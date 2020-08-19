Here's Where Every State Is in Its Reopening Plan

Even though the pace of new COVID-19 cases declined by 16% in mid-August from the average two weeks earlier, total cases in the United States have still risen to nearly 5.5 million with over 170,000 deaths as of Aug. 18. Many states, particularly in hotspots in the South and West where there was a resurgence in cases earlier this summer, have delayed their reopening plans or imposed new restrictions on bars and social gatherings.

To determine each state’s social distancing measures and rules for reopening, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed executive orders from state governors over the last few weeks.

Many states have issued mandates requiring residents to wear face coverings when they are anywhere in public, especially in enclosed spaces. Governors and mayors have announced new rules on travel between states. On Aug. 18, New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio said the city will require hotels and short-term rentals to have travelers from some states fill out forms detailing personal information before they go to their accommodations. The new rule goes into effect Aug. 21.

As COVID-19 continues to spread nationwide, though at a slower pace than a few weeks ago, states are taking various approaches to determine how and when to continue opening their economies and allow people to gather again.

The concentrations of active cases are not evenly dispersed across the country. The hotspots of the virus keep changing, shifting from the Northeast early in the pandemic (March-April) to the South and the West earlier this summer (June-July). The number of daily new cases in many of those areas, however, has declined. These are the states where the virus spread is slowing (and where it’s still getting worse).

Click here to see every state’s rules for staying open and social distancing.