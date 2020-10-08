Places Where COVID-19 Is Resurging

More than 7.5 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the U.S. as of Oct. 7, by far the most of any country. Though the spread of the novel coronavirus has slowed nationwide, six months since the U.S. declared a national emergency many areas are dealing with resurging outbreaks.

To determine the counties where COVID-19 is resurging — counties in which the growth in new COVID-19 cases spiked during the summer, returned to normal levels, and spiked again in recent weeks — 24/7 Wall St. compiled COVID-19 cases and deaths data in each U.S. county and county equivalent from state and local health departments.

Most places that reported the worst outbreaks in the spring and early summer are doing relatively better now. Southern states that led the country in case growth in early July, like Georgia, South Carolina, and Florida, for example, now have some of the lowest case growth rates of any state. These are the states where the virus spread is slowing.

There is evidence that social distancing was likely a significant driver in decreasing the spread of COVID-19 in the U.S. According to a recent study by researchers from Massachusetts General Hospital, statewide guidelines to keep at least 6 feet apart, wear a mask, and stay home as much as possible reduced the total number of COVID-19 infections by about 55,000 cases within two weeks of the implementation of the measures. Within three weeks, social distancing had reduced the number of cases by more than 600,000 cases.

Despite these improvements, signs of a resurgence in new COVID-19 cases are emerging in a handful of counties. Factors like schools opening, workers returning to physical offices, and the relaxation of precautionary measures like face masks and hand washing may be contributing to the recent spate of local spikes in new coronavirus cases. Here is how schools are managing coronavirus in each state.

