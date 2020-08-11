Every State's Travel Guide For Residents And Visitors Hristina Byrnes, John Harrington

Most U.S. states imposed limitations on interstate and international travel shortly after the coronavirus began to spread across the country in February. Six months later, with the country in various stages of reopening, many travel bans and requirements have also been lifted. Some states, however, are imposing new restrictions due to a surge in new COVID-19 cases.

24/7 Tempo reviewed executive orders from state governors, travel advisories, and guidelines from public health and tourism departments to find and list travel restrictions that are still in place in every state.

Nationwide, travelers coming from Brazil, China, Iran, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and most European countries are not allowed to enter the United States based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention travel advisories.

On a state level, travelers from state to state often have to self-quarantine. In some states, they have the option to provide a negative COVID-19 test from the previous three days to avoid isolation. In some cases, essential and health care workers are exempt from test or quarantine mandates.

Though travel bans have been lifted and movement and gathering restrictions have been significantly loosened, physical distancing is a requirement everywhere, including in restaurants, hotels, and tourist attractions.

People can still plan vacations and road trips within the U.S., though travelers have to be cautious, wear masks, avoid crowds, and practice good hygiene. States are slowly welcoming back visitors as the majority of popular attractions in the country are reopening — these are the most beautiful attractions in the U.S.

