Every State's Rules for Staying Open and Social Distancing Hristina Byrnes

The U.S. reported a record number of new coronavirus cases in the month of June, with over a million new cases recorded since the beginning of January. Spikes in new COVID-19 cases have been reported in most states across the country in recent weeks. Many states are taking action and are halting plans for further reopening.

To determine each state’s social distancing measures and rules for reopening, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed executive orders from state governors over the last few weeks.

No states are considering, at least as of yet, an option to return to a complete shutdown. But more states are mandating that people wear masks when they are anywhere in public, especially in enclosed spaces.

As the country reached another sad milestone in the age of COVID-19, surpassing 3 million cases on July 8, there are significant variations in how states are deciding to continue opening their economies and allow people to gather again.

The death toll from the coronavirus disease has climbed to nearly 134,000 as of July 9. The concentrations of active cases are not evenly spread across the country, and the hotspots of the virus are changing — these are the states where the coronavirus is growing the fastest right now.

Click here to see every state’s rules for staying open and social distancing