COVID-19 Peak Dates for Every State Grant Suneson

There have been over 1.5 million confirmed coronavirus cases and over 94,000 deaths as of May 21, but the rate of spread of the coronavirus appears to be slowing in some parts of the country. The U.S. has not had a day with over 30,000 new infections since May 2. While infections are trending down nationwide, not every state has seen the worst of the pandemic yet.

24/7 Wall St. reviewed projections from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation which provides estimated peak COVID-19 dates in every state, both in terms of the total number of estimated active infections and the total number of hospital beds needed to treat COVID-19 patients.

Unlike frequently cited confirmed infections data, the IMHE active infection estimate takes into account people who are asymptomatic or untested. This may give a better picture of the current outbreak situation as well as provide more clarity on how many people might be unknowingly spreading COVID-19. Many of these cases are likely to continue to go undetected as U.S. testing is well behind where it should be, according to a number of health experts. Nearly all states are undertesting for coronavirus, here’s what that looks like.

In many states that were especially hard bit by the virus, including New York and New Jersey, new infections are declining and the number of hospital beds needed to treat COVID-19 patients likely peaked in April.

Other states, on the other hand, are not projected to hit peak bed usage until June or even July — and these predictions could be pushed even later as social distancing measures are being relaxed. Experts warn there could be a spike in new cases in states where restrictions are being loosened. This is every state’s rules for staying at home and social distancing.

