. While they’re easy to assemble, you run the risk of them breaking if you do it wrong. They’re affordable, but that’s because they’re made of lower-quality parts. Most ready-to-assemble furniture is made of medium-density fiberboard or particleboard, which falls apart faster than stronger products. These products may also be less stable than the already constructed items.

How to Buy Ready-to-Assemble Furniture

Sergey05 / iStock via Getty Images

We can’t hammer this point home enough – always read customer reviews. Some ready-to-assemble items are ideal for smaller spaces that don’t get used often or as decorative pieces. If possible, look for items made of metal or wood so they’re stronger. A big part of buying the right ready-to-assemble item is understanding how you plan to use it. If it’s an entertainment center for the family room, you should focus on quality. If it’s a small side table in a rarely-used front room, sturdiness isn’t as important.

Avoid Wayfair’s Large Appliances

Serghei Starus / iStock via Getty Images

Wayfair offers large appliances like dryers, refrigerators, and washers, but they are difficult to deliver and install. Some buyers report that products arrive damaged or faulty, and many of the problems are related to the difficulty of shipping large items like these. A few reviews suggested that it was hard to get replacements or returns.

Invest in the Right Large Appliances

Courtesy of Mike Edmisten via 24/7 Wall St.

It may be best to buy large appliances from specialized retailers like Best Buy, Lowe’s, or Home Depot. Not only do many of these companies offer delivery and installation, but they also have floor samples that you can view before you buy. In some cases, you can buy a flood model for a discounted price. These companies offer special sales on holidays, so hold off until Memorial Day or Labor Day if you can.

Don’t Buy Rugs From Wayfair

Feverpitched / iStock via Getty Images

Many low-cost items on Wayfair’s site are made from low-quality materials like synthetic fibers. So while the price is alluring, the reality is that the items wear down quickly. They also show stains, wear and tear, and fade after washing. Many of these products are hard to care for and keep clean, so you’ll end up buying another rug soon.

Tips for Shopping for Rugs

franciskocz / iStock via Getty Images

Wool is generally the best choice for rug materials because it is stain-resistant, comfortable, durable, and naturally repels stains and dirt. Cotton is affordable, easy to clean, and soft, but may not last as long as wool. Nylon is easy to clean, good for high-traffic areas, and durable. Olefine is water and stain-resistant, good for high-spill or outdoor areas, and affordable.

Avoid Items With Few Reviews and High Prices

everything possible / Shutterstock.com

If a product is expensive and has few reviews, it’s likely new. Without enough customer feedback, it’s impossible to know if it’s durable or high-quality. Never spend a significant amount of money on something you can’t verify through others who have used it. The internet and online shopping have opened up an entirely new way to get feedback about products before you buy them, so use it to your advantage.

Items With High Prices and More Reviews

KatarzynaBialasiewicz / iStock via Getty Images

It’s okay to buy higher-priced items; just do research to make sure you’re getting the best bang for your buck. Customers are passionate about leaving reviews for items they paid a lot of money for, so there may be a lot of passion in the comments. Filter through and read some of the best and the worst. Even negative reviews are a good sign that the product has been used and tested, and hopefully, the company has fixed the problem. Five-star reviews may not be as realistic as four-star reviews, because they don’t address the fact that almost every product can benefit from feedback. It’s also a good idea to check reviews for feedback about customer service as it relates to an item, in case you have to return or replace it. Some items are easier to replace so the company may be better about a return policy. As always, you can’t go wrong scouring reviews before buying any expensive product.

